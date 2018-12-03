CD84 regulates PD-1/PD-L1 expression and function in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

CD84 activation upregulates PD-L1 expression on CLL cells and in their microenvironment. To analyze the mechanism of action of CD84 in regulating crosstalk between CLL cells and their microenvironment, we used genome-wide gene expression profiling to search for target genes induced by CD84 engagement in primary CLL and M210B4 stromal cells, which are known to support CLL cell survival (11, 12). We identified a set of genes differentially expressed between the control and CD84-activated fractions (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] number GSE107140) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96610DS1). PD-L1 was one of the genes that was upregulated in both cell types.

As previously described, PD-L1 cell-surface levels are significantly upregulated on CLL cells compared with expression on healthy B cells (ref. 13 and Supplemental Figure 2A). To directly show the regulation of PD-L1 expression by CD84, human (Figure 1A) and murine (Eμ-TCL1) (Figure 1B) CLL cells were stimulated with anti-CD84–activating antibody (10, 11). We observed that PD-L1 mRNA and protein levels were significantly elevated in both human and murine CLL cells following CD84 activation. We next examined the effect of CD84 on PD-L1 expression in stromal cells. First, we compared PD-L1 expression levels on healthy and CLL-derived BM stromal cells (CD34–CD45–) (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We detected elevated levels of PD-L1 on CLL-derived stromal cells (Figure 1C), which have previously been shown to express high levels of CD84 (11). We also detected an increase in PD-L1 levels on BM stromal cells derived from Eμ-TCL1–transgenic mice (a model of aggressive CLL that overexpresses the human TCL1 gene) (Figure 1D), which express higher levels of CD84 compared with stromal cells derived from healthy mice (11).

Figure 1 CD84 regulates PD-L1 expression on human and murine CLL cells and cells in their microenvironment. (A and B) CLL cells derived from patients (at different stages of disease: n = 3 Binet A, n = 1 Binet B, n = 1 Rai II, n = 1 Binet C, and n = 1 Rai III) (A) or from Eμ-TCL1 CLL mice (B) were stimulated with anti-CD84 or control IgG (5 μg/ml) antibodies, and PD-L1 mRNA and protein levels were determined by qRT-PCR and flow cytometry, respectively. *P < 0.05, 1-tailed, paired t test (A, right), 2-tailed, paired t test (A, left, and B). n = 3 (A) and n = 4 (B). Representative histograms are shown. (C and D) BM stromal cells derived from human CLL samples (n = 4) and healthy patients (n = 4) (C), or Eμ-TCL1 (n = 5) and healthy (n = 5) mice (D) were analyzed by FACS for PD-L1 expression levels. Representative histograms are shown. IgG is shown in white and anti-CD84 in gray. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test (C and D). (E) M210B4 stromal cells were stimulated with IgG or anti-CD84 (4 μg/ml) antibody for 24 or 48 hours. PD-L1 mRNA levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR (n = 5), and protein levels were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 6). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test and **P < 0.01, 1 tailed, paired t test. (F–H) BM stromal cells derived from healthy volunteers or CLL patients (F and G) or human NLCs (H) were stimulated with 4 μg/ml anti-CD84 or control antibodies for 24 hours for mRNA expression or 48 hours for protein expression. PD-L1 mRNA levels were analyzed by qRT-PCR using PSMB as a housekeeping control gene (n = 3), and protein levels were determined by flow cytometry (n = 2). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak–corrected multiple comparisons (F) and 2-tailed, paired t test (H). (I–K) Eμ-TCL1 splenocytes were seeded on near-confluent WT or CD84–/– stroma. Forty-eight hours later, protein levels of CD84 and PD-L1 were measured on TCL1 (gated on CD5+CD19+) cells (I and J) and on stroma before and after addition of TCL1 cells (K). n = 3–4 TCL1 mice. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, 2-tailed, paired t test.

