The cardiac lymphatic system stimulates resolution of inflammation following myocardial infarction

VEGF-C–driven cardiac lymphangiogenesis increases clearance of immune cells after MI. Initially we determined the source of VEGF-C that acts to drive the inherent lymphangiogenic response after injury. In the developing heart, the epicardium is a site of VEGF-C expression (20), and in dermal wounding studies CD11b+ macrophages act as a source of VEGF-C and VEGF-D in response to inflammatory stimuli (5). In the adult heart, while we found no expression of VEGF-C in the quiescent podoplanin-expressing (PDPN-expressing) epicardium or CD68+ tissue macrophages residing in the intact myocardium (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97192DS1), expression of VEGF-C was increased in both cell types following MI (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), leading to substantial lymphangiogenesis and remodeling of the subepicardial lymphatic network (Figure 1A). Moreover, this response was considerably enhanced in mice treated with 100 ng/g body weight of recombinant selective VEGFR-3 agonist VEGF-C–Cys(156)Ser (21) [henceforth, VEGF-C(C156S)] on days 0, 2, 3, 4, and 6 after MI (Figure 1B) (14) and resulted in increased LYVE-1+ vessel area percentage (vehicle, 26.43 ± 1.82; VEGF-C, 35.28 ± 1.17; P ≤ 0.001) and junction number (vehicle, 378.6 ± 60.49; VEGF-C, 660.6 ± 77.31; P ≤ 0.05; Figure 1, C and D). Moreover, VEGF-C(C156S) treatment led to augmented expression of the leukocyte chemoattractant CCL21 by LYVE-1–expressing capillaries, indicative of an inflamed lymphatic endothelium (Figure 1, E–J). Treatment with VEGF-C(C156S) has been reported to reduce myocardial edema and pathological remodeling, leading to improved cardiac function (14, 22). However, the effect on tissue fluid constitutes an acute and relatively minor function of the responding lymphatic vasculature; consequently, we investigated whether lymphangiogenesis acts on the immune response and associated inflammation in the setting of cardiac injury.

Figure 1 VEGF-C treatment augments cardiac lymphangiogenesis after injury. (A and B) Whole-mount immunostaining for LYVE-1 (red) to visualize the subepicardial lymphatic plexus of vehicle- and recombinant VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts on day 7 after MI. (C and D) Quantification of the lymphangiogenic response on day 7 after MI as percent LYVE-1+ lymphatic vessel area (C) and junction number (D). Data are presented as mean ± SEM; vehicle, n = 7 hearts; VEGF-C, n = 5 hearts. Significant differences were calculated using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (*P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001). (E–J) Immunostaining for CCL21 (green) and LYVE-1 (red) in vehicle- (E–G) and recombinant VEGF-C(C156S)–treated (H–J) whole adult hearts on day 7 after MI. White arrows highlight expression of the immune cell chemoattractant cue CCL21 by lymphatic capillaries after injury. White asterisks indicate the ligating suture. Scale bars: A and B, 1 mm; G and J, 20 μm.

We first probed a potential colocalization of immune cells with the expanding lymphatic plexus after MI and observed that CD68+ macrophages were closely associated with LYVE-1+ cardiac lymphatic capillaries throughout the myocardium of intact (Figure 2, A and B) and injured hearts (Figure 2, C–F). This colocalization was especially evident within the infarcted area at 4 days after MI (arrowheads in Figure 2D), the time point when a significant influx of circulating monocytes and activated macrophages undertake extensive phagocytic activity to clear neutrophils (23). Following this early acute inflammatory phase, CD68+ phagocytes persisted within the injured myocardium at 7 days after MI (Figure 2, E and F) — a phenomenon known to contribute to chronic inflammation (23). By contrast, in VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts on day 7, in which we observed enhanced lymphangiogenesis (Figure 1), we detected significantly decreased numbers of CD45+ leukocytes (vehicle, 7.80 ± 0.61; VEGF-C, 5.46 ± 0.67; P ≤ 0.05), specifically myeloid cells (CD45+CD11b+: vehicle, 5.11 ± 0.45; VEGF-C, 3.12 ± 0.44; P ≤ 0.05) and myeloid subtypes such as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+ macrophages (vehicle, 3.76 ± 0.40; VEGF-C, 2.24 ± 0.34; P ≤ 0.05) and CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–CD11c+ dendritic cells (vehicle, 0.078 ± 0.012; VEGF-C, 0.048 ± 0.005; P ≤ 0.05), as determined by multi-marker flow cytometry (Figure 2, G–K, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–H). Importantly, TUNEL staining revealed scarce apoptotic CD68+ immune cells (ranging from 0 to 2 CD68+TUNEL+ cells per tissue section) in both vehicle- and VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts on day 7 after MI (Figure 2, L–O), indicating that the effect of VEGF-C treatment was not due to increased apoptosis triggered by factors transported through the expanded lymphatic network.

