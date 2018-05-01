Ectopic upregulation of membrane-bound IL6R drives vascular remodeling in pulmonary arterial hypertension

Upregulation of IL-6 cis- and trans-signaling pathways in PA-SMCs and lungs of patients with idiopathic PAH. We first sought to specifically investigate the global expression pattern of key actors in IL-6 signaling in lung specimens obtained during lung transplantation in idiopathic PAH (iPAH) patients and during lobectomy or pneumonectomy for localized lung cancer in control individuals. Our confocal microscopic analyses demonstrated an unexpected strong ectopic upregulation of membrane-bound IL6R in the smooth muscle layer of remodeled distal pulmonary arteries from patients with iPAH, compared with controls (Figure 1A). Using 2 different antibodies that specifically target 2 distinct IL6R loci, we confirmed that this ectopically upregulated membrane-bound IL6R was the transmembrane form of the receptor (Supplemental Figure 1A). Of note, weak staining within the dysfunctional pulmonary endothelium was found. Interestingly, double labeling with IL6R, phosphorylated STAT3 (Tyr705), or gp130 and the smooth muscle–specific SM22 protein demonstrated substantial overactivation of IL-6/gp130 signaling in PA-SMCs from remodeled vessels of patients with iPAH; this supports the hypothesis that IL-6 can signal via the IL-6 classical (cis) or IL-6 trans-signaling pathway in PAH (Figure 1A, Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Upregulation of IL-6 cis- and trans-signaling pathways in PA-SMCs and lungs of patients with iPAH as compared with control patients. (A) Double staining with IL6R, pSTAT3, or gp130 with SM22 and DAPI in lungs from control subjects and iPAH patients (n = 7). (B) Representative Western blots and quantification of IL6R/β-actin, pSTAT3/STAT3, and gp130/β-actin ratios in human pulmonary PA-SMCs derived from control subjects and iPAH patients (n = 6–8). (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of pSTAT3/STAT3 ratio in human pulmonary PA-SMCs derived from control subjects and iPAH patients exposed for 0, 15, or 30 minutes to rHuIL-6 protein (n = 5–6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus control PA-SMCs and versus control PA-SMCs at 0 minutes; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 versus iPAH PA-SMCs at 0 minutes.

Table 1 Characteristics of controls, iPAH, and hPAH patients before lung transplantation, and levels of circulating IL-6, sIL6R, and soluble gp130 proteins

Consistent with these in situ observations, we found that freshly isolated human PA-SMCs from iPAH patients also exhibited marked upregulation of membrane-bound IL6R protein expression, accompanied by strong STAT3 activation and higher expression of gp130, when compared with control cells, outside of their natural in vivo environment (Figure 1B). This aberrant IL6R upregulation was further corroborated by the demonstration that primary cultures of iPAH PA-SMCs exhibited stronger elevation of pSTAT3 when exposed to recombinant human IL-6 (rHuIL-6) compared with control PA-SMCs, clearly indicating that this ectopic IL6R upregulation amplified the cellular responses to extracellular stimulation of exogenous IL-6 (Figure 1C).

Ectopic IL6R upregulation contributes to PA-SMC survival in iPAH. Since IL-6 and STAT3 can directly regulate many genes implicated in cell survival and cell proliferation (15, 16), we next investigated the functional importance of IL6R in PA-SMCs and assessed whether this ectopic IL6R upregulation could serve as a pro-survival mechanism in iPAH PA-SMCs, thereby contributing to increased PA-SMC accumulation, one of the hallmarks of the disease.

