Clarin-1 gene transfer rescues auditory synaptopathy in model of Usher syndrome

Production of Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– knockout mice. RT-PCR showed that all 3 Clrn1 isoforms (1, 2, and 3) were present in the auditory hearing organ on postnatal day 15 (P15) and P30, whereas only isoforms 2 and 3 were found in isolated auditory hair cells (Figure 1B). We investigated clarin-1 function by generating 2 types of clarin-1–deficient mice. The first, a mouse model with a ubiquitous embryonic Clrn1 deletion, was obtained by crossing of Clrn1ex4fl/fl mice, in which exon 4, the exon common to all clarin-1 isoforms, is floxed (Figure 1A), with PGK-Cre+/– mice (15). The resulting total knockout mice are referred to hereafter as Clrn1ex4–/– mice. The second, a mouse model with a postnatal Clrn1 deletion specific to hair cells, was generated by crossing of Clrn1ex4fl/fl mice with Myo15-Cre+/– mice (16, 17). The use of Myo15-Cre+/– mice allowed the expression of the Cre recombinase in all cochlear hair cells, starting from birth at the base of the cochlea and at P6 at the apex (16). Using P15 ROSA26+/– Myo15-Cre+/– mice and lacZ expression, we confirmed that Cre was expressed in hair cells, but not in spiral ganglion neurons (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94351DS1). The lack of Clrn1 expression in the hair cells of Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice was confirmed by RT-PCR on isolated auditory hair cells on P15 and P30 (Figure 1B). These conditional clarin-1 knockout mice are referred to as Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. The results of structural and functional analyses were similar for Clrn1ex4fl/fl, Clrnex4+/–, and Clrn1ex4+/+ mice. We therefore used these mice indifferently as controls.

Hearing impairment in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. We assessed auditory function by recording auditory brainstem responses (ABRs) in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, from P15, just after hearing onset (P12–P13 in mice), until P60. In Clrn1ex4–/– mice, ABR thresholds following tone bursts were markedly high over the entire 5- to 40-kHz frequency range, from P15 onward, at a sound pressure level (SPL) exceeding 90 dB, versus only 20–40 dB in control mice (Figure 1, C and D). In addition, distortion-product otoacoustic emissions (DPOAEs), which probe the activity of outer hair cells (OHCs), the mechanical amplifiers of the sound stimulus, were undetectable in these mice with a constitutive clarin-1 knockout (Figure 1E). By contrast, Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice displayed progressive hearing loss from P15 to P60 (Figure 1, C and D). Interestingly, at P15–P20, the ABR thresholds of these mice were 20–40 dB higher than those of control mice, for all frequencies, whereas DPOAEs were similar to those in control mice (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1B). Hearing thresholds continued to increase with aging, reaching an SPL of 75–100 dB by P30–P60, across the 5- to 40-kHz frequency spectrum (Figure 1, C and D). From P20 onward, DPOAE thresholds also progressively increased, to an SPL 20–30 dB above that of control mice on P44 (Figure 1E), suggesting the occurrence of an additional late progressive OHC defect in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice.

Abnormal hair bundle development in the cochlear hair cells of Clrn1ex4–/– but not Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. We investigated the cause of the hearing defect in the 2 clarin-1–deficient mice, by performing morphological analyses on the hearing organ. Scanning electron microscopy analyses in Clrn1ex4–/– mice, from P0 onward, revealed the presence of severe abnormalities throughout the cochlea, affecting both IHC and OHC hair bundles (Figure 2, B and E). In place of their normal V shape, the OHC hair bundles had a wavy, hooked form, and were occasionally fragmented into 2 or 3 clumps of stereocilia (Figure 2, A, B, D, and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). On P12, the short row of stereocilia had almost entirely regressed in both the IHCs and the OHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– mice (Figure 2, B and E, and Supplemental Figure 2B). These abnormalities were observed throughout the cochlea, at its base, middle, and apex, consistent with the profound hearing loss in Clrn1ex4–/– mice. By contrast, similar analyses in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice showed that the IHC and OHC hair bundles were normal in shape until P30, with the typical 3 graded rows of stereocilia (Figure 2, A, C, D, and F, and Supplemental Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). On P30, in both Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, the coupling between OHCs and the overlying tectorial membrane was preserved, as indicated by the presence of imprints of the tallest row of stereocilia on the lower surface of the tectorial membrane and the normal distribution of stereocilin associated with these imprints (Figure 2G and Figure 3, A and B). However, in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, from P30 onward, the stereocilia of the short row were heterogeneous in length, with some missing entirely, in both the IHCs and the OHCs. The stereocilia progressively regressed until the hair bundles degenerated completely, as observed on P120 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 2 Architecture of the hearing organ in Clrn1ex4–/– mice and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. (A–F) Hair bundle structure is affected in Clrn1ex4–/– mice but not in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. Throughout the spiral cochlea, the OHC hair bundles of Clrn1ex4–/– mice are linear, wavy, and/or hooked in shape (B and E), contrasting with the V-shaped hair bundles in control (A and D) and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (C and F) mice. Note that the upper image of IHCs in C is a crop of Supplemental Figure 3A (lower portion of P20 panel). Similar hair bundle abnormalities were observed along the entire cochlear axis between P12 and P25 (images representative of 12 mice). The stereocilia of the short row (colored in red) regressed entirely in most of the OHCs of P12 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (E), but not in those of P20 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (F). (G) The physical coupling between the tallest stereocilia of OHCs and the overlying tectorial membrane (TM) was preserved in both Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, as shown by the presence of imprints of the stereocilia (white arrows) on the lower surface of the tectorial membrane. Scale bars: 1 μm.

