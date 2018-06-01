Eya3 promotes breast tumor–associated immune suppression via threonine phosphatase–mediated PD-L1 upregulation

Eya3 decreases the number of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells in mammary tumors. By examining public gene expression data sets, we found that Eya3 is most highly expressed in the TNBC subtype compared with other subtypes of breast cancer (Figure 1). Thus, to determine the role of Eya3 in TNBC, and to specifically examine whether Eya3 has any function in tumor immunity, we knocked down Eya3 in 2 immune-competent murine TNBC cell lines: the BALB/c-derived 66cl4 cell line (78) and the FVB/N-Tg(MMTV-PyVmT)–derived Met1 cell line (79). Knockdown (KD) was confirmed using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) and Western blot analysis (Figure 2, A and B). To determine whether KD of Eya3 altered parameters previously associated with Eya3 in human breast cancer cell lines (28), we performed cell growth assays using IncuCyte Live-Cell Analysis from Essen BioScience and in vitro migration assays. Knockdown of Eya3 decreased the proliferative and migratory abilities of 66cl4 cells, similar to what has been previously reported in human TNBC cell lines (28). However, in Met1 cells, KD of Eya3 had no effect on proliferation, although it did still significantly affect migration, suggesting that Eya3’s ability to promote proliferation may be context-dependent (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 1 Eya3 is expressed in TNBCs. Eya3 gene expression (log 2 median-centered intensity) graphed as mean with SD in data sets separated by TNBC and other biomarker status. Data sets were categorized as ER–PR–ERBB2– if negative for ER, PR, and ERBB2 protein and “other biomarker status” if tumors were positive for either ER, PR, or ERBB2 protein. Data were obtained from the Oncomine portal (https://www.oncomine.com). Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured by a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (A) Eya3 expression from TCGA data set. Other biomarker status, n = 250; ER–PR–ERBB2–, n = 46. (B) Eya3 expression from Curtis data set (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3440846/). Other biomarker status, n = 1,340; ER–PR–ERBB2–, n = 211. Tumors with no biomarker status were excluded.

Figure 2 Eya3 expression regulates proliferation and migration in TNBC cells in a context-dependent manner. (A) RT-qPCR analysis on cDNA derived from RNA isolated from 66cl4-SCR and 66cl4-Eya3-KD cells or from Met1-SCR and Met1-Eya3-KD cells. Eya3 mRNA level was normalized using GAPDH levels. Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R (https://cran.r-project.org/) for biological triplicates for 3 combined experiments. (B) Western blot analyses performed on whole cell lysates from 66cl4 and Met1 cell lines. Antibodies against Eya3 and β-actin were used to probe the membranes. Representative image of experiments performed at least 3 times. (C) Cell growth assays performed using the IncuCyte Zoom for 66cl4- or Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD cell lines. Cells were plated in triplicate, and proliferation was measured as confluence normalized to confluence on day of plating. Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured by a mixed effects model. Representative experiment (n = 5 for 66cl4, n = 3 for Met1). (D) Transwell migration assays on 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD cell lines. Cells were plated in triplicate in serum-free media in top of Transwell and allowed to migrate toward bottom of well containing full medium for 4 hours. Cells present at bottom of Transwell were then counted. Ibidi chamber migration assay on Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD cell lines. Cells were plated in triplicate in 500-μm inserts and incubated overnight. Inserts were removed and the distance cells migrated was measured after 5 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured by an ANOVA with sum contrasts in R for biological triplicates for 3 combined experiments.

To determine the role of Eya3 in TNBC growth in vivo, in the context of an intact immune system, we orthotopically injected 66cl4 and Met1 scramble (SCR) and Eya3-KD cell lines into the mammary fat pads of BALB/c and FVB/N mice, respectively. Although KD of Eya3 inhibited proliferation in vitro in 66cl4 cells (Figure 2C), KD of Eya3 significantly delayed tumor growth in vivo in both mouse models without any clear alteration in proliferation, when examined at the time of sacrifice (Figure 3, A–D, and Figure 4, A–D). Because the 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD cell lines were clonal (whereas the Met1-KD lines were pooled populations), we repeated this in vivo experiment using two 66cl4-SCR and two 66cl4-Eya3-KD clones, to ensure that our tumor growth effects were not due to clonal variability. Importantly, we observed a similar, and consistent, significant delay in tumor growth with Eya3-KD when compared with both SCR clones (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96784DS1).

