Endothelial transplantation rejuvenates aged hematopoietic stem cell function

Characterization of the aged BM microvasculature. To examine potential aging-related alterations in BM endothelium, the vasculature of young (3 months old) and aged (24 months old) C57B/6 mice was intravitally labeled with an EC-specific antibody raised against VECAD to assess endothelial morphology in the BM microenvironment. Aged mice displayed distinct changes in vascular morphology, which appeared dilated and more discontinuous and suggested a potential change in vascular integrity (Figure 1A). We next examined vascular permeability using i.v. injection of Evans blue dye. Femurs from aged mice had a significant increase in vascular leakiness, as measured by dye extravasation (Figure 1, B and C). We observed that the frequency of VECAD+CD31+CD45–TER119– BM ECs was also significantly reduced, with a marked increase in VECAD–CD31–CD45–TER119– pan-BM stromal cells (Figure 1, D and E). BM ECs from aged mice also had metabolic dysregulation, including a significant increase in ROS (Figure 1F) and hypoxic status (Figure 1, G and H). These observations are consistent with aging-related vascular dysfunction (31–36) and suggest that instructive endothelial niche function might also be compromised during aging.

Figure 1 Aged BM vasculature displays functional alterations in vivo. (A) Representative longitudinal and inset images of femurs intravitally labeled with a vascular-specific VECAD antibody (red), showing morphological alterations in aged vasculature (white line demarcates cortical bone). Scale bars: 100 μm (longitudinal images) and 50 μm (insets). (B and C) Analysis of BM vascular leakiness in young and aged femurs. (B) Quantification of Evans blue dye extravasation (n = 5 mice/cohort). (C) Representative femurs injected with Evans blue dye. Noninjected controls were used to determine baselines (n = 5 mice/cohort). (D and E) Frequency of recoverable (D) VECAD+CD31+CD45–TER119– BM ECs and (E) VECAD–CD31–CD45–TER119– stroma in young and aged femurs (n = 5 mice/cohort). (F) Quantification of mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) and representative histogram of ROS in VECAD+CD31+CD45–TER119– ECs from young and aged femurs showing an increase in ROS in aged ECs (n = 3 mice/cohort). (G) MFI quantification and representative histogram of pimonidazole adducts as detected by an anti-pimonidazole antibody (HypoxyProbe) in VECAD+CD31+CD45–TER119– ECs from young and aged femurs, demonstrating an increased hypoxia state in aged ECs (n = 3 mice/cohort). (H) Representative immunofluorescence images of HypoxyProbe-stained young and aged femurs, showing local changes in hypoxia (white line demarcates cortical bone). Scale bar: 50 μm. Error bars represent the sample mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Cultured ECs from aged mice display aging-related functional alterations. To examine changes in the hematopoiesis-instructive function of aged endothelium, we isolated BM-derived ECs from young (3 months old) and aged (24 months old) C57BL/6 mice, as previously described (37). Cultured ECs showed uniform cell-surface expression of VECAD by immunofluorescence (Figure 2A) and expressed pan-endothelial markers (VECAD+ and CD31+), as assessed by flow cytometry (Figure 2B). We next examined aging-related characteristics in young and aged BM ECs. While young and aged ECs did not have any differences in overall cell dimensions, aged ECs showed an increase in median cellular stiffness, as measured by atomic force microscopy (AFM) (Figure 2, C–E). An increase in vascular stiffness in vivo has been reported to be associated with aging-related senescence and a decrease in endothelial angiogenic potential (38–40). However, aged EC cultures displayed no overt senescence-related morphology or significant changes in senescence-associated β-gal (SA β-gal) activity (Figure 2, A and H). Aged ECs had a delay in cell-cycle progression 6 hours after cell-cycle synchronization that was resolved by 24 hours (Figure 2, F and G). We next examined the angiogenic potential of aged ECs in an in vitro wound-healing assay. Aged ECs displayed a significant delay in wound healing, suggesting an age-related impairment in cell migration (Figure 2, I and J). Taken together, cultured BM-derived ECs isolated from aged mice show functional alterations in vitro that are consistent with aging-related phenotypes.