Figure 2 VEGF-C–driven cardiac lymphangiogenesis increases clearance of immune cells after injury. (A–F) CD68 (green) and LYVE-1 (red) immunostaining of tissue sections derived from adult intact hearts (A and B) from hearts day 4 (C and D) and day 7 (E and F) after MI, documenting close association of macrophages to lymphatic vessels (white arrowheads). (B) Magnified view of box shown in A. (D) Magnified view of box shown in C. (F) Magnified view of box shown in E. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. Asterisk in E denotes fibrotic scarring. (G–K) Characterization of immune cell content in vehicle- and VEGF-C–treated hearts collected on day 7 after MI and analyzed by flow cytometry using antibodies against CD45 (pan-leukocyte marker), CD11b (CD45+CD11b+, myeloid cells), Ly6G (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+, neutrophils), F4/80 (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+, macrophages), and CD11c (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–CD11c+, dendritic cells). Animals received i.p. injections of vehicle (PBS) or recombinant VEGF-C(C156S) on days 0, 2, 4, and 6 after MI. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; vehicle, n = 5 hearts; VEGF-C, n = 6 hearts. Significant differences were calculated using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (*P ≤ 0.05). (L–O) CD68 (green) and TUNEL (red) immunostaining of tissue sections derived from vehicle- (L and M) and recombinant VEGF–C(C156S)–treated (N and O) hearts on day 7 after MI. (M) Magnified view of box shown in L. (O) Magnified view of box shown in N. Asterisks in L and N indicate fibrotic scarring; DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. White arrowheads mark rare macrophage cells undergoing apoptosis (CD68+TUNEL+). Scale bars: A, C, E, L, and N, 100 μm; B, D, F, M, and O, 20 μm.

To address the possibility that the reduced immune cell content was independent of lymphangiogenesis, we performed flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2, A–H) on tissue derived from vehicle- and VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts collected on days 1 and 4 after MI, before any notable evidence of lymphatic sprouting (Supplemental Figure 3). No significant differences in immune cell numbers were observed between vehicle- and VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts on day 1 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E) or day 4 (Supplemental Figure 3, F–J) after MI, suggesting that there was no substantial early effect of VEGF-C(C156S) treatment on cardiac lymphatic vessel permeability to enable clearance of leukocytes from the injured heart. Instead, clearance was only evident by day 7 after MI following the establishment of an extensive lymphatic network draining the infarcted area (Figure 1), supporting the hypothesis that lymphangiogenesis augments the resolution of inflammation after injury.

To further characterize the infarcted milieu following VEGF-C(C156S) treatment, we investigated the expression of key macrophage markers and cytokines (24), including the costimulatory receptors CD80 and CD86, which are enriched in so-called proinflammatory M1 subtype macrophages, and CD206 and Chi3l3, markers of the pro-repair M2 subtype macrophages; proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α; the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10; and profibrotic factor TGF-β1 (24). No significant differences in expression of any of these factors were observed between vehicle- and VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts on day 7 after MI (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that lymphangiogenesis driven by VEGF-C(C156S) treatment does not alter macrophage polarization or favor a specific M1 or M2 subtype, but instead serves to reduce the overall macrophage load in the injured heart.

