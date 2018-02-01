OATP1B2 deficiency protects against paclitaxel-induced neurotoxicity

In vitrotransport studies. Human embryonic kidney (HEK293) cells (ATCC) transfected with OATP1B1, OATP1B3, or OATP1B2 have been described previously (15). The transporter nomenclature used throughout is based on recent recommendations proposed by Hagenbuch and Stieger (53). The transporter-expressing cells were functionally characterized by assessing the uptake of E2G (0.1 or 2 μM) by OATP1B1, OATP1B3, and OATP1B2, and estrone-3-sulfate (2 or 2.5 μM) by OATP2B1. HEK293 cells overexpressing OATP2B1 were created by transfecting an empty pCMV6-entry vector or a construct containing OATP2B1 cDNA using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cells were selected based on G418 resistance. Overexpression of transporters was confirmed using TaqMan probes (Applied Biosystems). HEK293 cells were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS, and routinely checked to ensure there was no mycoplasma contamination (MycoAlert Detection Kit). Passages were kept to a minimum and cells were not used beyond passage 30.

The cell culture conditions and details of accumulation experiments for [3H]paclitaxel (specific activity, 25.6 Ci/mmol; Vitrax) were performed as described previously (15). Radioactivity was quantified by liquid scintillation counting using an LS 6500 Counter (Beckman). Drug uptake results were normalized to total protein content and then to data obtained in cells carrying an empty vector plasmid, which was set to 100%. Preliminary experiments indicated that phenol red, a pH indicator in trypsin used to resuspend cultured cells, influenced OATP1B-mediated cellular uptake of taxanes, and therefore these studies were performed in phenol red–free conditions. The influence of TKIs (10 μM; 15-minute preincubation) on OATP1B1, OATP1B3, or OATP1B2 function was evaluated using E2G or 8Fc-A (Axxora LLC) as prototypical substrates.

Murine pharmacokinetic studies. Wild-type and OATP1B2–/– mice, both on a DBA/1LacJ background and between 8 and 12 weeks of age, were housed in a temperature-controlled environment with a 12-hour light/dark cycle. These mice were provided by Richard B. Kim (Western University, London, Ontario, Canada) and Jeffrey L. Stock (Pfizer Inc., Groton, Connecticut, USA). All mice received a standard diet and water ad libitum. For pharmacokinetic studies, paclitaxel was formulated in Cremophor EL/ethanol (1:1, v/v; Taxol; Bristol-Myers Squibb). These solutions were diluted in normal saline and administered by i.v. bolus in the tail vein at a dose of 10 mg/kg. In select experiments, oral nilotinib (formulated in 0.5% hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose in water) was administered 30 minutes before paclitaxel at a dose of 100 mg/kg. At select time points after paclitaxel administration, blood samples (30 μl each) were taken from individual mice at 3.5, 7.5, and 15 minutes from the submandibular vein using a lancet, and at 30 and 60 minutes from the retro-orbital venous plexus using a capillary. The total blood volume collected during the procedure from each mouse was 150 μl. A final additional blood draw was obtained at 120 minutes by cardiac puncture using a syringe and needle. Isoflurane was used as an anesthetic. All blood samples were centrifuged at 1,500 g for 5 minutes, and plasma was separated and stored at –80°C until analysis by a validated method based on reversed-phase liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass-spectrometric detection (LC/MS/MS) using a previously published procedure (54), with modifications (see below).

Livers and DRG were collected from the same animals at 120 minutes and, to prevent continuing metabolic activity, tissues were snap-frozen using liquid nitrogen. All tissue specimens were stored at –80°C until further processing, as described previously (15). All organs were diluted in blank (drug-free) human plasma (1:4, w/v) in a 2-ml Eppendorf vial. Next, a 5-mm stainless steel bead (Qiagen) was added, and the samples were homogenized with a TissueLyser (Qiagen), and processed for 4 minutes at 40 Hz. Finally, the beads were removed and the homogenized samples were stored at –70°C until analysis by LC/MS/MS. Noncompartmental pharmacokinetic parameters were calculated using WinNonlin 6.2 software (Pharsight), and drug levels in tissues were corrected for contaminating plasma.

