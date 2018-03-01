TIA1 variant drives myodegeneration in multisystem proteinopathy with SQSTM1 mutations

Digenic inheritance of an MSP-associated SQSTM1 mutation with a rare TIA1-N357S variant occurs in distal myopathy patients with RV pathology. We have previously described 2 unrelated families with distal myopathy and RV-IBM pathology caused by a c.1165+1 G>A splice donor variant in SQSTM1 (1). This variant generates a truncated SQSTM1 protein that lacks its UBA domain and has been identified in patients with PDB and ALS (12, 13). Subsequent to this discovery, we identified an additional 3 patients with distal myopathy and a SQSTM1 p.P392L variant (15). Likewise, this SQSTM1 p.P392L variant has been associated with dominantly inherited PDB, ALS, and FTD, phenotypes that were not present in our patients (12–14). Interestingly, these 3 patients had been previously identified in our cohort of distal myopathy patients carrying a rare TIA1 c.1070A>G; p.N357S; rs116621885 variant with a minor allele frequency (MAF) of 0.007. Surprisingly, our 3 previously reported SQSTM1 c.1165+1 G>A patients also carried the same rare TIA1 p.N357S variant. Dominant mutations in TIA1 are associated with WDM, a distal myopathy with RV-IBM pathology and, more recently, with ALS and FTD (6, 7). Notably, like with the WDM- and ALS-FTD–associated TIA1 mutations, the TIA1 p.N357S variant was present within the LCD at conserved residues (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Digenic inheritance of SQSTM1 and TIA1 variants leads to distal myopathy with RV-IBM pathology. (A) Linear diagram of the TIA1 protein highlighting conserved regions of the LCD. Distal myopathy–associated variant positions are shown in yellow and ALS and FTD variants in blue. (B) Pedigrees of families IV, VII, and IX showing segregation. DNA was only available for the patients indicated with an asterisk. (C) Muscle imaging findings for patient V-2 at age 54 years. Severe involvement of all calf muscles was seen on MRI T1-weighted images. The solid white arrow indicates normal muscle, and the arrowhead indicates atrophic muscle with fatty replacement. (D) H&E staining of a muscle biopsy of the right tibialis from patient XII-1 showing several fibers with RVs (arrows). Original magnification, 50 μm. (E) Immunofluorescence staining of TIA1 (red) with SQSTM1 (green in upper panel) or TDP-43 (green in lower panel) revealed accumulation and partial colocalization of these proteins in the muscle biopsy from patient V-2. Both sets of images show a RV fiber. The dotted lines denote affected fiber. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We used 2 approaches to identify additional myopathy patients with SQSTM1 mutations and the TIA1 p.N357S variant. First, we analyzed our neuromuscular disease gene panel sequencing results that included SQSTM1 and TIA1 for 1,294 patients with a presumed hereditary muscle disease (15). In addition, we performed Sanger sequencing of SQSTM1 in 14 patients with undetermined distal myopathy and a WDM phenotype, whom we had previously identified as having the TIA1 p.N357S variant. These approaches identified a total of 8 patients from 6 families with the common SQSTM1 p.P392L mutation, 7 of whom also carried the TIA1 p.N357S variant. Notably, none of them had PDB, and all had distal myopathy with RV-IBM pathology, with the exception of 1 patient, who carried only the SQSTM1 p.P392L mutation without the TIA1 p.N357S variant. This patient had a proximal phenotype, without RV-IBM muscle pathology, that had been characterized as limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

We also identified 3 patients from 2 families with a previously reported SQSTM1 p.M404V mutation that was associated with PDB and dementia (29, 30). These patients also carried the TIA1 p.N357S variant and had late-onset, distal predominant myopathy with RV-IBM pathology and no evidence of PDB. One additional patient with distal myopathy and RV-IBM pathology carried the TIA1 p.N357S variant and a rare synonymous SQSTM1 variant, c.1083C>T, p.S361S, which was previously identified in a patient with early-onset dementia (30). This synonymous mutation has a MAF of 0.00008 and is predicted to be disease causing.

