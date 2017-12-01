Angiopoietin-1 is required for Schlemm’s canal development in mice and humans

Angpt1 and Angpt2 are expressed in the iridocorneal angle. To better understand the role of each ANGPT ligand in SC development and function, we analyzed their expression pattern in the limbus using Angpt1GFP and Angpt2LacZ reporter mice. Angpt1 is expressed in the TM and in cells adjacent to the SC outer wall, although no expression is seen in the endomucin-positive SC endothelium (Figure 1A). Conversely, Angpt2 is expressed by the SC endothelium, as well as by endothelial cells of limbal capillaries and the corneal endothelium (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 ANGPT1 is the primary TEK ligand in SC development. (A) Localization of Angpt1 expression in the limbal region. Cryosections from adult Angpt1GFP knockin mice show strong GFP expression in the TM and cells adjacent to the SC outer wall. Endomucin staining outlines the SC endothelium and capillaries of the superficial vascular plexus (SVP). (B) Angpt2 expression in the anterior chamber. Paraffin sections from adult X-gal–stained Angpt2LacZ knock-in mice show X-gal staining in the SC and corneal endothelium, as well as capillaries of the SVP. (C) In comparison with control littermates, eyes from mice with defective angiopoietin signaling failed to develop a normal SC. As previously described, Angpt1 Angpt2 double-knockout (Angpt1;2) mice completely lacked SC. Interestingly, however, while Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice exhibited a severely hypoplastic canal with only focal development, Angpt2WBΔE16.5 mice had no apparent defect. (D) IOP measurements showed similar results (Angpt1 Angpt2 n = 12, control n = 42; Angpt1 n = 7, control n = 14; Angpt2 n = 3, control n = 4). This highlights the role of ANGPT1 as the major TEK ligand in canal development, though it suggests the possibility of limited compensation. Red arrows in C highlight SC. White arrows indicate the direction of the cornea. Note that faint staining in Angpt1;2 and Angpt1 knockout panels is out of focus light from the ciliary body and limbal vascular plexus. Scale bars: 50 μm (A and B) and 250 μm (C). ***P ≤ 0.001 as determined by Welch’s t test.

ANGPT1 is the primary TEK ligand in the iridocorneal angle. As both Angpt1 and Angpt2 are highly expressed in the iridocorneal angle, we used a knockout mouse approach to discover a specific role(s) for each ligand in canal formation. Mice lacking Angpt1, Angpt2, or both Angpt1 and Angpt2 after embryonic day 16.5 (WBΔE16.5) were generated using a doxycycline-based conditional gene targeting strategy as previously described (7). Lacking suitable antibodies for Western blot, knockout was confirmed using real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95545DS1). While control mice exhibit a continuous CD31-positive SC, confocal microscopy revealed complete absence of SC in Angpt1;Angpt2 double-knockout mice (Angpt1;Angpt2WBΔE16.5) (Figure 1C). Similarly, Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice exhibited a severely hypoplastic SC phenotype characterized by gaps and discontinuous, isolated canal segments. While this phenotype was less severe than that observed in Angpt1;Angpt2 double knockouts, a clear requirement for ANGPT1 was observed. In contrast, SC had no apparent morphological defects in Angpt2-knockout mice. To determine the consequence of these SC defects for aqueous humor homeostasis, IOP was measured in Angpt1, Angpt2, and Angpt1;Angpt2-knockout mice at 8 weeks of age (Figure 1D). Angpt1;Angpt2WBΔE16.5 mice presented with dramatic IOP elevation (Angpt1;Angpt2WBΔE16.5, 35.58 ± 2.01 mmHg; controls, 15.45 ± 0.72; P < 0.0001). By contrast, Angpt1 knockouts exhibited only moderately elevated pressure (Angpt1WBΔE16.5, 23.53 ± 1.50 mmHg; controls, 14.29 ± 0.92 mmHg; P = 0.0004). Notably, despite the difference between Angpt1;Angpt2 and Angpt1 knockouts, Angpt2-knockout mice exhibited normal IOP (Angpt2WBΔE16.5, 15.13 ± 0.41; control, 14.94 ± 1.01; P = 0.882), supporting the dispensable role of ANGPT2 in SC development and function.