Figure 2 Characterization of cultured ECs from aged mice. (A) Representative phase-contrast and immunofluorescence images of cultured BM-derived ECs from young and aged mice. Scale bars: 200 μm (phase-contrast) and 50 μm (immunofluorescence). (B) Representative flow plots of cultured ECs stained for VECAD+CD31+ demonstrating highly purified EC populations. (C–E) AFM analysis of elasticity in cultured young and aged ECs showing an increase in aged EC stiffness. (C) Representative reconstructed images of EC monolayers. (D) Box plots of the median stiffness in cultured young and aged ECs (n = 3 biological replicates). (E) Normalized relative EC stiffness (n = 3 biological replicates). (F and G) Proliferation status of cultured young and aged ECs. (F) Representative histograms of Edu incorporation following cell-cycle synchronization. (G) Quantification of Edu incorporation demonstrating an early inhibition of cell-cycle entry into the S phase in aged ECs that was resolved by 24 hours (n = 3 biological replicates). (H) Quantification of SA β-gal activity in young and aged ECs (n = 3 biological replicates). (I and J) In vitro scratch wound-healing assay showing a functional delay in cell migration in aged ECs. (I) Representative phase-contrast images (dashed lines demarcate the initial scratch wound). Scale bar: 400 μm. (J) Quantification of EC wound healing (n = 3 biological replicates). (K) Normalized gene expression in cultured young and aged ECs (n = 3 biological replicates). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, with error bars representing the sample mean ± SEM. A nonparametric, 1-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used to compare median endothelial stiffness in D. Data are presented as box plots, with whiskers representing an IQR of ± 1.5. Relative endothelial stiffness in E was normalized to young ECs and presented as a 95% CI.

The BM vascular niche supports young HSC homeostasis in vivo through the expression of prohematopoietic factors such as Kitl, Cxcl12, and Jag1. Genetic deletion of these factors using EC-specific Tie2-Cre and Cdh5-Cre results in loss of HSC frequency and repopulating activity (19, 20, 22, 23). Secreted and cellular levels of KITL were reported to be significantly decreased within the BM of aged mice (27). In humans, plasma levels of SDF1 (CXCL12) are also diminished with aging, positively correlating with a phenotypic expansion of BM HSCs and inversely correlating with BM fat accumulation, two hallmarks of BM aging (41). To determine whether aged ECs have an aberrant expression of these critical pro-HSC factors, we performed gene expression analysis by reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) on cultured aged ECs, which demonstrated a decrease in Kitl, Cxcl12, and NOTCH ligand expression (Figure 2K), suggesting an impaired instructive function in aged ECs.

