Macrophage SR-BI modulates autophagy via VPS34 complex and PPARα transcription of Tfeb in atherosclerosis

Effects of SR-BI deficiency on macrophage autophagy in response to stress. We first examined the impact of SR-BI loss of function on autophagy by quantifying the protein levels (Western blotting) of VPS34, Beclin-1, and LC3II in response to different ER stressors, including serum starvation and oxLDL (Figure 1, A and B). Studies have shown that FC enrichment of macrophages induces ER stress, and we also examined the effects of FC loading by incubating WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages with acetylated LDL in the presence the acyl-CoA cholesterol acyltransferase (ACAT) inhibitor Sandoz 58035 (Figure 1C). Basal levels of autophagy proteins were determined in control macrophages incubated with DMEM containing 10% FBS. After serum starvation (Figure 1A) and treatment with oxLDL or FC (Figure 1, B and C), VPS34 and Beclin-1 protein levels were increased 2.1- to 2.2-fold and 1.8- to 2.5-fold, respectively, in macrophages from WT mice. In contrast, minimal changes in VPS34 and Beclin-1 protein levels were found in Sr-b1–/– macrophages in response to the 3 stress conditions. Examination of the basal levels of VPS34 and Beclin-1 in triplicate (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94229DS1) shows that Sr-b1–/– macrophages had slightly lower levels of both proteins. In addition, we examined the effects of rapamycin, an inhibitor of the mTOR pathway, on induction of autophagy. Rapamycin treatment markedly increased VPS34 and Beclin-1 protein levels in WT compared with Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 1D). Rapamycin effectively inhibited mTOR in both cell types, as demonstrated by the decreased phosphorylated mTOR (Figure 1D). Most importantly, LC3II protein levels, which can be used as a measure of autophagosome formation, were greatly increased in WT (2.1- to 3.1-fold) versus Sr-b1–/– (1.1- to 1.3-fold) macrophages after starvation, oxLDL, FC, and rapamycin treatment (Figure 1, A–D). The basal levels of LC3II on average were reduced by 30% in Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1). The impaired autophagy in Sr-b1–/– macrophages was not the result of a decreased ER stress response, as the levels of CHOP and calnexin were increased in Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages during starvation, oxLDL, and FC treatments, where, under the same conditions, the WT macrophages contained much higher LC3II levels (Supplemental Figure 2). To investigate the effects of SR-BI deletion on autophagy gene expression, the mRNA levels of key autophagy factors were measured by real-time PCR. In response to FC enrichment (Figure 2), the expression levels of many autophagy/lysosome genes, including mRNAs encoding ATG5, VPS34, Beclin-1, ATG7, LC3, IRGM1, Rab5, Rab7, and Rab7 were increased in WT macrophages. Importantly, the expression of the major transcription regulator of lysosome/autophagy gene expression, TFEB, was also increased in WT macrophages. In contrast, the expression of the same genes was not enhanced in Sr-b1–/– macrophages in response to FC loading. In addition, incubation with rapamycin to inhibit mTOR, which controls TFEB phosphorylation, resulted in markedly increased mRNA levels for VPS34, Rab7, LC3, and TFEB in WT macrophages, but expression of the same genes was minimally increased in Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3). These results suggest that SR-BI likely regulates autophagy at the transcriptional level. Consistent with this concept, transfection of both WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages with Sr-b1, followed by enrichment in FC, resulted in increased levels of mRNAs encoding ATG5, VPS34, ATG7, Beclin-1, LC3, Rab7, and TFEB (Figure 3). Transfection with Sr-b1 resulted in similar Sr-b1 mRNA levels in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages, promoting similar levels of expression of these autophagy genes in both cell types (Figure 3). Formation of autophagosomes is a critical marker of autophagy. Immunofluorescence and electron microscopic analyses confirmed enhanced autophagosome formation in WT compared with Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Analysis of the number of fluorescent LC3II-positive vacuoles revealed that, compared with WT macrophages, Sr-b1–/– macrophages contained 66.7% fewer autophagosomes in response to FC enrichment (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, electron microscopic analysis showed that FC treatment resulted in 80% fewer (P < 0.05) autophagosomes in Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages (Figure 4, C and D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that SR-BI deletion leads to impaired autophagy in macrophages.

