Protein kinase N1 critically regulates cerebellar development and long-term function

Deletion of Pkn1 leads to a defective PF-PC synapse formation and PC activity. We first analyzed CF growth, as an indicator of a functioning PF-PC synapse formation, by staining of cerebellar sections of postnatal day 8 (P8)–P15 WT and Pkn1–/– animals with the CF-specific marker vesicular glutamate transporter 2 (VGlut2) (20). Early during cerebellar development, PC somata are innervated by multiple CFs. From P9 onward a single “winner” CF starts dendritic translocation and expands its territory (20). Perisomatic CF synapse elimination occurs in an early, PF-independent phase (~P7–P11) and a late phase (~P12–P17), which, similar to the proximal dendritic restriction of CF innervation, strictly depends on a functioning PF-PC synapse (21). There were no differences between WT and Pkn1–/– animals in VGlut2-stained CF terminals at P8, where they were mainly found around the PC somata (Figure 1, A and B). However, as compared with WT animals, cerebella of P15 Pkn1–/– mice showed an enhanced distal extension of CF terminals into PF territory (Figure 1, A and B) and a defective perisomatic CF elimination (Figure 1, A and C). Western blot analysis further revealed that the ratio of VGlut2 to the PF-specific marker vesicular glutamate transporter 1 (VGlut1) (20) dropped from P8 to P15 in WT animals but stayed the same in Pkn1–/– animals (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96165DS1), further showing imbalances in CF/PF innervation. VGlut1 expression was consistently lower in Pkn1–/– animals during development (Supplemental Figure 1A). Starting at P15, we detected dendritic thickening of Pkn1–/– PCs that coincided with the defective CF growth (Supplemental Figure 1B). At these early developmental stages, those defects did not translate into altered cerebellar morphology of Pkn1–/– mice. WT and Pkn1–/– mice showed a similar cerebellar size, foliation pattern, and thickness of the external granule layer (EGL), internal granule layer (IGL), and molecular layer (ML) (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Pkn1–/– mice show a defective PF-PC synapse formation during development. (A) Cerebellar vermis sections of P8–P15 animals (n = 4–12). Arrows mark distal and perisomatic varicosities of VGlut2-stained CFs. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) The ratio of the VGlut2-stained CF innervation depth (μm) to the ML thickness (μm) was analyzed [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(3,27) = 16.7, P < 0.0001, post-test *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 4 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– animals for P8, n = 12 WT, 11 Pkn1–/– animals for P15 from 5–8 litters per group]. (C) The score of PC perisomatic VGlut2 staining in P15 animals [χ2 test = 4.286, P = 0.0384, n = 5 WT, 5 Pkn1–/– animals from 5 litters per group]. (D) CF-induced ePSCs were recorded from PCs in acute slices. With increasing stimulation strength, ePSCs were obtained in an all-or-none fashion (single CF) or in 2 or more discrete steps (multiple CFs) [χ2 test = 9.68, P = 0.0019, n = 23 WT, 23 Pkn1–/– cells from 7 P15–P17 animals per group]. (E) Spontaneous PC ePSC frequencies [2-tailed unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, t(5) = 2.865, *P = 0.0352, n = 6 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– cells from 3–5 P13–P15 animals per group]. (F) Western blot analysis of Cbln1 and GluD2 levels (n = 3–4). (G and H) Analysis of the Cbln1/tubulin ratio (G) [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(5) = 3.365, *P = 0.0200, n = 3 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– extracts from 3–4 animals per group] and GluD2/tubulin ratio (H) [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(5) = 1.016, P = 0.3561, n = 3 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– extracts from 3–4 animals per group] in P15 animals. Data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. All analyses/experiments except F–H were performed in a blinded manner.

To reveal potential CF synapse elimination deficits in Pkn1–/– animals, we measured CF-induced excitatory postsynaptic currents (ePSCs) in PCs in acute slices prepared from P15–P17 animals (24). With gradually increasing stimulus intensities, the majority of ePSCs of WT PCs were obtained in an all-or-none fashion, while the majority of ePSCs of Pkn1–/– PCs occurred at 2 or more discrete steps (Figure 1D). This indicates a more frequent occurrence of multiple CF innervation in Pkn1–/– mice.

