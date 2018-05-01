Surface receptor Toso controls B cell–mediated regulation of T cell immunity

Toso deficiency results in increased mortality and reduced production of proinflammatory cytokines by T cells upon influenza infection. To assess the impact of Toso on immune responses during acute viral infection, we intranasally infected WT and Toso–/– mice with 1,000 PFU of influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). Whereas 84% of WT animals survived infection, Toso–/– mice exhibited significantly increased mortality; most died between days 10 and 15 postinfection (p.i.), and only 23% survived (Figure 1A). Pulmonary viral titers in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid were comparable between WT and Toso–/– mice at day 4 p.i., indicating normal viral replication and infectivity, but were relatively increased in Toso–/– mice during the clearance phase (day 7 p.i.) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97280DS1). Thus, increased influenza-induced mortality of Toso–/– mice was associated with delayed viral clearance.

Figure 1 Toso deficiency results in increased mortality and reduced production of inflammatory cytokines by T cells upon influenza infection. WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were infected i.n. with 1,000 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). (A) Survival of mice was monitored over time. n = 13 per genotype; **P < 0.005; log-rank test. (B and C) Lung cells were isolated at day 9 p.i., and the frequency and number of virus-specific I-Ab/NP 311–325 (NP311) tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells (B) and Db/NP 366–374 (NP366) dextramer–positive CD8+ T cells (C) were quantified. (D–G) Lung cells isolated on day 9 p.i. were restimulated ex vivo, and the number and frequency of IFN-γ–producing (D and E) and TNF-α–producing (F and G) CD4+ T cells (D and F) and CD8+ T cells (E and G) were quantified by intracellular cytokine staining. (B–G) Each symbol represents an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. (B and C) n = 6; (D–G) n = 5. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 4 independent experiments.

Antiviral immunity and recovery from influenza infection are largely dependent on effector T cell responses (30, 31), which usually peak around days 9–10 p.i., just when Toso–/– mice start to become moribund. We thus next examined virus-specific T cell responses in Toso–/– mice. Viral antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations were enumerated in the lungs of infected animals at day 9 p.i. by tetramer staining for the immunodominant CD4 T cell epitope NP 311–325 /I-Ab (NP311) or the CD8 T cell epitope NP 366–374 /Db (NP366). Both frequency and absolute numbers of virus-specific NP311-tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells and NP366-dextramer–positive CD8+ T cells were comparable between WT and Toso–/– mice (Figure 1, B and C), indicating normal antigen-specific priming and clonal expansion of virus-specific T cells in Toso–/– mice.

Effector T cells contribute to viral control and elimination by the production of potent proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α and IFN-γ. The percentage as well as absolute numbers of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing T cells from lungs of influenza A–infected mice was significantly reduced in Toso–/– mice with both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells being affected (Figure 1, D–G). Reduced production of these important antiviral cytokines (IFN-γ and TNF-α) by Toso–/– T cells was also observed in the spleen of infected animals, irrespective of whether mice were infected with a high dose (1,000 PFU) or a low dose (50 PFU) of influenza virus (Supplemental Figure 1, B–G, and data not shown), the latter not inducing any mortality in WT or Toso–/– mice.

Thus, although T cells in Toso–/– mice were capable of being activated and expanding in response to viral infection, these T cells were compromised in mounting an efficient antiviral cytokine response.

Conditional deletion of Toso in B cells results in impaired protective T cell immunity and limits immunopathological tissue damage. To assess whether reduced production of proinflammatory cytokines by T cells in Toso–/– mice is a T cell–intrinsic defect that depends on the specific deletion of Toso in T cells, or whether this is an indirect effect mediated by other cell types, such as antigen-presenting dendritic cells or B cells, we used a conditional gene targeting approach. To this end, we crossed Tosof/f mice onto different Cre-recombinase–expressing transgenic mouse lines — CD4-Cre mice, CD11c-Cre mice, and CD19-Cre mice — to specifically delete Toso in T cells, dendritic cells, and B cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2).

