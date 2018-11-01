O-GlcNAcylation is required for mutant KRAS-induced lung tumorigenesis

Cell lines and drug treatments. The human NSCLC cell lines (H460 and A549) and embryonic kidney cell lines (HEK-293T and Gryphon) were obtained from ATCC and grown in media as recommended. The NSCLC cell lines (H358 and H23) and human bronchial epithelial cell (HBEC-3KT) line were gifts from Steve Baylin (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA). OgtY/fl MEFs were generated and maintained as previously described. Inducible SNAI1 MEFs were isolated from E13.5 embryos and propagated as previously described (3). MEFs were grown for 2 population doublings and then frozen for future experiments. MEFs were grown in DMEM supplemented with 10% fetal calf serum. All cell lines were checked by short tandem repeat profiling and mycoplasma testing services of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Genetic Resources Core Facility. Cells were treated with the appropriate inhibitor for 48 hours prior to analysis using the following compounds: 6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine (D2141, Sigma), TT04 (ST045849, TimTec), TMG (4390, Bio-Techne), tunicamycin (T7765, Sigma), and azaserine (A4142, Sigma).

PCR genotyping. DNA was isolated from mouse tails by boiling in 100 μl Solution A (0.5M EDTA pH 8 and 10M NaOH in diH 2 O) for 1 hour and then adding Solution B (Tris HCl pH 8 in diH 2 O). The CCSP-rtTA (C), tetO 7 -KrasG12D (R), Twist1-tetO 7 -luc (T), and LSL-KrasG12D (LSL) transgenic lines were screened as previously described. The SNAI1-tetO 7 -luc line was detected with the following primers: SNAI1-Luc.S2 59-CCTTATGCAGTTGCTCTCCAG-39 and SNAI1-Luc.AS2 59-GCTTGCCTATGTTCTTTTGGA-39. DNA was amplified using PCR, and PCR products were resolved on a 2% agarose gel.

Transgenic mice. The human SNAI1-6SA cDNA was PCR cloned into the bidirectional tetO 7 vector S2f-IMCg at EcoRI and NotI sites, replacing the eGFP ORF. The resultant construct, SNAI1-6SA-tetO 7 -luc, was sequence confirmed, digested with KpnI and XmnI to release the bidirectional transgene, and then used for injection of FVB/N pronuclei by the Stanford Transgenic Facility. We obtained 1 founder after screening by tail genotyping using PCR as described below. This founder was mated to CCSP-rtTA mice to screen for inducible SNAI1-tetO 7 -luc expression and was used for all the experiments in this study.

We use the β-actin-rtTA, CCSP-rtTA, tetO 7 -KrasG12D, Twist1-tetO 7 -luc, and LSL-KrasG12D single transgenic lines and bred these mouse lines to generate the appropriate double and triple transgenic mouse lines. SNAI1, Twist1, and/or KrasG12D expression was activated in the CS, CT, CR, CRS, CRT, CS-LSL, and CT-LSL lung lines by administering DOX (Sigma) to the drinking water (2 mg/ml) starting at the age of 4–5 weeks and was changed with fresh DOX weekly. The conditional LSL-KrasG12D lines were activated by intranasal delivery of Ad-CMV-iCre (catalog 1045, Vector Biolabs). DON (D2141, Sigma) was administered i.p. (20 mg/kg) to mice BID and TMG (4390, Bio-Techne; 1.5 mg/ml) was administered in mouse drinking water changed every 3 days.

LSL-KrasG12D Ogt knockout mice. The Cre-conditional X-linked OGTfl/fl mouse line was genotyped and mouse lines were maintained as previously described (37). Male LSL-KrasG12D mice with WT OGTY/+ were crossed with female homozygous OGTfl/fl mice, resulting in all homozygous OGTY/fl males. Only male LSL OGTY/fl mice were used in experiments, as males were homozygous for the floxed allele compared with hemizygous females. Intranasal administration of Ad-CMV-iCre (1045, Vector Biolabs) was used to infect lung epithelial cells, simultaneously inducing KrasG12D expression while knocking out OGTY/–. OGT knockout was validated by qPCR from frozen lung tissue samples.