Figure 3 Eya3 regulates CD8+ T cells in 66cl4 mammary carcinoma tumors. (A) Representative bioluminescence images of BALB/c mice bearing 66cl4-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors at week 6 after injection. (B) Tumor volume of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors in BALB/c mice as measured using calipers. Each point represents the mean tumor size ± SEM at that time point after injection, and a mixed effects model was used to measure significance. Representative experiment (n = 3); n = 10 mice per cell line. (C) Representative pictures, original magnification ×20, of IHC for anti-BrdU staining performed on 66cl4-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Five sections per tumor were stained and 5 fields of view photographed for each tumor. (D) Quantification of BrdU IHC performed on 66cl4-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R for 5 tumor sections with 5 fields of view scored for each section. (E) Representative pictures, original magnification ×20, of IHC performed for CD8+ on 66cl4-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Five sections per tumor were stained and 5 fields of view photographed for each tumor. (F) Quantification of CD8+ IHC shown in E. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R for 5 tumor sections with 5 fields of view scored for each section. (G and H) Calculated number of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells present per gram of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD tumor. Tumors were isolated (SCR, n = 5; KD2, n = 5; KD3, n = 7) and analyzed by flow cytometry. CD8+ T cells defined as CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4–. CD4+ T cells defined as CD45+CD3+CD8–CD4+. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R. Representative experiment (n = 2).

Figure 4 Eya3 regulates CD8+ T cells in Met1 mammary carcinoma tumors. (A) Representative bioluminescence images of FVB mice bearing Met1-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors at week 5 after injection. One Eya3 KD was used, as Eya3 KD2 lost Eya3 suppression. (B) Tumor volume of Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors in FVB mice as measured by luciferase signal of primary tumor over time. Points represent the tumor size at a given time after injection ± SEM. A mixed effects model was used to measure significance. n = 10 mice per cell line. (C) Representative pictures, original magnification ×40, of IHC for Ki67 staining performed on 66cl4-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Five sections per tumor were stained and 5 fields of view photographed for each tumor. (D) Quantification of Ki67 IHC performed on Met1-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using a 2-tailed Student’s t test on quantification from 5 tumor sections. Five fields of view were scored for each section. (E) Representative pictures, original magnification ×20, of IHC for CD8+ performed on Met1-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Five sections per tumor were stained and 5 fields of view photographed for each tumor. (F) Quantification of CD8+ IHC performed on Met1-SCR or Eya3-KD tumors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test for 5 tumor sections with 5 fields of view scored for each section. (G and H) Calculated number of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells present per gram of Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors. Tumors were isolated (SCR, n = 7; KD3, n = 8) and analyzed using flow cytometry. CD8+ T cells defined as CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4–. CD4+ T cells defined as CD45+CD3+CD8–CD4+. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. C–H are from a repeated experiment and are not from the mice pictured in A and B.

As we did not observe proliferative differences in vivo, yet the tumor growth was dramatically inhibited with Eya3 KD, we asked whether the immune system may be playing a role in inhibiting the tumor when Eya3 levels were decreased. In both the 66cl4 and Met1 models, tumors that expressed Eya3 contained fewer CD8+ T cells as determined by immunohistochemistry (IHC) and flow cytometry when compared with their Eya3-KD counterparts (Figure 3, E–G, and Figure 4, E–G). Interestingly, Eya3 expression did not significantly affect the number of CD4+ T cells seen within the tumors, as assessed using flow cytometry in both models (Figure 3H and Figure 4H). Additionally, we observed significant increases in the populations of NK1.1+ natural killer cells, CD11c+ dendritic cells, and F4/80+, CD80+, and CD206+ macrophages in response to Eya3 KD. No significant differences in CD4+CD25+ T cells or CD11b+ myeloid cells were observed upon Eya3 KD (Supplemental Figure 2). Because the presence of infiltrated CD8+ T cells in breast cancer is known to inversely correlate with tumor growth and aggressiveness, particularly in TNBC, and because their presence is a good predictor of overall survival, prognoses, and response to chemotherapies (72, 80–83), we focused on the role of Eya3 in regulating CD8+ T cells.