To corroborate the regulation of PD-L1 expression by CD84 in the tumor microenvironment, we analyzed PD-L1 expression on the CD84-stimulated stromal cell line M210B4 (Figure 1E), on stromal cells derived from CLL patients and healthy volunteers (Figure 1, F and G), and on monocyte-derived nurse-like cells (NLCs) (Figure 1H). We detected a significant increase in the levels of PD-L1 mRNA (Figure 1, F and H) and protein (Figure 1G) in all 3 cell types following stimulation. Next, we examined the expression of CD84 and PD-L1 on additional cells derived from the tumor microenvironment. Macrophages (MQs) and DCs expressed basal levels of CD84 (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E, and ref. 11). Furthermore, healthy CD84–/– DCs and MQs expressed levels of PD-L1 similar to those in WT cells (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Activation of CD84 expressed on healthy cells induced only a modest elevation of PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, I–K) compared with that seen on cells derived from the tumor microenvironment. These results suggest that the low expression levels of CD84 on healthy cells induced only a minor change in PD-L1 levels, indicating an effect of the microenvironment on expression of CD84 and regulation of the immune response.

Next, to determine whether the malignant cells regulate PD-L1 expression on the stroma in a CD84-dependent manner, we incubated TCL1 splenocytes alone or in the presence of WT or CD84–/– stromal cells. Forty-eight hours later, CD84 (Figure 1I) and PD-L1 (Figure 1J) protein levels were measured on TCL1 and stromal cells (Figure 1K). PD-L1 expression was significantly reduced on both cell types, whereas a more significant decrease (~60%) in PD-L1 expression was detected on the stroma. This decrease did not result from the lack of CD84 on these cells, but rather from the lack of CD84-dependent contact with the malignant cells, since the difference was not detected on stromal cells cultured alone (Figure 1K). Thus, CD84 controls PD-L1 expression on CLL cells and their stroma.

CD84 ligation upregulates PD-L1 expression through the AKT/mTOR pathway. We next identified the CD84-induced cascades that elevate PD-L1 expression. AKT/mTOR and the MAPK pathways were previously shown to regulate PD-L1 expression (14). Phosphorylation of S6 is a downstream event following mTOR activation, a known regulator of PD-L1 expression in lung cancer (15). We detected an increase in the phosphorylation of AKT (Supplemental Figure 2I), ERK (Supplemental Figure 2J), and S6 (Supplemental Figure 2K) in the PD-L1hi–expressing Eμ-TCL1 cells. Therefore, we analyzed the activation of these pathways in CD84-stimulated M210B4 cells. While no change in the MAPK pathway activation was detected (Figure 2A), we found that AKT activation was markedly increased upon CD84 stimulation and that the levels of phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) as well as p-S6 were elevated (Figure 2A). These results were confirmed by flow cytometry, which showed elevation of p-AKT and p-S6 levels in CD84-activated cells (Figure 2B). Next, we analyzed activation of the AKT/mTOR pathway in primary CLL cells. As with our results in stromal cells, CD84 activation induced the phosphorylation of AKT (Figure 2C) and S6 (Figure 2D), while no change was observed in ERK phosphorylation (Figure 2E). These results suggest that CD84 increases PD-L1 protein expression through activation of the AKT/mTOR pathway and p-S6.

Figure 2 Activation of cell-surface CD84 elevates PD-L1 levels through the p-AKT/mTOR pathway. (A and B) M210B4 cells (1 × 105) were stimulated with anti-CD84 (4 μg/ml) for 15 minutes, followed by anti-FAB cross-linking for 5 minutes. (A) Cells were lysed, and lysates were separated on 12% (wt/vol) SDS-PAGE and blotted with anti–p-S6, anti–p-AKT, anti–p-ERK, or actin. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Cells were fixed, permeabilized, and subsequently stained with anti–p-AKT and anti–p-S6 antibodies followed by a secondary anti-rabbit allophycocyanin-conjugated (APC-conjugated) antibody. Histograms are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C–E) Primary CLL cells were stimulated with control (IgG) or anti-CD84–activating (5 μg/ml) antibodies for 5 minutes, followed by anti-FAB cross-linking for an additional 5 minutes. Then, the cells were fixed, and p-ERK, p-AKT, and p-S6 levels were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, 2-tailed, paired t test). (F and G) CLL cells were incubated with the inhibitors wortmannin and rapamycin (0.1 μM) for 20 minutes. The cells were then stimulated with anti-CD84–activating (5 μg/ml) antibodies, or IgG control. After 48 hours, the cells were analyzed by FACS for PD-L1 cell-surface expression (n = 4; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test). (H and I) CLL cells were stimulated with IgG or anti-CD84–activating (5 μg/ml) antibodies for 0, 15, and 30 minutes, followed by anti-FAB cross-linking for 0, 15, and 30 minutes. Cells were then fixed, permeabilized, and stained with IkBα (n = 2) (H), or p-STAT3 (n = 4) (I) antibodies. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test.