Figure 3 Distribution of F-actin and USH1 proteins in OHCs lacking clarin-1. (A) Distribution of USH1 proteins (myosin VIIa, harmonin b, cadherin-23, protocadherin-15) and stereocilin in the apical region of F-actin–labeled stereocilia (red) in P12 control mice. (B) The typical targeting and localization of USH1 proteins in the stereocilia is preserved in the absence of clarin-1, regardless of the shape of the Clrn1ex4–/– hair bundles. (C) The F-actin labeling of the cuticular plate in P12 Clrn1ex4–/– mice is irregular, with the presence of furrows delimiting regions of clumped stereocilia. Stereocilin immunostaining (green) was used to visualize the hair bundle stereocilia. (D) No such irregularity of staining is observed in OHCs from control and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. Scanning electron microscopy micrographs show selected OHC hair bundles (from P12 Clrn1ex4–/–, P15 control, and P20 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice) with hair bundle shapes similar to those of the immunostained hair bundles. Images obtained from 2–5 mice for each genotype. Scale bars: 1 μm.

We explored the distribution of the USH proteins of the mechano-electrical transduction machinery (18) in the hair bundles of clarin-1–deficient mice (Figure 3, A and B). The apical region of the stereocilia was typically enriched in USH1 proteins (myosin VIIa, harmonin, cadherin-23, and protocadherin-15) in Clrn1ex4–/– (Figure 3, A and B) and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) mice on P12. However, in Clrn1ex4–/– OHCs with fragmented hair bundles, the staining of the F-actin–labeled cuticular plate on the apical surface was heterogeneous, with furrows corresponding to regions of clumped stereocilia (Figure 3C). By contrast, F-actin staining was homogeneous in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, in which all the OHCs had normal V-shaped hair bundles and a normal cuticular plate, regardless of the stage or cochlear position analyzed (Figure 3D).

An early defect of sound-evoked auditory nerve compound action potentials in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. In Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, the progressive increase in ABR thresholds in a context of normal DPOAEs and hair cell stereocilia morphology until P20 suggested that the postnatal loss of clarin-1 probably affected the normal functioning of IHCs and/or their associated primary auditory neurons. We tested this hypothesis, by recording cochlear nerve compound action potentials (CAPs), which reflect the synchronous firing of primary auditory neurons in response to neurotransmitter release at IHC ribbon synapses, in young Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice between the ages of P15 and P20. In response to loud sound stimuli (SPL of 95 dB), for which the cochlear response is independent of the amplifying activity of OHCs, CAP latencies were 30% longer, with amplitudes 75% smaller, as compared with control mice (Figure 1F). These findings suggested a defect of synaptic transmission from IHCs to their primary afferent neurons in the absence of clarin-1.

Abnormal Ca2+ currents and lower efficiency of Ca2+-triggered synaptic exocytosis in IHCs lacking clarin-1. Synaptic vesicle exocytosis in IHCs is known to be controlled by Ca2+ influx through L-type Ca v 1.3 channels, which are tightly clustered in the vicinity of the synaptic ribbons (19–21). We investigated possible changes in the voltage-dependent activation of Ca2+ currents in mutant IHCs. As in control mice (22), we observed a transient developmental upregulation of Ca2+ current density, defining a peak Ca2+ current normalized against cell membrane area, between P6 and P9 in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– IHCs (Figure 4, A–E). On P9, an immature stage before the onset of hearing, IHCs from both Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice had normal Ca2+ currents, with amplitudes and densities similar to those of IHCs from control littermates (Figure 4, A, C, and E, and Supplemental Table 1). From P13 to P18, after the onset of hearing, Ca2+ current density gradually declined to steady-state levels below the values obtained on P6 in control mice, whereas a much less pronounced downregulation was observed in the IHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (Figure 4, B, D, and E, and Supplemental Table 1). On P18, the Ca2+ current density in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice was almost twice that in control mice. These results suggested that clarin-1 is essential for the synaptic maturation of Ca2+ channels in IHCs at the onset of hearing.

Figure 4 Abnormal Ca2+ currents in mutant IHCs lacking clarin-1. (A–D) Ca2+ currents in IHCs were activated with a depolarizing voltage-ramp protocol (1 mV/ms) from –90 to +30 mV. The amplitude of Ca2+ currents is normal on P9, but larger in Clrn1ex4–/– (blue curves, A and B) and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (red curves, C and D) mice than in controls (black curves, A–D) on P13. (E) Comparative change in peak Ca2+ current density (peak I Ca2+ at –10 mV normalized with respect to cell size) with age, at pre- and post-hearing stages (from P6 to P18), in IHCs from Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice and control mice. (F) Boltzmann fit of the I-V curve for IHC Ca2+ currents (100-ms voltage steps) in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– and control mice on P18. (G) Comparative change in the half-maximal activation voltage of I Ca2+ (V 1/2 ) before and after hearing onset (from P6 to P18) in IHCs from Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– and control mice. (H and I) I Ca2+ activation time constant measured for various voltage steps from a holding potential at –80 mV in IHCs of P13 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (H), P18 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (I), and the corresponding control mice. (J) IHCs from P18 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (red) and control (black) mice were subjected to voltage steps from –80 mV to various membrane potentials for 100 milliseconds (inset: current traces for a Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mouse and a control mouse). The current reduction at the end of the 100-millisecond step (Ca2+-dependent inactivation, CDI) is expressed as a percentage of I Ca2+ peak (%): CDI = [I Ca2+ peak – I Ca2+ 100 ms ]/I Ca2+p eak . The values shown are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 (E–J, Student’s t test with Welch’s correction; and A–D, 2-way ANOVA); n, number of cells.

