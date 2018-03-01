Randomized, controlled trial of TNF-α antagonist in CTL-mediated severe cutaneous adverse reactions

Patient enrollment in the clinical trial. SJS-TEN patients were enrolled in the clinical trial from 2009 to 2015 at CGMH, which is the largest medical health system in Taiwan and receives SJS-TEN referral cases from other hospitals in northern Taiwan. Patients older than 4 years were eligible if they were diagnosed with SJS or TEN, characterized by rapidly developing blistering exanthema with purpuric macules, accompanied by mucosal involvement and skin detachment. A diagnosis of SJS-TEN was also made according to the phenotypic criteria of the RegiSCAR study (54–56), which are shown in Supplemental Table 2. Skin biopsies were histopathologically examined for the majority of enrolled participants (Supplemental Table 4). Only participants with probable or definite cases of SJS-TEN were enrolled in this study. The diagnostic evaluation was further supported by laboratory assessments of skin biopsies with DIF and IIF using anti-intercellular substance and anti–basement membrane zone autoantibodies (57), as well as detection of blister granulysin levels to exclude other autoimmune bullous diseases (Supplemental Figure 2). A granulysin level above 600 ng/ml (12) was considered positive for SJS-TEN (Supplemental Table 4).

In addition, to assess the patients’ physical condition and vital signs, blood samples were evaluated for hematologic and biochemical values, arterial blood gas levels, purified protein derivative (PPD) levels, and viral or bacterial infection. The patients also underwent urinalysis, a urine pregnancy test, and chest x-ray. All patients were assessed and diagnosed by at least 2 experienced dermatologists.

Exclusion criteria. The following patients were excluded from the clinical trial: (a) pregnant or breastfeeding women; (b) patients with a previous allergy to any anti–TNF-α biological product; (c) patients with active or latent tuberculosis confirmed by chest x-ray; (d) patients with severe, active infection and septicemia; (e) carriers of active hepatitis B or C; (f) suspected carriers of HIV with a CD4+ T cell count below 200; and (g) patients with poor compliance or safety concerns, as judged by an investigator.

Study procedures. This was an open-label, randomized, controlled, unblinded study. Because CTL-mediated SCARs such as SJS-TEN are rare diseases, with an incidence of fewer than 10 cases per million persons per year worldwide (1, 5), the sample size of the trial was determined by physician estimation of the likely number of available SJS-TEN patients. We ultimately recruited 96 patients for this trial. Of these 96 patients, the first 10 were enrolled in the BMRP290011 project from 2009 to 2010, and the remaining 86 patients were enrolled in the NMRPG2C0091 project from 2010 to 2015. Both BMRP290011 and NMRPG2C0091 projects have the same trial design and outcome predictions as well as the same IRB numbers, but have different informed consent provisions. Given the study design and outcome predictions, we incorporated these 2 projects into 1 single trial analysis. In addition, we used different random allocation numbers for these 2 projects. Both random number lists were generated by the consulting biostatistician using SAS 9.2 and were assigned chronologically to each participant.

When a SJS-TEN patient was admitted to the hospital, a random number was generated by the clinical trial center within 1 to 2 days of the patient’s initial clinical assessment, after which the investigator was given the random number and initiated the appropriate treatment. Participants with SJS-TEN were consecutively enrolled and randomly assigned at a 1:1 ratio to receive either 25 mg (or 50 mg) etanercept by subcutaneous injection twice a week or 1–1.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone (systemic corticosteroid) (58) by intravenous injection until their skin lesions were healed. Since body weight could influence the drug’s efficacy, 50 mg etanercept was administered to patients who weighed more than 65 kg. Because the injection methods are quite different for etanercept and corticosteroids, this was not a blinded clinical trial. If participants met the exclusion criteria or could not complete the study, we allowed them to undergo traditional treatment (mainly with corticosteroids or supportive care only).

In addition, we also enrolled patients from the Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT01276314); however, the present study only focused on the SJS-TEN patient group.

Assessment of clinical outcomes and adverse events. The main endpoint and primary monitoring parameters of this clinical trial were analyzed according to the healing of skin or mucosal lesions. Healing was defined as complete reepithelialization (i.e., the complete absence of erosions). We recorded the length of time required for the skin and oral mucosa to heal and the time required to begin reepithelialization on the denuded areas. All enrolled participates were in-patients and were monitored at least every 2 days. In addition, the secondary monitoring parameters were to evaluate the patients’ adverse events and vital signs. The endpoints of secondary monitoring parameters were assessed for 3 weeks after discharge. Clinical laboratory measurements and blood and urine analyses were also performed throughout this study. At least 2 dermatologists assessed each clinical monitoring parameter and each adverse event attributable to the severity of the illness or to the drug.

Comparison of mortality rates in the different treatment groups. The clinical severity of SJS-TEN was evaluated using SCORTEN (38) (Supplemental Table 5). Using the probability of death linked to each SCORTEN, we calculated the predicted mortality in our patients. We first evaluated the mortality rates for the etanercept and corticosteroid treatment groups in this clinical trial. Because SJS-TEN is a rare and life-threatening clinical condition, patients with SJS-TEN could not be allocated to supportive care–only groups for ethical reasons in this intention-to-treat–based clinical trial. We collected retrospective data on patients with SJS-TEN who were managed by supportive care without specific treatment from our SJS-TEN registry database from 2001 to 2008 at the same CGMH health system hospital. All retrospective cases of SJS-TEN were accessed with complete, accessible electronic medical records. The mortality rate of patients in the retrospective supportive care group was compared with the results of the etanercept and corticosteroid treatment groups in this clinical trial.

