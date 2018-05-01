RIP kinase 1–dependent endothelial necroptosis underlies systemic inflammatory response syndrome

RIPK1 kinase activity regulates cytokine/chemokine production and neutrophil infiltration in response to TNF and TNF/zVAD. TNF shock mimics SIRS, which is thought to be driven by the proinflammatory cytokine storm. To assess the role of RIPK1 kinase activity in the cytokine storm, we analyzed proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine levels in the plasma of TNF- or TNF/zVAD-treated mice. Similar increases in CXCL1, CCL3, CCL4, CCL5, and IL-6 levels were observed in Ripk1D138N/D138N and WT mice at early time points after TNF administration (Figure 1A). However, CXCL2 levels were consistently decreased in Ripk1D138N/D138N mice, suggesting that RIPK1 kinase activity may be required for optimal TNF-induced CXCL2 production in vivo (Figure 1A). Cytokine and chemokine levels were consistently reduced at 7 hours in RIPK1 kinase–inactive mice compared with TNF-treated WT mice (Figure 1A). The addition of the pan-caspase inhibitor zVAD sensitizes WT mice to TNF shock and decreases time to lethality (21, 23, 29). To ascertain whether TNF/zVAD sensitization correlates with increased proinflammatory cytokine levels, we compared TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced plasma cytokine/chemokine levels at 2 hours. Interestingly, WT mice treated with TNF/zVAD exhibited significantly elevated plasma cytokine and chemokine levels compared with those who received treatment with TNF alone, especially for CXCL2, CCL3, CCL4, and IL-6 (Figure 1B). IL-1β and IL-17α levels, which are found to be increased in septic patients (30, 31), were elevated systemically in WT mice treated with TNF/zVAD, but not TNF (Figure 1B). While the addition of zVAD amplified cytokine and chemokine levels in WT mice, Ripk1D138N/D138N mice exhibited significantly lower plasma levels of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Figure 1B). Overall, these results suggest that the plasma proinflammatory cytokine/chemokine levels correlate with the kinetics of hypothermia and lethal shock. Furthermore, these data suggest that TNF/zVAD sensitizes mice to necroptotic death in vivo, which is postulated to be proinflammatory due to DAMP release (3).

Figure 1 Ripk1D138N/D138N mice exhibit impaired cytokine and chemokine production in response to TNF and TNF/zVAD administration in vivo. (A) Plasma cytokine and chemokine levels in WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice 2 and 7 hours after i.v. TNF administration (n = 8–9) or (B) 2 hours after i.v. TNF or TNF/zVAD administration (n = 6–9). TNF-induced levels are repeated from A. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (B).

Recently, the kinase activity of RIPK1 has been implicated in the transcriptional regulation of certain cytokines and chemokines in response to TNF/zVAD or LPS/zVAD treatment (22, 32–34). To test whether RIPK1 kinase is required for transcriptional activation of inflammatory cytokines/chemokines, we isolated primary bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice and stimulated them in vitro with TNF or TNF/zVAD. We found that the kinase activity of RIPK1 was required for the induction and production of Cxcl1, Cxcl2, and Il6, but not Ccl5, in response to TNF/zVAD (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96147DS1). Interestingly, Ripk1D138N/D138N BMDMs also exhibited reduced Cxcl2 expression and secretion when treated with TNF alone, indicating that RIPK1 kinase activity is necessary for optimal TNF-induced Cxcl2 upregulation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Thus, RIPK1 kinase activity contributes to TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced cytokine and chemokine transcription in primary BMDMs in vitro and may be responsible for reduced cytokine and chemokine levels during TNF shock in vivo.