An analysis of the voltage-dependent activation of Ca2+ currents revealed a negative shift of 7 mV in P18–P21 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (Figure 4, F and G). This negative shift began on P9 before the occurrence of significant changes in Ca2+ current amplitude and density, and increased over subsequent days. A similar negative shift was also observed in Clrn1ex4–/– mice on P9 and P13 (Supplemental Table 1). On P18, the steepness of the voltage-dependent activation curve was also significantly lower in the mutant mice (4.2 ± 0.1 pA/mV, n = 7 cells) than in control mice (5.7 ± 0.2 pA/mV, n = 8 cells; P < 0.05; Supplemental Table 1). In addition, the kinetics of Ca2+ current activation at negative membrane potentials were slower in both Clrn1ex4–/– (Figure 4H) and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (Figure 4I) mice than in control mice, from P9 onward. Furthermore, the time-dependent inactivation of Ca2+ currents in the IHCs of the 2 clarin-1–deficient mouse mutants was greater than that in the control mice on P13 and P18 (Figure 4J), probably reflecting extended Ca2+-dependent inactivation due to a greater influx of Ca2+ (Figure 4, B, D, and E).

Overall, the Clrn1 knockout mice (Clrn1ex4–/–) and the postnatal hair cell–specific conditional knockout mice (Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/–) displayed similar sequential changes in the activity and expression of IHC Ca2+ currents: a normal initial upregulation peaking on P9, followed by an abnormally weak downregulation of the density of these currents after P9. We then investigated Ca2+-triggered exocytosis in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– IHCs (Figure 5). Analyses of the membrane capacitance changes (ΔC m ) of these IHCs in response to brief depolarizing voltage steps showed that the Ca2+ efficiency and kinetics of exocytosis were normal at P9 (Figure 5, A and C), but decreased from P13 onward (Figure 5, B and D, and Supplemental Table 2). We then probed the intracellular Ca2+ sensitivity of the exocytotic release machinery in IHCs, independently of the voltage activation of the Ca2+ channels, by uncaging intracellular Ca2+ with UV flash photolysis (19, 23) (Figure 5, E–G). Following Ca2+ uncaging, the IHCs of P14 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice had lower rates of exocytosis (dC m /dt) (Figure 5, E and F) and lower maximum amplitudes than control IHCs (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Ca2+-mediated exocytosis in mutant IHCs lacking clarin-1. (A–D) Exocytosis was measured after various voltage steps between –80 mV and –5 mV, with each voltage step lasting 100 milliseconds (A–C) or 25 milliseconds (D). A simple power function was fitted to the data (y = axN, where a is exocytotic slope efficiency and N the power index; Supplemental Table 2). Ca2+ efficiency for IHC exocytosis was normal at P9, but was significantly lower in P13 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (a = 0.04 ± 0.01 fF/pA) than in control littermates (a = 0.13 ± 0.01 fF/pA; P < 0.05) and in P13 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (a = 0.07 ± 0.01 fF/pA) than in control littermates (a = 0.16 ± 0.01 fF/pA; P < 0.05). (E–G) Mean exocytotic response curves evoked by UV uncaging of intracellular Ca2+ in IHCs from P14 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (red) and control (black) mice. (F) Exocytosis rates obtained by a derivative function (dC m /dt) of the curves shown in E. (G) Comparative exocytotic peak upon Ca2+ photorelease in mutant and control IHCs. (H) Exocytosis kinetics for constant voltage steps from –80 to –10 mV, with durations increasing from 10 to 100 milliseconds, in IHCs from P18 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (red) and control (black) mice. The intracellular Ca2+ buffer was 1 mM or 5 mM EGTA. A simple exponential function was fitted to the data, with similar time constants of 25 ± 10 milliseconds (n = 12) and 33 ± 18 milliseconds (n = 11) for controls in 1 mM and 5 mM EGTA, respectively. For Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– IHCs, the time constant increased from 102 ± 50 milliseconds (n = 27) in 1 mM EGTA to 205 ± 32 milliseconds (n = 10) in 5 mM EGTA (P < 0.05). The values shown are means ± SEM; *P < 0.05 (A–F and H, 2-way ANOVA; and G, Mann-Whitney test).

Our findings thus indicated that the absence of clarin-1 results in an IHC synaptopathy characterized by (a) a much weaker downregulation of Ca2+ currents than normally observed at the onset of hearing, (b) a hyperpolarized voltage-activation curve and an extended calcium-dependent inactivation of Ca2+ currents, and (c) an intrinsic defect of the exocytotic machinery, as suggested by the Ca2+ uncaging experiments.