Small animal imaging and quantification. CBCT was performed on an in-house standalone system. Each animal was placed in a rotatable animal stage situated between the stationary and parallel opposed x-ray source and the detector panel. Mice were screened serially every 1–5 weeks following DOX activation and/or intranasal adenoviral Ad-CMV-iCre (1045, Vector Biolabs) and images were reviewed by a board-certified radiation oncologist (PTT). No attenuation correction or partial volume corrections was applied. CBCT images were reviewed by a board-certified radiation oncologist (PTT) for quantification at 6 months post-DOX.

Mouse xenograft model. Female athymic nude mice 4 to 5 weeks old were purchased from Harlan Laboratories. Mice were maintained under pathogen-free conditions and given food and water ad libitum in accordance with guidelines from the Johns Hopkins Animal Care and Use Committee. A549 cells (1 × 1010) or H358 cells (8 × 1010) in 100 ml RPMI and Matrigel (BD Biosciences) mixed 1:1 were injected subcutaneously in right and left flanks. Mice were split into DON-treated and untreated groups (n ≥ 16 tumors) and tumor measurements were taken every 3 days for 3–5 weeks. DON (D2141, Sigma) was dissolved in sterile diH 2 O and was administered once a week i.p. within 1 week posttumor injection (or when small tumors were first visible, ~50 mm3) for 3–5 weeks. Mice were euthanized by CO 2 when tumors reached the volume of 500 mm3 (1,000 mm3 per mouse).

SYBR-green quantitative RT-PCR. Total RNA was isolated from tissue using TRIzol RNA Isolation Reagent (Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. cDNA was generated from 1 μg total RNA using the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad). cDNA was amplified with iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) using the CFX384 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad) with the C1000 TouchThermal Cycler (Bio-Rad) for up to 40 cycles. PCR reactions were performed at least in triplicate in a final volume of 10 μl.

For every sample, the difference in cycle threshold (ΔCt) values were determined as the difference between the Ct value of a specific transcript and the Ct value of 18s rRNA, serving as the housekeeping control messenger RNA. Relative transcript levels (for example, treated versus untreated) were calculated based on 2(–ΔΔCt), with ΔΔCt = (ΔCt treated) – (ΔCt untreated). Primers for qPCR are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Immunoblot, immunofluorescence, and lectin blot analysis. Cells were lysed on ice for 60 minutes in RIPA lysis buffer (R0278, Sigma) supplemented with Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (P8340, Sigma), phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride (PMSF; 10837091001, Sigma), β-hexosaminidase inhibitor (376820, Millipore), and TMG (4390, Bio-Techne) inhibitors and clarified by centrifugation. Protein concentrations were determined by Pierce660nm Protein Assay (Bio-Rad). Equal aliquots corresponding to 20–60 μg protein were resolved on 6%–12% SDS-polyacrylamide gels and transferred to PVDF or nitrocellulose membranes. Antigen detection was carried out with antibodies against the following proteins: Actin (C-11, Santa-Cruz Biotechnology, 1:5,000), Twist1 (TWIST2C1a, Santa-Cruz Biotechnology, 1:100), SNAI1 (NBP1-80022, Novus, 1:2,000; H-130, Santa-Cruz Biotechnology, 1:500), GFPT2 (EPR19095, Abcam, 1:500), UAP1 (EPR10259, Abcam, 1:500), c-Myc (Y69, Abcam/Epitomics, 1:10,000), p21 (12D1, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:1,000), p53 (9282, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:1,000), OGT (DM-17, Sigma-Aldrich, 1:2,000), O-GlcNAc (CTD110.6, 1:2,000, Cell Signaling Technology), and cleaved caspase 3 (9664S, Cell Signaling Technology). After washing, corresponding anti-mouse IgG (GE Healthcare, 1:2,500), anti-rabbit IgG (GE Healthcare, 1:2,500), and anti-rabbit IgM (MilliporeSigma, 1:2,500) peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibodies were used. Antigen-antibody complexes were visualized by Amersham electrochemiluminescence (ECL detection system; GE Healthcare). CTD110.6 specificity for O-GlcNAc was tested by blotting with or without 200 mM N-Acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc; MilliporeSigma). Relative O-GlcNAcylated protein levels were measured by analyzing the band density using ImageJ (http://imagej.nih.gov/ij/download.html) then normalized to the density of actin. All experiments were performed in triplicate and average relative fold changes were calculated.