LYVE-1 is required for immune cell clearance after MI. To further test the hypothesis that immune cell clearance downstream of lymphangiogenesis improves cardiac outcome after MI, we utilized Lyve1–/– constitutive KO mice (25). LYVE-1 is a homolog of the CD44 glycoprotein that is highly expressed in the overlapping junctions of lymphatic capillaries (26). LYVE-1 is dispensable during lymphatic development (25) but is required for leukocyte docking, whereby both macrophages and dendritic cells have been shown to present HA to engage LYVE-1, facilitating their adhesion to, and transit across, lymphatic endothelium for trafficking under inflammatory conditions (19, 27). LYVE-1 is also an early marker of yolk sac–derived macrophages that populate the heart during embryonic development (28); however, we observed comparable representation of CD68+ tissue macrophages residing in the intact adult myocardium in LYVE-1–deficient mice and littermate controls, suggesting no initial differences in macrophage numbers at baseline (Figure 3, A–C). Following injury Lyve1–/– mutants exhibited a left ventricular ischemic area at risk (LV AAR; Supplemental Figure 5) equivalent to that of controls and displayed a grossly normal cardiac lymphangiogenic response following MI, comprising equivalent expansion of the VEGFR-3–expressing lymphatic capillary network (Figure 3, D and E), and expression of the lymphangiogenic factor VEGF-C (Figure 3F) and leukocyte chemoattractant cue CCL21 (Figure 3G; also Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). The grossly normal lymphangiogenic response in Lyve1–/– mice was further supported by comparable upregulation of genes encoding key regulators of lymphatic vessel expansion (29), such as PROX1 and VEGFR-3 (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Likewise, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) revealed comparable expression levels of Has2 mRNA, encoding the main HA synthase of murine leukocytes (30), in LYVE-1–deficient and control hearts on day 7 after MI (Supplemental Figure 6G).

Figure 3 LYVE-1 is required for immune cell clearance after MI. (A and B) CD68 (green) immunostaining of sections derived from control and Lyve1–/– intact hearts, documenting the presence of resident macrophages throughout the myocardium of mutant hearts, compared with controls. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. (C) Quantification of resident macrophages (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+) in the intact adult heart by flow cytometry. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; control, n = 4 hearts; Lyve1–/–, n = 4 hearts. No significant differences were observed (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D and E) Whole-mount immunostaining for VEGFR-3 (red) revealing comparable superficial lymphatic networks with lymphangiogenic capillary tips in control and Lyve1–/– hearts on day 7 after MI. (F and G) Vegfc and Ccl21 expression analysis by qRT-PCR showing no differences in expression levels in control and Lyve1–/– hearts on day 7 after MI. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; control, n = 4 hearts; Lyve1–/–, n = 6 hearts. (H–L) Characterization of the immune cell content in control and Lyve1–/– hearts collected on day 7 after MI and analyzed by flow cytometry using antibodies against CD45 (pan-leukocyte marker), CD11b (CD45+CD11b+, myeloid cells), Ly6G (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+, neutrophils), F4/80 (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+, macrophages), and CD11c (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–CD11c+, dendritic cells). Data are presented as mean ± SEM; control, n = 7 hearts; Lyve1–/–, n = 5 hearts. Significant differences were calculated using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01). (M–P) CD68 (green) and TUNEL (red) immunostaining of sections derived from control (M and N) and Lyve1–/– (O and P) hearts on day 7 after MI. (N and P) Magnified views of boxes shown in M and O. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. White arrowheads mark rare macrophages undergoing apoptosis (CD68+TUNEL+). Note increased CD68 expression in Lyve1–/– compared with controls. Scale bars: A, B, M, and O, 100 μm; D and E, 200 μm; N and P, 20 μm.

