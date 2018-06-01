Dose intensification of TRAIL-inducing ONC201 inhibits metastasis and promotes intratumoral NK cell recruitment

Reagents and cell-based assays. All cell lines were obtained from ATCC or discussed previously (1). NK92 cells were provided by Kerry Campbell’s laboratory at Fox Chase Cancer Center. CT26 and MC38 cells were provided by Scott Waldman’s laboratory at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA). ONC201 was obtained from Oncoceutics.

Western blot analysis and IHC. Western blot analysis was conducted as previously described, with NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gel, and visualized with ECL Prime Western Blotting Detection Reagent (Amersham) or SuperSignal West Femto (Thermo Scientific) and x-ray film and a CytoSMART Live Imaging System (Lonza). For all cell lysis buffers, fresh protease inhibitor (Roche) was added immediately. All antibodies were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology except anti-DR5 (Abcam ab1675) (catalog and clone numbers are listed in Supplemental Table 1). After fixation, the tumor samples were embedded in paraffin, and 8-μm sections were cut and mounted on slides. The sections were then processed and analyzed using IHC with TRAIL, Ki-67, cleaved caspase-3, CD3, and GFP antibodies, similar to the previously described method (1). CD31 and Ki-67 levels were calculated by independent blind-scoring and the use of the Vectra 3.0 Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging system and Inform 2.0 software (PerkinElmer) courtesy of the Fox Chase Cancer Center Biosample Repository.

In vivo studies. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with the IACUC of Fox Chase Cancer Center. For subcutaneous xenografts, 6-week-old female athymic nu/nu mice (Taconic Biosciences) were inoculated with 1 × 106 cells of the HT29-luciferase, HCT116 p53−/−, HCT116 Bax–/–, RKO-ONC201–resistant, or HCT116-GFP cell line in each rear flank, or MDA-MB-231–luciferase in the lower mammary fat pads orthotopically, in a 150-μl suspension of 1:1 Matrigel (BD). For subcutaneous xenografts in syngeneic models, 1.0 × 106 CT26 cells were inoculated into 6-week-old female BALB/c mice (Taconic Biosciences), or 1.0 × 106 MC38 cells were inoculated into 6-week old female C57BL/6 mice (Taconic Biosciences), 6-week-old female BL6/129-NCR1-GFP mice (The Jackson Laboratory), or 6-week-old female C57BL/6-Prf1tm1Sdz/J mice (The Jackson Laboratory). All subcutaneous tumors were allowed to establish for 1–3 weeks after injection until they reached a volume of approximately 150–200 mm3 before treatment initiation. Mice were monitored every 3 days, and tumors volumes were measured using calipers. For the surgical method, mice were anesthetized using isoflurane after the tumors reached 1,000 mm3, and to remove the tumor, an incision to the surrounding skin was made and the tumor scraped out. All bleeding was controlled, and the wound closed using surgical wound clips. Mice were monitored every 6 hours for 2 days until they recovered. For tail vein injections, the same cell number as above for each tumor type was placed into 150 μl PBS and injected through the tail vein. Mice were monitored daily for the first 3 days.

ONC201 injections were administered subcutaneously at indicated doses in 20:80 DMSO/PBS or orally in 10:70:20 DMSO/PBS/Cremophor EL as described previously (1). GM1 was delivered every 5 days (Wako, 986-10001). PD-1 was injected at 200 μg every 3 days (Bio X Cell, BE1046). CD8a inhibitor was injected at 400 μg twice a week (Bio X Cell, 0061). PD-1 inhibition and staining were confirmed by staining one ONC201 monotherapy–treated tumor with Bio X Cell PD-1; eBioscience PD-1–PE; or Bio X Cell PD-1 for 2 hours, followed by staining with PD-1–PE. The resulting staining indicated that Bio X Cell PD-1 is a true inhibitor of PD-1 (Supplemental Figure 14F). Tumor volumes were measured according to the formula (L*W2)/2.

In vivo pathology and toxicology. Toxicity during the course of ONC201 treatment was adjudged by body weight decrease of greater than 10%, tumor growth of more than 10% of body weight, or a body condition scoring less than 2. Serum and plasma samples were collected through orbital bleeding and cardiac puncture before sacrifice, and were immediately stored at 4°C and processed by Antech Diagnostics for complete blood count and chemistry panels. Results were analyzed by board-certified toxicologists. Tumors were measured postmortem through caliper and water density examination. Organ and tumor samples were processed in 10% formalin and fixed in paraffin. Hematoxylin-stained samples were analyzed by a board-certified pathologist to determine whether tumor cells existed on any organs or necrosis occurred in tumors. Board-certified veterinary pathologists also indicated whether signs of toxicity were present.