Eya3 increases tumor growth by suppressing CD8+ T cells. To determine whether decreased numbers of CD8+ T cells within the tumor are critical for Eya3-mediated enhancement of tumor growth, we injected a depleting anti-CD8α antibody into BALB/c and FVB mice. Three days after injection of anti-CD8α or control IgG antibody, we performed flow cytometry on blood from the treated mice, which confirmed that the anti-CD8α–injected mice had significantly reduced CD8+ T cells in comparison with IgG-injected control mice (Figure 5A and Figure 6A). We then injected the 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD or Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD cell lines into the mammary fat pads of the BALB/C and FVB mice, respectively. The mice continued to receive control or CD8-depleting antibodies weekly for the continuation of the study. As previously observed, both 66cl4 and Met1 tumors expressing Eya3 grew more rapidly than Eya3-KD tumors in IgG-injected control mice (Figure 5B and Figure 6B). Depletion of CD8+ T cells increased the growth of Eya3-KD tumors almost to the levels of SCR tumors in both the 66cl4 and Met1 tumor models, suggesting that the ability of Eya3 to enhance tumor growth is due in large part to its ability to regulate cytotoxic T cells. While depletion of CD8+ T cells in the SCR controls also enhanced tumor growth, as expected, it did not enhance the growth to the same extent as observed in the Eya3-KD cells in either tumor model (Figure 5C and Figure 6C).

Figure 5 Eya3 regulation of CD8+ T cells is required for increased 66cl4 mammary carcinoma growth. (A) Percentage of CD8+ cells in 50 μl blood from animals treated with rat IgG or CD8α-depleting antibody as measured by flow cytometry. Blood was isolated from 10 mice per group. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Tumor volume of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors treated with rat IgG or CD8+-depleting antibody, as measured using calipers. Each point represents mean of tumors from mice in that condition ± SEM, and a mixed effects model was used to measure significance. n = 5 mice per group. Solid lines and filled symbols represent mice treated with IgG antibody. Dotted lines and open symbols represent mice treated with anti-CD8+ antibody. (C) Fold change of tumor growth between IgG-treated 66cl4-SCR and SCR2 tumors and CD8+-treated 66cl4-SCR and SCR2 tumors and fold change of tumor growth between IgG-treated 66cl4-Eya3 KD2 and KD3 tumors and CD8+-treated 66cl4-Eya3 KD2 and KD3 tumors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test of average fold change of CD8+/IgG tumor size averaged for every time point over the experimental time course. n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 6 Eya3 regulation of CD8+ T cells is required for increased Met1 mammary carcinoma growth. (A) Percentage of CD8+ cells in 50 μl blood from animals treated with rat IgG or CD8α-depleting antibody as measured by flow cytometry. Blood was isolated from 5 mice per group. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Tumor volume of Met1-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors treated with rat IgG or CD8+-depleting antibody, as measured using calipers. Each dot represents mean of tumors from mice in that condition ± SEM, and a mixed effects model was used to measure significance. n = 5 mice per group. Solid lines and filled symbols represent mice treated with IgG antibody. Dotted lines and open symbols represent mice treated with anti-CD8+ antibody. (C) Fold change of tumor growth between IgG-treated Met1-SCR tumors and CD8+-treated Met1-SCR tumors and fold change of tumor growth between IgG-treated Met1-Eya3 KD tumors and CD8+-treated Met1-Eya3-KD tumors. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test of average fold change of CD8+/IgG tumor size averaged for every time point over the experimental time course. n = 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Eya3 regulates CD8+ T cell function in mammary carcinomas. The data above demonstrate that regulation of CD8+ T cells is critical for Eya3 to enhance tumor growth. While differences in the number of cytotoxic T cells within the tumor were observed with Eya3 KD, their functionality remained unknown. Thus, we repeated injection of 66cl4 cells into the mammary fat pads of a small cohort of BALB/c mice, and isolated tumors 3 weeks after injection to examine the activation state of tumor-associated CD8+ T cells. Intriguingly, a higher percentage of CD8+ T cells expressed Tim3, Blimp1, T-bet, Eomes, and PD-1, markers associated with T cell exhaustion or loss of function (84), in 66cl4-SCR tumors than in 66cl4-Eya3-KD tumors (Figure 7, A–E). Conversely, 66cl4-Eya3-KD tumors, when compared with the 66cl4-SCR counterparts, contained a significantly higher percentage of CD8+ T cells expressing IL-2 and IFN-γ, and the CD8+ T cells also showed trends of increased CD44 and TNF-α expression, all markers associated with cytotoxic T cell activation (Figure 7, F–I). Thus, not only does Eya3 expression lead to decreases in the numbers of CD8+ T cells, it is associated with indicators of CD8+ T cell loss of function.