Clarin-1 is essential for the tight clustering of Ca v 1.3 channels at the IHC ribbon synapse. Given the abnormally large Ca2+ currents and the low Ca2+ efficiency of exocytosis in mutant mice after P9, we investigated possible defects of the spatial distribution and architecture of the synaptic active zones of IHCs. On P21, the mean number of ribbons per IHC in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice was similar to that in age-matched control IHCs (mean ± SEM and number of IHCs for the different genotypes: Clrn1ex4–/– 15 ± 1.5, n = 72; Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– 15 ± 2.1, n = 81; and control mice 16 ± 2.2, n = 37); ribbons were counted in the IHCs of the apical mid-turn of the cochlea (encoding frequencies of 8–16 kHz), in which exocytosis was studied (Figure 6, A and B). On ultrastructural analysis, the IHCs of P15 Clrn1ex4–/– mice were found to have features typical of immature IHCs, including a large fraction of spherical ribbons and the persistence of axosomatic efferent synaptic contacts (Figure 6, C and D). Only 60% of the ribbons (19 of the 31 ribbons examined from 3 Clrn1ex4–/– mutant mice) had a mature plate-like shape similar to that observed in control mice of the same age (Figure 6, E and F). Over subsequent days, the fraction of immature ribbons observed in Clrn1ex4–/– IHCs decreased from 40% (n = 31) on P15 to less than 20% (n = 17) on P28, thereby reaching near-normal values (Figure 6F). The shapes of the synaptic ribbons in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– IHCs were indistinguishable from those in control IHCs, on both P15 and P28. On P28, most of the ribbons (93 %, n = 42) had the plate-like shape typical of mature synapses (Figure 6F). Thus, the early constitutive deletion of clarin-1 in Clrn1ex4–/– IHCs delayed the morphological maturation of the synaptic ribbons.

Figure 6 Molecular and structural changes at the IHC ribbon synapse in the absence of clarin-1. (A) Two representative IHCs of P20 control, Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/–, and Clrn1ex4–/– mice stained for otoferlin (red) and ribeye (green), showing the correct location of the ribbons in the basolateral region of mutant IHCs despite the absence of clarin-1. (B) The bar chart shows the number (mean ± SEM; unpaired Student’s t test) of synaptic ribbons per IHC, which is similar in P20 Clrn1ex4–/– (blue), Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (red), and control (black) mice. (C) In control IHCs, efferent terminals (artificially colored in light blue) contact only afferent terminals (green). (D) By contrast, in Clrn1ex4–/– mice, efferent nerve fibers (blue) are found in direct contact with IHCs, on both P15 and P28. (E) Round, oval, and droplet-shaped ribbons are present in mutant IHCs lacking clarin-1 on P15. Each transmission electron microscopic image in C–E is representative of 5–10 IHCs analyzed from 3 different mice for each genotype. (F) The bar chart shows the percentage of immature and mature synaptic ribbons per IHC in Clrn1ex4–/– (blue platform), Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (pink platform), and control (gray platform) mice. The IHCs of Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice have normal frequencies of round (immature) and droplet-shaped (mature) ribbons on P15 (E and F). Similar values were obtained on P15 and P28. In the IHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– mice, round ribbons were numerous on P15, but their frequency had decreased to normal values on P28 (F). **P < 0.01 (Mann-Whitney test). Scale bars: 5 μm (A), 100 nm (C, D, and E).

Ca2+-mediated exocytosis was less efficient in the absence of clarin-1. We therefore characterized the coupling of Ca2+ influx and exocytosis, by probing exocytosis following the application of various intracellular concentrations of the Ca2+ chelator EGTA (Figure 5H). After hearing onset, the Ca2+ channels and synaptic vesicles of normal mouse IHCs are spatially organized into a nanodomain configuration, which is thought to account for the lack of sensitivity of exocytosis to EGTA in these cells (24). Accordingly, increasing the concentration of intracellular EGTA from 1 to 5 mM did not affect the kinetics of exocytosis evoked during brief pulses, from 10 to 100 milliseconds, in P18 control mice (τ = 25 ± 10 ms and 33 ± 18 ms, respectively, P = 0.5; Figure 5H). This time is generally thought to correspond to the time required for the release of the readily releasable pool of vesicles in IHCs at room temperature (22°C–24°C) and with 5 mM extracellular Ca2+ (24, 25). By contrast, the incubation of 5 mM intracellular EGTA with P18 IHCs from Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice led to a further decrease in the rate of exocytosis, which was already slow in the presence of 1 mM EGTA (Figure 5H). This sensitivity to internal EGTA concentration suggests that Ca2+ channels are loosely coupled with the sites of synaptic vesicle release in IHCs lacking clarin-1. Immunostaining for Ca v 1.3 and ribeye (a component of the ribbon) on P9 and P13 revealed similar numbers per IHC and a basolateral distribution of coimmunoreactive patches in Clrn1ex4–/–, Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/–, and control mice (Figure 7A). However, the mean surface area of ribeye-immunoreactive patches was much smaller in Clrn1ex4–/– mice than in controls on P13, as estimated by 3D-surface area reconstruction with Imaris software (Bitplane AG) (1.77 ± 0.07 μm2, n = 146 ribbons, in P13 Clrn1ex4–/– mice, vs. 2.77 ± 0.09 μm2, n = 273 ribbons, in control mice; P < 0.05; Figure 7B). Conversely, the mean size of the Ca v 1.3-immunoreactive patches was almost 40% larger in P13 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (3.33 ± 0.17 μm2, n = 146 ribbons) than in P13 control mice (2.10 ± 0.10 μm2, n = 273 ribbons; P < 0.05; Figure 7B). The proportion of the total area immunoreactive for both Ca v 1.3 and ribeye (an index of spatial proximity) in each active zone on P9 was not significantly different in Clrn1ex4–/–, Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/–, and control mice (80% ± 5%, n = 447 ribbons, in Clrn1ex4–/– mice vs. 77% ± 2%, n = 347 ribbons, in controls; P = 0.5; Figure 7C). By contrast, this proportion was lower in Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice on P13 (40% ± 1%, n = 146 ribbons, in Clrn1ex4–/– mice, and 48% ± 6%, n = 198, in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/ – mice, vs. 69% ± 8%, n = 273, in control mice; P < 0.05; Figure 7, C and D). In P21 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, this proportion was 30% ± 6% (n = 205 ribbons) of that in control IHCs (n = 181 ribbons; P < 0.05). These results highlight a loose spatial coupling between Ca2+ channels and the synaptic machinery in the absence of clarin-1.

