mTORC1 hyperactivation arrests bone growth in lysosomal storage disorders by suppressing autophagy

Animals. The Gusb–/– mouse strain carrying the missense E536Q mutation was shared by W. Sly (St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA) (42). The Raptorfl/fl mouse strain was purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 013188). The CMV-Cre mouse line was provided by A. Ballabio. Raptorfl/fl mice were mated with CMV-Cre mice to obtain heterozygous mice that were subsequently mated with Gusb+/– mice. Double-heterozygous Gusb+/– Raptor+/– mice were then mated with Gusb+/– mice in order to obtain Gusb–/– Raptor+/– mice. The Arsb–/– mouse line was from A. Auricchio (TIGEM). The GFP-LC3 mouse line was obtained from N. Mizushima (University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan). All mice were maintained on a C57BL/6 background. The number of mice used in each experiment is specified in the figure legends. The sex of the mice was not taken into account until P15. Mice were randomly assigned to the treatment groups. The investigators were not blinded to treatment allocation during the experiments or outcome assessment.

Skeletal staining. Skeletons were fixed in 95% ethanol overnight and stained with Alcian blue and alizarin red (Sigma-Aldrich) according to standard European Mouse Phenotyping Resource of Standardised Screens (EMPReSS) protocols (http://empress har.mrc.ac.uk/browser/). Measurement of bone length was performed using a Leica M205 A stereo microscope equipped with LAS X Software.

Tissue histology, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence. Histology was performed according to standard EMPReSS procedures (http://empress.har.mrc.ac.uk/browser/). Briefly, femurs were fixed overnight in 4% (wt/vol) paraformaldehyde (PFA) and then demineralized in 10% EDTA (pH 7.4) for 48 hours. Specimens were then dehydrated, embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 7-μm thickness, and stained with H&E.

COL II, COL X, and phosphorylated P-S6. Proteolytic-induced epitope retrieval (PIER) was performed as an antigen retrieval method. Deparaffinized sections were treated with 1 mg/ml pepsin at 37°C for 20 minutes, followed by treatment with 2 mg/ml testicular hyaluronidase (Sigma-Aldrich) at 37°C for 60 minutes for COL X, or with chondroitinase ABC (Sigma-Aldrich) for 2 hours at 37°C for COL II, and then washed in PBS and incubated in 3% H 2 O 2 in methanol. Sections were incubated with diluted normal blocking serum for 20 minutes and overnight at 4°C with a monoclonal antibody against COL X (clone X53; Quartett); COL II (II-II6B3; Hybridoma Bank); or phosphorylated P-S6 (p–P-S6) (Ser240/Ser244) (5364; Cell Signaling Technology).

SQSTM1/p62 and intracellular COLII immunofluorescence. For immunofluorescence, femurs were dissected from euthanized mice and fixed with buffered 4% PFA overnight at 4°C, washed with PBS and cryoprotected in successive sucrose solutions diluted with PBS (10% for 2 hours, 20% for several hours, and 30% overnight at 4°C; all wt/vol), and finally embedded in OCT (Sakura). Cryostat sections were cut at 10-μm thickness. Sections were blocked and permeabilized in 3% (wt/vol) BSA and 5% FBS in PBS plus 0.3% Triton X-100 for 3 hours and then incubated overnight with the primary antibody SQSTM1/p62 (GP62-C; Progen) or with the primary antibody COLII (II-II6B3;Hybridoma Bank). Sections were washed 3 times with 3% BSA in PBS plus 0.3% Triton X-100 and then incubated for 3 hours with secondary antibodies conjugated with Alexa Fluor (goat anti-rabbit A11011/A11008 or goat anti-mouse A11001/A11004; Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Growth plate measurement. Individual zonal heights were measured for the morphologically defined proliferative and hypertrophic zones of the growth plate. The proliferative zone (PZ) is defined as the region of a chondrocyte showing a flattened-disc morphology. The hypertrophic zone (HZ) is defined as the region beginning with the consistent cylindrical cellular profile and extending to the metaphyseal chondro-osseous junction. We used CellSens software (Olympus Life Science; manual measurement) to estimate PZ and HZ heights by measuring the length between the initial and final proliferating and hypertrophic chondrocytes, respectively.