To directly prove that PD-L1 upregulation is dependent on the AKT/mTOR pathway, CD84 expression on CLL cells, which were incubated in the presence or absence of AKT (0.1 μM Wortmannin) or mTOR (0.1 μM rapamycin) inhibitors, was activated as previously described (11). As demonstrated in Figure 2, F and G, the 2 inhibitors completely abrogated the CD84-induced expression of PD-L1, showing that CD84 upregulates PD-L1 through the activation of AKT and mTOR.

To gain additional insight into the transcriptional consequences that might promote PD-L1 expression, we analyzed possible transcription factors previously shown to regulate PD-L1 expression (16) following CD84 activation. NF-κB has been shown to regulate PD-L1, and is a major mediator of IFN-γ–induced PD-L1 expression (17). To determine whether CD84 activation involves the NF-κB pathway, we examined the degradation of its inhibitor, IκB, at different time points following CD84 activation. As shown in Figure 2H, no degradation (and even a slight elevation) of IκB was detected following activation, suggesting that this pathway is not activated by CD84.

STAT3 binds the PD-L1 promoter and regulates its expression (16). We therefore next analyzed p-STAT3 levels following CD84 activation. As shown in Figure 2I, p-STAT3 levels significantly increased upon CD84 activation, suggesting the involvement of STAT3 in the CD84-induced cascade.

CD84 regulates PD-L1 expression in vivo. To analyze CD84-mediated regulation of PD-L1 expression in vivo, we used a transfer model in which splenocytes derived from sick Eμ-TCL1 mice were injected into coisogenic WT or CD84–/– mice, as previously reported (11). As previously shown, lack of CD84 in the tumor environment resulted in a reduced number of malignant cells 2 weeks (11) and 5 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) after cell transfer and prolonged survival of the tumor-bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 3C).

CD84 regulation of PD-L1 expression was specific to the tumor microenvironment, since we detected similar PD-L1 levels on the cell surface of B cells derived from WT and CD84-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). Next, we analyzed the expression of PD-L1 on the Eμ-TCL1 cells retrieved from PB (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3E), spleen (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3F), peritoneum (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3G), and BM (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3H) two to three weeks after cell transfer. In these compartments, we detected a significant reduction in PD-L1 expression on cells derived from the CD84-deficient, as compared with the CD84-positive, environments. However, no change in PD-L1 expression was detected on Eμ-TCL1 cells in lymph node (LN) cells (Figure 3E). The reduction of PD-L1 expression did not result from cell death, as a similar decrease in PD-L1 expression was detected on a gated population of annexin V– and 7AAD– live Eμ-TCL1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3I). In addition, the reduction in PD-L1 expression did not result from a reduced tumor load in the various compartments in mice lacking CD84, because although the tumor load in the LNs was higher compared with the load in the BM (Supplemental Figure 3J), no change in PD-L1 expression was detected in this organ. These results indicate a role for CD84 in the regulation of PD-L1 expression on tumor cells.

Figure 3 Decreased PD-L1 expression in vivo on Eμ-TCL1 cells derived from CD84–/– mice. (A–E) Eμ-TCL1 splenocytes (4 × 107) were injected i.v. into the tail vein of C57BL/6 WT or CD84–/– mice. After 14 to 21 days, the mice were sacrificed, and expression of PD-L1 was determined by flow cytometry on CD5/CD19 Eμ–TCL1 cells in (A) PB (n = 8–10), (B) spleen (n = 12–14), (C) peritoneum (n = 6–10), (D) BM (n = 7–10), and (E) LNs (n = 7–8). A representative histogram of PD-L1 expression on PB cells is shown in A. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t test (A), ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed t test (B–D), and P = 0.9893 (NS), 2-tailed t test (E). (F and G) BM cells (5 × 106) derived from 8-week-old Eμ-TCL1 mice or negative control littermates (WT) were injected into lethally irradiated C57BL/6 (WT) or CD84-deficient (CD84–/–) mice. After 6 months, the mice were euthanized, and the expression of PD-L1 was determined on Eμ-TCL1 cells in the (F) peritoneum (n = 3–4) and (G) spleen (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test. (H) C57BL/6 mice were injected with 4 × 107 Eμ-TCL1 splenocytes and, starting from the second day, were treated i.v. with 1 mg/kg body weight B4 or isotype control antibodies. After 14 days, the mice were sacrificed, and PD-L1 expression was determined on CD5+CD19+ peritoneal cells (n = 4; **P < 0.01, 1-tailed t test).