We next investigated immune cell clearance in Lyve1–/– hearts after MI by flow cytometry and observed significantly increased numbers of CD45+ leukocytes (control, 4.42% ± 1.02%; Lyve1–/–, 13.54% ± 3.58%; P ≤ 0.05), specifically myeloid cells (CD45+CD11b+: control, 2.27% ± 0.42%; Lyve1–/–, 6.21% ± 1.33%; P ≤ 0.01) and myeloid subtypes such as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils (control, 0.25% ± 0.04%; Lyve1–/–, 0.96% ± 0.38%; P ≤ 0.05), CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+ macrophages (control, 1.83% ± 0.34%; Lyve1–/–, 4.90% ± 0.90%; P ≤ 0.01) and CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80–CD11c+ dendritic cells (control, 0.098% ± 0.034%; Lyve1–/–, 0.334% ± 0.081%; P ≤ 0.05) retained in the heart (Figure 3, H–L, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–H). Importantly, immunostaining revealed an accumulation of CD68+ macrophages within the infarcted area in mutant hearts compared with controls by day 7 after MI, but with an equivalent low incidence of apoptotic CD68+ cells (typically 0–2 CD68+TUNEL+ cells per tissue section; Figure 3, M–P). Despite the macrophage accumulation, there were no significant differences in expression of proinflammatory/pro-reparative macrophage subtype markers and cytokines in mutant hearts on day 7 after MI, when compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 7), as observed for the reciprocal gain-of-function VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that the retained immune cell population was not enriched for a specific macrophage subtype.

Cardiac immune cells are cleared to MLNs after MI. Collectively, our data reveal a role for cardiac lymphatics in the resolution of inflammation after MI, in a process dependent on LYVE-1 and augmented by VEGF-C(C156S)–induced lymphangiogenesis. Moreover, active clearance, via lymph rather than in situ apoptosis of immune cells is likely to be the primary mechanism for inflammation resolution in this setting. In order to investigate this further, we focused our attention on the MLNs as the predicted sites for cardiac lymphatic drainage based on their anatomical location in relation to the heart (9). To confirm MLNs as the secondary lymphatic organs serving the heart, we employed a mouse model expressing a tdTomato reporter in the α–myosin heavy chain–positive (αMHC-positive) adult myocardium (Myh6-Cre/Esr1;tdTomato; Figure 4, A–D). Following MI and tamoxifen induction of the reporter, tdTomato-positive particles were detected within CD68+ cells in MLNs adjacent to PDPN-expressing lymphatic sinuses (Figure 4, E–H), indicative of phagocytosis of labeled myocyte debris (tdTomato+ myosin fragments) and subsequent transport via afferent cardiac lymphatics. In contrast, CD68+/tdTomato+ macrophages were rarely observed in MLNs of intact animals (no MI; Figure 4, I and J).

Figure 4 Cardiac immune cells are cleared to MLNs after injury. (A) Schematic of tamoxifen-induced labeling of adult cardiomyocytes in Myh6-Cre/Esr1;tdTomato mice to probe phagocytic cell trafficking to MLNs via the cardiac lymphatic system on day 7 after injury. (B–D) Visualization of endogenous tdTomato (red) fluorescence alone or in combination with CD68 (green) immunostaining (macrophage marker), documenting efficient labeling of cardiomyocytes in the adult heart. White asterisk marks the ligating suture; white line marks the plane of sectioning of the whole heart. Note that the section in C is derived from the heart in B, and D is a magnified view of white box in C. (E and F) PDPN (green) immunostaining and tdTomato fluorescence marking red-labeled particles in close association with PDPN-expressing lymphatic capillaries (white arrows) within MLNs of tamoxifen-induced Myh6-Cre/Esr1;tdTomato mice at 7 days after MI. (G–J) CD68 (green) immunostaining combined with tdTomato (red) fluorescence indicating that red particles are contained within CD68+ phagocytic cells (white arrowheads). The CD68+/tdTomato-labeled cell population is increased in MLNs after MI (compare G and H with I and J). (F, H, and J) Magnified views of white boxes in E, G, and I. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. Scale bars: C, E, G, and I, 100 μm; B, 1 mm; D, 300 μm; F, 50 μm; H and J, 20 μm.

The detection of tdTomato+ myosin fragments in CD68+ cells within MLNs after MI could potentially result from clearance of labeled debris via lymph, and phagocytosis by MLN-resident macrophages. To unequivocally confirm trafficking of cardiac immune cells to MLNs, we therefore employed adoptive cell transfer using an hCD68-EGFP transgenic mouse line (Figure 5). Specifically, splenic GFP+ monocytes were isolated and transferred to a recipient WT mouse, via intramyocardial delivery, at the time of coronary artery ligation (Figure 5A). CD68+GFP+ cells were observed within the infarcted milieu at 7 days after MI, but not in sham-operated hearts (Figure 5, B–G), indicative of engraftment of the transferred cells and their mobilization to the injury area. Remarkably, CD68+GFP+ cells were also detected in draining MLNs of animals undergoing adoptive cell transfer and MI (Figure 5, H–M), further supporting the hypothesis that immune cells are cleared via afferent cardiac lymphatics.

