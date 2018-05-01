Increased vessel perfusion predicts the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade

ICB increases tumor vessel perfusion in treatment-sensitive tumors. To explore TME-based variables that reflect different responses to ICB agents, we treated 4 representative breast tumor models with an anti–CTLA4 antibody and found that the orthotopic EO771 and genetically engineered MMTV-PyVT spontaneous breast tumor models were ICB sensitive, whereas the MCaP0008 and 4T1 models were ICB resistant (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96582DS1). The difference in response of these models to ICB is consistent with previous reports of their immunogenicity (15–19). Some intrinsic properties of tumor tissue likely determine whether a tumor will respond to ICB. Previous work has demonstrated that tumor vascular normalization alleviates the immunosuppressive TME and improves cancer immunotherapy (16, 20–23). We therefore hypothesized that the effectiveness of ICB might be determined by its ability to remodel the TME to counteract overall immunosuppression. In accordance with this hypothesis, we observed that anti–CTLA4 therapy reduced tumor vessel density, increased pericyte coverage, enhanced vessel perfusion, and reduced tissue hypoxia in treatment-sensitive EO771 breast tumors (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), indicating that anti–CTLA4 therapy itself can induce tumor vascular normalization, consistent with a recent report (19). Anti–CTLA4 therapy also induced vascular normalization in the treatment-sensitive MMTV-PyVT breast tumor model, but not in the treatment-resistant MCaP0008 and 4T1 models (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Tumor vascular normalization refers to a process in which the tumor vasculature is remodeled to more closely resemble that of normal tissue vessels, and increased vessel perfusion (IVP) is a critical component of this process (20, 24, 25). Here, we found that IVP correlated strongly with the responsiveness of a tumor to anti–CTLA4 therapy (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). We extended this study to other immune checkpoint blocking agents and observed that an anti–PD1 antibody also resulted in IVP in EO771 and MMTV-PyVT tumors (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). Similarly, anti–CTLA4 therapy also enhanced vessel perfusion in its respective canonical CT26 colon cancer model (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, anti–CTLA4 therapy did not affect blood vessels in normal tissues, e.g., colon tissue (Supplemental Figure 5). These results demonstrate that ICB increases tumor vessel perfusion in several types of solid tumors and that this effect can distinguish ICB-sensitive from ICB-resistant tumors.

Figure 1 ICB increases tumor vessel perfusion in treatment-sensitive, but not treatment-resistant, breast tumor models. Mice bearing orthotopic breast tumors (MMTV-PyVT, EO771, 4T1, or MCaP0008) were treated with an anti–CTLA4 antibody or an isotype-matched control antibody (MPC11) every 3 days for a total of 4 doses; tumor size was measured every 3 days. Vessel perfusion of tumor tissues was assessed by confocal microscopy. (A) Anti–CTLA4 therapy inhibited tumor growth and increased vessel perfusion in EO771 breast tumors. Scale bars: 100 μM. (B) Anti–CTLA4 therapy reduced tumor tissue hypoxia in EO771 breast tumors. Scale bars: 1,000 or 100 μM. (C) Anti–CTLA4 therapy induced tumor regression and improved vessel perfusion in MMTV-PyVT breast tumors. Scale bars: 100 μM. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity; Ho33342 (blue), Hoechst 33342 perfused area; CD31 (red), endothelial cells; NG2 (green), pericytes; and Sytox Green (green), counterstained for tumor tissue. Significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 3 independent experiments with similar results (n = 8–10 mice per group in A and B; n = 7–8 mice per group in C). All data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

IVP by ICB therapy correlates with antitumor efficacy. These findings prompted us to test whether IVP can predict responsiveness to ICB. In a survival mouse study with EO771 tumors, we observed that tumors that stopped progressing after 4 cycles of anti–CTLA4 treatment would show a complete antitumor response. Conversely, if a tumor continued to progress after 4 cycles of anti–CTLA4 treatment, that tumor would become therapy resistant (Supplemental Figure 6A). On the basis of these results, we stratified individual EO771 tumors as responding or nonresponding (Figure 2A) and found that the overall response rate of EO771 tumors to anti–CTLA4 therapy was 34.7% (74 responders among 213 mice), a value comparable to the reported response rate to ipilimumab in patients with melanoma (26). Histologic analysis showed a significant increase in tumor vessel perfusion in anti–CTLA4 therapy–responsive tumors compared with those in the isotype control group or nonresponders (Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, using the mean value of vessel perfusion as a cutoff to distinguish tumors as IVP versus non-IVP in the anti-CTLA4–treated group, we found that all 49 responsive tumors exhibited the IVP phenotype (sensitivity = 100%), whereas only 11 of the 60 tumors classified as IVP phenotype were nonresponders (18.3%) (Figure 2D). In anti–PD1 therapy, the treatments promoted the infiltration and activation of CD8+ T cells, inhibited tumor growth, and increased vessel perfusion in MCA38 colon tumor, compared with those in the isotype control group (Figure 3, A–D). Notably, 32 of the total 36 MCA38 tumors were responsive to anti–PD1 therapy. Compared with the mean value of vessel perfusion in the control group, we found that 29 of the 32 responding tumors displayed an IVP phenotype (sensitivity = 90.6%) (Figure 3E). Among the 36 tumors, all of the 29 tumors classified as IVP phenotype were responders (100%) (Figure 3E). Together, these results suggest that IVP may be a sensitive parameter for identifying ICB-responsive tumors.