Collagen quantification and analysis. Colorimetric assays were performed using the Soluble Collagen Assay Sircol (Biocolor) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, femoral cartilages were isolated from 2 to 3 mice with the same genotype, pooled and homogenized in 0.5 ml of 1 mg/ml cold (4°C) pepsin in 0.2 M NaCl, 0.5 M acetic acid to pH 2.1 with HCl, and then digested at 4°C for 24 hours, twice. The pellet was discarded, and an equal volume (1 ml) of 4 M NaCl in 1 M acetic acid was added to precipitate collagen. The pellet was then resuspended in 0.8 ml of 0.2 M NaCl in 0.5 M acetic acid and was precipitated again 2 times. After the last precipitation, the pellet was washed twice with 70% EtOH to remove residual NaCl and then complexed with Sircol dye. Absorbance was measured at 555 nm, and the concentration was calculated using a standard curve. Values were normalized to DNA levels calculated measuring the absorbance at 260 nm.

Transmission electron microscopy. For electron microscopy (EM) analysis, growth plates were fixed in 1% glutaraldehyde in 0.2 M HEPES buffer. Small blocks of growth plates were then post-fixed in uranyl acetate and OsO 4 . After dehydration through a graded series of ethanol, tissue samples were cleared in propylene oxide, embedded in epoxy resin (Epon 812), and polymerized at 60°C for 72 hours. For pre-embedding, immuno-EM rat chondrosarcoma (RCS) cells were fixed, permeabilized, and labeled as described previously (43). Anti-human Lamp-1 antibody was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (catalog N-L1418). From each sample, thin sections were cut with a Leica EM UC6 ultramicrotome, and images were acquired using a FEI Tecnai-12 electron microscope (FEI; Thermo Fisher Scientific) equipped with a VELETTA CCD digital camera (Soft Imaging Systems GmbH).

Cell culture, transfections, and plasmids. Primary cultured chondrocytes were prepared from rib cartilage of P5 mice. Rib cages were first incubated in DMEM (Euroclone) using 0.2% collagenase D (Roche), and after adherent connective tissue was removed (1.5 h), the specimens were washed and incubated in fresh collagenase D solution (3 mg/ml) for a further 4.5 hours. Isolated chondrocytes were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Adult fibroblasts were prepared from the skin of P5 mice. Samples, cut into small pieces using a razor blade, were first incubated with collagenase (30 min) and then washed and incubated in trypsin for 20 minutes. After centrifugation, the cell pellet was resuspended in complete medium. MPSI undifferentiated mesenchymal stromal cells were provided by M. Serafini (University of Milano-Bicocca). The Arsb-KO HeLa cell line was provided by J. Monfregola (TIGEM). RCS cells were a Swarm rat chondrosarcoma chondrocyte line (44). For amino acid starvation and stimulation experiments, the cell culture medium was amino acid–free RPMI 1640 (US Biological) supplemented with 10% dialyzed FBS (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were rinsed twice with starvation medium and then kept in a full volume of starvation medium for 50 minutes. At the 50-minute time point, a standard amino acid mixture composed of MEM nonessential amino acid solution, MEM essential amino acid solution, and L-glutamine (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), was added back to a final concentration of 3×. Unless otherwise specified, to synchronize mTORC1 signaling before performing the experiments, primary chondrocytes and RCS cells were stimulated with amino acids for 24 hours and 6 hours, respectively. For Tat–Beclin 1 peptide treatment, cells were washed with PBS and treated with peptides (20 μM, 2 h) or vehicle dissolved in Opti-MEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) acidified with 0.15% (v/v) 6N HCl. Cells were transfected with Lipofectamine LTX and Plus Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following a reverse transfection protocol. The tandem mRFP–GFP–LC3 plasmid was provided by T. Yoshimori (Osaka University, Osaka, Japan). The Myc-UVRAG plasmid was provided by D.H. Kim (University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA). The GFP-2xFYVE plasmid was provided by S. Tooze (The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom).

