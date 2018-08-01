The BRG1/SOX9 axis is critical for acinar cell–derived pancreatic tumorigenesis

Acinar cell–specific ablation of Brg1 drastically attenuates KrasG12D-driven spontaneous ADM and PanIN formation. We first ascertained the expression pattern for BRG1 in all the lineages of mouse PanIN-derived PDAs. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that BRG1 was expressed in adult pancreatic acinar cells in WT mice and in the ADMs, PanINs, and PDAs of Ptf1a-Cre; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H mice, an established model for PDA in which 1 allele of the tumor suppressor p53 is mutated through Cre recombination in pancreatic epithelial cells in parallel with expression of oncogenic KrasG12D (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Acinar-specific ablation of Brg1 attenuates oncogenic KRAS-driven ADM and PanIN formation. (A) Immunohistochemistry for BRG1 in adult Ptf1a-Cre; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) The genetic strategy for determining the efficiency of acinar cell–specific Brg1 deletion following tamoxifen (Tam) induction and the experimental design for tamoxifen administration and analysis. (C) Deletion rate of BRG1 in Ptf1a-CreER; Brg1fl/fl mice at 3 weeks after tamoxifen administration. n = 3 mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (D) The genetic strategy used to delete Brg1 and activate oncogenic Kras in adult pancreatic acinar cells and the experimental design for tamoxifen administration and analysis. (E) H&E staining and immunohistochemistry for BRG1 with Alcian blue and phospho-ERK staining in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of Alcian blue–negative ADM-like lesions and Alcian blue–positive late ADMs and PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative late ADMs and PanINs. n = 3–4 mice per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (G) Quantification of PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Claudin-18–positive area was counted. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative PanINs. n = 4 mice per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

A previous study showed that acinar-specific loss of Brg1 in an oncogenic Kras background reduces spontaneous PanIN formation (12). To confirm this and to investigate whether Brg1 deletion affects acinar cell–derived ADM formation, we generated Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice. In these animals, Brg1 is deleted and oncogenic Kras is expressed exclusively in adult pancreatic acinar cells upon tamoxifen induction of Cre activity. To determine the efficiency of Brg1 deletion following tamoxifen induction, we quantified the number of BRG1-deficient acinar cells in Ptf1a-CreER; Brg1fl/fl mice 3 weeks after subcutaneous tamoxifen injection (Figure 1B) and found that BRG1 protein expression was lost in 45% of all pancreatic acinar cells via quantification of immunohistochemical analysis (Figure 1C). Next, we assessed ADM and PanIN formation 8 weeks after 3 consecutive subcutaneous tamoxifen injections in 4-week-old Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice and littermate control Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ mice (Figure 1D). We used both Brg1fl/+ and Brg1+/+ mice as controls because we previously had not observed any differences in histology and overall survival between Ptf1a-Cre; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ and Ptf1a-Cre; KrasG12D; Brg1+/+ mice (12). We examined ADM and PanIN formation by H&E and Alcian blue staining, respectively, to assess intestinal mucin production (Figure 1E). Phosphorylated ERK (phospho-ERK), one of the downstream targets of KRAS, was detected by immunohistochemistry to confirm Kras activation (Figure 1E). The number of Alcian blue–negative ADM-like lesions and the areas of Alcian blue–positive staining of late ADMs and PanINs were significantly reduced in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ mice (Figure 1, E and F). Importantly, costaining for BRG1 and Alcian blue revealed that most of the ADMs and PanINs that developed in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice had escaped Brg1 recombination and thus retained BRG1 expression (Figure 1E). Indeed, BRG1-negative ADM-like lesions and Alcian blue–positive areas constituted only 18.5% and 22% of the total ADM-like lesions and Alcian blue–positive areas, respectively (Figure 1F). Furthermore, we performed staining for claudin-18 as a PanIN-specific marker. We found that claudin-18–positive PanINs were significantly reduced in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ mice (Figure 1G). Most of the claudin-18–positive PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice were BRG1 positive, and the grade of all of the few BRG1-negative PanINs was PanIN1. These data indicate that the BRG1-positive ADMs and PanINs that developed in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice arose from acinar cells, which had recombined the KrasG12D allele, but had escaped Brg1 deletion. Therefore, acinar cell–specific ablation of Brg1 drastically attenuated KRAS-driven spontaneous ADM and PanIN formation at both stages, indicating that BRG1 is critical for acinar cell–derived spontaneous KRAS-driven ADM and PanIN formation in mice.

