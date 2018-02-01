Role for VGLUT2 in selective vulnerability of midbrain dopamine neurons

dVGLUT overexpression in Drosophila DA neurons leads to loss of select populations. We used D. melanogaster to visualize the effects of increasing dVGLUT expression selectively in DA neurons on their overall morphology and organization in whole living brain (23). The tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) promoter was used to selectively label DA neurons with a soluble GFP marker distributed uniformly throughout the cells and visualized by multiphoton microscopy of intact living brain preparations from 3-day-old adult flies (24). Strikingly, we found that coexpression of dVGLUT with GFP in DA neurons eliminated dopaminergic innervation of the ellipsoid body (EB) within the central complex compared with the WT control expressing GFP alone (Figure 1, A and B). This absence of dopaminergic EB innervation was observed across all ages surveyed (days 1–14 after eclosion; Figure 1C). Additionally, we found diminished dopaminergic innervation to the other major central complex structure, the fan-shaped body (FSB), in brains with increased dVGLUT expression (Figure 1, D and E). Consistent with this, there were significant reductions in the number and axon lengths of DA neurons innervating the FSB, compared with the control and across several time points (days 1–14 after eclosion) (Figure 1F). In contrast, the number of DA neurons innervating the subesophageal ganglion was unchanged, but axon lengths of these subesophageal ganglion–projecting neurons were reduced in dVGLUT-overexpressing brains (Figure 1G). Taken together, our findings suggest that populations of Drosophila DA neurons are differentially susceptible to increased dVGLUT expression.

Figure 1 dVGLUT overexpression causes loss of select dopaminergic populations in Drosophila. Drosophila VGLUT (dVGLUT) was expressed specifically in DA neurons via the TH-GAL4 expression driver and termed dVGLUT high expressors (dVGLUT HE). dVGLUT HE brains were compared with control brains expressing dVGLUT at WT levels. Presynaptic DA neurons in both dVGLUT HE and control flies were labeled with TH-GAL4–driven GFP and whole living brains visualized by multiphoton microscopy. (A–C) dVGLUT HE brains demonstrated complete loss of DA innervation to the ellipsoid body (EB). Insets in A and B highlight the EB region. Two-way ANOVA; main effect of genotype: F(1,10) = 1,316, P < 0.0001; time × genotype interaction: F(3,30) = 26.5, P < 0.0001. (D–F) While the overall morphology of the fan-shaped body (FSB) was preserved in dVGLUT HE brains, there were fewer DA cell bodies innervating it [2-way ANOVA; main effect of genotype: F(1,9) = 6.6, P = 0.03], and diminished axon length compared with controls [2-way ANOVA; main effect of genotype: F(1,4) = 277, P < 0.0001]. (G) The number of DA neurons innervating the subesophageal ganglion (SEG) showed no significant changes, but axon length in dVGLUT HE was significantly reduced compared with WT [2-way ANOVA; main effect of genotype: F(1,4) = 35.7, P = 0.004]. Comparable results were obtained from n ≥ 3 independent experiments. Images are projected Z series of coronal sections 3 days after eclosion. Scale bars: 50 μm; insets, 25 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 across genotype, within time point by Sidak’s multiple-comparisons post hoc.

Heterologous expression of VGLUT2 in vivo endows glutamate release. Heterologous expression of VGLUT is sufficient for glutamate release from nonglutamate neurons in primary culture (25–27), presumably because glutamate is present at low millimolar concentrations across neuronal cytoplasmic compartments (28). To test whether heterologous VGLUT2 expression also permits glutamate release from mammalian SNc DA neurons, and whether it would induce toxicity similar to that observed in the fly, we ectopically expressed VGLUT2 in vivo. We injected adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineered for Cre-dependent expression of rat VGLUT2 (AAV-DIO-VGLUT2) into mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of Slc6a3 regulatory elements (dopamine transporter, DATCre). Though endogenous VGLUT2 localizes to nerve terminals and is virtually undetectable in soma or other neuronal compartments, VGLUT2 was immunohistochemically detected throughout the cell following its heterologous overexpression in DA neurons (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95795DS1). To test its functionality, we expressed Channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2) alone, or together with VGLUT2, in conditional knockout (cKO; Slc6a3+/Cre;Slc17a6fl/fl) mice lacking endogenous VGLUT2 in DA neurons (ref. 6 and Figure 2, A and B). We then measured optogenetic-evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) in striatal medium spiny neurons (MSNs) from these cKO mice. As previously reported (9, 29, 30), cKO mice lack glutamate-mediated ChR2-evoked EPSCs, but following AAV-DIO-VGLUT2 expression, we observed 6,7-dinitroquinoxaline-2,3-dione–sensitive (DNQX-sensitive) EPSCs in all cKO MSNs assessed (Figure 2C). This indicated that the heterologous expression of VGLUT2 is sufficient to endow glutamate release from midbrain DA neurons.

