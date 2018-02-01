Insulin exits skeletal muscle capillaries by fluid-phase transport

Mice. Mice were housed in a humidity-controlled facility and kept on a 12-hour light/dark cycle. Male C57BL/6J mice (Jackson Laboratory) aged 11–13 weeks fed a standard chow diet (5001 Laboratory Rodent) were used for all experiments. Mice were fasted for 5 hours before all imaging and metabolic phenotyping experiments.

INS-647 synthesis and analysis. The conjugation of Alexa Fluor 647 to insulin follows a modified version of a procedure described previously (39). Diisopropylethylamine (DIPEA; 7 mmol, 1.22 ml, 40 Eq) was initially added to a solution of biosynthetic human insulin (BHI; 0.2 mmol, 1.16 g) dissolved in DMSO (15 ml). (Butyloxycarbonyl)succinimide ester (Boc-OSu; 0.445 mmol, 95.7 mg, 2.5 Eq) was then dissolved in DMSO (2 ml) and added slowly to the BHI solution over 5 minutes. After 40 minutes, the reaction was quenched with trifluoroacetic acid (TFA; 100 μl) and diluted with 0.1 N HCl (150 ml). The reaction mixture was purified by reverse-phase HPLC (RP-HPLC; Waters 19 × 300 mm SymmetryPrep C18) using gradients of acetonitrile in water with 0.1% TFA. Fractions containing the desired product as determined by LC-MS were pooled and lyophilized to provide a white powder (647.3 mg). The calculated molecular weight was 6,007.8 Da, and the electrospray mass spectrometry observed average mass was 6,006.7 Da. This intermediate product was a BHI conjugate containing t-Boc protecting groups on the A1 and B29 position of BHI (A1,B29-Bis-Boc-BHI).

To conjugate Alexa Fluor 647 to the protected BHI intermediate, Alexa Fluor 647–NHS ester (2 mg; Life Technologies) was dissolved in DMSO (20 μl) and added slowly to a dimethylformamide solution (500 μl) containing A1,B29-Bis-Boc-BHI (20 mg) and DIPEA (17 μl, 30 Eq). The reaction mixture was wrapped in aluminum foil, agitated for 5 hours, and then quenched with acetic acid (200 μl), diluted with water (10 ml), and lyophilized. The Boc groups were removed by treatment with a mixture of TFA/water/triisopropylsilane (92:4:4, vol/vol) for 1 hour at room temperature, and the material was then precipitated with cold diethyl ether and centrifuged at 2,147 x g for 5 minutes. The blue pellet was resuspended in acetonitrile/water (1:1, vol/vol) and purified to 98.9% by RP-HPLC (Waters 7.8 × 300 mm SymmetryPrep C18) using gradients of 0.01% HCl/acetonitrile in water. Fractions containing the desired product, INS-647, were pooled and lyophilized to provide a blue powder (8 mg). The calculated molecular weight was 6,646.6 Da, and the electrospray mass spectrometry observed average mass was 6,648.3 Da. The location of the Alexa Fluor 647 label was confirmed at the B1 position by digestion of 100 μg of product with Glu-C endoproteinase (P6181-50UG, Sigma-Aldrich; 10 μg) and analysis of the fragments by LC-MS.

Insulin receptor–binding assay. To determine the affinity of INS-647 for the insulin receptor, we used a scintillation proximity assay (SPA) as previously described (40). Briefly, membranes were prepared from HEK293 cells overexpressing the human insulin receptor. Membranes were then immobilized on polyvinyltoluene polyethyleneimine–treated Type A wheat germ agglutinin–coupled SPA beads (GE Healthcare). Subsequently the abilities of INS-647 and BHI to compete with 125I-insulin binding to insulin receptors were assessed. 125I-insulin binding to the SPA beads was detected with a scintillation counter (PerkinElmer MicroBeta Trilux). IC 50 values for unlabeled insulin and INS-647 were calculated from 4-parameter logistic nonlinear regression analysis. IC 50 values were then converted to affinity values (K I ) using the Cheng-Prussoff equation K I = IC 50 /(1 + L/K d ), where L is the concentration of radioligand used in the experiment and K d is the equilibrium binding affinity for the radioligand for the human insulin receptor (0.218 nM as determined by saturation analysis). Three independent experiments were conducted with the geometric mean and SEM reported.