Figure 7 Eya3 regulates CD8+ T cell exhaustion and promotes apoptosis of mammary carcinoma cells. (A–I) Number of immune cells per gram of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3 KD3 tumors. Tumors were isolated 3 weeks after cancer cell injection (SCR, n = 5; KD3, n = 5), digested, and treated with brefeldin A, ionomycin, and PMA for 4 hours, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative experiment (n = 2). Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (A) Tim3+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–Tim3+ (Ghost Red 780, Tonbo Biosciences). (B) Blimp1+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–Blimp1+. (C) T-bethiCD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–T-bethi. (D) EomeshiCD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–Eomeshi. (E) PD-1+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4–PD-1+. (F) IL-2+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–IL-2+. (G) IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4–IFN-γ+. (H) CD44+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–CD44+. (I) TNF-α+CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–B220–MHCII–CD3+CD8+CD4–TNF-α+. Number of apoptotic cells per gram of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3 KD3 tumors. (J and K) Tumors were isolated 5 weeks after cancer cell injection (SCR, n = 5; SCR2, n = 5; KD2, n = 5; KD3, n = 5) and treated as outlined above. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R. (J) Early-apoptotic carcinoma cells were defined as B220–MHCII–CD45–annexinV+PI–. (K) Late-apoptotic carcinoma cells were defined as B220–MHCII–CD45–annexinV+PI+.

While the expression of Eya3 did not affect the proliferation of mammary carcinoma cells in vivo when examined at the endpoint of the study (Figures 3 and 4), the fact that its presence leads to T cell exhaustion suggests that the growth differences could be attributed to different apoptotic rates in the tumor in response to the immune system. Thus, we examined apoptosis of tumor cells 5 weeks after injection using propidium iodide (PI) and annexin V in the same study as outlined above in which we examined T cell markers. Intriguingly, we observed that high expression of Eya3 protected tumor cells from both early-stage (as shown by the presence of annexin V) and late-stage (as shown as by the presence of annexin V and PI) apoptosis (Figure 7, J–K), suggesting that death of the tumor cells significantly contributes to tumor size when Eya3 is knocked down.

