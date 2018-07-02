Renal immune surveillance and dipeptidase-1 contribute to contrast-induced acute kidney injury

Nlrp3 is required for CI-AKI. Our studies and others have demonstrated a role for Nlrp3 in renal inflammation and tubular cell injury in kidney disease models (12–15). To dissect the role of Nlrp3 in CI-AKI, we administered the non-ionic low-osmolar contrast agent ioversol to volume-depleted mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96640DS1). Although volume depletion alone resulted in a rise in the serum creatinine level, in WT mice, ioversol induced AKI with a greater increase in serum creatinine at 72 hours (Figure 1A). Nlrp3–/– mice were protected from the effects of contrast, maintaining stable kidney function. Kidney injury marker 1 (KIM-1), a marker of acute tubular injury, was also significantly increased in WT compared with Nlrp3–/– mice (Figure 1, B and C). Tubular cell injury increased in Nlrp3+/+ compared with Nlrp3–/– mice at 72 hours as determined by kidney intravital microscopy and labeling with the cell membrane impermeable dye SYTOX orange (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 CI-AKI is dependent on Nlrp3. WT (Nlrp3+/+) and Nlrp3–/– mice were treated with vehicle control or ioversol (IVRS) and assessed at 1–3 days. (A) Renal function as determined by serum creatinine (day 3, Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, ***P = 0.0001, n = 6/group, ANOVA). Volume depletion demonstrated an effect on serum creatinine (ref. values 0.04–0.08 mg/dl) (Nlrp3+/+, day –2 vs. day 0, ***P = 0.001, n = 3–4/group, ANOVA), but it returned to baseline on day 3 (Nlrp3+/+ day 3, no IVRS vs. IVRS, **P = 0.0023, n = 3–6/group, ANOVA). (B) Fixed kidney tissue was analyzed for tissue injury using KIM-1 (red). Images were taken with a fluorescence confocal microscope. Labels: nuclei, DAPI (blue); tubules, LTL (green); E-cadherin (E-Cad; white); KIM-1 (red). Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Real-time PCR for KIM-1 mRNA expression (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, 6 hours: ***P = 0.0005, day 1: ***P = 0.001, n = 3–5/group, ANOVA). (D) Cellular injury in Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mice determined by multiphoton intravital microscopy and SYTOX positivity of kidney TECs. Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Quantitation of SYTOX-positive cells at indicated time points (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, day 1: ***P = 0.001, day 3: ***P < 0.001, n = 7–15/group, ANOVA).

To better understand the interplay between different cellular compartments within the kidney during CI-AKI, we employed multiphoton intravital microscopy of the kidney in LysM(gfp/gfp) and Nlrp3–/– LysM(gfp/gfp) mice. LysM(gfp/gfp) reporter mice express the fluorescent GFP protein on cells of myeloid lineage, such as circulating monocytes/macrophages and granulocytes (17). The onset of detectable SYTOX orange–positive injured tubular cells occurred at approximately 24 hours after contrast administration and increased over 72 hours in LysM(gfp/gfp) but not Nlrp3–/–LysM(gfp/gfp) mice (Figure 2A). Interestingly, visible tubular cell injury was preceded by a wave of GFP+ leukocyte recruitment to the kidney at 6 hours that diminished over 24–72 hours (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 1–3). Crawling and adherent LysM-GFP+ cells were observed in the peritubular capillaries adjacent to tubules in the tubulointerstitial space and within the tubules themselves. In Nlrp3–/– LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, the recruitment of GFP+ leukocytes was largely absent following ioversol administration, with levels similar to those in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 1–3). To identify the cell populations infiltrating the kidney during CI-AKI, we used flow cytometry to sort and analyze GFP+ cells isolated from LysM(gfp/gfp) kidney tissue homogenates at 6 hours. In untreated mice, a small number of LysM+CD11b+Ly6C+ and LysM+CD11b+Ly6G+ leukocytes were isolated from the kidney, representing primarily circulating monocytes/macrophages, neutrophils, and possibly a few resident renal phagocytes (Figure 2, C and D). At 6 hours following contrast administration, an increase in kidney LysM-GFP+ leukocytes was observed, with approximately 30% of the recruited cells representing CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils and 20% CD11b+CX 3 CR1+F4/80+Ly6ChiLy6G– monocytes/macrophages (Figure 2, C and D). Although the number of recruited GFP+ leukocytes decreased by 24 hours in LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, an increase in the number of F4/80+ macrophage population remained at 72 hours (Figure 2, E and F). An increase in F4/80+ renal macrophages in the kidney was not observed in Nlrp3–/– mice, consistent with the overall decrease in inflammation and AKI in this strain. Taken together, these data show that Nlrp3 is required for CI-AKI. Nlrp3 regulates neutrophil and monocyte/macrophage recruitment to the kidney in response to contrast administration that precedes the development of visible tubular epithelial cell (TEC) injury.

