Modifier variant of METTL13 suppresses human GAB1–associated profound deafness

Identification of DFNB26 and DFNM1 genes. Under the assumption that variants at the DFNB26 and DFNM1 loci explain the auditory phenotype and the suppressor of deafness segregating in family PK-2, respectively (Figure 1A), we next sought to identify the 2 genes by Sanger sequencing all annotated genes within the DFNB26 and DFNM1 linkage intervals using genomic DNA from affected and nonpenetrant individuals. A homozygous transition variant c.347G>A in exon 2 of GAB1 (NM_207123) was identified in deaf and nonpenetrant individuals. The c.347G>A transition variant is predicted to result in a substitution of glutamate for a conserved glycine (p.Gly116Glu) in the PH domain of GAB1 (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97350DS1). No carriers of the c.347G>A variant were found among 380 control chromosomes from Pakistani individuals or in 192 normal-hearing individuals from India. The c.347G>A variant of GAB1 is not listed in the 1000 Genomes database (12), nor is it identified in 6,500 individuals in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Exome Sequencing Project (NHLBI-ESP) exome variant server (13) or in 60,706 individuals in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) data set (14) (Supplemental Table 1). We used 8 bioinformatics tools to evaluate functionality in silico, and all of them predicted that p.Gly116Glu is deleterious for GAB1 function (Table 1).

Figure 1 Variants of GAB1 and METTL13 associated with DFNB26 deafness and the unlinked DFNM1 dominant suppressor of DFNB26 deafness, respectively. (A) PK-2 family segregating DFNB26-linked hearing loss and the DFNM1 modifier gene. Black symbols indicate affected individuals homozygous for the GAB1 variant. Green symbols indicate normal-hearing (nonpenetrant) individuals homozygous for the GAB1 variant and the METTL13 dominant modifier allele. The 7 genomic DNA samples used for WES are indicated by red numbers. (B) Nucleotide sequence chromatograms of exon 2 of GAB1 showing the WT sequence of a normal-hearing individual, while the affected and nonpenetrant individuals are homozygous for c.347G>A allele. Also shown are the nucleotide sequence chromatograms of exon 6 of METTL13 from a normal-hearing individual, an affected individual who is homozygous for the WT allele, and a nonpenetrant individual who is heterozygous for c.1647G>A allele of METTL13. (C) The longest transcript of human GAB1 has 10 exons. The c.347G>A variant is located in constitutive exon 2. The GAB1 protein has a PH domain, which harbors the p.Gly116Glu substitution. The position of tyrosine phosphorylation sites (Y) and 2 proline-rich regions (P) are shown along with the peptides (blue bar) used for antibody generation for each protein. (D) The glycine residue at amino acid position 116 of human GAB1 is conserved. (E) The longest transcript of human METTL13 has 8 exons. The c.1631G>A modifier variant is in exon 6. METTL13 protein is predicted to have methyltransferase and spermine/spermidine synthase domains. The antigen used for producing polyclonal antibodies is indicated by a blue bar below the METTL13 structure. (F) METTL13 arginine 544 is conserved in a wide variety of species.

Table 1 Bioinformatics evaluation of variants found in GAB1 and METTL13 genes

The exons and their flanking sequence of the 33 annotated genes at the DFNM1 modifier locus were Sanger sequenced, revealing a heterozygous c.1631G>A transition change in METTL13 (NM_015935) (Figure 1B). The c.1631G>A allele cosegregated with the DFNM1-linked haplotype in the PK-2 family, and all deaf individuals were homozygous for the WT allele of METTL13. The c.1631G>A variant is predicted to substitute a glutamine for a highly conserved arginine (p.Arg544Gln) in the spermine/spermidine synthase domain of METTL13 (Figure 1, E and F). No carriers of the c.1631G>A change were found among 384 chromosomes from Pakistani controls, 192 from Indian controls, or 172 chromosomes from the Human Diversity Panel and in the 1000 Genome database. One carrier of African American ancestry was found among 13,006 chromosomes listed in the NHLBI-ESP6500 variant database, and three carriers were among the 60,706 European individuals listed in the ExAC database (Supplemental Table 1).