Upon influenza A infection, virus-induced mortality, as well as IFN-γ and TNF-α production by T cells, was not affected by ablation of Toso in T cells (Tosof/f/CD4-Cre+/– mice) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Overall survival and T cell responses were also normal in Tosof/f/CD11c-Cre+/– mice (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, E–H), indicating that conditional deletion of Toso in dendritic cells does not compromise their capacity to efficiently prime T cell activation. To our surprise, increased virus-induced lethality and impaired production of proinflammatory cytokines by T cells were only observed upon specific deletion of Toso in B cells (Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice) (Figure 2, C–G). Similarly to straight Toso–/– mice (Figure 1A), most Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice died between days 10 and 15 p.i. (only 11% survival), whereas 88% of CD19-Cre+/– control mice survived infection (Figure 2C). Also, the functional ability of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to produce IFN-γ and TNF-α was significantly impaired in Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice compared with CD19-Cre+/– control mice (Figure 2, D–G). These data strongly indicate that the functional defect of T cells in Toso-deficient mice is not a T cell–intrinsic phenotype, but rather is indirectly induced by Toso-deficient B cells. Upon influenza infection, Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice also had significantly more CD4+ T cells expressing PD-1 (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 4A), an inhibitory surface receptor that has been associated with T cell exhaustion (32). Interestingly, increased PD-1 expression on CD4+ T cells upon Toso deletion in B cells correlated with increased expression of its cognate ligand PD-L2 on CD19+ B cells (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 2 Conditional deletion of Toso in B cells results in increased mortality and reduced T cell cytokine responses upon influenza infection. (A–G) Mice were infected i.n. with 1,000 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). (A–C) Survival of mice was monitored over time. (A) CD4-Cre+/– and Tosof/f/CD4-Cre+/– mice (n = 9). (B) CD11c-Cre+/– and Tosof/f/CD11c-Cre+/– mice (n ≥14). (C) CD19-Cre+/– mice and Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice (n ≥8). **P < 0.005; log-rank test. (D–G) Lung cells isolated on day 9 p.i. were restimulated ex vivo, and the number and frequency of IFN-γ–producing (D and E) and TNF-α–producing (F and G) CD4+ T cells (D and F) and CD8+ T cells (E and G) were quantified by intracellular cytokine staining. (H and I) CD19-Cre+/– mice and Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice were infected i.n. with 50 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). On day 7 p.i., spleens were analyzed for frequency and number of PD-1–positive CD4+ T cells (H) and PD-L2–positive CD19+ B cells (I). (D–I) Each symbol represents an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate the mean (± SEM). (D–G) n = 5; (H and I) n = 4. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

We further extended our studies on the B cell–specific role of Toso to a model of infection-induced intestinal pathology, using infection with attenuated Salmonella Typhimurium. In this model, chronic Salmonella infection of the murine gastrointestinal tract is associated with severe immunopathology that manifests in tissue fibrosis and extensive damage to the gut tissue along with the expression of a characteristic Th1-dominated inflammatory cytokine profile (33). Using this model, conditional deletion of Toso on B cells in Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice led to impaired production of TNF-α by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, which was associated with significantly attenuated overall cecal pathology (mainly attributable to reduced tissue damage in the epithelium and the mucosa) and relative protection from weight loss compared with CD19-Cre+/– control mice (Supplemental Figure 5).

Together, our data suggest that while expression of Toso on B cells is associated with enhanced protective T cell immunity during acute infection, it may also contribute to T cell–mediated immunopathological tissue damage under chronic inflammatory conditions.