Next, we examined the regulation of PD-L1 expression by CD84 in long-term experiments in BM chimeric mice. Lethally irradiated WT or CD84−/− mice were injected with BM cells derived from age-matched Eμ-TCL1 or WT mice. After 6 months, we analyzed the Eμ-TCL1 cell populations in each compartment. A significant decrease in PD-L1 expression was detected on Eμ-TCL1 cells derived from the CD84– microenvironment in the peritoneum and spleen (Figure 3, F and G). These results suggest that CD84 expressed within the microenvironment regulates PD-L1 expression on malignant cells and that, in the absence of CD84, PD-L1 levels are reduced.

Finally, to further determine the role of CD84 in regulating PD-L1 expression in vivo, CD84 was blocked on Eμ-TCL1 cells using the anti-CD84–antagonistic B4 antibody (10, 11). As shown in Figure 3H, blocking CD84 lowered PD-L1 expression levels on Eμ-TCL1 cells derived from the peritoneal cavity.

To investigate cells within the tumor microenvironment, we analyzed PD-L1 expression on cells retrieved following transfer of Eμ-TCL1 cells into CD84-proficient and -deficient animals. As shown in Figure 4, compared with controls, a significant decrease in PD-L1 expression was detected on BM stromal cells (Figure 4, A and B), BM MQs (Figure 4C), BM DCs (Figure 4D), splenic MQs (Figure 4E), splenic DCs (Figure 4F), and PB monocytes (Figure 4G) derived from the CD84-deficient environment, while no difference in PD-L1 expression was detected on these cells derived from the microenvironment of mice prior to TCL1 injection (Supplemental Figure 3, K and L). These results indicate a CD84-mediated global regulation of PD-L1 expression in the tumor microenvironment.

Figure 4 Decreased PD-L1 expression on cells in the microenvironment in the absence of CD84. (A–G) Eμ-TCL1 splenocytes (4 × 107) were injected i.v. into the tail vein of C57BL/6 WT or CD84–/– mice. After 14 to 21 days, the mice were sacrificed, and expression of PD-L1 was determined on (A and B) BM stromal cells (a representative histogram is shown in B) (n = 9–10); (C) BM MQs (n = 9–10); (D) BM DCs (n = 9–10); (E) splenic MQs (n = 5–6); (F) splenic DCs (n = 6); and (G) PB inflammatory monocytes (n = 7–9). **P < 0.01 (A and C–F) and ****P < 0.0001 (G), 2-tailed t test.

T cells retrieved from the CD84-deficient CLL microenvironment show a decrease in PD-1 expression and induced T cell functionality. Given that PD-L1 is known as a negative regulator of T cell activation following its binding to PD-1 (18), we next analyzed PD-1 expression on T cells in the Eμ-TCL1 cells transferred into CD84–/– versus WT environments. We analyzed expression levels of PD-1 and additional T cell exhaustion markers on T cells retrieved from spleen (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4A), PB (Figure 5B), peritoneum (Figure 5C), and BM (Figure 5D). A significant reduction in the expression of these exhaustion markers was detected on CD8+ T cells derived from these organs (Figure 5, A–D). Interestingly, we detected no change in the expression of these markers on cells derived from LN (Supplemental Figure 4B), further suggesting that CD84 does not play a role in this environment. We detected less dramatic changes on CD4+ T cells derived from Eμ-TCL1–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C–I), suggesting a less significant effect of CD84 on this cell population.