Figure 2 Contrast induces Nlrp3-dependent leukocyte recruitment to the kidney. (A) LysM(gfp/gfp) and Nlrp3–/– LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were treated with vehicle or ioversol and assessed at 6 hours, 1 day, and 3 days using multiphoton intravital microscopy. Capillaries and injured/necrotic cells were labeled with Qtracker and SYTOX, respectively. Tubules are visualized by autofluorescence. Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of stationary GFP+ cells per field (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, 6 hours: **P = 0.003, day 1: **P = 0.002, day 3: *P = 0.02, n = 6–9/group, ANOVA). (C and D) LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were treated with vehicle or ioversol, and LysM-GFP+ leukocytes were sorted from total kidney tissue and analyzed by flow cytometry for CD11b, CX 3 CR1, F4/80, Ly6G, and Ly6C at 6 hours. Renal infiltrating neutrophils (Nlrp3+/+, vehicle vs. ioversol, **P = 0.005, n = 3/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and monocytes (Nlrp3+/+, vehicle vs. ioversol, **P = 0.002, n = 3/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test) were quantified in ioversol-treated Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mice at 6 hours by flow cytometry. (E and F) F4/80 immunofluorescence (confocal microscopy) and quantification in kidneys from Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mice treated with vehicle or ioversol on day 3 (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, day 3: ***P < 0.001, n = 3–5/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 200 μm.

Contrast-induced epithelial cell toxicity does not require Nlrp3. Numerous studies have demonstrated the direct cytotoxic effect of contrast media on renal TECs (1, 18, 19). Primary human proximal TECs (HPTCs) were treated with ioversol or the ionic contrast agent diatrizoate (DTA), and cell viability was examined. Not surprisingly, the two contrast agents were equally capable of inducing cell death in HPTCs within 24 hours as determined by MTT assay (Figure 3, A and B). Fluorescence live cell imaging with propidium iodide confirmed contrast-induced progressive necrotic cell death starting within 6 hours (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2A). The cytotoxic effects of contrast agents diminished with dilution that would be expected to occur in most clinical scenarios, such as in patients receiving i.v. contrast. Importantly, there are significant confounding variables in the in vitro assay due to supraphysiologic osmotic load and the dilution of nutrients caused by the addition of contrast agents to cell culture media. Cell viability was also substantially reduced in control experiments using equi-osmolar mannitol solutions or dilution of culture media with equivalent volumes of PBS (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, cell death above experimental conditions controlling for osmolarity or nutrient deficiency confirmed that ioversol exhibits inherent properties that are toxic to epithelial cells.

Figure 3 Contrast cytotoxicity in renal TECs. (A and B) Cell death was determined in HPTCs using MTT assay after treatment with various dilutions of ioversol in culture medium (1:1 to 1:8) (vs. no treatment [NT]), 1:1: ***P < 0.001, 1:2: ***P < 0.001, 1:4: *P = 0.03, 1:8: *P = 0.03, n = 9–12/group, ANOVA) or DTA (1:1 to 1:64) (vs. NT, 1:1: **P = 0.008, 1:2: **P = 0.009, 1:4:**P = 0.009, 1:8: **P = 0.009, n = 9–12/group vs. NT, ANOVA). (C) HPTCs were treated with PBS control or ioversol and labeled with propidium iodide to identify necrotic cells for 24 hours. Images were captured and analyzed for necrotic cells with the IncuCyte Live Cell Analysis System (n = 4/group). (D) Cell death in ioversol-treated HPTCs with pan-caspase (zVAD) or caspase-8 (IETD) inhibitors (MTT assay, P = NS, n = 6–12/group, ANOVA). (E) TECs isolated from Nlrp3+/+ or Nlrp3–/– mice were treated with ioversol, DTA, or hyperosmolar mannitol buffer (700 mOsm) (M-700). Cell death was measured by MTT assay (P = NS, n = 4/group, ANOVA).