Toso deficiency results in increased numbers of IL-10–producing B cells. The unexpected finding that T cell effector function is indirectly regulated by Toso expression on B cells prompted us to analyze functional characteristics of Toso-deficient B cells. Here, we first assessed the capacity of Toso–/– B cells to produce the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10. To this end, purified B cells from WT and Toso–/– mice were treated for 24 hours with BAFF, LPS, anti-CD40, or anti-IgM or were control treated. Most interestingly, Toso–/– B cells exhibited a strongly increased capacity to produce IL-10 when compared with WT B cells (Figure 3A). Depending on the stimulus, splenic B cells from Toso–/– mice induced up to 4-fold higher frequency and numbers of IL-10–producing cells (Figure 3, B and C). Increased production of IL-10 by B cells from Toso-deficient mice is a B cell–intrinsic phenotype, as it was specifically observed upon conditional deletion of Toso in B cells (Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice), whereas B cells from Tosof/f/CD4-Cre+/– mice and Tosof/f/CD11c-Cre+/– mice exhibited normal IL-10 production (Figure 3, D and E). B cell cytokine production was, however, not generally affected by Toso deficiency, as activation-induced TNF-α production was normal in Toso–/– B cells (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 3 Toso deficiency results in increased numbers of IL-10–producing B cells. (A–C) Purified B cells from WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were treated with BAFF, LPS, αCD40, or αIgM for 24 hours. For the last 5 hours, cells were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin A (BFA)/monensin and subsequently analyzed for IL-10 production. (A) Representative flow cytometric analysis. (B and C) Bar graphs show frequency (B) and absolute numbers (C) of IL-10–positive B cells. Data are mean ± SEM from 2 cultures derived from different mice. (D and E) B cells from mice with straight and conditional Toso knockout, as well as the indicated control mice, were stimulated for 5 hours with LPS and PMA/ionomycin in the presence of BFA/monensin. Frequency (D) and number (E) of IL-10–positive B cells were determined by intracellular cytokine staining. (F and G) WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were infected i.n. with 50 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). At the indicated days p.i., splenocytes were restimulated ex vivo, and the frequency (F) and number (G) of IL-10–positive CD19+ B cells were quantified by intracellular cytokine staining. (H) CD19-Cre+/– mice and Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice were infected i.n. with 1,000 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). Lung cells isolated on day 9 p.i. were restimulated ex vivo, and number and frequency of IL-10–positive CD19+ B cells were quantified by intracellular cytokine staining. Each symbol represents an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. (D and E) n = 3–7; (F–H) n = 4–5. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

While only small numbers of IL-10–competent B cells are found in naive mice, number and frequency of IL-10–producing cells expand considerably upon influenza A infection (Figure 3, F and G). Importantly, also under these conditions of an in vivo viral infection, splenic B cells from Toso–/– mice had a significantly higher capacity to produce IL-10, as compared with B cells from WT mice (Figure 3, F and G). Total B cell counts in the spleen and numbers of GL7+CD95+ germinal center B cells were similar between WT and Toso–/– mice upon influenza A infection (Supplemental Figure 7). Finally, upon acute infection with influenza A virus, significantly higher frequency and numbers of IL-10–competent B cells were detected in the lungs of Tosof/f/CD19-Cre+/– mice compared with CD19-Cre+/– control mice (Figure 3H). Thus, taken together, our data suggest that Toso expression on B cells exhibits a B cell–intrinsic negative regulatory function on the capacity of these cells to produce the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10 both under steady-state conditions and in an inflammatory setting during viral infection.