MRI of patients’ lower extremities revealed extensive fatty degenerative changes in distal muscles, evidenced by focal involvement of lower leg gastrocnemius and soleus muscles (Figure 1C). Muscle biopsies from a patient showed variation in fiber size and RVs consistent with RV-IBM (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97103DS1). In pathologically normal muscle, SQSTM1 is diffusely sarcoplasmic, and TDP-43 and TIA1 are myonuclear (Supplemental Figure 1A). In contrast, SQSTM1 and TIA1 accumulated in the patient’s muscle sarcoplasm and had some colocalization at RVs as determined by IHC (Figure 1E). In addition, TIA1 accumulated with other RNA-binding proteins such as TDP-43 and HNRNPA2B1 (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C). Western blot (WB) analysis of skeletal muscle from 1 patient showed normal steady-state levels for SQSTM1 and TIA1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). Table 1 lists the clinical and laboratory characteristics for all SQSTM1-TIA1 patients included in this study. Digenic inheritance was found in 3 families, in which only examined affected family members carried both a SQSTM1 p.P392L or a SQSTM1 p.M404V mutation and a TIA1 p.N357S variant, whereas family members carrying only a TIA1 p.N357S variant were unaffected (Figure 1B).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the patients

Importantly, sequencing of 50 patients (26 male, 24 female; average age, 73.7 ± 7.3 years) with previously reported pathogenic SQSTM1 mutations, including 40 patients with a SQSTM1-P392L mutation and 2 with a SQSTM1-M404V mutation manifesting with PDB but no muscle weakness, did not reveal any TIA1-N357S variant, supporting the idea that both variants are necessary for a muscle phenotype with RV-IBM pathology (Supplemental Table 1) (31).

TIA1 N357S variant is overrepresented in distal myopathy patients. Although patients in these small pedigrees with only the TIA1 p.N357S variant had no evidence of weakness, we reasoned that the rare TIA1 p.N357S variant may itself be enriched in patients with a distal myopathy phenotype. Indeed, in our large sequencing project involving 1,293 patients with presumed hereditary myopathy, 41 patients (3%) had the N357S variant (allele frequency 0.0162 vs. 0.007 in the general population), and when this was stratified to those with a distal myopathy phenotype involving upper limbs as well, 17 of 86 (20%) of these patients carried the variant, including 1 patient who was homozygous for the TIA1 p.N357S variant, making the allele frequency 0.1 for distal myopathy. A similar overrepresentation of this TIA1 p.N357S variant was seen in 5 patients from a second cohort of 51 patients with undiagnosed myopathy revealed by whole-exome sequencing. All 5 patients had a distal predominant phenotype with RV-IBM pathology, and 2 of these patients had an additional c.1165+1 G>A splice donor variant in SQSTM1 (1).

The TIA1-N357S variant promotes LLPS and impairs SG clearance. To examine the impact of the TIA1-N357S (NS) mutation on LLPS, we constructed a phase diagram by measuring the coexistence line of a protein-depleted light phase and a protein-enriched dense phase as a function of temperature and protein concentration. Like the previously characterized TIA1-E384K (EK) mutant, the TIA1-NS mutation caused a significant leftward shift in the coexistence line to a lower protein concentration, indicating an increased propensity of mutant TIA1 to phase separate as a result of stronger intermolecular protein-protein interactions (Figure 2A). Although the promotion of LLPS with TIA1-EK was associated with an increased rate of amyloid-like fibril formation, as demonstrated by a time-dependent increase in thioflavin-T incorporation when compared with TIA1-WT, we did not see this increase with purified TIA1-NS (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 TIA1-N357S variant promotes LLPS and disrupts SG dynamics. (A) Phase diagram of TIA1-WT, -EK, and -NS mapped at physiological conditions. The mean concentration of the light phase (protein depleted phase) and SE are plotted. A quadratic equation was used to fit the trendlines (R2, WT, and NS = 0.99, EK = 0.98; P < 0.003 for NS vs. WT and P < 0.0002 for EK vs. WT, by χ2 test). Insets show characteristic DIC images of light, diffused phase, and dense phase droplets, respectively. (B) Thioflavin T fluorescence intensity of amyloid fibrils at 2.5 μM TIA1-WT, -EK, and -NS variants at the indicated time points. The spectrum of BSA (nonamyloid fibril–forming) was measured as a baseline. That baseline was subtracted from all the WT, EK and NS spectra at each time point. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (NS, P > 0.1). (C) IF images of MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK immunostained with anti-G3BP1 (red) prior to 1 hour HS at 42°C, immediately after HS, or following a 30-minute HS recovery at 37°C. DAPI nuclear staining is shown in blue. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Bar graph of the percentage of cells containing TIA1/G3BP1-positive SGs under the conditions described in C. Individual transfected cells were counted and are indicated as the total number of cells. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 150~200). rec, recovery. (E) Graphical representation of the average relative fluorescence intensity (RFI) following photobleaching of individual SGs from MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK and treated for 1 hour with 0.5 mM arsenite. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 20~30). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (D and E) *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The effect of TIA1-NS and -EK variants on LLPS in vitro suggested that these variants might affect the dynamics of SGs in vivo. To test this hypothesis, we expressed GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) for 24 hours. Immunoblotting confirmed similar levels of expression for GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, and -EK (Supplemental Figure 2A). MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1 were fixed and stained with the SG marker G3BP1. Untreated GFP-TIA1-WT–expressing cells did not form SGs, while some SGs were detected in GFP-TIA1-NS– or -EK–expressing cells (Figure 2, C and D). Heat shock (HS) at 42°C induced SG formation in MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK after 1 hour. Upon return to 37°C for 30 minutes, approximately 10% of GFP-TIA1-WT–expressing MEFs contained SGs as compared with approximately 40% of MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-NS or -EK (Figure 2, C and D). TIA1 in SGs is normally in rapid equilibrium with TIA1 in the surrounding cytoplasm. We investigated whether TIA1-NS mutation affects its mobility within SGs. MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK were treated with 0.5 mM arsenite (AsIII) for 1 hour, and GFP-TIA1 SGs were subjected to fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP). Following photobleaching, approximately 65% of GFP-TIA1-WT fluorescence rapidly recovered, whereas GFP-TIA1-NS and -EK showed approximately 40% and 60% recovery, respectively (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2B).