ANGPT1 is required for development of SC and the TM. Our findings showed that ANGPT1 is a critical regulator of SC morphology and function, but did not distinguish between developmental and degenerative phenotypes. To determine the role of ANGPT1 in canal development, eyes were collected at intervals from birth to P21 and canal morphology was observed by confocal microscopy. SC forms in the postnatal period from sprouts that branch off the limbal vascular plexus (LVP); at P1, the LVPs of Angpt1WBΔE16.5 eyes were found to have significantly reduced pre-SC endothelial sprouting in comparison with control littermates, in both total area (Figure 2) and sprout number (Supplemental Figure 2). Interestingly, the LVP area appeared normal in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice, which suggested that these sprouting defects were unique to SC development and were not due to a failure in LVP capillary or global endothelial sprouting (Supplemental Figure 3). By P4, the difference between mutant and control SC became more pronounced. At this time point, consolidation of sprouting endothelial cells into a canal-like structure was apparent in control mice, whereas in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 littermates the endothelial cells remained disorganized with no apparent canal structure (Figure 2). This trend continued throughout development as, compared with controls, knockout mice began with a smaller pool of sprouting SC progenitor cells and never exhibited the increased proliferation required to overcome this handicap and form a complete canal (Supplemental Figure 4). In control mice, between P4 and P7, SC endothelial cells began to differentiate into a clear SC cell fate, expressing the lymphatic marker PROX1 (Figure 2). However, this differentiation did not take place in the vestigial canal structure observed in knockout mice, and PROX1 expression remained low. By adulthood, only isolated segments of canal endothelium were observed in knockout mice. Importantly, each of these remaining segments was connected to the limbal blood vascular plexus by at least 1 drainage channel, suggesting that the residual SC fragments may retain some function (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 ANGPT1 is essential for SC formation. SC development and maturation in Angpt1-knockout mice. Compared with littermate controls, SC development was disrupted in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice. Fewer CD31-positive sprouts emerge from the limbal capillaries, and these sprouts failed to consolidate and proliferate into a cohesive SC. In addition, PROX1 expression was dramatically reduced in the disorganized SC plexus of mutant mice, indicating that these cells failed to differentiate into the mature SC cell fate. Dashed lines in PROX1 panels highlight the CD31-positive sprout and SC area from matching CD31 staining. Littermate controls were used for all time points; eyes from 3 knockout and 3 control mice (P1, P12), 4 knockouts and 4 controls (P4), 6 knockouts and 5 controls (P7), 4 knockouts and 5 controls (P14), and 4 knockouts and 3 controls (P21) were analyzed. Three fields were captured per eye, and the results were averaged. AFU, background subtracted arbitrary fluorescence units. Scale bars: 50 μm; ×20 fields comprise an area of 65,536 μm2. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 as determined by Student’s t test.

To examine the effect of Angpt1 deletion on TM development, plastic semithin sections were prepared from the iridocorneal region and stained with H&E. While control littermates showed a well-developed SC and TM, Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice exhibited a small or absent SC associated with a severely hypoplastic TM (Figure 3A). Immunofluorescent staining using an antibody against α-smooth muscle actin, which specifically labels the ciliary muscle and TM, highlighted this TM defect (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 SC and the TM are defective in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice. (A) Iridocorneal angle region from control and Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mouse eyes obtained after imaging of plastic sections of eyes stained with H&E. Top panels show the location of SC and the TM within the iridocorneal angle. Magnified images of the region within the dotted box in the top panels are shown below for each panel. The control showed a well-developed SC and TM in contrast to mutants, in which the TM was hypoplastic and the SC was either absent or severely reduced in size. Control n = 4, Angpt1WBΔE16.5 n = 8. Scale bars: top panels, 50 μm, and bottom panels, 10 μm. (B) α-Smooth muscle actin–stained (α-SMA–stained) sections of the iridocorneal angle region from control and Angpt1WBΔE16.5 eyes, showing the ciliary muscle (CM) and TM. SC is indicated by a dashed oval. As in A, eyes lacking Angpt1 showed dramatic reduction in the size of SC and associated TM. Scale bar: 250 μm.