We previously demonstrated a noncanonical role for Nlrp3 in TEC apoptosis (11). To determine whether Nlrp3-mediated CI-AKI in vivo occurred via its effect on tubular epithelial death, we explored cell death pathways induced by contrast agents in HPTCs. Immunoblotting revealed a lack of apoptosis, as ioversol, regardless of dose, did not activate PARP cleavage, caspase-8 activation, or caspase-3 activation (Supplemental Figure 3A). At high concentrations only, ioversol induced receptor-interacting protein 3 (RIP-3) and mixed lineage kinase domain–like (MLKL) phosphorylation in the necroptosis pathway, which has been linked to the Nlrp3 inflammasome (ref. 20 and Supplemental Figure 3B). However, RIP-1 (upstream of RIP-3) and MLKL inhibitors — necrostatin-1 and necrosulfonamide, respectively — only modestly attenuated contrast-induced cell death, and primary TECs isolated from Rip3–/– mice were not protected (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Consistent with these findings, HPTCs were not protected from contrast by pan-caspase or caspase-8 inhibitor zVAD or IETD, respectively, and TECs isolated from Nlrp3–/– mice were as susceptible to contrast-induced cell death as WT cells (Figure 3, D and E). Contrast-induced HPTC death in vitro appeared to be mediated primarily by ferroptosis, with contrast inducing substantial lipid peroxidation that was blocked by ferrostatin-1 (Supplemental Figure 4). These results demonstrate that contrast-induced cytotoxicity in vitro is likely mediated by multiple pathways and potential confounding experimental factors. Furthermore, the pathogenesis of CI-AKI in vivo does not simply involve direct effects of Nlrp3 on epithelial cell death pathways.

Contrast activates the canonical Nlrp3 inflammasome in macrophages. The preceding studies suggested that the role of Nlrp3 in CI-AKI may require the canonical inflammasome as opposed to directing epithelial cell death. Ioversol induced caspase-1 activation and IL-1β cleavage in THP-1 macrophages as detected by immunoblotting (Figure 4A). The ionic contrast agent DTA also induced IL-1β secretion in macrophages at 6 hours (Figure 4B). Confocal microscopy confirmed the formation of caspase-1–positive ASC specks at 6 hours following ioversol stimulation, indicative of active inflammasomes (Figure 4C). To confirm that inflammasome activation by contrast agents was mediated by Nlrp3, we deleted Nlrp3 expression in THP-1 macrophages using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. The absence of Nlrp3 completely abrogated ioversol-induced IL-1β activation, an effect that was also observed in mouse Nlrp3–/– bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) (Figure 4, D and E). Consistent with these data, WT mice receiving ioversol expressed higher levels of renal IL-1β at 6 hours in vivo compared with Nlrp3–/– animals (Figure 4F). Bone marrow chimera studies demonstrated that most of IL-1β production in vivo was dependent on hematopoietic cells (leukocytes), since IL-1β levels were significantly increased in Nlrp3–/– mice receiving Nlrp3+/+ bone marrow, compared with Nlrp3+/+ mice receiving Nlrp3–/– cells (Figure 4G). Consistent with this result, there was no evidence of ioversol-induced inflammasome activation (caspase-1 cleavage or IL-1β production) in mouse primary kidney pericytes or human glomerular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5), supporting the notion that the majority of inflammasome activity induced by contrast in the kidney originates from the leukocytes.

Figure 4 Contrast activates the canonical Nlrp3 inflammasome in macrophages. (A) Immunoblot probing for caspase-1 (Casp1) (pro- and cleaved, p11 CARD domain) and cleaved IL-1β (p17) in extracts (ext) and supernatants (sup) of THP-1 cells untreated (NT) or treated with ioversol (1:1 to 1:8 dilution) at 6 hours. Nigericin (NGC) was used as positive control. Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) THP-1 cells were treated with DTA or nigericin (NGC). IL-1β production was measured using ELISA at 6 hours (n = 3/group). (C) Confocal microscopy for ASC or activated caspase-1 in ioversol-treated THP-1 cells at 6 hours. Arrowheads indicate ASC- and caspase-1–positive specks. Image is representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) IL-1β ELISA in Nlrp3+/+ and CRISPR-deleted Nlrp3–/– THP-1 cells treated with ioversol or the positive control ATP (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, ATP: **P = 0.01, ioversol: **P = 0.01, n = 3/group, ANOVA). (E) IL-1β ELISA from Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mouse BMDMs treated with ioversol at 6 hours (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, IVRS: **P = 0.01, n = 3/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) IL-1β ELISA in kidneys of Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mice treated with ioversol over 3 days (Nlrp3+/+ vs. Nlrp3–/–, 6 hours: **P = 0.006, n = 3–5/group, ANOVA). (G) Nlrp3+/+ and Nlrp3–/– mice were depleted using irradiation and clodronate-liposomes before bone marrow (BM) transplant (Nlrp3+/+ BM to Nlrp3–/–, Nlrp3–/– BM to Nlrp3+/+). BM chimeras were then volume depleted and treated with ioversol for 6 hours, and IL-1β ELISA was performed from kidney lysates (*P = 0.03, n = 4/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (H) DAMPs were generated from HPTCs using ioversol and used with or without ioversol to activate the inflammasome in THP-1 cells as measured by IL-1β ELISA. NT vs. ioversol+HPTC DAMPs, ***P = 0.0001, n = 3/group; HPTC DAMPs vs. ioversol+HPTC DAMPs, ***P = 0.0008, n = 3/group, ANOVA.

