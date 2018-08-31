TET2 controls chemoresistant slow-cycling cancer cell survival and tumor recurrence

Slow cycling is a reversible state acquired by undifferentiated cancer cells with tumor-initiating potential. To label human SCCCs, we developed a DOX-inducible all-in-one lentivirus vector to express H2BeGFP (Figure 1A). After a DOX pulse chase, the accumulated H2BeGFP signal in the chromatin was diluted with mathematical precision upon cell divisions in 4 different colon cancer cell lines (Figure 1B, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96393DS1). We then infected cells from patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models generated from melanomas (MEL-MMPG3, MEL-MMLN9), glioblastomas (GBM-e216, GBM-e225), a colorectal carcinoma (CRC-T70), and the colon cancer cell line CRC-SW1222, which all preserved cell heterogeneity and multipotency (Supplemental Table 1) (17). We selected fresh-infected PDX models since they more faithfully recapitulate human disease than regular cell lines at all relevant levels, including intratumoral cell heterogeneity and drug response (18, 19).

Figure 1 An H2BeGFP pulse-chase system marks slow-cycling cells. (A) Schematic representation of tetracycline-inducible lentiviral pSIN-TRE-H2BeGFP-rtTA2 construct. H2BeGFP is expressed via a tetracycline response element–containing promoter (TRE), which is activated by the reverse tetracycline transactivator (rtTA) induced in the presence of the tetracycline derivative doxycycline (DOX). RSV, constitutive promoter Rous sarcoma virus; RRE, Rev response element; cPPT, central polypurine tract; hPGK, human phosphoglycerate kinase promoter; WPRE, woodchuck hepatitis virus post-transcriptional regulatory element. (B) Chromatin accumulation of H2BeGFP in infected colon cancer cells upon DOX treatment. (C and D) Representative immunofluorescence picture of H2BeGFP-infected minitumors (MTs) growing embedded in Matrigel for colorectal (CRC) models or in suspension for melanoma (MEL) and glioblastoma (GBM) cancer models generated from single-cell suspensions. Cultures were treated with a DOX pulse chase to evaluate SCCCs together with cellular organization (phalloidin) (C) or proliferation (Ki67) (D). (C and D) Arrowheads, SCCCs. Hoechst was used as counterstain. (B–D) Scale bars: 100 μm.

Colorectal carcinoma (CRC), glioblastoma (GBM), and melanoma (MEL) cells were grown in vitro as minitumors (MTs) embedded in either Matrigel (CRC models) or sphere suspension (GBM and MEL models), or in vivo as xenografts (Xe) upon injection in NOD/SCID or nude mice. For simplicity, cells in all in vitro cultures were referred to as MT. After a DOX pulse-chase treatment, nuclear H2BeGFP signal was progressively diluted revealing label-retaining cells (SCCCs) in all models (Figure 1, C and D; Figure 2, A–D; and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). SCCCs from all models were negative for the proliferation marker protein Ki67 and, in the case of CRC, for differentiation (mucin-2 [MUC2], cytokeratin-20 [CK20], chromogranin-A [CGA], and lysozyme [LYZ]) and the senescence/DNA damage marker phospho–histone H2AX (pH2AX) (Figure 1D; Figure 2, B–E; and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). We further confirmed that SW1222 or SW620 H2BeGFP-retaining cells were slow cycling in tumor xenografts by a simultaneous pulse-chase treatment with DOX and 5-bromo-2′-deoxyuridine (BrdU) or 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Almost all BrdU- or EdU-retaining cells were also positive for H2BeGFP. Both MT and xenograft models continuously treated with DOX (+ DOX) showed 2 populations by flow cytometry, a minor one with a background signal equivalent to noninfected cells and a major one with maximum H2BeGFP signal (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2G). To gate SCCCs retaining H2BeGFP after a DOX pulse-chase treatment, we used the same nonarbitrary gate at maximum signal (+ DOX). On the contrary, we defined those infected cells that significantly diluted the H2BeGFP signal as a consequence of consecutive cell divisions, as rapid-cycling cancer cells (RCCCs). We observed that SCCCs represented up to 3% of all cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2G). When CRC-SW1222 SCCCs and RCCCs isolated from MTs were reseeded at a single-cell density, both generated MTs with SCCCs and RCCCs after a second DOX pulse chase, revealing slow cycling as a transient and reversible state as opposed to a cell population entity (Figure 2F). FACS-isolated SCCCs from MTs of different tumor types presented a slightly higher MT reinitiation capacity than RCCCs when seeded back in culture at single-cell density despite their original slow-cycling behavior (Supplemental Figure 2H). Similarly, FACS-isolated CRC-SW1222 SCCCs from xenografts showed cancer initiation potential equivalent to that of RCCCs upon injection at limiting numbers in the kidney capsule of NOD/SCID mice (Supplemental Figure 2I).