Determination of drug levels. Paclitaxel was quantified using LC/MS/MS. Sample extracts were injected into an Alltima HP C18 HL 3-μm column (50 × 2.1 mm internal diameter, Alltech Applied Science) by a Waters 2795 Separation Module. The mobile phase for determination of paclitaxel was composed of acetonitrile and water containing formic acid (0.1% v/v), and was delivered using linear gradient settings at a flow rate of 0.2 ml/min. Detection was performed with a MicroMass Quatro Micro triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer (Waters) in the positive ion mode. The electrospray ionization was set at 3.8 kV and the cone voltage at 18 V. The dwell times were set at 150 ms and the interchannel delay at 50 ms. A multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) mode was applied for the quantification with the following parameters: m/z 854→286, collision energy at 20 eV for paclitaxel; and m/z 859→291, collision energy at 20 eV for the internal standard, paclitaxel-d5. The collision cell pressure was set at approximately 4 × 10–3 mbar (argon). Samples for the quantification of paclitaxel were prepared by extraction of 100-μl aliquots with 200 μl of an acetonitrile solution of the internal standard, and 1 ml of n-butylchloride. After vigorous mixing and centrifugation for 10 minutes at 18,000 g, the clear supernatant was evaporated at a temperature of 70°C. The residue was dissolved in 150 μl of a mixture of acetonitrile/water/formic acid (40:60:0.1, v/v/v), from which aliquots of 5 μl were injected into the LC/MS/MS system. The lower limit of quantification (LLQ) for paclitaxel was determined to be 20.0 ng/ml, and the calibration curve ranged from 20.0 to 1,000 ng/ml. The within-run and between-run precisions were within 7.14%, while the accuracy ranged from 88.5% to 94.1%.

Anesthesia. For the neurophysiological recordings, anesthesia was induced with 3% isoflurane carried in oxygen followed by 1% isoflurane through a nose cone for maintenance throughout the procedures. This was adequate to suppress the corneal blink response and any withdrawal response to a noxious stimulus. The body temperature was maintained at 37°C using a heating pad (ATC-2000, World Precision Instruments) to minimize isoflurane-induced hypothermia.

Experimental design of neurotoxicity studies. The wild-type and OATP1B2–/– mice were randomly divided into 2 groups based on baseline neurophysiology results (see below); one group was treated with paclitaxel only, and the other group was pretreated with nilotinib, 30 minutes before paclitaxel. Mice were examined daily for sickness symptoms due to drug treatment. Changes in their appearance (e.g., kyphosis and altered grooming), behavior (e.g., altered nesting), and/or activity (e.g., altered exploring) were monitored. Body weight was recorded before treatment and at least once a week for general toxicity assessment and drug dose adjustment if indicated. Acute toxicities were evaluated following a single i.v. dose of paclitaxel (10 mg/kg), formulated in Cremophor EL/ethanol (1:1, v/v). In a separate set of experiments, acute toxicities were evaluated following a single i.v. dose of the paclitaxel metabolites 6α-hydroxy-paclitaxel (Toronto Research Chemicals; catalog H948890), 3′-p-hydroxy-paclitaxel (Toronto Research Chemicals; catalog H948895), or 6α,3′-p-dihydroxy-paclitaxel (Toronto Research Chemicals; catalog D454200), all formulated in Cremophor EL/ethanol (1:1, v/v) and administered at a dose of 10 mg/kg. In select experiments, single doses of nilotinib (100 mg/kg; per os [p.o.]), rifampin (20 mg/kg; i.p.), pazopanib (20 mg/kg; p.o.), or sorafenib (20 mg/kg; p.o.) were administered 30 minutes before the administration of paclitaxel.

For chronic toxicities, paclitaxel was administered once every week for 4 weeks at an i.v. dose of paclitaxel, formulated in a mixture of polysorbate 80/ethanol (1:1, v/v), preceded by nilotinib (100 mg/kg; p.o.) or its vehicle (0.5% methylcellulose in water). Preliminary dose-response studies (60, 70, or 80 mg/kg) indicated that a weekly paclitaxel dose of 70 mg/kg in wild-type DBA/1LacJ mice produced neuropathy phenotypes, in particular decreases in the distal maximal action potential amplitudes (AMP) but not in digital nerve conductance velocity (NCV) (Supplemental Figure 7), that were quantitatively and qualitatively similar to those reported previously in other mouse strains such as nude-Foxn1nu (4).