Figure 5 Reduced abundance of exhausted CD8+ T cells in the CD84–/– environment. Eμ-TCL1 splenocytes (4 × 107) were injected i.v. into the tail vein of C57BL/6 WT or CD84–/– mice. (A–D) After 14 to 21 days, the mice were sacrificed, and expression of the exhaustion markers PD-1, LAG-3, CTLA-4, 2B4, and KLRG1 were determined on CD8+ T cells in (A) spleen (n = 6–11) histograms show representative results; (B) PB (n = 5–11); (C) the peritoneal cavity (n = 6–10); and (D) BM (n = 4–7). (E) After 14 to 21 days, the mice were sacrificed, and splenic cells were cultured for 24 hours with anti-CD3 and then with brefeldin A for the last 2 hours of culture. CD8+ T cells were then analyzed for IFN-γ, IL-2, GZMB, and LAMP-1 expression (n = 7–8). Dot plot show representative results of granzyme b expression. (F and G) BM cells (5 × 106) derived from 8-week-old Eμ-TCL1 mice or negative control littermates (WT) were injected into lethally irradiated C57BL/6 (WT) or CD84-deficient (CD84−/−) mice. After 6 months, the mice were euthanized, and the expression of PD-1 was determined on CD8+ T cells in the peritoneum (F) and spleen (G) (n = 3–4). *P < 0.05 (A–G), **P < 0.01 (A–E), ***P < 0.001 (A–D), and ****P < 0.0001 (A), 2-tailed t test. P = 0.3172 (NS), 2-tailed t test (E).

Next, we compared the differentiation and functionality of the CD8+ T cells derived from the transferred models. We analyzed T central memory (TCM) (CD44+CD62L+) and T effector memory (TEM) (CD44+CD62L–) cell populations in the TCL1 transfer model. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, we detected an elevation in these cell populations in CD84–/– mice transferred with Eμ-TCL1 cells, suggesting an increased functionality of cells in an environment deficient in CD84. In addition, we detected higher levels of IL-2, IFN-γ, granzyme B (GZMB), and LAMP-1 in CD8+ splenic T cells derived from the Eμ-TCL1 cells transferred into the CD84–/– environment, confirming that in the absence of CD84, CD8+ T cells display a more activated phenotype (Figure 5E).

To study CD84 regulation of PD-1 expression on T cells in a long-term model, we analyzed PD-1 expression levels on CD8+ T cells derived from chimeric mice, whereby BM derived from Eμ-TCL1 mice was injected into WT or CD84-deficient environments. As shown in Figure 5, F and G, we detected a significant decrease in PD-1 expression levels on CD8+ T cells derived from the CD84–/– chimeras.

To exclude the possibility that changes in T cell activity result from intrinsic differences caused by CD84, we activated WT and CD84–/– T cells in whole splenic cultures with anti-CD3 and analyzed their exhaustion markers. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, we observed no significant differences in the expression of PD-1, LAG-3, CTLA-4, 2B4, or KLRG-1 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), or in IL-2, IFN-γ, GZMB, or LAMP-1 (Supplemental Figure 6C), findings that agree with previous studies showing similar levels of cytokine secretion in WT and CD84–/– T cells (19).

The regulation of PD-1 expression on T cells and their functionality may result from a direct effect of CD84 expression on these cells or, alternatively, from the regulation of PD-L1 expression and cytokine secretion on the malignant cells and in their microenvironment, affecting T cell function. To determine whether CD84 activation on T cells directly affects their functionality, we stimulated CD84 expression on T cells derived from Eμ-TCL1 mice and analyzed the expression of PD-1, LAG-3, CTLA-4, 2B4 and KLRG-1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6D, a significant, but modest, elevation in the expression of these molecules was detected following CD84 activation, suggesting that the exhausted phenotype of TCL1-derived T cells results, at least in part, from a direct effect of T cell–expressed CD84 on T cell functionality.

Regulation of CLL-derived human T cell activity. Our murine models demonstrated the regulation of PD-L1/PD-1 expression by CD84. We next sought to determine whether CD84 regulates PD-L1 expression and T cell function in cells derived from patients with CLL. To this end, purified PB CLL cells (Supplemental Figure 7A) were stimulated with anti-CD84–activating antibody (11), and PD-L1 cell-surface expression levels were analyzed. As shown in Figure 6A, cell-surface levels of PD-L1 were significantly elevated following CD84 activation. To compare the induction of PD-L1 expression following ligation of CD84 with IFN-γ–induced activation, we incubated purified CLL cells with either activating anti-CD84 antibody or IFN-γ (500 IU/ml) for 48 hours. We found that both inducers upregulated the expression of PD-L1 to similar levels. Furthermore, incubation of CLL cells with both inducers together resulted in an even greater elevation of PD-L1 protein expression, suggesting that these 2 inducers affect different pathways and can work additively.