To further expose a functional defect in PF-PC synapse formation, we recorded spontaneous ePSCs of PCs in acute slices prepared from P13–P15 WT and Pkn1–/– animals. Recordings were performed at room temperature to avoid intrinsic PC firing (25), and therefore ePSCs mainly reflect PF synapse activity (26, 27). Interestingly, Pkn1–/– PCs showed reduced ePSC frequencies (Figure 1E) but similar ePSC amplitudes (Supplemental Figure 1D), indicating differences in the number of functional synapses but not in presynaptic quantal content or postsynaptic receptors. Likewise, Pkn1–/– cerebellar slices had a reduced inhibitory PSC (iPSC) input (Supplemental Figure 1E), which might also be caused by a defective PF-ML interneuron synapse formation.

We next tested the expression of the PF-PC synaptic markers cerebellin 1 (Cbln1), a protein excreted by Cgcs and important for PF-PC synapse stabilization (22, 28), and δ2 glutamate receptor (GluD2), the PC postsynaptic receptor binding to extracellular Cbln1 (29). Consistently with a defective PF-PC synapse formation, Cbln1 expression levels were lower in P15 Pkn1–/– cerebella (Figure 1, F and G). GluD2 expression levels were, however, only marginally affected (Figure 1, F and H), suggesting a Cgc-specific defect. We next screened in vitro Cgcs for differences in presynaptic maturation and axonal outgrowth properties, since the correct balance between axonal growth and presynaptic differentiation is an essential part of synapse formation (30).

PKN1 regulates axonal outgrowth and the density of presynaptic sites in Cgcs in vitro. We first analyzed mature Cgc cultures (4–7 days in vitro [DIV]) for differences in presynaptic sites, which appear as “en passant swellings” (31) along the axon. These varicosities show colocalization of TAU and the presynaptic marker synapsin I (Figure 2A). In Pkn1–/– Cgcs transfected with HA-tagged human PKN1 (hPKN1), HA staining was found around the nucleus, in dendrites, and along those en passant swellings of the axon (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, mature Pkn1–/– Cgc cultures had a reduced density of presynaptic sites (Figure 2B), an effect that could be rescued by reintroduction of hPKN1 (Figure 2C). Pkn1 knockout also resulted in deregulated axonal outgrowth, as seen in elongated axons of Pkn1–/– Cgcs throughout the entire culture period (Figure 2D). The enhanced axonal outgrowth was reduced to WT levels in Pkn1–/– Cgcs transfected with hPKN1 (Figure 2E). These results point toward elongated axonal outgrowth at the expense of presynaptic differentiation in Pkn1–/– Cgcs. We therefore next screened Cgc protein extracts for differences in PKN1 downstream signaling molecules involved in presynaptic differentiation and axonal outgrowth.

Figure 2 Pkn1–/– Cgcs have a reduced density of presynaptic sites and enhanced axonal outgrowth. (A) In WT Cgcs, TAU-stained axonal en passant swellings colocalized with the presynaptic marker synapsin I (images were taken at DIV4 and are representative of at least 3 separate experiments in WT and Pkn1–/– Cgcs). (B) The number of en passant swellings (varicosities) per axonal section was analyzed in WT and Pkn1–/– Cgcs at DIV7 [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(6) = 4.413, **P = 0.0045, n = 4 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 4 litters per group]. (C) Pkn1–/– Cgcs were transfected with GFP together with a control HA-plasmid (Co-HA) or human HA-tagged PKN1 (hPKN1), and varicosities per axonal section were analyzed at DIV7 in GFP-expressing/TAU-stained Cgcs [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(4) = 7.147, **P = 0.002, n = 3 from 3 litters]. (D) Axonal length after DIV1 [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(5) = 4.431, **P = 0.0068, n = 4 WT, 3 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 3–4 litters per group] and DIV7 [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(6) = 2.692, *P = 0.0360, n = 4 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 4 litters per group] in TAU-stained Cgcs. (E) Pkn1–/– Cgcs were transfected with GFP together with Co-HA or hPKN1, and axonal length at DIV7 was analyzed in GFP-expressing/TAU-stained Cgcs [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(4) = 4.752, **P = 0.0090, n = 3 from 3 litters]. GFP-expressing cells also expressed hPKN1, as seen in overlapping GFP/HA staining (image is representative of 3 separate experiments). Data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. Cgcs were grown on laminin-coated coverslips, and representative WIS-NeuroMath–analyzed output images are shown in D and E. All scale bars: 50 μm. Experimenters were not blinded to the genotype or treatment.