Phenotypic characteristics of IL-10–competent B cell subsets. We next extended our analysis of IL-10–producing B cells onto different B cell subsets. Flow cytometric analysis of B cells from Vert-X IL-10 reporter mice — an IL-10-IRES-GFP knock-in mouse strain — showed that, upon LPS induction, essentially all splenic B1 cells (CD19+B220lo), as well as a small but significant fraction of B2 cells (CD19+B220hi), produced IL-10, as indicated by GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 8A). Thus, IL-10–competent B cell subsets reside within both B1 and B2 B cell compartments. IL-10–producing B1 cells exhibited a CD5hi phenotype and showed low expression for CD1d, while, in line with previous reports (34), IL-10–producing B2 B cells were mainly characterized as CD1dhiCD5int cells. Importantly, intracellular IL-10 staining of activated WT and Toso–/– B cells revealed that both of these IL-10–producing B cell populations — IL-10–producing B1a cells (B220lo) and IL-10–producing B2 cells (B220hi) — were markedly increased in B cell cultures from Toso–/– mice, irrespective of whether IL-10 production was induced by treatment with BAFF/IL-21, LPS, or CpG oligonucleotides (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 Phenotypic characteristics of IL-10–competent B cell subsets. (A–C) Purified B cells from WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were cultured for 16 hours with BAFF plus IL-21 (A), LPS (B), or CpG oligonucleotides (C). For the last 5 hours, cells were treated with PMA/ionomycin in the presence of BFA/monensin and CD19+ B cells analyzed for IL-10 production. (D) B220 versus CD1d staining on naive CD19+ B cells from WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice. (E) B220hi B2-CD1d– B cells (black), B220hi B2-CD1d+ B cells (blue), and B220lo B1 B cells (red) from WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were purified by FACS. Cells were stimulated for 16 hours with LPS plus PMA/ionomycin/BFA/monensin during the last 5 hours and subsequently analyzed for IL-10 production. (F) CD19+B220hi B cells were analyzed for CD1d versus AA4.1 (CD93) staining to identify AA4.1–CD1d– B2-effector cells, AA4.1+ transitional B2 cells (B2-trans), and CD1d+ B2-Bregs. (G) AA4.1–CD1d– B2-effector cells, AA4+ B2-transitional cells, and CD1d+ B2-Bregs were purified from IL-10/GFP reporter (Vert-X) mice by flow cytometric cell sorting. Cells were treated for 16 hours with LPS plus PMA/ionomycin during the last 5 hours and analyzed for GFP (IL-10) expression. (H) Flow cytometric analysis of naive B cells from C57BL/6J mice. Left panel is gated on CD19+ B cells and shows gating for total B2 cells (B220hi), B220hiCD1d– B2 cells, B220hiCD1d+ B2 cells, and B220lo B1 cells. FACS profiles on the right show expression of IgM versus IgD (top panel) and CD23 versus CD21 (bottom panel) on the indicated B cell subsets. (I) Number and frequency of splenic B220lo B1 B cells and B220hiCD1d+ B2 B cells in WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice. Each symbol represents an individual mouse; horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 5; **P < 0.01; Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Based on B220 surface staining and the characteristic expression of CD1d on IL-10–producing B2 B cells, we were able to efficiently identify IL-10–competent B1 and B2 B cell subsets within untreated naive CD19+ B cells. High-purity cell sorting experiments showed that more than 90% of naive sorted B220lo B1 cells could be induced to produce IL-10 (Figure 4, D and E). IL-10–competent B cells were also highly enriched within naive B220hiCD1d+ B2 B cells, where approximately 50% of sorted cells could be induced to express IL-10 (Figure 4E). In contrast, the large population of B220hiCD1d– B2 B cells was largely unable to produce IL-10. We also examined whether IL-10–competent B220hiCD1d+ B2 cells are interrelated with B220hiAA4.1+ transitional B2 cells; however, these two B2 B cell subsets were clearly distinct by CD1d versus AA4.1 surface expression (Figure 4F), and, importantly, IL-10 production could not be induced in B220hiAA4.1+ transitional B cells (Figure 4G), thus also functionally confirming the different nature of these two different B cell subsets. Marginal zone (MZ) precursor B cells, which have been implicated in IL-10 production in a model of experimental arthritis (4), were also largely unable to produce IL-10 in our system (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E).

Further phenotypical analysis showed that the B220lo B1 B cell population expresses high levels of CD5 and CD43, typical for B1a B cells, while IL-10–competent B220hiCD1d+ B2 cells exhibit a CD5intIgMhiIgDloCD21hiCD23lo phenotype reminiscent of MZ B cells (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 8F). IL-10–incompetent B220hiCD1d– cells were mainly IgMloIgDhiCD21intCD23hi follicular B cells (Figure 4H).

Detection of IL-10–producing B cells from influenza-infected mice required short-term ex vivo restimulation. Here, we observed that IL-10–producing B1 and B2 B cell subsets are substantially expanded in both lung and spleen from influenza A–infected mice compared with uninfected control mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). Moreover, IL-10–producing B2 B cells (B2/IL-10 cells) from infected mice were also characterized by high expression of CD1d, and, under such an inflammatory context, IL-10–producing B1 and B2 B cells showed strong expression of Tim-1, CD73, and FasL (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E).

