Stromal Lkb1 deficiency leads to gastrointestinal tumorigenesis involving the IL-11–JAK/STAT3 pathway

To investigate the role of stromal Lkb1 loss in PJS tumorigenesis we used 2 alternative strategies to delete Lkb1: the Twist2-Cre (also known as Dermo1-Cre) allele, aimed to target mesenchymal progenitor cells, and the fibroblast-specific protein-Cre (Fsp1-Cre, also known as S1004A-Cre) allele, aimed to target fibroblasts. As expected, reporter analysis in gastric mucosa, the predominant site of polyp development in PJS models (4), revealed that the Twist2-Cre allele induced Cre expression in multiple stromal lineages including smooth muscle cells and fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93597DS1). Fsp1-Cre, on the other hand, induced Cre expression in a restricted subset of gastric stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Of note, unlike the exclusively stromal activity of the Twist2-Cre–knockin allele, the recombination pattern of the transgenic Fsp1-Cre allele also revealed rare activity in epithelial stem or progenitor cells, identified by about 50 (range 35–65) LacZ-positive gastric glands appearing across the entire glandular stomach (representing at most 0.05% of all glands) (Supplemental Figure 1C), emphasizing the importance of reporter alleles when analyzing the results using transgenic Cre lines.

We crossed the Twist2-Cre and Fsp1-Cre mice with a floxed Lkb1 allele and observed both Twist2-Cre;Lkb1fl/+ (hereafter referred to as Lkb1TwKO/+) and Fsp1-Cre;Lkb1fl/+ (hereafter referred to as Lkb1FspKO/+) mice born at expected frequency without noticeable abnormalities. To investigate the survival and possible tumor formation, we followed the well-being of the mice over time and euthanized them when signs of discomfort were visible. All Lkb1TwKO/+ mice (n = 7) were euthanized latest at 16 months of age due to poor health resulting from large gastric polyps, similarly to reports from Lkb1+/– mice (4), with a mean survival time of 13.3 months (Figure 1, A and B). In contrast, Lkb1FspKO/+ mice (n = 27) survived without signs of discomfort until the last point of observation at 17 months (Figure 1B). Next, we analyzed the gastric tumor burden from Lkb1TwKO/+ (n = 6) and Lkb1FspKO/+ mice (n = 8) at 11 months of age for comparison with earlier studies (4, 6). At this age, all Lkb1TwKO/+ mice had developed multiple polyps (12 to 28 per mouse, average 16), demonstrating full penetrance similar to Lkb1+/– mice (Figure 1, A, C, and D). Gastric polyps were also noted in Lkb1FspKO/+ mice but only in 50% (4 of 8) of mice and with only 1.3 polyps on average per mouse (Figure 1, C and D), indicating substantially lower tumorigenic potential, consistent with the survival analysis and low recombination frequency. As previously reported (4, 6, 7), intestinal polyps were rare in both mouse models. Remarkably, both the full penetrance and tumor burden in Lkb1TwKO/+ mice were comparable to Lkb1+/– mice (4, 6), demonstrating that heterozygous Lkb1 loss in stroma is sufficient for the full manifestation of PJS polyposis. Importantly, reporter analysis confirmed the exclusively stromal recombination also in the polyps of the Lkb1TwKO/+ mice (Figure 1E). The tumors in Lkb1TwKO/+ mice contained limited amounts of tumor-infiltrating immune cells, of which the vast majority were not recombined (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 Mesenchymal loss of Lkb1 is sufficient to drive fully penetrant PJS polyposis in mice. (A) Representative macroscopic images of wild-type, Lkb1+/–, Lkb1TwKO/+, and Lkb1FspKO/+ mouse stomachs at 11 months of age. Scale bars: 5 mm. (B) Survival curve of Lkb1+/– (n = 15), Lkb1TwKO/+ (TwKO/+, n = 7), and Lkb1FspKO/+ mice (FspKO/+, n = 27). Lkb1FspKO/+ mice were followed until 17 months, with no mortality observed. (C and D) Comparison of polyp number (nr) (C) and diameter (D) in Lkb1+/– (n = 15), Lkb1TwKO/+ (TwKO/+, n = 6), and Lkb1FspKO/+ mice (FspKO/+, n = 8) at 11 months of age. Lines depict mean and standard deviation. (E) Cre activity representing Lkb1 heterozygous cells as depicted by GFP signal in Lkb1TwKO/+;R26R-mTmG mouse antral polyp. Representative image is shown. Scale bars: 500 μm and 100 μm (zoom-ins).