Our Sanger sequencing studies of all exons and the adjacent flanking sequence of the annotated genes within the linkage interval of DFNB26 and DFNM1 loci only revealed the above-described candidate variants segregating with the phenotype in family PK-2. However, we considered an alternative hypothesis that intrafamilial genetic heterogeneity might account for the hearing loss in family PK-2 (15). To test this hypothesis that the hearing loss segregating in different sibships of family PK-2 might be due to pathogenic variants in different genes, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) on 6 deaf individuals from 6 sibships of family PK-2, 1 nonpenetrant, normal-hearing individual (Figure 1A), and 1 unrelated normal control individual, using the NimbleGen SeqCap EZ Exome Library v2.0 (Roche). These WES libraries were sequenced using an Illumina HiSeq2000. All variants found in the WES data are summarized in Table 2. For each sample subjected to WES, we found many genes with homozygous or compound heterozygous, nonsynonymous changes (Table 2 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). We performed bioinformatics analyses, which identified 5 genes with potential pathogenic variants in each affected individual, including the previously discovered c.347G>A variant in GAB1 (Table 2). Segregation analysis of each of these variants in their respective sibships revealed that only the c.347G>A change in GAB1 cosegregated with deafness within each sibship. WES data did not reveal any potential pathogenic variants shared among affected individuals, except for the c.347G>A allele in GAB1 at the DFNB26 locus (Table 2 and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Thus, the WES results support the supposition that hearing loss in family PK-2 is due to a recessive missense pathogenic variant in GAB1 at the DFNB26 locus. For the DFNM1 linkage interval, the only coding variant that cosegregated with the DFNM1-linked haplotype in family PK-2 was c.1631G>A in METTL13 (Table 2).

Table 2 Summary of variants identified by WES in 6 deaf individuals (affected) and 1 nonpenetrant individual of family PK-2

To further evaluate the biological effects of these variants at the transcriptional level, we established lymphoblastoid cell lines from 3 affected individuals, 2 nonpenetrant individuals, and 1 normal-hearing individual of family PK-2. We extracted the RNA from these cell lines and generated cDNA libraries. Sanger sequencing of GAB1 and METTL13 cDNAs in these libraries confirmed the presence of c.347G>A and c.1631G>A variants.

The DFNM1 modifier allele attenuates the effect of mutant GAB1 in zebrafish. The zebrafish genome has single homolog of human GAB1 (62% amino acid sequence identity, 75% similarity) and METTL13 (54% identity, 70% similarity). In zebrafish whole embryos, we detected the expression of gab1 and mettl13 by real-time PCR throughout development (Figure 2, A and B), including in the developing brain and inner ear (Figure 2, C–J). A translation-blocking morpholino (MO) targeting zebrafish gab1 was injected into 1- to 2-cell-stage embryos. Masked scoring of live embryos at the 10- to 12-somite stage revealed mild-to-severe developmental defects (Figure 2, K and L). To rule out MO toxicity, we used various dilutions and also blocked the p53 pathway via coinjection of a tP53-targeting MO (16). Furthermore, a second MO directed against the intron 2/exon 3 splice junction of gab1 revealed the same developmental deficits (Supplemental Figure 2A). Thus, morphant developmental deficits appear to be specific to the knockdown of gab1 expression.