Pkn1 knockout results in enhanced AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 expression in Cgcs in vitro. An important regulator of axonal outgrowth is the protein kinase AKT (32), and PKN1 has been previously suggested to negatively regulate AKT activity (33), for example downstream of the B cell antigen receptor (34). We found that Cgcs from Pkn1–/– mice showed significantly higher endogenous AKT phosphorylation levels at T308 and S473 (Supplemental Figure 2C). The mean phospho-AKT (p-AKT) T308 (Figure 3A) and p-AKT S473 (Supplemental Figure 2D) intensity of Pkn1–/– Cgcs was consistently reduced in hPKN1-transfected cells, but not in GFP-transfected cells (Supplemental Figure 2E), showing that the higher AKT phosphorylation was specifically caused by the absence of PKN1. We next tested whether Pkn1 knockout–mediated AKT hyperactivation is the cause of elongated axonal outgrowth, by incubating Cgcs with the potent AKT inhibitor MK-2206 (Supplemental Figure 3A). MK-2206 reduced the axonal length of Pkn1–/– Cgcs to WT levels (Figure 3B), establishing PKN1 as a regulator of axonal length upstream of AKT.

Figure 3 Pkn1 knockout results in elevated AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 protein levels in Cgcs in vitro. (A) Phospho-AKT (p-AKT) [T308] intensity was measured in untransfected Pkn1–/– Cgcs and Pkn1–/– Cgcs expressing human HA-tagged PKN1 (hPKN1) [8–22 transfected cells were analyzed per experiment; 2-tailed paired t test, t(2) = 5.365, *P = 0.033, n = 3 from 3 litters]. (B) Cgc axonal length was measured at DIV1 after 24 hours of treatment with the AKT inhibitor MK-2206 (1 or 5 μM) in TAU-stained Cgcs [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(5,15) = 26.97, P < 0.0001, post-test **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 3–4 WT, 3–4 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 3–4 litters per group]. (C) NeuroD2 expression levels were analyzed in Cgcs at DIV6–8 [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(11) = 3.228, **P = 0.008, n = 7 WT, 6 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 6–7 different litters]. Representative WIS-NeuroMath–analyzed output images are shown. (D) NeuroD2 intensity was measured at DIV4 in untransfected Pkn1–/– Cgcs and Pkn1–/– Cgcs expressing hPKN1 [26–32 transfected cells were analyzed per experiment; 2-tailed paired t test, t(2) = 4.904, *P = 0.0392, n = 3 from 3 litters]. (E) WT Cgc protein extracts at DIV1 were analyzed for the effect of 24 hours of treatment with MK-2206 on NeuroD2 protein levels [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(2,8) = 11.76, P = 0.0042, post-test **P < 0.01, n = 3–4 from 3–4 litters]. All data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 10 μm in A and D, 50 μm in B. Experimenters were not blinded to the genotype or treatment.

Interestingly, we found that mature Pkn1–/– Cgc cultures had higher NeuroD2 protein levels (Figure 3C). Transfection of Pkn1–/– Cgcs with hPKN1, but not with GFP (Supplemental Figure 3B), reduced the mean NeuroD2 intensity in immunofluorescence stainings (Figure 3D), establishing PKN1 as a negative regulator of NeuroD2 levels. This fits well with our observation of a defective spacing of presynaptic sites in Pkn1–/– Cgcs (Figure 2B), since NeuroD2 is a transcription factor preventing presynaptic differentiation, whose overexpression reduces the density of presynaptic sites in Cgcs (30). Since AKT has been shown to enhance the activity of several transcription factors regulating NeuroD2 expression, such as neurogenin 1 and neuronal differentiation-1 (NeuroD1) (35, 36), we next tested whether AKT regulates NeuroD2 protein levels in Cgcs.