To explore further the mechanism of inflammasome activation by contrast agents, we tested the contribution of damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) released from ioversol-injured epithelial cells, since canonical inflammasome activation by radiographic contrast in leukocytes in vivo could be induced either directly by contrast or indirectly in response to contrast-mediated tubular injury. Both ioversol and DAMPs released from ioversol-injured HPTCs alone were sufficient to induce IL-1β release from THP-1 macrophages (Figure 4H). The combination of HPTC DAMPs and ioversol, however, was not additive or synergistic, as IL-1β secretion increased only marginally compared with either stimulation alone. Finally, canonical inflammasome activation by ioversol was not affected by the RIP-1 inhibitor necrostatin-1, which has been previously shown to attenuate CI-AKI in vivo (ref. 19 and Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these data show that contrast induces the canonical Nlrp3 inflammasome primarily in leukocytes in vitro and in vivo.

Resident renal phagocytes and recruited leukocytes provide vascular and urinary immune surveillance in the kidney. Inflammation plays a significant role in the pathogenesis of multiple kidney diseases (7, 15); however, the mechanism underlying the initiation and propagation of an inflammatory response in kidney injury remains incompletely understood. Recent studies have shown that perivascular resident renal phagocytes play a key role in the immune surveillance of immune complexes in the circulation (9, 10). To further probe the mechanism of Nlrp3 inflammasome activation and the subsequent immune response triggered by contrast in vivo, we labeled DTA on its free carboxyl group with CF568 (CF568-DTA) to visualize the temporal handling of contrast in the kidney using intravital microscopy (ioversol is non-ionic, and labeling with CF568 was therefore not possible). In prehydrated LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, contrast rapidly entered the peritubular capillary network, emerging quickly into the tubular lumen, and cleared within 5 minutes (Figure 5A and Supplemental Video 4). The entry into the tubular lumen likely occurred via glomerular filtration, as no direct transit of contrast from the vascular space to the tubulointerstitial compartment was observed. Consequently, in prehydrated LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, no leukocyte recruitment was seen. Interestingly, in prehydrated CX 3 CR1(gfp/+) mice, significant uptake of CF568-DTA was detected in resident CX 3 CR1+ renal phagocytes within 30 seconds, confirming a potential mechanism to activate the Nlrp3 inflammasome in these cells (Figure 5B). Next CF568-DTA was administered to volume-depleted mice. As in prehydrated mice, CF568-DTA rapidly appeared in the peritubular capillary network, followed by entry into the tubular lumen likely by glomerular filtration (Figure 5, A and C, and Supplemental Video 5). Rapid contrast uptake into CX 3 CR1+ resident renal phagocytes was also observed by microscopy and confirmed by flow cytometry to include CX 3 CR1+ and CD11c+ cells (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Video 6). Compared with the prehydrated state, CF568-DTA was reabsorbed, accumulated, and retained in tubules in a patchy manner over 40 minutes (Figure 5, A and C, and Supplemental Videos 5 and 7). The amount of contrast accumulating in the tubules, however, constituted a small fraction of the total administered contrast, since the majority was seen in the bladder of the mice at 1 hour by x-ray imaging (Supplemental Figure 7). In volume-depleted LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, the recruitment of GFP+ leukocytes coincided with contrast accumulation in renal tubules (Figure 5A, Figure 6A, and Supplemental Figure 8A). Intravital microscopy over 60 minutes revealed an increased number of crawling of GFP+ leukocytes in the interstitial space along contrast-laden tubules, as well as migration into the tubular epithelial layer and tubular lumen (Figure 6B and Supplemental Video 8). Direct interactions between GFP+ leukocytes and tubular cells were observed, with GFP+ leukocytes actively taking up contrast material, detaching from the tubule, and migrating away from the field (Figure 6B and Supplemental Video 8). Unlike LysM-GFP+ leukocyte migration and movement in the kidneys around contrast-laden tubules, CX 3 CR1+ dendritic cells showed little to no movement or change in position, extension, or retraction activity (Supplemental Figure 8B). Furthermore, similar uptake of filtered contrast from tubules to CX 3 CR1+ resident renal phagocytes was not observed (Supplemental Video 6), suggesting that this property was exclusive to the recruited leukocyte population. CD45+CF568-DTA+ leukocytes isolated from WT kidneys were analyzed by flow cytometry and found to be primarily Ly6C+F4/80+ but largely Ly6Gneg/lo, consistent with contrast uptake by recruited monocytes/macrophages (Figure 6C and Figure 7). Only a small population of CD45+CD11b+Ly6Ghi neutrophils was present in the kidney 1 hour after contrast administration, and very few of these cells were CF568-DTA+ (Figure 6C). Control experiments using CF568 alone or a mock preparation of CF658-acetate in volume-depleted mice demonstrated no tubular accumulation or inflammatory response, confirming that the effects seen were dependent on the DTA contrast agent (Supplemental Figure 9). Contrast uptake by recruited monocytes/macrophages was dependent on ICAM-1, a leukocyte adhesion molecule. In mice pretreated with blocking anti–ICAM-1 antibody, a reduction in recruited CD11b+CX 3 CR1+Ly6C+F4/80+ cells was observed in response to CF568-DTA at 1 hour. Furthermore, in the remaining kidney monocytes/macrophages, the proportion of CF568-DTA+ cells was reduced compared with that in IgG control–treated mice (Figure 7). Uptake of contrast by monocytes/macrophages was not dependent on scavenger receptor A (SR-A), since the apolipoprotein-A1 mimetic and SR-A binding peptide D-4F (21, 22) had minimal effect on the proportion of recruited monocytes/macrophages taking up DTA (Figure 7). Of note, leukocyte uptake of CF568-DTA was not detectable in mice at 6 hours, likely due to clearance of the fluorescent contrast reagent from the kidney (Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, during CI-AKI, early immune surveillance occurs from both resident renal phagocytes and recruited monocytes/macrophages. Resident renal phagocytes sample contrast from the circulation, while recruited monocytes/macrophages take up contrast transported from the urine through direct interaction with tubular cells.

