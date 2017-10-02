Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI96962

Genome editing of human embryos: to edit or not to edit, that is the question

1Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 2Department of Medicine/Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 3Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Address correspondence to: Srinivasan Chandrasegaran, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.2289; Email: schandra@jhsph.edu. Or to: Dana Carroll, Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, 15 N. Medical Drive East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, USA. Phone: 801.581.5977; Email: dana@biochem.utah.edu. Find articles by Chandrasegaran, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 127, Issue 10 (October 2, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3588–3590. doi:10.1172/JCI96962.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Excerpt: The powerful tools of genome editing are rapidly making their way toward the clinic. Zinc-finger nucleases, TALENs, and CRISPR-Cas have all been used in conjunction with somatic cell therapies, and in vivo approaches are being tested. Both excitement and concern have been elicited by the prospects for gene editing in...

