TNF is required for TLR ligand–mediated but not protease-mediated allergic airway inflammation

TLR ligands and proteases promote distinct forms of allergic responses to innocuous inhaled proteins. Highly purified OVA is not allergenic in mice when instilled directly into their airways. However, when mice inhale OVA together with certain adjuvants, the animals develop OVA-specific allergic responses and, following subsequent challenge with OVA, develop inflammation of the airway (12, 24). To better understand adjuvant-mediated allergic sensitization, we studied the abilities of 2 TLR ligands, LPS and flagellin (FLA), and 2 proteases, ASP and PAP, to promote allergic sensitization to OVA. We also tested the adjuvant activity of a house dust extract (HDE). HDEs are complex and contain multiple allergens and adjuvants, but they were included in the current study because they are arguably more representative of ambient exposures than are purified allergens or adjuvants (25). As expected, inhalation of OVA alone failed to induce sensitization in mice, since subsequent exposure of these animals to aerosolized OVA did not trigger airway inflammation (Figure 1A). However, mice that inhaled OVA together with any of the adjuvants tested became sensitized, as inferred from the airway inflammation that developed upon subsequent OVA challenge. The number (Figure 1A) and percentages (Figure 1B) of the various leukocyte types following OVA challenge depended on which adjuvant had been used to sensitize the animals. Mice sensitized to OVA using either of the TLR ligands, LPS or FLA, developed both eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation, whereas mice sensitized using either of the proteases displayed strong eosinophilic responses with comparatively few neutrophils. Animals sensitized with OVA using HDE as an adjuvant resembled mice sensitized using LPS/OVA or FLA/OVA in that they had relatively high numbers of airway neutrophils. Cytokines in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) of animals were generally consistent with the type of inflammation they displayed, with the PAP/OVA mice having the highest amounts of eosinophils (Figure 1A) and type 2 cytokines, IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 (Figure 1C). IL-17 levels in the BALF generally correlated with the extent of neutrophilic inflammation, although mice sensitized using PAP/OVA had relatively high amounts of IL-17 but little neutrophilic inflammation. Together, these data show that when inhaled into the airway, TLR ligands elicit immune responses leading to both eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation, whereas proteases promote immune responses that primarily drive eosinophilia.

Figure 1 TLR ligands and proteases function as adjuvants to promote distinct forms of allergic inflammation. Mice were sensitized to OVA using the indicated adjuvants and subsequently challenged with aerosolized OVA. Cell numbers (A) and percentages (B) for the indicated leukocyte subsets, and cytokine levels in BALF after challenge (C). Data shown represent mean ± SEM (n = 6–9 mice per group) from a single experiment, representative of 2. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; “OVA only” group vs. other groups; Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Adjuvants: L, LPS; F, flagellin; A, Aspergillus protease; P, papain protease; H, house dust extract.

TLR ligands and proteases induce distinct innate immune cytokines during allergic sensitization. Identifying the mechanisms by which adjuvants promote allergic responses to innocuous proteins is critical to prevent this from occurring. Some adjuvants, including proteases, can disrupt the epithelial cell barrier (26), and it has been proposed that this can increase exposure of conventional DCs (cDCs) on the abluminal side of the airway to inhaled allergens, thereby strengthening the immune response to them (27, 28). However, the number of lung CD103+ cDCs and CD11bhi cDCs taking up Alexa Fluor 647–labeled OVA was similar in the presence or absence of these adjuvants (Figure 2A, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90890DS1), excluding increased numbers of antigen-acquiring DCs as a major mechanism by which LPS or ASP promotes type 2 responses in this model. As expected, the adjuvant activity of LPS was dependent on its receptor TLR4 (data not shown), whereas the adjuvant activity of ASP was not (Supplemental Figure 2), ruling out contaminating LPS as being important for the adjuvant activity of this protease. TLR2 and TLR5 were also found to be dispensable for ASP-mediated allergic sensitization, and the adjuvant activity of ASP was heat sensitive, consistent with its protease activity being critical for its adjuvant activity (data not shown).