Clonally expanding Lkb1-deficient stromal cells underlie polyp development. Next, we studied the viability and tumorigenic potential upon homozygous loss of stromal Lkb1 expression. Twist2-Cre;Lkb1fl/fl offspring were not observed, indicating embryonic lethality similarly to Lkb1 full knockout mice (17), whereas Fsp1-Cre;Lkb1fl/fl (Lkb1FspKO/FspKO) mice were born at expected frequencies. Remarkably, in contrast to Lkb1FspKO/+ mice with low tumorigenic potential (Figure 1), we observed full penetrance of polyp development in the Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice already at 4 months of age (n = 19; Figure 2, A and B). Thus, tumorigenesis in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice occurs earlier than in any previously described PJS model (4, 6, 7). This result demonstrates that loss of heterozygosity (LOH) of Lkb1 increases tumorigenic potential in targeted fibroblasts, consistent with observations in smooth muscle cells (6). Remarkably, analysis of tumors in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-LacZ reporter mice revealed a striking expansion of stromal Lkb1-deficient cells filling the entire polyp lamina propria, a pattern that was repeated in all studied polyps (n > 20) (Figure 2C). On the other hand, the rare Cre activity in the epithelial glands driven by the Fsp1-Cre allele (Supplemental Figure 1C) was observed only in a subset of polyps that contained a low number of recombined glands appearing at a frequency comparable to that in the normal gastric tissue in Fsp1-Cre;R26R-LacZ reporter mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Tumor-infiltrating immune cells and smooth muscle beneath the polyps were negative for X-gal (Supplemental Figure 2B). These results strongly argue that stromal, not epithelial, loss of Lkb1 is the main driver of PJS polyps.

Figure 2 Biallelic Fsp1-Cre driven loss of Lkb1 results in polyp development and robust expansion of Lkb1-deficient stroma. (A) Representative macroscopic image of Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mouse stomach at 4 months (mo) of age. Scale bar: 5 mm. (B) Polyp number (nr) and diameter in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice (n = 18) at 4 months of age. Lines depict mean and standard deviation. The polyp number was significantly increased (P < 0.05) in comparison with Lkb1FspKO/+ mice at 11 months (Figure 1C). Polyp size was not significantly different between these cohorts (unpaired 2-tailed t test). (C) Histological section of an X-gal–stained polyp in an Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-LacZ mouse. Representative image is shown. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (zoom-in).

The rapid induction of polyposis in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice provided an opportunity to follow the fate of Lkb1-deficient stromal cells during tumorigenesis in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-LacZ reporter mice. Interestingly, X-gal staining of sections from macroscopically normal stomach of Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-LacZ mice demonstrated occasional patchy accumulation of recombined cells in lamina propria between normal-looking antral glands (Figure 3A, left panel) as well as areas with mucosal alterations containing larger numbers of recombined cells (Figure 3A, middle panel). In tumors, the entire stroma was filled with Lkb1-deficient cells (Figures 2C and Figure 3A, right panel). This observation led us to hypothesize that stroma of the polyps is composed of 1 or multiple clones of Lkb1-deficient stromal cells.