Figure 7 Confocal imaging of Ca v 1.3 channels and F-actin at IHC ribbon synapses lacking clarin-1. (A) The number of Ca v 1.3-immunoreactive patches associated with ribbons per IHC is similar in control (black) and Clrn1ex4–/– (blue) mice, on both P9 and P13. The numbers of Ca v 1.3 patches counted are indicated in parentheses. (B) Representative Imaris 3D images and quantitative analysis (bar chart) of immunoreactive patches in the synaptic basal region of IHCs from P13 control (black) and Clrn1ex4–/– (blue) mice. Ca v 1.3 channels form larger patches in the active zone, and the ribbons are smaller in IHCs lacking clarin-1 than in control IHCs. (C) The rate of colocalization for Ca v 1.3- and ribeye-immunoreactive areas is normal on P9, but low on P13 in the absence of clarin-1. (D) Representative confocal images of Ca v 1.3-immunoreactive (green) and ribeye-immunoreactive (red) patches, and a line scan analysis (intensity profile for a single Ca v 1.3- and ribeye-associated patch) in P15 control, P15 Clrn1ex4–/–, and P18 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (images representative of 6 mice for each genotype). (E and F) Cytoskeleton architecture in IHCs from control and Clrn1ex4–/– mice. The F-actin cortical network (purple) is altered in the IHC synapse region of Clrn1ex4–/– on P9 (E) and P13 (F). The bar charts show the mean values ± SEM; *P < 0.05 (unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 1 μm.

The synaptic F-actin network is essential for the maintenance of a tight spatial organization of Ca v 1.3 Ca2+ channels in IHC active zones (23). In control IHCs on P9, the submembranous F-actin cortical network was intensely stained and closely associated with the ribeye- and Ca v 1.3-coimmunoreactive spots (Figure 7E). By P13, this F-actin staining had extended further beneath the control IHC plasma membrane, forming dense intracellular cylindrical meshes of 0.5–1 μm in diameter (23). Synaptic F-actin staining was associated with 1 or 2 ribeye- and Ca v 1.3-coimmunoreactive patches (Figure 7F). In P9 Clrn1ex4–/– IHCs, despite the normal distribution of ribeye and Ca v 1.3, the continuous submembranous F-actin network appeared to be disrupted, as shown by the much weaker and fragmented pattern of F-actin staining (Figure 7E). On P13, synaptic F-actin staining in the IHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice was even weaker, indicating a clear disorganization of the dense intracellular subcortical mesh network of F-actin (Figure 7F, and data not shown).

The loss of clarin-1, therefore, led to disorganization of the synaptic F-actin network in IHCs, probably accounting for the abnormally large clusters of Ca v 1.3 Ca2+ channels in the vicinity of the synaptic ribbons.