Figure 2 The human METTL13 modifier variant suppresses the effect of the GAB1 variant in vivo. (A and B) Expression in zebrafish embryos of WT gab1 and mettl13 mRNA normalized against expression of gapdh. Expression of gab1 and mettl13 mRNA was easily detectable during early development (up to 12 hours), but subsequently declined. (C–J) RNA ISH of gab1 and mettl13 in whole zebrafish embryos at 48 hours post fertilization (hpf) shows expression in many tissues, but especially in the brain region and the developing inner ear (arrowheads). (K) Lateral views of normal and gab1 morphants. MO suppression of gab1 resulted in developmental defects that were divided into 3 classes. Class I: defect in eye formation; class II: delayed development with embryos stalled at the budding stage; class III: marked developmental delay with embryos arrested at 50% epiboly to late epiboly. (L) In vivo rescue assay of gab1 MO with human mRNA. Coinjection of 1 ng WT human GAB1 mRNA with zebrafish gab1 mRNA translation–blocking MO resulted in significant rescue at the 10- to 12-somite stage, whereas mRNA encoding the hypomorphic p.Gly116Glu variant resulted in partial rescue. Coinjection of human full-length METTL13 mRNA encoding the p.Arg544Gln-suppressor variant of DFNB26 deafness along with GAB1 mutant mRNA and gab1 MO significantly attenuated the phenotype at the 10- to 12-somite stage, while the WT human METTL13 mRNA did not. The number of embryos phenotyped for each experiment is shown. ***P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA for rescue versus gab1 MO normal and severe (class III) morphants.

The gab1 morphant phenotypes in zebrafish were subdivided into 3 classes: mildly altered (class I), moderately altered (class II), and severely altered (class III) (Figure 2K). Morphants with the mild phenotype (class I) only showed a defect in eye formation, ranging from malformed to completely absent. Morphants with the moderate phenotype (class II) had delayed development, with embryos stalled at the budding stage. Severe phenotype morphants (class III) had greatly delayed development, with embryos arrested at the 50% epiboly to late epiboly stages. Importantly, we were able to rescue these morphant phenotypes with a coinjection of human WT GAB1 mRNA (1 ng; GenBank accession no. NM_207123) (Figure 2L). A significantly (ANOVA, P < 0.005) larger number of embryos were normal after coinjection of human WT GAB1 mRNA with the gab1 MO (5-bp mismatch between the MO sequence and human GAB1 when compared with the total number of normal embryos found after injection of the gab1 MO alone (Figure 2L). Similarly, in the rescue experiment, significantly (P < 0.005) fewer embryos were in the class III category as compared with the gab1 MO alone (Figure 2L). However, rescue of the morphant phenotypes (all classes, including normal) by coinjection of the gab1 MO and human GAB1 mRNA with the c.347G>A (p.Gly116Glu) variant was not statistically significant when compared with the corresponding injection categories of the gab1 MO alone, suggesting the pathogenic nature of the p.Gly116Glu variant (Figure 2L). Compared with only gab1 MO–injected embryos, we observed an increase in normal-appearing embryos (Figure 2L), suggesting that p.Gly116Glu is a hypomorphic allele of GAB1. A complete knockout of Gab1 function in mice is embryonically lethal (17).

Next, we investigated the modifier allele and repeated the in vivo rescue assays with human GAB1–mutant mRNA (1 ng) along with human METTL13 mRNA (1 ng) harboring the c.1634G>A modifier variant. We observed no rescue of the morphant phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3). Since the human METTL13-mutant allele in humans is heterozygous in nature, we performed the rescue experiment with lower concentrations, down to 125 pg. We observed a significant rescue when 250 pg human METTL13 mRNA with the modifier variant mRNA was injected along with human GAB1-mutant mRNA, especially in the severe class III phenotype (P < 0.005) (Figure 2L and Supplemental Figure 2B). We did not detect rescue when we used WT human METTL13 mRNA (NM_015935) in combination with mutant human GAB1 mRNA (Figure 2L). In agreement with the genetic observations in family PK-2, these in vivo zebrafish data support a modifying role of suppressor human METTL13 mRNA to partially rescue the phenotype associated with the human GAB1-mutant allele.

