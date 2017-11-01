MNK1/2 inhibition limits oncogenicity and metastasis of KIT-mutant melanoma

Elevated MNK1 and eIF4E phosphorylation in melanoma cell lines harboring C-KIT aberrations. Although expression and activation of MNK1 and MNK2 have been previously demonstrated in human cancer (21, 22), their expression and phosphorylation status in melanoma cell lines has not been previously reported. C-KIT inhibitors are not terribly effective for acral/mucosal melanoma subtypes. We thus decided to profile the expression and phosphorylation of MNK1, and that of its downstream oncogenic substrate eIF4E, in a panel of melanoma cell lines harboring different oncogenic mutations in KIT (Figure 1A). As shown, the expression of phospho-MNK1 and that of phospho-eIF4E are increased in melanomas with aberrant C-KIT, either with KIT point mutation or amplification, compared with the nonmalignant melanocyte line MelST. These cell line results suggest that activation of the MNK/eIF4E axis lies downstream of oncogenic C-KIT signaling.

Figure 1 C-KIT inhibitor dasatinib suppresses cell proliferation and the activation of the MNK/eIF4E axis in KIT-mutant melanomas. (A) Western blot analysis of phospho-MNK1 (p-MNK1), MNK1, phospho-eIF4E (p-eIF4E), and eIF4E in a panel of melanoma cell lines. (B) Cell proliferation was assessed by SRB staining, 72 hours after vehicle (DMSO) or 10 nM dasatinib treatment in HBL, MM61, MM111, and M230 melanoma cell lines. (C) Western blot analysis of phospho–C-KIT (p-C-KIT), C-KIT, p-eIF4E, eIF4E, p-MNK1, and MNK1 in HBL, MM111, MM61, and M230 melanoma cell lines, following a 24-hour dasatinib treatment. (D) Cell proliferation was assessed by SRB staining, 96 hours after transfection with KIT siRNAs. (E) Western blot analysis of p-C-KIT, C-KIT, p-eIF4E, eIF4E, p-MNK1, and MNK1 in HBL, MM111, and M230 cell lines transfected with KIT siRNAs, at the indicated time points. (B and D) Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA. (A, C, and E) GAPDH used as loading control.

Pharmacological or genetic inhibition of C-KIT suppresses the phosphorylation of MNK1 and eIF4E. Recent clinical trials report limited therapeutic potential of C-KIT inhibitors in melanoma (6, 23–26). To test whether MNK and eIF4E are activated by oncogenic C-KIT, we monitored the phosphorylation of MNK1 and eIF4E in response to 2 C-KIT inhibitors, dasatinib and imatinib. As shown in Figure 1B, dasatinib significantly inhibited cell proliferation of both D820Y (HBL, MM61, MM111) and L576P (M230) KIT-mutant melanoma cell lines. Furthermore, Western blot analysis revealed that dasatinib treatment repressed the expression of phospho-MNK1 and phospho-eIF4E in all tested KIT-mutant melanoma cell lines (Figure 1C). Imatinib, on the other hand, only repressed proliferation of the L576P mutant cell line (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91258DS1), consistent with previous reports showing that imatinib cannot bind to a C-KIT harboring the D820Y mutation, because of the active conformation of the receptor being stabilized (27, 28). In keeping with the cell proliferation data, imatinib only inhibited the phosphorylation of MNK1 and eIF4E in C-KIT L576P mutant M230 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). To confirm that dasatinib-induced growth inhibition in KIT-mutant melanoma cells is in part mediated through suppression of MNK activity, we generated HBL cells stably expressing either a constitutively activated MNK1 construct (CA-MNK1) or control vector (pBABE). Overexpression of CA-MNK1 in HBL cells had little effect on cell proliferation in the absence of dasatinib, compared with pBABE-transduced HBL cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, CA-MNK1-expressing HBL cells did result in a strong increase of the IC50 of dasatinib, as compared to the control pBABE-expressing HBL cell counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1D). Collectively, these data support our model that the antiproliferative effect of dasatinib acts through repressing MNK1 activity.