Figure 2 Slow cycling is a transient and reversible state. (A) H2BeGFP signal in subcutaneous xenograft tumors developed from colon cancer cells infected with H2BeGFP upon DOX (+ DOX) or after a DOX pulse-chase treatment (+/– DOX). (B–D) Representative immunofluorescence picture of H2BeGFP (green) and proliferation (Ki67, red) in DOX pulse-chase subcutaneous tumor xenografts (Xe) from CRC-SW1222 (B), MEL-MMLN9 (C), and GBM-e216 (D) cancer models infected with H2BeGFP. (E) Quantification of Ki67-positive RCCCs (blue dots) and SCCCs (green dots) in the indicated subcutaneous xenografts (n = 8). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P ≤ 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) FACS-isolated SCCCs and RCCCs from MTs were embedded back into Matrigel and treated with a second DOX pulse chase. SCCCs were evaluated by immunofluorescence against GFP. Representative pictures of MT formation from isolated SCCCs and RCCCs are shown. Phalloidin was used as counterstain. (B–D and F) Arrowheads, SCCCs. Hoechst was used as counterstain. Scale bars: 100 μm.

In summary, our H2BeGFP labeling approach identified a minor proportion of cancer cells in a transient, slow-cycling, and undifferentiated status that preserved cancer initiation potential (Supplemental Figure 2J).

Molecular profiling of SCCCs. We compared the gene expression profile of 58 paired replicates of SCCCs and RCCCs isolated by FACS from subcutaneous tumor xenografts or minitumors that were generated from the 6 infected cancer cell models previously indicated (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 1). SCCCs showed a distinctive gene expression profile (PanC-SCCC signature) common across all models irrespectively of their intrinsic differences according to tumor type (CRC, MEL, and GBM), individual patient traits, mutation repertoire, or experimental model analyzed (xenograft or MT) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

Figure 3 SCCCs show a distinctive gene expression profile. Gene expression profiles were analyzed from 29 replicates of SCCCs and 29 paired RCCCs isolated from 3 different cancer types: colorectal, melanoma, and glioblastoma, grown as MTs or xenografts. (A) Principal component (PC) analysis showing microarray data. Light-colored spheres represent mean-derived centroids. (B) Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) plots showing enrichment of the indicated gene sets from all integrated cancer models. P values by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Differential expression evaluation of indicated genes by qPCR analysis in RCCCs (blue bars) and SCCCs (green bars). Data are represented as mean ± SD of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. n.d., not detected; r.u., relative units. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

General processes such as proliferation and metabolism were negatively enriched in SCCCs, whereas those related to drug detoxification, stemness, hypoxia, or crosstalk with the immune system were positively enriched (Figure 3, B and C, and Figure 4A). In addition to these common characteristics, SCCCs also showed some tissue-specific features such as enrichment of DNA repair genes in melanoma as well as enrichment of neural or epithelial traits in SCCCs from GBM or CRC tumors, respectively (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). Moreover, the PanC-SCCC signature was enriched in tumors from CRC and GBM patients subtyped as mesenchymal, which have been previously associated with a poor prognosis (Figure 4, D and E, and refs. 20, 21).

Figure 4 SCCC signature includes genes related to several biological functions. (A) Single-sample GSEA projections for each indicated MT cancer model. Colored boxes correspond to general functions grouping differentially enriched gene sets. Color bar legend: blue, downregulated expression; red, upregulated expression. ECM, extracellular matrix. (B) Venn diagrams comparing genes lowly (top) or highly (bottom) expressed in SCCCs versus RCCCs. (C) Genes more highly expressed in SCCCs were grouped depending on their function following the Broad Institute’s ontology. Bars represent the percentage of genes related to a particular function with respect to all genes more highly expressed in SCCCs that are exclusive or common to models of each cancer type as defined in the Venn diagram shown in B, bottom. (D and E) Normalized PanC-SCCC signature score of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) CRC (D) and GBM (E) cohorts with intrinsic gene expression classifier labels. Significantly higher scores in the upper quartile are marked in green dots. *P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test.