Hearing rescue by virus-mediated gene transfer into the IHCs of clarin-1–deficient mice. Clrn1–/– mice lacking exon 1 have no apparent IHC synaptic defects (8), whereas Ca2+-mediated exocytosis was found here to be less efficient in the IHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– mice. We therefore investigated the possibility of these synaptic phenotypes being directly due to clarin-1 deficiency. We investigated whether the virus-mediated transfer of intact Clrn1 into the auditory hair cells could prevent synaptic defects and hearing decline in our 2 mouse models. We used a recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) carrying the mouse clarin-1 isoform 2 cDNA, encoding the predicted principal tetraspan glycoprotein of hair cells (Figure 1A), followed by an IRES-GFP sequence for the visualization of transduced cells (AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP) (Figure 8A). This viral vector was microinjected, through the round window membrane of the cochlea, into Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice on P1–P3 (Figures 8–10). Viral transduction was detected in 90% of IHCs and 20% of OHCs on P14–P20 (Figure 8A). We first checked, in control experiments, that injections of AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP or AAV2/8-GFP into the inner ears of WT mice had no effect on hearing thresholds, and that the injection of AAV2/8-GFP into the inner ears of Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice failed to improve hearing sensitivity (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Intracochlear AAV2/8-mediated delivery of clarin-1 in Clrn1ex4–/– mice leads to moderate hearing preservation. (A) The schematic diagram (top panel) shows the AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP vector used for gene delivery to the cochlea on P2–P3. The histogram indicates the percentage of GFP-labeled IHCs and OHCs on P20–P30 in Clrn1ex4–/– mice. (B) Injections of either AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP or AAV2/8-GFP had no effect on click ABR thresholds in WT mice. Injections of AAV2/8-GFP also had no impact on ABR thresholds in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (unpaired Student’s t test). (C) ABR thresholds (mean ± SEM) in treated (purple, n = 9) and untreated (blue, n = 9) inner ears of P22–P24 Clrn1ex4–/– and control (black, n = 5) mice. A decrease of about 10–15 dB in ABR thresholds relative to untreated ears was observed in Clrn1ex4–/– ears after injection. **P < 0.01 (unpaired Student’s t test). (D) Early postnatal AAV2/8-mediated delivery of clarin-1 into Clrn1ex4–/– ears did not prevent or correct the misshaping of the hair bundles. Both IHC and OHC hair bundles presented alterations in shape and a loss of short-row stereocilia due to the embryonic loss of clarin-1 (representative of 8 mice between P25 and P30). Scale bars: 1 μm.

In Clrn1ex4–/– mice, hearing sensitivity in the AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP–injected ear was poor, with ABR thresholds at 10 kHz and 20 kHz averaging 83 dB and 98 dB, respectively, whereas SPL values of 99 dB and 108 dB SPL, respectively, were obtained for the noninjected ears (P < 0.01 for each comparison; Figure 8C). Structural analyses 3 weeks after the injection showed that the hair bundles of IHCs and OHCs in the injected ears of Clrn1ex4–/– mice remained misshapen (Figure 8D). Interestingly, after similar injections of AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP into the inner ears of Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, audiometric tests on P22–P24 showed an almost complete rescue of hearing, at all frequencies tested (Figure 9A): the ABR thresholds in the microinjected ears at 10 kHz and 20 kHz averaged 20 dB and 38 dB, respectively (values similar to those obtained for control mice), as opposed to 67 dB and 80 dB for the noninjected ears (P < 0.001 for each comparison). Significant hearing conservation was still observed at P60, with thresholds averaging 60 dB and 67 dB SPL at low and high frequencies, respectively, whereas Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice that did not receive injections were profoundly deaf, with no measurable ABR waves at an SPL of 100 dB (Figure 9, B and C). Follow-up click ABR tests at P60 and P120 showed a progressive increase in hearing thresholds with aging in the AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP–treated Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3C), probably reflecting a slow progressive degradation of DPOAEs after P20 (Figure 1E), since viral transduction rates were low for OHCs (~20%; see Figure 8A). Nevertheless, at P120, the hair cells of untreated Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice displayed profound hair bundle disorganization, whereas stereociliary structures were well preserved in ears into which AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP had been injected (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 9 AAV2/8-mediated delivery of clarin-1 in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice leads to long-term preservation of hearing. (A) Comparative tone-burst ABR thresholds (audiogram, mean ± SEM and individual points for each frequency) in AAV2/8-Clrn1–injected (purple, n = 7) and untreated (red, n = 10) inner ears of P22–P24 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice and control (black, n = 6) mice. (B) Similar comparative audiograms for AAV2/8-Clrn1–injected (purple, n = 5) and untreated (red, n = 6) inner ears of P60 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice and P60 control (black, n = 6) mice. (C) Mean click ABR waves at P60 in control and in untreated and AAV2/8-Clrn1–injected Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. (D) Scanning electron microscopy view of stereocilia from untreated (left) and AAV2/8-Clrn1–injected (right) ears of P120 Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (n = 3). By contrast to the untreated ears, the injection of AAV2/8-Clrn1 resulted in apparently normal hair bundles still visible on P120 (n = 3). However, despite the persistence of V-shaped bundles, the stereocilia in the short and middle rows are heterogeneous in length, and many of these stereocilia are missing. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (unpaired Student’s t test).Scale bars: 1 μm.

Despite the poor protection of hearing function in Clrn1ex4–/– mice injected with AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP, due to the early development of stereociliary abnormalities, ribbon synapse organization and function were well preserved in these mice. Indeed, Ca2+ current characteristics, kinetics, the Ca2+ efficiency of synaptic exocytosis (Figure 10A), and the clustering of Ca v 1.3 channels (Figure 10B) in the active zone of IHCs in P15–P18 Clrn1ex4–/– mice injected with AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP were identical to those of control IHCs (Supplemental Table 3). The ratio of the coimmunoreactive area (overlap between Ca v 1.3 and ribeye staining) to the Ca v 1.3-immunoreactive domain did not differ between control IHCs (64% ± 3%, n = 60 ribbons) and the IHCs of Clrn1ex4–/– mice injected with AAV2/8-Clrn1-IRES-GFP (57% ± 3%, n = 54 ribbons; P = 0.22), whereas a significant difference was observed for the IHCs of untreated Clrn1ex4–/– mice (38% ± 3%, n = 89 ribbons; P < 0.05). Thus, the re-expression of clarin-1 in the IHCs of clarin-1–deficient mice during the early postnatal period efficiently prevents the occurrence of synaptic defects caused by the absence of clarin-1.