Insulin tolerance tests. We performed insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) to assess the in vivo bioactivity of INS-647. ITTs were performed under anesthesia to mimic the conditions of the in vivo imaging experiment. At least 5 days before the day of the study, mice had indwelling catheters implanted in the jugular vein for infusions of insulin, isotopic glucose tracers, and anesthetics (41). After a 5-hour fast, mice were anesthetized with an intravenously administered ketamine/xylazine/acepromazine (KXA) cocktail (7.9/1.6/0.2 mg/kg). Booster doses of KXA were given as needed throughout the remainder of the study. Depth of anesthesia was ensured by checking of the response to a toe pinch. Basal glucose was measured (Accu-Chek Aviva) from the tail vein at 15 and 5 minutes prior to the start of the experiment. At t = 0 minutes a 1-U/kg bolus of either insulin or INS-647 along with 2[14C]deoxyglucose (2[14C]DG; 13 μCi; PerkinElmer) was administered. Subsequently, glucose was measured at t = 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 20, 25, and 30 minutes. Mice were euthanized by cervical dislocation immediately following the experiment, and tissues were harvested for further analysis. Glucose disappearance rate was calculated as the rate of fall of glucose over the first 15 minutes of the experiment (42).

Measurement of isotopic glucose tracer accumulation. The rate of 2[14C]DG-phosphate (2[14C]DGP) tissue accumulation is proportional to the rate of glucose uptake (43). To determine the tissue level of 2[14C]DGP, tissues were mechanically homogenized (Bullet Blender, Next Advance) in 0.5% perchloric acid. After centrifugation at 16,000 x g for 5 minutes, homogenate pH was neutralized to 7.5 with potassium hydroxide. In 1 aliquot of the neutralized homogenate, radioactivity was counted using Ultima Gold scintillation cocktail (PerkinElmer) and a Tri-Carb 2900TR liquid scintillation counter (Packard). The radioactivity in this aliquot represents the combined levels of both 2[14C]DG and 2[14C]DGP. A separate aliquot was treated with Ba(OH) 2 and ZnSO 4 to remove 2[14C]DGP and any radioactivity incorporated into glycogen. This aliquot was then counted to measure levels of 2[14C]DG alone. The tissue levels of 2[14C]DGP were calculated as the difference between the first (2[14C]DG + 2[14C]DGP) and second (2[14C]DG) aliquots.

Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps. Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps were performed in conscious, unstressed, chronically catheterized mice as described previously (41). Mice were fasted for 5 hours before starting of the insulin clamp. At t = –90 minutes, a 3[3H]glucose (0.04 μCi/min; PerkinElmer) infusion was started to determine rates of endogenous glucose appearance (endoR a ) and glucose disappearance (R d ). At t = 0 minutes, continuous insulin (4 mU/kg/min; Humulin R, Eli Lilly) or INS-647 (4 mU/kg/min) and variable glucose (D50 + 50 μCi 3[3H]glucose) infusions were initiated. From t = 0 to 120 minutes, arterial glucose was measured every 10 minutes, with the exogenous glucose infusion rate (GIR) adjusted to maintain euglycemia (130–150 mg/dl). Steady-state GIR and 3[3H]glucose kinetics were determined from t = 80 to 120 minutes. Arterial blood samples were taken at baseline (basal) and during steady state (clamp) to measure insulin levels.

Analysis of plasma and tissue samples from hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps and insulin pharmacodynamic studies. Plasma insulin was measured by a double antibody radioimmunoassay (44). Plasma 3[3H]glucose was measured using liquid scintillation counting as described previously (45). EndoR a and R d were calculated using steady-state equations (46).

Insulin and INS-647 pharmacodynamics. Insulin pharmacodynamic studies were performed in mice containing indwelling jugular vein and carotid artery catheters. Following a 5-hour fast, mice were anesthetized with (7.9/1.6/0.2 mg/kg) KXA through the venous catheter and placed on a heating pad. After a baseline arterial blood sample was taken, mice received a 4-U/kg intravenous bolus of insulin or INS-647. Subsequently, arterial blood samples were collected at t = 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 30 minutes following the bolus.