Aged ECs promote hematopoietic aging phenotypes on cocultured young HSPCs. Aging of the hematopoietic system is, in part, functionally defined by a decrease in HSC-repopulating activity and an increase in the frequency of myeloid cell output at the expense of lymphoid cells (8, 42). To examine the possibility that aged ECs play a direct role in promoting aging-related hematopoietic phenotypes, we used our recently described ex vivo HSPC/EC coculture system (37). This model has been used to faithfully recapitulate in vivo endothelial NOTCH– and NF-κB–mediated regulation of HSCs in the vascular niche (23, 43). By culturing isolated HSPCs directly on ECs in serum-free conditions, we could segregate and examine the instructive role played by aged ECs in maintaining HSPC homeostasis. To this end, CD45.2+ whole BM (WBM) was isolated from young (3 months old) and aged (24 months old) mice and depleted of lineage-committed hematopoietic cells. The resulting young and aged HSPCs (105 lineage– cells) were plated on young (3 months old) and aged (24 months old) ECs for 14 days in serum-free media with supplementation of 50 ng/ml soluble KITL (sKITL). To examine hematopoietic expansion following ex vivo coculture, we quantified phenotypic CD45.2+ hematopoietic cells and CD45.2+lineage–cKIT+SCA1+ HSPCs. Aged ECs promoted an increase in total CD45.2+ hematopoietic cell expansion in both young and aged HSPC cocultures when compared with their young EC counterparts (Figure 3A). Within this cell population, aged ECs promoted a significant increase in phenotypic aged HSPC expansion, while young HSPCs displayed no observable differences when compared with young EC feeders (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.93940DS1). To examine the long-term repopulating capacity of young and aged HSPCs cultured on young and aged ECs following 14 days of ex vivo expansion, total cocultured cells were collected and CD45.2+ hematopoietic cells were purified from EC feeders and competitively transplanted at a 1:1 ratio with young (3 months old) CD45.1+ WBM cells into lethally irradiated young (3 months old) CD45.1 recipient mice. Mice were assessed for long-term multilineage engraftment 4 months after transplantation. To control for young and aged hematopoietic phenotypes, pre-expansion WBM input was competitively transplanted at a 1:1 ratio and analyzed at 4 months to confirm hematopoietic engraftment deficiencies and myeloid-biased output associated with aging (Figure 3, C–F). Young HSPCs cocultured on aged ECs showed a significant decrease in engraftment when compared with young HSPCs cocultured on young ECs (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, we observed that aged HSPCs cocultured on aged ECs were unable to competitively engraft in lethally irradiated animals, while aged HSPCs cocultured on young ECs were partially rejuvenated and displayed robust hematopoietic engraftment (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1C). Taken together, these data suggest that aged ECs are significantly impaired in their HSC-instructive function. Despite the observed increase in engraftment of aged HSPCs cocultured on young ECs, aged HSCs maintained a bias in CD11B+GR1+ myeloid cell production at the expense of B220+CD19+ B cells and CD8+/CD4+ T cells when compared with young HSPC–young EC cocultured controls (Figure 3, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Conversely, we found that young HSPCs cocultured on aged ECs acquired a myeloid bias, with a decrease in B and T cell frequencies (Figure 3, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). These data, along with the observed decline in engraftment of young HSPCs cocultured on aged ECs, suggest that aged vascular endothelium, independent of other stromal constituents, is sufficient to impart hematopoietic aging phenotypes on young HSCs. Moreover, these data also allow for the possibility that EC-specific intervention may provide a therapeutic opportunity to increase HSC function in the elderly population following hematopoietic injury.

Figure 3 Aged ECs are sufficient to induce aged hematopoietic phenotypes. (A and B) Quantification of hematopoietic expansion by flow cytometry. (A) Total phenotypic CD45+ hematopoietic cells and (B) CD45+lineage–cKIT+SCA1+ HSPCs (n = 3 independent cocultures). (C) Quantification of CD45.2+ donor chimerism in PB 4 months after transplantation (Tpx), as measured by flow cytometry (n = 5 mice/cohort). Results show the ability of young ECs to restore hematopoietic engraftment of HSPCs following coculture, while aged ECs impaired young hematopoietic engraftment relative to that seen in age-matched coculture controls. Unmanipulated pre-expansion WBM cells from young or aged mice were competitively transplanted into lethally irradiated recipients to confirm age-dependent hematopoietic reconstitution phenotypes (n = 5 mice/cohort). (D–F) Quantification of donor-derived lineage+ hematopoietic repopulation 4 months after transplantation. Frequencies of (D) CD11B+GR1+ myeloid cells, (E) B220+CD19+ B cells, and (F) CD8+ (black)/CD4+ (gray) T cell populations in PB were determined by flow cytometry. Young HSPCs cocultured with aged ECs acquired myeloid-biased engraftment at the expense of lymphopoiesis, while young ECs were unable to reverse the myeloid bias in aged HSPC expansions. Error bars represent the sample mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for like groupings.