Figure 3 Lkb1-deficient stromal cells expand clonally during polyp development. (A) Representative X-gal–stained antral sections from Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-LacZ mice with increasing severity of polyposis at 3–4 months of age. Left: Macroscopically normal-looking gastric mucosa with local accumulation of Lkb1-deficient stroma. Middle: Larger expansion of Lkb1-deficient stroma with disorganized glands. Right: Antral polyp demonstrating stroma filled by Lkb1-deficient cells while epithelium remained entirely wild type. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Schematic presentation of R26R-Confetti allele. Cre-mediated recombination leads to excision of one of the 2-color cassettes and allows reorientation of the remaining cassette, resulting in the expression of 4 alternative fluorescent colors, nGFP, YFP, RFP, or mCFP (25). Cells expressing similar color are derived from a clonal origin. (C) Left: Low-magnification image of an Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-Confetti polyp. Note large foci expressing similar fluorescent colors. Right: Zoom-in images of areas with RFP and nGFP/YFP stroma. Representative image is shown. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To test whether the increase of the Lkb1-deficient stroma resulted from clonal expansion, we generated Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice carrying the R26R-Confetti reporter. With this reporter, Cre-mediated recombination leads to expression of 1 of 4 possible fluorochromes (nuclear GFP, yellow fluorescent protein [YFP], red fluorescent protein [RFP], or cyan fluorescent protein [CFP]; Figure 3B) and areas of single color indicate clonal origin. Upon analysis of the Lkb1FspKO/FspKO;R26R-Confetti tumors, we noted large single-fluorochrome-expressing foci of stromal cells representing stromal clonal expansion events (Figure 3C), indicating oligoclonal origin of the tumor stroma. By contrast, the epithelial compartment in polyps did not display clonal growth, as demonstrated in polyps of Lkb1+/– mice carrying the Lgr5-EGFP-IRES-ERT2 allele with R26R-tdTomato reporter, where lineage tracing demonstrated a similar pattern in normal and tumor epithelium (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Confirming the tumors arising in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO and Lkb1TwKO/+ mice as PJS polyps, histological analysis demonstrated lobular structures (18) and branching stroma indistinguishable from Lkb1+/– and PJS polyps (4) (Supplemental Figure 3B). The stroma of all PJS models also expressed vimentin and α smooth muscle actin (αSMA) (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating that the stromal cells have characteristics of activated and contractile myofibroblasts (19) consistent with PJS polyp stroma (6). Notably, in all models only a subset of mesenchymal cells expressed Fsp1 (Supplemental Figure 4A). The Fsp1-expressing cells were almost exclusively distinct from αSMA-expressing populations, with only 2.4% of cells expressing both markers, consistent with previous studies addressing the appearance of these markers in fibroblast populations (20) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Analysis of proliferation in polyps by Ki67 staining indicated an expanded epithelial proliferative zone as previously noted (21), as well as active stromal proliferation (Supplemental Figure 5). These results indicate that clonally expanding stromal myofibroblasts, together with reactively hyperproliferating epithelium, form polyps in PJS.

Loss of AMPK activity does not induce or augment PJS polyposis. As an initial approach to decipher molecular mechanisms underlying stromal expansion and subsequent epithelial hyperproliferation following Lkb1 loss, we investigated the possible role of AMPK. Activation of AMPK depends on phosphorylation by Lkb1 (22) and AMPK has been hypothesized as a mediator of Lkb1 tumor suppressor function (11), mainly because of its capability to regulate mTORC1 signaling (23). To examine the role of AMPK, we reasoned that if Lkb1-loss-mediated reduction of AMPK activity drove PJS polyp development, mice lacking AMPK catalytic subunits AMPKα1 or AMPKα2 would develop polyps and/or augment polyposis when combined with Lkb1 heterozygosity. When analyzing the experimental cohorts, however, we noted that deletion of AMPKα1 did not result in polyp formation, nor did the Lkb1+/–;AMPKa1-/- double mutant show an increase in tumor number or size as compared with Lkb1+/– mice (Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, the tumor number in AMPKa1-/-;Lkb1+/– mice was even lower than in Lkb1+/–mice. Deletion of AMPKα2 did not result in tumors or modify the tumor development in Lkb1+/– mice (Figure 4, A and C). These results show that deletion of one the catalytic subunits of AMPK is not sufficient for polyp development, nor does it synergize with Lkb1 heterozygosity to drive tumorigenesis.