INS-647 stability in vivo. To assess the stability of INS-647 in vivo, we first injected a bolus of INS-647 into anesthetized mice through an indwelling jugular vein catheter. Thirty minutes later, tail vein blood was collected into heparinized capillary microtubes. Plasma was separated from erythrocytes by centrifuging of whole blood at 16,000 x g for 1 minute. Plasma was then diluted 25× with 0.9% NaCl, and the total plasma fluorescence was measured in a quartz cuvette (Sterna Cells) with a FluoroMax-4 Spectrofluorometer (Horiba). Samples were excited at 633 nm, and emission spectra were collected from 650 to 750 nm. Fluorescence intensity for a sample was calculated as the intensity area under the curve from 650 to 750 nm. Background fluorescence was measured in unlabeled mouse plasma and subtracted from samples containing INS-647. After measurement of total fluorescence, the plasma was separated into low–molecular weight (<3 kDa) and high–molecular weight (>3 kDa) fractions using centrifugal filters with a 3-kDa cutoff (Amicon Ultra, Millipore). Fluorescence was then measured in the 2 fractions as described above, with fractionated unlabeled mouse plasma serving as the background. Finally, the percentage of fluorescence in each fraction was calculated. Any fluorescence in the low–molecular weight fraction was interpreted as Alexa Fluor 647 that had become separated from insulin over the course of the experiment.

INS-647 photostability. The rate of INS-647 photobleaching was measured in untreated glass capillary tubes on an LSM 780 laser scanning confocal microscope (Zeiss). INS-647 was imaged continuously for 5 minutes using a 633-nm HeNe laser with powers ranging from 348 to 435 μW. Image acquisition parameters (i.e., size, scan speed) were set to the same values as used during in vivo imaging experiments. Photomultiplier tube (PMT) gain and offset were set so that the histogram of intensity values was centered in the full dynamic range for each laser power. From images for each of the different laser powers, we calculated the exponential decay constant of intensity as a function of scan number (i.e., exposure time). We then calculated the percentage loss of fluorescence per scan as a function of laser power. Finally, we set a threshold of acceptable percentage loss of fluorescence to photobleaching (about 5%–8%) and then calculated the laser power necessary to stay below this level of photobleaching during an experiment.

Probe preparation and storage. 2,000,000-MW tetramethylrhodamine-dextran, 3,000-MW Alexa Fluor 680–dextran, 10,000-MW Alexa Fluor 647–dextran, and Alexa Fluor 647–BSA were all purchased from Life Technologies. Lyophilized INS-647 was solubilized in a buffer containing 16 mg/ml glycerol, 2 mg/ml m-cresol, 20 mM Tris-HCl, and 1% Triton X-100 to a final concentration of 1 mg/ml. This is similar to the buffer used in pharmaceutical insulin preparations, which maintains the stability and prevents aggregation of INS-647. All other probes were dissolved in sterile 0.9% injectable saline to a concentration of 10 mg/ml. All probes were mixed vigorously and sonicated in a water bath sonicator (Branson 2510) for 1 hour. Subsequently, probes were centrifuged for 20 minutes at 16,000 x g to remove any insoluble material. Finally, probes were visually inspected under a microscope to ensure that no aggregate structures were visible.

Gastrocnemius preparation. Mice were first anesthetized with (7.9/1.6/0.2 mg/kg) KXA through an indwelling venous catheter and placed on a heating pad. After an appropriate depth of anesthesia was assured, hair was removed from the left leg with an electric razor. A small notch was made in the skin covering the lateral ankle. The skin was then removed from the lower leg to reveal the lateral gastrocnemius. Finally, the fascia covering the lateral gastrocnemius was carefully removed to uncover the fibers of the lateral gastrocnemius. Extensive care was taken to minimize perturbations to the muscle fibers and to avoid severing any blood vessels. After preparation of the lateral gastrocnemius, the mouse was transferred to the custom stage mount for subsequent imaging.

Custom stage mount construction. Stage mounts were constructed with the lid of a standard plastic 96-well plate and a coverglass. Briefly, a rectangular opening was cut into the 96-well plate lid with a heated scalpel. Then, a 22 × 50 mm #1.5 coverglass (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was sealed on top of the rectangular opening using nail polish and silicone medical adhesive (Factor II Inc.). A 1- to 200-μl pipette tip was fixed onto the stage mount with the silicone adhesive to serve as a port for removing fluids off of the coverslip.