Angpt1-knockout mice develop a glaucoma-like phenotype. To determine the link between SC development and anterior chamber drainage, IOP was measured over time in a cohort of 7 Angpt1WBΔE16.5 and 13 control mice (Figure 4A). While the initial measurement at 4 weeks showed no difference in IOP, subsequent measurements at 8 and 12 weeks revealed a marked IOP elevation in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice (8 weeks: Angpt1WBΔE16.5, 23.53 ± 1.50; control, 14.29 ± 0.92; P < 0.001; 12 weeks: Angpt1WBΔE16.5, 24.143 ± 1.06; control, 17.55 ± 1.16; P < 0.001). As elevated IOP is strongly correlated with glaucoma pathogenesis, we next performed a series of studies to look for signs of glaucoma in a second cohort of Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice. Retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) were examined by immunohistochemistry, using antibodies against BRN3A and BRN3B, markers specific for RGCs. At 19 weeks, knockout mice had reductions in BRN3A-labeled RGC counts compared with their WT control littermates (Figure 4B; Angpt1WBΔE16.5, 22.38 ± 0.30; control, 25.09 ± 0.28; P = 0.0003). Similar reductions were found in BRN3B cell density (Angpt1WBΔE16.5, 15.57 ± 0.58; control, 18.35 ± 0.29; P = 0.0053). Taken together these results are consistent with glaucomatous neurodegeneration, although further studies will be required to fully characterize the glaucoma phenotype in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice.

Figure 4 Angpt1-knockout mice exhibit clinical signs of glaucoma. (A) Intraocular pressure (IOP) of Angpt1-knockout mice. Compared with control littermates, Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice rapidly developed elevated IOP. Angpt1WBΔE16.5 n = 7, control n = 13. (B) Measurement of retinal ganglion cell number. When dissected at 19 weeks, mice lacking Angpt1 exhibited significant reductions in retinal ganglion cells compared with littermate controls. Angpt1WBΔE16.5 n = 5, control n = 4. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001 as determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (A) or Student’s t test (B).

Loss-of-function mutations in ANGPT1 are associated with human PCG. SC defects observed in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice, including narrowing, gaps, and rarefication of the TM, resemble a more severe form of the phenotypes previously described in mice heterozygous for the gene encoding the ANGPT1 receptor TEK. This similarity between mouse phenotypes suggested that, like mutations in TEK, loss-of-function mutations in ANGPT1 may contribute to glaucoma pathogenesis in humans. To investigate this possibility, the ANGPT1 gene was sequenced in a cohort of 284 PCG families with no mutations in the most commonly mutated PCG genes, including CYP1B1 and TEK. Of this cohort, exome sequence data were available for 135 families, while direct Sanger sequencing of the ANGPT1 gene was performed on the remaining 149. In addition to CYP1B1 and TEK, exome-sequenced cases were also screened for rare PCG-associated mutations in LTBP2, FOXC1, and MYOC as well as novel, PCG-associated mutations in ANGPT2 and ANGPT4. Variant data were filtered to remove synonymous changes, intronic variants more than 10 nucleotides from the intron-exon splice site junctions, variants present in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) public database (exac.broadinstitute.org) at an allele frequency greater than 0.0001, and variants identified in an in-house database of 120 control exomes. The remaining variants identified through exome sequencing were validated by Sanger sequencing.

Heterozygosity for 2 novel nonsense variants (p.Q236*, p.R494*) and 1 rare missense variant (p.K249R) was identified in ANGPT1 in 3 PCG families (Figure 5A and Table 1), while no novel PCG-associated variants were identified in ANGPT2 or ANGPT4. In humans, the ANGPT1 gene encodes a principal protein product of 498 amino acids in 9 exons. Each of the patient variants identified was predicted to affect this protein product in markedly different ways (Figure 5B). p.Q236* introduced a stop codon prematurely within exon 4 of the mRNA transcript. Truncated transcripts produced by this variant allele are expected to be recognized by the nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) pathway and eliminated. Any transcripts that are translated into protein would result in a truncated product containing the N-terminal oligomerization domain, but lacking the full C-terminal receptor binding domain that is essential for interaction with the TEK receptor. Conversely, the p.R494* variant introduces a stop codon just 5 residues prior to the normal termination codon in exon 9, and will likely escape NMD as premature truncations located in the final exon do not induce this mRNA cleanup system (17). The resulting protein product would contain the complete oligomerization domain, but lack the terminal 5 amino acids of the receptor binding domain. While ANGPT1R494* may be capable of interacting with the TEK receptor, these 5 amino acids are highly conserved throughout vertebrate evolution (Supplemental Figure 6), and their deletion was predicted by FoldX to strongly destabilize the protein (FoldX score 5.36).