Figure 2 IVP correlates with the antitumor effectiveness of CTLA4 blockade. (A) EO771 tumors were stratified as responders or nonresponders according to whether 4 doses of anti–CTLA4 therapy stopped their progression or not. (B and C) Anti–CTLA4 therapy increased tumor vessel perfusion in responders, but not nonresponders, of EO771 tumors (n = 10–14 mice per group). Scale bars: 100 μM. (D) IVP was observed in 100% of responder tumors. Among the EO771 tumors treated with anti–CTLA4 therapy and assessed for vessel perfusion (122 mice total), 49 were responders and 60 had increased vessel perfusion. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjusted post hoc t tests for multiple comparisons (A and C). Data are from 1 experiment representative of 3 independent experiments (A–C), or are pooled from multiple independent experiments (D). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 3 IVP by anti–PD1 therapy positively correlates with antitumor efficacy. When MCA38 colon tumors reached 5–6 mm in diameter, mice were randomly assigned to 2 groups and treated with an anti–PD1 antibody (10 mg/kg) or an isotype-matched control antibody (2A3) for 3–4 doses every 3 days. (A) Anti–PD1 therapy induced regression of MCA38 tumors. (B and C) Anti–PD1 therapy increased intratumoral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and promoted IFN-γ production in CD8+ T cells. (D) Anti–PD1 treatments increased tumor vessel perfusion without affecting vessel density. Scale bars: 100 μM. (E) Increased vessel perfusion was observed in 90.6% of responding tumors. Among the 36 MCA38 tumors treated with an anti–PD1 antibody, 32 were responders and 30 had increased vessel perfusion. Significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 3 independent experiments (A–D, n = 10 mice per group), or are pooled from multiple independent experiments (E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The vascular remodeling and antitumor effects of ICB depend on CD8+ T cells. Because enhanced vessel perfusion was observed mostly in treatment-sensitive tumors, we proposed that ICB therapy enhances tumor vessel perfusion through a mechanism that also underlies its antitumor effects. A significant increase in intratumoral CD8+ T cells was observed in anti-CTLA4–responsive EO771 tumors, but not in 4T1 or anti-CTLA4–nonresponsive EO771 tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7). To test whether T cells are responsible for the effects of CTLA4 blockade on tumor growth and vessel perfusion, we performed in vivo depletion of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in tumor-bearing mice. This simultaneous depletion of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells completely negated the IVP phenotype and inhibition of tumor growth induced by anti–CTLA4 therapy (Figure 4, A–D). Consistently, such depletion also eliminated the transcription of genes related to antitumor immunity and angiostasis, including Ifng, Cxcl9, and iNos (Figure 4E). These observations were also consistent with the depletion of only CD8+ T cells (Figure 5). In contrast, in vivo depletion of only CD4+ T cells had the opposite effect. Depletion of only CD4+ T cells increased tumor vessel perfusion and inhibited tumor growth as compared with the control group, which was comparable to anti–CTLA4 monotherapy (Figure 5). We also depleted CD8+ T cells in the MCA38 tumor model with anti–PD1 therapy, which led to a similar reversal of the tumor growth inhibition and the vessel perfusion improvement induced by anti–PD1 therapy (Figure 6). Together, these findings suggest that CD8+ T lymphocytes mediate both IVP and inhibition of tumor growth by ICB therapy, and that CD4+ T lymphocytes negatively regulate these effects.

