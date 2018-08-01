Metreleptin-mediated improvements in insulin sensitivity are independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy

Study participants

Twenty-five patients with lipodystrophy were enrolled in the study. The flow of participants in this nonrandomized, crossover study is shown in Figure 2. Of the 15 initiation subjects, 1 did not complete the study procedures for the short-term, controlled food intake portion of the study but completed the 6-month follow-up, and 1 completed the short-term study but was excluded from analysis of the 6-month data because of noncompliance with the study drug. In the withdrawal cohort, 8 subjects completed the study and were included in the analysis.

Figure 2 Study flow chart. A total of 25 subjects were enrolled in the study: 15 in the initiation cohort and 10 in the withdrawal cohort. In the initiation cohort, 1 subject did not have complete data collection for the short-term study but completed the long-term study, and 1 subject was excluded from final analysis of the long-term study because of noncompliance with metreleptin. In the withdrawal cohort, 1 subject withdrew, and another subject with type 1 diabetes was excluded from the analysis because of recurrent hypoglycemia during the short-term study.

The baseline characteristics of the subjects are shown in Table 1. Of the 15 subjects in the initiation group, 3 had generalized lipodystrophy and 12 had partial lipodystrophy. Nine were non-Hispanic whites, 4 were Hispanic whites, 1 was Asian, and 1 was enrolled under the category of “other” race. In the withdrawal cohort, all 8 patients had generalized lipodystrophy: 4 were non-Hispanic whites, 2 were African Americans, and 2 were Hispanic whites. The majority (~70%) in both groups were female. At baseline, the initiation cohort had an endogenous leptin level of 9.5 ± 10.2 ng/dl. Seventy-one percent were taking insulin, with a mean insulin dose among the insulin users of 225 ± 136 units per day. In contrast, the withdrawal cohort, prior to metreleptin therapy, had a lower endogenous leptin level of 1.2 ± 0.5 ng/dl, reflecting greater leptin insufficiency in patients with generalized lipodystrophy, and had an average of 7.7 ± 4.7 (range, 0.9–14.5) years of prior metreleptin treatment. None of the withdrawal cohort participants was taking insulin. We observed the expected relationship between fat mass and the log of endogenous leptin in the combined cohorts (R2 = 0.69, P < 0.0001), with no difference according to sex, cohort (initiation versus withdrawal), or lipodystrophy type (generalized versus partial).

Table 1 Baseline characteristics in the initiation and withdrawal cohorts

Short-term effects of metreleptin independent of food intake

Food intake, diet, and body composition. During the 19-day inpatient stay, the patients were required to consume all study-provided foods and forbidden to consume any outside foods. Any uneaten portions of the study diet were weighed, and uneaten nutrients were replaced at the next meal when possible. Energy intake and macronutrient content were successfully held constant in the off- versus on-metreleptin periods in both groups (Table 2). Furthermore, multivariate analyses showed that the effects of metreleptin on the outcome measures of interest were not significantly influenced by actual caloric intake during the off- or on-metreleptin periods in either cohort (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95476DS1).

Table 2 Diet and body composition off and on metreleptin treatment

In the initiation cohort, body weight (BW) and fat mass significantly decreased by 0.7 kg and 0.3 kg, respectively, after 2 weeks on metreleptin. We observed no change in BW or fat mass in the withdrawal cohort and no change in lean mass or body fat percentage in either group.

Peripheral insulin sensitivity was greater in patients on metreleptin therapy, independent of food intake, in both the initiation and withdrawal cohorts; increases in hepatic insulin sensitivity with short-term metreleptin therapy were independent of food intake in the initiation cohort only. In the initiation cohort, peripheral insulin sensitivity measured by hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp increased from 4.4 ± 2.3 mg/kg fat-free mass (FFM) per minute at the end of period 1 before metreleptin treatment to 5.8 ± 2.2 mg/kg FFM /min at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (P = 0.001) (Figure 3). Likewise, in the withdrawal cohort, peripheral insulin sensitivity decreased from 10.9 ± 4.1 mg/kg FFM /min at the end of period 1 on metreleptin to 6.4 ± 1.8 mg/kg FFM /min (P = 0.01) at the end of period 2 after metreleptin withdrawal (Figure 3). The magnitude of the increase in insulin sensitivity in the on- versus off-metreleptin condition was greater in the leptin withdrawal cohort. In the withdrawal cohort, we found a correlation between the reduction in peripheral insulin sensitivity after metreleptin withdrawal and increases in fasting glucose (P = 0.014) and C-peptide (P = 0.006).