DFNB26 allele effects on the lipid-binding ability of the GAB1 PH domain. Bioinformatics tools suggested a pathogenic effect of the DFNB26 allele on the function of GAB1 (Table 1). To experimentally evaluate this finding, we investigated the effect of the DFNB26 (p.Gly116Glu) allele on the lipid-binding function of the GAB1-PH domain. We purified the WT and mutant GST-PH domains (amino acid residues 24–120; NP_997006) of GAB1 and examined the ability to bind phosphatidylinositol lipids. We incubated equal amounts of GST-GAB1 WT protein and GST-GAB1 with the p.Gly116Glu variant harboring the PH domain (Figure 3A) with membranes containing serial dilution of various phosphoinositides (Figure 3B). Data from 3 independent experiments, each with different fresh preparations of proteins, revealed significantly lower (ANOVA, P < 0.01) amounts of GAB1 PH domain harboring the p.Gly116Glu variant bound to PtdIns(3,4,5)P3, PtdIns(4,5)P2, PtdIns(3)P, and PtdIns(4)P phoshoinositides compared with the GAB1 WT PH domain (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 GAB1 harboring the p.Gly116Glu substitution has reduced binding affinity for lipids. (A) Western blot data show equal amounts of GAB1 normal and mutant PH domains that were subsequently used in the overlay assay. (B) Overlay assay with WT GAB1-PH domain protein and membrane (PIP array; Echelon Biosciences) spotted with increasing amounts of phosphorylated PI shows preferential binding to phosphatigylinosital 3,4,5-triphosphate [PtdIns(3,4,5)P3, PtdIns(4,5)P2 and PtdIns(3)P], as reported previously (61). No difference was observed in the binding pattern of GAB1-PH domain harboring the p.Gly116Glu allele with PtdIns. However, p.Gly116Glu substitution reduced the binding of the PH domain to PtdIns(3,4,5)P3. Overlay assays with WT and mutant proteins were performed at least 3 times with 3 fresh protein preparations. (C) Graphical representation of the normalized overlay assay results after densitometric quantification of the 100 pmol spots only. The data are shown as a decrease in the relative percentage difference of binding affinity of the mutant PH domain protein when compared with the GAB1 WT PH domain. The signal intensity of each spot was first normalized against the blot background, and then all the results were further normalized against the PI(5)P signal intensity for the WT GAB1-PH domain. On average, a 42% (**P < 0.01) decrease in the binding of the mutant PH domain protein to PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 was observed, as well as reductions of 44%, 40%, and 30% (*P < 0.05) in binding to PtdIns(4,5)P2, PtdIns(3)P, and PtdIns(4)P, respectively. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

GAB1 and METTL13 are colocalized in the mouse inner ear. Next, we asked whether METTL13 and GAB1 are expressed in the same cell types in the inner ear and might interact with one another. We first examined the expression of Gab1 in the developing inner ear using normal-hearing mice heterozygous for a Gab1+/LacZ-targeted allele. Homozygotes for this Gab1-targeted allele are embryonically lethal (17). β-Gal staining of the cochlea from Gab1+/LacZ mice on P0 showed labeling of spiral ganglion, stria vascularis, spiral prominence, internal and external sulcus cells, and Reissner’s membrane (Figure 4, A and D). Likewise, in the vestibular end organs (ampulla and utricle), we observed β-gal activity only in the sensory epithelium and transition cells (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Gab1 and Mettl13 are expressed in mouse inner ear. (A–C) X-gal staining of β-gal activity as a reporter of Gab1 expression in the cochlear and vestibular epithelia of mouse inner ear. (A) X-gal staining of the middle turn of a cross section of the cochlea of a Gab1+/– mouse at P0 shows β-gal activity in supporting cells of the organ of Corti, spiral ganglion neurons (SG), internal and external sulcus cells, spiral limbus (SL) region, and Reissner’s membrane. No detectable staining (see inset) was observed in inner (IHC) or outer (OHC) hair cells. (B and C) β-Gal activity was observed in the sensory epithelium (SE) and transition cells (TC), while very low or no staining was observed in nonsensory epithelium (NSE). (D) Whole-mount X-gal staining of the apical, middle, and basal turn of cochlea from a Gab1+/– mouse at P0 shows spreading of β-gal activity in the supporting cells of the organ of Corti (OC), spiral ganglion neurons (SG), internal (ISC) and external (ESC) sulcus cells, and spiral limbus region. (E) At P5, ubiquitous expression of Mettl13 was visible in the region of sensory cells of the cochlea, inner and outer sulcus cells, stria vascularis (SV), Reissner’s membrane (R), and spiral ganglion neurons. GER, greater epithelial ridge; SP, spiral prominence. (F) Likewise, in the vestibular tissue on E16, Mettl13 expression was detected in the developing sensory epithelium and ganglion cells. OV, otic vesicle. (G) No expression was found when a Mettl13 sense probe was used as a negative control. Scale bars: 10 μm; 4 μm (inset in A).