Figure 10 AAV2/8-mediated delivery of Clrn1 in Clrn1ex4–/– mice preserves synapse ribbon structure and function. (A) The re-expression of clarin-1 at the IHC synapse (P15–P18) in Clrn1ex4–/– IHCs led to normal Ca2+ currents, kinetics, and Ca2+ efficiency of exocytosis (Supplemental Table 3). *P < 0.05 (2-way ANOVA). (B) The virus-mediated expression of clarin-1 restored the tight clustering of Ca2+ channels in the IHC active zone, as shown by the line scan intensity profiles of Ca v 1.3- and ribeye-immunoreactive patches for 2 ribbons (images representative of 3 mice).

Clarin-1 is a member of the L-type Ca2+ channel complex. Based on the mispositioning of the Ca v 1.3 Ca2+ channels in the absence of clarin-1, we investigated the molecular basis of the links between clarin-1 and components of the Ca v 1.3 Ca2+ channel complex, such as the pore-forming subunit Ca V α 1 (aa 1–2,203, NP_058994.1) or the auxiliary subunit Ca V β 2 (aa 2–604, NP_4466303.1). We tested a possible direct interaction between clarin-1 and Ca V α 1 or Ca V β 2 in pull-down experiments using 2 overlapping glutathione-S-transferase–tagged (GST-tagged) clarin-1 fusion proteins: Clrn1-N (aa 1–136) contains the N-terminal region encompassing the first 2 transmembrane domains (TM1 and TM2), and Clrn1-C (aa 121–232) contains the C-terminal region encompassing TM3 and TM4 (Figure 11A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Following incubation with appropriate protein extracts from HEK293 cells (Figure 11, A and B), a significant interaction was observed between GST-tagged Clrn1-N or Clrn1-C and cyan fluorescent protein–tagged (CFP-tagged) Ca V β 2 (n = 5, P < 0.05). No interaction was observed between the 2 clarin-1 fusion proteins and Ca V α 1 , CFP-tagged Rab11, or CFP alone, the last 2 of these proteins being unrelated and used as negative controls (Figure 11, A and B). Ca V α 1 has been shown to interact with Ca V β 2 (26). We therefore investigated the possible formation of a tripartite complex between Ca V α 1 , Ca V β 2 , and clarin-1. We used mCherry-tagged clarin-1, which was efficiently targeted to the plasma membrane in transfected HeLa cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). We incubated FLAG-tagged Ca V AID (α interaction domain of Ca V α 1 ; aa 406–576, NP_058994.1), which is known to interact with Ca V β 2 , with protein extracts from transfected HEK293 cells producing mCherry-tagged clarin-1 alone or together with CFP-tagged Ca V β 2 (Figure 11C). An analysis of the proteins binding to the FLAG-tagged Ca V AID immobilized on anti-FLAG magnetic beads showed that significant immunoprecipitation of mCherry-tagged clarin-1 occurred only in the presence of CFP-tagged Ca V β 2 (n = 3, P < 0.05; Figure 11, C and D). These findings indicate that clarin-1 and Ca V β 2 interact directly, facilitating the formation of a tripartite complex including Ca V α 1 .

Figure 11 Interactions between clarin-1, the Ca v 1.3 channel complex, and harmonin. (A and B) The GST-tagged clarin-1 N-terminal region (Clrn1-N) and C-terminal region (Clrn1-C) bind to CFP-tagged Ca V β 2 produced in HEK293 cells, whereas GST alone does not. No binding is detected with the untagged Ca V α 1 , CFP-tagged Rab11, or ECFP alone. (B) The bar chart indicates the significant interaction between clarin-1 and Ca V β 2 (n = 5, *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (C and D) In a coimmunoprecipitation assay, anti-FLAG M2 resin was incubated with HEK293 cells coproducing FLAG-tagged Ca V AID, mCherry-tagged clarin-1, and CFP-tagged Ca V β 2 , or mCherry-tagged clarin-1 and CFP-tagged Ca V β 2 . (D) Significant binding between Ca V AID and clarin-1 is observed only in the presence of Ca V β 2 (n = 3, *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (E) GST-tagged Clrn1-C binds to myc-tagged harmonin b, whereas GST alone does not. The bar chart shows the significant interaction between clarin-1 and harmonin (n = 5, P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (F) Schematic representation of a synaptic active zone summarizing the interactions between clarin-1, the Ca2+ channel subunits Ca V β 2 and Ca V α 1 , and harmonin (see uncut gels in supplemental material).

We then investigated the possible involvement of other IHC synaptic proteins in the protein complex containing Ca v 1.3 channels and clarin-1. Clarin-1 contains a C-terminal class II PDZ-binding motif (PBM type II). We therefore searched for a possible interaction of clarin-1 with the PDZ domain–containing protein harmonin, which is defective in Usher syndrome type IC and has also been shown to associate with Ca v 1.3 channels (27, 28). Following incubation with protein extracts from transfected HEK293 cells producing the myc-tagged harmonin protein (aa 2–852, AAM44072.1), GST-tagged Clrn1-C bound to harmonin, whereas GST alone did not (n = 5, P < 0.05; Figure 11E).