For immunofluorescence, SNAI1 (H-130, Santa-Cruz Biotechnology, 1:50) and O-GlcNAc (RL2, Novus, 1:200) were incubated at 4°C overnight. After washing, Alexa 488–conjugated anti-mouse (green) and Alexa 594–conjugated anti-rabbit (red) (Invitrogen, 1:300) were used as secondary antibodies and incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes. DAPI (blue) was used as a nuclear stain and slides were mounted in aqueous mounting media (Vector Laboratories).

For N-glycosylation analysis, membrane was blocked in 3% BSA in TBS, washed in TBS, and incubated at 4°C overnight with Concanavalin A-HRP lectin (ConA; L6397, Sigma, 0.25 μg/ml) in high-salt TBST (HS-TBST; 1M NaCl, TBST). The blot was washed extensively in HS-TBST and developed using ECL detection system (GE Healthcare). ConA specificity was tested by blotting with or without 200 mM mannose (MilliporeSigma).

Histology and immunohistochemistry. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues were processed and stained with H&E according to common procedures. Tissues were prepared on plus slide antigens, and antigens were retrieved with Target Retrieval Solution (S1699, Dako) and probed for antigen with the following antibodies: Ki-67 (NCL-Ki67p, Leica, 1:1,000), p16 (F-12, Santa-Cruz Biotechnology, 1:200), pERK (4370, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:400), cleaved caspase-3 (9664, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:2,000), SNAI1 (NBP-80022, Novus, 1:200), c-Myc (Y69, Abcam/Epitomics, 1:500), and O-GlcNAc (RL2, Novus, 1:200), as previously described. For pathological analysis, a certified veterinarian pathologist (BWS) reviewed the disease burden for each mouse. For immunohistochemistry analysis, immunopositive cells were counted and analyzed from at least 5 different fields of view per section from more than 3 different animals in total. For SA-βGal stain, 10-μm sections were cut from Tissue-Tek cryo-OCT–infused (14-373-65, Thermo Fisher Scientific) frozen lung tissue, and staining was carried out as previously described (3). H&E, tissue processing, and c-Myc IHC were performed using the Johns Hopkins Oncology Tissue Services Core Facility.

Viral transduction and siRNA transfection. Lentivirus was generated by transfecting HEK-293T cells with SNAI1 shRNA constructs obtained from the Broad RNAi Consortium using pLKO.1-shRNA scramble vector (MilliporeSigma) as a negative control. H358 NSCLC cell lines were then transduced with virus as previously described. Retrovirus was produced using the Gryphon Amphotropic Packaging Cell Line (Allele Biotechnology), per the company’s recommendation. Early passage MEFs, noncancer HBEC3-KT cells, and NSCLC cell lines (A549, H460, and H23) were transfected with pWZL-Hygro vector (Ador pWZL-Hygro, Addgene) SNAI1 constructs twice in succession over a 36-hour period, followed by selection, as previously described for Twist1 cell lines. HBEC3-KT cells were infected with OGA or GFP control adenovirus at a MOI of 50 for 6 hours, and cell lysate was collected 48 hours after transduction. For siRNA transfection, cells were transfected with ON-TARGETplus nontargeting siRNA 1, human GFPT2 SMARTpool siRNA (L-010390-00-0005, Dharmacon), human UAP1 SMARTpool siRNA (L-017160-01-0005, Dharmacon), or human OGT SMARTpool siRNA (L-019111-00-0005, Dharmacon), for a final concentration of 50 nM. Samples were analyzed 48 hours after transfection.

