PD-1+CD8+ T cells are clonally expanding effectors in human chronic inflammation

Transcriptional profiling identifies a highly activated subset of PD-1+CD8+ T cells at the target site of inflammatory arthritis. As a model to investigate specific CD8+ T cell identity at the site of chronic inflammation, we collected SF from JIA patients (SF-JIA), which is an exudate accumulating in the joint of patients during the active disease state. CD8+ T cells in SF-JIA were increased in frequency compared with those in the PB of JIA patients (PB-JIA), but not with the PB of healthy control children (PB-Ch) or the PB of healthy control adults (PB-HC) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96107DS1). In SF-JIA, effector memory CD8+ T cells were the predominant subset, followed by CD8+ terminally differentiated effector memory (CD8+ Ttemra) cells and by small fractions of central memory and naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), which is similar to what was previously described in RA patients (4). Of note, markers that further characterize the differentiation status of CD8+ T cells, such as CD28, CD27, and CD127, were comparable between PB-HC and PB-JIA and therefore are not age dependent (Supplemental Figure 2).

PD-1+CD8+ T cells were highly enriched in SF-JIA when compared with PB-JIA, PB-Ch, and PB-HC (Figure 1A), and this was true also for PD-1 expression levels (mean fluorescence intensity [MFI]) on CD8+ T cells (data not shown). Similarly to both PB-JIA and PB-HC, PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF were almost exclusively memory cells (i.e., CD45RO+), while the only CD45RO–CD8+ T cells present in SF were found within the PD-1– compartment (Figure 1B). However, a larger proportion of PD-1– cells were found to be CD8+ Ttemra cells compared with the PD-1+ fraction (24.4% versus 9.2%), meaning that, despite the different level of differentiation, the PD-1+ and PD-1– subsets in SF are both predominantly made by memory cells (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 PD1-expressing CD8+ T cells are highly activated at the target site of inflammatory arthritis. (A) PD-1 expression on CD8+ T cells is shown at the site of inflammation of JIA patients (i.e., the SF), PB-JIA, PB-Ch, and PB-HC. Representative dot plots are shown in the left panel. Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. (B) CD45RO expression on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells in indicated samples. Data are shown as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (C) PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cell differentiation is shown by using CD45RA and CCR7 markers. Data are shown as mean from 6 SF-JIA samples. (D) PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells were sorted from SF-JIA and PB-HC. Clustering of SF vs. PB PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells by PCA is shown. (E) Differentially expressed genes (red dots) between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells in SF and PB are depicted in MA plots. (F) K-means analysis identifies a set of genes specifically upregulated in PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF. (G) Pathways specifically enriched in PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF are listed. rec, receptors; polariz., polarization; med., mediated. (H) The heatmap shows color-coded gene expression levels of negative costimulatory markers typically upregulated in exhausted CD8+ T cells in PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. UP, upregulated; N, naive (CD45RA+CCR7+); CM, (CD45RA–CCR7+); EM, effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–); Ttemra, (CD45RA+CCR7–).

To further investigate the phenotype of PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells enriched at the site of inflammation, whole-transcriptome sequencing analysis was performed on sorted PD-1+ and PD1–CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA and PB-HC. As expected, the hierarchical clustering showed a cut-off separation between PB-HC and SF-JIA samples (Supplemental Figure 3). Principal component analysis (PCA) confirmed these data, additionally showing a better-defined segregation between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells in SF compared with PD1+ and PD1– in PB (Figure 1D). Interestingly, a much higher number of differentially expressed genes between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells was found in SF-JIA (i.e., n = 436) compared with PB-HC (i.e., n = 29; Figure 1E). Therefore, although these CD8+ T cells are derived from the same inflammatory environment and have a memory phenotype in common, PD-1 expression seems to define a unique CD8+ T cell subset in SF-JIA.