SQSTM1 participates in SG protein clearance. To explore the role of SQSTM1 in SG formation and clearance, we immunostained endogenous TIA1 and G3BP1 in control MEFs and MEFs lacking SQSTM1 (p62–/– MEFs). Untreated control or p62–/– MEFs did not form TIA1/G3BP1-positive SGs (Figure 3, A and B). Following 1 hour of HS, approximately 95% of control MEFs and 70% of p62–/–MEFs contained SGs (Figure 3, A and B). Twenty minutes after reincubating the cells at 37°C, approximately 50% of the SGs disappeared in the control MEFs and ultimately dissipated by 1 hour. In contrast, p62–/– MEFs had a slower SG clearance, with some cells maintaining SGs after 180 minutes (Figure 3, A and B). Persistent TIA1-positive SGs in p62–/– MEFs coimmunolocalized with an antibody that recognizes ubiquitin conjugates (Supplemental Figure 3A). Consistent with SQSTM1 mediation of the clearance of SGs via an autophagy-lysosomal pathway, we found that incubation of p62–/– MEFs with the lysosomal inhibitor bafilomycin A during HS recovery did not further augment the decrease in SG clearance seen with loss of SQSTM1 (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 SQSTM1 is necessary for SG homeostasis. (A) Immunofluorescence images of control or SQSTM1-knockout MEFs (p62–/–) incubated at 42°C for 1 hour and returned to 37°C for the indicated durations followed by immunostaining for TIA1 (green) and G3BP1 (red) to detect SGs. (B) Graph of the percentage of cells containing TIA1/G3BP1-positive SGs as in A. Transfected cells were counted and are indicated as the total number of cells. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 150~200). (C) Immunofluorescence images of MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK and immunostained with SQSTM1 antibody following incubation at 42°C for 1 hour and reincubation at 37°C for the indicated durations. (D) Bar graph of the percentage of GFP-TIA1/SQSTM1-positive SGs in C. Individual GFP-TIA1 SGs were counted and are indicated as the total number of SGs. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 800~1000). Scale bars: 5 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. (B and D) *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine whether there is a direct connection between TIA1 and SQSTM1, we immunostained for endogenous SQSTM1 in MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK after 1 hour of HS and following a 30-minute recovery to 37°C. We found that a subset of GFP-TIA1-WT SGs colocalized with SQSTM1. Colocalization of SQSTM1 and GFP-TIA1 was greater in GFP-TIA1-NS– and -EK–expressing MEFs than in GFP-TIA1-WT–expressing MEFs (Figure 3, C and D).

