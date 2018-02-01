Hepatitis B virus–specific T cells associate with viral control upon nucleos(t)ide-analogue therapy discontinuation

Definition of the chronic HBV patient cohort. Twenty-nine HBeAg-negative chronic HBV patients on long-term antiviral therapy with a combination of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and lamivudine (LAM) (virally suppressed with normal levels of transaminases for at least 18 months) were enrolled (Figure 1, cohort 1). At the start of the study, for safety concerns, one drug was discontinued first (TDF), after which patients received antiviral monotherapy with LAM for 48 weeks before complete NUC withdrawal. Patients were routinely monitored at 4-week intervals, and peripheral blood was longitudinally sampled during the LAM monotherapy and following complete therapy discontinuation for up to 2 years (Figure 2A). During the 48 weeks of monotherapy, 6 of the enrolled patients experienced an increase in HBV DNA and were excluded and another 2 patients elected to remain on LAM monotherapy. Following complete NUC discontinuation, patients differentiated into 2 groups based on the presence or absence of hepatic flares during a 6-month (24 week) period subsequent to treatment withdrawal. Nonflare or flare patients were defined based on serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) values below (≤80 IU/ml) or above (>80 IU/ml) 2× the upper limit of normal (ULN), respectively. During viral rebound, patients with hepatic flares (n = 6/19 = 31.6%) displayed levels of HBV DNA that were 100 times greater compared with those that did not flare (n = 13/19 = 68.4%) (Figure 2B and Table 1). HBsAg values during NUC therapy and HBV DNA levels before the start of therapy did not differ in patients from the 2 groups (Figure 2C and Table 1).

Figure 1 CONSORT-style flow diagram. Enrollment, follow-up, and analysis before and after stopping NUC therapy for the UK (cohort 1, left) and Asian (cohort 2, right) chronic HBV patient cohorts. For more details on the enrolled patients, refer to Tables 1 and 2. HCC, hepatocellular carcinoma.

Figure 2 Characteristics of the patient cohort. (A) Schematic depicting the study design. Patients were enrolled for the study and maintained on NUC therapy for 1 year (48 weeks), after which therapy was discontinued. Weeks are calculated from therapy discontinuation (week 0). (B) Upon stopping therapy, patients were classified as nonflare (2 representative patients [n = 13], left top and bottom panels) or flare (2 representative patients [n = 6], right top and bottom panels) based on ALT and HBV DNA values observed in the 6 months (24 weeks) following therapy discontinuation. Nonflare and flare, patients with ALT values below or above 2× ULN (80 IU/ml), respectively. (C) Serum HBsAg values observed in all patients, subdivided as flare and nonflare upon therapy withdrawal. HBsAg values are measured longitudinally at weeks 0, 12, and 48 from NUC withdrawal. HBsAg values are expressed as IU/ml.

Table 1 Details of the therapy discontinuation cohort of chronic HBV patients (cohort 1)