K-mean analysis revealed a cluster of 173 genes that was selectively upregulated in the PD-1+ subset from SF-JIA when compared with PD-1– cells from SF-JIA and PD-1+ and PD-1– cells from PB-HC (Figure 1F). Interestingly, upregulated genes in PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA were significantly enriched in pathways associated with activated cells, such as cell-cycle regulation and chemokine and cytokine signaling as well as IL-12 signaling (Figure 1G). Selected genes upregulated in the PD-1+ subset from SF are shown in Table 1 and include chemokine receptors and ligands (e.g., CCR1, CCR2, CCR5, CXCR6, CCL4, and CCL5), IL-12–induced effector molecules (i.e., IFNG, GZMA, GZMB), and proteins directly involved in the cell cycle (i.e., TYMS, E2F2, TOP2A). Differentially expressed genes between PD-1+ and PD-1– cells in SF are shown in Supplemental Table 1. In Supplemental Figure 4, expression levels of individual genes are shown. Interestingly, gene expression of negative costimulatory markers typically elevated in exhausted T cells, such as LAG3, HAVCR2, CD160, and CD244, was not consistently higher in PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF compared with the PD-1– subset (Figure 1H). A total of 179 genes, instead, was found to be downregulated in PD-1+ versus PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA, including killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIRs) (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Downregulation of molecules with inhibitory functions confirmed the activated phenotype of the PD-1+CD8+ T cell subset. Additionally, we ruled out that phenotypical and functional differences observed between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA were driven by the memory phenotype; indeed, both proliferation (i.e., Ki67) and cytotoxicity (i.e., GzmB production) were increased in CD45RO+PD-1+ cells when compared with CD45RO+ PD-1– cells (Supplemental Figure 6), showing that the effector profile observed in PD-1+ cells is not driven by the memory phenotype itself. These data show that PD-1–expressing cells enriched at the site of inflammatory arthritis are a specific subset of CD8+ T cells endowed with an activated phenotype.

Table 1 Selected upregulated genes

PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells from the target site of inflammatory arthritis are enriched for an “effector” and not an “exhaustion” profile. To investigate the possibility that PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA are exhausted, we compared their gene expression profile with the known expression signature of exhausted cells using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (17). We showed that the gene signature of previously described exhausted CD8+ T cells from HIV patients with progressive disease (18) was enriched neither in PD-1+ nor PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF, demonstrating that PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA do not display an exhausted profile (Figure 2A). Instead, PD-1+CD8+ T cells (Figure 2B) had an expression profile that was enriched for signature effector CD8+ cell genes (19) and genes associated with cell proliferation (Figure 2C), compared with SF-derived PD-1–CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, T-bet and Blimp-1, transcription factors implicated in CD8+ T cell exhaustion (20–22), showed a similar expression level in the PD-1+ and PD-1– subsets (data not shown), indicating that transcriptional regulators of exhausted cells are not relevant in this setting. These data, together with the elevated intracellular expression of the marker of cell proliferation Ki-67 (Figure 2D), strongly suggest that SF-derived PD-1+CD8+ T cells are not exhausted and proliferate in vivo.

Figure 2 PD1-expressing CD8+ T cells are effector, metabolically active, and not exhausted cells at the target site of inflammatory arthritis. (A) Enrichment of previously published gene signatures of CD8+ T cell exhaustion (described in ref. 18) was tested on PD-1+ vs. PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF by GSEA. (B) Enrichment of previously published gene signatures of effector CD8+ T cells (described in ref. 19) was tested on PD-1+ vs. PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF by GSEA. NES, normalized enrichment score. (C) Enrichment of genes linked to cell cycle (obtained from the KEGG database) was tested on PD-1+ vs. PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. (D) Assessment of cell proliferation was performed by Ki-67 staining on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA and PB-JIA as well as PB of healthy donors (n = 5 per group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. (E) The metabolic phenotype of PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF was tested by XF technology (Seahorse Bioscience). Glycolysis was calculated as the difference between levels of ECAR upon exposure to glucose vs. exposure to the glycolysis inhibitor 2-DG. NS, paired Student’s t test. (F) The frequency of IFN-γ–producing (left panel) and TNF-α–producing (right panel) PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells was tested upon in vitro PMA/ionomycin stimulation. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (G) The cytotoxic potential of PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells was tested by assessing the frequency of GzmB-producing cells ex vivo (left panel) and upon in vitro PMA/ionomycin stimulation (right panel). **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (H) PD-1–CD8+ T cells were sorted from SF-JIA and plated in the presence of anti-CD3/CD28 stimuli (1:5 ratio). After 40-hour stimulation, intracellular levels of IFN-γ (left panel) and GzmB (right panel) on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells were measured. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test SF-PD1+, SF-derived PD1+CD8+ T cells; SF-PD1–, SF-derived PD1–CD8+ T cells; DOWN: downregulated.