In vivo mouse tumor imaging. For luciferase cell lines, D-luciferin from Gold Biotechnology was administered weekly according to the manufacturer’s instructions (60 μl, 50 mg/ml stock), and imaging was performed on a Xenogen IVIS system. MRI imaging was performed in a vertical-bore 7-T magnet with a Bruker DRX300 spectrometer and ParaVision 3.0 software (Bruker) through the Fox Chase Imaging Core Facility. Custom-built transfer cassettes constructed to compress the mice to an equal thickness of 15.0 mm were used within the MRI scanner to keep the mouse still and administer isoflurane gas. GFP imaging was performed using the Maestro in vivo imaging system (Cambridge Research & Instrumentation) and the Nuance multispectral imaging system (Cambridge Research & Instrumentation). Image data sets were converted and tumor volumes calculated using PARAVISION. Final images were converted to ImageJ (NIH) format. For CT imaging, all mice were imaged in a Sofie Biosciences G8 scanner under isoflurane. CT data sets were acquired with an isotropic voxel size of 200 μm3. Mice were maintained under isoflurane anesthesia for the duration of the scan. For analysis, the thoracic cavity was segmented into compartments comprising the heart, lung air space, lung tissue, and discrete tumors on the CT data sets. The lung air space was segmented on the CT scans with a connected nearest-neighbor seed growing algorithm, using 1 voxel in the lung as a seed point, and manually setting the seed thresholds. The lung tissue present outside the air space, as well as any structures identified as tumors, was determined manually using a 3D region-of-interest tool. All image analyses were performed with VivoQuant software (Invicro Inc.).

ELISAs. A total of 100–150 μl blood was collected through orbital blood draw as described above, and plasma was collected in EDTA tubes and serum collected in heparin separating tubes. Tubes were spun at 1,000 g for 15 minutes. Samples were analyzed using a Human TRAIL (also known as TNFSF10) Quantikine ELISA kit (R&D Systems). All analyses were performed according to the manufacturer’s directions.

For conditioned media studies, a mesoscale multiplex ELISA was used. Conditioned media was harvested from the cell lines at designated times and doses. Three separate conditioned media samples per cohort were harvested and run in duplicate. The mean of each duplicate was taken and compared using a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

In vitro tumor migration and invasion assays. Boyden assays were performed using the QCM ECMatrix Cell Invasion Assay (Millipore, ECM550) and the Cultrex cell migration assay (R&D Systems, 3465-096-K). Cell migration and invasion were also assessed using the real-time xCelligence system (ACEA Biosciences Inc.). Invasion assays in the xCelligence system were conducted with Matrigel (33). Wound healing assays were performed with the CytoSelect Wound Healing Assay kit (Cell Biolabs Inc., CBA-120T). Cell viability was confirmed by Trypan blue or Cell TiterGlo; data were only included if cell viability was greater than 75%.

In vitro tumor and NK cell coculture. NK92 cells were maintained in 4% IL-2 media and before experiments were maintained in low–IL-2–containing (1%) media. Tumor cell lines were plated at 30,000 cells/well on an 8-well chamber slide for 24 hours. NK92 cells were washed, suspended in fresh media, and then plated over the tumor cells at a concentration of 80,000 cells/ml. Alternatively, conditioned media (media as shown in the figures) from the NK cells cultured for 48 hours was added to the tumor cells. After 48 hours of coculturing, NK92 cells were removed, and both NK and tumor cells were stained with calcein blue and ethidium homodimer. Non-GFP-expressing tumor cells were labeled with anti–EPCAM-1 antibody (1:200), followed by Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody (1:200). NK92 cells were labeled with CD56-APC (BioLegend, 318309). Immunofluorescence was performed on the Nuance multispectral imaging system. As an alternative for measuring tumor cell viability in coculture, the CellTiter-Glo assay (Promega, as directed) was used directly after NK cells were removed. Plates were analyzed using the IVIS system described above in In vivo mouse tumor imaging. As controls, NK92 cells were incubated in media with a level of high IL-2 (4%) and 400 U/ml IFN-γ.

In vitro primary NK cell analysis. Primary NK cells were acquired from peripheral blood of healthy donors per the IRB protocol. Lymphocytes were isolated through Lymphoprep (STEMCELL Technologies, 07801) centrifugation, and NK cells were isolated using the EasySep Human NK Cell Isolation Kit and magnet per the manufacturer’s instructions (STEMCELL Technologies, 17955). NK cells were then incubated overnight with 1% IL-2 with or without ONC201. IFN-γ assay was performed by incubating cells with IFN-γ and then with IFN-γ-PE and antibodies listed in Supplemental Figure 10A. LAMP1 assay was performed by incubating NK cells alone, with 721.221 target cells, or with target cells and 100 ng/ml rituximab. NK cells only degranulate in the presence of 721.221 target cells, allowing us to measure LAMP1 expression of activated NK cells, and rituximab, which increases degranulation, was used as the positive control. Cohorts were as shown in Figure 6C: peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBL), PBL ONC: NK cells alone or with ONC201; PBL+721.221, PBL+721 ONC: NK cells incubated with target cells with or without ONC201; PBL+721+Rxb, PBL+721.221+Rxb ONC: NK cells incubated with target cells and rituximab with or without ONC201. Cells were then rinsed and stained with LAMP1 and antibodies listed in Supplemental Figure 10B. Gating strategies are shown in Supplemental Figure 10.