Figure 2 Heterologous expression of VGLUT2 in adult DA neurons enables glutamate release. (A and B) AAV containing Vglut2 transgene in the double inverted open reading frame configuration (AAV-DIO-VGLUT2) (A) and strategy to selectively express VGLUT2 and ChR2:mCherry in Cre recombinase–expressing DA neurons of VGLUT2 cKO mice (B). (C) AAV-DIO-ChR2:mCherry and blue light pulses were used to evoke transmitter release from DA terminals. No excitatory currents were detected in VGLUT2 cKO mice (controls), but heterologous expression of VGLUT2 led to light-evoked AMPA-type EPSCs that were blocked by DNQX. Paired t test, t = 4.6, df = 4, n = 5; **P = 0.01. Scales: 100 pA, 50 ms. (D) Histology confirms expression of VGLUT2 and ChR2:mCherry in TH+ neurons, and shows reduced TH signal on the side of injection. Scale bar: 100 μm.

During the histological examination of midbrain sections to verify transgene expression, we observed markedly weaker TH signal on the hemisphere corresponding to VGLUT2 expression, compared with the contralateral side that did not overexpress VGLUT2 (Figure 2D). This suggested that, as in flies, heterologous VGLUT2 expression may have induced loss of TH+ SNc neurons in mice.

VGLUT2 overexpression in SNc DA neurons causes their neurodegeneration. To investigate the effect of heterologous VGLUT2 expression on DA neuron survival, we systematically analyzed DA neuron numbers after unilateral injection of AAV-DIO-VGLUT2 in the SNc of DATCre mice using unbiased stereology. Ten days after injection, SNc DA neuron number was markedly reduced in the VGLUT2-targeted hemisphere compared with the contralateral side (–47% ± 12.3%), with further reductions at days 21 (–79% ± 8.9%), 42 (–69% ± 2.8%), and 240 (–96% ± 0.6%) after injection (Figure 3, A and B). The loss of TH-labeled cell bodies in the SNc was accompanied by fewer TH+ terminals in the dorsal striatum, which we quantified using densitometry in IHC-labeled images (Figure 3, C–F). In contrast, heterologous VGLUT2 expression targeted to neighboring VTA DA neurons produced a more modest loss of TH-labeled cells 21 days after injection (34% ± 8.2% reduction in VTA, compared with 79% ± 8.9% in SNc), with medial VTA DA cells appearing particularly resistant (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 3 Cell loss following heterologous expression of VGLUT2 in adult SNc DA neurons. DATCre or DAT+/+ mice were unilaterally injected with AAV-DIO-VGLUT2, AAV-DIO-GFP, or AAV-DIO-VMAT2:pHluorin into the SNc and euthanized at indicated time points, and coronal sections were immunostained against TH. (A) Images of sections through SNc and VTA show pronounced loss of DA neurons in the SNc on the side of injection, while medial VTA is relatively spared. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) TH+ cell counts in the SNc assessed by unbiased stereology. (C) Striatal sections stained for TH after unilateral viral injection of GFP or VGLUT2 at indicated time points. Note that holes on the contralateral side were to track the uninjected hemisphere. Scale bar: 1,000 μm. (D–F) Loss of TH signal in the striatum after VGLUT2 overexpression assessed by densitometry. Ten days: unpaired t test, t = 1.0, df = 4, P = 0.37, n = 3 per group; 21 days: unpaired t test, t = 3.090, df = 4, P = 0.037, n = 3 per group; 240 days: unpaired t test, t = 13.8, df = 6, P < 0.0001, n = 4 per group. See Table 1 for additional statistics. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001.