Physiological monitoring and maintenance. Body temperature was measured with a rectal probe and maintained at 37°C using a feedback controller system connected to an electric blanket (Harvard Apparatus). To maintain the hydration and physiological stability of the exposed gastrocnemius, the tissue was continuously irrigated with a bicarbonate-buffered physiological saline solution (PSS) composed of (in mmol/l) 132 NaCl, 4.7 KCl, 2 MgSO 4 , 1.2 CaCl 2 , and 18 NaHCO 3 . This solution was maintained at 37°C and bubbled continuously with 95% N 2 /5% CO 2 to maintain pH at 7.4. PSS was continuously circulated over the exposed tissue with a peristaltic pump (inflow) and a vacuum trap (outflow).

Selection of imaging region. The quality of the gastrocnemius preparation was visualized using tissue autofluorescence. Light from a 120-W mercury arc lamp (XCite 120) was sent through a bandpass filter (Zeiss Filter Set 10; excitation: 450–490 nm; beam splitter: 510 nm; emission: 515–565 nm) onto the exposed gastrocnemius. With this filter, blood vessels were visible as dark structures against autofluorescence emanating from the tissue. First, we ensured that fibers were sufficiently exposed and that no hairs were in potential fields of view. After the quality of the preparation was ensured, 50 μg rho-dex was infused into the animal. The filter set was then switched (Zeiss Filter Set 43 HE; excitation: 550/25 nm; beam splitter: 570 nm; emission: BP 605/70) to visualize rho-dex fluorescence emanating from blood vessels. The field of view was selected from a capillary bed emanating from the external sural artery and based on the following criteria: (a) the presence of a sufficient number of clearly visible capillaries, (b) the absence of large vessels in the nearby area, and (c) the absence of capillaries immediately adjacent to one another.

Molecular efflux imaging. All imaging was performed on an inverted Zeiss LSM 780 microscope (ZEN software) with a ×20 0.8NA Plan-Apochromat air objective. For imaging of transendothelial molecular efflux (INS-647, BSA-647, dextrans), rho-dex fluorescence was excited using light from a 561-nm solid-state laser and detected on a multichannel PMT. The near-infrared fluorophores were excited using a helium-neon 633-nm laser, and emitted light was detected using a GaAsP detector. For both rho-dex and the near-infrared fluorophores, excitation and emission light were passed through an MBS 488/561/633 dichroic mirror. A confocal pinhole was set to give an optical section of 8 μm (±4 μm about the focal plane). Imaging of the rho-dex and near-infrared fluorophores was performed using 2-channel sequential excitation and detection to prevent bleed-through. Switching between channels occurred every line to minimize channel mis-registration due to intrascan motion artifacts. Eight-bit-intensity, 1,024-by-1,024-pixel images were acquired with unidirectional scanning. For each time point, a 4-slice Z-stack was acquired in each channel using a step size of 4 μm to avoid aliasing. PMT settings were adjusted to maximize the dynamic range of the image and kept constant for each given experiment to allow for quantitative comparisons.

After the selection of an imaging region but before administration of the probes, a background image was acquired. Subsequently, INS-647, 3kDa-680, 10kDa-647, or BSA-647 was infused through the indwelling vein catheter and followed with a 20-μl pulse of saline. Images were then acquired using the procedure described above at t = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12.5, 15, 20, and 30 minutes after probe injection. For mice receiving 2 U/kg INS-647, images were collected every minute for 15 minutes.

The image acquisition procedure for mice receiving 0.5 U/kg or 1 U/kg INS-647 was slightly modified in order to increase sensitivity. Namely, the laser power was doubled to image the low level of INS-647. In order to keep the total laser dose similar to that in the other INS-647 imaging experiments, we reduced the number of scans per experiment. To do this, we acquired only 2 slices per Z-stack and reduced the number of time points at which images were collected (t = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7.5, 10, 15 minutes after injection). Furthermore, the pixel dwell time for each scan was increased to enhance signal detection.