Indeed, we found that rHuIL-6 inhibited the activation of the executioner caspases caspase-3 and caspase-7 induced by staurosporine, cycloheximide, and TNF-α in iPAH PA-SMCs, in contrast to control PA-SMCs (Figure 2A). Furthermore, we found that rHuIL-6 reduced the percentage of TUNEL-positive iPAH PA-SMCs induced by staurosporine by about 3-fold (Figure 2B). Consistent with this finding, increased expression of the antiapoptotic proteins MCL-1 and BCL2 and a high BCL2/Bax ratio were found in iPAH PA-SMCs exposed to rHuIL-6 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 rHuIL-6 exaggerates the apoptosis-resistant phenotype in iPAH PA-SMCs. (A) Caspase-3/7 activity in PA-SMCs derived from control and iPAH patients following staurosporine, cycloheximide, or TNF-α treatment in the presence or absence of rHuIL-6 (n = 7–8). (B) Representative TUNEL images and quantification of the percentage of TUNEL-positive cells (arrowheads) in control and iPAH PA-SMCs exposed to staurosporine in the presence or absence of rHuIL-6 (n = 4). (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of MCL-1/β-actin and BCL2/Bax ratios in human PA-SMCs derived from control and iPAH at different time points following exposure to rHuIL-6 (n = 5–9). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 versus PA-SMCs under basal conditions or untreated in controls and iPAH; #P < 0.05, ####P < 0.0001 versus different treatments in iPAH PA-SMCs. RFU, relative fluorescence units.

Transfection of PA-SMCs with an IL6R expression plasmid (pCMV3-IL6R-GFPSpark) has a strong survival-promoting effect (Figure 3, A–C). Indeed, the overactivation of the IL-6/IL6R axis in these cells overexpressing the IL6R markedly reduced the activation of caspase-3/7 induced by staurosporine by more than 2-fold and decreased the percentage of TUNEL-positive cells induced by staurosporine when compared with iPAH PA-SMCs transfected with the control plasmid (pCMV3-C-GFPSpark) (Figure 3, B and C). Consistent with these observations, parallel evaluations showed that transfecting PA-SMCs with the IL6R expression plasmid substantially increased expression of the antiapoptotic proteins MCL-1 and BCL2 and the BCL2/Bax ratio in contrast to iPAH PA-SMCs transfected with the control plasmid (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Membrane-bound IL6R serves as a pro-survival mechanism in iPAH PA-SMCs. (A) Representative Western blots and quantification of IL6R/β-actin, MCL-1/β-actin, and BCL2/Bax ratios in PA-SMCs transfected with either an IL6R expression plasmid (pCMV3-IL6R-GFPSpark) or a control plasmid (pCMV3-C-GFPSpark) (n = 4). (B) Effects of IL6R overexpression on caspase-3/7 activity (n = 4) and (C) percentage of TUNEL-positive cells (arrowheads) in PA-SMCs derived iPAH patients (n = 4–5). Scale bars: 50 μm. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus PA-SMCs transfected with the control plasmid; #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 versus PA-SMCs transfected with the control plasmid and exposed to staurosporine.

Subsequent studies were therefore carried out using a specific neutralizing antibody directed against IL6R (anti-IL6R) and the nonpeptide IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF (also called 20S,21-epoxy-resibufogenin-3-formate) (17–19) to determine whether blocking the IL6R in iPAH PA-SMCs would result in suppression of the apoptosis-resistant PA-SMC phenotype induced by rHuIL-6. We obtained evidence showing that anti-IL6R and ERBF partially abolished the apoptotic response of iPAH PA-SMCs to staurosporine when compared with vehicle-treated cells, as assessed by caspase-3/7 activity assay and TUNEL staining (Figure 4, A and B). Consistent with these observations, we found a substantial attenuation in MCL-1 and BCL2 protein levels as well as in the BCL2/Bax ratio in iPAH PA-SMCs exposed to rHuIL-6 when treated with anti-IL6R and IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (Figure 4C). Of note, we found no effect of exogenous rHuIL-6 on iPAH PA-SMC proliferation, consistent with the literature (20) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Interestingly, we reduced the STAT3 activation state by about 60% using either anti-IL6R or IL6R/sIL6R antagonist in iPAH PA-SMCs exposed to rHuIL-6 as compared with vehicle (P < 0.05 for both) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Since gp130 is shared by cytokines other than IL-6, including IL-11 and leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF), we validated that this inhibition of the IL-6 signaling pathway by ERBF is specific and does not interact with IL-11 and LIF downstream signaling (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F).

Figure 4 Effects of a specific neutralizing antibody directed against IL6R (anti-IL6R) and nonpeptide IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF on survival-promoting IL6R action in PA-SMCs. (A) Caspase-3/7 activity (n = 8) and (B) percentage of TUNEL-positive cells (arrowheads) (n = 3) in iPAH PA-SMCs pretreated with rHuIL-6 for 48 hours and exposed to staurosporine or vehicle. (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of MCL-1/β-actin and BCL2/Bax ratios in iPAH PA-SMCs pretreated with rHuIL-6 for 48 hours (n = 5–6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 versus PA-SMCs treated with staurosporine or vehicle.

