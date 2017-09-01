The atypical antipsychotic olanzapine causes weight gain by targeting serotonin receptor 2C

We found that chronic olanzapine exposure of female C57BL/6 mice resulted in excessive weight gain over a 6-week period (Figure 1A). Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) analysis revealed an increase in fat mass, but not lean mass, in olanzapine-fed mice (Figure 1B). In addition to causing obesity, chronic olanzapine treatment impaired glucose tolerance (Figure 1C). Moreover, fasting plasma insulin levels were significantly higher in olanzapine-fed mice (Figure 1D). To further characterize olanzapine’s acute effects on energy balance, we assessed another cohort of mice in a TSE Systems metabolic chamber system in which food intake, energy expenditure, and physical activity were monitored for a total of 6 days. Mice were fed a control diet (D09092903; Research Diets Inc., 45 kcal% fat, 35 kcal% carbohydrate, 15 kcal% protein) during acclimation and on the first 3 days in the metabolic cages. Mice were then switched to the olanzapine diet (50 mg olanzapine compounded into 1 kg of the control diet, Research Diets Inc.) for the next 3 days. Olanzapine is associated with food craving and binge eating in humans (19). We found an increase in food consumption during the dark phase that developed within 48 hours of olanzapine exposure and persisted for the remainder of the experiment (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93362DS1). In addition to causing hyperphagia, olanzapine has a sedative effect that is thought to contribute to weight gain in humans (20). We found a reduction in physical activity immediately following the dietary switch (Figure 1F). Furthermore, indirect calorimetry analysis revealed an unexpected increase in parameters of energy expenditure, including heat production (Figure 1G), oxygen (O 2 ) consumption, and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) production following olanzapine exposure (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). The respiratory exchange ratio remained constant before and after olanzapine treatment (Supplemental Figure 1D). Collectively, our data demonstrate that olanzapine alters food intake and energy homeostasis and that olanzapine treatment in female C57BL/6 mice recapitulates key symptoms of olanzapine-induced metabolic syndrome. Similar analyses in male C57BL/6 mice found that olanzapine treatment led to a similar increase in energy expenditure and a decrease in physical activity. However, olanzapine-induced hyperphagia was less prominent in male compared with female mice. As a result, body weight gain during 6 weeks of olanzapine treatment was less pronounced in C57BL/6 males than in females (Supplemental Figure 2). We tested whether hyperphagia was a primary contributor to weight gain using a pair-feeding paradigm. When fed ab libitum, mice on the olanzapine diet developed hyperphagia (Figure 1E) and gained significantly more weight than those fed the control diet during a 7-day period (Supplemental Figure 1E). In the pair-fed group, hyperphagia was prevented by restricting olanzapine-fed mice to the same amount of food consumed by those fed the control diet. We found that weight gain in the pair-fed olanzapine mice was similar to that in control mice during the same period, suggesting that hyperphagia is required for olanzapine-induced weight gain (Figure 1H).

Figure 1 Olanzapine treatment profoundly alters energy homeostasis in female C57BL/6 mice. (A) Body weight. (B) Body composition. (C) GTT. (D) Plasma insulin levels. (E–G) Metabolic cage analysis (n = 6) of food intake (E), physical activity (F), and heat production (G). (H) Weight gain in ad libitum– and pair-fed mice. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus other genotypes assessed using either Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. OLZ, olanzapine treated; Con, control.