In addition to inhibiting C-KIT, dasatinib can also inhibit SRC and PDGFR (29). Thus, we next silenced the expression of C-KIT using siRNA and examined the effect of C-KIT depletion on cell proliferation. As shown in Figure 1, D and E, C-KIT knockdown results in an inhibition of proliferation of KIT-mutant melanoma cell lines and the phosphorylation of MNK1 and eIF4E. These data suggest that MNK1 is activated and eIF4E phosphorylated downstream of C-KIT activating mutations.

MNK1/2 knockdown suppresses metastatic properties of KIT-mutant melanoma. We next investigated the role of MNK1/2 in oncogenic signaling and characterized the effects of blocking these kinases in KIT-mutant melanomas. We stably silenced MKNK1 and MKNK2 in two C-KIT D820Y mutant melanoma cell lines, HBL and MM111, using shRNAs. As shown in Figure 2A (left panel), MNK1 and its substrate phospho-eIF4E were both suppressed in the shMKNK1+2 stable cell lines, compared with the shRNA control counterparts. Because of the low specificity of the currently available MNK2 antibodies, we used quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) to demonstrate the MNK2 depletion in shMKNK1+2 cells (Figure 2A, right panel).

Figure 2 MNK1/2 knockdown in HBL cells suppresses cell migration and the expression of cyclin E1 and SNAIL. (A) Western blot analysis of MNK1, p-eIF4E, and eIF4E in HBL or MM111 cells expressing shCTL and shMKNK1+2 (left). RT-qPCR was performed to examine the expression level of MKNK2 mRNA in HBL and MM111 cells expressing shCTL and shMKNK1+2 (right). (B) Cell migration was assessed by Transwell assay in shCTL versus shMKNK1+2 HBL and MM111 cells after 48 hours. Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm; original magnification, ×10. (A and B) Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Western blot analysis of MNK1, p-eIF4E, eIF4E, cyclin E1, and SNAIL in HBL and MM111 shCTL and shMKNK1+2 cell lines. (A and C) GAPDH is used as loading control.

As the MNK/eIF4E axis is a known facilitator of cell migration (15, 17), we next examined whether inhibition of MNK1/2 could be used as a strategy to block these properties in KIT-mutant melanomas. We performed the Boyden chamber assay, wherein HBL and MM111 shCTL or shMKNK1+2 cells were seeded on top of Transwells to assess cell migration. As shown in Figure 2B, genetic silencing of MNK1 and MNK2 reduced cell migration in KIT-mutant HBL and MM111 melanoma cells. Within the time frame of this in vitro assay (48 hours), there were no discernible differences in cell proliferation between the shCTL and shMKNK1+2 cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1E). These data indicate that suppressing MNK1 and MNK2 can suppress cell migration, independently of its cytostatic effects. Next, we examined the expression of proteins with documented roles in cell migration (17, 30). As shown in Figure 2C, the protein expression of SNAIL and that of cyclin E1 were both reduced in MNK1- and MNK2-depleted KIT-mutant melanoma cell lines. Collectively, our data show that MNK1/2 inhibition reduces cell migration of KIT-mutant melanoma.

mRNA translation of CCNE1 and SNAI1 is regulated downstream of oncogenic C-KIT/MNK/eIF4E. The phosphorylation of eIF4E by MNK1/2 facilitates translation of mRNAs that encode proteins that promote tumor progression to metastasis (15, 17, 31). We hypothesized that one biological outcome in cells with activating C-KIT mutations is aberrant mRNA translation. To uncover the molecular mechanisms underlying the oncogenic activities of the MNK/eIF4E axis downstream of mutant C-KIT, we sought to identify the translational targets of phospho-eIF4E by performing polysome profiling in shMKNK1+2 dual-depleted versus control shRNA HBL cells (Figure 3A). Polysome profiling curves of both MNK1/2-knockdown and control groups overlap, consistent with previous findings that MNK1/2 regulates the translation of a subset of prosurvival and prometastatic mRNA candidates (15, 31). Although the protein levels of cyclin E1 and SNAIL were reduced in MNK1/2-knockdown cell lines compared with controls (Figure 2C), we observed no similar decrease in CCNE1 and SNAI1 mRNA (Figure 3B). Thus, next we tested our hypothesis of increased aberrant protein synthesis in KIT-mutant cells, by examining CCNE1 and SNAI1 mRNA translation in HBL MNK-depleted cells. RT-qPCR analysis of RNA isolated from heavy and light polysome-bound fractions in shCTL and shMKNK1+2 HBL cells indicated that blocking MNK1/2 activity leads to a redistribution of CCNE1 and SNAI1 mRNAs, from heavy (efficiently translated) to light (poorly translated) polysomes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1F). This is consistent with the tenet that the MNK/eIF4E axis bolsters translation initiation of CCNE1 and SNAI1 mRNA. In conclusion, our data suggest that blocking MNK1/2 activity may inhibit tumor progression, at least in part, by blocking translation initiation of mRNAs encoding proteins that facilitate cell migration.