Figure 5 Contrast uptake and reabsorption in the kidney. (A) LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were injected with CF568- labeled DTA (DTA568) and imaged with multiphoton intravital microscopy. Upper panels: hydrated mice (i.v. normal saline); lower panels: volume-depleted mice. Capillaries were labeled with Qtracker, and tubules are visualized by autofluorescence. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Hydrated CX 3 CR1(gfp/+) mice were treated with CF568-labeled DTA and imaged with multiphoton intravital microscopy. 3D reconstruction (Z-stack) of DTA uptake in CX 3 CR1+ resident phagocytes over 10 minutes. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Tubular uptake of DTA in volume-depleted CX 3 CR1(gfp/+) mice over 40 minutes by multiphoton intravital microscopy. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) 3D reconstruction (Z-stack) of DTA uptake in CX 3 CR1+ resident phagocytes in volume-depleted mice at 40 minutes. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Mice were volume depleted and treated with CF568-labeled DTA for 1 hour, and contrast uptake was analyzed by flow cytometry in resident phagocytes (CD45+CX 3 CR1+DTA+ and CD45+CX 3 CR1+CD11c+DTA+). Images are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 6 Contrast uptake by infiltrating LysM-GFP+ leukocytes. (A) LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were injected with CF568-labeled DTA and imaged with multiphoton intravital microscopy. Capillaries were labeled with Qtracker, and tubules are visualized by autofluorescence. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Infiltrating LysM-GFP+ leukocytes (blue) interacting directly with DTA-laden tubules (white) at 40 minutes (dashed red boxes). Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Flow cytometry characterization of contrast uptake in leukocytes isolated from mouse kidneys 1 hour after treatment with CF568-labeled DTA. Leukocytes were sorted using CD11b+, and CD45+, Ly6C+, Ly6G+, F4/80+ populations were analyzed for DTA uptake. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 7 Contrast uptake by monocytes in the kidney. Mice were treated with CF568-labeled DTA for 1 hour before kidney leukocytes were sorted using CD11b and analyzed by flow cytometry. Monocytes/macrophages identified using CX 3 CR1, Ly6C, and F4/80 were analyzed for DTA uptake. Inhibitor studies using anti–ICAM-1 and D-4F peptide in mice before DTA treatment were also analyzed using flow cytometry. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Contrast activates the inflammasome in resident renal phagocytes and infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The previous experiments demonstrated that radiographic contrast activates the inflammasome in macrophages in vitro and that resident and infiltrating macrophages take up contrast in vivo. Flow cytometry was used to demonstrate inflammasome activation in these cell populations in vivo (Figure 8). At 6 hours following ioversol administration to WT mice, an increase in CD11b+CX 3 CR1–Ly6ChiF4/80+CCR2+ and CD11b+CX 3 CR1+Ly6ChiF4/80+CCR2+ monocytes/macrophages was observed in the kidney, likely recruited from the circulation given the very high expression of Ly6C. In contrast, CD11b+CX 3 CR1+F4/80+Ly6CloCCR2– cells did not change in number in response to contrast and likely represented the resident phagocyte population (Figure 8A). In all of these monocyte/macrophage populations, we detected active caspase-1 using a caspase-1–FLICA probe at 6 hours but not 1 hour after ioversol administration, similar to the in vitro kinetics (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 11A). Consistent with these data, isolated CX 3 CR1+ resident renal phagocytes produced IL-1β in vitro when stimulated with ioversol or the canonical Nlrp3 agonist ATP, confirming the ability of these cells to activate the inflammasome in response to contrast and other DAMPs (Supplemental Figure 11B). On the contrary, LysM+CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils did not demonstrate any evidence of caspase-1 activation in vivo at 1 hour or 6 hours after ioversol administration (Supplemental Figure 12). Consistent with the induction of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β in vivo, LysM+CD11b+CX 3 CR1+F4/80+Ly6C+ monocytes/macrophages acquired a proinflammatory phenotype over 72 hours following contrast administration with increasing CCR2 expression, an effect that was not observed in Nlrp3–/– mice (Figure 8B). Together, these data show that contrast activates the inflammasome in resident and infiltrating monocytes/macrophages to drive a proinflammatory phenotype during CI-AKI.