Figure 4 In vivo depletion of T cells reverses IVP and the inhibition of tumor growth induced by anti–CTLA4 therapy. When EO771 breast tumors reached 3–4 mm in diameter, mice were randomly assigned to 4 groups and treated with anti–CD8 and anti–CD4 antibodies, or isotype 2A3 antibody (200 μg/mouse each) on days 0, 2, and 8. On day 1, mice were further treated with an anti–CTLA4 antibody or MPC11 (5 mg/kg) every 3 days for 4 doses. (A) In vivo depletion of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells completely eliminated the antitumor effect of anti–CTLA4 therapy. (B) Anti–CD8 and anti–CD4 antibody coadministration eradicated tumor-infiltrating T cells. (C and D) In vivo depletion of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells reversed IVP induced by anti–CTLA4 therapy. Scale bars: 100 μM. (E) In vivo depletion of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells abolished the effects of anti–CTLA4 therapy on the transcription of genes related to antitumor immunity. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjusted post hoc t tests for multiple comparisons. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 8–10 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 5 CD8+ T cells mediate the effects of anti–CTLA4 therapy on tumor growth and vessel perfusion. EO771 tumor preparation, anti–CD8, or anti–CD4 antibody administrations were done as described for Figure 4. (A) In vivo depletion of CD8+ T cells, but not CD4+ T cells, abolished the antitumor effect of anti–CTLA4 therapy as compared with the control group. (B) CD8+ T cell depletion did not affect CD4+ T cell tumor accumulation, but CD4+ T cell depletion increased CD8+ T cell tumor accumulation. (C and D) CD8+, but not CD4+, T cell depletion completely reversed the effect of anti–CTLA4 therapy on tumor vessel perfusion. Scale bars: 100 μM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjusted post hoc t tests for multiple comparisons. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 8–10 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 6 Anti–PD1 therapy inhibits tumor growth and improves vessel perfusion via CD8+ T cells. When MCA38 colon tumors reached 4–6 mm in diameter, mice were randomly assigned to 4 groups and treated with isotype IgG (LTF2), an anti–PD1 antibody (10 mg/kg), an anti–CD8 antibody, or the combination for 4 doses every 3 days. (A) In vivo depletion of CD8+ T cells abrogated the antitumor effect of anti–PD1 therapy. (B) CD8+ T cell depletion did not affect CD4+ T cell tumor infiltration. (C and D) CD8+ T cell depletion abrogated the effects of anti–PD1 therapy on tumor tissue hypoxia and vessel perfusion. Scale bars: 100 μM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjusted post hoc t tests for multiple comparisons. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 8–10 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We also assessed the interplay between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. In vivo depletion of only CD8+ T cells did not affect tumor accumulation of CD4+ T cells, but did reduce their IFN-γ production (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8, A and C). Conversely, depletion of only CD4+ T cells promoted tumor accumulation of CD8+ T cells and elevated IFN-γ production (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8, B and D). The most prominent increase in tumor accumulation of CD8+ T cells occurred when CD4+ T cells were depleted in combination with anti–CTLA4 treatment (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8, B and D). These findings further support that ICB therapy affects tumor growth and vessel perfusion via CD8+ T cells, an effect that is antagonized by CD4+ T cells.

IFN-γ mediates the effects of anti–CTLA4 therapy on vessel perfusion and tumor growth. We then investigated how T cells mediate the vascular remodeling induced by anti–CTLA4 therapy. By analyzing the transcription of angiogenic and angiostatic genes in tumor tissues, we found that anti–CTLA4 therapy upregulated the mRNA levels of angiostatic genes Ifng and Cxcl9, without affecting the mRNA levels of common angiogenic factors, such as vascular endothelial growth factor, placental growth factor, and fibroblast growth factor (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Anti–PD1 therapy also increased Ifng and Cxcl9 expression (Supplemental Figure 9C). Together with the finding that anti–CTLA4 therapy elevated IFN-γ expression in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8D) and the fact that IFN-γ is a key mediator of antitumor immunity with angiostatic activity (27–30), we hypothesized that IFN-γ is critical for vessel modulation after CTLA4 blockade. Indeed, neutralizing IFN-γ in vivo abolished the anti-CTLA4–induced phenotypes in vessel perfusion, tumor growth, and the tumor accumulation of CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10). This is consistent with in vivo depletion of T cells, which eliminated the effect of anti–CTLA4 therapy on Ifng expression (Figure 4E). We also found that in IFN-γ receptor knockout (IFN-γR–/–) mice, anti–CTLA4 therapy had little effect on tumor growth and tumor vessel perfusion, compared with WT mice (Figure 7). These findings suggest that IFN-γR signaling is required for the vascular remodeling and tumor growth inhibition in anti–CTLA4 therapy.