Figure 6 Downregulation of CD84 expression in human CLL reduces PD-L1 on CLLs and stroma and induces T cell activity. (A) Primary human CLL cells were incubated for 48 hours in the presence or absence of anti-CD84–activating or control (IgG) (5 μg/ml) antibodies, IFN-γ (500 IU/ml), or both treatments together. Cells were then analyzed by FACS for PD-L1 cell-surface expression (n = 4; *P < 0.05 , **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak–corrected multiple comparisons). (B and C) CLL cells were treated with siCTRL or siCD84 for 24 hours, and levels of (B) CD84 (n = 4; *P < 0.05) and (C) PD-L1 (n = 4–5; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed, paired t test) were analyzed. (D–F) The siRNA-treated cells were then incubated for 48 hours with M210B4 (D and F), or T cells (E, G, and H) derived from the same patient. (D and E) PD-L1 cell-surface expression on CLL cells derived from the coculture was analyzed by FACS. E shows a representative histogram. n = 4, *P < 0.05 (D) and n = 11, ****P < 0.0001 (E), 2-tailed, paired t test. (F) M210B4 cells were stained for PD-L1 cell-surface expression. A representative histogram is shown (n = 4; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test). (G and H) CLL cells were treated with siCTRL or siCD84. The siRNA-treated cells were then incubated in the presence or absence T cells treated with anti–PD-1–blocking antibody (5 μg/ml) for 24 hours prior to coculture. (G) CD8+ T cells were analyzed for expression of the exhaustion markers PD-1, LAG-3, and CTLA-4 (n = 4). Representative histograms are shown in G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, paired t test for siCTRL and siCD84, and 1-way ANOVA with Fisher’s least significant difference (LSD) for the others. (H) Cultures were incubated with anti-CD3 (0.5 μg/ml) and brefeldin A for the last 2 hours. T cells were then analyzed for GZMB and IFN-γ expression. Graph show the percentage of CD8+ T cells that expressed GZMB and IFN-γ with and without PD-1 inhibition (5 μg/ml, clone EH12.2H7) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, 2-tailed, paired t test for siCTRL and siCD84, and 1-way ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD for the others). (I) CLL cell lysis by the T cells in B was determined with the CytoTox-ONE Kit (Promega) (n = 4; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test). (J–M) Purified human T cells were treated with anti-CD84 (5 μg/ml) and analyzed for p-JAK2 (I), p-STAT3 (K), PD-1, LAG-3, and CTLA-4 (L), and IFN-γ expression (M) (n = 4–6; **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed, paired t test).

Next, CD84 expression levels were downregulated with siCD84 or siControl (siCTRL). Reduced expression of CD84 in CLL cells (Figure 6B) resulted in the downregulation of PD-L1 mRNA (Figure 6C) and protein expression on CLL cells cultured with M210B4 cells (Figure 6D) or non-CLL PB cells (which contained the T cells) (Figure 6E). Interestingly, downregulation of CD84 expression in CLL cells also reduced CD84 expression levels on stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). The reduced levels of CD84 in CLL cells lowered the levels of PD-L1 expressed on M210B4 to levels detected on M210B4 cells cultured without CLL cells (Figure 6F). These results suggest that CD84 mediates the interaction between CLL cells and their stromal cells and that this interaction induces PD-L1 expression on these cells.