Figure 8 Characterization of inflammasome activation in infiltrating proinflammatory monocytes in CI-AKI. LysM(gfp/gfp) and Nlrp3–/– LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were treated with vehicle or ioversol and assessed at various time points. (A) LysM-GFP+CD11b+ leukocytes were isolated from vehicle- or ioversol-treated LysM(gfp/gfp) mice at 6 hours and analyzed for inflammasome activation (active caspase-1) in infiltrating monocytes and resident macrophages by flow cytometry using CX 3 CR1, Ly6C, F4/80, and CCR2. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) LysM-GFP+CD11b+CX 3 CR1+Ly6C+ monocytes/macrophages were isolated from LysM(gfp/gfp) and Nlrp3–/– LysM(gfp/gfp) mice treated with vehicle or ioversol and analyzed at 6 hours or 3 days using CCR2 and F4/80. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Resident renal phagocytes and recruited leukocytes are required for CI-AKI. To confirm that inflammation regulated by resident renal phagocytes and other infiltrating leukocytes was an essential component of CI-AKI, we performed cell depletion and cytokine inhibition studies. Anti-Ly6G (clone 1A8) was used to deplete circulating neutrophils as well as some monocyte/macrophage populations in LysM(gfp/gfp) mice prior to ioversol administration. In anti-Ly6G– compared with IgG control–treated mice, a significant reduction in adherent GFP+ leukocytes was observed in the kidney at 6 hours (Figure 9, A and B). Consistent with this finding, renal function and serum creatinine were improved in Ly6G-depleted but not control IgG–treated mice (Figure 9B). Similar results were obtained when leukocyte recruitment was inhibited using blocking ICAM-1 antibodies (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 13A). Next, experiments were performed using clodronate-liposomes, which deplete resident renal phagocytes and some systemic macrophage populations (7). Clodronate-liposomes were administered to LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, and the population of resident renal phagocytes was confirmed depleted by F4/80 staining and flow cytometry (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 13B). In clodronate-liposome– compared with control liposome–treated mice, macrophage depletion was associated with reduced GFP+ leukocyte recruitment at 6 hours and improved kidney function at 3 days (Figure 9, C and D). These results were consistent with findings in diphtheria toxin–treated (DT-treated) CD11c-DTR transgenic mice (23). Since more than 90% of resident renal phagocytes express CD11c (8), DT treatment in this strain eliminates the majority of resident cells. Like clodronate-liposome–treated mice, CD11c-depleted animals displayed less early inflammation, confirming that resident renal phagocytes are necessary for leukocyte recruitment during CI-AKI (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Finally, to determine whether IL-1β played a significant role in mediating leukocyte recruitment during contrast administration, we pretreated LysM(gfp/gfp) mice with the soluble IL-1 receptor antagonist IL-1Ra prior to contrast administration. Consistent with the prior data, IL-1Ra diminished GFP+ leukocyte recruitment to the kidney at 6 hours, which translated into better renal function and serum creatinine at 3 days (Figure 9, E and F). KIM-1 expression and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration in the kidney was also reduced in IL-1Ra–treated mice at 3 days (Supplemental Figure 14). In summary, the resident renal phagocytes ICAM-1 and IL-1 regulate contrast-induced leukocyte recruitment to the kidney that is necessary for CI-AKI.