Figure 4 Inactivation of AMPK does not lead to polyposis. (A) Representative images of stomachs at 8 months of age with genotypes indicated. (B) Polyp number (left) and diameter (right) of mice of indicated genotypes at 8 months of age. Lkb1+/+;AMPKa1–/– (n = 4), Lkb1+/–; AMPKa1+/+ (n = 9), Lkb1+/-; AMPKa1–/– (n = 8). Lines depict mean and standard deviation. (C) Average polyp number (left) and diameter (right) of mice of indicated genotypes at 8 months of age. Lkb1+/+; AMPKa2–/– (n = 6), Lkb1+/–; AMPKa2+/+ (n = 10), Lkb1+/–; AMPKa2–/– (n = 10). Lines depict mean and standard deviation. (D) Representative images of stomachs at 17 months of age with genotypes indicated. (E) Average polyp number (left) and diameter (right) of mice of indicated genotypes at 17 months of age. Lkb1FspKO/+ (n = 27), AMPKa1–/–; AMPKa2FspKO/FspKO (n = 12). *P < 0.05 as assessed by unpaired t test. n.s., not significant. Lines in graphs depict mean and standard deviation. Two-tailed unpaired t test was used as a statistical test. Scale bars: 5 mm. nr, number; n.s., not significant.

Combined loss of AMPKα1 or AMPKα2 leads to embryonic lethality (24), prohibiting the study of full AMPK inactivity using whole-body-KO mice. Next, we took advantage of our finding that Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice develop tumors fast with full penetrance (Figure 2) and created AMPKa1–/–;AMPKa2FspKO/FspKO mice, displaying null AMPK activity in Fsp1-Cre–expressing cells. The mice were born at expected ratios and did not display signs of declining health up to 17 months of age. Autopsy at 17 months did not reveal any tumors, in contrast to Lkb1FspKO/+ mice investigated at the same age (Figure 4, D and E). Thus, partial or complete loss of AMPK activity does not recapitulate Lkb1 loss in terms of polyposis phenotype, suggesting other pathways as critical mediators in PJS tumorigenesis.

RNA sequencing reveals upregulation of cytokine signaling in the polyps. As a second approach to identify molecular mechanisms leading to stromal expansion and epithelial hyperproliferation, we analyzed the transcriptome from Lkb1FspKO/FspKO polyps where Lkb1 loss is biallelic and restricted to the stroma. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) was performed from Lkb1FspKO/FspKO polyps (n = 6), adjacent mucosa (n = 4), and mucosa from wild-type littermates (n = 5). Principal component analysis indicated marked differences between polyps and nonaffected mucosa (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), whereas the predisposed mucosa did not separate from control. The latter results were not unexpected considering the low number of recombined cells in the predisposed gastric mucosa (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Analysis of gene expression differences in polyps compared with adjacent normal mucosa indicated 2,045 significantly upregulated and 2,153 significantly downregulated genes. Of these, 1,104 (Supplemental Table 1) were upregulated and 926 (Supplemental Table 2) downregulated more than 2-fold. Our results correlated well with previous microarray analyses of intestinal polyps of PJS patients (21, 25) and gastric polyps of Lkb1+/– mice (21, 25), further validating the Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mouse as a PJS model (Supplemental Figure 6C). Importantly, we identified substantially larger significantly altered gene sets (Figure 5E), probably due to limited patient material used previously (25), highlighting the usefulness of disease models where tissue-specific genetic targeting may reduce the variability and help to distinguish disease-driving events from secondary changes. The RNA-seq results and the validity of the 3 mouse models used in this study were further confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) of Wnt5a and Lrg1 (upregulated in PJS polyps), as well as Lgr5 and Grem2 (downregulated in PJS polyps) (25), demonstrating that stromally induced polyps recapitulate the findings from PJS patients also on the molecular level (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 5 Activation of JAK/STAT3 in polyps. (A and B) Heatmap of significantly overexpressed KEGG (A) and GO molecular function (B) signatures in our RNA-seq data set, shared with previously published PJS polyp Affymetrix data set and 2 Lkb1+/– mouse polyp Affymetrix data sets. (C) Western blot analysis of STAT3 (p-STAT3-Y705) and MAPK pathway (p-ERK1/2) activation in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO and Lkb1+/– polyps. (D) Representative immunohistochemical analysis of Ki67 and p-STAT3-Y705 in consecutive sections of an Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mouse gastric polyp. Yellow arrows, examples of stromal staining; black arrows, examples of epithelial staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Venn diagram of overexpressed genes identified in indicated experiments. Genes represented in the RNA-seq data set and at least one of the other data sets (21, 25) (136 genes) are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Unbiased analysis of the deregulated gene sets indicated highest enrichment of Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction genes (upregulated) and oxidative phosphorylation genes (downregulated) in Lkb1FspKO/FspKO polyps (Supplemental Figure 7A). Similar analysis with Gene Ontology (GO) gene sets indicated highest enrichment of receptor-binding genes (upregulated) and oxidoreductase activity (downregulated) (Supplemental Figure 7B). In addition to increased glycolysis and reduced oxidative phosphorylation, previously reported in PJS tumors (23), both analyses pointed towards robust upregulation of cytokine signaling in the polyps. Importantly, combined analysis of our data set and the previously published data sets revealed that both KEGG Cytokine-Cytokine Receptor Interaction and GO Receptor Binding sets were top hits in gene set analysis (Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, the JAK/STAT signaling pathway was significantly upregulated both in our RNA-seq data set and in the PJS polyp data set (Figure 5A), representing the only significantly activated molecular signaling pathway identified from both signatures in this analysis. Western blotting analysis confirmed that levels of activated (phosphorylated at Y705) STAT3 were clearly elevated in polyps from both Lkb1+/– and Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice (Figure 5C) as compared with adjacent mucosa and/or the antral mucosa from wild-type littermates. We also observed the previously noted increase in ERK1/2 phosphorylation, indicating activated MAPK pathways (Figure 5C) (4). Interestingly, immunohistochemical analysis revealed activated STAT3 signaling not only in the Lkb1-deleted stroma, but also in the adjacent proliferative epithelium (Figure 5D), suggesting that stromal paracrine signaling leads also to epithelial STAT3 activation and proliferation in polyps.