Eya3 increases PD-L1 expression through Thr phosphatase–mediated regulation of c-Myc. Cancers promote exhaustion of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells via numerous mechanisms. As PD-L1 expression on tumor cells, including TNBC, is known to lead to tumor-associated immunosuppression (53, 61, 63, 66, 67, 76), we asked whether Eya3 regulates PD-L1. We observed that PD-L1 mRNA expression is reduced in both 66cl4 and Met1-Eya3-KD cells compared with their control counterparts (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Although PD-L1 mRNA levels were increased in the presence of Eya3 expression, we did not observe increased PD-L1 protein on the surface of these cells in culture. The inability to observe surface PD-L1 protein in a culture setting has previously been described (67, 85); thus we orthotopically injected our 66cl4-Eya3-KD and SCR control cell lines into the mammary fat pads of BALB/c mice, isolated the tumors when they had reached 1 cm3 in size, and analyzed the surface of the cancer cells for PD-L1 protein by flow cytometry. We observed increased PD-L1 protein on the surface of tumor cells expressing Eya3 compared with those with Eya3 KD (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Eya3 Thr phosphatase activity regulates PD-L1 expression in 66cl4 mammary carcinoma cells. (A) RT-qPCR analysis on cDNA derived from RNA isolated from 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD cells. PD-L1 was normalized to GAPDH levels. Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R for biological triplicates for 3 combined experiments. (B) Calculated percentage of PD-L1+ cancer cells present per gram of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3-KD tumors. Tumors were isolated (SCR, n = 5; SCR2, n = 5; KD2, n = 4; KD3, n = 5) and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data represent mean ± SEM, and significance was measured using ANOVA with sum contrasts in R. PD-L1 cancer cells were defined as GhostRed780–luciferase+CD45–PD-L1+. (C) FLAG-Eya3 WT and H79A Thr phosphatase–dead protein was isolated from HEK293FT cells using FLAG tag pull-down. Thr phosphatase activity was measured using an equal amount of Eya3 WT and H79A mutant protein in a malachite green phosphorylation assay in duplicate. Control indicates reaction with buffer and phospho-substrate without Eya3 protein added. Data represent mean ± SD. Significance was measured using ANOVA. Representative experiment (n = 4). (D) 66cl4-Eya3-KD cells were stably rescued with empty vector (EV), Eya3 WT, Eya3 H79A, Eya3 D262N, or Eya3 A520R. Western blot analysis performed on membranes containing whole cell lysates from these cells, as well as the 66cl4-SCR +EV control cells, and antibodies against Eya3 and GAPDH were used to probe the membranes. Representative image of experiments performed at least 3 times. (E) RT-qPCR analysis for PD-L1 using cDNA derived from cell lines shown in D. PD-L1 normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA. Representative experiment (n = 3). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Eya proteins are known to contain several domains with differing activities, including a transactivation domain, a Tyr phosphatase domain, and a completely separable Thr phosphatase domain (42, 86). As the Thr phosphatase domain has previously been implicated in innate immunity (43), we wanted to determine whether this domain is responsible for the altered PD-L1 expression. To this end, we created the previously described H79A mutation to render Eya3 Thr phosphatase dead (42). We confirmed the mutation efficacy by pulling down Eya3 from HEK293FT cells and examining its ability to dephosphorylate a Thr-phosphorylated peptide (Figure 8C). We then re-expressed WT Eya3 or Thr phosphatase–dead (H79A) Eya3 containing wobble mutations to avoid knockdown by Eya3 shRNAs in our 66cl4 and Met1-Eya3-KD cell lines, as well as previously described Eya3 mutants that render the protein Tyr phosphatase dead (D262N) (28) or unable to bind Six family members (A520R) (the equivalent of the A532R mutant of Eya2) (34). These latter constructs also contained wobble mutations to avoid knockdown by Eya3 shRNA within the 66cl4- and Met1-Eya3-KD cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 3B). Our data demonstrate that cells containing WT Eya3 upregulate PD-L1, whereas those containing the Thr phosphatase–dead Eya3 (H79A), even when expressed very efficiently, did not upregulate PD-L1 (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 3C). In contrast, the Tyr phosphatase–dead Eya3 (D262N), even when not highly expressed, was able to restore PD-L1 levels to a degree similar to that observed in the control cells, as well as observed with WT Eya3 add-back, suggesting that this activity of Eya3 is not required for its ability to modulate PD-L1 (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 3C). Additionally, the Six1-binding mutant of Eya3 (A520R) was only able to partially restore PD-L1 levels, particularly in the Met1 model (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that the interaction with Six family members may be in part required to mediate upregulation of PD-L1 mRNA, but that it is not the main activity of Eya3 contributing to this effect. These data demonstrate that Eya3 mediates upregulation of PD-L1 mainly through its Thr phosphatase activity.