Figure 9 Role of resident phagocytes and leukocyte recruitment in CI-AKI. (A) Multiphoton intravital microscopy of leukocyte recruitment in LysM(gfp/gfp) mice at 6 hours following ioversol administration. Mice were pretreated with anti-Ly6G or anti-IgG isotype control. Capillaries were labeled with Qtracker and tubules are visualized by autofluorescence. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of stationary LysM-GFP+ leukocytes at 6 hours (anti-Ly6G vs. anti-IgG isotype, **P = 0.004, n = 3–5/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and serum creatinine at 3 days (ref. values 0.04–0.08 mg/dl) (***P = 0.002, n = 4/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (C) Multiphoton intravital microscopy of leukocyte recruitment in LysM(gfp/gfp) mice at 6 hours following ioversol administration. Resident renal phagocytes were depleted from LysM(gfp/gfp) mice using clodronate-liposomes, while PBS liposomes were used as control (lower panels). Depletion was confirmed by immunofluorescence for F4/80 at 48 hours (upper panels). Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of stationary LysM-GFP+ leukocytes at 6 hours (clodronate- vs. PBS liposomes, **P = 0.006, n = 3–5/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and serum creatinine at 3 days (**P = 0.005, n = 3–4/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (E) Multiphoton intravital microscopy of leukocyte recruitment in LysM(gfp/gfp) mice at 6 hours following ioversol administration. IL-1 was blocked using IL-1Ra. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of stationary LysM-GFP+ leukocytes (IL-1Ra vs. PBS, **P = 0.0009, n = 4/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and serum creatinine on day 3 (***P = 0.0002, n = 4–5/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Renal DPEP-1 mediates tubular uptake of contrast in the urine. DPEP-1 is a glycosyl phosphatidylinositol-anchored (GPI-anchored) renal proximal tubule brush border enzyme that regulates the tubular uptake of imipenem as well as other tubular toxins, such as cisplatin, vancomycin, cyclosporine, and aminoglycosides (24–26). These studies suggest that DPEP-1 may function as a luminal receptor for a variety of molecules or drugs entering the urine following glomerular filtration. To determine whether DPEP-1 also regulates uptake of contrast into cells, we performed in vitro studies in primary HPTCs and DPEP-1–negative COS-1 cells transfected with human DPEP-1 (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 15, B and C). HPTCs expressed abundant DPEP-1 that was effectively deglycosylated using the endoglycosidase peptide:N-glycosidase F (PNGaseF) to impair DPEP-1 apical targeting and activity (ref. 27, Figure 10A, and Supplemental Figure 15A). HPTCs and DPEP-1–transfected COS cells internalized CF568-labeled DTA as detected by fluorescence live cell imaging, effects that were absent in PNGaseF-treated HPTCs and nontransfected COS cells (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 15, B–D). To test whether DPEP-1 mediated tubular uptake of contrast in vivo, we pretreated volume-depleted WT mice with the DPEP-1–specific inhibitor cilastatin prior to the administration of CF568-DTA and monitored them by intravital microscopy. Compared with control, cilastatin prevented tubular uptake and retention of contrast in the kidney over 40 minutes (Figure 10C and Supplemental Video 9). In LysM(gfp/gfp) mice, cilastatin effectively inhibited leukocyte recruitment at 6 hours and prevented oliguric renal injury at 1 and 3 days in response to ioversol, confirming also that the role of DPEP-1 in contrast handling and CI-AKI was not restricted to DTA (Figure 10, D–G). These data show that tubular reabsorption of contrast is mediated by DPEP-1 that is also necessary for CI-AKI.