Figure 3 Inhibition of MNK1/2 impairs CCNE1 and SNAI1 mRNA translation in KIT-mutant melanoma cells. (A) Absorbance profiles (254 nm) of sucrose gradients loaded with HBL shCTL (black) and shMKNK1+2 (red) cytosolic extracts. (B) RT-qPCR was performed to monitor SNAI1 and CCNE1 mRNA in HBL shCTL and shMKNK1+2 cell lines. Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. P > 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) RT-qPCR was performed to determine the distribution of ACTB, SNAI1, and CCNE1 mRNAs in light versus heavy polysome fractions obtained from the sucrose gradient described in A. Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

MNK1 activity is elevated in KIT-mutant human melanoma patients. We previously demonstrated that MNK1 phosphorylation and eIF4E phosphorylation are elevated in C-KIT–aberrant melanoma cell lines (Figure 1A). To test whether these observations are clinically relevant, we used immunohistochemistry (IHC) to evaluate MNK1, phospho-MNK1, and phospho-eIF4E expression in archival surgical patient specimens of melanomas wherein KIT was either wild-type or mutated (Supplemental Table 1). We found that KIT-mutant melanomas expressed significantly higher levels of phospho-MNK1 (trend test via χ2, P = 0.0446) compared with C-KIT wild-type melanomas (Figure 4A). KIT-mutant melanomas also expressed higher levels of MNK1 compared with C-KIT wild-type melanomas (Supplemental Figure 2). We then determined the phosphorylation state of eIF4E, one of the best-described substrates of MNK1/2. In keeping with higher MNK1/2 activity in melanomas driven by oncogenic C-KIT, phospho-eIF4E was also higher in KIT-mutant melanomas versus wild-type C-KIT melanomas (trend test via χ2, P = 0.0404) (Figure 4A). As expected, phospho-MNK1 and phospho-eIF4E levels positively correlated within a given patient sample (trend test via Pearson correlation, P = 0.002) (Figure 4B). These data show that MNK1 and eIF4E phosphorylation is elevated in human melanomas harboring C-KIT aberrations. Together, our data indicate that MNK1 and MNK2 have a critical function in KIT-mutant melanoma and suggest that these kinases are a therapeutic target in this hard-to-treat disease.

Figure 4 KIT-mutant melanoma patients express high phospho-MNK1 and phospho-eIF4E. (A) Representative images of p-MNK1 and p-eIF4E IHC staining. Bar graphs of p-MNK1 and p-eIF4E IHC scores in melanoma patients are shown in the right panel. χ2 test, P values shown in the figure. For p-MNK1 and p-eIF4E top panels, scale bars: 200 μm; original magnification, ×4. For p-MNK1 and p-eIF4E bottom panels, scale bars: 40 μm; original magnification: ×20. (B) The correlation between p-eIF4E and p-MNK1 IHC scores in melanoma patients. Pearson correlation test, r and P values are shown.

Development of SEL201, a novel MNK1/2 inhibitor. Multiple C-KIT inhibitors have been tested in patients whose melanomas harbor C-KIT aberrations, but their effects are dismal for reasons that are addressed in the Discussion. Our data suggest targeting downstream of oncogenic C-KIT, prompting us to block MNK1/2 kinase activity.

