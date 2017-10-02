Genome editing of human embryos: to edit or not to edit, that is the question

Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI96962
1Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
2Department of Medicine/Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
3Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
Address correspondence to: Srinivasan Chandrasegaran, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.2289; Email: schandra@jhsph.edu. Or to: Dana Carroll, Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, 15 N. Medical Drive East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, USA. Phone: 801.581.5977; Email: dana@biochem.utah.edu.
Find articles by Chandrasegaran, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
2Department of Medicine/Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
3Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
Address correspondence to: Srinivasan Chandrasegaran, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.2289; Email: schandra@jhsph.edu. Or to: Dana Carroll, Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, 15 N. Medical Drive East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, USA. Phone: 801.581.5977; Email: dana@biochem.utah.edu.
Find articles by Bullen, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
2Department of Medicine/Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
3Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
Address correspondence to: Srinivasan Chandrasegaran, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.2289; Email: schandra@jhsph.edu. Or to: Dana Carroll, Department of Biochemistry, University of Utah School of Medicine, 15 N. Medical Drive East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, USA. Phone: 801.581.5977; Email: dana@biochem.utah.edu.
Find articles by Carroll, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published August 28, 2017 - More info
Excerpt: The powerful tools of genome editing are rapidly making their way toward the clinic. Zinc-finger nucleases, TALENs, and CRISPR-Cas have all been used in conjunction with somatic cell therapies, and in vivo approaches are being tested. Both excitement and concern have been elicited by the prospects for gene editing in...
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.