Image analysis. Intravascular and extravascular spaces were segmented in raw images using a custom ImageJ (NIH) macro (available on request). A mask of vascular structures in the rho-dex channel was created using Otsu thresholding (24). This mask was then closed (dilation then erosion) and opened (erosion then dilation) with mathematical morphometric techniques. We then applied a median filter (radius = 4 pixels) to remove any remaining noise. Object recognition was then performed with the ImageJ Particle Analyzer to select vessel structures that were larger than 50 μm2 in area and had circularity from 0 to 0.5. The final mask of these vascular structures was then applied to the INS-647 channel to measure the intravascular intensity of INS-647. The mask was then dilated in steps of 0.5 μm out to 3 μm from the capillary wall to segment the interstitial spaces immediately adjacent to the capillary. The intensity of INS-647 was then measured in all of these extravascular segments. The contribution of INS-647 from multiple vessels to a single interstitial segment was avoided by (a) imaging of regions in which capillaries were not immediately adjacent to one another (i.e., >15 μm apart in most cases) and (b) restriction of analysis of the interstitial space to 3 μm from the capillary.

Following the extraction of intravascular and extravascular INS-647 intensity versus time profiles, a number of postprocessing steps were performed. First, data were background-subtracted using intensity values from background images collected during imaging experiments. Subsequently, the loss of fluorescence due to photobleaching was corrected for each scan in the interstitial spaces. We chose not to correct the intravascular space for photobleaching because intravascular INS-647 is circulating through the capillary blood stream and therefore most likely does not reside in the field of view long enough to undergo significant bleaching. The intensities from the 4 slices of the Z-stack were averaged to give a single value at each point in time and space. At this point, the contribution of free Alexa Fluor 647 to the observed kinetics of INS-647 was subtracted assuming that 10% of observed fluorescence kinetics was due to free Alexa Fluor 647 (Supplemental Figure 4D). Importantly, neither the photobleaching nor the free Alexa Fluor 647 corrections had a detectable effect on subsequent calculations. At the end of image processing, we obtained a 3D matrix describing the intensity of a given probe as a function of time after injection and distance from the capillary wall. These matrices were then used for endothelial transport parameter estimation as described below.

Mathematical modeling. To model molecular efflux kinetics, we initially assumed that probes move through the interstitial space by diffusion. Therefore, as a base model we used the diffusion equation, a second-order partial differential equation, to describe the movement of probes through the interstitial space (Equation 1). While movement of INS-647 in the interstitial space occurs in 3 dimensions, we restricted our analysis and subsequent modeling to 1 dimension. We chose to make this dimensional reduction because it is not technically feasible to precisely measure the movement of INS-647 in the z plane in a live animal. Therefore, we assume that the transport parameters governing INS-647 movement in 1 dimension generalize or extend to 3 dimensions. We also assumed that probes are removed from the interstitial space by a first-order, concentration-dependent process (Equation 1). The initial condition (IC) and boundary conditions (BC) to the diffusion equation are as follows: (IC) Before administration of the INS-647 bolus (i.e., t = 0), INS-647 intensity is 0 for all x. (BC1) At points infinitely far from the capillary wall, INS-647 intensity is 0 for all t. (BC2) The boundary condition describing movement of INS-647 from the plasma into the interstitial space was set to either (a) the modified Fick equation to describe diffusion (Equation 2A), (b) an equation describing fluid-phase transport (Equation 2B), or (c) the Michaelis-Menten equation (Equation 2C). The diffusion equation (Equation 1) was solved with the aforementioned boundary and initial conditions using Laplace transforms (47) to give equations describing either diffusion (Equation 3A), fluid-phase transport (Equation 3B), or saturable transport (Equation 3C) across the endothelium. The inputs to the equation are the independent variables x and t, the plasma INS-647 intensity as a function of time c p (t), and the adjustable parameters D, k, and P (diffusion model); D, k, and k L (fluid-phase transport model); D, k, k L , and P (diffusion-fluid-phase transport model); or D, k, V max , and K m (Michaelis-Menten model).

(Equation 1)

(Equations 2A–2C)

(Equations 3A–3C)

where c = INS-647 intensity, t = time, D = interstitial diffusion coefficient, x = distance from the capillary, k = interstitial removal constant, P = permeability, k L = the fluid-phase mass transfer coefficient, c p (t) = plasma INS-647 intensity as a function of time, c(0,t) = the interstitial INS-647 intensity immediately adjacent to the abluminal side of the capillary wall, V max = the maximum rate of reaction, K m = the concentration of substrate at half V max , h = P/D, g = k L /D, a = V max /D, and t – τ = the convolution integral time shift.