Brg1 is required for PanIN formation after pancreatic injury in the presence of mutant Kras. Chronic pancreatitis is known to be a risk factor in humans for developing PDA (1). Previous studies have demonstrated that caerulein-induced acute or chronic pancreatitis significantly accelerates PanIN formation in mutant Kras backgrounds (6, 14). Therefore, we tested to determine whether Brg1 deletion also affects PanIN formation in the context of acute pancreatitis. We induced caerulein-mediated acute pancreatitis 2 weeks after tamoxifen injection in 4-week-old Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice with the littermate control Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ mice. PanIN formation was assessed 21 days after caerulein injection (Figure 2A). We identified PanIN formation using H&E and Alcian blue staining (Figure 2B). BRG1 and phospho-ERK immunostainings confirmed BRG1 deletion and Kras activation, respectively (Figure 2B). We found that the areas of Alcian blue–positive late ADMs and PanINs decreased significantly in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice 21 days after caerulein-induced pancreatitis compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+ mice (Figure 2, B and D). Furthermore, BRG1 staining revealed that most of the Alcian blue–positive areas that developed in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice following acute pancreatitis retained BRG1 expression (Figure 2, C and D). Indeed, BRG1-negative Alcian blue–positive areas constituted only 28% of the total Alcian blue–positive areas present (Figure 2D). These data indicate that, under inflammatory conditions, PanINs develop predominately from cells that escaped Brg1 deletion. Thus, BRG1 function is critical in pancreatitis-induced PanIN formation.

Figure 2 Acinar-specific ablation of Brg1 attenuates acute pancreatitis–induced PanIN formation in an oncogenic KRAS background. (A) Schematic showing experimental design for tamoxifen administration and caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice. (B) H&E and Alcian blue staining and immunohistochemistry for BRG1 and phospho-ERK in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice and littermate controls at 21 days after caerulein induction. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Immunohistochemistry for BRG1 in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice at 21 days after caerulein induction. Representative BRG1-positive and BRG1-negative PanINs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of Alcian blue–positive area in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative late ADMs and PanINs. n = 4 mice per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

Brg1 is required for PanIN and PDA formation in the presence of mutant p53. We previously reported that expression levels of tumor-suppressor genes, such as p16 and p53, are altered in Brg1-depleted IPMN lesions (12). Therefore, we examined the expression levels of p16 and p53 in Brg1-depleted PanINs. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed that expression levels of p16 and p53 were reduced in BRG1-depleted PanINs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94287DS1). Although these genes were suppressed, loss of BRG1 in acinar cells resulted in decreased PanIN formation. These data suggest that BRG1 plays a critical role in PanIN formation independently of p16 and WT p53. Mutant p53 is known to not only suppress WT p53 function, but also to have additional oncogenic roles (15). Furthermore, p53 mutations are the second most frequent mutations found in human PDAs (16). A previous study has demonstrated that mice expressing oncogenic Kras and mutant p53 during embryogenesis develop PanINs that eventually progress to lethal PDAs within their first 4 to 5 months of life (5). Therefore, we generated Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice carrying a commonly found p53 mutation in human PDA and assessed PanIN formation 8 weeks after tamoxifen injection in 4-week-old animals with littermate Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/+ mice as controls (Figure 3A). We identified PanINs by H&E and Alcian blue staining (Figure 3B). Phospho-ERK and p53 immunostaining confirmed Kras and mutant p53 activity, respectively (Figure 3B). We found that the Alcian blue–positive areas of late ADMs and PanINs, similarly to those of transgenic mice with WT p53, were significantly decreased in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; p53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; p53R172H; Brg1fl/+ controls (Figure 3, B and D). BRG1 staining likewise revealed that most of the Alcian blue–positive lesions in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice retained BRG1 expression (Figure 3, C and D). Indeed, the BRG1-negative Alcian blue–positive area accounted for only 12% of the total Alcian blue–positive area (Figure 3D). As observed for the p53 WT mice, we also found that claudin-18–positive PanINs were significantly reduced in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; p53R172H; Brg1fl/+ mice (Figure 3E). Again, most of the claudin-18–positive PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice were BRG1 positive, and the grade of all of the few BRG1-negative PanINs was PanIN1. These data support the notion that BRG1-positive PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice have escaped Brg1 deletion and that Brg1 deletion markedly attenuates KRAS-driven ADM and PanIN formation in the mutant p53 background.

