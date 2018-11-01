Macrophage migration inhibitory factor mediates metabolic dysfunction induced by atypical antipsychotic therapy

Olanzapine-induced insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction is associated with increased plasma MIF concentration. We characterized the metabolic response in 60 drug-naive and first-episode schizophrenic patients treated with olanzapine monotherapy for 2 months (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93090DS1). As expected, olanzapine alleviated schizophrenia symptoms, as assessed by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) (Supplemental Figure 1). Increased BMI and both hyperinsulinemia and hypertriglyceridemia were evident after 8 weeks of treatment in these subjects (Figure 1, A–C), although fasting plasma glucose levels were unchanged (Figure 1D). The homeostasis model assessment insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) score, which is an index of metabolic dysfunction (10), also increased from a baseline level of 1.5 to 2.5 (Figure 1E). Notably, plasma MIF concentrations were increased following olanzapine treatment in these patients (Figure 1F) and these measurements correlated with the increment in hyperinsulinemia (Figure 1G), hypertriglyceridemia (Figure 1H), and insulin resistance scores (Figure 1I).

Figure 1 MIF is associated with the development of metabolic dysfunction in first-episode schizophrenia patients following olanzapine treatment. Sixty first-episode patients with schizophrenia were studied for (A) BMI, (B) insulin, (C) triglyceride (TG), (D) glucose, and (F) plasma MIF before and after olanzapine monotherapy. HOMA-IR scores (E) were determined on the basis of plasma insulin and glucose values. The changes in MIF correlated with alterations in insulin (G), TG (H), and HOMA-IR scores (I) following olanzapine. Student’s t test (A–F), Pearson correlation (G, H), and 1-way ANOVA plus Tukey’s test (I) were used for data analysis. All t tests were 2-tailed. Mean ± SD.*P < 0.05 versus pretreatment.

Olanzapine increases MIF expression in a –794 CATT 5–8 length-dependent manner. The human MIF gene (MIF) is characterized by a 4-nucleotide microsatellite repeat within the gene promoter (–794 CATT 5–8 , rs5844572) (14). Variant MIF alleles occur commonly in the population (minor allele frequency >5%) and microsatellite copy number is associated with increased mRNA expression such that the CATT 5 repeat is a low-expression allele and the CATT 6–8 repeats are higher expression alleles. We examined the impact of olanzapine on human MIF promoter activity by transfecting MIF promoter-luciferase fusion plasmids engineered to contain increasing lengths of the CATT microsatellite (CATT 5–8 ) into HeLa cells, and measuring transcriptional activity. As shown in Figure 2A, olanzapine stimulated transcription in a CATT-length–dependent manner, with increased activity observed relative to vehicle for promoter constructs with more than 5 CATT repeats. These data suggest that olanzapine upregulates cellular MIF gene expression by influencing transcription at the –794 CATT 5–8 polymorphic site.

Figure 2 MIF promoter activity is regulated in a –794 CATT length-dependent manner and is associated with olanzapine treatment–related alterations in plasma MIF levels and insulin resistance. (A) HeLa cells cotransfected with MIF promoter-luciferase reporter plasmids bearing 0, 5, 6, 7, or 8 CATT repeats were treated with olanzapine (Olz, 5 mM) or vehicle (DMSO) for 18 hours and MIF promoter activity was determined by luciferase activity relative to a cotransfected pRL-β actin vector. In the schizophrenic patients (n = 60), plasma MIF levels and HOMA-IR scores were measured before and after 2 months of olanzapine treatment. DNA was extracted from whole-blood samples and the MIF gene was sequenced for determination of –794 CATT 5–8 polymorphism (rs5844572). Mean ± SD; *P < 0.05. (B) High-expression –794 non-CATT 5/5 (non-CATT 5/5 ) genotypes (n = 51) are associated with posttreatment increases in plasma MIF levels and HOMA-IR scores. (C) The low-expression –794 CATT 5/5 genotype (CATT 5/5 ) (n = 9) is associated with protection from metabolic dysfunction. One-way ANOVA plus Tukey’s test or 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for the data analysis. Mean ± SD; *P < 0.05 versus pretreatment.