SCCCs in CRC-SW1222 (non-hypermutant) MTs growing embedded in Matrigel and not exposed to mouse stroma and those isolated from CRC-T70 (hypermutant) xenografts in vivo presented a gene expression profile that was mostly equivalent, revealing a nongenetic and cell-autonomous phenotype (Figure 3C; Figure 4A; Supplemental Figure 3, A and B; and Supplemental Table 1).

The PanC-SCCC signature showed lower expression of cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases. This could in itself explain the observed accumulation of CRC-SW1222 SCCCs at the S and G 2 /M phases of the cell cycle (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). SCCCs also presented a significantly lower expression of a compendium of genes involved in DNA replication (TOP2A and TYMS), centromere/kinetochore assembly machinery, or chromosome segregation (TUBB isoforms) essential for cell division (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The product of some of these genes is the direct target of chemotherapeutic drugs such as topoisomerase (TOP2A) and microtubule polymerization (TUBB) inhibitors or 5-fluorouracil (TYMS). Indeed, cancer cell lines (Cancer Therapeutics Research, Broad Institute) enriched in such a PanC-SCCC signature were more resistant to topoisomerase and microtubule inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 4D).

SCCCs present enhanced chemoresistance. We observed that SCCCs from CRC, MEL, or GBM were more resistant to chemotherapy-induced apoptosis and thus increased their proportion upon treatment of MTs in vitro and CRC-SW1222 xenografts in vivo (Figure 5, A–D). Oxaliplatin increased the proportion of pH2AX-positive cells presenting DNA damage in both RCCC and SCCC populations (Supplemental Figure 5). However, most H2BeGFP-retaining cells (96.6%) were negative for pH2AX, suggesting that the enrichment of SCCCs upon chemotherapy was not due to a cell cycle arrest induced by oxaliplatin but rather was a consequence of their intrinsic resistance to treatment.

Figure 5 SCCCs present enhanced chemoresistance. (A–D) Chemoresistance evaluation of SCCCs and RCCCs in indicated models. (A–C) Analysis of apoptosis (A and C) and proportion of SCCCs (B and C) after chemotherapy exposure. OX, oxaliplatin; DTIC, light-activated dacarbazine; TMZ, temozolomide. Apoptosis measurements: SW1222 RCCC vehicle (VEH) vs. SCCC OX (P ≤ 0.01); RCCC OX vs. SCCC VEH (P ≤ 0.0001); MMLN9 RCCC DTIC vs. SCCC VEH (P ≤ 0.0001); e216 RCCC TMZ vs. SCCC VEH (P ≤ 0.0001). (D) Immunofluorescence of caspase-3 (CASP3) (n = 6 per group) treated or not treated with oxaliplatin. Arrowheads, SCCCs; asterisk, apoptotic areas. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) qPCR of indicated genes. Data are represented as mean ± SD of triplicates. ND, not detected; r.u., relative units. (F) Apoptosis flow cytometric evaluation in RCCCs and SCCCs from CRC-SW1222-H2BeGFP cells growing as MTs. FTC, fumitremorgin C. Apoptosis measurements: RCCC VEH/FTC vs. RCCC OX/OX+FTC (P ≤ 0.0001); RCCC VEH/FTC vs. SCCC VEH/FTC (P ≤ 0.01); RCCC VEH/FTC vs. SCCC OX+FTC (P ≤ 0.001); RCCC OX/OX+FTC vs. SCCC VEH/FTC/OX/OX+FTC (P ≤ 0.0001); SCCC VEH/FTC vs. SCCC OX+FTC (P ≤ 0.0001); SCCC OX vs. SCCC OX+FTC (P ≤ 0.001). (G) Drug sensitivity of cancer cell lines according to PanC-SCCC signature scores. Adjusted Wilcoxon test. (H) Disease-free survival of chemo-treated high-risk stage II/III colon cancer patients (GSE39582, n = 151) according to CRC-SCCC signature score. HR, hazard ratio. Cox proportional hazards model. (A–C and F) Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (A, B, E, and F) Data were obtained from triplicates of 3 independent experiments. (A–C, E, and F) Blue bars, RCCCs; green bars, SCCCs. (A and F) 1-way ANOVA. (B, C, and E) 2-tailed Student’s t test. (A–C and E–G) *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

SCCCs from MTs showed higher expression of genes related to active drug detoxification (Table 1, Figure 5E, and Supplemental Table 2). Some drug resistance genes highly expressed in SCCCs were common and others exclusive to each tumor type. Inhibition of ABCG2 pump in CRC-SW1222 MTs with the specific inhibitor fumitremorgin C (22) did not significantly increase oxaliplatin-induced apoptosis in SCCCs (Figure 5F). Furthermore, cell lines enriched in our PanC-SCCC signature were also more resistant to standard-of-care chemotherapeutics such as paclitaxel, docetaxel, topotecan, or SN.38 (Figure 5G). Finally, in a cohort of CRC patients treated with 5-fluorouracil–based adjuvant chemotherapy, those classified as positive for a CRC-SCCC signature had significantly shorter disease-free survival after adjustment for other known prognostic risk factors (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 2).

