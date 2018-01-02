FODMAP diet modulates visceral nociception by lipopolysaccharide-mediated intestinal inflammation and barrier dysfunction

Study approval. All experimental procedures were performed in accordance with NIH guidelines and approved by the University Committee on Use and Care of Animals at the University of Michigan. The protocol for human colonoid culture was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the University of Michigan Hospital with written informed consent.

Animals, diets, and experimental procedures. Adult male Wistar rats (200–220 g) were housed 3 per cage in a controlled environment (12-hour daylight cycle, lights off at 18:00) with free access to food and water. The composition of the HFM diet was based on a human clinical study (2): 10% w/w FODMAPs, comprising 3.5% w/w fructose, 3.5% w/w lactose, and 3% w/w oligofructose (D12020103, Research Diets). Rats were randomized into groups, and for 14 days were fed HFM or RC (2.1% FODMAPs). Rats were treated with oral gavage of rifaximin (150 mg/kg) (16) or water twice daily, 8 hours apart, for 14 days. In a separate study, rats were fed RC or an LFM diet (0% FODMAPs) (D12020102, Research Diets) for 14 days, and then exposed to daily WAS for 10 days or daily RS for 10 days. Each gram of HFM and LFM contains 3.89 and 3.96 kcal, respectively, with 6.7% and 6.9% of calories, respectively, provided by fat, 61.4% and 63.8% of calories provided by carbohydrate, and 19.5% and 19.9% of calories provided by protein.

Repeated RS. Repeated RS was conducted as described previously (16).Each rat was submitted to a 120-minute restraint period in a plastic rat restrainer (diameter 6.5 cm and length 15 cm), daily, for 10 consecutive days. This restraint procedure minimized the space around the animal, prevented turning, and provided a rather strong stressful stimulus without causing lasting harm. After restraint, the rats were returned to their cages. The control group remained in their cages, undisturbed, throughout the experiment.

Chronic WAS. Chronic WAS was conducted as described previously (16). Rats were placed on a block in the middle of a Plexiglas tank filled with water (25°C) to 1 cm below platform height. Animals were maintained on the block for 1 hour daily for 10 consecutive days. Sham WAS rats were placed similarly in a tank, but without water, for 1 hour daily for 10 days.

Microbial DNA isolation. Genomic DNA was extracted by using a modified protocol of the Qiagen DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit. These modifications included (a) adding a bead-beating step using Ultra Clean fecal DNA bead tubes (MO BIO Laboratories) that were shaken using a Mini-Beadbeater-16 (BioSpec Products) for 1.5 minutes, (b) increasing the amount of Buffer ATL (Qiagen) used in the initial steps of the protocol (from 180 μl to 360 μl), (c) increasing the volume of proteinase K used (from 20 μl to 40 μl), and (d) decreasing the amount of Buffer AE (Qiagen) used to elute the DNA at the end of the protocol (from 200 μl to 85 μl). All samples were weighed prior to the start of DNA isolation.

Illumina MiSeq sequencing. Samples were submitted to the University of Michigan Host Microbiome Initiative and processed using the Illumina MiSeq platform. 16S rRNA gene libraries were constructed using primers specific for the V4 region.

Operational taxonomic units. The open-source, platform-independent, community-supported software program, mothur (http://www.mothur.org) (39) was used and we followed the steps outlined in the mothurMiSeq SOP (http://www.mothur.org/wiki/MiSeq_SOP) (40). Sequences were classified using the Ribosomal Database Project (RDP) 16S rRNA gene training set (version 9) using a naive Bayesian approach with an 80% confidence threshold. Sequences that did not classify or were identified as Eukaryota, Mitochondria, Chloroplasts, Archaea, or Unknown were removed. We used the cluster.split command in mothur to cluster sequences into operational taxonomic units (OTUs) at a cutoff equal to 0.03. OTU sequence data were converted to relative abundance ± SEM.

Quantitative or semiquantitative RT-PCR for inflammatory cytokines. Total RNA was extracted from proximal colon tissue samples using TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was synthesized using iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) for inflammatory cytokines and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH) was performed with a CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad Laboratories) using SYBR Green detection.