Colony formation and proliferation assays. Cells were transiently transfected with OGT siRNA and plated at 500 cells per 10-cm dish. After 2 weeks, colonies were fixed and stained with crystal violet (0.5% in 95% methanol, MilliporeSigma) and stained colonies (defined as ≥50 cells) were counted. Quantification of MEFs was performed as previously described by using crystal violet staining and quantification by spectrophotometer. For all other cell proliferation experiments, CyQUANT NF Cell Proliferation assay kit (Molecular Probes, Invitrogen) was used to minimize influence of mitochondrial metabolism, according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

SA-βGal staining. After genetic or pharmacological treatment, noncancer and cancer cells were washed twice with PBS and then fixed with PBS containing 2% formaldehyde and 0.2% glutaraldehyde for 5 minutes. The cells were then incubated at 37°C overnight with staining solution (catalog 9860, Cell Signaling Technology). After incubation, cells were washed twice with PBS and viewed with bright-field microscopy. Cell number was measured by using the cell count feature of ImageJ (http://imagej.nih.gov/ij/download.html). All experiments were performed in triplicate and average relative fold changes were calculated.

Microarray data processing and analysis. Total RNA was isolated and purified from cells using TRIzol RNA Isolation Reagent (Life Technologies) as detailed by the manufacturer’s recommendation, with tissue homogenization. Labeled RNA was hybridized to the Illumina Mouse WG-6 Expression Array and scanned as previously described. Gene expression data were normalized using the Robust Multichip Average in the oligo Bioconductor package at the transcript level. Genes and gene sets with Benjamini-Hochberg P values below 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Gene set enrichment analysis was performed using the C2 Curated Gene Sets collection from the Molecular Signature Database 3.0 and statistical comparisons by Fisher’s exact test. All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE117519).

Determining differentially expressed genes, enriched gene sets, and gene ontology. Nonspecific filtering was used to remove genes with an interquartile range less than 0.05. To find differentially expressed genes between EMT/KrasG12D-driven tumors versus KrasG12D alone, Significance Analysis of Microarray (samr R package version 2.0) was applied using a 2-class unpaired comparison, minimal Z-score fold change of 1.2, and median false discovery rate of 0.05. Unannotated transcripts were not considered. To test whether gene sets were enriched in response to different conditions, we used gene set analysis as implemented in the GSA R package version 1.0329. The maximum mean test statistic was used to test enrichment using a 2-class comparison. All P values and false discovery rates were based on 500 to 1,000 permutations. For restandardization, a method that combines randomization and permutation to correct permutation values of the test statistic and to take into account the overall distribution of individual test statistics, the entire data set was used rather than only the genes in the gene sets tested. Gene ontology for comprehensive protein evolutionary and functional classification was performed using Protein Analysis THrough Evolutionary Relationships (PANTHER; http://pantherdb.org).

Isolation of type II pneumocyte from mouse lung. Type 2 pneumocytes were isolated from mouse lung following an adaptation of a previously described protocol (51). Briefly, a euthanized mouse was dissected, renal arteries sectioned, and lungs perfused with PBS to remove blood. Then, intratracheal lung perfusion of 1 ml dispase was applied for 10 minutes for predigestion. Lungs were isolated, sliced, and incubated for 30 minutes in dissociation buffer (1 ml collagenase, 3 ml dispase, 1–50 μl DNAse, 6 ml DMEM medium). Then, cells were washed in DMEM and negatively selected with CD45/CD31 antibodies and magnetic microbeads (MACS system, Miltenyi Biotec; LS columns catalog 130-042-401, CD45 mouse microbeads catalog 130-052-301, CD31 mouse microbeads catalog 130-097-418) to remove immune and endothelial cells. The CD45/CD31 negative fraction, composed of type 2 pneumocytes, red blood cells, and fibroblast, was collected and subjected to EpCAM-positive selection using EpCAM-FITC antibody (MACS system, Miltenyi Biotec; CD326 EpCAM-FITC; mouse, clone caa7-9G8, catalog 130-102-214) and anti-FITC microbeads (MACS system, Miltenyi Biotec; anti-FITC microbeads catalog 130-048-701) to isolate the type 2 pneumocytes. Once isolated, type 2 pneumocytes were maintained in culture in keratinocyte media.