Table 1 SCCCs present a distinctive expression of drug-detoxifying genes

In summary, we demonstrated that although SCCCs from different tumor types were all resistant to standard chemotherapy, the molecular mechanisms responsible for this phenotype could be diverse and rely on a variety of drug detoxifying enzymes and/or membrane pumps. Therefore, inhibition of just a single one of these targets (ABCG2 with fumitremorgin C) may not be effective as a universal therapy to sensitize resistant SCCCs to chemotherapy.

TET2 controls gene expression, number and survival of SCCCs, and tumor recurrence. We had by this point elaborated a detailed description of the biological and molecular traits of SCCCs, but not yet defined a strategy for their identification and elimination in patient tumors. To do so, we decided to address one crucial question: are there any key factors governing SCCC phenotype?

Different epigenetic regulators have been described to impose nongenetic and transient phenotypes recapitulating molecular features that we reveal here as distinctive of SCCCs: slow cycling, chemoresistance, cancer initiation potential, and a cell-autonomous gene expression profile (23).

We observed 7 epigenetic factors recurrently highly expressed in SCCCs from all the different tumor types studied (Table 2, Figure 6A, and Supplemental Table 2). Four of these were described as general repressors of gene expression, whereas JMJD1C, KMT2E, and TET2 were contrarily shown to activate transcription of target genes (24–28). JMJD1C is a histone demethylase of mono- and dimethylated Lys-9 that would activate gene expression by removing this repressive epigenetic mark. However, such enzymatic activity is controversial and has not been demonstrated in all cellular contexts studied (29–31). KMT2E is a histone methyltransferase that specifically mono- and dimethylates Lys-4 of histone H3, promoting transcriptional activation of target genes (28). Unfortunately, in histological analyses of tumor xenografts, we revealed an accumulation of H3K4me1 and H3K4me2 marks in the nucleus of most cancer cells that was not specific to H2BeGFP-positive SCCCs (Supplemental Figure 6A and Isabel Puig, unpublished observations). Finally, TET2 promotes the oxidation of genomic 5mC to 5hmC, activating the expression of target genes (16). 5hmC was significantly enriched in SCCCs (Figure 6, B and C), encouraging us to further investigate the potential role of TET2 as a key determinant of SCCCs’ distinctive properties.

Figure 6 SCCCs present high TET2 expression and 5hmC. (A) Evaluation of differential expression of epigenetic factors in SCCCs versus RCCCs was analyzed by microarrays integrating the data from all cancer models. Volcano plot shows epigenetic factors differentially expressed in SCCCs versus RCCCs (x axis) against their significance (false discovery rate [FDR], y axis). Upregulated and downregulated epigenetic factors are indicated in red and blue, respectively. (B and C) 5hmC levels in SCCCs and RCCCs were evaluated by immunostaining in CRC-SW1222-H2BeGFP xenografts (n = 8). Forty-six images per condition were analyzed. (B) Histological quantification of 5hmC content in RCCCs and SCCCs per picture. r.u., relative units. (C) Representative picture of double 5hmC and H2BeGFP immunostaining. White arrowheads, SCCCs containing 5hmC. Scale bar: 100 μm; high-magnification scale bar: 20 μm. Hoechst was used as counterstain. (D) Expression of TET2 measured by qPCR. Data are represented as mean ± SD of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. Blue bars, RCCCs; green bars, SCCCs. (B and D) **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Table 2 Epigenetic factors highly expressed in SCCCs

