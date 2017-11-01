Caspase-11–mediated endothelial pyroptosis underlies endotoxemia-induced lung injury

LPS in ECs induces pyroptotic cell death via activation of inflammatory caspases. We first addressed the question of whether ECs sense LPS in the cytoplasm and initiate caspase-4/5/11–mediated pyroptosis. To mimic LPS internalization by uptake of bacterial microvesicles (23), we encapsulated FITC-labeled LPS in lipofectamine-based liposomes (15, 17) and transfected ECs. We observed the intracellular uptake of FITC-LPS by imaging flow cytometery (37) (Figure 1, A and B). This increased in a time-dependent manner so that half the endothelium displayed internalized LPS by 6 hours (Figure 1C). To assess in vivo uptake of LPS, FITC-LPS was injected i.p. in C57BL/6 mice. Here, we also observed the uptake of LPS in lung microvascular ECs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94495DS1). Using confocal microscopy, we generated a 3D Z stack image, which confirmed intracellular localization of systemically injected FITC-LPS in the lung endothelium (Supplemental Video 1). We next addressed whether intracellular LPS in ECs induced pyroptosis. LPS transfection caused massive EC lysis, whereas extracellular incubation with the same dose of LPS had no significant effect (Figure 1D). LPS transfection induced marked lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release (~40%), which was far greater than the cell lysis achieved by apoptosis (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Intracellular LPS induces EC pyroptosis via activation of inflammatory caspases in mice and humans. (A) Flow cytometry histograms and (B) representative cytometry images of hMVECs transfected with 2 μg/ml FITC-labeled LPS (O111:B4) for 3 hours. LPS fluorescence in green and nuclear staining in red show that LPS crossed the EC plasma membrane. Scale bar: 20 μm. BF, bright field. (C) Time course of hMVEC intracellular FITC-LPS fluorescence in the presence of a transfection (T) reagent. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 5. **P < 0.01 from baseline; ^P < 0.01 from previous group using ANOVA. (D) Phase-contrast micrographs of control hMVECs after a 16-hour period of LPS (2 μg/ml) incubation and after a 16-hour period of LPS transfection (2 μg/ml) show that LPS transfection, but not LPS incubation, induced lytic cell death. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Release of LDH showed that LPS incubation (2 μg/ml) for 16 hours or staurosporine-induced (STP-induced) apoptosis resulted in minimal LDH release, whereas LPS transfection (2 μg/ml) led to marked cell lysis. Cells were primed with an initial exposure to LPS (500 ng/ml for 3 hours). Cell lysis was blocked by the pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK or knockdown (KD) of the human inflammatory caspases 4 and 5 (Casp4/5). Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 5. ***P < 0.001 using ANOVA.

Cell lysis was blocked by the pan-caspase inhibitor z-VAD-FMK (Figure 1E), confirming that this was due to a caspase-mediated lytic cell death. To identify the underlying mechanism, we investigated the role of the inflammatory caspases 4 and 5 in human ECs. Depletion of caspase-4 or -5 by siRNAs prevented LPS-induced pyroptosis (Figure 1E). Further, LPS internalization triggered the pyroptosis response in all ECs studied, including human dermal microvascular endothelial cell line HMEC 1, human umbilical vein ECs (HUVECs), and mouse lung microvascular ECs (mMVECs-L) (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

TLR4-mediated LPS signaling synergizes with intracellular LPS to activate endothelial pyroptosis. We next addressed the role of a priming signal in ECs through stimulation with TLR agonists in activating pyroptosis. LPS priming via TLR4 induced expression of caspase-11 in murine ECs (Figure 2A). Human caspase-4 is thought to be constitutively expressed in phagocytic cells (38), whereas human caspase-5 is inducible (39). We observed basal expression of caspase-4 and caspase-5 in human ECs, and both caspases were markedly upregulated in human ECs by priming with extracellular LPS (Figure 2B); the priming effect was more prominent with caspase-4 (Figure 2C). Primed ECs showed lysis as early as 3 hours after LPS transfection, whereas significant pyroptosis was observed in nonprimed cells only after 12 hours (Figure 2D), consistent with increased sensitivity of ECs due to priming-induced upregulation of inflammatory caspases. We also observed that LPS concentrations in primed ECs as low as 50 ng/ml induced pyroptosis (Figure 2E). To determine whether alternate priming pathways could substitute for TLR4, we also primed cells with TLR2 ligand Pam 3 CSK 4 and TLR3 ligand poly(I:C). Here we found that priming with these TLR ligands also induced cell lysis similar to LPS (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3). As TLR4 may be dispensable for intracellular LPS-mediated pyroptosis in macrophages (10, 11), we isolated ECs from Tlr4–/– mice and primed these cells with either Pam 3 CSK 4 or poly(I:C) instead of LPS. These cells also responded to cytoplasmic LPS similarly to WT ECs (Figure 2F), whereas ECs generated from Casp11–/– mice demonstrated no evidence of pyroptosis. Thus, caspase-11, but not TLR4, is required for intracellular LPS-mediated endothelial pyroptosis.