In protein extracts of WT Cgcs at DIV1 treated with MK-2206 for 24 hours, we found that MK-2206 dose-dependently reduced NeuroD2 levels (Figure 3E). Additionally, we detected enhanced Cbln1 expression upon inhibition of AKT (Supplemental Figure 3C). MK-2206 had similar effects in Pkn1–/– Cgcs (Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, Pkn1–/– Cgcs showed a trend toward reduced Cbln1 levels (Supplemental Figure 3E). To further validate those results, we next suppressed AKT expression in order to see whether the observed phenotype of Pkn1–/– Cgcs could be restored to WT levels.

siRNA-mediated knockdown of Akt123 restores axonal length, NeuroD2 expression levels, and the density of presynaptic sites in Pkn1–/–Cgcs to WT levels. WT and Pkn1–/– Cgcs were transfected with siRNAs targeting Akt123 or control nontargeting siRNAs and stained for pan-AKT. Akt123 siRNAs significantly reduced pan-AKT expression at DIV1 and DIV4 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The concentration of Akt siRNAs was chosen to accomplish a significant decrease in AKT without adverse effect on cell viability. Knockdown of Akt123 significantly reduced the enhanced axonal length of Pkn1–/– Cgcs at DIV1 (Figure 4B). Similarly, elevated NeuroD2 levels in Pkn1–/– Cgcs were restored to WT levels upon Akt123 knockdown (Figure 4C) and accompanied by an increased density of presynaptic sites (Figure 4D). Knockdown of Akt123 also resulted in an enhanced expression of Cbln1 in WT (Supplemental Figure 4C) and Pkn1–/– Cgcs (Supplemental Figure 4D). These data confirm our previous findings that PKN1-mediated modulation of AKT is crucial for the balance between axonal outgrowth, NeuroD2/Cbln1 expression, and presynaptic differentiation. We therefore next tested AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 expression during in vivo development in WT and Pkn1–/– animals.

Figure 4 siRNA-mediated Akt knockdown reduces axonal length and NeuroD2 protein levels and increases the density of presynaptic sites in Pkn1–/– Cgcs. (A) siRNAs targeting Akt123 reduce pan-AKT expression after DIV1. Pictures are representative of 5 separate experiments. For analysis at DIV1 and DIV4 in WT and Pkn1–/– Cgcs, see Supplemental Figure 4, A and B. (B) siRNAs targeting Akt123 significantly reduce axonal length of Pkn1–/– Cgcs at DIV1 [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(3,16) = 20.78, P < 0.0001, post-test ***P < 0.001, n = 5 WT, 5 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 3–5 litters per group]. Axons were stained with TAU. Representative WIS-NeuroMath–analyzed output images are shown. (C) siRNAs targeting Akt123 significantly reduce NeuroD2 intensity in WT and Pkn1–/– Cgcs at DIV4 [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(3,16) = 18.73, P < 0.0001, post-test *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 5 WT, 5 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 3–5 litters per group]. (D) Presynaptic sites (varicosities) were stained with TAU and synapsin I. Insets represent higher-magnification single- and double-labeled examples of axonal varicosities (indicated by arrows). White varicosities in double-labeled insets demonstrate TAU and synapsin I colocalization. siRNAs targeting Akt123 significantly increase the density of presynaptic sites in Pkn1–/– Cgcs at DIV4 [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(3,16) = 16.62, P < 0.0001, post-test ***P < 0.001, n = 5 WT, 5 Pkn1–/– Cgc preparations from 3–5 litters per group]. All data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 50 μm, except in inset in D: 10 μm. Experimenters were not blinded to the genotype or treatment.