The olanzapine-induced hyperphagia and weight gain allowed us to use genetically modified mice to investigate candidate genes and pathways that underlie these metabolic perturbations. To determine whether olanzapine acts on Htr2c to affect energy balance, we used mice lacking Htr2c (Htr2c-null mice, maintained on a C57BL/6 background). Notably, we found that olanzapine’s effect on weight gain was significantly blunted in Htr2c-null mice (Figure 2A). In contrast with WT mice, olanzapine-fed Htr2c-null mice had body weight and body composition comparable to those fed the control diet (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, olanzapine treatment did not significantly alter glucose tolerance or fasting plasma insulin levels in Htr2c-null mice (Figure 2, C and D). We next repeated the metabolic cage analysis in Htr2c-null mice and found that hyperphagia did not develop in Htr2c-null mice following acute olanzapine exposure (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3A). In contrast, olanzapine’s effects on physical activity and energy expenditure persisted in these mice. Similarly to WT mice, Htr2c-null mice exhibited reduced activity (Figure 2F) and an increase in heat production (Figure 2G), O 2 consumption, and CO 2 production (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D) after the dietary switch. Collectively, our findings suggest that olanzapine’s effects on food intake and weight gain require Htr2c, whereas its effects on physical activity and energy expenditure likely involve additional receptors. Consistent with this observation, Chee and colleagues recently reported that melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) is necessary for olanzapine suppression of locomotor activity (21).

Figure 2 Olanzapine’s effect on food intake and body weight is mediated by HTR2C. (A) Body weight. (B) Body composition. (C) GTT. (D) Plasma insulin levels. (E–G) Metabolic cage analysis (n = 6) of food intake (E), physical activity (F), and heat production (G). Results are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus other genotypes assessed using either Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

Our finding that Htr2c antagonism contributes to olanzapine-induced hyperphagia and weight gain raises the possibility that agonists for HTR2C may be useful in alleviating these untoward effects. To this end, we fed female C57BL/6 mice the olanzapine diet for 6 weeks. These mice became obese compared with those fed the control diet (Figure 3B). We then treated mice with lorcaserin, an FDA-approved specific HTR2C agonist, or a vehicle for 7 days while still feeding the olanzapine diet (Figure 3A). We used an anorexigenic dose (10 mg/kg) that suppressed food intake in overnight-fasted mice (Supplemental Figure 4). We measured food intake and body weight daily during the treatment as well as 2 weeks after the last dose of lorcaserin or vehicle (Figure 3A). Notably, hyperphagia was evident in olanzapine-fed mice, but was attenuated by lorcaserin treatment (Figure 3C). Consistent with the reduction in food intake, we found that lorcaserin acutely suppressed weight gain in olanzapine-fed mice (Figure 3D). Importantly, we observed a significant improvement in glucose tolerance (day 8, Figure 3F). Nevertheless, the attenuation of weight gain and improvement in glucose tolerance did not persist after cessation of lorcaserin treatment (Figure 3, E and G, day 22).

Figure 3 Lorcaserin treatment suppresses olanzapine-induced hyperphagia and weight gain. (A) Schematic of the experiment design. Female C57BL/6 mice (n = 16) were initially fed the olanzapine diet for 6 weeks so that they gained significantly more weight than those fed the control diet (n = 8). They were then separated into 2 groups with equal numbers and treated with either vehicle (VEH) or lorcaserin (LOR) for 7 days. Following drug treatment, mice were fed the olanzapine diet for 2 more weeks. (B) Body weight. (C) Daily food intake. (D) Weight gain during vehicle or lorcaserin treatment. (E) Body weight before and after drug treatment. (F and G) GTTs. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 versus other genotypes assessed using either Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

In summary, our findings support the model that olanzapine acts on multiple receptors and pathways to alter different aspects of energy homeostasis. Notably, our data suggest that olanzapine-induced hyperphagia is the primary cause of weight gain in mice and that olanzapine’s effect on food intake is mediated by Htr2c. Furthermore, we demonstrate that olanzapine-induced hyperphagia is reduced by a HTR2C-specific agonist treatment in olanzapine-fed mice, accompanied by an improvement in glucose homeostasis. Currently, there is no medication specifically targeting AATP-induced metabolic syndrome. Moreover, existing antiobesity and antidiabetic medications only provide limited relief (22, 23). Therefore, our findings suggest that available HTR2C-specific agonists, such as lorcaserin, may be useful in preventing some of the metabolic side effects associated with the use of olanzapine and other AATPs.