Complementary analysis confirmed these data showing that genes upregulated in PD-1+ versus PD-1–CD8+ T cells in SF (Supplemental Figure 7A) or shared between PD-1+ SF-JIA versus PD-1+ PB-HC and PD-1+ versus PD-1– SF-JIA (Supplemental Figure 7B) were consistently enriched in pathways associated with effector cells.

Immune cell differentiation and function depend on the activation of specific metabolic pathways: quiescent T cells generate energy (i.e., ATP) primarily in their mitochondria via oxidative phosphorylation, while effector cells engage anaerobic glycolysis, converting glucose into lactate (23, 24). To further support the evidence that PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA are not exhausted, we analyzed the level of glucose consumption in these cells by measuring the ex vivo extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) with extracellular flux (XF) technology (Seahorse Bioscience). In the exhaustion setting, PD-1 is known to regulate metabolism by inhibiting glycolysis (25). Consistent with the effector cell phenotype that we found in SF, PD-1+CD8+ T cells showed increased glycolysis compared with the PD-1– subset from the same site (Figure 2E).

We further assessed PD-1+CD8+ T cell properties by performing a short nonspecific stimulation with PMA/ionomycin. This showed an increased expression of proinflammatory (i.e., IFN-γ and TNF-α) cytokines by PD-1+ compared with PD-1–CD8+ T cells (Figure 2F). Furthermore, PD-1+ cells were found to produce elevated levels of the cytotoxic enzyme GzmB both ex vivo and upon in vitro stimulation (Figure 2G). Finally, PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA were sorted and plated in the presence of anti-CD3/CD28 stimuli. After 40-hour TCR stimulation, 42.8% ± 25.7% PD-1– cells turned PD-1+, while the leftover cells remained negative for PD-1 (data not shown). Interestingly, ex–PD-1– cells that turned PD-1+ showed an effector phenotype (i.e., elevated production of IFN-γ and GzmB) compared with cells that remained negative for PD-1 (Figure 2H). These data indicate that PD-1+CD8+ T cells are induced by TCR stimulation and have a superior proinflammatory and cytotoxic potential compared with their PD-1– counterparts.

Furthermore, we attempted to define whether PD-1 signaling was functional in SF. The PD-1 pathway was triggered by coculturing SF-derived PD-1+ with anti-CD3/CD28 beads in the presence of the anti–PD-1 agonist (Supplemental Figure 8). Both GzmB and IFN-γ production were reduced upon PD-1 ligation, indicating that effector PD-1+CD8+ T cells induced at the site of chronic inflammation of JIA can, at least in part, respond to PD-1 triggering ex vivo.

Taken together, these findings indicate that PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells are endowed with typical features of effector, but not exhausted, cells at the transcriptional, metabolic, and functional levels.

PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells at the target site of inflammation of different human chronic inflammatory diseases display a Trm profile. Trm cells have been recently described as a resting memory cell subset expressing CD69, stably residing in tissues, with a critical role in local immunosurveillance (26–28). Although the SF-derived cells by definition are not tissue resident — they are isolated from exudate and not from tissue — we were wondering whether they may share some characteristics, especially since PD-1 and other negative costimulatory markers (such as CTLA-4, ICOS, and TIGIT) have been shown to be upregulated on Trm cells in mice (29) and humans (30).