Neurophysiological analyses. Nerve conduction studies were performed as previously described using a clinical electrodiagnostic system (Ultra Pro S100, Natus Neurology) (4). Briefly, 2 needle electrodes (Natus Neurology) were placed near the fourth digit to stimulate the digital nerve, and 2 recording electrodes (ADD Company) were placed 10 mm proximally. A total of 10 supramaximal stimulations were delivered, and the peak-to-peak compound AMP was obtained and averaged. All the neurophysiological recordings were performed with mice under isoflurane anesthesia delivered via nose cone in a temperature/humidity controlled room. Body temperature was continuously monitored and maintained during the recordings. The baseline recordings were measured before starting the drug treatments in order to randomize animals into homogeneous groups. Because of interexperimental variability in baseline readings of AMP and NCV across the various studies, these parameters were always normalized to a value of 100%.

Mechanical threshold assessments. The nocifensive behaviors (hind paw flinching) after mechanical stimulation (Von Frey test) (41) was used to assess the development of mechanical allodynia, as previously described (4). A servo-controlled mechanical stimulator with a blunt metallic filament (0.5 mm diameter) was positioned under the surface of the hind paw to exert a progressively increasing punctate pressure with a gram force ramp of 1 g/s. Thermal hyperalgesia (Hargreaves test) was evaluated with a dynamic esthesiometer (model 390, IITC Life Science) (55). On the day of testing, mice were placed in a Plexiglas chamber for 45 minutes to acclimate. When a spontaneous hind paw withdrawal occurred, the stimulus was automatically stopped and the gram force of the pressure or the time to withdrawal was recorded. This was assessed alternately on each hind paw every 2 minutes for 3 consecutive trials to obtain a mean value of the maximal pressure (expressed in grams) or heat tolerated by the mice. To prevent tissue damage, an upper cutoff limit of 15 g or 20 seconds was set, after which the increasing mechanical or thermal stimulus was terminated.

Evaluation of antitumor efficacy. Accumulation of paclitaxel levels in breast cancer cell lines was determined as described above for transfected HEK293 cells at a concentration of 2 μM (5-minute uptake) in the presence or absence of nilotinib (15-minute preincubation with 10 μM or vehicle). For in vitro uptake and cytotoxicity studies, stock solutions of nilotinib and paclitaxel were prepared with the drugs dissolved in DMSO. The cell growth inhibitory potential was evaluated with an MTT assay using 72-hour continuous exposure. The influence of nilotinib (1 or 10 μM or vehicle; 15-minute preincubation) on the cytotoxicity of paclitaxel (range, 0.00001–50 μM) was evaluated in the replicating breast cancer cell lines MDA-MB-468, MCF-7, T-47D, MDA-MB-231, and HS-578T (National Cancer Institute, NIH).

Immunohistochemistry and immunoblotting. Protein expression analyses on isolated liver and DRG samples from wild-type and OATP1B2–/– mice were performed as described previously (41). For immunohistochemistry, a previously validated OATP1B2 primary antibody was provided by Curtis D. Klaassen and Iván L. Csanaky (University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, USA), and Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti–rabbit IgG (H+L) (Invitrogen, A21244, lot 1871168) was used as a secondary antibody. For immunoblotting, the same primary antibody was used and peroxidase-conjugated AffiniPure rabbit anti–mouse IgG (H+L) (Jackson ImmunoResearch, catalog 315-035-045, lot 119936) as a secondary antibody, and the procedure was validated on liver samples (Supplemental Figure 8). The antibodies for phospho-c-Abl (Tyr245) and total c-Abl were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology (catalog 07-787 and 2862, respectively).

Real-time PCR. Expression of transporter genes was analyzed with RT2 Profiler PCR arrays (SABiosciences), as described previously (56). Gene expression analyses in human tumors were based on the Pan Cancer gene expression data set (57), and extracted using the UCSC Xena browser. Tissue plates containing cDNA from 48 human breast cancer tissues (Tissue Scan Arrays BCRT-303) were obtained from Origene. RNA was reverse transcribed using SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis SuperMix for Real-Time PCR (Invitrogen), according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Gene transcripts were quantified using TaqMan Universal PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and primers obtained from Origene that were specific for OATP1B1 (HP209396) and OATP1B3 (HP213461). Reactions were carried out in triplicate as previously reported (41). Transcripts of each sample were normalized to the housekeeping gene, GAPDH.

Statistics. All data are presented as mean values and SD, unless stated otherwise. All experiments were performed independently on at least 2 separate occasions. An unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test with Welch’s correction or 1-way analysis of variance with a Dunnett post-hoc test was used to evaluate statistical significance, using P less than 0.05 as the cutoff.

Study approval. All animals were housed and handled in accordance with the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of The Ohio State University, and all studies were performed in accordance with national animal protection laws.