Figure 1 The effects of macrophage SR-BI deficiency on autophagy. (A–D) WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages were exposed to different levels of starvation (A), oxidized LDL (B), free cholesterol (FC) enrichment (C), or rapamycin (D). (A) For starvation, the cells were incubated for 12 or 24 hours in DMEM without serum. (B) Cells were incubated for 24 hours in DMEM containing 50 or 100 μg/mL oxidized LDL. (C) Cells were incubated for 24 hours in DMEM containing 50 or 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035 (ACAT inhibitor). (D) Cells were incubated for 24 hours with 150 or 300 nM rapamycin. In A–D, also shown are basal levels for cells that were incubated for 24 hours with DMEM containing 10% FBS. The levels of VPS34, Beclin-1, and LC3II were analyzed by Western blotting and dot quantitation. The blots are representative, and the numbers are the mean of 3 experiments, in which the values are normalized to either basal WT (green, regular font) or basal Sr-b1–/– levels (red, italic font).

Figure 2 The effects of free cholesterol (FC) enrichment on mRNA levels of autophagy players in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Macrophages were enriched in FC by incubation for 24 hours in DMEM containing 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. The mRNA levels for key autophagy proteins were then measured by real-time PCR in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages with or without FC enrichment, including ATG1, ATG5, VPS34, Beclin-1, ATG7, LC3, IRGM-1, Rab5, Rab7, Rab9, and TFEB. The data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Figure 3 The effects of Sr-b1 transfection on mRNA levels of autophagy players in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Sr-b1–expressing or control plasmid was transfected for 48 hours into WT or Sr-b1–/– macrophages using jetPEI-Macrophage DNA Transfection reagent. Cells were enriched in FC by incubation for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. The mRNA levels for key autophagy proteins were then measured by real-time PCR in cells with or without FC enrichment. The data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Figure 4 Macrophage SR-BI deficiency causes reduced numbers of autophagosomes. (A–D) WT or Sr-b1–/– macrophages were enriched with FC by incubation for 24 hours in DMEM containing 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. The cellular autophagosomes (APGs) were detected and quantitated by immunofluorescence (A and B) and electron microscopy (C and D). (A) Representative immunofluorescence images show LC3II-positive vacuoles. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) LC3II dots were analyzed by ImageJ software. n = 20 per group from 3 independent experiments. The data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Representative electron microscopic images of APGs (arrows) are shown. Scale bars: 1 μm. (D) Quantitation of the number of APGs. Data are the mean ± SEM of 3 experiments (n = 8 per group). *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test.

Effects of hematopoietic cell SR-BI deletion on autophagy in atherosclerotic lesions in Ldlr–/– mice. Previous studies have shown that autophagy is critical to atherosclerotic lesion formation in humans and experimental mouse models (3, 32). Therefore, we examined the effects of hematopoietic cell SR-BI deletion on atherosclerotic lesion autophagy. To examine the effects of SR-BI deletion on expression of critical autophagy players in the aortic arch, Ldlr–/– mice were transplanted with bone marrow (BM) from WT or Sr-b1–/– mice and fed either a chow or Western-type diet for 16 weeks. In Ldlr–/– mice fed a chow diet, which does not induce significant atherosclerosis development, SR-BI deletion did not cause changes in the expression levels of autophagy genes in the aortic arch tissue (Figure 5A). In Ldlr–/– mice transplanted with WT BM and fed a Western diet for 16 weeks, the expression levels of critical genes encoding proteins involved in autophagosome formation and trafficking, including ATG5, VPS34, Beclin-1, ATG7, LC3, Rab5, Rab9, and Rab7, were increased in aortic arch tissue containing atherosclerotic lesions compared with tissue devoid of atherosclerosis (Figure 5A). In contrast, atherosclerosis development failed to impact the expression of critical autophagy genes in the aortic arches of Ldlr–/– mice receiving Sr-b1–/– BM. Most interestingly, the expression of Tfeb, which is a master transcription factor of autophagy and lysosome genes, was also increased (mRNA) in atherosclerotic aortic arch tissue containing WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 5A). Moreover, the expression of mRNA encoding ATG1, which is part of the unc-51–like kinase complex that is released upon mTOR inhibition, was not induced by atherosclerosis development in Ldlr–/– mice receiving WT BM. We next examined the impact of SR-BI deficiency on advanced atherosclerotic lesion Beclin-1 protein levels by immunostaining the proximal aortic sections from Ldlr–/– mice that were reconstituted with WT, Sr-b1–/–, Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– Sr-b1–/– double-knockout (DKO) BM and fed a Western diet for 16 weeks (Figure 5, B and C). Compared with atherosclerotic lesions containing WT or Apoe–/– cells, Beclin-1 expression was reduced by 58% and 78% in lesions containing Sr-b1–/– and DKO cells, respectively. We previously published that the extent of proximal aortic atherosclerosis in these Ldlr–/– mice transplanted with WT, Sr-b1–/–, Apoe–/–, and DKO was 76.7, 192, 196, and 385 × 103 μm2, respectively, suggesting that the effects of SR-BI deficiency on autophagy impact moderate and late-stage atherosclerosis (28). Importantly, examination of the number of LC3II-positive puncta in aortic root sections of Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet for 8 weeks showed that the number of autophagosomes was reduced by 77% in early atherosclerotic lesions containing DKO versus Apoe–/– cells (Figure 5, D and E). Taken together, these data demonstrate that hematopoietic cell SR-BI deficiency impairs autophagy in atherosclerotic lesions and suggests that the defective autophagy accelerates atherosclerosis.