Olanzapine’s metabolic side effects, but not therapeutic efficacy, correlate with high-expression MIF alleles. Previous studies have linked high-expression MIF alleles with increased MIF plasma levels and clinical severity of various inflammatory disorders (14). Thus, patients were classified into low- or high-expresser MIF genotypes based on the presence of a –794 CATT 5/5 genotype (CATT 5/5 = lowest MIF expresser) or a non-794 CATT 5/5 genotype (non-CATT 5/5 = higher MIF expresser) (13, 14). The high expresser MIF genotype group (non-CATT 5/5 ) exhibited increased plasma MIF, HOMA-IR scores, and BMI as well as increased plasma levels of insulin and triglyceride, and decreased HDL, when compared with the pretreatment group (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2). By contrast, in the CATT 5/5 patients, olanzapine treatment did not alter plasma MIF levels, HOMA-IR scores, BMI, or other measured metabolic indicators (i.e., insulin, glucose, triglycerides, HDL, and total cholesterol) (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3). Importantly, MIF genotype did not influence psychiatric treatment response as assessed by improvement in PANSS measurements (Supplemental Figure 2). These data indicate that MIF genetic variants influence the development of olanzapine-induced metabolic side effects but not its therapeutic action.

MIF modulates obesity and food intake behavior by AMPK in the hypothalamus following olanzapine treatment. Olanzapine-induced adiposity and body weight gain is probably associated with hyperphagia and/or a reduction in basal energy expenditure (15–19). In order to delineate the mechanism(s) underlying MIF’s role in the hyperphagic action of olanzapine, we treated WT or global MIF-gene deficient (Mif–/–) C57BL/6 mice with olanzapine following a standard protocol (20, 21). We performed 2 studies with Mif–/– mice: the first employed WT nonlittermate controls (Figure 3) and the second employed WT littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 10). The results, which were similar in both studies, showed an increase in body weight in WT mice after 2 months of olanzapine treatment and a corresponding early increment in food intake at 1 and 2 months of treatment (Figure 3, A and B; Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). In contrast, Mif–/– mice were fully resistant to olanzapine-induced hyperphagia and weight gain. We hypothesized that olanzapine might influence MIF expression in the hypothalamus, which has a central role in appetite control. We found that both MIF mRNA and protein expression levels were increased in the hypothalamus of treated mice (Figure 3, C and D). MIF is known to increase AMP-kinase (AMPK) activation in heart muscle (13), and increased activation of AMPK in the hypothalamus increases appetite (22). Olanzapine treatment significantly increased AMPK phosphorylation at its activating Thr172 site in hypothalamic tissue from WT mice, but this effect was partially attenuated in Mif–/– mice (Figure 3E; Supplemental Figure 10C). Several neuropeptides act within the hypothalamus to influence food intake. During fasting, the expression of neuropeptide Y (NPY) and Agouti-related protein (AgRP) increases, and the expression of proopiomelanocortin (POMC) decreases (23). Following 2 months of olanzapine treatment, the hypothalamic expression of AgRP but not NPY or POMC was upregulated by olanzapine treatment in WT mice, but not in Mif–/– animals (Figure 3F; Supplemental Figure 10D).

Figure 3 MIF modulates food intake and obesity by activating AMPK in the hypothalamus following olanzapine treatment. WT and MIF knockout (Mif–/–) C57BL/6 mice were administered vehicle or 3 mg/kg olanzapine per day for 2 months. (A) Body weight and (B) food intake were monitored. Quantification of (C) MIF transcript levels by qPCR, (D) MIF protein, and (E) AMPK levels (pAMPK: Thr172 phosphorylated AMPK; T-AMPK: total AMPK) in homogenates of murine hypothalamic tissue after 2 months of treatment. (F) Transcript levels of NPY, AgRP, and POMC measured by qPCR in hypothalamic homogenates from mice treated with or without olanzapine for 2 months. Immunostaining was performed in the hypothalamus from WT mice. The staining for neural cells (NeuN, top panels), microglia (IBA1, middle panels), and astrocytes (GFAP, bottom panels) is red, while the staining for MIF is green (G). Arrow and arrowheads represent costaining of MIF and NeuN in neural cells. Isolated hypothalamic cells were treated with increasing concentrations of olanzapine for 24 hours, after which (H) MIF protein content was measured by Western blot. (I) Total and phospho-AMPK levels in isolated hypothalamic cells were evaluated following 24-hour MIF stimulation in vitro. (J) NPY, AgRP, and POMC gene expression measured in hypothalamic cells following 24 hours of MIF treatment. IgG or anti–MIF monoclonal antibody (2 μg/day) was administered i.c.v. by an osmotic pump to WT mice treated with olanzapine for 2 months. The cumulative food intake (K) and body weight gain (L) were subsequently evaluated. The hypothalamic tissues were collected for AMPK measurements (M). The pAMPK and T-AMPK Western blots are from parallel gels run contemporaneously on identical samples. For each animal group, n = 4–6. A, B, K, and L were analyzed by multivariate (2-way) ANOVA and the rest of the data were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA. Mean ± SE in A, B, K, and L; mean ± SD in other panels; *P < 0.05 versus vehicle in C–F, versus other groups in A and B, versus control in H–J, versus IgG group in K–M. Olz: olanzapine.