Defective ribosomal products (DRiPs) are prematurely terminated and/or misfolded polypeptides (28, 32). They may form transient inclusions that colocalize with SQSTM1 and are targeted for clearance via the proteasome or autophagy (28, 32–34). DRiPs may also accumulate adjacent to and within SGs, which may lead to altered SG kinetics (28, 32). To determine whether SQSTM1 mediates the clearance of DRiP-containing SGs, we treated control and p62–/– MEFs with OP-puromycin to generate and label DRiPs. After 1 hour of HS, approximately 30% of SGs colocalized with DRiPs in control MEFs, and approximately 45% of SGs colocalized with DRiPs in p62–/– MEFs (Figure 4, A and B). Surprisingly, after 30 minutes of HS recovery, DRiP-containing SGs significantly decreased in control MEFs, but DRiP-containing SGs accumulated in p62–/– MEFs, suggesting that the clearance of aberrant SGs with DRiPs is SQSTM1 dependent (Figure 4, A and B). Likewise, we treated MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK with OP-puromycin to generate and label DRiPs as above. Following 1 hour of HS, approximately 35% of the GFP-TIA1-WT SGs colocalized with DRiPs, and this number decreased upon HS recovery (Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, GFP-TIA1-NS and -EK SGs colocalized more robustly with DRiPs following HS, and this association persisted upon HS recovery (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 The presence of aggregated proteins increases TIA SG persistence in the presence of TIA1 mutations or loss of SQSTM1. (A) Immunofluorescence images of control or p62–/– MEFs labeled with Alexa Fluor 594–azide (red) to detect DRiPs after incubation at 42°C for 1 hour and following a 30-minute HS recovery. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 350~450). Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Graph of the percentage of TIA1 SGs labeled with Alexa Fluor 594–azide (red) detecting DRiPs in control or SQSTM1-knockout MEFs (p62–/–), incubated at 42°C for 1 hour and returned to 37°C for 30 minutes. Individual TIA1 SGs (green) were counted and are indicated as the total number of TIA1 SGs. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 350~450). (C) IF images of MEFs expressing GFP-TIA1-WT, -NS, or -EK and labeled with Alexa Fluor 594–azide (red) to detect DRiPs before HS, after incubation at 42°C for 1 hour, and following a 30-minute HS recovery period. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 350~450). (D) Bar graph of the percentage of TIA1 SGs labeled with DRiPs as in C. Individual TIA1 SGs (green) were counted and are indicated as the total number of TIA1 SGs. *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We reasoned that since DRiPs were misfolded proteins, then TIA1 may similarly accumulate with other misfolded and aggregated proteins at SGs. To test this, we expressed an aggregation-prone 25-kDa C-terminal TDP-43 fragment with an mCherry tag (mCherry-TDP-CTF) in control and p62–/– MEFs and subjected them to 1 hour of HS followed by 30 minutes of recovery. Immunofluorescence (IF) for endogenous TIA1 revealed that, upon HS, TIA1 and mCherry-TDP-CTF colocalized in both cell types (Figure 5, A and B). However, upon recovery in the p62–/– MEFs, approximately 80% of the persistent TIA1-positive SGs also contained mCherry-TDP-CTF as compared with approximately 20% of the SGs in control MEFs (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 TDP-43 aggregates increase TIA SG persistence in the loss of SQSTM1. (A) Immunofluorescence images of endogenous TIA1 (green) from control or p62–/– MEFs transfected with an mCherry-tagged TDP-43 C-terminal fragment (red) after incubation at 42°C for 1 hour and following a 30-minute HS recovery. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 350~450). (B) Bar graph showing the percentage of TIA1 SGs with mCherry TDP-43 C-terminal fragment in control or p62–/– MEFs from A. Individual TIA1 SGs (green) were counted and are indicated as the total number of TIA1 SGs. DAPI nuclear staining is shown in blue. Scale bars: 5 μm. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