Most importantly, in Toso–/– mice both of the IL-10–competent B cell subsets (B200hiCD1d+ B2 cells and B220lo B1a cells) were significantly increased in frequency and numbers (Figure 4I). Interestingly, however, on a per-cell basis, the cell-intrinsic capacity to produce IL-10 was comparable between the respective B cell subsets from WT and Toso–/– mice (Figure 4E). Thus, Toso–/– IL-10–competent B cells appeared to be functionally normal, but were present in significantly higher quantities upon genetic ablation of Toso.

Suppressive function of IL-10–producing Bregs. IL-10–producing B cells have been described as Bregs that exhibit immune regulatory functions and can downmodulate T cell responses and inflammatory reactions (35, 36). Thus, to demonstrate immunosuppressive activity of IL-10–producing B1 and B2 B cell subsets, we performed in vitro T cell–B cell coculture experiments. To this end, B cells from Vert-X IL-10/GFP reporter mice were purified by FACS into IL-10–producing B1 B cells (B220loGFP+; “B1/IL-10 cells”) and B2 B cells (B220hiGFP+; “B2/IL-10 cells”), as well as GFP-negative control B cells (B220hiGFP–; B2/effector cells). Sorted B cell populations were added to cultures containing purified naive CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. Cultures were stimulated with anti-CD3 mAbs, and proinflammatory cytokine production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was assessed. The frequency of IFN-γ+ and TNF-α+ CD8+ T cells was significantly reduced in cocultures with B1/IL-10 cells and B2/IL-10 cells, compared with cultures with B2/effector control cells (Figure 5, A and B). A similar suppressive effect of IL-10–producing B1 and B2 B cell subsets was observed in cocultures with naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Suppressive function of IL-10–producing Bregs. (A–C) Bregs suppress inflammatory cytokine production in T cells in vitro. B cells from IL-10/GFP reporter (Vert-X) mice were treated for 16 hours with LPS, and PMA/ionomycin was added during the last 5 hours. B2/effector cells (B220hiGFP–), B2/IL-10 cells (B220hiGFP+), and B1/IL-10 cells (B220loGFP+) were then purified by FACS and were subsequently cocultured with naive CD8+ T cells (A and B) or naive CD4+ T cells (C). Cultures were stimulated with anti-CD3 for 48 hours and restimulated with PMA/ionomycin in the presence of BFA/monensin for 5 hours. Percentage of IFN-γ–producing (A) and TNF-α–producing (B and C) T cells was determined by intracellular cytokine staining. (D–H) Bregs suppress inflammatory cytokine production in T cells during antiviral immune response in vivo. (D) Experimental model. Briefly, naive CD19+B220hiCD1d– B2 B cells (gray), CD19+B220hiCD1d+ B2 B cells (blue), and CD19+B220lo B1a cells (red) were purified from Toso–/– (KO) mice by FACS and were adoptively transferred into C57BL/6J mice. Mice were infected i.n. with 1,000 PFU influenza virus strain A/PR8 (H1N1). On day 9 p.i., lung cells were isolated and analyzed for cytokine staining. (E–H) Number and frequency of TNF-α–producing (E and F) and IFN-γ–producing (G and H) CD4+ T cells (E and G) and CD8+ T cells (F and H). Mice that had not received adoptively transferred cells (no transfer; open squares) but were also infected with influenza were used as positive control; uninfected mice served as a negative control (open circles). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM; symbols represent individual mice. (A–C) n = 3; (E–H) n = 4–9. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post hoc test. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Next, we assessed whether freshly isolated naive B220lo B1a cells and B220hiCD1d+ B2 cells can also exhibit immunosuppressive function on T cell immunity. For these experiments on nonactivated B cell subsets, we performed adoptive transfer of purified naive B cell subsets followed by in vivo viral challenge. We adoptively transferred 1 × 106 FACS-sorted CD19+B220lo B1a cells, CD19+B220hiCD1d+ B2 B cells, and CD19+B220hiCD1d– B2 B cells from untreated Toso–/– mice into C57BL/6 recipient mice. One day after adoptive transfer, mice were intranasally infected with influenza A, and cytokine responses in lung T cells were analyzed on day 9 p.i. (Figure 5D). In animals that had received CD19+B220hiCD1d– cells, virus-induced TNF-α or IFN-γ production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was comparable to that in normal control animals that had not received any transferred cells (“no transfer”; Figure 5, E–H). Adoptive transfer of naive CD19+B220lo B1a cells, however, had clear suppressive effects on virus-induced cytokine production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, E–H). Reduced TNF-α and IFN-γ production by T cells was also observed upon transfer of naive CD19+B220hiCD1d+ B2 B cells, although its effects were less pronounced than those of CD19+B220lo B1a cells, consistent with the greater enrichment of IL-10 competency of CD19+B220lo B1a cells (Figure 4E). Based on their immunoregulatory function, CD19+B220lo B1a cells are here termed as “B1-Bregs” and CD19+B220hiCD1d+ B2 cells as “B2-Bregs.” Adoptively transferred naive B1- and B2-Bregs isolated from IL-10–/– mice did not exhibit measurable suppressive activity on proinflammatory cytokine production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells during influenza A infection (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting that IL-10 is a critical effector molecule of Bregs in vivo, although the involvement of alternative effector mechanisms, such as CD73-mediated adenosine generation, which has been reported to be affected in IL-10–deficient B cells (37), cannot be fully ruled out.