Interestingly, T cells incubated with the siCD84-treated CLL cells showed reduced expression levels of the exhaustion markers PD-1, LAG-3, and CTLA-4 (Figure 6G). Moreover, downregulation of CD84 expression in CLL cells resulted in elevated expression of IFN-γ and GZMB (Figure 6H), further indicating a role for CD84 in the regulation of T cell functionality. To compare the CD84-dependent regulation of exhaustion marker expression on T cells with anti–PD-1 treatment, we incubated T cells with siCD84-treated CLL cells in the presence or absence of anti–PD-1 antibody. As shown in Figure 6, G and H, reduced expression of CD84 or blockage of PD-1 activity lowered the expression of T cell exhaustion markers and elevated the expression of GZMB and IFN-γ to similar levels. Interestingly, blocking PD-1 did not have an additive effect on the expression of exhaustion markers and functionality of T cells. Thus, CD84 expressed on CLL cells regulates the functionality of T cells. As shown in the murine model, the effect on CD8+ T cells was more striking than that observed on the CD4+ T cell population (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 7C).

Next, to directly demonstrate that CD84 deficiency induces T cell activity in killing CLL cells, we performed a cytotoxicity assay comparing the activity of T cells cultured with siCTRL or siCD84-treated CLL cells. To exclude the direct effect of siCD84 treatment on CLL cell survival, the killing activity of T cells started 24 hours after the introduction of siCD84, since CD84 has a direct effect on CLL survival during the first 24 hours. We treated purified CLL cells from PB with siCTRL or siCD84. After 24 hours, we replaced the conditioned medium with fresh medium. We added the rest of the cells from the CLL blood sample to the culture for 48 hours and monitored lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release. As shown in Supplemental Figure 7D, we observed that LDH release was above the background level only in the presence of cells from the CLL microenvironment. Interestingly, we detected a significant increase of approximately 2-fold in the lysis of siCD84-treated CLLs in the presence of T cells cocultured with CD84-deficient CLL cells compared with CLL cells expressing CD84 (Figure 6I).

We detected similar levels of CD84 on naive, activated (cultured with CD3 and CD28), and exhausted T cells (obtained from CLL patients) (Supplemental Figure 7E). To elucidate whether CD84 directly affects chronic TCR activation, which in turn drives T cell exhaustion, or whether the exhaustion is mediated through the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, we analyzed the CD84-induced downstream cascade in human T cells. Ligation of CD84 on CLL-derived human T cells did not induce a change in IκB degradation, indicating that the NF-κB pathway was not activated (Supplemental Figure 7F). However, we observed that CD84 activation increased the levels of p–JAK-2, p-STAT3, and exhaustion markers and reduced the levels of IFN-γ (Figure 6, J–M).

To determine whether CD84 directly regulates T cell exhaustion by inhibition of the T cell receptor (TCR) downstream cascade, we examined the downstream TCR activation pathway by analyzing CD69 expression. CD69 receptor expression is upregulated in activated T cells (20) and serves as a costimulatory molecule that promotes cellular proliferation, cytokine production, and/or cytotoxicity (21). As shown in Supplemental Figure 7G, we observed no difference in CD69 expression in the CD84-activated CD8+ T cells, indicating that CD84 has no direct effect on the TCR-induced cascade. This suggests that the CD84-mediated pathway enhances PD-1 activity and T cell exhaustion and that reduced expression of PD-1 results in elevated T cell activity.

Finally, to further confirm the role of CD84 in regulating T cell activity, we blocked CD84 expression on CLL and T cells using the anti-CD84–blocking antibody B4 and assessed T cell activity.

We found that blocking CD84 significantly reduced the expression of PD-L1 on the surface of CLL cells (Figure 7A) and reduced expression of the exhaustion markers PD-1, LAG-3, and CTLA-4 on T cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7H). The reduced expression of PD-L1 and T cell exhaustion markers resulted in a significant increase in CLL cell lysis (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Reduction of PD-L1 on CLL cells and activation of T cells can be induced by treatment with the B4 anti-CD84 antibody. Purified CLL cells from fresh PB samples obtained from patients were incubated with 20 μg anti-CD84 (B4) or anti-IgG2a (BioLegend) antibodies for 24 hours and were then incubated with T cells from the same sample for 48 hours. (A) CLLs cells were analyzed for PD-L1 expression (n = 5; P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test). (B) T cells were examined for PD-1, LAG-3, and CTLA-4 expression (n = 5; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, 2-tailed, paired t test). (C) CLL cell lysis by the T cells in B was determined with the CytoTox-ONE Kit (n = 4; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, paired t test).

Together, these results show that CD84 regulates the activity of human T cells and suggest that downregulation of CD84 expression can induce T cell activation, possibly resulting in the killing of CLL cells.