To determine the expression of Mettl13 in the developing mouse inner ear (E11.5, E15.5, and P5), we performed ISH using a fluorescence-tagged, full-length cDNA probe (NM_144877.1). Mettl13 was expressed in the mouse otocyst at E11.5 (data not shown) and in the spiral ganglion region at E16 (Figure 4F). At P5, the epithelial cells of the cochlear duct including the stria vascularis, spiral prominence, Reissner’s membrane, inner and outer sulcus cells, and spiral ganglion cells showed expression of Mettl13 (Figure 4E), while the negative control (sense probe) showed no staining (Figure 4G). These data indicate that Gab1 and Mettl13 are expressed in the spiral ganglion, stria vascularis, spiral prominence, internal and external sulcus cells, and Reissner’s membrane of the cochlea. Transcriptome analyses confirmed the expression of Gab1 and Mettl13 in various cell types within the mouse inner ear (Supplemental Table 4).

To determine the cellular and subcellular distribution in the adult inner ear, we used custom antisera against mouse GAB1 (PB296) and METTL13 (PB447, PB448) (Supplemental Figure 3) and performed immunofluorescence confocal microscopy on inner ear cells from WT C57BL6/J mice. We observed that both GAB1 and METTL13 colocalized in the cochlear duct, spiral limbus region, efferent and afferent nerves (Supplemental Figure 4), and in spiral ganglion neurons (Figure 5). We observed similar expression levels in vestibular neurons as well (data not shown).

Figure 5 GAB1 and METTL13 colocalize in sensory neurons. Triple labeling of mouse cochlear whole mounts with antibodies against GAB1 (green), METTL13 (red), and the neurofilament marker NF200 (cyan) show colocalization in the nerve fibers that innervate IHCs and OHCs in the cochlear duct (top). Magnified images of neuronal processes (NF) running parallel to the organ of Corti (middle) is shown. Spiral ganglion (bottom) revealed colocalization of GAB1, METTL13, and NF200 in the neuronal cell bodies (SGN) as well. IDC, interdental cells. Scale bars: 10 μm.

METTL13 interacts in vitro with GAB1 and SPRY2. Next, we investigated the possibility that METTL13 and GAB1 proteins interact with one another. First, we used the recently reported nanoscale pulldown assay (NanoSPD) within living cells using a MYO10NANOTRAP construct (18). In COS-7 cells, we used MYO10NANOTRAP to transport GAB1-GFP to the filapodia tips (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5). Intriguingly, when coexpressed, both WT and mutant GAB1-GFP trafficked METTL13 proteins to the filopodia tips (Figure 6A), indicating their interaction. Insertion of the DFNB26 and DFNM1 variants into GAB1 and METTL13, respectively, did not affect their interaction (Figure 6A). Furthermore, GAB1, METTL13, and SPROUTY 2, also a member of the MET/HGF-signaling pathway, formed a tripartite complex within COS-7 cells (Figure 6, B and C). To further confirm these interactions, we performed co-IP using Flag-tagged METTL13 (METTL13-Flag), HA-tagged GAB1 (GAB1-HA), and Myc-tagged SPRY2 (SPRY2-Myc) (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Intriguingly, WT or mutant GAB1-HA coimmunoprecipitated in the presence of either the WT or mutant METTL13 protein. Similarly, without bias for WT or mutant protein, METTL13, but not GAB1, was able to pull down SPROUTY2 protein (Figure 7, A and B). These studies suggest that METTL13 interacts with both GAB1 and SPROUTY2 to form a tripartite complex.