Our findings on adoptive transfer of as little as 1 × 106 cells demonstrate that naive B1-Bregs and B2-Bregs can both act as physiological regulators of T cell function by suppressing virus-induced T cell cytokine production during acute influenza A infection. Moreover, these data also provide a mechanistic explanation for the impaired T cell responses in Toso–/– mice during influenza A infection, which are likely caused by the higher numbers of immunosuppressive B1 and B2 Breg subsets in these mice.

B cell development in Toso-deficient mice. Toso surface expression is not restricted to B1 and B2 immunoregulatory B cells, but Toso is rather expressed on all peripheral B cells, with relatively highest expression on B220hiCD1d– effector (follicular) B cells (Supplemental Figure 11A). Thus, how Toso specifically affects the generation of regulatory B cell subsets is still puzzling. Consistent with previous reports (24, 25) and the absence of Toso surface expression in early developmental B cell stages, we observed normal development of B cells in the bone marrow of Toso–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 11, B–G). Analysis of splenic B cells from Toso–/– mice revealed reduced frequency of mature IgMloIgDhi B cells, while the population of IgMhiIgDhi transitional B cells was significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). This was further accompanied by an increase in CD21hiCD23lo MZ B cells (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D), suggesting enhanced differentiation toward this particular B cell subset, which is also consistent with increased numbers of MZ-like B2-Bregs in Toso–/– mice.

In addition to slightly increased surface expression of IgM, we also noted that overall CD21 and CD23 expression levels, as well as CD62L surface levels, were slightly downregulated in Toso–/– B cells, further indicating alterations in peripheral B cell maturation/differentiation (Supplemental Figure 12, E–H). Expression of CD19, B220, IgD, MHC-II, and CD44 was not affected by Toso deficiency (Supplemental Figure 12H).

Furthermore, higher numbers of B220lo B1a cells were found not only in the spleen of Toso–/– mice (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), but also in the peritoneal cavity, where an increase in B1a cells was accompanied by a corresponding decrease in B1b cells (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Analysis of peritoneal B cells revealed that B1a cells have an extremely high capacity to produce IL-10, whereas B1b cells are substantially less potent in IL-10 production (Supplemental Figure 13, E and F). Altogether, our analysis of B cell development in Toso–/– mice suggests that Toso is dispensable for B cell development in the BM, but fine-tunes the maturation/differentiation of specific B cell subsets in the periphery.