Figure 5 Hematopoietic SR-BI deletion leads to attenuated autophagy in atherosclerotic lesions. (A) Total RNA was isolated from the aortic arches of Ldlr–/– mice transplanted with WT or Sr-b1–/– bone marrow and fed either a chow or Western diet for 16 weeks. Relative gene expression was analyzed by real-time qPCR. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B and C) Ldlr–/– mice were reconstituted with WT, Sr-b1–/–, Apoe–/–, and Sr-b1–/– Apoe–/– (DKO) bone marrow and fed a Western diet for 16 weeks. (B) Proximal aortic sections were stained using anti–Beclin-1 primary antibody and FITC-labeled secondary antibody (green). Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Beclin-1–positive area and total lesion area were quantitated by ImageJ software. (D and E) Apoe–/– mice were reconstituted with Apoe–/– or DKO bone barrow and fed a Western diet for 8 weeks. (D) Proximal aortic sections were immunofluorescently stained with anti-LC3II primary antibody and Alexa Fluor 568–labeled secondary antibody (red). Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) LC3II-positive area and total lesion area were quantified by ImageJ software. (B–E) Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C) and *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test (E).

SR-BI regulation of cytoplasmic lipid droplet turnover, apoptosis, and inflammation. Recent studies demonstrated that in macrophages, cytoplasmic CE is mobilized to lysosomes via autophagy for hydrolysis to FC and release from the cell (6). Therefore, we examined the accumulation of perilipin 2–positive lipid droplets in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages treated with control DMEM alone, oxLDL, or oxLDL plus 300 nM rapamycin to enhance autophagy (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Compared with WT macrophages, Sr-b1–/– macrophages had a 1.8-fold increase in perilipin 2–positive lipid droplets (Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistent with autophagy being impaired in Sr-b1–/– cells, rapamycin treatment reduced the number of lipid droplets in WT macrophages by 51% but had no effect in Sr-b1–/– macrophages. In addition, Oil Red O staining of neutral lipids showed that Sr-b1–/– macrophages had a 1.6-fold increase in neutral lipid in the presence of oxLDL compared with WT macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), and rapamycin treatment markedly reduced the neutral lipid accumulation in WT macrophages but had no effect in Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Measurement of cellular cholesterol confirmed that WT macrophages accumulated less cholesterol compared with Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4E), and that induction of autophagy significantly reduced the cholesterol content of WT macrophages but did not change the cholesterol content of Sr-b1–/– macrophages. OxLDL promotes ER stress leading to apoptosis, and induction of autophagy alleviates ER stress promoting cell survival (33). Examination of oxLDL-induced apoptosis, as detected by annexin V staining, demonstrated a 36% increase of apoptosis in Sr-b1–/– compared with WT macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Most importantly, induction of autophagy with rapamycin reduced WT apoptosis by 68% but had no effect on apoptosis in Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Next, we tested the effects of SR-BI–mediated autophagy in regulation of the inflammatory response to oxLDL (Supplemental Figure 5, C and E). Compared with WT, Sr-b1–/– macrophages expressed 5.8-fold, 1.7-fold, and 1.9-fold more IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α, respectively. Induction of autophagy in WT macrophages by rapamycin reduced the expression of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α by 61.3%, 52.3%, and 55.1%, respectively. Consistent with the defective autophagy observed in Sr-b1–/– macrophages, rapamycin did not affect the inflammatory response to oxLDL.