Flow cytometry. For flow cytometry analyses, antibodies were purchased from eBioscience unless otherwise indicated (Supplemental Table 1). Analysis was performed by incubating cells for 30 minutes on ice with 20 μg/ml purified Fab antibody. Cells were stained with 1% FBS, 0.09% sodium azide in PBS, and red blood cells were lysed in red blood lysis buffer (155 mM NH 4 Cl, 12 mM NaHCO 3 , 0.1 mM EDTA in PBS). Cells were then washed and incubated in 2 μg/ml propidium iodide (PI) in staining buffer. Analyses were performed as shown in Supplemental Figures 7 and 8. Cellular concentrations of select antibodies were determined with LSRII (Beckton Dickinson) and analyzed with FlowJo software (Tree Star).

Patient analysis. Cells from patients treated with ONC201 (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02250781) were obtained by peripheral blood draw. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from blood on the day of the blood draw by Ficoll-Hypaque density centrifugation and frozen prior to analysis in CryoStor solution (BioLife Solutions). Thawed cells were washed in PBS and incubated with fluorescent-labeled antibodies at 4°C for 20 minutes for extracellular staining, permeabilized, and incubated with fluorescent-labeled antibodies at 4°C for 30 minutes for intracellular staining. Analysis of live, non-debris, singlet leukocytes was performed as previously described (34) using an LSRII flow cytometer and FlowJo software.

Steps to maintain optimum viability of cryopreserved cells for future analyses were taken. Processing of patient blood samples occurred within 1 hour of blood draw, and slow freezing of cells was performed immediately after processing to increase viability. Cryopreserving these cells in this way and then thawing them all at the same time (and antibody staining and flowing them at the same time) ensures similar testing and analyses on all samples and increases the accuracy of the results. Further, all cells were cryopreserved in Cryostor CS10, a solution that mitigates temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. As described by the manufacturer (and observed in our laboratory compared with 90% FBS/10%DMSO), this solution has been proven to be much more effective in reducing post-preservation necrosis and apoptosis compared with commercial and homemade formulations. Citations of cell preservation capabilities and comparisons with other solutions are available from the manufacturer (BioLife Solutions). Importantly, after thawing, viability analysis demonstrated greater than 80% live CD45+ cells across all samples, demonstrating the efficacy of our cryopreservation process and ensuring that analysis produced accurate results. As expected, the immune cell populations among PBMCs varied across the 5 patients and across the 3 time points at which samples were collected from each patient (as shown in Figure 8, where the NK cells varied across patients and over the 3 time points). However, overall, populations across the sum of samples analyzed were found to be at proportions that were still within the normal variation and range for patient samples, including T cells (53% [expected 45%–70% of PBMCs]), B cells (5% [expected 3%–15%]), NK cells (8% [expected 5%–20%]), monocytes (26% [expected [15%–35%]). In patients where the CD3–CD19– (non-T/non-B) population was increased (as in patient 1), the majority population was monocytes. This would not be an expected artifact of the cryopreservation process, as the myeloid lineage cells are more likely to be lost in cryopreservation than lymphocytes, yet here the proportions of monocytes were increased at a few individual time points. Cell proportions normalized with ONC201 treatment, and as in mouse model studies, NK cell proportions and function were augmented.

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SD. To assess the statistical significance of the differences between group comparisons (vehicle versus ONC201, ONC201 versus ONC201+PD-1), of tumor volume before and after treatment in the tail vein, xenograft, RLU, blood serum, gene expression, and protein expression experiments, a 2-side Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used. For in vitro experiments, measurements from 3 biological replicates per treatment group were compared unless noted in the figure legends. When there were more than 2 observations made in the xenograft study, the means per mouse (for example, 3 IHC slides were analyzed per tumor, the mean of each tumor) were compared using a 2-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. For Supplemental Figure 6G, metastases were grouped as “<2” and “ > 2” for the comparison between WT and shTRAIL ONC201 groups using 2-sided Fisher’s exact test. For patient samples in Figure 8, statistical significance was determined by a paired 2-sided t test. For all tests, P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Unless otherwise noted in the figure legends, comparisons were made against the vehicle control.

Study approval. For animal studies, all animals were housed and handled in accordance with the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Fox Chase Cancer Center. All studies were performed in accordance with national animal protection laws. For patient studies at Rutgers, the IRB protocol used to obtain patient samples was #Pro20140000405, titled “A phase I single-agent open-label dose-escalation study of oral ONC201 in patients with advanced solid tumors.” Approval of the protocol was obtained from Health Sciences IRB — New Brunswick/Piscataway and was initially approved October 3, 2014. The latest version of this protocol was approved December 20, 2017, with an expiration date of June 5, 2018. All patients signed informed consent for trial participation. For healthy human NK study the IRB protocol was FCCC 99-802, and was last renewed on May 18, 2017, expiring May 17, 2018.