One known target of the Eya3 Thr phosphatase is c-Myc. The Eya3 Thr phosphatase stabilizes c-Myc by dephosphorylating it at pT58, preventing its degradation (87, 88, 89). As c-Myc is a transcriptional regulator of PD-L1 (90), we explored the possibility that regulation of c-Myc levels may be one mechanism by which the Eya3 Thr phosphatase regulates PD-L1 expression. We observed that the degradable pT58 form of c-Myc is increased when Eya3 expression is lost in both the 66cl4 and Met1 systems (Figure 9, A and E). This pT58 form of c-Myc is decreased when WT Eya3 is re-expressed, but is not decreased when Eya3 is Thr phosphatase–dead (Figure 9, A–E). These data suggest that Eya3 is stabilizing c-Myc levels in both systems via changing its phosphorylation state. Thus, to determine whether Eya3 is regulating PD-L1 mRNA levels via c-Myc, we knocked down c-Myc in the presence of either WT Eya3 or the Eya3 H79A mutant (Figure 9, B, C, F, and G). Our data demonstrate that c-Myc is required downstream of WT Eya3 to upregulate PD-L1 mRNA in both systems, but that it is not required downstream of the Eya3 H79A mutant (where PD-L1 is not increased compared with in the presence of WT Eya3) (Figure 9, D and H).

Figure 9 The Eya3 Thr phosphatase regulates PD-L1 expression through Myc. (A) Western blot analysis performed on membranes containing whole cell lysates from 66cl4-SCR+EV, Eya3 KD+EV, Eya3 KD+WT Eya3, and Eya3 KD+H79A Eya3 rescue cells. Antibodies against pT58 c-Myc and GAPDH were used to probe the membranes. Representative image of experiments performed at least 3 times. (B and C) RT-qPCR analysis on cell lines shown in A 48 hours after transfection with si NT or si c-Myc siRNA. c-Myc normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test for biological triplicates. Representative experiment (n = 4). (D) RT-qPCR analysis on cell lines shown in A. PD-L1 normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA for biological triplicates. Representative experiment (n = 4). (E) Western blot analysis performed on membranes containing whole cell lysates from Met1-SCR+EV, Eya3 KD+EV, Eya3 KD+WT Eya3, and Eya3 KD+H79A Eya3 rescue cells. Antibodies against pT58 c-Myc and GAPDH were used to probe the membranes. Representative image of experiments performed at least 3 times. (F and G) RT-qPCR analysis on cell lines shown in D 48 hours after transfection with si NT or si c-Myc siRNA. c-Myc normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using a 2-tailed Student’s t test for biological triplicates. Representative experiment (n = 4). (H) RT-qPCR analysis on cell lines shown in D. PD-L1 normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA for biological triplicates. Representative experiment (n = 4). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

PD-L1 mediates increased growth with Eya3 overexpression. As we observed decreased PD-L1 on the surface of the mammary cancer cells in response to Eya3 KD, we asked whether PD-L1 expression was the means by which Eya3 regulates CD8+ T cells and tumor growth. To this end, we stably re-expressed PD-L1 in the 66cl4-Eya3-KD cells, which was confirmed by RT-qPCR (Figure 10A), and injected the cell lines into the mammary fat pads of BALB/c mice. Restoration of PD-L1 in Eya3-KD cells led to rescued levels of PD-L1 on the surface of the tumor cells compared with 66cl4-SCR control cells (Figure 10B). As previously observed, tumors expressing Eya3 (66cl4-SCR) had an increased rate of growth when compared with Eya3-KD tumors (Figure 10, C and D). Importantly, restoration of PD-L1 significantly restored tumor growth (Figure 10C). Tumors isolated at 42 days after injection exhibited similar proliferation rates, as measured by BrdU incorporation, in all of the groups (Figure 10E), again demonstrating that alterations in proliferation were not mediating the effects of Eya3 in this context. Further, live CD8+ T cells were increased in 66cl4-Eya3-KD tumors compared with 66cl4-SCR tumors, and re-expression of PD-L1 in 66cl4-Eya3-KD tumors decreased the numbers of live CD8+ T cells back to that observed in 66cl4-SCR control tumors (Figure 10F). Conversely, 66cl4-SCR tumors and KD tumors containing PD-L1 contained large numbers of dead CD8+ T cells when compared with 66cl4-Eya3-KD tumors (Figure 10G). Together, these data demonstrate that tumor growth mediated by Eya3 is due in large part to its ability to increase PD-L1 expression, altering T cell function and tumor immunity.