Cerebellar alterations in Pkn1–/– mice coincide with developmentally enhanced AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 expression in vivo. Protein lysates prepared from P1–P15 WT cerebella showed an inverse correlation between PKN1 expression dropping and AKT phosphorylation increasing during development (Figure 5A). Concomitantly we found higher AKT phosphorylation in Pkn1–/– cerebella protein lysates (Supplemental Figure 5A) and in immunofluorescence stainings (Figure 5, B and C). AKT phosphorylation levels were particularly increased in areas and developmental stages of axonal outgrowth and maturation of Cgcs and dendritic outgrowth and maturation of PCs. At P8 Pkn1–/– animals showed higher AKT phosphorylation in the PF-forming Cgcs of the premigratory EGL, where Cgcs start extending axons, as well as in the IGL (Figure 5B). At P15, higher AKT phosphorylation was found in the IGL and in PC dendrites (Figure 5C). In agreement with greater AKT activity, we found increased NeuroD2 protein levels in Pkn1–/– cerebellar protein extracts (Figure 5D). There were no differences in AKT phosphorylation or NeuroD2 levels in adult animals (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), showing a development-specific effect of Pkn1 knockout on AKT and NeuroD2.

Figure 5 Pkn1–/– cerebella show elevated AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 protein levels during developmental stages of PF maturation. (A) There was a significant correlation between the p-AKT [S473]/AKT ratio and the PKN1/GAPDH ratio in cerebellar protein extracts from P1–P15 WT animals (Pearson correlation, number of XY pairs: 4, Pearson r = –0.9990, 2-tailed, P = 0.001, R2 = 0.9979, n = 3–4 from 3–4 litters per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (B and C) Confocal images of cerebellar sections of P8 and P15 WT and Pkn1–/– animals stained for p-AKT [S473] and Hoechst (P8) (B) or p-AKT [S473] and VGlut2 (P15) (C). Pictures are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (D) Western blot analysis of NeuroD2 expression in P8 [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(9) = 2.546, *P = 0.0314, n = 5 WT, 6 Pkn1–/– animals from 4–5 different litters] and in P15 WT and Pkn1–/– whole cerebella protein extracts [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(6) = 2.541, **P = 0.0440, n = 4 WT, 4 Pkn1–/– animals from 4–5 different litters]. Data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. All scale bars: 50 μm. Experimenters were not blinded to the genotype.

These exciting results show, for the first time to our knowledge, that PKN1 controls AKT phosphorylation and NeuroD2 expression during cerebellar development in vivo, thereby explaining the defective PF-PC synapse formation and reduced Cbln1 expression levels upon Pkn1 knockout.

Interestingly, we also found that the enlarged dendritic caliber of Pkn1–/– PCs could be reduced to WT levels upon incubation of organotypic slices with the AKT antagonist MK-2206, showing that PKN1 also controls PC dendritic caliber upstream of AKT (Supplemental Figure 5D). Therefore, we cannot exclude a PC-dependent defect, due to dendritic thickening upon Pkn1 knockout, that further weakens PF-PC synapse formation.