Primers used for qPCR, GAPDH, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, and IFN-γ were obtained from Qiagen. Primer sequences for IL-17 are as follows: forward IL-17, 5′-ACAGTGAAGGCAGCGGTACT-3′; reverse IL-17, 5′-GCTCAGAGTCCAGGGTGAAG-3′.

The PCR conditions were as follows: one cycle at 95°C for 10 minutes, followed by 40 two-temperature cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 60 seconds. PCR amplifications were performed in a total volume of 25 μl, containing iQSYBR Green supermix (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Cytokine transcript levels were normalized to that of GADPH, and relative gene expression was expressed as the fold change (2−ΔΔCt) relative to expression in the control samples.

Western blot analysis. Proteins were extracted from the proximal colon tissues and analyzed on Ready Gel Tris-HCl (Bio-Rad Laboratories). The tissues were homogenized in RIPA buffer (1% IGEPAL, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, and 0.1% SDS in Tris-buffered saline solution [pH 7.4]), supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich). The homogenate was centrifuged at 14,000 g for 10 minutes. Equal amounts of protein (30 μg) were separated by 4%–20% Ready Gel Tris-HCl gels (Bio-Rad Laboratories), transferred to polyvinylidene difluoride membranes, and blocked with StartingBlockT20 blocking buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 60 minutes at room temperature. Membranes were incubated with rabbit anti–ZO-1 antibody (61-7300, Life Technologies) and rabbit anti-OCLN antibody (71-1500, Life Technologies) at 1:400 dilution at 4°C overnight, and then washed in Tris-buffered saline for 1 hour. The membranes were then probed with peroxidase-conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG at 1:8,000 dilution for 1 hour at room temperature, and the bands were visualized by electrochemiluminescence (ECL, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Signals were quantified using ImageJ (NIH) and normalized to controls.

Histology and immunohistochemistry. Segments of the proximal colon were fixed in 10% formalin. For morphologic analysis, colon segments were embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 5-μm thickness, and subsequently stained with H&E. Neutrophils, mononuclear cells, and eosinophils were identified in H&E-stained sections; mast cells were identified in toluidine blue–stained sections. Cells were counted at a magnification of ×400 in 8 different areas above the muscularis mucosae of each section using a micrometer grid and expressed as the number of cells/mm2.

Serum and fecal LPS levels. LPS levels were measured with a quantitative chromogenic limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) QCL-1000 test kit (LONZA), following the manufacturer’s protocols. Serum and fecal samples were prepared in pyrogen-free water provided with the kit. Dilute serum samples were deactivated at 75°C for 10 minutes in a water bath. Samples were further incubated for 10 minutes with 50 μl of LAL reagent at 37°C, followed by the addition of 100 μl of LAL chromogenic substrate for 6 minutes. The reaction was terminated by adding 100 mg/ml of SDS, and the yellow color that developed due to cleavage of the substrate was measured spectrophotometrically at 405 nm.

TEER. The intestinal barrier function was assessed by measuring the TEER of ex vivo tissues as reported previously (41, 42). TEER reflects paracellular resistance imparted by tight junctions and the lateral paracellular space and is a sensitive measure of barrier integrity (43).

Intestinal tissue from the proximal colon was isolated. Intestinal segments were opened along the mesenteric border, washed in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS), and cut into 5 × 7 mm pieces. Tissues were washed twice in sterilized PBS and transferred to Petri dishes containing DMEM culture medium. After a 30-minute incubation at 37°C and pH stabilization, the TEER was measured using the micro-Snapwell system with an Endohm SNAP electrode attached to an EVOM2 epithelial volt-ohm meter (World Precision Instruments) and expressed in ohms per square centimeter (Ω/cm2).

Gut permeability in vivo. In vivo permeability measurement was modified from previously described methods based on gut permeability to 4-kDa FITC–dextran (16). Rats were fasted for 6 hours and gavaged with 4-kDa FITC–dextran (0.5 ml, 100 mg/ml). After 1 hour, whole blood was collected from the tip of the tail vein. Plasma was diluted in an equal volume of PBS (pH 7.4) and the FITC–dextran concentration was determined with a Synergy 2 microplate reader (BioTek), with serial dilutions of FITC–dextran used as a standard curve.