We first confirmed that TET2 was highly expressed in SCCCs of different tumor types (Figure 6D). We then modified the levels of TET2 expression in CRC-SW1222-H2BeGFP cells by shRNA (knockdown, shTET2), CRISPR/Cas9 (knockout, TET2-KO), or overexpression (CMV-TET2) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6B). None of these modifications significantly affected the proliferation of CRC-SW1222 cells growing as MTs (Supplemental Figure 6C). However, suppression of TET2 expression in shTET2 and KO cells increased apoptosis exclusively in SCCCs, reducing their proportion in MTs (Figure 7, B–D). When overexpressing TET2, MTs accumulated higher levels of SCCCs but without affecting their basal apoptosis. We confirmed that SCCCs presented higher 5hmC than RCCCs in TET2-WT MTs, whereas it was undetectable in both populations when TET2 was knocked out (TET2-KO) (Figure 7, E and F). We also observed that apoptotic TET2-KO SCCCs did not accumulate 5hmC (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 TET2 is essential for SCCC numbers and survival. (A) Expression of TET2 was evaluated by Western blot in the indicated cell lines. Transient transfection of TET2 in HEK293T cells was used as positive control. Tubulin was used as loading control. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Arrowhead, TET2 protein. CTRL, control; CMV, cytomegalovirus promoter. (B–G) Analysis of SCCC and RCCC viability was evaluated in the indicated cell lines growing as MTs. (B and C) Analysis of apoptosis (B) and proportion of SCCCs (C) by flow cytometry. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. Blue bars, RCCCs; green bars, SCCCs. (D) Representative pictures of immunofluorescence analysis of caspase-3 (CASP3). White arrowheads, SCCCs. (E) Histological quantification of 5hmC content in RCCCs and SCCCs per picture of paraffin-embedded MTs generated from the indicated cell lines. r.u., relative units. (F) Representative pictures of double 5hmC and H2BeGFP immunostaining of paraffin-embedded TET2-WT MTs. Red arrowheads, SCCCs containing 5hmC; white arrowheads, RCCCs. (G) Representative pictures of immunofluorescence staining to detect CASP3, H2BeGFP, and 5hmC colocalization in consecutive histological sections from paraffin-embedded TET2-KO MTs. White arrowheads, apoptotic SCCCs without 5hmC content. (D, F, and G) Scale bars: 100 μm; high-magnification scale bar: 20 μm. Hoescht was used as counterstain. (B, C, and E) *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Furthermore, shTET2 xenografts showed a significantly lower proportion of SCCCs that was not enriched upon oxaliplatin treatment, as was the case in shCTRL tumors (Figure 8A). shTET2 also promoted higher apoptosis in SCCCs in tumor xenografts (Figure 8B). We concluded that TET2 also played a direct role in SCCC survival in growing tumors. In addition, we observed that SCCCs isolated from MT shCTRL or shTET2 retained equivalent self-renewal capacity (Figure 8C). These data suggested that TET2 was relevant to SCCC survival and numbers and thus to cancer relapse after chemotherapy without affecting their self-renewal capacity. We observed that complete elimination of TET2 (TET2-KO) delayed subcutaneous tumor regrowth after an effective phase of oxaliplatin treatment (Figure 8D). When measuring tumor regrowth using adapted RECIST criteria (increase of 20% of tumor volume), we observed that progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly longer in TET2-KO tumors after releasing from oxaliplatin treatment (Figure 8E). We also observed that oxaliplatin treatment had a more rapid and potent effect stabilizing the growth of TET2-KO than TET2-WT tumors. This higher sensitivity is in line with the observed increase of intrinsic apoptosis in chemoresistant SCCCs in TET2-KO tumors (Figure 8F).

Figure 8 TET2 determines tumor recurrence. (A and B) SCCC proportion (n = 4 xenografts per condition) (A) and apoptosis (n = 6–16 xenografts per condition) (B) were evaluated by flow cytometry (A) and caspase-3 (CASP3) immunostaining (B) in the indicated cell lines growing as xenografts in mice treated or not treated with oxaliplatin (OX). Percentage of SCCC measurements: shCTRL OX vs. shTET2 VEH (P ≤ 0.0001)/shTET2 OX (P ≤ 0.001). 1-way ANOVA. (C) MT formation capacity was evaluated for RCCCs and SCCCs isolated from the indicated cell lines. Dots indicate the percentage of MTs grown in each single well. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D and E) Evaluation of tumor regrowth after chemotherapy treatment. (D) NOD/SCID mice with established subcutaneous TET2-WT and TET2-KO xenografts were treated with OX. The animals received a total of 3 doses and were maintained for post-treatment observation. Each point represents the mean ± SEM of 20 xenografts. (E) The survival curve represents progression-free survival (PFS) percentages showing the impact of OX on the regrowth of TET2-WT or -KO xenografts. A 20% increase in tumor volume after treatment release was considered as regrowth or progression. Significance was calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. HR, hazard ratio; log-rank P value. (F) Representative pictures of SCCC apoptosis evaluated by CASP3 immunostaining in indicated xenografts. (B and F) Scale bars: 100 μm; high-magnification scale bars: 20 μm. Hoechst was used as nuclei counterstain. White arrowheads, SCCCs. (A and C) *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

In summary, our data indicate that TET2 is required for the survival and number of chemoresistant SCCCs in growing tumors, and thus it could determine the time to recurrence.