Viral transduction itself was not toxic, since unilateral injection of AAV-DIO-VGLUT2 vectors did not reduce DA neuron numbers in Cre-negative WT mice (Table 1). Moreover, toxicity was not simply due to effects of viral-mediated expression, since expression of GFP or an alternate vesicular neurotransmitter transporter, the vesicular monoamine transporter VMAT2, did not reduce DA neuron cell counts (Table 1). In contrast, we made several variants of AAV-DIO-VGLUT2 using different serotypes, promoters, and epitope tags — each proved toxic to SNc DA neurons (Table 1). Hence, similar to our observation in flies, we conclude that the loss of TH+ neurons in the SNc is a specific consequence of heterologous VGLUT2 expression.

Table 1 VGLUT2 expression induces neurodegeneration in DA neurons but not in other neuronal populations

It is conceivable that, rather than killing DA neurons, VGLUT2 overexpression induced a change in neurotransmitter phenotype, e.g., downregulation of TH expression. Several pieces of data argue strongly against that possibility: (a) Immunostaining against DAT and the pan-neuronal marker NeuN also showed a loss of SNc neurons following VGLUT2:HA expression, but not on the uninjected hemisphere or after VMAT2:pHluorin expression (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Table 1). (b) VGLUT2, but not VMAT2, expression caused a prominent upregulation of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and the microglial marker Iba-1 (ionized calcium binding adaptor molecule-1), indicative of inflammatory gliosis (Supplemental Figure 1C). (c) The apoptosis marker cleaved caspase-3 was detected in the SNc after VGLUT2 but not VMAT2 or GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), suggesting apoptotic cell loss. (d) Coinjection of AAV-DIO-GFP with AAV-DIO-VGLUT2 resulted in fewer GFP+ cell bodies in the SNc, and GFP fluorescence in striatal terminals was weak compared with that in animals injected with AAV-DIO-GFP alone (Supplemental Figure 1F). Taken together, these data indicate that overexpression of VGLUT2 in DA neurons causes a degeneration of SNc neurons rather than a switch in neurotransmitter identity.

Increased release of glutamate is associated with excitotoxicity, and some evidence indicates that DA neurons are particularly sensitive to excitotoxic stress (31). Thus, the selective vulnerability of DA neurons to VGLUT2 expression could be linked to the release of glutamate from DA release sites, resulting in excess activation of presynaptic glutamate receptors. We tested this idea using DATCre mice harboring homozygous floxed alleles for the essential NMDA receptor subunit GluN1 (Grin1fl/fl) and 3 AMPA receptor subunits (Gria1fl/fl, Gria2fl/fl, Gria3fl/fl). DA neurons in these mice lack functional NMDA receptors and show approximately 90% reduction in AMPA-mediated EPSCs (32). However, expression of VGLUT2 in the SNc of these quadruple conditional KO mice still led to degeneration of SNc DA neurons (Supplemental Figure 3), comparable to what we detected in DATCre mice with WT expression of glutamate receptor subunits (Table 1). These data suggest that VGLUT2-mediated toxicity does not require activation of NMDA- or AMPA-type glutamate receptors present on DA neurons.

Loss of SNc DA neurons after VGLUT2 overexpression impairs motor behaviors. We next investigated whether VGLUT2-mediated loss of SNc DA neurons affected motor function. Following unilateral injection of AAV-DIO-VGLUT2, mice displayed pronounced behavioral alterations compared with AAV-DIO-GFP (controls). DA cell loss by VGLUT2 expression led to reduced horizontal locomotor activity in the open field (Figure 4A), and reduced locomotor responses to acute injections of amphetamine (3 mg/kg) or cocaine (20 mg/kg) (Figure 4, B and C). Additionally, we observed a pronounced increase in ipsiversive rotations, typical of unilateral DA depletion (Figure 4D). Administration of either the mixed DA D 2 /D 1 receptor agonist apomorphine (Figure 4E) or the DA precursor l-DOPA (Figure 4F) resulted in significantly more contraversive rotations in VGLUT2- but not GFP-injected animals, suggesting that loss of DA transmission on the injected hemisphere led to sensitized striatal DA receptors.