We performed MIF costaining with specific markers of neural cells (NeuN), microglia cells (IBA1), and astrocytes (GFAP) in the WT hypothalamus to identify the location of MIF expression. We found that MIF colocalized primarily with neural cells rather than astrocytes or microglia cells (Figure 3G), suggesting that neural cells are likely the major source of MIF in hypothalamus. To further delineate the effects of olanzapine on MIF expression in the hypothalamus, hypothalamic neural cells were isolated and incubated with olanzapine for 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3). We found that olanzapine upregulated MIF expression in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3H) and that recombinant MIF treatment increased AMPK phosphorylation (Figure 3I) and AgRP expression in cultured hypothalamic neural cells in vitro (Figure 3J). Notably, the MIF receptor CD74 also was observed by immunostaining to be expressed in the hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 4). These data indicate a role for olanzapine in augmenting MIF expression in the hypothalamus and suggest that centrally expressed MIF may have a paracrine/autocrine effect to stimulate downstream AMPK phosphorylation, leading to an increase in feeding behavior by upregulating AgRP expression.

To determine whether hypothalamic MIF mediates olanzapine-induced hyperphagia in vivo, we administered a neutralizing anti–MIF monoclonal antibody intracerebroventricularly (i.c.v.) to WT mice and then treated them with olanzapine for 2 months. Anti–MIF antibody treatment significantly inhibited olanzapine-induced food intake and subsequent body weight gain after 6–8 weeks (Figure 3, K and L) without influencing peripheral MIF levels (Supplemental Figure 5). Anti–MIF antibody also attenuated olanzapine-induced hypothalamic AMPK activation (Figure 3M). In contrast, a single dose of recombinant MIF (1.38 μg, i.c.v.) acutely stimulated hyperphagia (Supplemental Figure 6). These data support the conclusion that hypothalamic MIF modulates food intake behavior and body weight gain during olanzapine treatment by stimulating the AMPK pathway.

Olanzapine augments MIF release from adipocytes, which contributes to increased plasma MIF levels. Consistent with our observations in humans with high MIF expression alleles, olanzapine treatment of WT mice increased plasma MIF levels (Figure 4A). MIF is expressed by the parenchymal cells of the liver, muscle, and adipose tissue (24). To better understand the potential tissue origins of the elevated plasma MIF levels observed during olanzapine therapy, we measured MIF protein expression in murine tissues after 2 months of treatment. MIF content was increased in adipose tissue, but not in liver or skeletal muscle (Figure 4B). Olanzapine also increased intracellular MIF content in cultured 3T3-L1 adipocytes (Figure 4C) as well as MIF release into conditioned medium (Figure 4D). Of note, olanzapine increased IL-1β and IL-6 gene expression and release in WT but not in Mif–/– mouse adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that olanzapine induction of a proinflammatory adipocyte phenotype is also MIF dependent. These latter data are consistent with observations that MIF mediates the inflammatory activation of adipose tissue and insulin resistance in the LDL-receptor knockout (Ldlr–/–) model of accelerated atherosclerosis (9).