We then studied the specific contribution of TET2 enzymatic activity controlling SCCC survival. First, TET2 overexpression increased and its knockout reduced the global levels of 5hmC in CRC-SW1222 genomes and the expression of its target gene H19 (Figure 9, A and B, and refs. 32, 33). Second, a cell membrane–permeable competitive inhibitor of TET2 enzymatic activity, TFMB-(R)-2HG, which blocks the capacity of TET2 to oxidize 5mC to 5hmC (34), reproduced SCCC-exclusive apoptosis (Figure 7B and Figure 9C). Third, re-expression of a full-length TET2-WT in SW1222 TET2-KO cells was capable of rescuing SCCC apoptosis and numbers, whereas a TET2-HxD mutant lacking enzymatic activity did not (ref. 35; Figure 9, D–F; and Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Altogether these data indicated that it was the enzymatic activity of TET2, oxidizing genomic 5mC to 5hmC, and not simply TET2 expression that was responsible for controlling SCCC survival.

Figure 9 SCCC survival depends on TET2 enzymatic activity. (A) Expression of H19 gene measured by qPCR. (B) Percentage of 5hmC in total genomic DNA from mouse brain or the indicated cell lines. (C) Evaluation of apoptosis by flow cytometry in RCCCs and SCCCs after cell-permeable 2-hydroxyglutarate (TFMB-2HG) exposure. Apoptosis measurements: shCTRL/shTET2 RCCC VEH/TFMB-2HG vs. shCTRL SCCC TFMB-2HG (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL/shTET2 RCCC VEH/TFMB-2HG vs. shTET2 SCCC VEH/TFMB-2HG (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL SCCC VEH vs. shCTRL/shTET2 SCCC TFMB-2HG (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL SCCC VEH vs. shTET2 SCCC VEH (P ≤ 0.0001); shTET2 SCCC VEH vs. shTET2 SCCC TFMB-2HG (P ≤ 0.01). (D) Expression of exogenous TET2 (TET2-WT or -HxD FLAG-tagged) was evaluated by qPCR in the indicated cell lines. Specific primers for TET2 (forward) and FLAG (reverse) were used. (E and F) Analysis of apoptosis (E) and proportion of SCCCs (F) was performed by flow cytometry in the indicated cell lines. Apoptosis measurements: TET2-KO RCCC vs. TET2-KO SCCC (P ≤ 0.001); TET2-KO/-HxD RCCC vs. TET2-HxD SCCC (P ≤ 0.01); TET2-KO SCCC vs. TET2-WT/-HxD RCCC (P ≤ 0.001); TET2-WT RCCC vs. TET2-HxD SCCC (P ≤ 0.001). (C, E, and F) Blue bars, RCCCs; green bars, SCCCs. (A–F) Data are represented as mean ± SEM (B, C, E, and F) or ± SD (A and D) of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. (A and B) 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C, E, and F) 1-way ANOVA. (A–C, E, and F) *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. All analyses were performed in the indicated SW1222-H2BeGFP cell lines growing as MTs.

We then analyzed the gene expression profile of FACS-isolated SCCCs and RCCCs from MT-CRC-SW1222 expressing shCTRL or shTET2 (Supplemental Table 3). We observed a global impact of TET2 on gene expression in SCCCs (Figure 10, A and B). TET2-modulated genes were preferentially those expressed more highly in SCCCs than in RCCCs and involved in a wide range of biological functions. We detected a positive enrichment of gene sets related to apoptosis and TNF-α signaling activation in both control and shTET2 SCCCs (Figure 10C). However, certain genes, such as TNF ligand and its receptor TNFRSF1B, were highly expressed in shTET2 SCCCs but not in control SCCCs (Figure 10, C–E), suggesting an enhanced activation of this proapoptotic pathway in the absence of TET2. In this sense, treatment with the TNF-α inhibitor pomalidomide (36, 37) partially rescued the increased apoptosis of shTET2 SCCCs (Figure 10F).

