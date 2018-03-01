Physiological genomics identifies genetic modifiers of long QT syndrome type 2 severity

Patient-specific iPSC-CMs recapitulate genotype-phenotype discordance. Two pairs of hERG R752W mutation–positive first-degree relatives (a father/son pair [III-3 and IV-15, respectively] and a sister/sister pair [IV-3 and IV-4]) with discordant phenotypes along with a healthy mutation-negative control subject (IV-17) were selected from this large LQT2 family (Figure 1). iPSC-CMs were generated from these 5 individuals. We recorded action potential duration (APD 90 ) from the patient-specific iPSC-CMs to determine whether these cellular models could recapitulate the genotype-phenotype discordance observed in an LQT2 family. Cells derived from the severely-affected-phenotype father (III-3) exhibited significantly longer APD in comparison with a mutation-negative first-degree-relative control (IV-17). By contrast, cells derived from his hERG R752W mutation–positive son (IV-15) with a mildly affected phenotype did not exhibit a prolonged APD 90 despite harboring the same pathogenic hERG mutation (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). Similarly, APD 90 recorded from the severely affected sister (IV-3) was significantly longer than that from her mildly affected sister (IV-4) and the mutation-negative-relative control, IV-17 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 3). Notably, APD 50 was also significantly prolonged for the 2 severely affected individuals (III-3, IV-3) compared with their respective mildly affected first-degree relatives (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 1 Clinical details of carrier pairs in Cleveland LQT2 family. Zoomed-in snapshot of the family pedigree that focuses on 5 individuals of the family we used to generate the carrier pairs along with their relevant patient history (see Methods for in-depth explanation of patient selection and phenotype binning criteria and Supplemental Table 2 for clinical details on all 26 R752W mutation–positive individuals). Individuals are referenced first by the generation number and then by the family member number, read from left to right (e.g., IV-3 is generation 4, family member 3). This reference system is used throughout the paper. The black square is the hERG mutation negative healthy male control. Blue circles and squares are females and males, respectively, who are mildly-affected-phenotype hERG R752W mutation–positive relatives. Red circles and squares are severely-affected-phenotype hERG R752W mutation–positive relatives. Hatched circles and squares are females and males, respectively, who are hERG R752W-carrying individuals who are not fully characterized in this study.

Figure 2 LQT2 genotype-phenotype discordance reproduced in patient-specific iPSC-CMs. (A) Representative action potential traces from the control (IV-7), a severely-affected-phenotype LQT2 male (III-3), and his son, a hERG R752W mutant–positive, mildly-affected-phenotype male (IV-15). Summary APD 90 (90% of repolarization) and APD 50 (50% of repolarization) data are also shown (below traces). (B) Representative action potential traces from the control (IV-17) and the second pair (sister pair), a severely affected LQT2 female (IV-3) and a hERG R752W mutant–positive, mildly affected female (IV-4). Summary APD 90 and APD 50 data are shown (below traces). (C) Representative I Kr traces and respective summary I Kr tail current density from each patient-derived iPSC-CM depicted in A. (D) Representative I Kr traces and respective summary I Kr tail current density for each patient-derived iPSC-CM depicted in B. (E) A 1-Hz paced action potential train from IV-17 and IV-3 iPSC-CMs. Stars denote early afterdepolarizations. Dashed line in APD traces denotes 0 mV. Between 30 and 203 cells from 9 different iPSC clones (3 each from IV-17, III-3, IV-15 paired trio) were analyzed in A and C. Between 77 and 134 cells from 9 different iPSC clones (3 each from IV-17, IV-3, IV-4 paired trio) were analyzed in B and D. Exact numbers of replicate measures (n) for each are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. *Statistical significance (P < 0.05) as determined by ANOVA in the summary data for A–D.

We recorded I Kr and quantified the tail current density. As expected, iPSC-CMs from mutation-positive severely affected individuals (III-3 and IV-3) had significantly smaller I Kr density compared with those from mutation-negative IV-17 (Figure 2, C and D). Interestingly, mutation-positive but mildly affected individuals (IV-15 and IV-4) also had significantly smaller I Kr tail current density compared with IV-17 despite not having prolonged APD 90 . Finally, the recording of paced (1 Hz) action potential trains from III-3 and IV-3 elicited early afterdepolarizations that were never observed in cells from mildly affected (IV-15, IV-4) or mutation-negative (IV-17) family members (Figure 2E). This arrhythmogenic substrate is consistent with an LQT2 phenotype caused by a diminished repolarization capacity due to reduced hERG current density (16, 17). Collectively, these data demonstrated the capacity of patient-specific iPSC-CMs to recapitulate the clinical genotype-phenotype discordance in vitro.