SR-BI regulates TFEB-mediated autophagy in macrophages and in atherosclerotic lesions. TFEB is a master regulator of lysosome biogenesis and autophagy (19). Because of the observed reduction in Tfeb gene expression in Sr-b1–/– macrophages in response to FC loading, TFEB protein levels were measured in macrophages and in atherosclerotic lesions. First, SR-BI deletion in hematopoietic cells was found to result in a 65.8% decrease in TFEB protein expression in atherosclerotic lesions of Apoe–/– mice fed a Western diet for 8 weeks compared with control animals (Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, TFEB protein levels were decreased in Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages in response to FC enrichment (Supplemental Figure 6A). This decrease in TFEB protein was associated with reduced levels of Rab5 and Rab7 protein expression, 2 known targets of TFEB (Supplemental Figure 6A). In the absence of autophagy inducers, TFEB remains inactivated through sequestration in the cytoplasm, whereas induction of autophagy by inhibition of mTOR promotes nuclear translocation of TFEB and transcription of autophagy genes in a TFEB-dependent manner (34). Therefore, we examined the impact of loss of SR-BI on the nuclear localization of TFEB in FC-loaded macrophages. There were lower nuclear levels of TFEB in Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages and the nuclear to cytoplasmic ratio of TFEB was reduced by 67% (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Therefore, we next examined whether Tfeb overexpression could restore TFEB nuclear mobilization and autophagy in FC-enriched Sr-b1–/– macrophages. Transient expression of Tfeb increased the cellular (Supplemental Figure 7), cytoplasmic, and nuclear levels (Figure 6C) of TFEB in both WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages. In addition, the nuclear to cytoplasmic ratio of TFEB was partially restored in Tfeb-transfected Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 6D). Consistent with this result, the mRNA levels for VPS34, Rab7, and TFEB were markedly increased in Tfeb-transfected Sr-b1–/– macrophages with and without FC enrichment (Figure 6E). Importantly, transient expression of Tfeb rescued autophagy activity in Sr-b1–/– macrophages, as demonstrated by increased VPS34 and LC3II levels and by decreased p62, which is a marker of degradation via autophagy (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7). These data suggest that SR-BI links the stress response elicited by lipid accumulation to autophagosome/lysosome function, TFEB expression and nuclear localization in macrophages, and atherosclerotic lesions.

Figure 6 The effects of TFEB on autophagic activity in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages and in atherosclerotic lesions. (A and B) Hematopoietic SR-BI deletion lowers the expression of TFEB in atherosclerotic lesions. Apoe–/– mice were constituted with Apoe–/– or Sr-b1–/– Apoe–/– (DKO) bone marrow and fed an atherogenic diet for 8 weeks. (A) Proximal aortic sections were stained using anti-TFEB primary antibody and FITC-labeled secondary antibody (green). Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) The TFEB-positive cells were quantitated by ImageJ software. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). ***P < 0.001 by unpaired Student’s t test. (C–F) Tfeb-expressing or control plasmid was transfected for 48 hours into WT or Sr-b1–/– macrophages using jetPEI-Macrophage DNA Transfection reagent. Cells were enriched with FC by incubation for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. (C and D) Cytoplasmic and nuclear levels of TFEB in response to FC enrichment were analyzed by Western blotting and dot quantitation. (C) The blots are representative, and (D) the data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) The mRNA levels for TFEB, VPS34, LC3, and Rab7 were measured by real-time PCR in Tfeb- or control plasmid–transfected cells with or without FC enrichment. The data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (F) Tfeb overexpression rescues defective autophagy in Sr-b1–/– macrophages as examined by Western blotting of LC3II and TFEB levels. The blots are representative, and the numbers are the mean of 3 experiments, in which the values are normalized to WT basal levels (green, regular font).