VMR to CRD. The VMR to CRD was measured as previously described (16, 44–46). For surgical preparations, rats were anesthetized with a mixture of xylazine and ketamine. A 32-gauge stainless steel wire was implanted in the external oblique pelvic muscle 4–6 days before beginning the experimental procedure. Animals were habituated in the testing room and placed in a Plexiglas cylinder for 30 minutes before the CRD procedure was initiated. A latex balloon (5–6 cm in length) was attached to a flexible plastic tubing. The balloon was lubricated with mineral oil and inserted into the descending colon. The balloon was positioned such that its end was 1 cm proximal to the anus. The tubing was taped to the tail to prevent dislocation (44, 46). Rats were fully awake in a plastic cylinder during testing. A series of CRDs were conducted at constant pressures of 20, 40, 60, and 80 mmHg. Each distension consisted of 3 segments: a 20-second predistension baseline period, a 20-second distension period, and a 20-second period after termination of CRD with a 4-minute interstimulus period. Electromyographic (EMG) activity was amplified and digitized using a SPIKE2/CED 1401 data acquisition interface (Cambridge Electronic Design). The responses were considered stable if there was less than 20% variability between 2 consecutive trials of each CRD. EMG activity was rectified, and the increase in the area under the curve (AUC) of EMG amplitude during CRD over the baseline period before CRD was recorded as the response.

Clinical IBS studies. IBS-D patients meeting the Rome III criteria were recruited from the gastroenterology and primary care clinics at the University of Michigan. After completing a 2-week screening period during which symptom severity was assessed based on daily abdominal symptom score and Bristol stool-scale score, patients were given 4 weeks of LFM diet under the supervision of an experienced research dietitian. Abdominal pain (11-point numerical rating scale [NRS]), bloating (11-point NRS), stool consistency (Bristol stool-form scale [BSFS]), stool frequency, and urgency (NRS) were assessed. Human fecal samples were collected from 6 patients showing significant reductions in abdominal symptoms before and following the 4-week LFM diet (Table 1). Fecal samples from 6 age- and sex-matched HS were also collected and stored in a freezer at –80°C. To prepare fecal supernatant, fecal samples were diluted (1 g fecal sample/5 ml PBS), homogenized on ice, and centrifuged (10, 000 g, 10 minutes, 4°C). Pellets were discarded, and supernatants were recovered. Bacteria were removed by 0.22-μm syringe filters. Supernatants were kept at –80°C.

Intracolonic infusion. Following 2-week RC or HFM feeding, rat fecal samples were collected from the proximal colon. Fecal samples were diluted (1 g fecal sample/5 ml PBS), homogenized on ice, and centrifuged (10,000 g, 10 minutes, 4°C). Pellets were discarded, and supernatants were recovered. Bacteria were removed by 0.22-μm syringe filters. Supernatants were kept at –80°C.

Rats were fasted overnight and then placed in a plastic rat holder for 30 minutes to empty the bowel contents. Intracolonic infusion of fecal supernatant was performed using a flexible plastic tube (18-gauge, 3 inches, Instech Laboratories). The plastic tube was inserted into the distal colon 3 inches from the anus. Fecal supernatant (0.3 ml) or PBS was injected slowly for 1 minute (47). LPS from the photosynthetic bacterium Rhodobacter sphaeroides (LPS-RS) is a potent antagonist of LPS. In separate studies, intracolonic injection of LPS-RS (100 μg/kg, 0.3 ml, InvivoGen) was given 30 minutes prior to fecal supernatant administration. The VMR to graded CRD was performed 4–6 hours after infusion of the fecal supernatant.

Intracolonic siRNA administration. Intracolonic application of siRNA was performed as described previously (48, 49). Rats were fasted overnight and then placed in a plastic holder for 30 minutes to empty the bowel contents. Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen) was diluted with OptiMEM (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature. siRNA targeting TLR4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was dissolved in OptiMEM. These 2 solutions were then mixed at a 1:1 ratio and incubated at room temperature for 20 minutes. The combined Liposomal siRNA (300 μl) containing 10 nmol siRNA was then immediately injected into the rat colon at day 0 and day 1 using a flexible plastic tube (18-gauge, 3 inches, Instech Laboratories) inserted into the distal colon 3 inches from the anus. Experiments were perfumed 3 days after the first siRNA injection.