MSP-associated SQSTM1 mutations impair TIA1-positive SG homeostasis. To determine whether SQSTM1 disease mutations identified in MSP patients affected the clearance of TIA1-containing SGs, MEFs expressing mCherry, mCherry-SQSTM1-WT, or mCherry-SQSTM1 carrying the MSP mutation SQSTM1-P392L (PL), SQSTM1-M404V (MV), or SQSTM1-A390X (AX) were immunostained with antibodies against endogenous TIA1. Without HS, MEFs expressing mCherry or mCherry-SQSTM1-WT did not form SGs (Figure 6A). In contrast, even without HS, MEFs expressing the mCherry-SQSTM1 disease mutations (PL, MV, or AX) had TIA1-positive SGs (Figure 6A). As expected, most cells contained SGs following 1 hour of HS, and after 30 minutes of post-HS recovery, approximately 50% of SGs were cleared from MEFs expressing mCherry or mCherry-SQSTM1-WT. In contrast, following a 30-minute HS recovery, MEFs expressing mCherry-SQSTM1-PL, -MV, or -AX had persistent SGs in 80% of cells, suggesting that disease-associated SQSTM1 mutations delay SG clearance (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 SQSTM1 disease mutations alter SG kinetics and synergistically mediate myotoxicity with TIA1-N357S. (A) Bar graph showing the percentage of MEFs containing endogenous TIA1-positive SGs. MEFs were transfected with mCherry, mCherry-SQSTM1-WT, or 1 of 3 different disease mutations (PL, MV, or AX) incubated at 42°C for 1 hour and subsequently returned to 37°C for the indicated durations. Transfected cells were counted and are indicated as the total number of cells. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 450~550). (B) Bar graph showing the percentage of fibroblasts containing TIA1/G3BP1-positive SGs from fibroblasts of control patients (fibroblast lines 112 and 409), patients carrying the TIA1-N357S variant (fibroblast lines 107 and 319), and a patient carrying both a SQSTM1-A390X mutation and a TIA1-N357S variant (fibroblast line 483) immediately following 0.5 mM AsIII treatment for 1 hour or following a 40-minute recovery. (C) Immunofluorescence images of patients’ fibroblasts detailed in B, immunostained with TIA1 (green) and G3BP1 antibodies (red) before, immediately following 0.5 mM AsIII treatment for 1 hour, and following a 40-minute recovery. DAPI nuclear staining is shown in blue. Scale bars: 5 μm. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 120~150). (D) Bar graph showing the percentage of C2C12 myoblasts containing TIA1-positive SGs. C2C12 myoblasts were cotransfected with mCherry, mCherry-SQSTM1-WT, or mCherry-SQSTM1 with 1 of 3 different disease mutations (PL, MV, or AX) and GFP-TIA1-WT or 1 of 2 variants (EK or NS) incubated at 42°C for 1 hour and subsequently returned to 37°C for the indicated durations. (E) Bar graph of LDH release from C2C12 myoblasts similar to those in D, before HS and after 1 hour of HS, with an additional 1-hour recovery at 37°C. The absorbance of the samples was measured at 492 nm. The reference wavelength at 680 nm was measured. Representative data were pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 150~200). Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To explore the synergy of a SQSTM1 disease mutation and the TIA1-N357S variant, we used patient-derived fibroblasts from 2 control patients (fibroblast lines 112 and 409), 2 patients carrying the TIA1-N357S variant (fibroblast lines 107 and 319), and 1 patient carrying both SQSTM1 c.1165+1 G>A mutations, which generate a truncated SQSTM1-A390X mutation and a TIA1-N357S variant (fibroblast line 483). We treated low-passage fibroblasts with 0.5 mM AsIII for 1 hour and then replaced AsIII-containing media for 40 minutes. Fibroblasts were immunostained for endogenous TIA1 and G3BP1. Untreated fibroblasts had no detectable SGs. Following 1 hour of AsIII treatment, all fibroblasts formed TIA1/G3BP1-positive SGs (Figure 6, B and C). These SGs dissipated in all fibroblasts but were significantly increased in fibroblast line 483, which contained both disease variants (Figure 6, B and C).

Coexpression of MSP-associated SQSTM1 mutations and TIA1-N357S is myotoxic. To see whether the synergistic effect of SQSTM1 mutations and TIA1 variants occurred in muscle cells, we cotransfected C2C12 myoblasts with plasmids expressing mCherry-SQSTM1-WT or mCherry-SQSTM1 carrying an MSP mutation (PL, MV, or AX) and GFP-TIA1-WT or GFP-TIA1 carrying a distal myopathy variant (EK or NS). After 60 minutes of HS, approximately 100% of myoblasts had TIA1-GFP–positive SGs, regardless of the mutation or variant (Figure 6D). In contrast, after 60 minutes of HS recovery, myoblasts expressing a disease-associated SQSTM1 mutation with a TIA1 variant had an increase in persistent SGs as compared with that seen in mCherry-SQSTM1-WT–expressing myoblasts (Figure 6D). To determine whether coexpression of SQSTM1-AX and TIA1-NS synergistically enhanced myotoxicity, we performed a lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release assay on C2C12 myoblasts cotransfected with plasmids expressing mCherry-SQSTM1-WT or mCherry-SQSTM1-AX and GFP-TIA1-WT or GFP-TIA1-NS before HS and after 60 minutes of HS with an additional 60 minutes of HS recovery, a time point at which persistent SGs are present. Consistent with a synergistic effect, SQSTM1-AX– and TIA1-NS–expressing myoblasts had increased LDH release as compared with the SQSTM1-WT or TIA1-WT transfectants (Figure 6E).