Because the I Kr density is similar among all hERG mutation carriers (Figure 2, C and D), and the APDs between the control and the mildly affected individual are also similar, this suggests the presence of compensatory repolarizing currents in the mildly affected individuals. To assess this, we measured action potential variability in the presence of a hERG channel blocker, E-4031. Application of E-4031 to all 5 patient iPSC-CM cell lines at 10 and 100 nM prolonged APD 90 as expected (Figure 3). Notably, however, E-4031 at 100 nM significantly exacerbated the existing I Kr deficiency in the severely affected iPSC-CM lines (III-3 APD 90 at 100 nM [mean ± SEM], 587 ± 79 ms, vs. no treatment, 368 ± 15 ms; and IV-3 APD 90 at 100 nM, 617 ± 50 ms, vs. no treatment, 413 ± 32 ms). Comparatively, the mildly affected patient iPSC-CMs did not show the same drastic prolongation at 100 nM (IV-15 at 100 nM, 291 ± 18 ms, vs. no treatment, 208 ± 14 ms; and IV-4 at 100 nM, 275 ± 20 ms, vs. no treatment, 186 ± 13 ms), even though the I Kr density was similar between the severely and mildly affected patient iPSC-CMs (Figure 2, C and D). This suggests the presence of a compensatory repolarizing current in the mildly affected individuals.

Figure 3 Effects of I Kr blockade on severely and mildly affected patient iPSC-CMs. (A and B) The effects of E-4031 (hERG channel blocker) at 2 different concentrations on the IV-17, III-3, and IV-15 trio as well as the IV-17, IV-3, and IV-4 trio. Between 8 and 32 cells were analyzed per E-4031 treatment condition for APD in A and B. NT, no treatment. *Statistical significance (P < 0.05) as determined by ANOVA in A and B.

Patient-specific iPSC-CMs reveal divergent calcium channel activity. Initial electrophysiological analysis of action potential characteristics also revealed a significant prolongation in the APD 50 in iPSC-CMs derived from severely affected LQT2 patients compared with their respective mildly affected first-degree relatives and the mutation-negative-relative control IV-17 (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). A prolongation in APD 50 is usually a reflection of enhanced calcium current. While there were no known clinical indications of calcium dysfunction in the LQT2 patients, we further investigated this observation by recording L-type Ca2+ current (I CaL ) from the patient-specific iPSC-CMs. We observed in cells from the severely affected LQT2 patient iPSC-CMs (III-3 and IV-3) a significantly greater I CaL in comparison with IV-17 and the mildly affected relatives (IV-4 and IV-15, respectively; Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 L-type calcium current density increase revealed by patient-specific iPSC-CMs. (A) Representative macroscopic whole-cell L-type Ca2+ (I CaL ) traces from the IV-17, III-3, and IV-15 paired trio. (B) I CaL from the IV-17, IV-3, and IV-4 paired trio. (C) Summary data from A and B. Between 24 and 95 cells from 9 different iPSC clones (3 each from IV-17, III-3, IV-15 paired trio) were analyzed in A. Between 20 and 47 cells from 9 different iPSC clones (3 each from IV-17, IV-3, IV-4 paired trio) were analyzed in B. *Statistical significance (P < 0.05) as determined by ANOVA in C.

Pharmacological blockade supports Ca2+-mediated LQT2 phenotype. We deployed a pharmacological strategy to further elucidate the contribution of enhanced I CaL activity in the severely affected patient iPSC-CM lines. The administration of nisoldipine (a Ca v 1.2 blocker) at the same concentration across all cell lines revealed a differential response to Ca v 1.2 blockade (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 1). In the severely affected patients, 0.05 μM nisoldipine shortened APD 90 close to that of the family control from the same differentiation (Supplemental Table 4). A similar trend was observed in parallel with the effects of 0.05 μM nisoldipine on L-type calcium current in the severely affected patients where a larger reduction in current was observed, bringing the I CaL current density back to the control (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 4). These results suggest that enhanced I CaL activity contributes to the action potential prolongation observed in the severely affected patients.