Figure 7 IFN-γ receptor deficiency negates the effects of anti–CTLA4 therapy on tumor growth and vessel perfusion. EO771 tumor cells were inoculated orthotopically in WT and IFN-γR–/– mice. When tumors reached 3–4 mm in diameter, mice were randomly assigned to 2 groups and treated with an anti–CTLA4 antibody or MPC11 (5 mg/kg) every 3 days for a total of 4 doses. (A) Anti–CTLA4 therapy lost its antitumor effect in IFN-γR–/– mice, compared with WT mice. (B) IFN-γ receptor deficiency partially reversed the increase of CD8+ T cells upon anti–CTLA4 therapy. (C and D) IFN-γ receptor deficiency completely reversed IVP induced by anti–CTLA4 therapy. Scale bars: 100 μM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjusted post hoc t tests for multiple comparisons (n = 10 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Anti–CTLA4 therapy increases vessel perfusion before noticeable tumor size changes. The finding that activated T cells mediate the ICB effects on both IVP and tumor growth inhibition suggests that IVP is an ICB-induced alteration that in turn facilitates ICB antitumor efficacy, or a consequence of ICB-induced tumor regression. To clarify this issue, we performed a time-course study in which EO771 tumors were harvested on days 3, 6, and 9 after treatment with anti–CTLA4 or isotype-matched control antibody (MPC11). Because the TME is heterogeneous, we analyzed overall tumor vessel perfusion in cross sections of entire tumor tissues. In the MPC11 control group, the vessel perfusion per tumor area was similar over time, whereas tumor sizes consistently and significantly increased (tumor weights: day 3 = 0.051 ± 0.0058 g, day 6 = 0.089 ± 0.0088 g, and day 9 = 0.15 ± 0.012 g; day 3 vs. day 6, P = 0.0031; day 6 vs. day 9, P = 0.0007) (Figure 8). In contrast, in the anti-CTLA4–treated group, the vessel perfusion per tumor area persistently and significantly increased over time (vessel perfusion [MFI/μm2]: day 3 = 0.0076 ± 0.00082, day 6 = 0.024 ± 0.0061, and day 9 = 0.062 ± 0.0062; day 3 vs. day 6, P = 0.032; day 6 vs. day 9, P = 0.0002), whereas tumor sizes remained similar (tumor weight: day 3 vs. day 6, P = 0.546; day 6 vs. day 9, P = 0.989) (Figure 8). These findings show that anti–CTLA4 therapy increases tumor vessel perfusion in a time-dependent manner before tumor size changes are detectable, supporting the idea that IVP may serve as a predictive indicator for the treatment responsiveness.

Figure 8 Anti–CTLA4 therapy increases vessel perfusion in a time-dependent manner before tumor size changes are detectable. When EO771 breast tumors reached 3–4 mm in diameter, mice were randomly assigned to 1 of 6 groups and treated on day 0 with an anti–CTLA4 antibody or MPC11 (5 mg/kg) every 3 days. Tumor tissues were isolated on days 3, 6, or 9 after anti–CTLA4 treatment. Vessel perfusion over the entire cross section of tumor tissues was assessed by confocal microscopy. (A) Representative whole-tumor tissue perfusion images. Scale bars: 1,000 μM. (B) Vessel perfusion was significantly increased in a time-dependent manner in the anti-CTLA4–treated group. (C) Tumor weight did not significantly change between days 3, 6, and 9 in the anti-CTLA4–treated group. Ho33342 (green), Hoechst 33342 perfused area; CD31 (red), endothelial cells; and Sytox Green (blue), counterstained for tumor tissue. Significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests. Data are from 1 experiment representative of 2 independent experiments. Each group had 5–6 mice on days 3 and 6, or 5–9 mice on day 9. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Prospective detection of global enhancement in tumor vessel perfusion predicts therapeutic outcomes of anti–CTLA4 therapy. To test the translational possibility that monitoring IVP can prospectively identify tumor-bearing hosts who will respond to ICB, we measured overall changes in tumor vessel perfusion after treatment with ICB by using a clinically relevant imaging strategy. Here, we adapted 3D ultrasonography and color Doppler measurement to estimate tumor volume and the percentage of perfused tumor vessel volume, respectively (Figure 9A). We first measured the percentage of perfused tumor vessel volume on day 6 after anti–CTLA4 treatment in EO771 breast tumors. We then divided the tumors into perfusion-high and perfusion-low groups based on the mean percentage of perfused vessel volume (6.46%) as a cutoff. Global tumor vessel perfusion was found to be significantly increased by anti–CTLA4 therapy in the perfusion-high group as compared with MPC11 control and perfusion-low groups (Figure 9, A and B). We then monitored tumor growth until day 12 to identify responders and nonresponders to anti–CTLA4 therapy. Four out of 5 perfusion-high tumors were identified as ICB responders on day 12, whereas no perfusion-low tumors were ICB responders, corresponding to more than 90% sensitivity and specificity (Figure 9, B and C). These findings suggest that global changes in tumor vessel perfusion by ICB can be measured noninvasively by radiological methods to predict individual responses to ICB therapy.