Figure 10 PD-L1 upregulation is required for Eya3-enhanced mammary carcinoma growth. 66cl4-SCR and Eya3 KD3 cell lines were stably rescued with empty vector (EV) or PD-L1. (A) RT-qPCR analysis on cDNA derived from RNA isolated from 66cl4-SCR+EV, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue cells. PD-L1 normalized to GAPDH. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA for biological triplicates from 3 combined experiments. (B) Percentage of PD-L1+ cancer cells present per gram of 66cl4-SCR+EV, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue tumors. Tumors were isolated (n = 10 mice per group) and analyzed using flow cytometry. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA. PD-L1+ cancer cells were defined as GhostRed780–luciferase+CD45–PD-L1+. (C) Tumor volume of 66cl4-SCR+EV, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue tumors in BALB/c mice as measured using calipers. Each point represents the mean tumor size of mice at that time point after injection ± SEM, and a mixed effects model was used to measure significance. n = 10 mice per group. (D) Representative bioluminescence images of BALB/c mice bearing 66cl4-SCR, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 tumors at week 4 after injection. (E–G) Tumors were isolated (n = 10 mice per group) and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data represent mean ± SEM. Significance was measured using ANOVA. (E) Calculated percentage of BrdU+ cancer cells present per gram of 66cl4-SCR and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue tumors. BrdU+ cancer cells were defined as GhostRed780–luciferase+CD45–BrdU+. (F) Percentage of live CD8+ T cells per gram of 66cl4-SCR, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue tumors. Live CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780–luciferase–CD45+CD3+CD8+. (G) Percentage of dead CD8+ T cells present per gram of 66cl4-SCR, Eya3 KD3+EV, and Eya3 KD3+PD-L1 rescue tumors. Dead CD8+ T cells were defined as GhostRed780+luciferase–CD45+CD3+CD8+. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Eya3 expression correlates with PD-L1 expression and a decreased CD8+ T cell signature in human breast cancers. To determine whether Eya3 is associated with T cell suppression in human settings, we first examined whether Eya3 regulates PD-L1 expression in human breast cancer cells. We knocked down Eya3 in the human TNBC cell line MDA-MB-231 (91). KD was determined by RT-qPCR, and, as observed in the murine systems, KD of Eya3 resulted in a reduction of PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We further examined whether Eya3 expression and PD-L1 expression correlate in human breast cancer data sets. In The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA; https://www.oncomine.org) breast cancer data sets we observed a highly significant correlation between Eya3 and PD-L1 expression for all breast cancer subtypes and TNBCs (Figure 11, A and B). Because cells other than tumor cells in the microenvironment likely also express PD-L1, and immunohistochemical analysis of PD-L1 in the many cell types within a tumor can be difficult to interpret (61, 92–94), we used gene expression analysis to examine whether the correlation between Eya3 and PD-L1 appeared specific to the tumor cells. To this end, we identified breast cancers, using gene expression signatures, with a purity of greater than 80% tumor cells (Figure 11, C and D), and found that these tumors showed a strong significant correlation between Eya3 and PD-L1. In contrast, those tumors that were less than 60% pure tumor cells did not show a correlation between Eya3 and PD-L1 (Figure 11, C and D). These data suggest that Eya3 is contributing to PD-L1 expression specifically on the tumor cells. To further determine whether Eya3 expression correlates with a reduced CD8+ T cell signature within a tumor, we used the TCGA RNA sequencing data set to perform Cibersort analysis (95), to estimate the abundance of the different subtypes of T cells within the tumor. Importantly, we found that high Eya3 expression significantly correlates with lower estimates of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in breast cancer patients, including those with the TNBC subtype (Figure 11, E and F).