Figure 5 Adoptive transfer of splenic GFP+ monocytes confirms immune cell clearance to MLNs after MI. (A) Schematic of the adoptive cell transfer approach using hCD68-EGFP transgenic mice as splenic GFP+ monocyte donor and recipient C57BL/6 adult mice receiving intramyocardial delivery of labeled monocytes at the time of LAD ligation, to assess immune cell trafficking to MLNs. (B–G) GFP (red) and CD68 (green) immunostaining (macrophage marker) of tissue sections documenting engraftment of CD68+GFP+ monocytes within the injury area at 7 days after MI (white arrowheads). No GFP-labeled cells were detected in sham-operated animals (F and G). (C–E) Magnified views of box shown in B. (G) Magnified view of box shown in F. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. (H–M) GFP (red) and CD68 (green) immunostaining of tissue sections derived from MLNs of MI (H–K) and sham-operated (L–M) animals, indicating the presence of cleared CD68+GFP+ phagocytic cells (white arrowheads) in MLNs after MI. (I, J, and K) Magnified views of box in H. (M) Magnified view of box in L. DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. Scale bars: 100 μm; except C, G, I, and M, 20 μm.

We next analyzed MLNs dissected from VEGF-C(C156S)–treated and Lyve1–/– animals on day 7 following MI (Figure 6, A–I). While in control/vehicle-treated animals there was an increase in CD68+ macrophages (Figure 6, C and D) above baseline (intact/no MI; Figure 6, A and B), the increase in phagocyte number was significantly higher in MLNs of VEGF-C(C156S)–treated animals (Figure 6, E, F, and I; intact: 0.96% ± 0.49%; control: 6.09% ± 0.23%; VEGF-C: 9.69% ± 0.71%; P ≤ 0.0001 [intact vs. control], P ≤ 0.0001 [intact vs. VEGF-C], and P ≤ 0.0001 [control vs. VEGF-C]). In contrast, MLNs derived from Lyve1–/– animals revealed significantly lower CD68+ cell content, which was at a level more similar to baseline (intact) than control/vehicle-treated after MI (Figure 6, G–I; Lyve1–/–: 3.05% ± 0.13%; P ≤ 0.05 [intact vs. Lyve1–/–]; P ≤ 0.001 [control vs. Lyve1–/–]; and P ≤ 0.0001 [VEGF-C vs. Lyve1–/–]). Of significance, no CD68+ phospho–histone H3+ (CD68+PH3+) phagocytic cells were found in MLNs from VEGF-C(C156S)–treated animals, akin to control/vehicle-treated and Lyve1–/– MLNs (Supplemental Figure 8), thus excluding the possibility that the augmented CD68+ cell population (Figure 6, E, F, and I) was due to a proliferative response of lymph node–resident macrophages to the VEGF-C(C156S) treatment.

Figure 6 VEGF-C–driven cardiac lymphangiogenesis promotes clearance of immune cells to MLNs after injury. (A–H) CD68 (green) and PDPN (red) immunostaining of tissue sections derived from intact (no MI; A and B), control (C and D), recombinant VEGF-C(C156S)–treated (E and F), and Lyve1–/– (G and H) MLNs collected 7 days after MI. (B and D) Magnified views of white boxes in A and C. (E and F) Representative views of 2 different VEGF-C–treated MLNs. (G and H) Representative views of 2 different Lyve1–/– MLNs. Note the relative abundance of CD68+ macrophages in VEGF-C–treated MLNs, compared with Lyve1–/– (compare E and F with G and H). DAPI (blue) labels cell nuclei. (I) Quantification of macrophage proportion as percent CD68+ total staining area/total DAPI-labeled tissue area × 100. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; intact, n = 4 MLNs; control, n = 8 MLNs; VEGF-C, n = 4 MLNs; Lyve1–/–, n = 4 MLNs. Note that 1 MLN was analyzed per mouse. Significant differences were calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (*P ≤ 0.05 for intact vs. Lyve1–/–; ***P ≤ 0.001 for control vs. Lyve1–/–; and ****P ≤ 0.0001 for intact vs. control, control vs. VEGF-C, intact vs. VEGF-C, and VEGF-C vs. Lyve1–/–). Scale bars: 100 μm; except B and D, 50 μm.