Figure 10 TET2 controls SCCC survival by modulating TNF-α signaling. (A) Venn diagrams comparing genes highly (top) or lowly (bottom) expressed in SCCCs versus RCCCs isolated from the indicated cell lines. (B) Gene ontology analyses of TET2-induced (green) and TET2-repressed (blue) genes in SCCCs versus RCCCs. (C) GSEA plots showing enrichment of the indicated gene sets in SCCC versus RCCC expression profiles from the indicated cell lines. 1-way ANOVA P value. (D) Genes related to apoptosis were selected from the Molecular Signatures Database (Broad Institute). Venn diagram showing genes related to apoptosis and highly expressed in SCCCs versus RCCCs from the indicated cell lines. Proapoptotic (red) and antiapoptotic (black) genes are shown. The gene of interest is indicated in white (TNF). (E) Expression of the indicated genes was measured by qPCR. TNF mRNA measurements: shCTRL RCCC vs. shTET2 RCCC/SCCC (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL SCCC vs. shTET2 RCCC (P ≤ 0.01). TNFRSF1B mRNA measurements: shCTRL RCCC vs. shTET2 RCCC (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL SCCC vs. shTET2 RCCC (P ≤ 0.05); shTET2 RCCC vs. shTET2 SCCC (P ≤ 0.0001). (F) Evaluation of apoptosis by flow cytometry in RCCCs and SCCCs of the indicated cell lines after vehicle or pomalidomide (POM) treatment. Apoptosis measurements: shCTRL SCCC/RCCC VEH vs. shTET2 SCCC VEH/POM (P ≤ 0.0001); shTET2 RCCC VEH vs. shTET2 VEH/POM SCCC (P ≤ 0.0001); shTET2 SCCC VEH vs. shCTRL/shTET2 RCCC/SCCC POM (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL RCCC/SCCC POM vs. shTET2 SCCC POM (P ≤ 0.0001); shTET2 RCCC POM vs. shTET2 SCCC POM (P ≤ 0.0001). (E and F) Blue bars, RCCCs; green bars, SCCCs. Data are represented as mean ± SD (E) or ± SEM (F) of triplicates from 3 independent experiments. 1-way ANOVA. **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. All analyses were performed in the indicated SW1222-H2BeGFP cell lines growing as MTs.

In summary, our results indicate that TET2 enzymatic activity determines the survival and number of SCCCs by controlling the expression of TNF-α signaling components and restraining its proapoptotic signaling. Our data unmasked TET2 as a survival factor for SCCCs, and thus a potential new drug target for their elimination.

The TET2 product 5hmC is a biomarker to detect chemoresistant SCCCs and predict relapse in patients. We first captured TET2 activity by defining a gene expression signature built with target genes more highly expressed in SCCCs from shCTRL CRC-SW1222 MTs that were not more highly expressed in SCCCs from shTET2 MTs, when compared with their paired RCCCs. We refined this list by excluding those genes that were not highly expressed in our PanC-SCCC signature (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). This TET2 signature (Puig TET2 Sig) was positively enriched in SCCCs not only in CRC models but also in MEL and GBM (Figure 11A). More importantly, early stage II and III tumors from CRC patients treated with adjuvant chemotherapy that presented enrichment in TET2 signature relapsed significantly earlier (Figure 11B and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 11 TET2/5hmC predicts shorter survival in CRC patients. (A) GSEA plots showing enrichment of TET2 signature in SCCC versus RCCC expression profiles in the indicated models. 1-way ANOVA P value. (B) Disease-free survival (DFS) of chemo-treated high-risk stage II and stage III colon cancer patients (GSE39582, n = 151) according to TET2 signature score. (C) Histological quantification of 5hmC content in RCCCs and SCCCs per image from the indicated xenografts after vehicle or oxaliplatin treatments (n = 5 to 6 xenografts per group). Between 8 and 30 images per condition were evaluated. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. 5hmC measurements: shCTRL RCCC VEH vs. shCTRL SCCC OX (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL SCCC VEH vs. shTET2 RCCC/SCCC VEH/OX (P ≤ 0.0001); shTET2 RCCC/SCCC VEH vs. shCTRL RCCC/SCCC OX (P ≤ 0.0001); shCTRL RCCC/SCCC OX vs. shTET2 RCCC/SCCC OX (P ≤ 0.0001). (D) Immunofluorescence analysis of 5hmC and the proliferation marker (Ki67) in a colorectal cancer patient sample. Scale bar: 100 μm; high-magnification scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Dot plot correlating the percentage of 5hmC-positive versus Ki67-positive cells quantified by immunofluorescence and immunohistochemistry, respectively, in primary tumors (n = 55) and liver metastases (n = 47) from CRC patients. Red dashed line indicates the cutoff value above which a sample was considered high for 5hmC (5%). (F) DFS of chemo-treated CRC (Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology tissue microarray cohort, n = 87) patients. Tumors were considered 5hmC-high when at least 5% of tumor cells presented signal equal to or higher than that of adjacent stroma, and 5hmC-low when fewer than 5% of tumor cells did. Negative tumors did not show any detectable 5hmC signal in cancer cells. Negative tumors are included as 5hmC-low. (B and F) HR, hazard ratio. P values were calculated using Cox proportional hazards model.