Macrophage SR-BI enhances autophagy by interacting with the VPS34 complex. In hepatocytes and HeLa cells, SR-BI has been reported to traffic to endosomes/lysosomes (35). This observation suggests that SR-BI may play a direct role in autophagy signaling, and, to test this hypothesis, we next examined the subcellular localization of SR-BI and whether SR-BI localized to autophagosomes (Figure 7, A and B). Confocal fluorescence microscopy showed that macrophage SR-BI localizes to LC3II-positive vacuoles (Figure 7A). In addition, cellular fractionation by density-gradient ultracentrifugation (Figure 7B) showed that SR-BI was abundantly present in the plasma membrane and ER; however, macrophage SR-BI was also localized to the lysosomal fraction containing LAMP-1 (Figure 7B). Rab7 functions in the fusion of autophagosomes with lysosomes by interacting with the VPS34 complex, and studies have suggested that the trafficking of SR-BI to lysosomes in HeLa cells is Rab7 dependent (36, 37). Therefore, immunoprecipitation studies were performed to determine if macrophage SR-BI interacts with the VPS34 complex in response to FC loading stress (Figure 7C). We found that SR-BI interacts with multiple proteins in the complex, including Rab7, Barkor, VPS34, Beclin-1, and Bif-1 (Figure 7C). SR-BI specifically interacted with the VPS34 complex, as it did not coimmunoprecipitate with ATG5 or LC3. Barkor first interacts with the forming autophagosomal membrane to recruit the VPS34–Beclin-1 complex (11), and recent studies suggest that SR-BI cholesterol domains play a role in Golgi fragmentation and autophagosome formation in the setting of infection (31). Therefore, we next examined whether cholesterol domains were associated with SR-BI and Barkor (Figure 7D). FC-enriched WT macrophages were incubated with cholera toxin B (CT-B), which interacts with lipid rafts. Immunoprecipitation of the cholesterol domains with anti–CT-B antibody revealed that both SR-BI and Barkor interacted with cholesterol domains (Figure 7D). Consistent with SR-BI enhancing association of the VPS34–Beclin-1 complex to the forming autophagosomal membrane, examination of the effects of SR-BI deficiency on VPS34 activity showed that treatment with oxLDL or oxLDL plus rapamycin increased the production of PtdIns(3)P by 41% and 156% in WT macrophages, respectively, but had no effect in Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 7E). In addition, VPS34 activity was 2-fold higher in the atherosclerotic aortic arch tissue in Ldlr–/– mice containing WT compared with Sr-b1–/– cells (Figure 7F). We next examined the levels of Barkor and cholesterol domains in FC-enriched Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages (Figure 8A). Compared with WT, Sr-b1–/– macrophages contained 50% and 40% lower levels of Barkor and cholesterol domains, respectively. In addition, transfection of Sr-b1–/– versus WT macrophages with Sr-b1 resulted in similar levels of Barkor, cholesterol domains, and VPS34 (Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, transfection of Sr-b1–/– and WT macrophages with Sr-b1 resulted in similar levels of autophagosomes, as evidenced by similar LC3II levels in FC-enriched cells (Figure 8B). In addition, transfection of Sr-b1–/– cells with increasing levels of Sr-b1 followed by FC enrichment stimulated autophagy in a dose-dependent fashion, as evidenced by the increased levels of VPS34 and LC3II (Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, a comparison of WT versus Sr-b1+/– macrophages showed similar autophagic responses to FC enrichment as determined by the VPS34 and LC3II levels, which is consistent with the 2 cell types having comparable SR-BI levels (Supplemental Figure 8A). Consistent with SR-BI forming cholesterol domains, transfection of Sr-b1–/– macrophages with Sr-b1 after FC enrichment stimulated autophagy to a similar degree to that in WT macrophages, as evidenced by increased TFEB and VPS34 and decreased p62 (Supplemental Figure 8B). We next examined by confocal fluorescence microscopic analyses the number of intracellular puncta containing cholesterol domains and Barkor in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 8, C–E). Basal levels of intracellular cholesterol domains were 48% higher in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages and FC enrichment resulted in 64% more cholesterol domain–positive puncta in WT macrophages but did not change the number of intracellular cholesterol domains in Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 8, C and D). Similar results were obtained when the cholesterol domains were measured in isolated intracellular membrane fractions from WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9A). In addition, FC-enriched WT macrophages compared with Sr-b1–/– macrophages contained 2.6-fold (P < 0.01) more intracellular puncta that were positive for both cholesterol domains and Barkor (Figure 8, C and E). Similar results were observed in colocalization of Barkor and cholesterol domains in isolated intracellular membranes (Supplemental Figure 9A). In FC-enriched WT macrophages, 68% of the puncta that were positive for cholesterol domains and Barkor were also positive for SR-BI. Consistent with SR-BI increasing VPS34 activity by enhancing association of the VPS34 complex with the forming autophagosomal membrane, FC-enriched Sr-b1–/– macrophages contained 1.6-fold more ubiquitinated VPS34 compared with WT macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9B), and inhibition of proteasomal degradation resulted in increased ubiquitinated VPS34 in both cell types.