Figure 5 Pedigrees and ANGPT1 variants identified in 3 families. (A) Pedigrees of 3 families with ANGPT1 mutations. Specific mutations in ANGPT1 are listed below the different pedigrees, with carrier family members annotated as +/M. Affected individuals are indicated by solid black symbols. Note: White symbols do not exclude an undiagnosed late-onset disease. Parental genotypes/phenotypes are unknown for family 3. (B) Schematic representation of ANGPT1 protein domains and identified mutations in this study. S, signal peptide; SCD, superclustering domain; CCD, coiled-coil domain; L, linker domain; FLD, fibrinogen-like domain. (C) Sequence alignment of ANGPT1 K249 showing strong evolutionary conservation.

Table 1 ANGPT1 variants identified in PCG families

Unlike the 2 nonsense variants, the p.K249R missense variant was predicted to be tolerated by SIFT (sift.jcvi.org) and FATHMM (fathmm.biocompute.org.uk) with no expected effect on protein function. However, K249 is evolutionarily well conserved (Figure 5C), and this mutation has been observed only once (in a South Asian individual) out of more than 121,000 alleles in the ExAC database. Owing to the location of this modified amino acid, we predicted that ANGPT1K249R might be unable to properly oligomerize, which is important for its ability to activate TEK (18–20).

To determine whether these variant ANGPT1 proteins have a reduced ability to activate TEK signaling, we generated heterologous expression vectors for WT and variant ANGPT1 proteins in cell culture models (Supplemental Figure 7) and performed in vitro assays to examine expression, intracellular trafficking, and signaling function. In vivo, WT ANGPT1 is a soluble growth factor secreted by pericytes, podocytes, and other vascular support cells. When heterologously expressed in HEK293 cells, WT ANGPT1 was produced and readily secreted into the growth medium, where it was detected using a C-terminal FLAG tag as previously reported (ANGPT1-FLAG; Figure 6A and ref. 18).

Figure 6 Expression and multimerization pattern of ANGPT1 variants. (A) Western blot of FLAG-tagged WT and variant ANGPT1 proteins secreted by transfected HEK293 cells. Under nonreducing conditions WT and ANGPT1K249R (K249R-FLAG) were observed in high-order oligomers. The premature stop codon upstream of the FLAG tag in ANGPT1Q236* (Q236*-FLAG) prevented production of full-length, FLAG-tagged protein. Surprisingly, however, despite the insertion of the FLAG tag upstream of the premature stop codon in ANGPT1R494* (R494_F498del-FLAG), no tagged protein was detected in the culture medium. (B) Western blot of HUVECs incubated with conditioned media from transfected HEK293 cells. Conditioned media from cells expressing WT ANGPT1 and ANGPT1K249R strongly induced AKT phosphorylation, while media from cells expressing ANGPT1Q236* and ANGPT1R494* did not. (C) Conditioned medium from HEK293 cells transfected with WT ANGPT1-FLAG or ANGPTK249R-FLAG was incubated with recombinant human TEK-Fc fusion protein to test the receptor-binding ability of this variant protein. (D) When coexpressed, FLAG-tagged WT ANGPT1 strongly pulled down ANGPT1Q236* with an HA tag inserted upstream of the premature stop codon (Q236_F498del-HA), indicating an interaction and potential dominant-negative activity. (E and F) Untagged WT and R494* variant ANGPT1 was expressed in HEK293 cells and immunoblotted using anti-ANGPT1 antibody. Only WT protein was detected in the conditioned medium, while ANGPT1R494* appears to be expressed but retained in the intracellular compartment. MG132 treatment was performed to block the proteasomal pathway. Coomassie blue staining and anti-tubulin (Tub) immunoblotting were used as loading controls for the conditioned media and cell lysate, respectively.