Figure 3 Acinar-specific ablation of Brg1 attenuates spontaneous PanIN formation in a background of oncogenic KRAS and mutant p53. (A) The genetic strategy used to delete Brg1 and activate oncogenic Kras and mutant p53 in adult pancreatic acinar cells in addition to experimental design for tamoxifen administration and analysis. (B) H&E and Alcian blue staining and immunohistochemistry for phospho-ERK and p53 in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice and littermate controls. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Immunohistochemistry for BRG1 in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice. Representative BRG1-positive and BRG1-negative PanINs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of Alcian blue–positive late ADMs and PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative late ADMs and PanINs. n = 3 mice per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (E) Quantification of claudin-18–positive PanIN area in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice with littermate controls. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative PanINs. n = 3 mice per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

Next, to investigate whether BRG1 remains essential for development of acinar-derived PDA, 4-week-old Ptf1aCreER; KrasG12D; TP53R172H; Brg1fl/+ and Ptf1aCreER; KrasG12D; TP53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice were administered tamoxifen and analyzed 6 months after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 2A). We found that 1 of 3 Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice developed PDA, whereas 3 of 3 Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/+ mice developed PDA (Supplemental Figure 2B). Notably, the 1 PDA that was formed in 1 of 3 Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice was BRG1 positive, indicating that PDA developed from acinar cells that had escaped Brg1 deletion. Furthermore, we also induced caerulein pancreatitis to Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Trp53R172H; Brg1fl/fl mice and assessed PDA formation 4 months after caerulein injection. One of three mice carried PDA, and this PDA was likewise BRG1 positive (Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, these results suggest that BRG1 is critical for the formation of PanIN-derived PDA that originates from acinar cells.

Brg1 is required for ADM formation ex vivo. To gain further insights into the underlying molecular mechanisms controlling the role of BRG1 in acinar cell–derived KRAS-driven tumorigenesis, we next performed ex vivo acinar cell culture experiments (17). First, we isolated primary acinar cell explants from Ptf1a-Cre; Brg1fl/fl and WT pancreata. These acinar cell explants were cultured under 3D conditions for 5 days. Then, ADM formation was assessed with or without TGF-α treatment, which is known to induce ADMs and PanINs (17, 18). ADM formation in Ptf1a-Cre; Brg1fl/fl acini was significantly attenuated compared with that in WT acini with or without TGF-α administration ex vivo, indicating that BRG1 is required for ADM formation in this context (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Acinar cell identity is compromised in Brg1-depleted acinar cells. To examine transcriptional changes in Brg1-depleted versus WT acini during the acinar-to-ductal metaplastic conversion, we next performed reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) on isolated acini for genes important for pancreatic development and maintenance of pancreatic differentiation. We found that expression levels of multiple genes involved in acinar cell identity, including Cpa1, Amy2a4, Gata6, were significantly downregulated in acini isolated from Ptf1a-Cre; Brg1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also found a strong, but not statistically significant, downregulation in the expression levels of Ptf1a and Nr5a2. Ptf1a, Nr5a2, and Cpa1 are expressed in multipotent progenitor cells during pancreatic development and in adult acinar cells (19–22). Gata6 is required for the differentiation and maintenance of acinar cells, and it is expressed in adult acinar cells (23). Notably, expression of Sox9, which is commonly expressed in multipotent progenitors during pancreatic development (24, 25) and transiently expressed during acinar-to-ductal metaplastic transformation (6), was also downregulated in Brg1-depleted dedifferentiated acinar cells. These results suggest that acinar cell identity is compromised in Brg1-depleted acinar cells.

KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl acini display a transcriptional signature distinct from that of KrasG12D acini during the acinar-to-ductal conversion. While the results from our ex vivo experiments of acini isolated from Ptf1a-Cre; Brg1fl/fl mice were instructive, such an analysis did harbor some limitations. In particular, Ptf1a expression in Ptf1a-Cre mice was downregulated compared with that in WT mice due to the heterozygosity of the Ptf1a allele, as reported previously (26). Furthermore, acini from Ptf1a-Cre; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice could not be analyzed because acinar tissues were significantly reduced and replaced by cystic IPMN lesions (12). To solve these problems, we performed cell-culture experiments using acini from Brg1fl/fl, KrasG12D, and KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice infected with Cre recombinase–expressing adenovirus (Ad-Cre), which can initiate genetic recombination of the loxP sites at the Kras and Brg1 loci by infection. We found that ex vivo ADM formation was markedly reduced in acinar cell explants of KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice compared with those in KrasG12D mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). To explore transcriptional changes acutely after Brg1 deletion, microarray analyses were performed on KrasG12D and KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl acinar cell explants 24 hours after adenovirus infection. At this point, acinar cell explants underwent dedifferentiation (27). Notably, 6,321 genes were differentially expressed using 1.5-fold change. (Supplemental Table 1). Pathway enrichment analyses of Gene Ontology using the software program DAVID 6.8 (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/) identified 32 biological processes that were significantly enriched between Brg1-depleted and Brg1-WT dedifferentiated acinar cell explants with oncogenic Kras (FDR set at 0.05). These processes included transcription, phosphorylation, chromatin modification, cell cycle, apoptotic process, angiogenesis, ubiquitination, cell migration, embryo development, and cell differentiation (Supplemental Table 2). We next focused on the expression of genes important for pancreatic development and maintenance of pancreatic differentiation. We found that the expression of some genes regulating acinar cell identity, including Ptf1a and Xbp1 (28), and some genes important for progenitor potential, including Sox9, Foxo1 (29, 30), and Glis3 (31), were acutely compromised in Brg1-depleted dedifferentiated acinar cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). These data suggest that loss of BRG1 in dedifferentiated acinar cells acutely changes the expression of pancreatic developmental genes, including Sox9.

BRG1 directly binds to the Sox9 promoter and is critical for recruitment of PDX1 to the Sox9 promoter and enhancer in acinar cells. Given that SOX9 has been identified as a critical factor for PanIN formation (32–34), downregulation of Sox9 expression in Brg1-depleted dedifferentiated acinar cells prompted us to examine the possibility that BRG1 directly regulates Sox9 expression in acinar cells during ADM/PanIN formation. To this end, we next performed ChIP experiments. We found that BRG1 binds to evolutionary conserved regions within the promoter of Sox9 (12) in murine isolated acinar cells, as determined by ChIP experiments (Figure 4A). These results were consistent with our previous finding that BRG1 binds to the Sox9 promoter in PanIN-derived mouse PDA cell lines (12). Therefore, these results suggest that BRG1, at least in part, directly regulates Sox9 expression in acinar cells during ADM/PanIN formation.