We then confirmed by immunohistochemistry that cells accumulating high 5hmC levels also presented high TET2 protein and observed a positive correlation between both in a cohort of 83 CRC cases (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). This correlation was validated by measurement of TET2 mRNA in an independent cohort of 53 CRC patients’ tumors (Supplemental Figure 7C). Furthermore, shTET2 xenografts showed lower 5hmC amounts than controls, whereas oxaliplatin only increased this mark in shCTRL tumors where treatment enriched SCCC proportion (Figure 8A and Figure 11C). Finally, we confirmed that 5hmC-positive cells were negative for Ki67 proliferation marker in tumors from CRC patients (Figure 11D). Indeed, tumor samples with a high proportion of 5hmC-positive cells were negative for Ki67 proliferation marker and vice versa (Figure 11E and Supplemental Figure 7D). These data demonstrated that 5hmC was a robust biomarker of TET2 activity in tumor tissue.

We then analyzed a cohort of 87 baseline stage II or III primary tumors from CRC patients treated with adjuvant chemotherapy after curative surgery, and observed that 5hmC predicted relapse (Figure 11F and Supplemental Table 4). When we increased this CRC cohort, adding nontreated patients (n = 108), we also observed that 5hmC predicted shorter PFS independently of other factors relevant to patient prognosis including age, sex, tumor stage, tumor site, microsatellite status, KRAS or BRAF oncogenic mutations, and chemotherapy treatment (Supplemental Table 4).

We then evaluated the landscape of 5hmC across 656 patient tumor samples spanning 19 different types of cancer (Figure 12, A and B, and Supplemental Table 4). First, we observed that the proportion of cases with high accumulation of 5hmC significantly varied across different tumor types, ranging from 30% in diffuse gastric cancer to 80% in renal tumors (Figure 12B). We also detected a higher proportion of 5hmC-positive cases in liver metastases (38%) compared with paired primary tumors (18%) in a cohort of 197 CRC patients (Figure 12C and Supplemental Table 5). This was even confirmed in a subset of 96 synchronous cases that did not receive treatment prior to sample collection (Figure 12D).

Figure 12 5hmC levels across cancer types. (A and B) 5hmC levels were evaluated by immunohistochemistry on a tissue microarray containing 656 patient samples from 19 different tumor types. (A) Representative pictures showing high and low levels of 5hmC from 3 different cancer types. IDC, invasive ductal carcinoma; SCC, squamous cell carcinoma. Arrowheads: 5hmC-positive stromal cells used as internal control staining. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Proportion of tumor samples with different amounts of 5hmC for each cancer type. Tumors were considered 5hmC-high when at least 5% of tumor cells presented signal equal to or higher than that of adjacent stroma, and 5hmC-low when fewer than 5% of tumor cells did. Negative (NEG) tumors did not show any detectable 5HmC signal in cancer cells. Diff, diffuse; int, intestinal; CRC, colorectal cancer; UCC, urothelial carcinoma; GBM, glioblastoma; SC, sebaceous carcinoma. (C and D) Histological quantification of 5hmC in paired primary tumor and liver metastases of CRC patients evaluated by immunofluorescence on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections. (C) Proportion of 5hmC-positive (green) and -negative (blue) cases (n = 197). (D) Paired comparison of primary tumors and liver metastases from synchronous nontreated patients (n = 96) from the cohort analyzed in C. P value of Wilcoxon paired test.

In summary, our data provide a general overview of 5hmC levels across multiple tumor types and show their value as a biomarker to predict patients’ disease progression in colorectal cancer.