By SDS-PAGE, ANGPT1-FLAG monomers were found to run at approximately 75 kDa (Figure 6A). However, under nonreducing conditions, WT ANGPT1 protein was predominantly grouped in high-order multimers of greater than 250 kDa, consistent with earlier reports (18, 21). A similar multimerization pattern was observed in ANGPT1K249R-FLAG variant protein, which was robustly expressed and secreted into the cell medium. Unlike the missense K249R variant, ANGPT1Q236*-FLAG contains a premature stop codon upstream of the expression vector FLAG tag (Supplemental Figure 7B). As expected, this stop codon prevented production of full-length FLAG-labeled mutant protein, and none was observed in the media (Figure 6A), although unlabeled, truncated protein product may have been produced. Unlike the ANGPT1Q236*-FLAG construct, the tagged ANGPT1R494* construct was designed by insertion of the FLAG tag directly following I493 to create ANGPT1R494_F498del-FLAG. Interestingly, no secreted ANGPT1R494_F498del-FLAG protein could be detected following transfection in HEK293 cells. This was surprising given the location of the mutation in the C-terminal fibrinogen domain, and we had not anticipated a defect in secretion. We hypothesized that this mutant protein may be trapped within the cell or subject to premature degradation.

To test the ability of each ANGPT1 variant protein to activate TEK and initiate a downstream signaling cascade, conditioned medium from transfected HEK293 cells was used to stimulate primary HUVECs, which express TEK (Figure 6B). Consistent with the expression and oligomerization data, conditioned media from WT ANGPT1- and ANGPT1K249R-expressing cells potently induced AKT phosphorylation, while media from ANGPT1Q236*- or ANGPT1R494*-expressing cells did not.

As ANGPT1K249R was expressed and activated pAKT signaling normally, we used a pulldown approach to test its ability to interact with TEK (Figure 6C). Conditioned medium from HEK293 cells transfected with WT ANGPT1-FLAG or ANGPT1K249R-FLAG was incubated with recombinant human TEK-Fc fusion protein comprising the TEK extracellular domain (Ala23-Lys745) tagged with a human IgG Fc sequence. Both WT ANGPT1 and ANGPT1K249R were found to strongly bind TEK-Fc, confirming the ability of this variant protein to interact with its receptor.

The p.Q236* mutant cDNA did not produce a full-length intact protein with C-terminal FLAG tag, as the introduced stop codon is upstream of the tag sequence (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7B). Therefore, to further analyze the function of the predicted protein product resulting from the p.Q236* mutation, we generated an additional ANGPT1Q236_F498del-HA expression construct in which the HA tag was added in frame directly to the 3′ end of the predicted short ANGPT1Q236* (M1-K235) protein. As ANGPT1Q236* contains the intact ANGPT1 oligomerization domain (Figure 5B), we then performed immunoprecipitation assays to determine the ability of this variant to oligomerize with WT ANGPT1 (Figure 6D). When coexpressed in HEK293 cells, ANGPT1Q236_F498del-HA was found to robustly interact with WT ANGPT1. Although we expect the majority of Angpt1p.Q236* transcripts to be degraded by NMD, these results suggested that any ANGPT1Q236* mutant protein that escapes NMD and is produced might act in a dominant-negative fashion by oligomerizing with WT ANGPT1 — diminishing TEK activation by forming ANGPT1 multimers with fewer receptor binding domains.