Figure 2 TLR4-mediated LPS signaling is required for activation of endothelial pyroptosis. Immunoblot analysis of the inflammatory caspase-11 in mMVECs (A) and the inflammatory caspases 4 and 5 in hMVECs (B) in the presence or absence of priming with extracellular 500 ng/ml LPS for 3 hours prior to transfecting the cells with 2 μg/ml LPS for 16 hours. (C) Quantification of the inflammatory caspase expression shows significant upregulation of caspases 4 and 5 in human ECs and caspase-11 in mouse ECs with priming. Statistics obtained from Student’s 2-tailed t test. (D) hMVECs were first primed with extracellular (E) LPS or PBS, then transfected (T) with LPS or only incubated (I) with extracellular LPS. (E) Dose dependence of EC lysis in hMVECs induced by intracellular LPS. (F) LDH release by mMVEC isolated from WT, Tlr4–/–, and Casp11–/– mice after internalization of LPS for 16 hours. CTRL, control. (G) Western blot and (H) ELISA detection of mature IL-1β in hMVEC lysates and culture supernatants 16 hours after endothelial transfection with LPS (2 μg/ml) or without LPS transfection. (H) There was a significant amount of mature IL-1β release when ECs were primed with extracellular LPS and subsequently exposed to intracellular LPS for 16 hours. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. n ≥ = 5. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. All statistics except C obtained from ANOVA.

Caspases 4/5/11 activate NLRP3 inflammasome, resulting in IL-1β cleavage (31). We observed increased expression of pro–IL-1β after priming, while maturation required cytoplasmic LPS in ECs (Figure 2G). There was minimal release of mature IL-1β with extracellular LPS incubation or with intracellular LPS in the absence of priming, but there was marked mature IL-1β release when ECs were primed with extracellular LPS and subsequently exposed to cytoplasmic LPS (Figure 2H). Thus, priming of ECs through upregulation of caspases 4/5/11 markedly enhanced IL-1β production, maturation, and secretion and the full activation of pyroptosis.

Caspase-11 is required for endotoxemia-induced lung vascular hyperpermeability and mortality. To evaluate the role of caspase-11 in the pathogenesis of ALI-induced endotoxemia, we first determined lung microvessel filtration coefficient (as a measure of lung vascular permeability) in WT and Casp11–/– mice. At 6 hours after exposure to a lethal dose of systemic LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.), WT mice showed a marked increase in lung vascular leakiness that is characteristic of ALI, while the response was abrogated in Casp11–/– mice (Figure 3A). Cross sections of lung showed edema in WT mouse lungs, whereas Casp11–/– mice were protected (Figure 3B). Analysis for leukocyte accumulation (Figure 3C) and myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity (Figure 3D) (used as a marker for neutrophil influx) demonstrated that caspase-11 was required for leukocyte infiltration in endotoxemia-induced ALI.

Figure 3 Requirement for caspase-11 expressed in nonhematopoietic cells in mediating endotoxemia-induced acute lung vascular injury and mortality. (A) Lung microvessel filtration coefficient (a measure of lung vascular permeability) was determined in WT and Casp11–/– mice, and the data points depicting individual mice are shown. Mice were exposed to systemic LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.) for 6 hours. Statistics obtained from 2-tailed Student’s t test.(B) H&E-stained cross section of the lung from control mice and LPS-exposed mice at 6 hours shows interstitial edema (indicated by arrows) in WT but not in Casp11–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. V, lung microvasculature. Images are representative of 5 animals. Quantitative analysis for leukocyte infiltration in lungs (C) and lung tissue MPO activity (D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Statistics in C and D obtained from ANOVA. (E) Survival of Casp1/11DKO mice and Casp1–/– Casp11Tg mice subjected to a lethal dose of LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.) was assessed and is presented as a Kaplan-Meier plot. (F) Casp11–/– mice underwent BM irradiation and transplantation with WT BM to reconstitute caspase-11 in hematopoietic cells. Global Casp11–/– mice as well as Casp11–/–mice transplanted with WT hematopoietic-lineage cell (BMT) chimeras were protected from lethal sepsis, while nontransplanted WT control mice were not.

To differentiate between the roles of inflammatory caspase-1 and caspase-11 in inducing mortality, survival of Casp1–/– Casp1–/– (Casp1/11DKO) mice and Casp1–/– Casp11Tg mice was studied following exposure to a lethal dose of LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.). Genetic deletion of both inflammatory caspases resulted in 90% survival, whereas mice lacking caspase-1 but expressing caspase-11 exhibited 0% survival within 72 hours (Figure 3E), indicating the central role of caspase-11 in the mechanism of endotoxemia-induced death.