Increased frequencies of HBV-specific T cells in patients with HBV control. During the natural history of HBV, viral control is proportionally associated with greater frequencies of HBV-specific T cells (15), which are also critical for viral control in a nonhuman primate model (16). We thus asked whether the HBV-specific T cell response differs between those who develop viral relapse and those who do not upon NUC withdrawal. In line with previous studies reporting the inability to detect HBV-specific T cells ex vivo in chronic HBV patients (13, 15, 17), we were unable to detect HBV-specific T cells in the peripheral blood of HLA-A*0201+ patients by using HBV-peptide HLA-A*0201 pentamers (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92812DS1). To increase the sensitivity of detection of HBV-specific T cells and comprehensively test the presence of T cells specific for the whole HBV proteome, we expanded patient peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) for 10 days with a panel of overlapping 15-mer peptides spanning the HBV proteome (x, core, envelope, and polymerase), as described previously (13). T cell recognition of the peptides pooled according to the single proteins was subsequently tested by IFN-γ ELISPOT. Patient PBMCs were tested at 3 time points prior to and after stopping therapy (weeks –36, –12, +28, where week 0 represents the time of therapy discontinuation). We show that the frequencies of in vitro–expanded HBV-specific T cells during NUC therapy were significantly higher in patients that did not flare upon therapy withdrawal compared with those that flared (Figure 3A). Deconvolution of the HBV-specific T cell repertoire revealed that, while responses against x and envelope were present at low frequencies in both patient groups, those targeting core and polymerase could be detected at significantly higher frequencies (Figure 3B) and longitudinally at different time points (Figure 3, C and D, and Table 1) in patients for whom NUC therapy could be safely removed. Further analysis by intracellular cytokine staining demonstrated that HBV-specific T cells were mostly contained within the CD8+ T cell subset, with polymerase-specific T cells being present at higher frequencies compared with those specific for core (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1B). In line with previous studies (18), the magnitude of the HBV-specific T cell response during hepatic flares appeared to be lower, or at least not superior, to that detected in patients that did not flare, suggesting that hepatic flares may not be driven by HBV-specific T cells. Thus, this comprehensive analysis of HBV-specific T cells shows that, during NUC therapy, the detection of core and polymerase-specific T cells that possess in vitro proliferative ability can predict whether patients may safely withdraw from NUC therapy (Figure 3, G and H).

Figure 3 Increased frequencies of circulating HBV core and polymerase-specific T cells in chronic HBV patients undergoing NUC therapy that do not flare upon therapy discontinuation. HBV-specific T cells were assessed after a 10-day expansion of patient PBMCs with a panel of overlapping 15-mer peptides spanning the HBV proteome, followed by IFN-γ ELISPOT in the presence of peptides pooled according to the single proteins (x, core, env, and pol). Results are expressed as spot-forming cells (SFC) relative to 105 PBMCs. (A) Total HBV-specific T cell responses during NUC therapy (n = 17). (B) Deconvolution of the HBV-specific T cell response from A into the single HBV proteins. T cell responses directed against core (C) or polymerase (D) are shown longitudinally at week –36 (±4 weeks) and –12 (±12 weeks) of NUC therapy and 28 (±8 weeks) weeks after therapy withdrawal. Each symbol represents a single patient; black and white symbols represent flare and nonflare patients, respectively. (E and F) Intracellular cytokine staining for the detection of IFN-γ and TNF-α production by in vitro–expanded CD4+ and CD8+ T cells stimulated in the absence or presence of core and polymerase overlapping peptides or with PMA/ionomycin. Shown are plots from representative nonflare (left panel) and flare (right panel) patients (E). IFN-γ release assessed as in E is summarized for 4 patients from the nonflare group (F). The presence or absence of T cells targeting core (G) or polymerase (H) is shown for patients with or without flares in the 12 or 24 weeks immediately after therapy withdrawal. NF, nonflare; F, flare. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Statistics were calculated using the nonparametric, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Characterization of immune populations and transcriptional profiles associated with HBV control. We next investigated ex vivo whether non–HBV-specific components of the human immune system could be associated with HBV control after NUC therapy discontinuation. Recent studies have suggested that the frequency of NK cell populations may represent a potential marker for NUC suspension (11) and the identification of an immunological signature directly ex vivo would provide a more efficient and easily reproducible approach. Two distinct strategies were adopted. First, we utilized CyTOF to uncover the phenotypic and functional properties of peripheral immune cells. Second, mRNA expression analysis was performed to determine the genes involved in immune pathways in purified CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets by NanoString technology.