Figure 7 Macrophage SR-BI regulates autophagy via the VPS34 complex. (A) WT macrophages were treated with acetylated LDL and Sandoz 58035 for 24 hours and SR-BI and LC3II subcellular localization were examined by immunofluorescence confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 1 μm. (B) Plasma membrane, lysosome, ER, and nuclear fractions were isolated from WT macrophages by density-gradient ultracentrifugation, and SR-BI distribution was detected by Western blotting. LAMP-1 was used as a lysosomal marker. (C) FC-enriched WT macrophage lysates were cross-linked and immunoprecipitated with anti–SR-BI antibody or IgG and protein A/G magnetic beads. VPS34, Beclin-1, Barkor, Rab7, Bif-1, LC3, ATG5, and SR-BI were then detected in immunoprecipitated proteins by Western blotting. (D) SR-BI and Barkor are associated with cholesterol domains. FC-enriched WT macrophages were incubated with cholera toxin B (CT-B), which interacts with lipid rafts. Cell lysates were cross-linked and immunoprecipitated with anti–CT-B antibody or IgG and protein A/G magnetic beads. Barkor and SR-BI were then detected in immunoprecipitated proteins by Western blotting. In A–D, data are representative of 3 experiments. (E) VPS34 activity was measured using the Class III PI3K ELISA Kit in macrophages treated with or without 100 μg/mL oxLDL or 300 nM rapamycin for 24 hours. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 6 per group from 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (F) VPS34 activity was measured in aortic arch tissue lysates from Ldlr–/– mice reconstituted with WT or Sr-b1–/– bone marrow and fed either a chow or Western diet for 16 weeks. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Figure 8 SR-BI impacts autophagy by enhancing Barkor–cholesterol domain interaction. (A and B) Sr-b1–expressing or control plasmid was transfected for 48 hours into WT or Sr-b1–/– macrophages using jetPEI-Macrophage DNA Transfection reagent. Cells were then incubated for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. SR-BI, Barkor, cholesterol domains (CT-B), VPS34, and LC3II were detected by Western blotting. The blots are representative, and the numbers are the mean of 3 independent experiments in which the values are normalized to WT basal levels (green, regular font). (C–E) Cells were incubated with DMEM with 10% FBS or enriched in FC by incubation for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL acetylated LDL and 5 μg/mL Sandoz 58035. The intracellular localization of cholesterol domains, Barkor, and SR-BI were examined by confocal fluorescence microscopy in cholesterol-normal (–) and FC-enriched (+) WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages. (C) Shown are representative images of SR-BI (purple), Barkor (green), cholesterol domains (red), and merged images. Scale bar: 1 μm. (D and E) Quantitation of the average number of intracellular puncta positive for cholesterol domains alone (D) or positive for both Barkor and cholesterol domains (E) in 50 cells. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. The data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 50 per group from 3 independent experiments).