Figure 3 Improvements in glucose control and insulin sensitivity were independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy while on metreleptin. (A) Fasting glucose levels in leptin initiation and leptin withdrawal subjects while off (white bars), on (black bars), and after 6 months on (gray bars) metreleptin. The dotted line indicates of the upper limit of normal (100 mg/dl). (B) HbA1c values. The dotted gray line indicates the threshold for the diagnosis of diabetes (6.5%). (C) Whole-body insulin sensitivity reflected by the M value (hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp). (D) Insulin-mediated suppression of HGP as an indicator of hepatic insulin sensitivity. Data shown represent the mean ± SEM. The study was powered to detect differences between the off- versus on-leptin state (black versus white bars) during constant food intake. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed t test or Wilcoxon matched pairs, signed-rank test between each pair of time points, based on data distribution. #P < 0.05, by linear mixed model for all 3 time points, with post-hoc pairwise Bonferroni correction in the leptin initiation cohort. N, number.

In the initiation cohort, hepatic insulin sensitivity, measured as insulin-mediated suppression of hepatic glucose production (HGP), increased from 61% ± 23% at the end of period 1 to 75% ± 33% (P = 0.008) at the end of period 2 (Figure 3). Suppression of HGP did not change in the withdrawal cohort (Figure 3).

Changes in hepatic triglyceride content significantly predicted changes in both peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity with metreleptin in the initiation cohort only (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Moreover, changes in peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity with metreleptin in the initiation cohort were no longer statistically significant after adjustment for changes in hepatic triglyceride content. By contrast, we found that intramyocellular triglyceride content was not a significant predictor of either peripheral or hepatic insulin sensitivity in most models, and improvement in peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity with metreleptin remained statistically significant after adjustment for intramyocellular triglyceride content (Supplemental Tables 2 and 4). Changes in body composition did not predict changes in insulin sensitivity with metreleptin, and improvements in insulin sensitivity remained statistically significant after adjustment for body composition.

Decreases in fasting glucose and glucosuria with short-term metreleptin therapy were independent of food intake in the initiation cohort. In the initiation cohort, fasting glucose decreased from 152 ± 42 mg/dl at the end of period 1 before metreleptin treatment to 136 ± 34 mg/dl (P = 0.003) at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (Figure 3). In addition, we found that 24-hour urine glucose excretion decreased from 2.0 (0.2, 10.3) g/24 h at the end of period 1 before metreleptin to 1.2 (0.2, 7.2) g/24 h (P = 0.049) at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (Table 3). Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) decreased from 8.7% ± 2.0% at the end of period 1 before metreleptin to 8.0% ± 1.3% (P = 0.002) at the end of period 2 on metreleptin. However, because the initial HbA1c reflected glycemic control for the 3 months prior to the study, this change cannot be considered as being independent of food intake. Relative to hospital admission, when patients were on an ad libitum diet, the mean insulin dose in these patients decreased by 95 ± 126 units per day at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (P = 0.04); however, there was no significant change in insulin dose or insulin secretion (measured as fasting C-peptide) independent of food intake. Fasting glucose, HbA1c, C-peptide, and urine glucose excretion did not change in the withdrawal cohort.

Table 3 Metabolic characteristics off and on metreleptin treatment

Short-term metreleptin therapy decreased triglycerides and total cholesterol, independent of food intake, in the initiation cohort, but did not change HDL-C, free fatty acids, or LDL-C. In the initiation cohort, triglycerides decreased from 556 [224, 1,144] (geometric mean [25th, 75th percentiles]) mg/dl at the end of period 1 before metreleptin to 335 [162, 611] mg/dl at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (P = 0.01) (Figure 4). Total cholesterol also decreased from 241 ± 116 mg/dl at the end of period 1 to 171 ± 48 mg/dl at the end of period 2 (P = 0.002) (Table 3). In the withdrawal cohort, triglycerides and total cholesterol did not change. The magnitude of the decrease in total cholesterol in the on- versus off-metreleptin condition was greater in the leptin initiation cohort. Free fatty acids (FFA), HDL-C, and LDL-C did not change in either the initiation cohort or the withdrawal cohort (Table 3).