Figure 5 Nisoldipine reveals increased I CaL sensitivity in severely affected iPSC-CMs. (A–E) The effect of 0.05 μM nisoldipine on both trios. Data are depicted as macroscopic action potential record, APD summary data, and I CaL comparison between no drug and nisoldipine. Between 8 and 11 cells were analyzed for the effects of nisoldipine on APD and 5–8 cells for the effects of nisoldipine on I CaL in A–E. See Supplemental Table 4 for exact numbers of replicate measures (n) and statistical analysis (paired Student’s t test). Dose-response relationship for nisoldipine (Supplemental Figure 1) was determined before selection of the concentration used in these experiments (a concentration lower than EC 50 was chosen because the objective was to shorten the APD and I CaL to levels more like those of control iPSC-CMs). *P < 0.05; as determined by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Identification of 2 novel disease-modifying gene variants by whole exome sequencing and functional electrophysiological interrogation. Since the original report of variable expressivity (14, 15) in this LQT2 family (Figure 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), we hypothesized that the presence of disease-modifying gene variants might explain the genotype-phenotype discordance. Specifically, we postulated that mildly-affected-phenotype mutation-positive family members (IV-15 and IV-4) were protected from the disease phenotype by a compensatory gene. Conversely, we hypothesized the existence of a gene variant that exacerbated the primary hERG mutation in severely-affected-phenotype individuals (III-3 and IV-3). This conjecture was strongly corroborated by the incidental discovery of increased I CaL identified in severely affected LQT2 patient iPSC-CM lines (Figure 4). To investigate these possibilities, we performed exome sequencing on the same closely related severely affected/mildly affected phenotype pairs from which we generated iPSC lines.

We used a sequential prioritization strategy in analyzing exome data to identify potential modifier alleles. This strategy involved dividing the sequenced pairs into severely affected and mildly affected cohorts, filtering for mutually exclusive nonsynonymous and small insertion/deletion coding variants, then selecting variants in cardiac-expressed genes. Special attention was paid to variants in cardiac-expressed ion channel genes. Next, we filtered for genes identified either by genome-wide association studies (GWAS) seeking modulators of QT interval duration (18–21) or by the computational network analysis approach used by Berger and colleagues (22) that grouped genes and nodes into a repository known as the LQTS neighborhood (Supplemental Figure 2). Implementing this approach, we identified 12 SNPs and 4 insertion/deletions that could potentially contribute to genotype-phenotype discordance (Supplemental Table 5) but specifically pursued 2 gene variants: one found in the mildly affected mutation-positive cohort and one found in the severely affected mutation-positive subjects.

One variant, KCNK17-p.Ser21Gly, found in mildly affected mutation-positive individuals (IV-15 and IV-4; Supplemental Table 5) was in a gene (KCNK17) encoding a 2-pore-domain potassium channel (K 2p 17.1). KCNK17-p.Ser21Gly is a known common variant with a minor allele frequency of 0.41 in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database. This was the only variant identified in an ion channel. Single-cell reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and immunohistochemistry demonstrated KCNK17 expression in patient-derived iPSC-CMs (Figure 6, A and B). Coexpression of KCNK17-Gly21 and KCNK17-Ser21 (mimicking the heterozygous state observed in family members) in Chinese hamster ovary cells revealed significantly greater potassium current compared with expression of the common allele only (Figure 6, C and D). These findings indicate that KCNK17-p.Ser21Gly is a gain-of-function variant.