Cell immunofluorescence. Chondrocytes were fixed for 10 minutes in 4% PFA in PBS and permeabilized for 30 minutes in 0.05% (w/v) saponin, 0.5% (w/v) BSA, 50 mM NH 4 Cl, and 0.02% NaN 3 in PBS (blocking buffer). For the detection of endogenous LC3, cells were methanol fixed. The cells were incubated for 1 hour with primary antibodies against Lamp-1 (sc-19992; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); SQSTM1/p62 (GP62-C; Progen); mTOR (2983; Cell Signaling Technology); LC3 (NB100-2220; Novus Biologicals); WIPI-2 (ab105459; Abcam); c-Myc (sc-40; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); and EEA1 (3288; Cell Signaling Technology); washed 3 times in PBS; incubated for 1 hour with the secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor–labeled goat anti-rat A11077, goat anti-guinea pig A11073, goat anti-rabbit A11011/A11008, and goat anti-mouse A11001, A11004; Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific); washed 3 times in PBS; incubated for 20 minutes with 1 μg/ml Hoechst 33342; and finally mounted in Mowiol (Sigma-Aldrich). For the detection of TFEB and TFE3, cells were permeabilized for 30 minutes in 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS and blocked for 1 hour with 0.1% Triton X-100 and 10% goat serum in PBS. The cells were incubated overnight with primary antibodies against TFEB (MBS120432; MyBioSource) and TFE3 (HPA023881; Sigma-Aldrich). All confocal experiments showing colocalization were acquired with a slice thickness of 0.5 μm using an LSM 710 confocal microscope equipped with a 63 × 1.4 numerical aperture oil objective. Colocalization analysis was performed using ImageJ software (JaCoP plug-in; NIH).

Western blot analysis. Cells were washed twice with PBS and then scraped in RIPA lysis buffer (20 mM Tris [pH 8.0], 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% SDS, 1% NP-40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate) in the presence of PhosSTOP and EDTA-free protease inhibitor tablets (Roche). Cell lysates were incubated on ice for 30 minutes, and then the soluble fraction was isolated by centrifugation at 16,000 g for 20 minutes at 4°C. The total protein concentration in cellular extracts was measured using a colorimetric BCA protein assay kit (Pierce Chemical). Protein extracts, separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred onto membranes, were probed with antibodies against phosphorylated p70S6K (p-p70S6K) (Thr389) (9234; Cell Signaling Technology); p70S6K (9292; Cell Signaling Technology); p-ULK1 (Ser757; Ser555; Ser317) (6888; 5869; 12753; Cell Signaling Technology); ULK1 (BK8054; Cell Signaling Technology); Raptor (2280; Cell Signaling Technology); Lamp-1 (ab24170; Abcam); LC3B (NB100-2220; Novus Biologicals); β-actin (NB600-501; Novus Biologicals); and SQSTM1/p62 (H00008878-M01; Abnova). Proteins of interest were detected with HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse or anti-rabbit IgG antibody (8125, 8114; Cell Signaling Technology) and visualized with the Super Signal West Dura substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Western blot images were acquired using the ChemiDoc-lt imaging system (UVP), and band intensity was calculated with ImageJ software using the Gels and Plot Lanes plug-in. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Generation of Gusb-KO clone. To create Gusb gene disruption through CRISPR/Cas9 technology, an RCS chondrocyte cell line was used. Cells (1 × 106) were transfected with an all-in-one vector containing the sgRNA of interest (target site sequence: CACCTTGAGTTCCCGCGAAG, with predicted no off-target sites), whose expression was driven by the U6 promoter, a recombinant form of Cas9 protein under the control of the CMV promoter and an mCherry reporter gene under the control of the SV40 promoter (Genecopoeia). Cells were transfected with Lipofectamine LTX and Plus Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following a reverse transfection protocol. Forty-eight hours after transfection, putative positive clones were FACS sorted for mCherry expression using the BD FACSAria flow cytometer. Sorted cells were kept in culture until confluence and then subjected to PCR analysis, followed by Sanger sequencing to identify mutations. Positive clones were screened for β-glucuronidase activity. Briefly, cell pellets were lysed in extraction buffer (50 mM NaHPO 4 , pH 7.0, 10 mM 2-mercaptoethanol, 10 mM Na 2 EDTA, 0.1% sodium lauryl sarcosine,0.1% Triton X-100 [100 ml]), and protein concentration was measured using a colorimetric BCA Protein Assay Kit (Pierce Chemical). Proteins (200 and 400 μg) were incubated with 200 μl of the fluorogenic substrate, 4-methylumbelliferyl-β-D-glucuronide (2 mM) (Sigma-Aldrich), for 0.5 and 1 hours at 37°C. The reaction was stopped by adding 200 μl of the carbonate stop buffer (0.5 M NaHCO 3 /0.5 M Na 2 CO 3 , pH 10.7), and the fluorescence of the 4-methylumbelliferone liberated was measured in a fluorimeter (GloMax-Multi Detection System; Promega) using 365 nm excitation and 460 nm emission. Absolute fluorescence of WT RCS was used as a control. The Gusb-KO clone as well as WT RCS were kept in medium containing 2 mg/ml chondroitin sulphate (Sigma-Aldrich) for 48 hours before any experiment was performed.