Figure 4 Olanzapine increases plasma MIF levels and MIF expression in adipose tissue. WT and MIF knockout (Mif–/–) C57BL/6 mice were administered vehicle or 3 mg/kg olanzapine per day for 2 months. Plasma MIF concentrations in WT mice with or without olanzapine treatment were measured by ELISA (A). Adipose, liver, and skeletal muscle tissues were subsequently isolated and (B) tissue MIF content was evaluated by Western blot. Olanzapine stimulation for 24 hours induced a dose-dependent increase in intracellular MIF protein levels in fully differentiated 3T3-L1 adipocytes (C) and induced MIF release into conditioned medium (D) (DMSO was employed as vehicle). Values are mean ± SD. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for data analysis in A, B, and D and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test was used in C. Mean ± SD; *P < 0.05 versus vehicle or control in A, B, and C, and versus DMSO in D. For each animal group, n = 4–5 in A and B; n = 5 in C, and n = 3 in D.

Olanzapine attenuates lipolysis and increases lipogenesis in adipose tissue via MIF. Chronic olanzapine treatment induces adipocyte hypertrophy (17). Hormone sensitive lipase (HSL) is the primary mechanism responsible for lipolysis in adipocytes and its activity is inhibited by insulin-mediated Akt phosphorylation (25). MIF reduces phosphorylation of Akt by inhibiting insulin-dependent phosphorylation of insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS-1) and its association with the p85 regulatory subunit of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (8). We observed that the increase in MIF protein expression in adipose tissue after olanzapine treatment was also associated with a decrease in Akt phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8A), with diminished downstream phosphorylation of HSL (Figure 5A). We noted that total HSL protein expression was also reduced in adipose tissue from olanzapine-treated mice (Figure 5A). Additional in vitro experiments showed that the addition of recombinant MIF to cultured adipocytes reduced total and phosphorylated HSL protein content as well as HSL mRNA levels (Figure 5, B and C), indicating that MIF might inhibit lipolysis through a direct effect to inhibit both HSL expression and activation.

Figure 5 MIF downregulates lipolysis and upregulates adipogenesis following olanzapine treatment. WT mice were treated with olanzapine (Olz, 3 mg/kg) or vehicle control for 2 months, and adipose tissue was isolated for the measurement of hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL) activation (A) by Western blotting. MIF (50 ng/ml and 400 ng/ml for 1 to 24 hours of treatment) was added to cultured 3T3-L1 adipocytes and (B) phospho- and total-HSL evaluated by Western blot, and (C) HSL mRNA by qPCR (400 ng/ml MIF). The GAPDH Western blot shown in B is from a parallel gel run contemporaneously on identical samples. (D) Adipose transcript levels of lipoprotein lipase (LPL), PPARγ, CD36, and fatty acid synthase (FAS) were quantified by qPCR in WT or Mif–/– mice treated for 2 months with olanzapine or vehicle. (E) H&E staining of representative adipose tissue sections (n = 5 examined per experimental group) was performed to evaluate adipocyte hypertrophy in WT and Mif–/– mice following 2 months of treatment with olanzapine (Olz) or vehicle (V). Original magnification, ×40. A 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA plus Tukey’s test was used for statistical analysis. Mean ± SD; *P < 0.05 shows an increase versus vehicle or control; #P < 0.05 shows a reduction versus vehicle or control; n = 4–5 for each animal group.

We next investigated whether the induction of MIF expression by olanzapine might also increase lipogenesis in adipose tissue. Examination of transcript levels for genes that regulate lipogenesis revealed that olanzapine increased mRNA encoding lipoprotein lipase (LPL), peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-γ (PPARγ), and fatty acid synthase (FAS) in adipose tissue from WT but not Mif–/– mice (Figure 5D). The expression levels of CD36, which functions in fatty acid uptake, was unchanged (Figure 5D). These data indicate that olanzapine upregulates lipogenesis by promoting fatty acid synthesis and storage in a MIF-dependent manner. Histologic examination of adipose tissue supported this conclusion by revealing hypertrophied adipocytes in olanzapine-treated WT but not Mif–/– mice (Figure 5E).