Self-reactivity of regulatory B cell subsets. Development of peripheral B cell compartments is tightly regulated, and even small changes in B cell maturation/differentiation may alter the balance of peripheral B cell tolerance. We thus next examined serum antibody levels and autoantibody production in Toso–/– mice. Basal levels of serum IgM and IgG were comparable between 8- to 10-month-old WT and Toso–/– mice (Figure 6A). However, consistent with published reports (21, 23–25), we detected elevated serum titers of autoreactive antibodies in Toso–/– mice. IgM and IgG antibodies directed against dsDNA or ssDNA were significantly increased in sera from aged Toso–/– mice compared with WT controls (Figure 6, B and C), supporting a role of Toso in the maintenance of self-tolerance.

Figure 6 Self-reactivity of regulatory B cell subsets and altered activation thresholds of Toso-deficient B cells. (A–C) Serum from 8- to 10-month-old female WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice was analyzed for total IgM and IgG levels (A) and titers of IgM and IgG antibodies against dsDNA (B) and ssDNA (C). n = 6. (D) Sorted B220hiAA4.1–CD1d– B2-effector cells, B220hiCD1d+ B2-Bregs, B220hiAA4.1+ B2-transitional cells (B2-trans), and B220lo B1-Bregs from Toso–/– mice were treated for 3 days with LPS. Culture supernatants were analyzed for anti-dsDNA and anti-ssDNA IgM levels (n = 2). (E and F) Frequency (E) and numbers (F) of IL-10–positive splenic B cells from WT and Toso–/– mice of the indicated ages. n = 3–5. (G and H) Sorted B2-effector cells from WT and Toso–/– (KO) mice were stimulated for the indicated durations with titrated amounts of anti-IgM and analyzed for cell counts (n = 2) (G) and cell survival (n = 4) (H). (I) Sorted B2-effector cells were labeled with eFluor670, stimulated with anti-IgM, and analyzed for cell division. (J) Sorted B2-effector cells from WT (gray filled) and Toso–/– (KO) (red line) mice were stimulated for the indicated durations with anti-IgM and analyzed for phospho-Btk (p-Btk) staining. (K and L) Sorted B cell subsets were stimulated for 16 hours with anti-IgM and analyzed for B cell activation markers. (K) Representative flow cytometric histograms for CD25 expression. WT, black; Toso–/– (KO), red line; unstimulated control, gray filled. (L) Sorted B2-effector cells were analyzed for anti-IgM–induced upregulation of CD25, CD69, and CD86. Data show the geometric mean fluorescence intensity (GeoMFI) (n = 2). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test. All data are representative of 2 to 4 independent experiments.

To elucidate the major source of self-reactive antibodies in Toso–/– mice, we analyzed the capacity of different B cell subsets to produce autoantibodies. High-purity sorted B1- and B2-Bregs from Toso–/– mice exhibited strong production of anti-dsDNA and anti-ssDNA antibodies upon in vitro cultivation with LPS, while, in marked contrast, B2-effector cells and AA4.1+ transitional B2 B cells were largely unable to produce self-reactive antibodies (Figure 6D). Efficient production of autoantibodies was not a specific feature of Toso–/– Bregs, but was similarly observed in WT B1- and B2-Bregs (Supplemental Figure 14A). B2-effector cells and AA4.1+ transitional B2 B cells exhibited only minimal autoantibody production under these conditions, even though they showed efficient blast formation and expression of the plasma cell marker CD138 (Supplemental Figure 14B). Together, these data indicate that self-reactive B cells are highly prevalent among B1-Bregs and B2-Bregs. Interestingly, IL-10–competent immunoregulatory B cell numbers rise as mice age, and increased numbers of Bregs in Toso–/– versus WT mice become even more pronounced in older mice (Figure 6, E and F). It is thus likely that the higher numbers of Bregs in Toso–/– mice are responsible for increased autoantibody levels in Toso–/– mice.