To determine whether increasing lymphangiogenesis may rescue the phenotype observed in Lyve1–/– animals, we treated KO animals with VEGF-C(C156S) (Supplemental Figure 9). No significant differences in immune cell numbers were observed between vehicle- and VEGF-C(C156S)–treated Lyve1–/– hearts (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E) or MLNs (Supplemental Figure 9, F–J) on day 7 after MI, suggesting that VEGF-C treatment does not alter trafficking in the mutants as it does in control hearts (Figure 2). These findings reinforce the idea that Lyve1–/– cardiac lymphatics have impaired immune cell uptake, which prevents trafficking, irrespective of lymphangiogenesis. Together, these data support clearance of immune cells via lymph into draining MLNs, a process enhanced by VEGF-C–induced cardiac lymphangiogenesis and dependent on LYVE-1.

Disruption of LYVE-1–dependent clearance of immune cells by lymphatics is detrimental to cardiac function after MI. To investigate whether immune cell accumulation (failed clearance) in Lyve1-deficient mice is detrimental to cardiac function, we performed a longitudinal cine MRI study with mice scanned on days 7 and 21 after MI (Figure 7, A–G, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). These time points were selected based on our observations of active lymphangiogenesis and immune cell trafficking to regional MLNs by day 7 (Figures 1–6) and functional improvement, as previously determined in VEGF-C(C156S)–treated hearts, by day 21 (14). MRI revealed that both percentage LV ejection fraction (EF) and stroke volume (SV), calculated as the difference between end-diastolic volume (EDV) and end-systolic volume (ESV) (31), were significantly reduced in Lyve1–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; EF: day 7 control, 46.91% ± 5.15%, Lyve1–/–, 47.98% ± 4.48%; day 21 control, 45.86% ± 4.26%, Lyve1–/–, 38.45% ± 4.69%; P ≤ 0.01 [day 7 vs. 21 Lyve1–/–] and P ≤ 0.05 [day 21 control vs. day 21 Lyve1–/–]; SV: day 7 control, 26.00% ± 1.25%, Lyve1–/–, 27.85% ± 1.43%; day 21 control, 30.93% ± 1.15%, Lyve1–/–, 25.52% ± 1.84%; P ≤ 0.05 [day 7 vs. 21 control] and P ≤ 0.05 [day 21 control vs. day 21 Lyve1–/–]). Moreover, the ESV in Lyve1-mutant hearts was significantly increased (Figure 7, C–G, and Supplemental Table 1; day 7 control, 36.47% ± 8.26%, Lyve1–/–, 34.34% ± 6.17%; day 21 control, 43.33% ± 9.00%, Lyve-1–/–, 47.18% ± 7.92%; P ≤ 0.05; day 7 vs. 21 Lyve1–/–), and there was evidence of LV wall thinning (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2), which is known to contribute to a decline in cardiac function after MI. Histological analyses by Masson’s trichrome and Picrosirius red staining revealed extensive collagen deposition and scarring in Lyve1–/– hearts on day 21 after MI compared with controls (Picrosirius signal/area ratio quantification: control, 2.28 × 10–10 ± 1.79 × 10–11; Lyve1–/–, 5.22 × 10–10 ± 6.99 × 10–11; P ≤ 0.05; Figure 7, H–N). Thus, in the absence of any gross lymphatic vessel defects at baseline or abnormal lymphangiogenic response after MI, these data collectively suggest that impaired immune cell uptake and clearance in Lyve1 mutants resulted in a progressive deterioration in heart function, accompanied by elevated pathological remodeling and fibrosis.