Figure 10 Renal DPEP-1 mediates tubular uptake of contrast from the urine. (A and B) Contrast uptake (internalization) was imaged and quantified in human renal proximal TECs (HPTCs) using CF568-labeled DTA. PNGaseF was used to de-glycosylate DPEP-1 on HPTCs as a negative control. Scale bars: 10 μm. NT vs. CF568-DTA, ***P = 0.001, n = 9–14/group, ANOVA. (C) WT mice were treated with cilastatin prior to administration of CF568-DTA, and kidneys were imaged by multiphoton intravital microscopy over 40 minutes. Capillaries were labeled with Qtracker, and tubules are visualized by autofluorescence. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D and E) LysM(gfp/gfp) mice were treated with cilastatin (25 mg/kg) or vehicle control prior to administration of ioversol, and kidneys were imaged by multiphoton intravital microscopy. Scale bars: 100 μm. Inflammation was quantified by manual counting of stationary GFP+ leukocytes (saline vs. cilastatin, *P = 0.02, n = 3/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F and G) WT C57BL/6 mice were treated with cilastatin or normal saline vehicle prior to ioversol administration. Urine output and serum creatinine as a measure of kidney function was determined on days 1 and 3 after contrast treatment (ref. values 0.04–0.08 mg/dl) (saline vs. cilastatin, creatinine day 3, **P = 0.003, n = 4/group, 2-tailed Student’s t test).

Inflammasome-related biomarkers are detected in humans undergoing coronary angiography. The previous results demonstrated early activation of the Nlrp3 inflammasome and inflammation in a mouse model of CI-AKI. To determine whether inflammasome activation could also be detected in humans receiving arterial contrast, we evaluated urine biomarkers in patients drawn from a prospective study of CI-AKI following coronary angiography. Forty-two stable patients undergoing elective coronary angiography were selected randomly from this cohort and their urine samples analyzed for inflammation biomarkers using the Meso Scale Discovery assay. Although patients in this study are being followed for AKI and CKD long-term, urine samples were collected and analyzed before and immediately after angiogram (<24 hours), before the onset of clinical AKI. All patients met the inclusion criteria of an estimated glomerular filtration rate (GFR) of less than 60 ml/min/1.73 m2 (CKD Epidemiology Collaboration [CKD-EPI] equation); patient characteristics are presented in Supplemental Table 1. The administration of arterial contrast significantly increased urinary expression of the inflammasome-dependent cytokine IL-18 as well as the tubular injury marker KIM-1 (Figure 11, A and B). In 4 of 8 randomly chosen patients from this cohort, cleaved caspase-1 could be detected in the urine pellets after contrast administration (Figure 11C). To assess whether urinary caspase-1 was associated with the presence of leukocytes in the urine, we selected an additional 9 patients based the presence or absence of leukocyturia by urinalysis. In 5 patients, detectable urinary caspase-1 correlated with an increase in urine leukocytes after angiogram, whereas 4 patients with no leukocyturia did not show evidence of urinary caspase-1 (Figure 11D). In general, the presence of urinary caspase-1 was associated with positive urine leukocytes by urinalysis (Figure 11E), consistent with the mouse data and the hypothesis that inflammasome activation by contrast occurs primarily in leukocytes. IL-1β was detectable at very low concentrations in the patient urine samples; however, a significant increase after contrast administration could not be detected. Similarly, multiple other biomarkers including IL-6, lipocalin-2 (NGAL), MCP-1, EGF, and IL-1α, were not significantly increased in patient urine immediately after contrast administration (data not shown). Finally, none of the biomarkers were predictive of AKI within 7 days. In a preliminary analysis, the incidence of CI-AKI in this stable patient cohort was low and less than 10%, consistent with the multiple factors, aside from inflammation, needed to develop this clinical complication. Nevertheless, these data provide evidence that contrast administration activates the inflammasome and tubular injury early in humans undergoing coronary angiography.