Olanzapine increases peripheral lipid accumulation and insulin resistance by a Mif-dependent pathway. Consistent with our observations in human subjects with high MIF expression alleles, olanzapine treatment of WT mice increased food intake and plasma lipid levels (Figure 3B and Figure 6, A and B). To assess whether the elevation in plasma lipids was associated with an increase in fat content within nonlipid storage organs such as the heart, skeletal muscle, and liver, we determined fat distribution by quantitative MRI imaging. As shown in Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10E, olanzapine treatment led to an increase in lipid accumulation in liver and skeletal muscle but not in heart. These sequelae of olanzapine treatment were significantly attenuated in Mif–/– mice (Figure 6, D and E), suggesting that olanzapine-induced hyperlipidemia and peripheral lipid accumulation are MIF dependent.

Figure 6 MIF regulates abnormal lipid storage in liver and skeletal muscle, which may contribute to the occurrence of whole-body insulin resistance. (A) Plasma free fatty acid (FFA) and (B) triglyceride (TG) levels were measured in blood samples collected from vehicle- or olanzapine-treated WT mice. (C) Fat distribution in heart, liver, and skeletal muscle was quantified in mice by MRI scanning using the T2*-IDEAL water-fat decomposition method (1). Plasma FFA (D) and TG (E) levels were quantified in olanzapine-treated WT and Mif–/– mice. Panel F shows the comparison of fat distribution in liver and skeletal muscle between WT and Mif–/– mice following 2 months of olanzapine treatment. In a separate experiment, intraperitoneal glucose tolerance (G) and insulin tolerance (H) tests (GTT, ITT) were performed following 2 months of olanzapine treatment in WT or Mif–/– mice. Glucose and insulin tolerance tests (I, J) in mice that received IgG or anti–MIF monoclonal antibody (2 μg/day) i.c.v. by an osmotic pump, accompanied with olanzapine for 2 months as in Figure 3, I and J. Mean ± SE shown in G–I; mean ± SD in the other panels. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle in A–C; #P < 0.05 versus WT Olz in D–F; *P < 0.05 versus other groups in G and H; #P < 0.05 versus IgG group in I and J. Data in A–F were analyzed by Student’s t test and G–J were analyzed by multivariate ANOVA. For each animal group, n = 4–5. Olz: olanzapine; Anti-MIF: anti–MIF antibody. (K) Schematic diagram for a proposed mechanism of olanzapine-induced metabolic dysfunction. Olanzapine induces MIF expression in the hypothalamus, which upregulates AMPK phosphorylation and food intake. In peripheral tissues, olanzapine stimulates MIF expression and release from adipose tissue, which may contribute to circulating levels of MIF. In adipose tissue, MIF also mediates glucose metabolism, adipogenesis, and adipolysis, leading to adiposity. Hyperlipidemia contributes to increased TG storage in liver and skeletal muscle, leading to insulin resistance in peripheral tissues.

After 2 months of olanzapine treatment, WT mice showed evidence of significant insulin resistance as assessed during intraperitoneal glucose and insulin tolerance tests (Figure 6, G and H; Supplemental Figure 10F and G). In contrast, Mif–/– mice were protected from these effects, suggesting that MIF is an obligatory modulator of olanzapine-induced insulin resistance. Preserved insulin sensitivity in Mif–/– mice following olanzapine was associated with less lipid accumulation in liver and skeletal muscle than in WT mice (Figure 6F; Supplemental Figure 10E). Fat deposition in liver or skeletal muscle is known to blunt insulin signaling in these tissues, and is a critical determinant of whole-body insulin resistance (26). In order to determine whether MIF had direct effects on insulin signaling in these tissues, we performed additional in vitro experiments with liver or skeletal muscle cells following 24-hour treatment with recombinant MIF, but did not find evidence for a direct effect of MIF on insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 9).

Since olanzapine did not appear to increase MIF expression in liver and skeletal muscle (Figure 4B), and MIF did not directly induce insulin resistance in liver or muscle cells (Supplemental Figure 9), we further tested whether olanzapine-induced MIF expression in the hypothalamus might be the primary mechanism responsible for insulin resistance during treatment with this drug. We found that i.c.v. administration of a neutralizing anti–MIF antibody not only decreased olanzapine-induced weight gain and hyperphagia (Figure 3, K and L) but also reduced insulin resistance (Figure 6, I and J). Thus, the overall evidence indicates that MIF stimulation of food intake during olanzapine therapy contributes to weight gain, increased circulating triglycerides, and abnormal lipid accumulation in liver and skeletal muscle, leading to the development of insulin resistance (Figure 6K).