Figure 4 BRG1 promotes Sox9 expression in murine ADMs and PanINs. (A) ChIP qPCR of isolated acinar cells from WT mice on the Sox9 promoter regions. n = 3 mice per genotype. Relative fold enrichment of BRG1 over IgG control on the Sox9 promoter regions. Numbers in primer names denote distance from transcription start site (TSS) of the Sox9 gene. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (B) ChIP qPCR of isolated acinar cells from WT and Ptf1a-CreER; Brg1fl/fl mice that were treated with tamoxifen (KO). n = 3–4 mice per genotype. Relative fold enrichment of PDX1 over IgG control on the Sox9 promoter and enhancer. Numbers in primer names denote distance from TSS of the Sox9 gene. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (C) Immunohistochemistry of serial sections for BRG1 and SOX9. Left: BRG1-positive and BRG1-negative ADMs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice at 2 months after tamoxifen administration. Right: BRG1-positive and BRG1-negative PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice at 2 months after tamoxifen administration. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of the relationship between expression of BRG1 and SOX9 in ADM and PanIN in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice. BRG1-positive ADMs or PanINs and SOX9-positive ADMs or PanINs are defined as the lesions in which more than half of the cells are positive for BRG1 and SOX9, respectively. n = 4 mice. ***P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test.

To gain further insight into the mechanisms by which BRG1 regulates Sox9 expression, we performed RT-PCR analysis of genes that are known to regulate Sox9 expression in the pancreas. Specifically, Pdx1 and Sox9 generate a feed-forward loop during foregut differentiation (35), Notch signaling regulates Sox9 expression positively in pancreatic development (36), and Onecut1 regulates Sox9 expression in ADM (37). RT-PCR analyses revealed that none of these upstream regulators of Sox9 in the pancreas were significantly changed in their expression in either Brg1-depleted acini (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4A). However, loss of BRG1 compromised the binding of PDX1 to the Sox9 promoter and enhancer, as determined by ChIP analysis of isolated acini from WT mice compared with Brg1-depleted acini from Ptf1a-CreER; Brg1fl/fl mice that were treated with tamoxifen (Figure 4B). These data suggest that BRG1 is critical for recruitment of upstream regulators, including PDX1, to the Sox9 promoter and enhancer to promote its expression in acinar cells during ADM/PanIN formation.

BRG1 regulates Sox9 expression during ADM/PanIN formation in vivo. To determine whether BRG1 promotes Sox9 expression in vivo, we next performed immunohistochemical staining of SOX9 and BRG1 in ADMs and PanINs in serial sections from Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice 2 months after tamoxifen injection. Quantification revealed a significant positive correlation between expression of BRG1 and SOX9 in ADM and PanIN (Figure 4, C and D). Of note, SOX9 expression was markedly downregulated in the rarely observed BRG1-negative ADM/PanINs compared with BRG1-positive ADM/PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice. Therefore, these data suggest that BRG1 positively regulates Sox9 expression during KRAS-driven ADM/PanIN formation in mice.

Sox9 overexpression rescues the reduction of KRAS-driven PanIN formation by Brg1 deletion in mice. Given that SOX9 expression was markedly downregulated in BRG1-depleted acini during KRAS-driven ADM/PanIN formation in mice, we hypothesized that Sox9 overexpression might rescue the reduction of PanIN formation in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice. To test this hypothesis, we generated Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice. In these animals, Sox9 was constitutively overexpressed in pancreatic acinar cells and Brg1 was concomitantly deleted in the presence of mutant Kras upon tamoxifen injection. Four-week-old Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice were administered tamoxifen, analyzed 8 weeks after tamoxifen administration, and compared with control Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+; Sox9OE mice (Figure 5A). Strikingly, normal acinar cells were lost and numerous PanINs were observed in both Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE and control Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+; Sox9OE mice (Figure 5B). In these PanINs, SOX9 protein was broadly expressed and broad recombination of the Sox9OE allele was also confirmed by immunostaining for the HA tag. Prevalence of PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice was comparable to that in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/+; Sox9OE mice (Figure 5C). Notably, 30% of PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice formed in the absence of BRG1 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A). BRG1-negative PanIN areas in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice were significantly increased (267-fold change) compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice 8 weeks after tamoxifen injection. Similarly, BRG1-positive PanIN areas in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl; Sox9OE mice were increased (185-fold change) compared with those in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Brg1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results indicate that Sox9 overexpression is capable of promoting formation of KRAS-driven PanINs from acinar cells that have lost BRG1 expression. Therefore, Sox9 overexpression offsets the reduction of PanIN formation by Brg1 deletion. These results provide evidence that Sox9 is a key downstream effecter of Brg1 in acinar cell–derived KRAS-driven PanIN formation in mice.