Figure 6 GAB1, METTL13 and SPROUTY2 form a tripartite complex at filopodia tips. (A) COS-7 cells were cotransfected with the nonfluorescent MYO10NANOTRAP construct, GAB1WT-GFP or GAB1Mut-GFP (baits, green), and METTL13WT-FLAG or METTL13Mut-FLAG (prey, red) constructs. Single channels are shown as inverted grayscale images. Accumulations at the tip of the bait and prey are shown with arrowheads. Asterisks indicate the absence of prey accumulation at the filopodia tip. A Myc-METTL5WT expression construct was used as a negative control. (B) Quantification of fluorescence intensities revealed significant accumulation of GAB-GFP and METTL13-Flag proteins at filopodia tips. *P <0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (C) COS-7 cells were cotransfected with nonfluorescent MYO10NANOTRAP, GAB1WT-GFP (bait, green), METTL13WT-Flag (red), and SPRY2WT-Myc (blue) constructs. Single channels are shown as inverted grayscale images. Both bait and prey accumulated together at the tips of the filopodia (arrowheads), indicating an interaction between the bait and prey. Scale bars: 10 μm; 5 μm (enlarged panels in A and C).

Figure 7 METTL13 interacts with GAB1 and SPROUTY2. (A) Lysates from HEK293 cells transfected with both normal and mutant METTL13-Flag– along with normal and mutant GAB1-HA– and Myc-tagged SPRY2 expression constructs in various combinations were used for co-IP assays with anti-Flag antibody–coated beads. Precipitates were immunoblotted with antibodies against Flag, HA, and Myc tags. (B) Co-IP assay shows an absence of interaction between GAB1WT-GFP and SPRY2WT-Myc.

The GAB1 variant dysregulates MET–signaling pathway genes. GAB1 is an adapter protein for MET, the receptor for HGF (19). We reported that noncoding variants of human HGF cause nonsyndromic hearing loss DFNB39 in many human families (20), and a likely pathogenic variant in MET is associated with DFNB97-linked hearing loss (21). Moreover, deficits of SHP2 and SPRY2 result in hearing loss in humans and mice, respectively (22–24). Therefore, using real-time PCR and lymphoblastoid cell lines generated from the affected and nonpenetrant individuals of family PK-2, we studied the expression of 37 genes related to HGF signaling (Figure 8) (25, 26). Among these genes, MET, AKT3, hRAS, STAT1, FAS-R, RAC1, C3G, RAP-1a, GRB2, SHC, EGR1, JAK1, and ELK1 were downregulated by more than 2-fold (P < 0.05) in both DFNB26 deaf and nonpenetrant individuals (Figure 8), whereas PI3K, encoding phospohoinositide 3-kinase, was upregulated (>2-fold; P < 0.05) in both affected and nonpenetrant individuals (Figure 8). Intriguingly, SPRY2 was significantly (P < 0.001) upregulated only in the lymphoblastoid cell lines from the 3 deaf individuals of family PK-2. Taken together, these results indicate a dysregulation of the HGF-signaling pathway among the deaf individuals of family PK-2 who are homozygous for the GAB1 DFNB26 variant. Among the genes examined, only SPRY2 was regulated differently when affected and nonpenetrant individuals homozygous for the GAB1 variant were compared, which points to the mechanism by which the METTL13 variant functions as a modifier to prevent GAB1-associated deafness.