To estimate these adjustable parameters, INS-647 intensity profiles were simulated from Equations 3A–3C. Parameters were estimated by minimizing of the weighted sum of squared residuals (WSSR) between simulated and experimental measurements. Weighting was performed by division of residuals by the inverse of the intragroup standard deviation of intensity at each point in space and time. The effect of this scheme was to give more weight to the residuals at points where the confidence in the measurement was higher (i.e., low standard deviation) and vice versa. A multistart approach was used to generate random initial parameter estimates. A trust-region-reflective search algorithm was then used to minimize the WSSR by adjusting the parameters. Goodness of fit between experimental and simulated measurements was determined by several analyses including the sum of squares of the weighted residuals and visual analysis of the residuals. Goodness of fit was deemed to be acceptable if the WSSR fell within the 95% confidence interval of the χ2 distribution for a certain number of degrees of freedom. Parameter estimation and goodness-of-fit analyses were performed using custom MATLAB (MathWorks) scripts and functions (available upon request).

In vivo imaging of capillary leukocyte and platelet adhesion. The gastrocnemius preparation for in vivo imaging was performed as described above. Rhodamine 6G (0.2 mg/kg; Sigma-Aldrich) was injected into mice and allowed to circulate for 5 minutes to accumulate in leukocytes (48). At this time, images were acquired to determine the basal level of capillary leukocyte adhesion. Rhodamine 6G fluorescence was excited with light from a 514-nm argon laser passed through an MBS 458/514 dichroic beam splitter. Emitted light was passed through an open pinhole (145 μm) and detected with a multichannel PMT. 512-by-512-pixel single-plane images were acquired at 8-bit intensity depth using unidirectional scanning. Images were acquired continuously for a period of 2.61 minutes. To test whether the laser illumination caused an increase in leukocyte adhesion, the gastrocnemius was either illuminated using the same scheme as during INS-647 imaging or not illuminated at all. Subsequently, a second round of rhodamine 6G imaging was performed as described above. Rhodamine 6G+ structures were labeled leukocytes if they were greater than 8 μm in diameter and platelets if they were less than 5 μm in diameter. Leukocytes and platelets were deemed “adherent” if they remained in the same location along the vessel wall for more than 30 seconds (49).

Efficiency of rhodamine 6G labeling of leukocytes. To determine the efficiency with which circulating blood cells were labeled by rhodamine 6G in vivo, anesthetized mice were injected with 0.2 mg/kg rhodamine 6G through an indwelling jugular vein catheter. Blood samples were collected from an indwelling arterial catheter before and 5 and 30 minutes after rhodamine 6G injection. Red blood cells were lysed with ACK lysis buffer (K·D Medical). After a wash step with cold FACS buffer (PBS, 1% FBS, 2 mM EDTA), the remaining leukocytes were incubated in an anti-CD45 Alexa Fluor 647 antibody (2.5 μg/ml; BioLegend, catalog 103123, Clone 30-F11) for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were then washed twice and resuspended in cold FACS buffer containing 0.2 μg/ml DAPI. Appropriate single-color controls were also prepared (unstained, DAPI, rhodamine 6G, Alexa Fluor 647 only). Samples were injected into a 5-laser BD LSRII flow cytometer following daily Cytometer Setup and Tracking quality control. Samples were analyzed using FACS DiVa software version 8.

Phototoxicity. To determine whether the light exposure dose affected the efflux kinetics of INS-647, an experiment was performed in which images were only acquired at t = 0 and 30 minutes, thereby reducing the laser dose by approximately 87%. The fractional distribution of INS-647 in the intravascular and extravascular spaces was then measured at t = 30 minutes under normal INS-647 conditions and under the reduced light exposure conditions.

S961 experiment. To test whether INS-647 traverses the endothelium by a receptor-mediated process, mice were treated with 168 nmol/kg of S961 (Phoenix Pharmaceuticals), a peptide antagonist of the insulin receptor, 10 minutes before the start of INS-647 imaging. A bolus of 13 μCi of 2[14C]DG was then given in conjunction with INS-647 to determine the effects of S961 on SkM glucose uptake.

Statistics. Outliers were detected by Grubbs’ test (GraphPad) and subsequently removed. All data were presented as mean ± SEM, unless otherwise specified. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism (version 7.0, GraphPad). Statistical significance was defined as a 2-tailed P value less than 0.05. Comparisons between groups were performed using either unpaired Student’s t tests or ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test or Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons.

Study approval. The Vanderbilt Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee approved all animal procedures.