Figure 5 Sox9 overexpression cancels the decrease in KRAS-driven PanIN formation following Brg1 deletion in mice. (A) The genetic strategy used to delete Brg1 and activate oncogenic Kras and Sox9 expression in adult pancreatic acinar cells in addition to the experimental design of tamoxifen administration and analysis. (B) H&E staining and immunohistochemistry for BRG1 with Alcian blue staining, SOX9, and the HA-tag in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Sox9OE; Brg1fl/fl mice and Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Sox9OE; Brg1fl/fl mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of PanINs in Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Sox9OE; Brg1fl/+ mice and Ptf1a-CreER; KrasG12D; Sox9OE; Brg1fl/fl mice. Red bars show incidence of BRG1-negative PanINs. n = 3 per genotype. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test.

BRG1 ablation in formed PanIN resulted in regression of the lesions. One caveat of the above-mentioned in vivo experiments is that the activation of oncogenic KRAS and deletion of Brg1 happens simultaneously. Therefore, we decided to test to determine whether BRG1 deletion in an established PanIN has any adverse consequences on the neoplastic lesion. To address this question, we used the recently developed 2-hit mouse model, which permits independent temporal modification of 2 alleles using the Flp and Cre recombinases (38) (Figure 6A). For example, we activated oncogenic KRAS using the Flp recombinase directed by the mouse Pdx1 promoter. To delete BRG1 in Flp-recombined cells via Cre recombinase at a later time point of our choice, we used a tamoxifen-inducible CreERT2 allele silenced by an FRT-STOP-FRT cassette in the Rosa26 locus. Tamoxifen treatment induced the expression of the CreERT2 allele, which in turn prompted recombination of the LoxP site at the Brg1 locus. We aged Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D animals up to 8 to 16 weeks to ensure PanIN formation and then deleted Brg1 via tamoxifen administration. Two or eight weeks after tamoxifen administration, we euthanized these animals and analyzed their pancreata. At the 2-week time point, control (Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D) animals had developed ADM and PanINs, whereas Brg1-deleted mice exhibited significantly less disease burden (Figure 6B). More pronounced differences were observed at the 8-week time point. Whereas control animals displayed abundant PanIN formation, deletion of Brg1 ablated formation of neoplasia, which was evident in the H&E and Alcian blue stainings. Quantification revealed 8 times less PanIN burden in Brg1-depleted animals (Figure 6C). When assessed for BRG1 expression in these PanINs developed in Brg1-floxed animals, 80% of lesions were BRG1 positive, clearly indicating that PanINs require BRG1 expression for maintenance (Figure 6D). We further interrogated why BRG1 expression is critical for the maintenance of established PanINs. To address this question, 8- to 16-week-old Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D; FSF-Rosa26CreER; Brg1fl/fl mice were administered tamoxifen and analyzed 3 days after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 6A). We found that deletion of Brg1 resulted in widespread apoptosis of PanIN cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data indicate that BRG1 is critical for the maintenance and progression of established PanINs and acts by inhibiting apoptosis.

Figure 6 BRG1 is required for PanIN maintenance. (A) The genetic strategy used to activate oncogenic Kras at the embryonic stage and delete Brg1 at a subsequent adult stage and experimental design for tamoxifen administration and analysis. (B) H&E and Alcian blue staining and immunohistochemistry for BRG1 and SMA in Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D and Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D; FSF-R26CAG-CreERT2; Brg1fl/fl mice. Scale bars: 200 μm (H&E, Alcian blue, and SMA): 50 μm (BRG1). (C) Quantification of PanINs in Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D (green; n = 7) and Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D; FSF-R26CAG-CreERT2; Brg1fl/fl (red; n = 6) mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (D) Quantification of BRG1-positive/negative PanINs in Pdx1-Flp; FSF-KrasG12D; FSF-R26 CAG-CreERT2; Brg1fl/fl mice. n = 22 mice.