Toso fine-tunes B cell antigen receptor responsiveness. Regulation of B cell antigen receptor (BCR) signaling is a critical determinant of peripheral B cell differentiation/maintenance and the establishment of tolerance (38–41). We thus next evaluated the effects of Toso deficiency on BCR responsiveness and B cell activation/survival. Reflecting their different maturation/differentiation state, overall responsiveness to IgM receptor triggering varied considerably among different CD19+ B cell subtypes. Upon anti-IgM stimulation, B2-effector cells (B220hiAA4.1–CD1d–) proliferated vigorously, while B2-Bregs (B220hiCD1d+) and the IL-10–incompetent population of transitional B2 cells (B220hiAA4.1+), which both express high levels of IgM, rather showed induction of cell death. B1a B cells (B220loAA4.1–CD1d–; B1-Bregs) were largely unresponsive to anti-IgM triggering (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 15, A–E).

Toso–/– B2-effector cells showed a dose-dependent reduction in anti-IgM–induced cell proliferation, which was primarily associated with reduced cellular survival, while, similar to previous reports (25), the actual rate of cell divisions of live cells was comparable between WT and Toso–/– cells (Figure 6, H and I). Toso deficiency had, however, no effects on anti-IgM–induced survival/apoptosis of B1-Bregs, B2-Bregs, or B2-transitional cells (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B), and Toso–/– B cells also showed normal survival upon treatment with other stimuli, such as LPS or BAFF plus IL-21 (Supplemental Figure 15, F and G).

As Toso interacts with the membrane BCR complex (22) and given the effects of Toso deficiency on B2-effector cell survival/proliferation, we examined the role of Toso in proximal BCR-mediated signaling events and early markers of B cell activation. Upon stimulation with anti-IgM, Toso-deficient B2-effector cells exhibited slightly impaired and less sustained phosphorylation of the tyrosine kinase Btk, indicating attenuated BCR signaling (Figure 6J). Lower Btk activation correlated with reduced induction of activation markers, such as CD25, CD69, and CD86, in Toso-deficient B cells (Figure 6, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 15H). It is noteworthy that IgM-mediated induction of activation markers was not fully impaired upon Toso deletion, but Toso–/– cells rather exhibited a relative shift in IgM receptor responsiveness (Figure 6L and Supplemental Figure 15H), indicating altered signaling/activation thresholds. Lower BCR-mediated induction of activation markers was also observed in Toso–/– B2-Bregs and B2-transitional cells, while, owing to their cell type–intrinsic low BCR responsiveness, B1-Bregs largely failed to respond to anti-IgM stimulation (Figure 6K). Together, these data indicate that Toso acts as a signal amplifier to fine-tune BCR responsiveness.

Anti-Toso treatment modulates IL-10–competent B cell numbers at sites of inflammation and results in impaired T cell responses upon influenza infection. Given the negative regulatory effect of Toso on IL-10–competent B cells and their immunosuppressive function on T cell immunity, we sought to investigate the effects of anti-Toso antibody treatment on B and T cell responses in the influenza-induced lung inflammation model and to evaluate its potential for immunomodulatory therapeutic applications. To induce virus-mediated lung inflammation, mice were infected intranasally with influenza A. One day before infection and on days 2 and 5 p.i., mice were treated with either anti-Toso mAb or control IgG, and B cells in inflamed lungs were analyzed on day 9 p.i. Notably, Toso is highly expressed on essentially all peripheral B cells; however, in vivo anti-Toso mAb application did not result in B cell depletion, as comparable numbers of B cells were detected in lungs of anti-Toso and control IgG–treated mice (Figure 7A). Treatment with anti-Toso mAb did, however, induce a striking increase in both frequency and absolute numbers of IL-10–competent B cells in lungs from influenza-infected animals (Figure 7B). Importantly, consistent with our findings on Toso-deficient mice, increased numbers of IL-10–competent B cells correlated with impaired T cell responses at sites of inflammation, as virus-induced TNF-α and IFN-γ production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was significantly reduced in lungs of mice that had received Toso mAb compared with control IgG–treated mice (Figure 7, C–F). Together, these data re-emphasize the immunoregulatory role of Toso during inflammatory disease. Furthermore, as Toso is conserved between mice and humans and is also expressed on human B cells (ref. 19 and Supplemental Figure 16), the data also suggest that Toso may provide a promising therapeutic target to modulate IL-10–competent B cell compartments and to dampen excessive T cell responses at local sites of inflammation.