Our data suggest that SR-BI functions to enhance PtdIns(3)P production as part of the VPS34 complex; therefore, we next examined whether overexpression of Vps34 could rescue the defective autophagy observed in Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 9). In response to FC loading, mRNA levels for Beclin-1, ATG5, LC3, and TFEB were increased in WT cells, but did not significantly change in Sr-b1–/– cells (Figure 9A). In contrast, transfection of Sr-b1–/– and WT macrophages with Vps34 significantly increased the mRNA levels of key autophagy proteins, including Beclin-1, ATG5, and LC3 in both cell types with and without FC enrichment (Figure 9A). Most interestingly, expression of mRNA encoding TFEB was upregulated by Vps34 overexpression in both WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 9A). Consistent with this observation, the whole cellular levels of TFEB protein were increased in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 10). Moreover, Vps34 overexpression resulted in increased protein levels of VPS34 and Beclin-1 in both WT and Sr-b1–/– cells with or without FC treatment (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 10). In addition, overexpression of Vps34 resulted in similarly increased levels of LC3II in FC-loaded WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages, suggesting similar numbers of autophagosomes in the 2 cell types (Figure 9B). Consistent with this possibility, the levels of p62, which is a marker for degradation via autophagy, were markedly decreased in both WT and Sr-b1–/– cells with Vps34 overexpression and FC loading (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, overexpression of Vps34 significantly promoted TFEB nuclear localization, showing positive feedback for TFEB activity (Figure 9, C and D). Furthermore, Vps34 overexpression decreased FC-induced apoptosis by 42% and 67% in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages, respectively (Figure 9, E and F). Hence, overexpression of Vps34 resulted in similar numbers of apoptotic cells in cultures of WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 9, E and F).

Figure 9 Overexpression of Vps34 rescues defective autophagy and decreases apoptosis susceptibility in Sr-b1–/– macrophages. (A–E) WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages were transfected with pcDNA4-Vps34 or empty plasmid for 48 hours. The cells were then treated with or without acetylated LDL and Sandoz 58035 for 24 hours. (A) The levels of mRNA for Beclin-1, ATG5, LC3, and TFEB were measured by real-time qPCR. The data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B) VPS34, Beclin-1, p62, LC3, and GAPDH were detected by Western blotting and quantitated by using LI-COR Odyssey software. The values are normalized to WT basal levels (green, regular font). (C and D) Cytosolic and nuclear levels of TFEB were measured by Western blotting and (D) the nuclear to cytoplasmic ratio was quantitated. The data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E and F) Macrophage apoptosis was detected using Cy3-labeled annexin V (red). Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst (blue). (E) Shown are representative images. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) The percentage of apoptotic cells was quantitated, and the data are expressed as mean ± SEM (n = 9 per group from 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

SR-BI impacts autophagy via TFEB-mediated transcription of VPS34. SR-BI expression increases the mRNA levels of both Tfeb and Vps34 during autophagy induction. In Sr-b1–/– macrophages — in which autophagy is impaired — the overexpression of either Vps34 or Tfeb increases expression of autophagy genes and rescues autophagy function. Therefore, we next examined whether TFEB regulates transcription of Vps34. First, we determined the effects of TFEB knockdown using siRNA in FC-enriched J774 cells. Consistent with TFEB playing a role in transcription of Vps34, knockdown of TFEB markedly reduced Vps34 mRNA levels (Figure 10A). Similarly, the mRNA levels of genes known to be transcriptionally regulated by TFEB, including mRNAs encoding Rab7 and LC3, were decreased. In addition, overexpression of Tfeb by transient transfection of cells increased VPS34 protein in FC-enriched WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7). TFEB regulates expression of autophagy genes by binding to consensus DNA sequences in promoters of target genes. We next analyzed the sequence of the Vps34 gene promoter and 5′ untranslated region (5′ UTR) for the presence of potential TFEB binding sites and identified 2 sites (site I and site II) in the 5′ UTR (Figure 10B). Oligonucleotides containing these predicted TFEB consensus sites were labeled with IRDy700 fluorescent dye, and a gel shift assay revealed that TFEB protein strongly binds to DNA within site I (Figure 10C) and weakly with site II (data not shown). Importantly, mutation of site I and competition with unlabeled DNA disrupted this interaction at site I, suggesting selectivity of this effect. In addition, incubation with anti-TFEB antibody produced a clear supershift band (Figure 10C), strongly indicating that TFEB directly modulates Vps34 transcription.

Figure 10 Impact of Tfeb on transcription of VPS34. (A) Knockdown of TFEB by siRNA attenuates Vps34 gene expression. J774A.1 macrophages were transfected with 25 nM Tfeb siRNA for 24 hours, and then treated with FC for 24 hours. The expression levels of mRNA encoding TFEB, VPS34, Rab7, and LC3 were detected by real-time PCR. Real-time PCR data are expressed as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 by unpaired Student’s t test. (B) The potential TFEB binding sites in the Vps34 gene promoter and 5′ UTR were analyzed by in silico methodology, and 2 potential sites were revealed (sites I and II) in the 5′ UTR. (C) TFEB protein interacts with Vps34 gene DNA. The specific DNA oligonucleotides (site I) were labeled with IRDy700. TFEB protein (5 μg) and 1 μL of 25 nM dsDNA were incubated in EMSA buffer for 20 minutes, and then resolved by 5% TBE polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and the image was captured by LI-COR Odyssey.