The expression of 40 parameters involved in T, B, and NK cell activation, differentiation, and exhaustion (Supplemental Table 1) was evaluated by CyTOF. To uncover the functional capacity of these cells, PBMCs were analyzed after a brief polyclonal stimulation followed by intracellular cytokine staining. An unsupervised analysis was performed by t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE), an algorithm that maps cells with similar properties in close proximity, as previously described (19) (Figure 4A). To further visualize and characterize the populations of interest within the t-SNE maps, manual gating was performed (Figure 4, A and B; gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2). The expression of immune markers was investigated in the distinct populations (Figure 4C). These analyses demonstrate that, during NUC therapy, both patient groups displayed T, B, and NK cell populations of similar frequencies and phenotypic/functional properties (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3). The only exception was represented by CD4+ T cells, since their frequencies were increased in patients that did not flare compared with those that flared (Supplemental Figure 3). However, there was a substantial overlap of the frequencies of CD4+ T cells among the 2 groups, and only half (5 out of 10) of the patients who did not flare upon therapy discontinuation displayed CD4+ T cell frequencies that were higher compared with those observed in the patients that flared (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 High-dimensional analyses by CyTOF of immune populations present in the peripheral blood of patients with and without evidence of flares upon therapy discontinuation. PBMCs from patients with and without flares upon therapy discontinuation were briefly stimulated with PMA/ionomycin, stained with a panel of 40 antibodies, and analyzed by CyTOF. (A) Live cells were concatenated after downsampling and analyzed in parallel by t-SNE (left panels). Manually gated lymphocyte populations were then overlaid onto the total t-SNE map (right panels). (B) Pie charts showing the average relative frequency of the different lymphocyte populations within the 2 groups of patients. (C) Heatmaps showing the average frequency of expression of each immunological marker within the indicated lymphocyte populations of patients that flared or did not flare upon therapy discontinuation. The percentages of positive expression are shown from low (black) to high (red). t-SNE plot shown in A shows 1 representative experiment. Data shown in B and C represent the average expression from 17 patients (n = 12 nonflare; n = 5 flare). All P values in C are greater than 0.05 as calculated by unpaired t test. See also Supplemental Figures 2 and 3.

We next investigated by NanoString the transcriptional profile of 579 selected immune genes in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells sorted ex vivo from the peripheral blood of patients during NUC viral suppression. Patients that did not flare upon treatment withdrawal displayed increased expression in CD8+ T cells of mRNAs encoding for the costimulatory proteins/inhibitory receptors (20) PD-1, TIM3, EGR2, KLRC1, and SLAMF1 (Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, these patients exhibited decreased expression in CD4+ T cells of mRNAs encoding for immune markers, including CD45RA, BCL6, KLRG1, and CD39 (Figure 5A). A similar trend toward higher expression of PD-1 and TIM3 was observed by CyTOF in CD8+ T cells of patients that did not flare (Figure 5C). Similarly, at the protein level, CD45RA and KLRG1 displayed a trend toward decreased expression in CD4+ T cells of patients that did not flare (Figure 5C). The other markers that were differentially expressed at the mRNA level in the 2 patient groups (Figure 5A) were not present in the CyTOF panel.

Figure 5 Functional HBV-specific T cells are enriched in the PD-1+ T cell fraction. (A–C) mRNA expression of immune-regulatory genes was analyzed by NanoString in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells sorted from the peripheral blood of patients that flared (n = 7) or did not flare (n = 12) upon therapy discontinuation. The differentially expressed genes (>1.5-fold difference, P < 0.05) in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from the 2 patient groups are shown by heatmap (A). PD1 expression by CD8+ T cells is also shown as normalized NanoString counts (B). Statistics are calculated by nonparametric, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. The expression of immune-regulatory markers by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from patients that did not flare or from those that flared upon therapy withdrawal was evaluated by CyTOF (C). Relative expression of each marker is plotted as z-score calculated for each experiment (n = 12 nonflare; n = 5 flare; see Methods). All differences are not statistically significant after correcting for multiple comparisons with Holm-Šidák or Šidák-Bonferroni method. (D) Pearson correlation of PD1 mRNA expression in total CD8+ T cells and frequencies of HBV-specific T cells. (E–F) PD-1+ and PD-1– T cells were sorted ex vivo from peripheral blood of patients (n = 7: n = 6 nonflare, n = 1 flare) and expanded in the presence of autologous antigen-presenting cells pulsed with HBV peptides. Expanded PD-1+ and PD-1– cells were tested for recognition of HBV peptides by IFN-γ. Data are summarized for 7 patients (E) and are shown for single patients (F). The ability of PD-1+ CD8+ T cells to produce cytokines and effector molecules following polyclonal stimulation was assessed by CyTOF in PBMCs of patients from the 2 groups (n = 12 nonflare; n = 5 flare) (G). Statistics were calculated using the nonparametric, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test except for in E, where the nonparametric Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01.