We also determined whether the protective effect of caspase-11 deletion was due to caspase-11 expressed in hematopoietic versus nonhematopoietic cells. Casp11–/– mice underwent BM irradiation and transplantation with WT BM to reconstitute WT caspase-11 in hematopoietic cells. Global Casp11–/– mice as well as Casp11–/– mice transplanted with WT hematopoietic-lineage cells were protected from lethal sepsis, while control WT mice were not (Figure 3F), thus demonstrating the crucial role of caspase-11 expressed in nonhematopoietic cells for endotoxemic mortality.

We also investigated whether caspase-11 is important in the mechanism of ALI and mortality induced by polymicrobial sepsis in the cecal ligation puncture (CLP) model. Lung sections from Casp11–/– mice showed reductions in inflammation and lung injury compared with those from control mice after CLP for 12 hours (Supplemental Figure 4A). Deletion of caspase-11 prevented CLP-induced mortality (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Endothelial-expressed caspase-11 is required for endotoxin-induced ALI. We next investigated whether ALI induced by endotoxin was due to caspase-11 expressed in the endothelium per se. Here, we used mice carrying a LoxP site–flanked Casp11 for tissue-specific deletion of caspase-11 and induced endothelial-specific deletion of caspase-11 (Casp11EC–/–) by crossing Casp11fl/fl mice with Endo-SCL-Cre mice (40), which express the Cre-recombinase in the adult endothelium upon induction with tamoxifen. Lung microvessel filtration coefficients determined in Casp11EC–/– mice following exposure to systemic LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.) demonstrated that EC-specific deletion of caspase-11 did not affect baseline lung vascular leakiness, but fully prevented LPS-induced lung vascular leakiness in contrast with Casp11fl/fl mice (Figure 4A). Lung sections from Casp11EC–/– mice showed marked reduction in inflammation and lung injury at 6 hours following LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.) as compared with sections from Casp11fl/fl mice (Figure 4B). Endothelial-specific caspase-11 deletion also prevented the increase in lung wet/dry weight ratio, a measure of tissue edema (Figure 4C). Further, analysis for neutrophil infiltration (Figure 4D) and circulating levels of IL-1β, released during pyroptosis, also showed marked reductions following EC-specific caspase-11 deletion, which was comparable to protection seen in mice with global caspase-11 deletion (Figure 4E). Kaplan-Meier survival plots of mice challenged with a lethal LPS dose (40 mg/kg i.p.) demonstrated that EC-specific deletion of caspase-11 improved survival from 0% to 50%–60%, whereas global caspase-11 deletion increased survival to 70%–80% at 7 days (Figure 4F). Similar results were seen in lung microvessel filtration coefficient (Supplemental Figure 5A) and Kaplan-Meier survival analysis (Supplemental Figure 5B) of Casp11EC–/– mice challenged with CLP for 12 hours, thus demonstrating the central role of endothelial caspase-11 in mediating ALI and mortality in polymicrobial sepsis.

Figure 4 EC-expressed caspase-11 Is required for ALI induced by endotoxemia. (A) Lung microvessel filtration coefficient was assessed in Casp11fl/fl and Casp11EC–/– mice following exposure to systemic LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.) for 6 hours. (B) Representative H&E staining (n = 6 mice per group) of lung sections from Casp11fl/fl and Cas11EC–/– mice shows marked reduction in inflammation and lung injury in the latter group at 6 hours following LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) A similar protective effect was also observed when assessing the lung wet/dry ratio. (D) Quantitative analysis for neutrophil infiltration in the lungs by assessing lung tissue MPO activity. (E) Circulating levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β, which is released during pyroptosis. Scatter plots show mean ± SEM. Dots represent data from individual mice. ***P < 0.001. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival plots of mice challenged with a lethal LPS dose (40 mg/kg i.p.) show that EC-specific deletion of caspase-11 improves survival from 0% to 50%–60%. Statistics obtained from 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Pyroptotic ECs generate microparticles in a caspase-11–dependent manner. It remains unclear whether EC-derived microparticles (MPs) are generated during caspase-11–dependent pyroptosis in incipient ALI. Here, we used imaging flow cytometry to evaluate MP generation from pyroptotic ECs. MPs were identified by size gating (<2 μm) correlated with object area in the bright field channel and intensity of the dark field side scatter (Figure 5, A and B). We observed that ECs released MPs in vitro following LPS transfection, but not LPS incubation (Figure 5C), indicating that cytoplasmic LPS entry was required for MP release. Pyroptotic ECs displayed increases in total MP counts, and percentages of MPs positive for the endothelial surface marker PECAM (CD31+) increased to 90% (Figure 5, D and E), indicating that fragmented endothelial plasma membrane was the primary source of MPs released by cytoplasmic LPS challenge.