Human colonoid culture. The protocol for colonic crypt isolation and culture was a modification of previously described protocols (50, 51). Colonic crypts were obtained from colonoscopy biopsy samples at the University of Michigan Hospitals. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the University of Michigan Hospital with written informed consent. Patient biopsy samples were collected from 5 normal subjects. Colon biopsies were washed with PBS containing penicillin-streptomycin (Pen/Strep, 1× Invitrogen), gentamicin (50 μg/ml, Life Technologies), Normocin (100 g/ml, InvivoGem), and amphotericin (2.5 μg/ml, Sigma-Aldrich) to control contamination, with thiazovivin (2.5 μM, Stemgent), a potent inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil–containing protein kinase (ROCK). After 3 washes over 30 minutes, tissue was incubated in nonenzymatic-digestion PBS containing 8 mM EDTA (Lonza) with DTT (Sigma) for 5 minutes to remove mucus and in 8 mM EDTA for 5–10 minutes for further digestion. All digestion-buffer PBS contains Pen/Strep (1×) and Normocin (100 μg/ml). Crypts were released by rhythmic shaking in PBS containing Pen/Strep (1×) for 1–2 minutes. Isolated crypts were centrifuged at 500 g for 1 minute. Colonic crypts were collected and plated in 24-well plates with growth factor–reduced Matrigel (Corning). The Matrigel was polymerized for 10 minutes at 37°C. R-spondin (500 μl) and Wnt3a-conditioned advanced DMEM/F12 culture medium were added to each well. The culture medium contained 1× GlutaMax, HEPES, N2 supplement, B27, insulin-transferrin-selenium (ITS), Pen/Strep, N-acetylcysteine (1 mM), nicotinamide (5 mM), as well as growth factor combinations, including murine EGF (100 ng/ml), noggin (100 ng/ml), A8301 (0.5 μM), SB202190 (30 μM), Chiron (10 μM), PGE2 (10 μM), thiazovivin (2.5 μM), and diluted anoikis inhibitor. After several passages, colonoids were cultured with fecal supernatant. After 24 hours, colonoids were harvested, and RNA was extracted for qPCR.

Colonoid microinjection. Microinjections were performed on human colonoids with a mixture of fecal supernatant, LPS, or LPS-RS with FITC–dextran. Thin-wall glass pipettes (TW100F-4; World Precision Instruments) were pulled using a Narishige PN-30 micropipette puller. The glass pipettes tips were cut open and filled with a mixture containing 27 μl of fecal supernatant, 3 μl of 4-kDa FITC–dextran (10 mM, Sigma-Aldrich), and LPS (10 μg/ml) or LPS-RS (100 μg/ml) using Eppendorf Microloader pipette tips. Microinjections were performed with a XenoWorks BRI analog microinjector (Sutter Instrument). After injection, colonoid spheres were selected for 24-hour live-cell imaging. To determine the epithelial barrier function of the colonoid spheres after application of the supernatant, images of FITC–dextran in the colonoid spheres were captured every 30 minutes using the DeltaVision epifluorescence imaging system (GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences) at ×4 magnification and the pixel intensity measured. Colonoid spheres (n = 6–10) were selected for 24-hour live-cell imaging. Images were recorded by SoftWoRx imaging software (Applied Precision, GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences) for off-line analysis. The disruption of barrier integrity was visualized by the loss of FITC–dextran in the lumen of each colonoid sphere compared with the starting point (52).

Statistics. EMR amplitude is represented by the area under the curve. The effects of stress and/or dietary treatment on VMR to CRD were analyzed by comparing poststress and baseline values at each distension pressure, using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA. To examine data for other studies, differences between groups were compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test or ANOVA for comparisons between 2 groups or more than 2 groups, respectively. Results are expressed as the mean ± SEM. P less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.