Infusion of aged ECs promotes a myeloid bias in vivo. ECs generated from a number of hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic tissues have been used to demonstrate their therapeutic potential following irradiative hematopoietic insult (37, 44–46). We have previously shown that infusion of young niche-specific BM-derived ECs into young recipients following radiation- and chemotherapy-mediated myeloablative injury promotes rapid and efficient regeneration of the hematopoietic system by reducing the duration of pancytopenias and safeguarding HSC function (37, 43). In ex vivo coculture experiments, aged ECs were unable to support young HSC-repopulating activity and imparted a myeloid bias at the expense of B and T cell output in mice with long-term engraftment (Figure 3, C–F). To further examine the aging-related impaired instructive function of aged ECs in an in vivo context, we infused 5 × 105 aged ECs into young C57BL/6 mice on 4 consecutive days following myelosuppressive total body irradiation (TBI) and assessed peripheral hematopoietic recovery weekly (Figure 4A). Young ECs were used as a positive control. It is important to note that in these experiments (Figure 4), EC infusions were done in the absence of exogenous HSCT and addressed only endogenous hematopoietic recovery in young mice following myelosuppressive injury. We observed that the infusion of young ECs into young mice following myelosuppressive insult promoted rapid recovery of the hematopoietic system (WBC, RBC, and platelet counts), while the infusion of aged ECs was unable to support efficient hematopoietic recovery in young recipients (Figure 4B), suggesting that aged ECs have an impaired hematopoietic-instructive function in vivo. After allowing 28 days for recovery, we next examined the HSC-protective potential of EC infusions in these mice. WBM isolated from EC-infused young cohorts (CD45.2+ donor) was transplanted with a competitive dose of freshly isolated young CD45.1+ WBM at a 2:1 ratio into lethally irradiated young CD45.1 recipients (Figure 4A). We also performed competitive transplantation of WBM (CD45.2+) isolated from steady-state young and aged mice (nonirradiated and without EC infusion) to serve as baseline controls for comparison of aging-induced hematopoietic phenotypes (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2). We analyzed long-term, multilineage engraftment 4 months after transplantation. In agreement with ex vivo HSPC expansions (Figure 3C), we found that infusion of aged ECs was unable to support endogenous HSC activity in young mice (Figure 4E). Interestingly, infusion of aged ECs also promoted a significant CD11B+/GR1+ myeloid-biased output at the expense of B220+ B cell and CD3+ T cell engraftment when compared with young EC-infused animals (Figure 4E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that infusion of aged ECs into young recipients following myelosuppressive injury impairs endogenous HSC activity and imparts a myeloid bias, further supporting the idea that an aged vascular niche can impart aged hematopoietic phenotypes on a young hematopoietic system.

Figure 4 Infusion of young endothelium promotes hematopoietic recovery in aged recipients following myelosuppressive injury. (A) Schematic of the EC infusion strategy. (B and C) Time course of PB recovery of (B) young and (C) aged mice following irradiation (6.50 Gy) and infusion of either young ECs, aged ECs, or PBS vehicle control (n = 5 mice/cohort). The results demonstrated the myeloprotective effect of young EC transplantation following hematopoietic insult in both young and aged recipients, while the result with aged EC transplantation was indistinguishable from that observed in the PBS vehicle-infused controls. (D–F) Quantification of CD45.2+ donor chimerism and multilineage engraftment in PB 4 months after donor WBM transplantation as measured by flow cytometry (n = 5 mice/cohort). (D) Unmanipulated steady-state young and aged WBM was competitively transplanted to confirm reduced CD45.2+ hematopoietic engraftment and phenotypic CD11B+/GR1+ myeloid bias in the aged WBM transplantation cohort (n = 5 mice/cohort). (E) Young and (F) aged donors infused with young ECs demonstrated an increase in hematopoietic engraftment, while supporting an increase in B220+ and CD3+ lymphoid reconstitution. Error bars represent the sample mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed, Student’s t test for comparisons at individual time points. Steady-state and PBS controls were included as recovery reference points and were not included in the statistical analysis.

Young ECs enhance endogenous HSC activity in aged mice. Given that the elderly population responds poorly to the intensive myelosuppressive therapy that is often required to treat hematopoietic malignancies (47), we set out to test whether infusion of young ECs into aged recipients could provide therapeutic benefit by diminishing the duration of cytopenias following myelosuppressive irradiation. As observed in the young cohorts, aged mice receiving infusions of young ECs following myelosuppressive TBI had increased recovery of WBM, RBC, and platelet cell counts in the peripheral blood (PB), while infusions of aged ECs failed to promote improvement (Figure 4C). We next examined the HSC-rejuvenating potential of infusion of young ECs into aged mice following TBI-mediated myelosuppression. As previously described, WBM isolated from EC-infused aged cohorts (CD45.2+ donor) was transplanted 28 days after irradiation with a competitive dose of young CD45.1+ WBM at a 2:1 ratio into lethally irradiated young CD45.1 recipients (Figure 4A). We analyzed the long-term, multilineage engraftment 4 months after transplantation. As previously observed in aged HSPC–young EC cocultures (Figure 3C), aged mice that received young ECs also demonstrated a marked improvement in overall hematopoietic engraftment (Figure 4F). Moreover, while infusions of young ECs could not resolve the myeloid-biased output of aged HSCs, young ECs were able to significantly increase the output of the B and T cell lineages in recipients (Figure 4F). Taken together, these data suggest that not only can young ECs be used to rejuvenate the functional output of endogenous aged hematopoietic cells in vivo, but they could also potentially be used to enhance exogenous hematopoietic engraftment following myeloablative preconditioning and BM transplantation.