In our setting, CD69+CD8+ T cells were present at a high frequency in SF compared with PB of the same patients (Figure 3A), and PD-1 expression was higher on total CD69+ compared with CD69–CD8+ T cells in SF (Figure 3B). Moreover, CD69+CD103+ and CD69+CD103–CD8+ T cells, associated with 2 distinct subsets of CD8+ Trm cells (31), were both present in SF, with a prevalence of the CD69+CD103– fraction (Supplemental Figure 9A). Interestingly, barely any CD103+CD8+ T cells were present in the PD-1– subset (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 3 PD1-expressing CD8+ T cells display a Trm profile at the target sites of human inflammatory arthritis. (A) Frequency of CD69+CD8+ T cells in SF-JIA compared with PB-JIA is shown. ***P < 0.0001, paired Student’s t test. (B) PD-1 expression on Trm (CD69+) compared with recirculating (CD69–) CD8+ T cells is shown. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (C) Enrichment of previously published gene signatures of Trm CD8+ T cells (described in ref. 29) was tested on PD-1+ vs. PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF by GSEA. (D) Heatmap shows color-coded gene expression levels of selected genes upregulated in mouse-derived Trm cells (29) in PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. (E) Heatmap shows color-coded gene expression levels of selected signature genes of human-derived Trm cells (32) in PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. (F) The frequency of CTLA-4+, TIGIT+, and CD103+ cells was measured on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (G) Expression of S1PR1 at mRNA level on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test.

GSEA showed that PD-1+CD8+ T cells, but not PD-1– cells, from SF-JIA were enriched with the signature of Trm cells (29) (Figure 3C). Moreover, increased expression levels of signature genes of Trm cells in mice (29) (Figure 3D) and differential expression of the core transcriptional signature of human Trm cells (32) (Figure 3E) were found in SF-derived PD-1+ cells. This was confirmed by the increased protein expression of CTLA-4, TIGIT, and CD103 on PD-1+CD8+ T cells (Figure 3F) as well as the decreased expression of S1PR1 (encoding for sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor [S1P1], whose downregulation is required for the establishment of resident CD8+ T cells; ref. 33) (Figure 3G). We also found that the signature of PD-1+ cells from SF was partially shared with the one from human tumor-specific CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) (34), with a trend toward enrichment with genes upregulated in CD8+ TIL from melanoma patients and no enrichment in either of the 2 subsets for downregulated genes (Supplemental Figure 10). These data demonstrate an overlapping profile between PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells in SF and Trm cells, suggesting that inflammation may be one of the drivers of the Trm-associated phenotype. Furthermore, expression levels of Hobit, the master regulator of Trm cell development in mice (35), were similar between SF-derived PD-1+ and PD-1– cells and lower when compared with PB-derived CD8+ T cells and NKT cells from HC (data not shown), indicating that Hobit is not a transcription factor selective for SF-derived PD-1+CD8+ T cells in humans.

We then determined whether similar features were evident in tissues obtained from patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as AD and IBD. Immunohistochemistry on histological sections of the lesional skin of 3 patients with AD showed that a large fraction of CD8+ T cells present in the dermis coexpressed PD-1 (Supplemental Figure 11A). Serial sections from the same AD patients were stained for the Trm cell marker CD69, showing its ubiquitous expression in lesional infiltrates (Supplemental Figure 11A). Approximately half of Trm cells present in the dermis coexpressed PD-1. Sections of nonlesional skin were stained as well, but very few CD8+ cells were present (Supplemental Figure 12). Similar results were also obtained from the site of inflammation of IBD patients with active disease (n = 3 Crohn’s disease and n = 1 ulcerative colitis), i.e., the colonic mucosa, where, in the macroscopically inflamed gut mucosa, PD-1+CD8+ T cells were elevated compared with PB-HC and almost exclusively expressed by Trm CD8α+CD4– T cells (i.e., CD69+ cells) and not by recirculating (i.e., CD69– cells) CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Overall, these data show that PD-1+CD8+ T cells are present and enriched in both tissue and exudate of human chronic inflammatory diseases and display a Trm-like profile, suggesting that inflammation might be a driver for the local development or expansion of these cells.

PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells from the target site of inflammatory arthritis represent a specific clonally expanded population. In the absence of a known autoantigen in JIA, we asked whether the inflammation-associated enrichment in PD1+CD8+ T cells was due to a random influx of PD1+CD8+ T cells or to a specific clonal expansion of this population at this site.

Next-generation TCRBV CDR3 sequencing was performed on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. The analysis of amino acid sequences showed that the top 80% TCR repertoire of PD-1+CD8+ T cells from SF-JIA was less diverse compared with that of PD-1– cells (Figure 4A). For instance, in patient no. 4 (Figure 4A), 52% of the TCR diversity is explained by 28 clones in the PD-1– fraction, but only 4 clones in the PD-1+ fraction. This was confirmed by analysis of the clonal proportion, showing that the top 10 most expanded clones account for 25% to 70% of the repertoire of PD-1+ cells and for 20% to 25% of that of PD-1– cells (Figure 4B). Additionally, we found that the TCRV28 chain is preferentially used by all CD8+ T cells from SF, with no specific skewing of the V repertoire in PD-1+CD8+ T cells (Figure 4C). When we tested the presence of shared unique TCR clones between PD-1+ and PD-1– cells, we surprisingly found that their frequency was extremely low compared with the total number of identified clones (Venn diagrams in Figure 4D), suggesting that PD-1+CD8+ T cells present in SF represent a specific population of cells, distinct from PD-1– cells.

Figure 4 PD1-expressing CD8+ T cells are a unique subset undergoing local clonal expansion at the target site of inflammatory arthritis. Next-generation TCRBV CDR3 sequencing was performed on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. (A) Simpson’s reciprocal index was assessed as indicator of TCR diversity (left panel). *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. Representative pie charts show the distribution of unique clones. (B) Analysis of the clonal proportion showing prevalence of the top clones in PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cell subsets from SF. (C) Usage of the TCR-Vβ chain was assessed in both PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. (D) Numbers of unique clones and sequences overlapping between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells are shown for patients 1 through 4 by Venn diagrams. (E) Expression of the surrogate marker of antigen specificity TNFRSF9 (i.e., CD137) was assessed in PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF both at mRNA (left panel) and protein (right panel) levels. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, paired Student’s t test. (F) Telomere length was tested on PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF. *P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test. (G) In 1 patient, PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from 2 joints were sorted and TCR sequencing was performed. The number of clones shared between PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells coming from the 2 joints are indicated in each square. R, right; L, left.

To further confirm that PD-1+CD8+ T cells are clonally expanded, we tested the expression of TNFRSF9 (i.e., CD137), described as regulating CD8+ T cell clonal expansion and associated with recent TCR-triggered activation (36) as well as the length of telomeres, known to shorten along with cell division and differentiation (37). PD-1+CD8+ T cells showed higher mRNA expression levels of TNFRSF9, and despite the overall low detection level, higher intensity was evident in PD-1+ compared with PD-1– cells at a protein level (Figure 4E). Additionally, telomere length analysis showed shorter telomeres of PD-1+ compared with PD-1–CD8+ T cells from SF in 3 out of 4 samples (Figure 4F). In 1 patient, the telomere had such a short length already that no differences between the PD-1+ and PD-1– subsets could be detected (Figure 4F).

In 1 JIA patient (i.e., no. 5), we could obtain PD-1+ and PD-1–CD8+ T cells from 2 different inflamed joints involved during active disease. A clear increased overlap of TCR sequences between joints was found in PD-1+ but not PD-1– cells (245 vs. 109 respectively; Figure 4G), indicating that the expansion occurring at different sites of inflammation in the PD-1+ subset may be driven by common antigen or antigens.

Together, these data show that PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells represent a distinct population of cells undergoing clonal expansion, possibly toward specific antigen or antigens selectively at the target sites of human inflammatory arthritis.