Figure 4 Heterologous expression of VGLUT2 in DA neurons induces Parkinsonian behavior. WT VGLUT2 or GFP (control) was unilaterally expressed in the SNc of DATCre mice, and mice were tested in the open field beginning 21 days after surgery. (A) VGLUT2 expression significantly reduced spontaneous locomotor activity [left panel: 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,312) = 86, P < 0.0001; right panel: unpaired t test, t = 3.7, df = 26, P = 0.001; GFP n = 12, VGLUT2 n = 17]. (B and C) Heterologous VGLUT2 expression significantly decreased locomotion in response to amphetamine [B; left panel: 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,972) = 233, P < 0.0001; right panel: unpaired t test, t = 2.6, df = 27, P = 0.01; GFP n = 13, VGLUT2 n = 16] or cocaine [C; left panel: 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,1008) = 132, P < 0.0001; right panel: unpaired t test: t = 2.8, df = 28, P = 0.01; GFP n = 13, VGLUT2 n = 17]. Left panels show time courses in 5-minute bins; right panels are summated over 60 minutes. (D) Unilateral VGLUT2 expression led to ipsiversive rotational behavior [2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,56) = 25, P < 0.0001; GFP n = 13, VGLUT2 n = 17]. (E and F) Rotations were reversed to contraversive by apomorphine [E; 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,56) = 4.5, P = 0.04; GFP n = 13, VGLUT2 n = 17] or l-DOPA/benserazide [F; 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; main effect of treatment: F(1,56) = 11, P = 0.002; GFP n = 13, VGLUT2 n = 17]. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

VGLUT2 overexpression is not toxic to other neuronal populations. To assess whether VGLUT2 expression is toxic to other neuronal types, we used several distinct Cre mouse lines to express VGLUT2 or control proteins (GFP or mCherry) in non-DA populations. These included glutamate neurons in the subthalamic nucleus (STN), striatal cholinergic interneurons, serotonin neurons in the dorsal raphe, and GABA neurons in the VTA, as summarized in Table 1. Three weeks after viral injection, we assessed possible cell death by staining for cell type–specific marker proteins. Following overexpression of VGLUT2 in the STN of VGLUT2Cre mice, we saw no change in NeuN-labeled cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). We also observed no reduction in the number of choline acetyltransferase–labeled (ChAT-labeled) interneurons following overexpression of VGLUT2 in the striatum of ChATCre mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Likewise, no significant change was detected in the number of serotonin-labeled neurons in the dorsal raphe following overexpression of VGLUT2 in SERTCre (serotonin transporter) mice (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I); nor in the number of zsGreen-expressing cells following VGLUT2 overexpression in VTA of VGATCre (vesicular GABA transporter) mice crossed to a Rosa26 floxed-stop-zsGreen reporter (Supplemental Figure 4, J–L). Cumulatively, these data argue that SNc DA neurons are particularly susceptible to cell death induced by heterologous VGLUT2 expression.

VGLUT2 is transiently expressed in most DA neurons during development in the mouse. We next examined the physiological relevance of native VGLUT2 expression in DA neurons. VGLUT2 is expressed broadly during mammalian development, but its expression pattern is more constrained in the adult (33). We thus conducted a lineage mapping experiment to determine what fraction of DA neurons has or had the potential to coexpress VGLUT2. We crossed mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of Slc17a6 (VGLUT2Cre) regulatory elements to a zsGreen reporter line (Rosa26 floxed-stop-zsGreen). This reporter line facilitates detection of colabeled cells, since zsGreen is largely restricted to soma (34). Importantly, even transient expression of VGLUT2Cre will permanently label cells with zsGreen. We stained midbrain sections from adult mice (12 weeks) for TH and counted the number of TH+ neurons copositive for zsGreen (Figure 5, A–C). More than 90% of both SNc and VTA DA neurons labeled with zsGreen (Figure 5D). However, in the adult mouse and other mammals, only a subset of midbrain DA neurons express VGLUT2 (or VGLUT2Cre), and these are more abundant in the medial VTA (5, 7, 8, 35, 36). Together, these results indicate that most SNc and VTA DA neurons transiently express VGLUT2 during development, but only a small subset continue to express VGLUT2 in the adult.

Figure 5 VGLUT2 is transiently expressed in most mouse midbrain DA neurons. (A and B) Coronal sections from mice expressing zsGreen reporter in a VGLUT2Cre driver line reveal marked colocalization with the DA maker TH in both the SNc (A) and the VTA (B). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Higher-magnification image of SNc DA neurons labeled with zsGreen. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Fraction of TH-labeled cells that express zsGreen (n = 2).