SR-BI impacts autophagy via PPARα activation. Our studies show that SR-BI promotes the expression of TFEB (Figures 2, 3, 5A, and 6E). Studies have shown that activation of PPARα promotes recruitment to the PPARα binding site on the Tfeb promoter, leading to enhanced expression of TFEB and autophagy (38–40). In addition, studies suggest that SR-BI modulates cellular and plasma fatty acids, which are ligands for PPARα (41). Therefore, we next examined the effects of SR-BI expression on PPARα activation by measuring nuclear PPARα levels using an ELISA. Compared with FC-enriched WT macrophages, nuclear PPARα activity was markedly decreased in Sr-b1–/– cells (Figure 11A). In contrast, PPARγ and PPARδ activity was similar in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Examination of the nuclear levels of PPARα by Western blotting also showed increased PPARα in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 11B). Incubation with the PPARα agonist CP-775146 increased the nuclear levels of PPARα in both WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages, as determined by ELlSA (Supplemental Figure 11C) and Western blotting (Figure 11B). In addition, the PPARα antagonist GW6471 decreased nuclear PPARα levels in both cell types (Figure 11B and Supplemental Figure 11C). Consistent with PPARα promoting transcription of Tfeb, the Tfeb mRNA levels were increased in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages treated with CP-775146, whereas the expression of Tfeb was decreased in both cell types incubated with the antagonist, GW6471 (Figure 11D). In addition, agonism of PPARα increased the nuclear levels of TFEB in both cell types, whereas antagonism decreased nuclear TFEB (Figure 11B). Consistent with the effects of PPARα activation on TFEB, the mRNA levels for the autophagy proteins Beclin-1, Rab7, LC3, VPS34, and ATG5 were increased in WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages treated with the PPARα agonist, CP-775146, whereas treatment with GW6471 decreased expression of the autophagy genes (Figure 11D). Similar to studies suggesting that PPARα regulates transcription of Sr-b1 (42), we found that CP-775146 increased, whereas GW6471 decreased, the Sr-b1 mRNA levels in WT cells (Figure 11D). These results demonstrate that Tfeb and Sr-b1 are coordinately regulated by PPARα. Interestingly, the mRNA levels for PPARα were increased in WT versus Sr-b1–/– macrophages, and similar to the effects of FC enrichment on Tfeb mRNA expression (Figures 2 and 6E), FC enrichment markedly increased PPARα expression in WT compared with Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 11C), but did not significantly impact the expression of mRNAs for PPARγ and PPARδ in either cell type (Supplemental Figure 11D). In addition, PPARα agonist treatment of WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages significantly increased the levels of mRNA encoding PPARα, and GW6471 decreased expression of PPARα mRNA in both cell types (Figure 11E). These results are consistent with studies showing that TFEB also regulates expression of PPARα (43, 44). Consistent with the effects of PPARα on Tfeb and autophagy genes, the PPARα agonist CP-775146 increased the protein levels of TFEB, Beclin-1, VPS34, and Rab7 in FC-enriched WT and Sr-b1–/– macrophages (Figure 11F). In addition, CP-775146 increased autophagic flux in both cell types as evidenced by decreased p62 and increased LC3II levels (Figure 11F). In contrast, the PPARα antagonist, GW6471, decreased the levels of autophagy proteins in both cell types and increased the p62 levels (Figure 11F). Furthermore, treatment of FC-enriched WT cells with the PPARγ and PPARδ agonists pioglitazone and GW501516, respectively, did not impact the levels of autophagy proteins (Supplemental Figure 11E). Importantly, PPARα protein levels were markedly increased in plaques of Apoe–/– mice with SR-BI–expressing versus Sr-b1–/– hematopoietic cells (Supplemental Figure 11, G and H). Taken together, our results show that SR-BI regulates Tfeb expression to enhance autophagy by controlling PPARα expression and activation, and that TFEB, SR-BI, and PPARα are coordinately regulated in promoting autophagy.