To determine whether reductions in cytokine/chemokine levels in RIPK1 kinase–inactive mice result in decreased inflammatory cell mobilization and infiltration, we analyzed peripheral blood, bone marrow, spleen, lung, and liver for evidence of inflammatory macrophage and neutrophil recruitment in response to TNF or TNF/zVAD administration. Systemic TNF administration mobilized inflammatory macrophages and neutrophils from the spleens and bone marrow of WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (Figure 2, A and B). However, more neutrophils were detected in Ripk1D138N/D138N spleen and bone marrow compared with those of TNF-treated WT mice (Figure 2, A and B). TNF-induced inflammatory monocyte recruitment to the blood and similar numbers of inflammatory monocytes/macrophages were detected in the lungs and liver of TNF-treated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (Figure 2, C–E). Consistent with reduced levels of the neutrophil chemoattractant CXCL2 (Figure 1A), TNF-treated Ripk1D138N/D138N mice exhibited decreased neutrophil mobilization from the bone marrow and spleen into the blood. However, inflammatory cell infiltration in lung and liver was similar for WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice treated with TNF (Figure 2). Although TNF/zVAD administration to WT mice resulted in a more robust cytokine/chemokine response (Figure 1B), this did not result in significant increases in inflammatory cell mobilization into blood, lung, or liver compared with treatment with TNF only (Figure 2, C–E). Although TNF/zVAD treatment significantly increased neutrophil numbers in the spleen and bone marrow, Ripk1D138N/D138N mice exhibited reduced neutrophil infiltration into lung and liver (Figure 2). Activated neutrophils release proteases and reactive oxygen species, thereby damaging organs and further increasing cytokine production (35). Thus, the reduced cytokine/chemokine levels and impaired neutrophil mobilization observed in TNF- and TNF/zVAD-treated Ripk1D138N/D138N mice may be responsible for the protection.

Figure 2 Impaired recruitment of Ripk1D138N/D138N inflammatory cells in response to TNF or TNF/zVAD administration. (A and B) Splenocytes and bone marrow cells were stained with antibodies, analyzed by flow cytometry, and the number of inflammatory (Inflam.) monocytes/macrophages or neutrophils determined. The number of cells for WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice left untreated (Unt.) or treated with TNF (7 hours) or TNF/zVAD (4 hours) (n = 3–5) is shown. (C) The number of inflammatory monocytes or neutrophils in peripheral blood of WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice left untreated or treated with TNF (7 hours) or TNF/zVAD (4 hours) is shown (n = 3–5). (D and E) The number of inflammatory macrophages or neutrophils in lung and liver of WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice left untreated or treated with TNF (7 hours) or TNF/zVAD (4 hours) (n = 4–5) is shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

RIPK1 kinase activity in a nonhematopoietic lineage is responsible for TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced lethality. These data suggest that inflammatory cells mediate organ damage and predict that RIPK1 kinase–inactive hematopoietic cells provide protection in this SIRS model. To test this, we generated reciprocal bone marrow chimeras by transplanting WT or Ripk1D138N/D138N bone marrow cells into lethally irradiated syngeneic recipients (Figure 3A). Two months after reconstitution, RIPK1 kinase–inactive donor-derived cells repopulated irradiated recipients as effectively as WT cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), indicating that RIPK1 kinase activity does not contribute to the cell-intrinsic survival function of RIPK1 in hematopoietic cells (6, 10). We next tested the TNF response, and as expected, WT controls developed hypothermia in response to TNF (Figure 3B) or TNF/zVAD (Figure 3D) administration and succumbed to shock. Unexpectedly, Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT mice succumbed with kinetics similar to those of WT→WT controls in response to TNF (Figure 3C) or TNF/zVAD (Figure 3E) administration. Interestingly, WT→Ripk1D138N/D138N mice were completely protected from TNF- or TNF/zVAD-induced shock (Figure 3, B–E). These data reveal that a nonhematopoietic Ripk1D138N/D138N lineage or lineages mediate protection from TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced shock.

Figure 3 Nonhematopoietic RIPK1 kinase–inactive cells protect against TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced shock. (A) Experimental design. IR, irradiation. Body temperature (B and D) and Kaplan-Meier survival curves (C and E) after TNF- (B and C) or TNF/zVAD-induced shock (D and E) are depicted for lethally irradiated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice reconstituted with WT or Ripk1D138N/D138N bone marrow cells. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Mantel-Cox test.

Cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration do not correlate with survival. To further examine any contribution of the cytokine storm, we measured proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine levels in the plasma of TNF-treated reconstituted mice. In a manner comparable to what we observed in nonreconstituted mice, TNF treatment similarly upregulated cytokine and chemokine levels at 2 hours in all the bone marrow chimeras, notably revealing that RIPK1 kinase activity does not appear to regulate cytokine transcription during TNF shock (Figure 4A). While cytokine/chemokine levels were further elevated in WT controls 7 hours after TNF administration, unexpectedly, both sensitive Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT and resistant WT→Ripk1D138N/D138N chimeras exhibited significant decreases in cytokine/chemokine levels (Figure 4A), demonstrating that cytokine/chemokine levels do not predict survival. These data also suggest that RIPK1 kinase–inactive hosts lack a secondary trigger, potentially provided by the necroptosis of nonhematopoietic cells, that may amplify proinflammatory signaling by feeding back on necroptosis-competent WT hematopoietic cells. Additionally, the data suggest that, in sensitive Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT mice, DAMPs released from necroptotic WT nonhematopoietic cells fail to amplify cytokine/chemokine levels to levels observed in WT→WT mice, potentially because Ripk1D138N/D138N hematopoietic cells do not undergo necroptosis (Figure 4A). Furthermore, we found that TNF/zVAD treatment resulted in greater increases in cytokine/chemokine levels at 2 hours in both sensitive Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT mice and resistant WT→Ripk1D138N/D138N chimeras compared with treatment with TNF only (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that necroptosis amplifies proinflammatory cytokine/chemokine production. Additionally, maximal cytokine/chemokine production requires RIPK1 kinase activity in both hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic lineages, whereas a lack of RIPK1 kinase activity in a nonhematopoietic lineage provides protection.

Figure 4 Proinflammatory cytokines and inflammatory cell recruitment do not correlate with survival in a TNF-induced model of shock. (A) Plasma cytokine and chemokine levels in reconstituted mice 2 and 7 hours after i.v. TNF administration (n = 4–7). Graphs depicting the number of inflammatory monocytes/macrophages and neutrophils in the blood (B), lungs (C), or liver (D) of lethally irradiated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice reconstituted with WT or Ripk1D138N/D138N bone marrow cells as measured by flow cytometry 8 hours after systemic TNF administration (n = 4–5). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way (A) or 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (B–D).

We observed similar mobilization and infiltration of inflammatory monocytes/macrophages and neutrophils into the blood, lungs, and liver of all TNF-treated reconstituted groups (Figure 4, B–D). In fact, more inflammatory macrophages and neutrophils infiltrated the lung and liver, respectively, of protected WT→Ripk1D138N/D138N chimeras compared with sensitive Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT mice. These data suggest that a lack of RIPK1 kinase activity in either hematopoietic or nonhematopoietic cells does not abrogate TNF-induced inflammatory cell recruitment.

TNF-induced increases in intestinal permeability require RIPK1 kinase activity. Since RIPK1 kinase–inactive hematopoietic cells proved not to be the critical lineage mediating protection from TNF shock (Figure 3), we examined other lineages affected by TNF administration. TNF receptor 1 (TNFR1) expression levels in intestinal epithelial cells have been shown to correlate with TNF-induced increases in intestinal permeability and overall lethality in mice (36, 37). To assess intestinal permeability, we measured the plasma fluorescence levels of orally gavaged FITC-conjugated dextran beads following TNF administration. WT mice exhibited a significant increase in intestinal permeability, but no increase in intestinal permeability was observed in Ripk1D138N/D138N mice upon TNF administration (Figure 5A). Although Ripk1D138N/D138N mice were protected from TNF-induced lethality, cleaved caspase-3 staining revealed similar numbers of apoptotic colonocytes in WT and RIPK1 kinase–inactive mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, WT mice had slightly elevated numbers of cleaved caspase-3–positive cells in the ileum, suggesting that some intestinal epithelial cells may undergo RIPK1 kinase–mediated apoptosis in response to TNF (Supplemental Figure 4A). Importantly, TNF/zVAD administration similarly suppressed ileal and colonic apoptosis in WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice, suggesting that intestinal apoptosis is not responsible for the lethality observed in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Since intestinal leakage could disseminate the gut microflora systemically, activate TLR signaling, and amplify inflammatory cytokine production (37), we quantified bacterial growth in spleen and liver lysates from untreated and TNF-treated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (Figure 5B). Although TNF augmented intestinal permeability, we could not detect an increase in bacterial colonies from spleen and liver lysates when WT mice were treated with TNF (Figure 5B), indicating that changes in intestinal permeability were not sufficient to induce systemic bacteremia in this i.v. TNF shock model.