Transgenic mice deficient in IL6R in the smooth muscle are protected against the development of experimental PH. Next, to better understand the functional importance in the pathogenesis of PH of this ectopic membrane-bound IL6R upregulation in PA-SMCs, we used Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice, in which the Il6r gene is deleted in SM22-expressing cells (represented in the figure labels as –/–) (Figures 5 and 6, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Interestingly, the Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice exposed to hypoxia (10% fraction of inspired oxygen [FiO 2 ]) for 3 weeks were less susceptible to the development of chronic hypoxia–induced PH than Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/+ (+/–) or Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ (+/+) littermate mice (P < 0.01). The severity of the disease was assessed by right ventricular systolic pressure (RVSP) measurement (Figure 5A), by right ventricular hypertrophy (RVH) (Figure 5B), and by pulmonary distal arterial muscularization (Figure 5C). We also noted that under hypoxic conditions, collagen deposition and the degree of inflammatory cell infiltration were significantly decreased in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice when compared with lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 5 Susceptibility of transgenic mice deficient in IL6R in the smooth muscle (Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice) to the development of chronic hypoxia–induced PH. (A) RVSP (n = 6–11) and (B) RVH expressed by the Fulton index in Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl (–/–), Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/+ (+/–), and Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ (+/+) mice (n = 8–11). (C) Representative images of H&E and α-SMA staining and quantification of the percentage of muscularized distal pulmonary arteries in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl, Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/+, and Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice (n = 6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under normoxia; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001 versus Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under chronic hypoxia. LV, left ventricle; RV, right ventricle; S, septum.

Figure 6 Reduced susceptibility of Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice to the development of chronic hypoxia–induced PH is related to the downregulation of the antiapoptotic proteins MCL-1 and BCL2. (A) Representative Western blots and quantification of pSTAT3/STAT3, MCL-1/β-actin, and BCL2/Bax ratios in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl and Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under chronic hypoxia (n = 4–8). (B) Double staining for pSTAT3 or MCL-1 with SM22 and DAPI in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl and Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under chronic hypoxia (n = 4). (C) Levels of caspase-3/7 activity and (D) double staining with TUNEL, SM22, and DAPI in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl and Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under chronic hypoxia (n = 6–9). Scale bars: 50 μm (low magnification) and 70 μm (high magnification). Arrowheads: positive cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05 versus Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+ mice under chronic hypoxia.

Consistent with our findings, a lower STAT3 activation state, together with decreased expression of MCL-1 and BCL2, was observed in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice exposed to chronic hypoxia when compared with hypoxic WT mice (Figure 6, A and B). Importantly, a greater apoptotic response was measured in lungs from Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice exposed to chronic hypoxia when compared with hypoxic WT mice, as assessed by caspase-3/7 activity assay and TUNEL staining (Figure 6, C and D). Of note, no difference was noted in pulmonary hemodynamic or lung structure between Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/+, Sm22a-Cre Il6r+/fl, or Sm22a-Cre Il6rfl/fl mice when exposed to room air (Figure 5).

In vivo evidence of IL6R/sIL6R antagonist efficacy in 2 complementary chronic animal models of severe PH. Based on these results, we next examined the functional importance of this ectopic membrane-bound IL6R upregulation in PA-SMCs for the pulmonary vascular remodeling in 2 well-recognized and widely used PH rat models: treatment with monocrotaline (MCT) (Figures 7, 8, and 9) and SU5416 combined with chronic hypoxia (SuHx) (Figures 10 and 11). In both PH rat models, we found increased circulating levels of IL-6 and sIL6R, as well as a significant increase in IL6R expression in rat PA-SMCs and total lungs (Figure 7 and Figure 10, A–C).

Figure 7 Increased circulating IL-6 and sIL6R levels and lung levels of membrane-bound IL6R in the MCT rat model of PH. (A) Circulating IL-6 and sIL6R levels (n = 5–9) and (B) double staining for IL6R and SM22 with DAPI in rat lungs in MCT-induced PH (n = 5). (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of the IL6R/β-actin ratio in rat lungs in MCT-induced PH (n = 5–6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus control rats.