HBV-specific T cells are enriched in the PD-1+ T cell fraction. Among the differentially expressed genes, PD1 was upregulated with the highest significance (P = 0.009) in CD8+ T cells of patients that did not flare, suggesting that an upregulation of PD-1 on T cells might be beneficial. Since recent studies have proposed an additional unappreciated role of PD-1 in the long-term survival of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells (21), we hypothesized that overexpression of PD-1 on T cells may allow HBV-specific T cells to escape deletion induced by chronic viral antigen stimulation. First, we noted that the levels of PD1 in total CD8+ T cells correlated with the frequencies of in vitro–expanded HBV-specific T cells (Figure 5D). We then tested directly to determine whether HBV-specific T cells were enriched in the PD-1+ T cell fraction. PD-1+ and PD-1– T cells were sorted ex vivo from patient PBMCs, cocultured with core and polymerase peptide–pulsed autologous antigen-presenting cells for 10 days, and tested for the presence of HBV-specific T cells by IFN-γ ELISPOT. Our results show that HBV core and polymerase-specific T cells were significantly enriched in the PD-1+ fraction compared with the PD-1– counterpart in patients that did not flare upon therapy discontinuation (n = 6) and in a single patient from the flare group (only 2 patients from the flare group had detectable HBV-specific T cell responses, but PBMCs during NUC therapy were available for only 1 of these 2 patients). Data are summarized for 7 patients in Figure 5E and are shown for each patient in Figure 5F.

Finally, analysis by CyTOF of PBMCs following brief polyclonal stimulation showed a tendency toward higher cytokine-producing capabilities of CD8+ PD-1+ T cells from patients that did not flare as compared with those that flared (Figure 5G). Taken together, these data suggest that PD-1 expression on T cells may help to preserve a population of partially exhausted T cells specific for selected HBV antigens.

Validation in an independent patient cohort of chronic HBV patients undergoing single NUC therapy. This comprehensive immunological analysis was performed on an initial cohort of 19 HBeAg-negative chronic HBV patients under long-term combination therapy (TDF/LAM) followed by 1 year of monotherapy (LAM; cohort 1). We next sought to validate our findings in a second cohort of 27 HBeAg-negative chronic HBV patients, treated with a single NUC agent (entecavir [ETV], TDF, or telbivudine [LDT]; Figure 1, cohort 2). Of note, the 2 cohorts differed not only in the treatment regimes, but also in ethnicity and HBV-infecting genotype. Patients from cohort 1 were recruited in London (UK) and were heterogeneous in ethnicity and in HBV genotype of infection (A, B, C, D, or E). In contrast, patients from cohort 2 were recruited in Southeast Asia, were all of Han Chinese ethnicity, and were infected with HBV genotypes B or C, the predominant HBV genotypes present in this region (22) (Tables 1 and 2).

Table 2 Details of the patients from the validation cohort (cohort 2)

The clinical and virological profiles of the chronic HBV patients of cohort 2 are shown in Table 2. An identical grouping of flare versus nonflare patients based on similar parameters set for cohort 1 was adopted. Nonflare and flare patients were defined based on serum ALT values below (≤80 IU/ml) or above (>80 IU/ml) 2× ULN, respectively, during an 8-month (35 week) period subsequent to treatment withdrawal.