Figure 5 Nonhematopoietic RIPK1 kinase–inactive cells protect against TNF-induced intestinal and vascular hyperpermeability and coagulation. (A) FITC-labeled dextran beads were administered to WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice by oral gavage 2 hours after TNF injection. Blood was isolated by cardiac puncture and the levels of FITC-dextran in plasma measured by fluorometry (n = 4–7). (B) Bacterial growth in spleen and liver lysates isolated from untreated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice or 10 hours after injection with 15 μg TNF (n = 3–6). (C) WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice were injected with TNF and Evans blue dye, organs were collected, and the amount of dye extracted from the lung and liver was measured by spectrophotometry (n = 7–8). (D) Tissue factor levels were determined by ELISA in the plasma of TNF- or TNF/zVAD-treated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (n = 3–7). (E) WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N reconstituted mice were injected with TNF and Evans blue dye, and the amount of dye extracted from the lung and liver was measured by spectrophotometry (n = 6–7). (F) Tissue factor levels in the plasma of reconstituted WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice treated with TNF (n = 3–5). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (A and C), 2-tailed Student’s t test (D), or 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (E and F).

RIPK1 kinase activity is required for TNF-induced increases in vascular permeability and clotting. In addition to increasing intestinal epithelial permeability, TNF stimulates vascular permeability and endothelial activation by upregulating the expression of adhesion molecules and by stimulating cytokine and chemokine production (38, 39). To quantitatively assess TNF-induced vascular permeability changes, we measured the extravasation of Evans blue dye. TNF administration induced significant increases in vascular permeability, resulting in Evans blue dye leakage into the lungs and liver of WT mice, while Ripk1D138N/D138N mice exhibited no detectable increase in vascular permeability (Figure 5C). Additionally, WT mice exhibited activation of the extrinsic coagulation cascade, as evidenced by significant increases in plasma tissue factor levels following TNF or TNF/zVAD administration (Figure 5D). To determine whether RIPK1 kinase activity in endothelial cells was responsible for the increased vascular permeability, we examined these vascular parameters in chimeric mice. WT→WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N→WT chimeras, which remain sensitive to TNF shock, displayed increased vascular permeability in their lungs and liver (Figure 5E) and exhibited elevated tissue factor levels during TNF-induced shock (Figure 5F). Notably, WT→Ripk1D138N/D138N mice, which were protected from TNF-induced shock, showed no significant increase in TNF-induced vascular permeability and maintained basal levels of plasma tissue factor in response to TNF (Figure 5, E and F). These data suggest that RIPK1 kinase activity in endothelial cells is responsible for TNF-induced increases in vascular permeability and coagulation. Consistent with these data, histological examination of the livers in TNF- and TNF/zVAD-treated WT mice revealed significant increases in blood vessel clotting compared with that in untreated controls (Figure 6, A and B). We observed neutrophil and erythrocyte adhesion to the endothelium and leakage of erythrocytes and leukocytes into the extravascular space due to increased vascular permeability (Figure 6A). Although we observed some evidence of neutrophil/erythrocyte adhesion and clotting in the TNF- and TNF/zVAD-treated Ripk1D138N/D138N liver sections, there was a significant reduction in clotting in the liver blood vessels (Figure 6, A and B). To quantify clotting function, we performed a prothrombin time test. Blood isolated from TNF-treated WT mice took significantly longer to clot compared with that of RIPK1 kinase–inactive mice (Figure 6C), suggesting that coagulation factors were consumed in TNF-treated WT mice due to activation of the extrinsic clotting cascade. These data demonstrate that lack of RIPK1 kinase activity in endothelial cells protects from TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced increases in vascular permeability and coagulation.

Figure 6 RIPK1 kinase–inactive mice are protected from TNF- or TNF/zVAD-induced coagulation and breaks in the liver endothelium, and from TNF/zVAD-induced liver endothelial cell necrosis. (A) Representative images of H&E-stained liver sections from WT or Ripk1D138N/D138N mice left untreated or injected i.v. with TNF or TNF/zVAD (n = 3–4 mice). Scale bars: 100 μm (×10); 50 μm (×40). (B) Quantification of clotting observed in liver blood vessels of mice shown in A. (C) Citrated plasma was isolated from WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice 7 hours after TNF administration, and clot formation time was measured by the prothrombin time test (n = 4 mice). (D) Representative images of endomucin-stained liver sections from untreated or TNF- or TNF/zVAD-treated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (n = 3–4 mice). Scale bars: 50 μm (×40). (E) WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N liver endothelial cells were isolated from untreated or TNF/zVAD-treated mice. A representative Western blot showing protein lysates probed with antibodies to phospho-MLKL, MLKL, and ERK1/2 is depicted. Lysates were generated and analyzed from 14 WT and 8 Ripk1D138N/D138N TNF/zVAD-treated mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