Adult Pkn1–/–animals show cerebellar degeneration. Several other studies have related a defective PF-PC synapse formation to a degeneration of Cgcs and a late-onset loss of PCs (22, 37). As compared with WT mice, adult (3–9 months old) Pkn1–/– mice still displayed a similar cerebellar foliation pattern, but Pkn1–/– animals had smaller cerebella, as seen in a smaller sagittal vermis areas (Figure 6, A and B), with a thinner IGL (Figure 6, A and C) and ML (Figure 6, A and D). The facts that the proliferative layer of the EGL in young animals was similar between both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6A) and that there were no ectopic NeuN-positive cells in the ML of adult Pkn1–/– cerebella (Supplemental Figure 6B) rule out a defective proliferation/migration of Pkn1–/– Cgcs as the underlying mechanism. In further agreement with a defective PF-PC synapse formation, we saw no significant PC degeneration in 3- to 9-month-old animals, but we found a late-onset loss of PCs in Pkn1–/– mice older than 15 months (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Adult Pkn1–/– mice show cerebellar shrinkage and late-onset PC degeneration. (A) Size differences of adult WT and Pkn1–/– cerebella (3–9 months), as seen in Hoechst-stained sagittal vermis sections and calbindin-stained ML pictures (representative images of 8–11 separate experiments). (B–D) Analysis of the cerebellar vermis area (B) [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(15) = 2.510, *P = 0.0236, n = 9 WT, 8 Pkn1–/– animals from 4–6 litters per group], the IGL thickness (C) [2-tailed unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, t(12) = 2.772, *P = 0.0169, n = 11 WT, 8 Pkn1–/– animals from 4–5 litters per group], and the ML thickness (D) [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(17) = 3.210, **P = 0.0051, n = 11 WT, 8 Pkn1–/– animals from 4–5 litters per group] in 3- to 9-month-old animals. (E) PC number in 3- to 9-month-old and 15- to 22-month-old animals [1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls multiple-comparisons test, F(3,38) = 23.12, P < 0.0001, post-test **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 5–15 WT, 7–15 Pkn1–/– animals]. (F) Cerebellar protein extracts from 3- to 9-month-old animals were analyzed for the VGlut2/VGlut1 ratio [2-tailed unpaired t test, t(7) = 4.138, **P = 0.0044, n = 4 WT, 5 Pkn1–/– animals from 4 litters per group]. (G) Calbindin- and VGlut2-stained cerebellar sections of 3- to 9-month-old animals (representative images of 11–12 experiments; see Supplemental Figure 6C for analysis). All data are presented as individual n values with mean ± SEM. Scale bars: A, Hoechst, 500 μm; calbindin, 50 μm; E and G, 100 μm. All analyses were performed by experimenters blinded to the genotype, except F.

Adult Pkn1–/– mice still showed abnormal CF innervation, as seen in a significantly higher ratio of VGlut2/VGlut1 protein levels (Figure 6F) and increased VGlut2 staining (Figure 6G). In WT animals, VGlut2-stained CF terminals showed a reduction in the number of varicosities from the proximal part of the PC dendrite to the distal part (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6C). This was not seen in Pkn1–/– animals, where the number of varicosities remained the same throughout the entire innervation depth of CFs (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6C). Additionally, PCs of adult Pkn1–/– animals still had thicker dendrites (Supplemental Figure 6D), showing that Pkn1 knockout–mediated defects of CF elimination and dendritic outgrowth persist throughout life.

Behavioral phenotyping of adult Pkn1–/–mice reveals an ataxia-like phenotype. Considering the important role of the cerebellum in balance and motor control, we tested a cohort of adult (4–9 months) WT and Pkn1–/– mice in a set of refined motor behavior tests. Pkn1–/– mice showed an abnormal performance in the vertical pole test. While the majority of WT mice turned around and climbed down, most Pkn1–/– mice fell down, slid sideways, or froze on the pole (Figure 7A), indicating balance and motor coordination problems. In line with this, Pkn1–/– mice were slower than WT mice in crossing a horizontal beam (Figure 7B) and showed more slips and balance coordination problems than WT mice in the ledge test (Figure 7C). Moreover, Pkn1–/– mice exhibited hind-limb clasping, a sign of neurodegeneration (38), with most animals having one hind limb partly retracted toward the body (Figure 7D). While the grip strength in the wire hang test was not different between the groups, the hind-limb grip duration was significantly reduced in Pkn1–/– mice, with most mice turning in circles and not being able to grab the wire properly (Figure 7E). Footprint analysis further indicated that Pkn1–/– mice preferred tip toe walking and showed a reduced toe spread score (Figure 6F). General locomotion in the open field test was similar between WT and Pkn1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). Likewise, anxiety-related behavior tested in the elevated plus maze was not affected by Pkn1 knockout (Supplemental Figure 7B). Therefore, these behavioral tests revealed that Pkn1–/– mice show normal locomotor activity but have problems with balance and motor coordination and display signs of mild ataxia, such as hind-limb clasping and gait abnormalities. Interestingly, the behavioral abnormalities of Pkn1–/– mice start before an obvious PC loss (Figure 6E), suggesting synaptic dysfunctions and Cgc degeneration rather than PC degeneration as the underlying mechanism.