Due to the limited number of cryopreserved PBMCs available for patients in cohort 2 while they were on NUC therapy, we focused our immunological analysis on the characterization of HBV-specific T cells after in vitro expansion with overlapping HBV peptides and on the analysis of mRNA gene expression on purified CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. A higher frequency of HBV-specific T cells was detected in those patients, while undergoing NUC therapy, that did not flare upon therapy withdrawal, confirming the findings from cohort 1 in this second cohort (Figure 6A). Similarly to what was observed in cohort 1, deconvolution of the HBV-specific T cell repertoire revealed that, while responses against x and envelope were present at low frequencies in both patient groups, those targeting core and polymerase could be detected at higher frequencies in patients that did not flare (although this only reached statistical significance for core; Figure 6B). We next asked whether HBV-specific T cells were contained preferentially within the PD-1+ fraction, as was observed for cohort 1. PD-1+ and PD-1– T cells were sorted directly ex vivo from PBMCs of 6 patients on NUC therapy that did not flare upon therapy withdrawal, and cells were subsequently expanded with peptides spanning HBV core and polymerase proteins. After 10 days, PD-1+ and PD-1– cells were tested for HBV recognition by IFN-γ ELISPOT. Similarly in this cohort, HBV-specific T cells could be expanded preferentially from the PD-1+ fraction, as we had demonstrated for patients in cohort 1 (data summarized for n = 6 patients in Figure 6C and shown for the individual patients in Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Validation in an Asian patient cohort (cohort 2) of the increased frequencies of circulating HBV core and polymerase-specific T cells in chronic HBV patients undergoing NUC therapy that did not flare upon therapy discontinuation. HBV-specific T cells were assessed after 10-day expansion of patient PBMCs with a panel of overlapping 15-mer peptides spanning the HBV proteome, followed by IFN-γ ELISPOT in the presence of peptides pooled according to the single proteins (x, core, env, and pol). Results are expressed as spot-forming cells relative to 105 PBMCs. (A) Total HBV-specific T cell responses during NUC therapy (n = 26). (B) Deconvolution of the HBV-specific T cell response from A into single HBV proteins. (C) PD-1+ and PD-1– T cells were sorted ex vivo from peripheral blood of patients (n = 6) and expanded in the presence of autologous antigen-presenting cells pulsed with HBV core and polymerase peptides. Expanded PD-1+ and PD-1– cells were tested for recognition of HBV peptides by IFN-γ. Data are summarized for 6 patients (C) and are shown for the single patients (D). (E–G) Pooled data from cohorts 1 and 2 show IFN-γ production of ex vivo–sorted PD-1+ and PD-1– cells after in vitro expansion (n = 13; E), total HBV-specific T cell responses during therapy (n = 43; F), and the HBV-specific T cell response to single HBV proteins (G). The dotted line in G marks the threshold of HBV-specific T cell response associated with absence of hepatic flares upon therapy withdrawal. Circle and triangle symbols in F and G represent patients from cohort 1 and 2, respectively. Statistics were calculated using the nonparametric, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test except for in C and E, where the nonparametric Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test was used. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

However, mRNA gene expression by NanoString on purified CD4+ and CD8+ T cells did not confirm the differential expression of PD1 in CD8+ T cells in patients that did not flare compared with those that flared, and PD1 expression levels were low in both patient groups. Of the 579 immune genes that were analyzed by NanoString, 122 genes were differently expressed in CD4+ T cells and 137 in CD8+ T cells between the 2 groups of patients tested while undergoing NUC therapy (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, the frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were not different in patients that did and did not flare upon therapy discontinuation (Supplemental Figure 5).

Pooled data from cohorts 1 and 2 showing the enrichment of HBV-specific T cells in the PD-1+ T cell fraction is shown in Figure 6E. Pooled data from the 2 cohorts showing the increased frequencies of HBV-specific T cells, in particular of those targeting core and polymerase, in patients that did not flare following therapy withdrawal is shown in Figure 6, F and G. Of note, our data identify a threshold of HBV core or polymerase-specific T cell frequencies (>40 SPC/105 cells) that is associated with HBV control in the absence of severe hepatic flare upon therapy discontinuation (Figure 6G, dotted line). Collectively, our results across 2 distinct patient cohorts suggest that if patients display a HBV core and/or polymerase-specific T cell response above 40 SPC/105 cells, they have a high likelihood of controlling HBV without developing severe hepatic flares.

In conclusion, our study demonstrates, in 2 independent cohorts of chronic HBV patients undergoing long-term NUC therapy, that increased frequencies of functional PD-1+ HBV polymerase/core-specific T cells correlate with the absence of hepatic flares upon NUC therapy withdrawal.