Thus, clarin-1 binds to the submembrane auxiliary subunit Ca V β 2 and the scaffold protein harmonin, 2 proteins of the Ca v 1.3 channel complex (Figure 11F).

The loss of clarin-1 in IHCs results in postsynaptic defects. Clrn1 is also expressed by the primary auditory neurons synapsing with IHCs (1, 7). We investigated the possible effect of an absence of clarin-1 on postsynaptic auditory nerve fibers, by recording electrically evoked brainstem responses (EEBRs) following direct stimulation of the primary auditory neurons. No significant EEBR waves were evoked in P20 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (n = 6), indicating a strong electrical conduction defect in primary auditory neurons lacking clarin-1 (Figure 12A). On P20, in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, which lack clarin-1 only in the presynaptic hair cells, EEBR waves were, surprisingly, of smaller amplitude than those of control mice, and the peaks of waves II (EII) and III (EIII) were significantly delayed (n = 10; Figure 12A). Clarin-1 expression in IHCs is, thus, also important for the maintenance of normal electrical conduction in primary auditory nerve fibers.

Figure 12 IHC postsynaptic defects in clarin-1–deficient mice. (A) Representative electrically evoked brainstem responses (EEBRs) in the cochleae of P20 control, Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/–, and Clrn1ex4–/– mice. The first large downward inflection is due to an electrical artifact. In these stimulation conditions, wave I is not visible, as signal processing by the IHC synapse is bypassed. EEBR wave II (EII) and later waves (EIII and EIV), corresponding to the responses of higher auditory centers, are clearly visible in the control mouse (black trace, representative of 10 mice), absent in Clrn1ex4–/– mice (blue trace, representative of 6 mice), and significantly delayed and reduced in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (red trace, representative of 10 mice). (B) Cochleae immunostained with Neurofilament 200 (NF200; green) showing a significant loss of auditory nerve fibers in P25 Clrn1ex4–/– mice (arrows) relative to control and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice of the same age. (C) IHCs of P20 control and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice. The postsynaptic GluA2/3-immunoreactive domain (green) is abnormally expanded in the nerve terminals underneath the IHCs of Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (n = 7). (D) Representative micrographs of the IHC synaptic region highlighting the expansion of postsynaptic terminals in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (red dotted line; representative of 3 mice and 10 IHCs) and the swelling (artificially colored in green) of the postsynaptic boutons in Clrn1ex4–/– mice (representative of 3 mice and 10 IHCs) as compared with control mice (representative of 3 mice and 13 IHCs). (E) Quantification of the loss of parvalbumin-positive neurons in Rosenthal’s canal in control (4 cochleae from 3 mice), Clrn1ex4–/– (8 cochleae from 4 mice), and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice (6 cochleae from 3 mice) (values are mean ± SD; ANOVA, post hoc Holm-Sidak test). Scale bars: 500 nm (D), 20 μm (B and E), 5 μm (C).

Immunofluorescence and ultrastructural analyses revealed the existence of various postsynaptic abnormalities in the absence of clarin-1. These synaptic abnormalities differed in severity between Clrn1ex4–/– and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– on P24–P30. Immunostaining for neurofilaments revealed a regression of auditory neuronal fibers along the spiral cochlea in Clrn1ex4–/– mice (Figure 12B). The distribution of postsynaptic GluA2/3 AMPA receptors at the distal end of the dendrites of primary auditory neurons was altered in the 2 types of clarin-1–deficient mice. In Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice on P24–P30, abnormally enlarged GluA2/3-immunoreactive territories were observed (Figure 12C and Supplemental Figure 5). In control IHC ribbon synapses, the postsynaptic AMPA receptors normally formed small patches, less than 1 μm across, facing each ribbon and its cluster of Ca2+ channels across the synapse (29, 30). Transmission electron microscopy confirmed the expansion of the postsynaptic region and revealed an occasional loss of dendrite ends (Figure 12, B and D). Ultrastructural analyses of P28 Clrn1ex4–/– mice revealed an abnormal swelling of IHC afferent terminals (n = 3 mice and 10 IHCs) and enlarged postsynaptic afferent terminals in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– (representative of 3 mice and 10 IHCs) relative to control mice (n = 3 mice and 13 IHCs; Figure 12D). The observed morphological defects resembled the postsynaptic afferent swelling observed during noise trauma or intracochlear perfusion with AMPA receptor agonists (31). We investigated the loss of auditory neurons in the absence of clarin-1 further, by counting the parvalbumin-positive neurons in the Rosenthal’s canals of control, Clrn1ex4–/–, and Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice on P24–P30 (Figure 12E). Neuron density in the mid-base region decreased from 346.8 ± 16.7 neurons per 1,000 μm2 (n = 4 cochleae from 3 mice) in controls to 259.6 ± 8.9 neurons per 1,000 μm2 (n = 8 cochleae from 4 mice) in Clrn1ex4–/– mice (P < 0.001, mean ± SD; ANOVA, post hoc Holm-Sidak test; Figure 12E). No significant neuron loss was detected in Clrn1ex4fl/fl Myo15-Cre+/– mice, which had 329.5 ± 10.7 neurons per 1,000 μm2 (n = 6 cochleae from 3 mice; p > 0.05; Figure 12E).