Nucleotide sugar analysis. Nucleotide sugars were rapidly extracted from adherent cells using ice-cold acetonitrile as previously reported (52). Briefly, cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS. Ice-cold acetonitrile spiked with the internal standard BRDu (10 μM; 1 ml) was added to cells prior to 300 μl water. Cellular debris were scraped and transferred to an Eppendorf tube. Proteins were pelleted at 14,000g (10 minutes at 4°C) and extracted in 0.5% (wt/vol) SDS in 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0 prior to a BSA protein estimation. The supernatant was lyophilized in a Speedvac and stored until analysis at –80°C.

Nucleotide sugars were separated and quantified using an approach previously reported (53). Briefly, nucleotides and nucleotide sugars were resuspended in ultrapure water and filtered through a 0.22-μm filter. Samples were analyzed on an Amersham Pharmacia SMART uHPLC and detected at 214, 254, and 280 nm using a diode array detector. The HPLC was equipped with a SUPELCOSIL LC-18-T column (15 cm × 4.6 mm, 3 μm particle size), which features an octadecylsilane bonded phase. The column was equilibrated in 100 mM phosphate buffer containing 8 mM tetrabutylammonium bisulfate at pH 5.5 (250 μl/minute). Nucleotides and nucleotide sugars (10%) were eluted from the column using a linear triphasic gradient: 0–5 minutes 0% (vol/vol) B; 5–15 minutes 0%–40% (vol/vol) B, 15–52.5 minutes 40%–85% (vol/vol) B. In addition to the samples, a standard curve was generated using fixed concentrations of BRDu (1,000 pmol) and decreasing concentrations of UDP-GlcNAc (1,000, 500, 250, 125 pmol). We noted that baseline separation of UDP-GlcNAc and GalNAc was not achieved, and the area under the curve (A280) for UDP-HexNAc (GlcNAc/GalNAc) and BRDu was calculated. BRDu is an internal standard spiked into the extraction buffer, and it was used to normalize each sample. The concentration of nucleotides is reported as picomoles of UDP-HexNAc per mg of protein.

Measurement of oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and proton production rate (PPR). Assessment of cellular respiration and aerobic glycolysis was performed by measuring OCR and PPR with a Seahorse Bioscience XF24 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience) as previously described. Briefly, cell lines were plated in standard growth media at a density of 4 × 104 cells per well 24 hours prior to metabolic analysis. To measure OCR, 1 hour prior to metabolic analysis the normal growth media was replaced with XF minimal basal medium (Seahorse Bioscience) supplemented with 11 mM glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 1X GlutaMax (Life Technologies). To measure PPR, 1 hour prior to metabolic analysis the normal growth media was replaced with XF minimal basal medium (Seahorse Bioscience) supplemented with 11 mM glucose and 1X GlutaMax (Life Technologies). After changing to respective XF media, cells were incubated at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere without CO 2 . Oligomycin (1 μM), FCCP (400 nM), rotenone (2 μM), antimycin A (2 μM), and 2-deoxy-D-glucose (100 mM) were added serially to determine mitochondrial respiration measurements. Oligomycin (1 μM) and 2-deoxy-D-glucose (100 mM) were added serially to determine glycolytic capacity measurements. Data presented are normalized per cell number per well.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was carried out using GraphPad Prism v5.04 (GraphPad Software). Based on previous experience with our KrasG12D transgenic lung cancer mouse models, the sample sizes used typically reflect 3 or more individual primary tumors, each from different mice (that is, biological, not technical, replicates). The survival and tumor latency of mouse cohorts were calculated using Kaplan-Meier estimation and compared with the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Statistical analysis of pharmacological treatments (TMG and DON) and contingency tables were calculated using Fisher’s exact test. Statistical analysis of the data was performed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnet post hoc test, or 2-way ANOVA with Sidak post hoc test. Values are mean ± SD, where appropriate. Significance is noted as P < 0.05 unless stated.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with Stanford Administrative Panel on Lab Animal Care (APLAC) and Johns Hopkins Animal Care and Use Committee (ACUC) protocols. Animals were housed in a pathogen-free environment.