Figure 8 Efficacy of chronic treatment with the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF in the MCT rat model of PH. (A) Experimental strategies used to test the preventive and curative effects of IL6R/sIL6R antagonist in the MCT rat model of PH. (B) AT/ET ratios obtained by transthoracic echocardiography (n = 5–9). (C) mPAP, CO, TPVR, and right ventricular hypertrophy by the Fulton index (n = 4–9). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus control rats or week 0 or 1; #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001 versus MCT rats treated with vehicle.

Figure 9 Chronic treatment with the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF attenuates pulmonary vascular remodeling in MCT-injected rats. (A) Representative images of H&E and α-SMA immunostaining, and quantification of the percentage of wall thickness and of muscularized distal pulmonary arteries (PAs) in lungs of MCT rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). (B) Double staining for pSTAT3 and α-SMA with DAPI in lungs of MCT rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). (C) Double staining for MCL-1 or (D) TUNEL with α-SMA and DAPI in lungs of MCT rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrowheads: positive cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 versus control rats; ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001 versus MCT rats treated with vehicle.

Figure 10 Efficacy of chronic treatment with the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF in the SuHx rat model of severe PH. (A) Circulating IL-6 and sIL6R levels (n = 8–10) and (B) double staining for IL6R and SM22 with DAPI in rat lungs in SuHx-induced PH (n = 4). (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of the IL6R/β-actin ratio in rat lungs in SuHx-induced PH (n = 5). (D) Experimental strategies used to test the curative effect of IL6R/sIL6R antagonist in the SuHx rat model of severe PH. (E) AT/ET ratios obtained by transthoracic echocardiography (n = 6–10). (F) mPAP, CO, TPVR and RVH by the Fulton index (n = 6–10). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus control rats or week 5; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 versus SuHx rats treated with vehicle.

Figure 11 Chronic treatment with the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF attenuates pulmonary vascular remodeling in SuHx rats. (A) Representative images of H&E and α-SMA immunostaining, and quantification of the percentage of wall thickness and of muscularized distal pulmonary arteries in lungs of SuHx rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). (B) Double staining for pSTAT3 and α-SMA with DAPI in lungs of SuHx rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). (C) Double staining for MCL-1 or (D) TUNEL with α-SMA and DAPI in lungs of SuHx rats treated or not with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist (n = 5). Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrowheads: positive cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 versus control rats; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 versus SuHx rats treated with vehicle.

To test the in vivo efficacy of the nonpeptide IL6R/sIL6R antagonist ERBF, we first developed preventive and/or curative treatment protocols in the MCT rat model of PH (17) (Figure 8A). Interestingly, in both the preventive and curative protocols, daily treatment with ERBF prevented and reversed established PH induced by MCT as assessed by echocardiography (Figure 8B) and right heart catheterization with the measurement of mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP), cardiac output (CO), total pulmonary vascular resistance (TPVR), and RVH measurement (Figure 8C). Furthermore, percent medial wall thickness and the number of muscularized distal pulmonary arteries were significantly reduced by the preventive and curative protocols in MCT- compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 9A). Consistently, in both the preventive and curative protocols, we found substantial attenuation of the STAT3 activation state in the smooth muscle of MCT-injected rat treated with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist when compared with vehicle-treated rats and controls (Figure 9B). Interestingly, the beneficial effect of the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist was associated with a decrease in MCL-1 protein expression and an increase in the number of TUNEL-positive cells in lungs of MCT rats treated with IL6R/sIL6R antagonist when compared with vehicle-treated rats (Figure 9, C and D). Consistent with findings obtained in the MCT rat PH model, we also found the IL6R/sIL6R antagonist to have curative efficacy in the second complementary rat model of severe PH (SuHx) and validated its beneficial PA-SMC proapoptotic action (Figures 10 and 11). In addition, we also noted that collagen deposition and the degree of inflammatory cell infiltration were significantly decreased in lungs and right ventricles of MCT-injected rats and SuHx rats treated with ERBF when compared with MCT and SuHx rats treated with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 3).