Next, we sought to identify potential paracrine factors responsible for epithelial proliferation and STAT3 activation in polyps. We constructed a list of all genes significantly overexpressed in our RNA-seq data set and at least one other available microarray data set derived from PJS (25) or Lkb1+/– mouse polyps (21, 25), to enrich for core changes taking place in more than one analysis (Figure 5E). From this list of 136 genes (Supplemental Table 3), we selected those whose products are known to be secreted, and which are expressed in the tumorigenic cell type, (myo)fibroblasts. These criteria resulted in identification of Serpine2, Il11, Wnt5a, Cxcl14, and Ereg as top candidates. In addition, we complemented the candidate list with Il6 and Lif, 2 members of IL-6 family that were upregulated in our RNA-seq analysis and are known activators of the JAK/STAT pathway. Further, we included Tgfb1, downregulated in PJS tumors and Lkb1-deficient fibroblasts (6, 26) and Cxcl12 (Sdf1), described to promote tumorigenesis through secretion from cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) (27). The list of candidate paracrine factors included in further studies is given in Table 1.

Table 1 Candidates genes driving epithelial hyperproliferation in PJS tumors

IL-11 as a potential activator of JAK/STAT3 signaling in polyps. We wanted to investigate which of the identified candidate genes represent primary changes caused by loss of Lkb1 in the tumorigenic cell type (fibroblasts) rather than secondary changes reflecting the complex alterations of the polyp tissue. To this end, we utilized primary mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) isolated from Lkb1fl/fl embryos and deleted Lkb1 using AdCre (Figure 6, A and B). qPCR analysis indicated significant upregulation of Serpine2 (1.5-fold), Il11 (7.7-fold), Cxcl14 (7.7-fold), and Il6 (3.8-fold) in Lkb1-deficient cells (Figure 6C). Tgfb1 expression was slightly but significantly downregulated, consistent with previous reports (6, 26), while no significant differences were noted for Wnt5a, Ereg, Lif, and Cxcl12 expression. Of genes identified to be regulated by Lkb1, Il11 was particularly interesting as it is the critical cytokine promoting GI tumorigenesis in several mouse models (28). ELISA assay confirmed that in addition to mRNA expression, IL-11 secretion was dramatically (9-fold) increased in response to Lkb1 loss in primary MEFs (Figure 6F). Verifying the RNA-seq results, qPCR analysis of polyps indicated a prominent upregulation of Il11 mRNA in Lkb1+/–, Lkb1TwKO/+, and Lkb1FspKO/FspKO polyps compared with adjacent mucosa (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Increased expression of Il11 in polyps and Lkb1-deficient fibroblasts. (A) Western blot and (B) mRNA expression of Lkb1 in primary Lkb1fl/fl MEFs 2 passages after AdCre transduction. Control cells were transduced with AdGFP. (C) Relative mRNA expression of indicated genes after Lkb1 deletion. Data are shown relative to β-actin mRNA levels for triplicate samples and normalized relative to control (AdGFP) cells. MEFs derived from 3 independent embryos of the same genotype were used and data shown are the average of 3 experiments. (D) Relative mRNA expression of indicated genes after Lkb1 deletion. Average of triplicate samples is shown relative to control (AdGFP) cells. Primary gastric fibroblasts derived from 3 independent mice of the same genotype were used and data shown are the average of 3 experiments. (E) Relative expression of Il11 mRNA in PJS mouse model polyps compared with adjacent normal mucosa (genotypes indicated). n = 3–5 mice per data point. (F) ELISA measurement of secreted IL-11 from primary Lkb1fl/fl MEFs after Lkb1 deletion. MEFs derived from 3 independent embryos of the same genotype were used and data shown are the average of 3 experiments. (G) Western blot analysis of p-STAT3-Y705 in wild-type intestinal epithelial crypts incubated for 45 minutes with IL-6 or IL-11 (20 ng/ml). Representative blot of 2 independent experiments is shown. (H) qPCR analysis of Reg3b, Reg3b, and Lrg1 mRNA expression in intestinal organoids cultured with IL-6 and IL-11 (20 ng/ml). Average of 3 experiments is shown. Error bars denote SEM. *P < 0.05 as assessed by paired (C, D, F, and H) or unpaired (E) 2-tailed t test. In qPCR experiments, β-actin was used as the normalizing control. n.d., not detected

Despite being originally identified as secreted from fibroblasts, IL-11 can also be expressed by other cell types such as immune cells (29). Our transcriptional profiling experiments (Supplemental Figure 7) as well as histological analysis (Supplemental Figure 2) suggested immune cell infiltration in polyps as previously described in PJS and other hamartomatous polyps (30). To determine whether the tumor-initiating cells (fibroblasts) in the tumorigenic site (stomach) express IL-11, and whether IL-11 expression is induced by Lkb1 loss in these cells, we isolated primary gastric fibroblasts from adult (4- to 5-month-old) Lkb1fl/fl mice and deleted Lkb1 using AdCre. Expression levels of Il11, Cxcl14, and Il6 — genes with the strongest overexpression upon Lkb1 loss in primary MEFs — were analyzed. Of these genes, Il11 expression was significantly increased, demonstrating that Lkb1 inhibits Il11 expression also in gastric fibroblasts (Figure 6D). In addition, to verify that Lkb1 loss induces Il11 expression in gastric fibroblasts also in vivo, we isolated gastric fibroblasts from 2 Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice and 1 control Fsp1-Cre mouse carrying the R26R-mTmG reporter, where mEGFP expression indicates Cre activity and mTomato expression in nonrecombined cells. These cells were immortalized by continuous passaging, allowing sufficient numbers for FACS. We sorted the fibroblasts based on membrane fluorescence expression and measured the expression of Lkb1 and Il11 by qPCR. We observed an approximately 50% reduction of Lkb1 mRNA and 7- and 24-fold increases in Il11 expression in the population of Lkb1FspKO/FspKO fibroblasts expressing GFP (mGFP) but not in the control, supporting our finding that Lkb1 deficiency leads to increased levels of IL-11 in gastric fibroblasts where Lkb1 is deleted in vivo (Supplemental Figure 8).