To exclude the possibility that protein trafficking or secretion defects we observed in cells transfected with ANGPT1R494* were the result of expression tag addition, HEK293 cells were transfected with untagged WT Angpt1 or Angpt1p.R494*, and the conditioned media and cell lysates were subjected to SDS-PAGE (Figure 6, E and F). While WT ANGPT1 protein was observed in the cell media, ANGPT1R494* was detected only in the cell lysate. Incubation with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 increased the abundance of both WT and mutant ANGPT1 within the cell, but had no effect on the secretion of mutant protein into the media. When observed by immunocytochemistry in transfected NIH 3T3 cells, WT ANGPT1 was distributed throughout the cell, only partially colocalized with an ER marker, protein disulfide isomerase (PDI; Figure 7A, top panel). However, unlike the uniform distribution of WT ANGPT1, ANGPT1R494* was observed only in large vacuole-like structures that were colocalized with PDI (Figure 7A, bottom panel) but not Golgin-97 (a marker of the Golgi apparatus; Figure 7B). Taken together, these results suggested that ANGPT1R494* was trapped within ER-derived vesicles and not secreted from the cell.

Figure 7 ANGPT1 p.R494* variant protein is trapped within intracellular aggregates. (A and B) Subcellular localization of WT and R494* variant ANGPT1. When expressed in NIH 3T3 cells, WT ANGPT1-FLAG detected using anti-FLAG antibody showed a staining pattern consistent with localization in the ER (A) and Golgi apparatus (B). However, ANGPT1R494-FLAG was observed aggregated in intracellular vesicles positive for the ER marker PDI but not Golgin-97, a marker of the Golgi apparatus. (C) Interaction between WT and ANGPT1R494* within the cell. When coexpressed with untagged ANGPT1R494*, FLAG-tagged WT protein detected with anti-FLAG antibody was trapped in intracellular aggregates (white arrows) with untagged ANGPT1R494*. No WT ANGPT1-FLAG aggregates are observed in control cells coexpressing untagged WT ANGPT1. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To determine whether ANGPT1R494*, like ANGPT1Q236*, could interact with WT ANGPT1 and act in a dominant-negative fashion, or whether the presence of WT ANGPT1 could aid in trafficking of the mutant protein, we cotransfected NIH 3T3 cells with WT ANGPT1-FLAG and untagged WT ANGPT1 or ANGPT1R494*. Immunocytochemistry using anti-FLAG antibody revealed WT ANGPT1-FLAG in large intracellular vesicles when coexpressed with ANGPT1R494*, but not with WT ANGPT1 (Figure 7B), suggesting that the mutant protein could interact with WT ANGPT1.

Generation and analysis of ANGPT1p.R494* mutant mice. In vitro, ANGPT1R494* was not secreted and was instead found aggregated in ER-derived vesicles — consistent with our in silico analysis predicting that this variant would produce a strongly destabilized protein. However, the critical oligomerization and receptor binding domains remained, and the effect of this variant on TEK signaling in vivo remained unclear. To investigate this variant protein in more detail, we therefore used a CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing approach to generate a new mouse line carrying the p.R494* mutation (Figure 8, A and B). N1 offspring were born normally and genotyped by PCR (Figure 8C) and Sanger sequencing approaches (Figure 8D). Heterozygous pups were screened for off-target mutations (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 2) and used as founders for all subsequent experiments. Using reverse transcription PCR, Angpt1p.R494* mRNA was detected in E10.5 embryos, confirming that the modified transcript is produced and escapes NMD (Supplemental Figure 9). As we expected the Angpt1p.R494* allele to be loss of function, we additionally generated an Angpt1-null allele for purposes of comparison. This null allele was created by breeding of an Angpt1WBΔE16.5 male with a WT female. Heterozygous Angpt1Null/WT mice were born normally and appeared healthy. We then generated litters of heterozygous Angpt1p.R494*/WT and Angpt1Null/WT mice with WT controls and analyzed SC development. At P14, SC exhibited normal morphology and PROX1 expression in both Angpt1p.R494*/WT and Angpt1Null/WT mice (Figure 8E). This finding was consistent with the normal IOP observed in adult Angpt1Null/WT heterozygous mice (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 8 Generation and analysis of Angpt1p.R494* mice. (A) The CRISPR/Cas9 system was used to generate a novel ANGPT1R494*-expressing mouse line. While Arg-494 is conserved between mice and humans, it is encoded by different codons in each species. Therefore, different genomic DNA modifications are required for the p.R494* substitution in mice and humans. (B) Targeting strategy used to design guide RNAs. (C) Genotyping of N1 mice showing positive mutants following PCR and HpaII digestion. (D) Sanger sequencing analysis of a heterozygous founder mutant. (E) SC appears normal in Angpt1Null/WT and Angpt1p.R494*/WT heterozygous mice. In E, n = 3 WT/WT, 3 Null/WT, and 5 p.R494*/WT (SC area) or 3 (PROX1 expression) animals per group. Scale bars: 50 μm; ×20 fields comprise an area of 65,536 μm2.