Figure 6 Two-pore potassium channel KCNK17 variant produces significant increase in K 2p current. (A) Single-cell RT-PCR confirms KCNK17 expression and ventricular lineage in electrophysiology-verified ventricular patient iPSC-CMs. MLC-2v, myosin light chain 2 ventricle (ventricular lineage marker); HCN4, hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated potassium channel 4 (pacemaker lineage marker). (B) Immunohistochemistry confirms KCNK17 expression in iCell ventricular cardiomyocyte. Blue, nucleus; green, KCNK17. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative macroscopic current-voltage traces obtained from homozygous WT (KCNK17 S21 only, mimics severely affected patient alleles) and heterozygous state (KCNK17 S21 + G21, mimics mildly affected patient alleles). (D) Mean current density analyzed at 0 mV between WT and heterozygote conditions from 3 independent experiments. Relative current KCNK17 S21: 2.27 ± 0.30 (n = 29); and KCNK17 S21 + G21: 4.28 ± 0.70 (n = 32). *P = 0.01 as determined by unpaired Student’s t test. Results normalized to capacitance and shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Representative macroscopic action potential traces following KCNK17 siRNA silencing (gray) compared with scrambled control (black) in III-3 (P = 0.42, n = 15 in each group) and IV-4 (P = 0.01, n = 21 in control, n = 27 in siRNA) as determined by unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Summary APD 90 and APD 50 data from III-3 and IV-4 in control versus KCNK17 siRNA groups. *P < 0.02 as determined by unpaired Student’s t test. No significant changes were observed in mean diastolic potential (MDP) or action potential amplitude (APA) between siRNA and control recordings from III-3. MDP was unchanged in IV-4, but APA was higher in the siRNA group (100.26 ± 2.73 mV) compared with control (87.24 ± 2.18 mV) (Supplemental Table 6).

Furthermore, to assess the macroscopic contribution of KCNK17 variants to APD, we transfected either a KCNK17 siRNA or a scrambled control in 1 severely affected LQT2 cell line (III-3) and 1 mildly affected line (IV-4). Supplemental Figure 3 illustrates the silencing efficiency of our siRNA on KCNK17 transcript. Action potential recordings from III-3 (common KCNK17 allele) revealed no difference in APD in siRNA-treated cells compared with scrambled control (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Table 6). However, KCNK17 suppression in IV-4 (heterozygous for KCNK17-p.Ser21Gly) resulted in significant prolongation of APD compared with controls (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Table 6). This suggests that a KCNK17 gain-of-function variant can be LQTS protective by promoting APD shortening.

With regard to the severely affected mutation-positive patients, our fundamental approach was to investigate variants that could potentially explain the unexpected difference in I CaL (Figure 4) observed in iPSC-CMs from the severely affected family members. Specifically, we looked for adaptor proteins or known channel-modulating entities of I CaL . A common variant in REM2 (p.Gly96Ala; Supplemental Table 5) with a minor allele frequency of 0.1 (ExAC) was identified only in our severely affected mutation-positive subjects. REM2 encodes a member of the Ras superfamily, which are well-known modulators of voltage-gated calcium channels. The framework for the identification of this variant was originally suggested by a computational network analysis of novel genes or “nodes” related to known congenital LQTS genes (22). In this previous analysis, a member of the Ras superfamily known as REM was identified as a candidate gene in what was termed the LQTS neighborhood. Implementing the LQTS neighborhood as a filter in our own exome sequencing approach and mining our final data set, we identified REM2, a functionally homologous I CaL modifier to Rem and also a member of the Ras superfamily. Thus this gene became a biologically plausible candidate for explaining enhanced I CaL observed in the severely affected LQT2 patient iPSC-CMs. Functionally vetting this novel gene variant, we first demonstrated expression of REM2 in patient-derived iPSC-CMs by single-cell RT-PCR and immunohistochemistry (Figure 7, A and B). Overexpressing REM2-p.Gly96Ala in iCell cardiomyocytes resulted in a significantly greater level of I CaL activity in comparison with cells expressing the common REM2 allele (Figure 7, C and D). This variant could therefore explain the enhanced I CaL seen in cells derived from severely affected individuals (Figure 4).