Coinfusion of young ECs enhances HSCT and promotes overall survival. Allogeneic transplantation of adult BM can provide a cure for patients with life-threatening hematological disorders. However, there is a large group of patients who do not have access to HLA-matched BM. Strategies to expand the number of patients who can use a single BM harvest by minimizing the number of BM cells necessary for rapid hematopoietic recovery and long-term, multilineage engraftment would be useful. Additionally, there are hematopoietic disorders, such as sickle cell disease, that could benefit from autologous transplantation of the patient’s own gene-corrected BM. However, many cases result in BM cell numbers that are suboptimal for achieving robust engraftment. To this end, we set out to determine whether a single-dose coinfusion of young ECs in the context of a limiting HSCT cell dose could enhance hematopoietic engraftment and promote survival. To this end, we transplanted 105 young or aged WBM cells into young recipients, with or without a single coinfusion of 5 × 105 young ECs, following a lethal dose of TBI (9.50 Gy). Of note, transplantation of 2 × 105 young WBM cells alone into recipient mice results in complete radioprotection following lethal irradiation, while a 105 WBM cell dose is suboptimal. We used steady-state (nonirradiated and without WBM or EC infusion), young ECs alone, or PBS infused cohorts to establish baselines. Survival curves revealed that a single dose of 5 × 105 young ECs alone was unable to radioprotect mice following myeloablative injury (Figure 5A). Infusion of 105 WBM cells from either young or aged donors resulted in 70% and 50% survival rates, respectively, for recipient mice (Figure 5, A and B). However, mice that were coinfused with 105 young WBM cells and 5 × 105 young ECs had a 100% survival rate (Figure 5A). Moreover, animals coinfused with 105 aged WBM cells and 5 × 105 young ECs achieved 90% survival rates (Figure 5B). These data demonstrate that coinfusion of young ECs with limited numbers of WBM from both young and aged donors results in increased survival following myeloablation, with all mice achieving long-term, multilineage engraftment (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, coinfusion of young ECs and young WBM into lethally irradiated mice also improved short-term and long-term hematopoietic recovery when compared with the young WBM-alone cohort (Figure 5C), while young ECs coinfused with aged WBM resulted in a minimal increase in recovery of RBC and platelets as compared with infusion of aged WBM alone (Figure 5D). We next examined whether young ECs conferred a radioprotective effect on coinfused HSPC activity by assessing splenic CFU (CFU-S) (48) and found that the coinfusion of young ECs with either young or aged WBM resulted in an increase in the number of hematopoietic colonies that formed in the spleen following transplantation (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4A). This observation supports our previous data (Figure 4, E and F) suggesting that infusions of young ECs following myelosuppressive TBI protects endogenous HSC activity. Therefore, we examined the possibility that coinfusion of young ECs with WBM could increase HSC-repopulating activity. We performed limiting-dilution analysis (LDA) by transplanting 2 × 105, 105, and 5 × 104 WBM cells isolated from steady-state young or aged mice, with or without a coinfusion of 5 × 105 young ECs, into lethally irradiated recipients. Survival was monitored for 6 months and used to quantify the nonresponding fraction. Young and aged WBM coinfused with young ECs showed a significant, approximately 2-fold (young WBM; P = 0.0225) and approximately 3-fold (aged WBM; P = 0.0035) increase in hematopoietic repopulating activity when compared with WBM alone (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). The increase in hematopoietic reconstitution was independent of homing defects (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These data demonstrate that coinfusion of young ECs improves the overall survival of myeloablated recipients and enhances HSCT repopulating ability.