Figure 4 Decreases in triglycerides and liver fat were independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy while on metreleptin. (A) Triglyceride levels in leptin initiation subjects and leptin withdrawal subjects while off, on, or after 6 months on metreleptin. The dotted line indicates the upper limit of normal (150 mg/dl). (B) Liver fat percentage measured by MRS. The dotted line indicates the upper limit of normal (5%). (C) Glycerol Ra in plasma. (D) Palmitate Ra in plasma. Data shown represent the mean ± SEM or the geometric mean ± 95% CI (triglycerides). The study was powered to detect differences between the off- versus on-leptin state (black versus white bars) during constant food intake. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed t test or Wilcoxon matched pairs, signed-rank test between each pair of time points, based on data distribution. #P < 0.05, by linear mixed model for all 3 time points, with post-hoc pairwise Bonferroni correction in the leptin initiation cohort.

Lipolysis did not change with short-term metreleptin therapy, independent of food intake. We quantified lipolysis by infusing D 5 -glycerol and 13C 16 -palmitate to measure turnover through isotope dilution studies. In the initiation and withdrawal cohorts, we found that short-term metreleptin treatment with food intake held constant did not change the endogenous rate of appearance (Ra) of glycerol or palmitate (Figure 4).

Decreases in hepatic triglyceride content with short-term metreleptin therapy were independent of food intake in the initiation cohort. In the initiation cohort, we noted a reduction in liver fat from 21.8% ± 10.9% at the end of period 1 before metreleptin to 18.7% ± 12.5% (P = 0.03) at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (Figure 4). No changes in liver fat occurred in the withdrawal cohort, independent of food intake. We found that short-term metreleptin did not change extramyocellular (EMCL) or intramyocellular lipid (IMCL) content, independent of food intake, in either the initiation or withdrawal cohort (Table 3).

Decreases in total and resting energy expenditure with short-term metreleptin therapy were independent of food intake in the initiation cohort. In the initiation cohort, we observed that total energy expenditure (TEE) decreased from 2,463 ± 362 kcal/day at the end of period 1 before metreleptin to 2,319 ± 400 kcal/day at the end of period 2 on metreleptin (P = 0.001). Resting energy expenditure (REE) also decreased in this cohort from 1,855 ± 289 kcal/day to 1,736 ± 308 kcal/day (P = 0.01); this change was no longer statistically significant after adjusting for changes in lean and fat mass. Non-resting EE (total minus resting) did not change in the initiation cohort. We found that TEE, REE, and non-resting EE did not change in the withdrawal cohort, independent of food intake.

Long-term effects of metreleptin while on an ad libitum diet

To study the long-term effects of metreleptin, the initiation cohort returned for a follow-up visit after 6.8 ± 1.0 months of metreleptin therapy. At this visit and during the previous 6 months, patients were on an ad libitum diet, thus any observed effects of metreleptin were not independent of food intake.

Long-term metreleptin therapy decreased BW, fat mass, lean mass, and body fat percentage in the initiation cohort. At the 6-month follow-up visit for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, BW decreased from 73.8 ± 16.0 kg before metreleptin to 70.8 ± 16.8 kg (P = 0.005), fat mass decreased from 18.3 ± 10.6 kg to 15.5 ± 10.0 kg (P = 0.028), lean mass decreased from 53.1 ± 9.2 kg to 51.5 ± 9.4 kg (P = 0.002), and body fat percentage decreased from 24.3% ± 10.8% to 21.3% ± 10.6% (P = 0.02).

Long-term metreleptin therapy maintained improvements in peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity. At the 6-month follow-up visit for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, peripheral insulin sensitivity improvement was maintained at 8.0 ± 4.0 mg/kg FFM /min (P = 0.01 vs. period 1). We observed no further increase in peripheral insulin sensitivity at the 6-month follow-up visit relative to that in period 2 in the unadjusted analysis (P = 0.09, Figure 3), although this difference was significant after adjustment for covariates (P = 0.048, Supplemental Table 1). Likewise, we found that hepatic insulin sensitivity improvement was maintained at the 6-month follow up visit, at 86% ± 18% suppression of HGP (P = 0.02 vs. period 1), but there was no further increase in hepatic insulin sensitivity relative to that of period 2 (Figure 3).

Changes in hepatic triglyceride content significantly predicted long-term changes in peripheral insulin sensitivity with metreleptin treatment (period 1 versus 6-month follow-up, and period 2 versus 6-month follow-up) (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Hepatic triglyceride content also significantly predicted changes in hepatic insulin sensitivity from period 2 to the 6-month follow-up point (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Changes in both peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity (period 1 vs. 6-month follow-up) were no longer statistically significant after adjustment for changes in hepatic triglyceride content (Supplemental Table 3). Intramyocellular triglyceride content was not a significant predictor of long-term change in peripheral or hepatic insulin sensitivity in most models (Supplemental Tables 2 and 4).