Although the Angpt1p.R494* allele did not affect SC development in the heterozygous state, this lack of phenotype was shared by the Angpt1 heterozygotes. Therefore, we set out to determine whether Angpt1p.R494* serves as a functional null allele in the absence of WT ANGPT1. As homozygous Angpt1Null mice die between E9.5 and E12.5 (11, 12), an Angpt1p.R494*/WT heterozygous male mouse was crossed to Angpt1Null/WT and Angpt1p.R494*/WT females to generate litters of Angpt1p.R494*/Null compound mutants and Angpt1p.R494* homozygotes (Figure 9A). Strikingly, while Angpt1p.R494*/Null compound mutants were observed at E10.5 at normal Mendelian ratios (Figure 9A), no Angpt1p.R494*/Null compound mutants or Angpt1p.R494*/p.R494* homozygotes were found alive by E12.5, and no mutants were observed in litters collected after birth — demonstrating that the Angpt1p.R494* mutant allele is functionally null.

Figure 9 Angpt1p.R494* cannot replace WT Angpt1 in embryonic development. (A) Heterozygous Angpt1p.R494*/WT mice were crossed with Angpt1Null/WT animals or inbred with Angpt1p.R494*/WT mice to generate p.R494*/Null or p.R494*/p.R494* offspring completely lacking WT ANGPT1 protein. While Angpt1p.R494*/Null pups were observed at normal Mendelian ratios early in embryonic development, double-mutant and homozygous mutant embryos died between E10.5 and E12.5 and no viable pups were born. (B and C) At E10.5, while all embryos were found alive, some Angpt1p.R494*/Null double mutants appeared smaller than control littermates and exhibited disorganized vasculature. By E12.5, all double-mutant and p.R494* homozygous embryos were found deceased (B and C), and some had been partially reabsorbed. Interestingly, some embryos had a visible hemorrhage in the region of the jugular lymph sac (white arrows), suggesting a possible defect in lymphovenous valve function. †Pups found deceased. *No mortality was observed between birth and P14. Scale bars: 1 mm (B, top panels) and 2 mm (B, bottom panels, and C).

At E10.5, whole-embryo CD31 staining showed that the majority of p.R494*/Null compound-mutant embryos appeared normal, with similar vascular patterning to control littermates. However, some embryos appeared smaller with disorganized vasculature reminiscent of that reported in ANGPT1-null mice (Figure 9B and ref. 12). By E12.5, all Angpt1p.R494*/Null compound mutants and Angpt1p.R494*/p.R494* homozygotes were deceased, and some were in the process of being reabsorbed (Angpt1p.R494*/Null, 2 of 5; Angpt1p.R494*/p.R494*, 5 of 6; Figure 9, B and C). While most embryos were degraded and not available for analysis, some had visible symmetrical hemorrhage in the region of the jugular lymph sacs.

As homozygous Angpt1p.R494*/p.R494* embryos die in utero, we were unable to examine the effect of this variant on SC development in the homozygous state. Instead, we crossed heterozygous Angpt1p.R494*/WT animals with Angpt1-inducible knockouts to generate a new Angpt1p.R494*/fl Rosa26rtTA TetOnCre strain (Angpt1p.R494*/Δ mice). By administering doxycycline to these mice at E16.5, we excised the Angpt1fl allele and obtained viable pups expressing only ANGPT1p.R494* (Angpt1p.R494*/ΔE16.5). As predicted, when SC morphology was examined at P21, Angpt1p.R494*/ΔE16.5 mice were found to have a hypomorphic SC phenotype with reduced PROX1 expression — duplicating the phenotype observed in Angpt1WBΔE16.5 mice and confirming that ANGPT1p.R494* cannot replace WT ANGPT1 in SC development (Figure 10).