BRG1 expression correlated with SOX9 expression in human PDA. Finally, to determine whether a BRG1/SOX9 axis is observed in human PanIN-derived PDAs, we performed immunohistochemistry on 27 PanIN-derived PDA samples that had no evidence of IPMN and had surrounding PanINs (Figure 7A). BRG1 was highly expressed in 21 of 26 PanINs and 22 of 27 PDAs (Figure 7B). This finding supported the notion that BRG1 is important for PanIN-derived PDA formation.

Figure 7 BRG1 expression correlates with SOX9 expression in human PDAs. (A) Immunohistochemistry for BRG1 in human PanINs and PDAs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) BRG1 immunohistochemistry score from patient samples with PanINs (n = 26) and PanIN-derived PDAs (n = 27). PDA samples containing PanINs are selected and BRG1 expression is scored using an IHC score ranging from 0 to 8 (low to high). Means are shown. (C) Quantification of SOX9 expression in BRG1lo or BRG1hi human PDA samples. The cut-off IHC score is 0 to 6 for low and 7 to 8 for high expression. Left: PanIN (n = 26); right: PDA (n = 27). **P < 0.01, Fisher’s exact test. (D) Plots of mRNA expression of BRG1 and SOX9 from a cohort of 150 patients in the TCGA data set. (E) The box-and-whisker plot demonstrates the differential expression for SOX9 between the BRG1hi (n = 112, the higher 75%) and BRG1lo groups (n = 38, the lower 25%) from a cohort of 150 patients in the TCGA data set. In the box-and-whisker plots, horizontal bars indicate the medians, boxes indicate 25th to 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate minimum to maximum without outlier. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

To determine whether genomic alterations were present in human PDA cases, we performed targeted sequencing of 5 BRG1lo samples. In total, 20 somatic mutations were identified, and TP53 and KRAS mutations were detected in all 5 cases. However, no BRG1 somatic mutations were detected. Using copy number analysis, we identified deletions in 19p, the chromosomal location of BRG1, in 2 cases (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, Supplemental Table 3). Furthermore, analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA, https://cancergenome.nih.gov/) copy number alteration data revealed that BRG1 gene deletion has significant correlation with low BRG1 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Next, to investigate whether BRG1 and SOX9 expression were correlated in human PanINs and PanIN-derived PDAs, we performed immunohistochemistry for SOX9 on serial sections of these tissues. SOX9 expression was reduced in 4 of 5 PanIN samples with decreased BRG1 expression, but only 8 of 21 PanIN samples with high BRG1 expression showed reductions in SOX9 expression. Furthermore, SOX9 expression was reduced in 5 of 5 PDA samples with decreased BRG1 expression and only in 7 of 22 PDA samples marked by high BRG1 expression (Figure 7C). While we observed a strong, but statistically nonsignificant, trend toward BRG1 and SOX9 coexpression in PanINs, a clear statistically significant (P < 0.01) correlation was observed for PDAs. To confirm this correlation, we analyzed BRG1 and SOX9 expression levels against each other across the TCGA mRNA expression data sets of human PDAs (Figure 7D). To determine whether Sox9 expression was decreased in the samples in which BRG1 expression was low, we next separated the TCGA samples into high (the higher 75% of BRG1 expression) and low (the lower 25% of BRG1 expression) groups. As a result, we found significant correlation between BRG1 and SOX9 expression in human PDAs (Figure 7E). Most of the TCGA samples are considered to be PanIN-derived PDAs, reflecting the general frequency in the patient population (1). We also examined the relationship between BRG1 and SOX9 expression in human PDAs using the Queensland Centre for Medical Genomics (QCMG) mRNA expression data sets (ref. 10) and found the same correlation (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). These data further support the conclusion that BRG1 positively regulates SOX9 expression in human PanIN-derived PDAs.