Long-term metreleptin therapy maintained improvements in fasting glucose and HbA1c. At the 6-month follow-up for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, the reduction in fasting glucose was maintained at 126 ± 26 mg/dl (P = 0.02 vs. period 1), and the reduction in HbA1c was also maintained at 6.9 ± 1.4% (P = 0.01 vs. period 1), but there were no further decreases relative to period 2 (Figure 3). We observed reductions in glycemia in the initiation cohort, despite decreases in insulin doses in 9 of 10 insulin-treated subjects. Relative to hospital admission, the mean insulin dose in these patients decreased by 112 ± 109 units per day (a 50% reduction) at the 6-month follow-up (P = 0.01). Two subjects discontinued insulin use by their six-month follow-up. The mean number of diabetes medications (insulin plus other agents) did not change after 6 months. We noted no significant changes in C-peptide during the study.

Long-term metreleptin therapy maintained improvements in triglycerides and total cholesterol. At the 6-month follow-up for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, the reduction in triglycerides was maintained at 304 [122, 547] (P = 0.24 vs. period 1) (Figure 4), and the reduction in total cholesterol was maintained at 129 ± 32 (P = 0.02 vs. period 1), but we detected no further decreases relative to period 2. FFA, HDL-C, and LDL-C did not change during the study (Table 3). The mean number of lipid-lowering medications did not change during the study.

Long-term metreleptin therapy decreased glycerol and palmitate turnover in the initiation cohort. At 6-month follow-up for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, palmitate turnover decreased by 30% from 3.2 ± 1.3 μmol/kg lean body mass (LBM) per minute prior to metreleptin treatment in period 1 to 2.2 ± 0.7 μmol/kg LBM /min (P = 0.02), and glycerol turnover decreased by 35% from 4.5 ± 2.3 μmol/kg LBM /min prior to metreleptin in period 1 to 2.9 ± 0.7 μmol/kg LBM /min (P = 0.02), indicating a decrease in lipolysis (Figure 4).

Long-term metreleptin therapy maintained the reduction in liver fat and reduced alanine transaminase and aspartate aminotransferase. At the 6-month follow-up for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, the reduction in liver fat was maintained at 13.6% ± 9.7% (P = 0.006 vs. period 1), but we observed no further improvement relative to that of period 2 (Figure 4). Alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) were measured upon study entry (prior to the controlled diet) but not at the end of period 1, thus any changes observed were not independent of food intake. The mean ALT was elevated at study entry (before metreleptin treatment), at 64 ± 54 U/l (normal ≤41 in males over 18 years, ≤33 in females over 18 years, ≤30 in children), decreased nonsignificantly to 43 ± 23 U/l after 2 weeks, and decreased significantly to 26 ± 13 U/l after 6 months of metreleptin treatment relative to levels at study entry (P = 0.004). The mean AST was borderline elevated at study entry, at 39 ± 25 U/l (normal is ≤40 U/l in males over 18 years, ≤32 U/l in females over 18 years, and ≤40 U/l in children), decreased significantly to 30 ± 19 U/l after 2 weeks, and further decreased to 22 ± 7 U/l after 6 months of metreleptin treatment (P = 0.03 relative to study entry; P = 0.04 relative to 2 weeks on metreleptin).

Long-term metreleptin therapy did not change IMCL and had variable effects on EMCL. We found that IMCL did not change in any muscle group after 6 months of metreleptin treatment but that EMCL decreased in the lateral vastus and tibialis anterior muscles and increased in the soleus muscle (Table 4).

Table 4 IMCL and EMCL lipid content in muscles off and on metreleptin treatment

Long-term metreleptin therapy maintained the reduction in TEE and REE. At the 6-month follow-up for the initiation cohort on an ad libitum diet, the reductions in TEE and REE were maintained at 2,296 ± 372 kcal/day and 1,731 ± 236 kcal/day, respectively (P = 0.02 vs. period 1 for both), but we observed no further change relative to period 2.

Adverse events. The following nonserious adverse events occurred in 1 subject each in the initiation cohort during long-term metreleptin treatment and were considered to be at least possibly related to the treatment: decreased appetite, weight loss, hair loss, hypoglycemia (in a subject treated with insulin), injection site reaction, and menorrhagia. Serious adverse events that were not considered to be related to treatment were: abdominal pain of unknown etiology (n = 1), angioedema secondary to angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor use (n = 1), and anemia secondary to menorrhagia (2 events in 1 subject).