Co-IP experiments. For co-IP experiments, whole-cell extracts were prepared in 0.3% CHAPS-containing lysis buffer (40 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 120 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 50 mM NaF, 1.5 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 10 mM β-glycerophosphate, 0.3% CHAPS, and EDTA-free protease inhibitors) as described previously (28), and immunoprecipitated with anti-UVRAG antibody (M160-3; MBL). The precipitated proteins were washed 5 times with 0.3% CHAPS lysis buffer, separated by SDS–PAGE, transferred onto membranes, and probed with antibodies against p-UVRAG (Ser497) (gift of D.H. Kim) (13), Beclin 1 (3495; Cell Signaling Technology), UVRAG (M160-3; MBL), and Rubicon (8465; Cell Signaling Technology).

Procollagen secretion assay. Synchronized PC2 secretion was obtained after incubating chondrocytes for 3 hours at 40°C to block PC2 in the ER and then shifting the temperature to 32°C (ER block release) for 15 minutes. Cells were then fixed in 4% PFA for 10 minutes at room temperature and processed for immunofluorescence. Cells were incubated for 1 hour with primary antibodies against PC2 (CII-C1; Hybridoma Bank) and Giantin (ab37266; Abcam).

Treatments in vivo. Newborn mice were intraperitoneally injected daily with Tat–Beclin 1 peptide at 2 mg/kg resuspended in PBS. Control mice were injected with vehicle only. Mice were sacrificed after 6 or 15 days, as specified in the figure legends. Rapamycin was dissolved in pure ethanol as a 20-mg/ml stock solution, diluted in injection buffer (4% ethanol, 5% Tween-80, 5% PEG400 in dH 2 O) at 1 mg/ml, aliquoted, and stored at –20°C. Mice were weighed daily throughout the experiment, and the dosage (0.375 mg/kg) was adjusted accordingly. Control mice received a similar volume of injection buffer without drug.

Chemicals. Tat–Beclin 1 peptide (D–amino acid peptide sequence: RRRQRRKKRGYGGDHWIHFTANWV) and its mutated version mTat-Beclin 1 (L–amino acid peptide sequence: YGRKKRRQRRRGGVGNDFFINHETTGFATEW) were synthesized at the Protein Chemistry Technology Center (UT Southwestern Medical Center). Bafilomycin A 1 (200 nM), vinblastine (200 nM) were from Sigma-Aldrich. Torin1 (1 μM) was from Cell Signaling Technology. Protein G sepharose was from GE Healthcare. SAR405 (10 μM) was from ApexBio Technology. Rapamycin (sirolimus) was from LC Laboratories.

Statistics. A 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test was performed when comparing the same cell population with 2 different treatments. A 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test was performed when comparing 2 groups of mice or different primary chondrocyte preparations. A 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post-hoc test were performed when comparing more than 2 groups relative to a single factor (treatment or genotype). A P value of 0.05 or less was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Experiments were conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Care and Use Committee of Cardarelli Hospital in Naples, Italy, and approved by the Italian Ministry of Health.