Figure 5 Pyroptotic ECs generate MP in caspase-11–dependent manner. (A and B) Flow cytometry showing size calibration and gate definition of MPs using fluorescent polystyrene bead standards of various sizes. MPs were gated by size gating (<2 μm) correlated with object area in the bright field channel and intensity of the dark field side scatter (SSC). (C) Pyroptotic ECs released CD31+ MPs. Supernatants were collected from either control hMVECs only incubated (I) with LPS or primed cells transfected with LPS (2 μg/ml) for 16 hours. Samples were then analyzed using imaging flow cytometer. (D) Representative images of MPs from control (gray), LPS incubation (magenta), and LPS transduction (T) (blue). (E) Pyroptotic ECs displayed increase in total MP counts as well as enhanced CD31+ expression on MPs. Representative flow cytometry dot blots (F) and quantification (G) of MPs measured in the plasma of WT, Casp11–/–, Casp11fl/fl, and Casp11EC–/–mice 6 hours after LPS challenge (40 mg/kg i.p.). Endothelial-specific deletion of caspase-11 prevented the generation of endothelial MPs similarly to global caspase-11 deletion, thus demonstrating that EC MP release was due to the activation of endothelial caspase-11. (H) Micrograph of MPs from mouse plasma, visualized by imaging flow cytometry, showing MPs of endothelial (CD31+CD41–) and platelet (CD31+CD41+) origins. Assessment of endothelial-derived MPs from plasma of healthy volunteers (control) and ARDS patients (described in Supplemental Table 1) in a representative flow cytometry dot plot (I) and a bar graph quantification (J) shows significant increases in endothelial MP release, consistent with endothelial pyroptosis during ALI/ARDS in patients. ** P < 0.01; *** P < 0.001 by ANOVA (E and G) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (J).

We next examined MP generation in vivo during endotoxemia. EC MPs were assessed by labeling for CD31, while the platelet marker CD41 was used to exclude platelet MPs, which are also positive for CD31. Representative flow cytometry dot blots (Figure 5F) and quantification (Figure 5G) of circulating MPs in WT, Casp11–/–, Casp11fl/fl, and Casp11EC–/– mice 6 hours after LPS challenge (40 mg/kg i.p.) demonstrated that endothelial-specific deletion of caspase-11 prevented the generation of endothelial MPs. This response was similar to that observed with global caspase-11 deletion, indicating that EC MP release was due to activation of endothelial caspase-11. Micrographs of MPs in mouse plasma showed that the majority of circulating MPs in endotoxemia were derived from ECs (Figure 5H). To address relevance to ARDS, we determined endothelial MP levels in the plasma of healthy volunteers and ARDS patients (described in Supplemental Table 1). Flow cytometry dot plot (Figure 5I) and quantification (Figure 5J) showed significantly greater release of endothelial MPs in ALI/ARDS patients, consistent with the results in mice above. To assess whether the increase in the circulating endothelial MP count was also seen in other forms of pulmonary edema, we quantified endothelial MPs in patients with cardiogenic pulmonary edema (CPE). No significant difference was observed in the circulating MP levels of CPE patients when compared with control subjects(Supplemental Figure 6), demonstrating the relevance of the circulating endothelial MP count as an indicator of widespread endothelial destruction during endotoxemia.

Endothelial caspase-11 activation is required for mature IL-1β generation and Gsdmd cleavage. IL-1β is a proinflammatory cytokine synthesized as a 31-kDa precursor protein and proteolytically activated by inflammatory caspases to release mature IL-1β (also known as p17) protein during pyroptotic cell death (12–14, 18, 21). To address whether IL-1β cleavage is mediated by EC-specific caspase-11, Casp11fl/fl and Casp11EC–/– mice were challenged with LPS (40 mg/kg i.p.). Lung ECs were isolated and immunoblotting was performed for pro–IL-1β and mature IL-1β protein. EC-specific deletion of caspase-11 prevented pro–IL-1β generation following endotoxemia (Figure 6, A and B). Another critical target of caspase-11 is the pore-forming pyroptosis perforin Gsdmd, which is cleaved into its active form by caspase-11 and forms pores promoting cell swelling and lytic cell death (12, 14–17). We observed that cytoplasmic LPS in human ECs markedly increased formation of the active, cleaved Gsdmd p30 protein (Figures 6, C and D). Moreover Gsdmd cleavage was inhibited in lung ECs of Casp11EC–/– mice following LPS challenge (Figure 6, E and F).