Injury leads to reemergence of VGLUT2 coexpression in adult SNc DA neurons. Because most SNc DA neurons have the capacity to express VGLUT2 during development (Figure 5), and heterologous VGLUT2 expression is sufficient to cause DA cell loss and Parkinsonian phenotypes in the adult, we speculated that VGLUT2 expression may reemerge in DA neurons during injury in the adult. We tested this hypothesis by injecting the DA neuron–selective toxin 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) into the dorsal striatum. Striatal 6-OHDA toxicity begins at DA nerve terminals, and causes a relatively slow and mild loss of DA neurons compared with medial forebrain bundle or midbrain injections, thereby preserving sufficient numbers of DA neurons to investigate VGLUT2 coexpression. We used RNAscope to detect Th and Vglut2 (also known as Slc17a6) transcripts in the midbrain (Figure 6, A and B), and found that unilateral injection of 6-OHDA into the dorsal striatum reduced the number of Th-expressing cells in the SNc by 50%–60% (Figure 6C). In contrast, Th mRNA was not significantly affected in the VTA (Figure 6D). Remarkably, we found that the fraction of Th-labeled cells expressing Vglut2 transcripts was indeed elevated in the SNc by this insult, but not in the hemisphere contralateral to lesion (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, the distribution in the number of Vglut2+ puncta per Th+ neuron was shifted rightward, indicative of increased levels of Vglut2 per cell following 6-OHDA injury (Figure 6, E and F). These data support the hypothesis that injury stimulates the transcriptional reemergence of VGLUT2 expression in adult SNc DA neurons.

Figure 6 Endogenous VGLUT2 expression emerges in SNc of surviving DA neurons after neurotoxic insult. (A) SNc images labeled using probes against Th and Vglut2 mRNA following the unilateral injection of 6-OHDA (right panel) or vehicle (left panel) into the dorsal striatum. Scale bars: 500 μm. (B) Higher-magnification images of injected (right panel) and uninjected (left panel) SNc neurons after 6-OHDA. Arrows indicate Th/Vglut2 colabeling. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of Th+ cells on ipsi- and contralateral sides in the SNc after vehicle or 6-OHDA treatment [left panel: 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; treatment × hemisphere effect: F(1,16) = 6.4, P < 0.05; treatment effect: F(1,16) = 8.9, P < 0.01; vehicle n = 4, 6-OHDA n = 6] and fraction of Th-labeled cells that colabel for Vglut2 [right panel: 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons; treatment × hemisphere effect: F(1,16) = 17.2, P < 0.001; treatment effect: F(1,16) = 20.4, P < 0.001; vehicle n = 4, 6-OHDA n = 6]. (D) Quantification of Th+ cells on ipsi- and contralateral sides in the VTA after vehicle or 6-OHDA treatment (left panel: unpaired t test; t = 1.2, df = 6, n = 4 per group, P > 0.05) and fraction of Th-labeled cells that colabel for Vglut2 (right panel: unpaired t test; t = 1.1, df = 6, n = 4 per group, P > 0.05). (E) Histogram showing the distribution of Vglut2+ puncta in Th+ cells in the SNc after 6-OHDA (red) or vehicle (black) treatment. (F) Cumulative probability blot comparing 6-OHDA–induced increase in the number of Vglut2+ puncta per TH+ cell in the SNc (vehicle n = 4, 6-OHDA n = 6; Kolmogorov-Smirnov [KS] test). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Conditional knockout of VGLUT2 increases susceptibility of DA neurons to toxins. An alternative explanation for the increased rate of VGLUT2+ DA neurons following 6-OHDA is that, while heterologous VGLUT2 expression is toxic, endogenous VGLUT2 may confer neuroprotective properties. To test this hypothesis, we subjected conditional VGLUT2 KO mice (Slc17a6fl/fl;Slc6a3+/IRESCre) or heterozygous control littermates (Slc17a6+/fl;Slc6a3+/IRESCre) to dopaminergic neurotoxins. Although the loss of VGLUT2 on its own did not influence DA neuron number, striatal injection of 6-OHDA led to significantly fewer SNc DA neurons in the cKO compared with control (Figure 7, A and B). To extend these findings, we used systemic administration of moderate doses of 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP), delivered using either acute or chronic regimens (37). Consistent with the 6-OHDA finding, midbrain DA neurons in cKO mice were more sensitive to both acute (Figure 7, C and D) and chronic MPTP (Figure 7, E and F). Altogether, our data indicate that uncontrolled VGLUT2 expression is potently toxic to SNc DA neurons, but its endogenous expression can confer selective advantage in response to injury. Thus, VGLUT2 expression in DA neurons requires tight regulatory control.