TNF-induced adhesion molecule expression does not require RIPK1 kinase activity. We hypothesized that RIPK1 kinase activity may regulate vascular permeability by directly mediating endothelial cell activation. To test this possibility, we isolated primary endothelial cells from the lungs of WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice and measured Icam1, Vcam1, Sele, and Selp mRNA levels via real-time quantitative PCR. We detected no significant differences in TNF-induced Icam1, Vcam1, Sele, and Selp upregulation in WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N primary lung endothelial cells, indicating that RIPK1 kinase activity is not required for TNF-induced endothelial activation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 5A). Endothelial cells upregulate neutrophil chemokines CXCL1 and CXCL2 in response to TNF stimulation (39). Thus, we examined CXCL1 and CXCL2 expression and secretion, but failed to detect any significant differences in endothelial chemokine production between WT and RIPK1 kinase–inactive endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We then assessed whether RIPK1 kinase activity influenced endothelial cell activation in vivo. After TNF or TNF/zVAD administration, we isolated RNA from WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N lung or liver and examined adhesion molecule and chemokine expression levels. We detected significant reductions in Sele, Selp, and Cxcl2 expression in TNF- or TNF/zVAD-treated Ripk1D138N/D138N mice; however, no consistent differences were observed in Icam1 or Vcam1 expression (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Although chemokine differences were less pronounced in TNF-treated livers, TNF/zVAD treatment resulted in significant increases in Cxcl2 expression in WT compared with Ripk1D138N/D138N liver (Supplemental Figure 6B), perhaps reflective of increased plasma IL-1β and IL-17α levels (40–42). While decreased chemokine mRNA levels in Ripk1D138N/D138N lung and liver correlated with reduced neutrophil infiltration during TNF- and TNF/zVAD-induced shock (Figure 2, D and E), TNF- or TNF/zVAD-induced adhesion molecule upregulation in vivo did not appear to require RIPK1 kinase activity.

RIPK1 kinase activity mediates TNF/zVAD-induced liver endothelial cell necroptosis. Since the kinase activity of RIPK1 was not required for endothelial cell activation, we hypothesized that RIPK1 kinase–regulated endothelial cell death may be responsible for the increase in vascular permeability, coagulation, and organ damage observed in WT mice. To test whether endothelial cells undergo necroptotic death, we isolated primary lung endothelial cells from WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice and treated them with concentrations of TNF, Smac mimetic, and zVAD known to induce necroptosis in murine embryonic fibroblasts (43). Primary lung endothelial cells isolated from WT mice did not undergo TNF/Smac-induced apoptosis or TNF/zVAD-induced necroptosis, but were susceptible to necroptosis induced by TNF/Smac/zVAD treatment (Supplemental Figure 5C). In contrast, Ripk1D138N/D138N endothelial cells were resistant to TNF/Smac/zVAD-induced necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 5C). Collectively, these data demonstrate that RIPK1 kinase activity is required for TNF-induced endothelial necroptosis in vitro (Supplemental Figure 5C) and for increased vascular permeability in vivo (Figure 5), implicating RIPK1 kinase–dependent endothelial cell necroptosis in SIRS.

To examine this possibility, we stained liver sections with endomucin, an endothelial cell marker (44), after TNF or TNF/zVAD administration (Figure 6D). In treated WT mice, we detected breaks in the endothelial barrier, indicating endothelial cell loss and/or detachment and increased permeability and extravasation of leukocytes into the interstitial space (Figure 6D). TNF/zVAD treatment induced endothelial detachment with evidence of leukocyte adherence and translocation in all 3 WT mice examined, whereas these morphological changes were observed in 2 of 4 WT mice treated with TNF. These histopathologic findings were not evident in TNF- or TNF/zVAD-treated Ripk1D138N/D138N mice, where liver endothelial barrier integrity was maintained similarly to that in untreated mice (Figure 6D).

Due to a lack of reliable measures of necroptotic death in mice, we isolated primary liver endothelial cells from TNF- and TNF/zVAD-treated WT and Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (80% average purity, Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) and assessed MLKL activation. We consistently detected phospho-MLKL reactivity in endothelial cells isolated from TNF/zVAD-treated WT mice, but not in endothelial cells isolated from Ripk1D138N/D138N mice (Figure 6E). We were unable to detect phospho-MLKL reactivity in endothelial cells isolated from TNF-treated mice, where endothelial breaks were observed only in half the mice examined (Figure 6D). Although unclear in the TNF shock model, TNF/zVAD-induced shock is mediated by RIPK1-dependent liver endothelial cell necroptosis.