Figure 5 Coinfusion of young endothelium enhances BM transplantation. (A and B) Survival curves for mice transplanted with 105 WBM cells from either (A) young or (B) aged animals, showing an increase in overall survival in WBM cohorts coinfused with ECs (n = 10 mice/cohort). Note: Data in A and B share the same steady-state, PBS, and EC-alone controls. The survival curve significance between the WBM and WBM-plus-EC cohorts was calculated using a log-rank test. (C and D) Time course of hematopoietic recovery in the PB of recipient mice coinfused with 105 young or aged WBM cells, with or without young ECs. EC-coinfused animals had a significant increase in hematopoietic recovery (n = 10 mice/cohort). (E and F) Quantification of CFU-S in mice transplanted with 105 WBM cells from (E) young or (F) aged donors, with or without young ECs, demonstrating an increase in hematopoietic progenitor activity in cohorts coinfused with ECs. CFU-S numbers were scored 8 days after irradiation (n ≥ 5 mice/cohort). (G and H) Log-fraction plot of limiting dilution analysis showing the frequency of long-term multilineage repopulation of WBM from (G) young or (H) aged mice transplanted into lethally irradiated recipients and coinfused or not with young ECs (n = 10 mice/cohort). Dashed lines indicate 95% CIs. Stem cell frequency and significance were determined using ELDA. Error bars represent the sample mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Steady-state, PBS, and EC-alone controls were reference points and were not included in the statistical analysis.

Coinfusion of young ECs radioprotects the BM sinusoidal vascular niche. Sinusoidal endothelium within the BM microenvironment undergoes significant damage in response to irradiation (49). Regeneration of BM sinusoidal ECs is also required for hematopoietic engraftment and regeneration following radiation-induced injury (50). The observed increase in HSC engraftment in coinfused cohorts suggests that infused ECs may protect the BM vascular microenvironment. Therefore, we examined BM recovery in EC-coinfused cohorts following myeloablative irradiation. Coinfusions of young ECs in young and aged WBM groups revealed a significant increase in BM cellularity and CD45+ hematopoietic cell frequency 7 days after irradiation (Figure 6, A, C, and D). Using a VEGFR3 antibody to distinguish BM sinusoidal endothelium, we next assessed the extent of vascular damage in coinfused mice. Young ECs mitigated BM sinusoidal endothelial damage, displaying a significant decrease in type I and type II endothelial damage (Figure 6, B, E, and F). Radioprotection of BM cellularity extended to early (day 4) and later (day 14) time points (Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, WBM-transplanted mice coinfused with young ECs had radioprotection of BM myeloid cells (Figure 7, C–F). Interestingly, a single dose of coinfused young ECs extended their regenerative effects to other radiosensitive tissues, including the spleen and intestine (Supplemental Figure 5), further expanding the therapeutic potential of infusions of young ECs to mitigate damage caused by radiation-mediated injury.

Figure 6 Young EC coinfusion radioprotects the BM microenvironment. Lethally irradiated (9.50 Gy) mice were coinfused with either 105 young or aged WBM cells and 5 × 105 young BM ECs. (A) Representative H&E-stained longitudinal femur sections from coinfused mice 7 days after irradiation (n = 10 mice/cohort). Original magnification, ×100. (B) Representative images of damaged VEGFR3+ femoral vessels, including type I hemorrhagic (asterisk), type I discontinuous (red arrow), and type II regressed (blue arrow), 7 days after irradiation, demonstrating radioprotection of the vascular niche (n = 10 mice/cohort). Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin. Original magnification, ×200. (C and D) Quantification of total BM CD45+ cells showing mitigation of panhematopoietic injury in cohorts coinfused with young or aged WBM and young ECs (n = 10 mice/cohort; data are related to A). (E and F) Quantification of type I/II damaged VEGFR3+ sinusoidal vessels in cohorts coinfused with young or aged WBM and young ECs (n = 10 mice/cohort; data are related to B). Error bars represent the sample mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Steady-state controls were used as a reference point and were not included in the statistical analysis.