Ex vivo evaluation of the anti–TNF-α agent and other immunosuppressants for CTL-mediated SCARs. For preclinical, ex vivo testing of potential inhibitors, SJS-TEN patients with blisters were enrolled from 2007 to 2009 at the same CGMH. The blister cells were collected before treatment. In addition, the cellular phenotypes of the blister cells from these SJS-TEN patients were characterized by different human cell markers using flow cytometry. The cell viability of the blister cells was also determined by propidium iodide staining (see the Supplemental Methods for further details).

Blister cells were isolated by centrifugation at 1,000 g for 5 minutes. A total of 1 × 105 cells were treated for 48 hours with potential inhibitors, including etanercept, cyclosporine, IVIG, and corticosteroids, after which culture supernatants were collected for ELISA measurement of granulysin and TNF-α levels. All drug concentrations are shown in Figure 1 and were determined by clinical use.

Measurement of granulysin and TNF-α secretion. Plasma samples from patients in acute, maximum, or late stages of SJS-TEN were obtained for both treatment groups and frozen at –80°C. The point of illness onset for each individual patient was also evaluated. The acute stage was defined as occurring within 6 days of the onset of illness; the maximum stage was defined as the time from illness onset to maximal skin detachment (without progression of skin detachment); and the late stage was defined as the point at which complete skin healing occurred. The average times (mean ± SD) to reach the acute, maximum, and late stages were 4.3 ± 1.7, 9.1 ± 4.7, and 14.3 ± 6.2 days, respectively, for the etanercept group and 5.1 ± 2.5, 8.4 ± 5.8, and 16.0 ± 7.2 days, respectively, for the corticosteroid group. If patients had blistering skin, the blister fluids were continually collected on day 0 (before treatment) and each day afterward (days 1, 2, 3, and 4 after treatment) until blister production stopped. All assays were performed at the end of the clinical trial. To determine granulysin expression levels, the mAbs RB1 (catalog D184-3) and biotin-labeled RC8 (catalog D185-6) (MBL) were used in an ELISA, as described previously (12). The assay sensitivity for granulysin was 20 pg/ml. Secreted TNF-α was detected using a human TNF-α ELISA Kit (catalog DY210-05; R&D Systems). The assay sensitivity for TNF-α was 15 pg/ml.

Flow cytometric analysis of Treg populations. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (1 × 107) isolated from SJS-TEN patients’ blood at acute, maximum, and late stages were obtained from patients in both treatment groups and frozen at –196°C in liquid nitrogen. This assay was also performed at the end of the clinical trial. To identify Treg populations, patients’ PBMCs (4 × 105) were incubated with PE-labeled anti-human CD25 (catalog 555432; BD Biosciences), PerCP-labeled anti-human CD4 (catalog IM2636U; Beckman Coulter), and APC-Cy7–labeled anti-human CD45 (catalog A7117; Beckman Coulter) at 4°C for 30 minutes. After surface staining, the samples were fixed and permeabilized according to the instructions for the BD Fixation/Permeabilization Kit (catalog 554714; BD Bioscience). Next, the cells were stained with FITC-labeled anti-human FOXP3 (catalog 00-5523-00; Thermo Fisher Scientific). After washing, the stained cells were processed through a NovoCyte flow cytometer (ACEA Bioscience), and data were analyzed using NovoExpress 1.1.0 software (ACEA Bioscience). CD4+CD25hiFOXP3+ T cells were defined as Tregs.

Statistics. Different statistical methods were used to analyze the results. For evaluation of the primary endpoint, which was the time required to heal skin erosions and oral mucosa and to begin reepithelialization, the Kaplan-Meier product limit estimates method was performed using GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). To determine the categorical variables within the small samples on a contingency table, an unconditional z-pooled test was performed (59). The secondary monitoring parameters (e.g., adverse events and mortality rate) and several baseline clinical characteristics (e.g., sex, skin detachment, blister/erosion, fever, and history of malignancy) of the 2-group comparisons were analyzed using an unconditional z-pooled test. The predicted mortality rates were calculated using the SCORTEN scale (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). A χ2 test was used for 3-group comparisons of baseline characteristic mucosal involvement. Furthermore, statistical comparisons between 2 variables were performed by 2-tailed Student’s t test using GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for analysis of SCORTEN and some of the baseline clinical characteristics (including age, heart rate, blood urea nitrogen [BUN], bicarbonate [HCO3–], glucose, glutamate oxaloacetate transaminase [GOT], glutamic pyruvic transaminase [GPT], and eosinophil counts) as well as immunologic effects (such as granulysin and TNF-α secretion and Treg populations) between 2 treatment groups. Analysis of the immunologic effects was performed at the end of the clinical trial, and the data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Differences were considered statistically significant at a P value of less than 0.05.

Study approval. Each study participant or the closest relative provided written informed consent to participate in the trial, which was approved by the IRB and the ethics committee of CGMH, in compliance with Taiwanese law (IRB no. 97-1413A3). This trial is also registered with the US ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT01276314).