Figure 7 REM2 variant found in severely affected individuals drives significant increase in I CaL , but is reverted back to WT levels with CRISPR/Cas9–mediated gene correction. (A) Single-cell RT-PCR confirmation of REM2 expression and ventricular lineage in electrophysiology-verified ventricular patient iPSC-CMs (IV-3–derived cell shown here). MLC-2v, myosin light chain 2 ventricle (ventricular lineage marker); HCN4, hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated potassium channel 4 (pacemaker lineage marker). (B) Immunohistochemical confirmation of REM2 expression in an iCell ventricular cardiomyocyte. Blue, nucleus; red, REM2. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Macroscopic L-type Ca2+ currents obtained from iCell ventricular cardiomyocytes transfected with either REM2 wild type or REM2 G96A (mimicking the SNP found in severely affected hERG R752W mutation–positive individuals, III-3 and IV-3). (D) Summary data of REM2 WT overexpression (2 μg cDNA) in iCell ventricular cardiomyocytes compared with REM2 G96A. REM2 WT and REM2 G96A are composed of 3 independent experiments (REM2 WT n = 12, REM2 G96A n = 11). Relative current for REM2 WT at 0 mV, –2.21 ± –0.34, compared with REM2 G96A, –3.60 ± –0.39. *P = 0.002 as determined by unpaired Student’s t test. (E) The effects of CRISPR/Cas9–mediated correction of the REM2 G96A mutant allele back to the wild type (from A96 to G96) on APD 90 (macroscopic action potential record shown). (F) Summary APD 90 and APD 50 data from IV-3 compared with CRISPR-corrected IV-3. (G) Macroscopic raw traces of L-type calcium current comparing IV-3 against CRISPR-corrected IV-3. (H) Summary L-type calcium current data comparing IV-3 against CRISPR-corrected IV-3. See Supplemental Table 8 for exact numbers of replicate measures (n) and statistical analysis. Three separate CRISPR/Cas9–corrected differentiations were characterized for data shown in E–H. *Statistical significance (P < 0.05) as determined by unpaired Student’s t test in F and H.

To further assess the impact of this REM2 variant on APD and I CaL , we reduced the expression of REM2 using a REM2 siRNA as we did above for KCNK17. Supplemental Figure 3 illustrates the silencing efficiency of our siRNA on REM2 transcript. Notably, silencing REM2 had the most significant impact on APD and I CaL for both severely affected iPSC-CMs that carried the REM2 variant allele (III-3 and IV-3) (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 7).

CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing confirms role of REM2 G96A as driver of APD and I CaL phenotype. Finally, we used CRISPR/Cas9–mediated genome editing to revert the variant REM2 allele back to wild type (A96 to G96) in the IV-3 (severely affected) iPSC line. Cardiomyocytes differentiated from the genome-edited IV-3 cell line exhibited a shorter APD 90 (edited, 171 ± 13 ms, vs. original, 304 ± 20 ms, P < 0.0001) and lower levels of I CaL (edited, 4.54 ± 0.67 pA/pF, vs. original, –8.17 ± 0.72 pA/pF, P < 0.0001) (Figure 7, E–H, and Supplemental Table 8), which more closely resemble values observed in cardiomyocytes from the IV-17 cell line (APD 90 , 184 ± 13 ms; I CaL , –3.7 ± 0.38 pA/pF). These results strongly support REM2 as a genetic modifier of the cellular phenotype associated with symptomatic LQT2.

Genotyping analysis of variant distribution in hERG R752W mutation–positive family members. From a translational perspective, we also genotyped an additional 18 patients from this family. Twelve were hERG R752W mutation carriers diagnosed with varying severities of LQT2, and 6 were healthy nonmutation carriers. Specifically, we assessed whether the REM2 variant identified through our exome sequencing strategy segregated with severely-affected-phenotype patients and conversely whether the KCNK17 variant distributed in a manner consistent with a protective role (Table 1). The REM2 G96A variant was found in all (3/3, 100%) severely-affected-phenotype individuals but only 3 of 13 (23%) mildly-affected-phenotype patients. Notably, 2 patients with a mildly affected/minimal phenotype (patients 3 and 6 in Table 1) carry not only the REM2 variant but also the KCNK17 variant. In these instances, we believe the KCNK17 variant is able to lessen the severity of the phenotype caused by the hERG mutation and REM2 variant (as supported by these patients’ mildly affected phenotypes). This strongly corroborates our initial wave of exome sequencing and electrophysiological data (Figure 7) indicating REM2 as a modifier gene that exacerbates a preexisting repolarization deficiency in these patients, particularly in the patients with the most extreme (severely affected) phenotypes. Conversely, KCNK17 was present in 6 of 13 (46%) mildly-affected-phenotype patients. Importantly, none of the severely-affected-phenotype patients inherited the KCNK17 variant. This distribution only in the mildly-affected-phenotype bin also strengthens our rationale and in vitro iPSC-CM electrophysiological data (Figure 6) indicating that KCNK17 participates as a protective modifier gene by mitigating the severity of the primary hERG mutation as a repolarization reserve. Collectively, the exome sequencing, electrophysiological, and genotyping data are holistically consistent with REM2 acting as a disease-promoting modifier gene (especially in the most severely affected phenotypes) and KCNK17 as a protective gene (as evidenced by the significant distribution rate in mildly-affected-phenotype individuals).