Next, we sought to study the potential downstream pathways leading to overexpression of inflammatory cytokines upon Lkb1 deletion. We targeted phosphorylation substrates of Lkb1 using conditional targeting (AMPKα1, AMPKα2) or small hairpin (sh)RNA approaches (Nuak1, Nuak2, Mark1, Mark2, Mark3, Mark4, Sik1, Sik2, and Sik3) and compared the transcriptional changes to Lkb1-loss-induced changes in primary MEFs (Supplemental Figure 9A). Simultaneous deletion of both catalytic AMPK subunits did not result in changes in Il11, nor of Il6 or Cxcl14 expression (Supplemental Figure 9B), consistent with our in vivo data suggesting that AMPK deletion is not sufficient for polyposis (Figure 4). Instead, we observed that silencing of Mark1 resulted in a significant increase in Il11 expression, and silencing of Mark4 and Sik1 led to similar trends (Supplemental Figure 9C). Cxcl14 was significantly upregulated by downregulation of Nuak2, Mark4, and Sik1 (Supplemental Figure 9C). These results suggest that multiple downstream pathways may contribute to the increased expression of Il11 and other proinflammatory factors in response to Lkb1 loss in fibroblasts, potentially including Mark1-, Mark4-, and Sik1-mediated effects.

IL-11 signaling is mediated via its binding to the transmembrane receptor Gp130, resulting in activation of the JAK/STAT and MAPK pathways (31). Of these, the induction of JAK/STAT3 activation appears most critical in GI tumorigenesis (32). To investigate whether IL-11 is sufficient to induce STAT3 activation in isolated wild-type epithelium, we incubated primary epithelial crypts isolated from mouse small intestine with recombinant IL-11. As expected, IL-11 resulted in activation of STAT3, comparably to IL-6 (Figure 6G). Next, we addressed whether STAT3-dependent transcriptional changes observed in polyps can be induced by IL-11 in primary epithelial organoid cultures. We focused our analysis on Reg3b, Reg3g, and Lrg1 genes, owing to their reported expression in inflammatory epithelium in a STAT3-dependent manner (33) and overexpression in PJS model polyps (Supplemental Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 3). Interestingly, IL-11 stimulation (but not IL-6) led to robust induction of Reg3b, Reg3g, and Lrg1 expression (Figure 6H), consistent with previous reports showing induction of Reg3g and Reg3b in vivo by ectopic IL-11 (34). These results demonstrate that IL-11 is sufficient to induce STAT3 activation and a regenerative program in adjacent epithelial cells.

Pharmacological inhibition of JAKs reduces PJS polyp development in mice. STAT3 is phosphorylated and activated by Janus kinases (JAKs), which are potent drug targets for inflammatory and neoplastic diseases (35). The JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib (INCB018424) (36) has been approved for treatment of myeloproliferative diseases (37) and is currently being studied in clinical trials for treatment of several other diseases, including GI neoplasias. To address whether the observed STAT3 activation in PJS model polyps could be targeted therapeutically by inhibiting JAK, we fed Lkb1FspKO/FspKO mice with ruxolitinib-containing chow and analyzed tumor burden after treatment (Figure 7A). Intriguingly, after 6 weeks of treatment, 55% (6 of 11) of the ruxolitinib-treated mice were tumor free, while all (n = 11) untreated mice developed polyps. The average tumor number was reduced to 1.27 in treated compared with 6.54 in untreated animals (Figure 7, B and D). Also the average tumor area was dramatically reduced from 47.4 to 3.58 mm2 in the ruxolitinib-treated cohort (Figure 7, C and D). The average polyp diameter was also smaller (1.68 mm in treated vs. 2.51 mm in untreated mice), although this did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.082, Supplemental Figure 10A). The drug treatment did not alter the weight of the animals (Supplemental Figure 10, B and D), but did reduce spleen size in both Lkb1FspKO/FspKO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C and E), consistent with the efficiency of ruxolitinib in treating splenomegaly in myeloproliferative disease (38). These experiments uncover a central and targetable role for JAK/STAT pathway activation in PJS polyp development.