In efforts to improve the biophysical properties of existing MNK1/2 inhibitors, we report herein the development of SLV-2436 (SEL201-88), a novel ATP-competitive inhibitor of MNK1 and MNK2. Using a structure-driven approach (detailed in Methods and Supplemental Figure 3), we produced a novel class of amino-1H-indazol-1,2-dihydropyridin-2-one derivative as a potent inhibitor of MNK1/2 (Figure 5A). In brief, 5-(3-amino-1H-indazol-6-yl)-1-[(3-chlorophenyl)methyl]-1,2-dihydropyridin-2-one (also known as SEL201-88) (panel 1, Figure 5A) was derived by a 3-step synthesis starting from commercially available 5-bromopyridin-2-ol (panel 2) as shown in Figure 5A. Nucleophilic substitution of pyridinone (panel 2) with 3-chlorobenzyl bromide resulted in an intermediate compound (panel 3), which we used for the Miyaura borylation reaction enabling the synthesis of boronate ester (panel 4). Boronate (panel 4) and 6-bromo-1H-indazol-3-amine (panel 5) served as coupling partners in the Suzuki reaction, resulting in the final compound SEL201-88 (termed SEL201) (panel 1). We next performed in vitro kinase assays using recombinant MNK1 and MNK2 protein and increasing concentrations of SEL201, to show that SEL201 is highly potent, with an IC 50 of 10.8 nM and 5.4 nM for MNK1 and MNK2, respectively (Figure 5B). To confirm the kinome selectivity of SEL201, we performed the broad KINOMEscan (DiscoverX) competitive binding assay at 1 μM, which included 450 distinct kinases (32). Figure 5C shows the observed binding profile for SEL201, which was significantly concentrated in the CAMK family of kinases that comprises MNK1 and MNK2.

Figure 5 Chemical synthesis, in vitro kinome selectivity, and biosafety of SEL201. (A) Chemical synthesis procedure of SEL201. (B) The in vitro ADP-Glo assay was performed by incubation of SEL201 with recombinant MNK1 and MNK2, peptide substrates, and ATP. After the kinase reaction, luminescence intensity generated by the remaining ADP was measured. (C) Kinome selectivity of SEL201 was assessed using KINOMEscan (DiscoverX) panel, which consists of 450 kinases. Circles represent targets that interacted with SEL201 at the concentration of 1 μM. (D) Body weight kinetics of tumor-bearing mice (6 animals per group) was assessed throughout the study (endpoint on day 37). Vehicle or SEL201 was administered p.o. to animals at the dosage of 50 mg/kg twice daily (100 mg/kg/d; mean ± SD). (E) Assessment of blood biochemistry in mice (3 animals per group) given SEL201 at the dosage of 50 mg/kg twice daily (100 mg/kg/d) was performed at the study endpoint (day 37). AST, aspartate aminotransferase; ALT, alanine transaminase; ALP, alkaline phosphatase.

To investigate the pharmacodynamic properties of SEL201, 5 consecutive oral doses of 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg were administered to mice every 12 hours (twice-daily schedule). At the 10 mg/kg twice-daily dosage, 4 hours after the fifth administration, we determined a low plasma concentration of 125 ng/ml SEL201. However, dosing at 25 and 50 mg/kg twice daily, equivalent to 50 and 100 mg/kg/d of SEL201, yielded substantially increased dose-dependent plasma exposure, reaching an average level of 1,299 ng/ml and 2,075 ng/ml, respectively. At the 24-hour time point, SEL201 was still detectable in the plasma, with dose-dependent concentrations of 9, 73, and 124 ng/ml in the 10, 25, and 50 mg/kg twice-daily treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 4A). Oral (p.o.) administration of SEL201 at the dosage of 50 mg/kg twice daily, that is, 100 mg/kg/d, for 37 days was well tolerated in mice. There were no abnormalities in body weight kinetics, which was comparable in control and SEL201-treated animals throughout the study (Figure 5D). Furthermore, 37 days of consecutive administration of SEL201, at the dosage of 100 mg/kg/d, did not result in any overt clinical signs of toxicity. A blood chemistry panel was performed, including hematological and biochemical parameters, at the study endpoint and confirmed that multiple dosings with SEL201 at 100 mg/kg/d is safe (Supplemental Table 2, B and C). Importantly, unlike the hepatotoxicity accompanying dasatinib treatment (33–36), SEL201 administration is not associated with liver toxicity as measured by serum levels of aspartate aminotransferase, alanine transaminase, and alkaline phosphatase, which were not significantly different from those in the vehicle-treated group (Figure 5E). Finally, the pharmacokinetic profile of SEL201 in mice after p.o. and i.v. administration (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 2A) revealed a relatively short half-life of the compound in plasma (about 1.44 hours). Nevertheless, SEL201 showed very good oral bioavailability, with a maximum plasma concentration of 1,078 ng/ml reached 0.25 hours after p.o. administration. In summary, SEL201 is well tolerated in mice.

MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 decreases clonogenicity, cell migration, and melanoma metastasis. We next explored the effects of blocking MNK1/2 kinases pharmacologically in KIT-mutant melanomas. SEL201 potently suppressed MNK1/2 activity in our panel of KIT-mutant melanoma cell lines, as determined by repressed phosphorylation of its substrate eIF4E (Figure 6A). In addition, SEL201 significantly decreased the colony-forming ability of both C-KIT D820Y and L576P mutant melanoma cell lines (Figure 6A). Moreover, SEL201 did not inhibit the proliferation of normal, nonmalignant MelST melanocytes at the doses tested in the KIT-mutant cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5A). We next investigated the effects of SEL201 on cell migration, in an attempt to validate our findings in KIT-mutant melanoma cells that are devoid of both MNK1 and MNK2. As shown, pharmacologically inhibiting MNK1/2 activity using the inhibitor SEL201 reduced the cell migration ability of HBL melanoma cells (Figure 6B). Notably, SEL201 did not decrease cell proliferation within the time frame of the migration assay (48 hours), which indicated that SEL201 suppressed migration, independently of its effect on cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 6 MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 suppresses clonogenicity, cell migration, and in vivo tumor metastasis. (A) Graph of 14-day clonogenic assay: HBL, MM61, MM111, and M230 cell lines were treated with or without 5 μM SEL201 (right). Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA. Western blot analysis of p-eIF4E and eIF4E; HBL, MM61, MM111, and M230 cell lines were treated with 5 μM SEL201 for 24 hours (left). (B) Western blot analysis of p-eIF4E and eIF4E in HBL cells following SEL201 treatment (48 hours). Cell migration was assessed by Transwell assay. Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm; original magnification, ×10. Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA. (C) HBL and MM111 cell lines were treated with 5 μM SEL201 for 24 hours (left). Western blot analysis of p-eIF4E, eIF4E, cyclin E1, and SNAIL. HBL and MM111 cell lines were treated with 5 μM SEL201 for 24 hours (right). RT-qPCR analysis for SNAI1 and CCNE1 mRNA expression. Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 3. P > 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) 8 × 106 MM111 cells were injected in the tail vein of NOD/SCID mice. Tumor burden was defined as the percentage of lung area occupied by tumor cells. Representative images are shown. For the left panel, scale bars: 300 μm. For the right panel, scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SD, n = 10. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA. (A–C) GAPDH is used as a loading control.

Next, we examined whether SEL201 suppressed the expression of MNK1/2 translational targets cyclin E1 and SNAIL. We demonstrated that cyclin E1 and SNAIL protein expression was decreased in SEL201-treated HBL and MM111 cells (Figure 6C, left panel), with no similar reduction in their mRNA levels (Figure 6C, right panel). These data suggest that the novel MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 may elicit its antioncogenic effects by blocking mRNA translation in KIT-mutant melanoma cells.

Finally, to enhance the translational aspect of this work, potentially facilitating clinical trials, we tested the ability of SEL201 to block KIT-mutant melanoma metastasis. We established a xenograft model wherein KIT-mutant MM111 cells were injected via tail vein (day 0), and then randomized on day 1 to vehicle control or SEL201 treatment groups. Mice were treated with either vehicle or SEL201 (75 mg/kg/d, 5 consecutive days per week) for 35 days. At the endpoint, animals were euthanized, and lungs were harvested, H&E-stained, step-sectioned, and quantified for the presence of metastases (scoring pathologist was blinded to treatment group). As shown in Figure 6D, SEL201 significantly decreased both the number and the size of metastases in the lung. Furthermore, we tested the expression and phosphorylation of eIF4E as a surrogate for SEL201-mediated inhibition of MNK1/2 activity in the lungs of treated mice. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6A, SEL201 suppressed the expression of phospho-eIF4E in the lung metastases, compared with the lungs of vehicle-treated animals. Tumors present in the lungs of vehicle and SEL201 treatment groups expressed comparable levels of eIF4E (Supplemental Figure 6B). Collectively, our data show that the MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 reduces clonogenicity, migration, and lung metastasis of KIT-mutant melanoma cells.