Figure 2 Innate cytokines in the airways of mice following inhalation of a TLR ligand, a protease, or an HDE. (A) Numbers of CD11bhi DCs, CD103+ DCs, and alveolar macrophages (Alv macs) that acquired Alexa Fluor 647 (AF647)–OVA following its instillation alone or with the indicated adjuvants. Values represent mean ± SEM (n = 3 mice per group) from a single experiment. NS, not significant (P > 0.05) between indicated groups; Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (B) Mean cytokine levels ± SEM in BALF at 1 or 4 hours after treatment with OVA alone (–), or with OVA together with the indicated adjuvants (n = 6 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; OVA alone vs. other groups; 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. (C) Relative amounts of cytokine-specific mRNA ± SEM in whole lung from untreated (U) mice and from mice at indicated times following sensitization to LPS/OVA or ASP/OVA. Values shown in arbitrary units (AU) after normalization to Gapdh mRNA (n = 8–12 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; untreated vs. sensitized; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. Data shown are from 1 of 2 experiments yielding similar results, except C, in which the data from 2 experiments were pooled.

To compare pathways used by the different classes of adjuvants, we instilled OVA together with TLR ligands, proteases, or HDE into the airways, and measured cytokines associated with innate immunity. The TLR ligands, LPS and FLA, rapidly induced accumulation in the BALF of TNF, IL-1α, IL-1β, and granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) (Figure 2B). HDE, which contains both LPS and protease activity, also induced those cytokines, whereas neither of the proteases tested, ASP or PAP, did so. Similar results were observed for mRNAs encoding these cytokines following LPS/OVA and ASP/OVA sensitization (Figure 2C). IL-33, IL-25, and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) have all been proposed to function during allergic sensitization (reviewed in ref. 29), but none of the adjuvants tested caused measurable amounts of those cytokines to be released into the airway. Il33 mRNA was modestly increased by treatment with LPS or ASP, whereas levels of Tslp mRNA were extremely low, in agreement with a previous report (30). These data show that TLR ligands and proteases induce the secretion of distinct innate immune cytokines into the airway during allergic sensitization.

Requirement of TNF signaling for TLR ligand– but not protease-mediated airway inflammation, mucus production, and AHR. TNF is initially produced as a membrane-bound protein that can be cleaved by TNF-α–converting enzyme (TACE) to yield soluble TNF (31). In mice, soluble TNF is sufficient to promote allergic sensitization to OVA when the 2 proteins are coadministered to the airways, and upon OVA challenge these mice develop allergic airway disease (24). However, it is not known whether TNF is required for allergic airway disease in mice, and whether that depends on which model is used. To investigate this, we initially studied animals lacking both TNF receptors, TNFR1 and TNFR2 (TNFR1/2-DKO mice), and therefore unable to respond to soluble or membrane-bound TNF. Following LPS/OVA sensitization and OVA challenge, TNFR1/2-DKO mice had fewer total cells, including neutrophils, lymphocytes, and eosinophils, than did WT mice (Figure 3A), showing that TNF signaling is indeed required for the recruitment of multiple inflammatory cell types to the airway in this model. Analysis of cytokines in the BALF revealed that the type 2 cytokines IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13, as well as IL-17, were all decreased in TNFR1/2-DKO mice, compared with WT mice, whereas IFN-γ was similar in the 2 strains (Figure 3B). Similar results were obtained using Tnf-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The neutrophil-attracting chemokines CXCL1 and CXCL5, as well as the eosinophil-attracting chemokine CCL11 (eotaxin), were also decreased in TNFR1/2-DKO mice compared with WT mice in this model (Figure 3C), consistent with the reduced numbers of these cells. Examination of stained lung sections by a pathologist blinded to their identities revealed that, compared with WT mice, airways of TNFR1/2-DKO had significantly less inflammation and fewer mucus-producing cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4). We also observed that whereas WT mice developed AHR, similarly treated TNFR1/2-DKO mice did not (Figure 3E). Together, these data show that in the LPS/OVA model of asthma, TNF is required for multiple features of allergic airway disease, including inflammation, mucus production, and impaired lung function.

Figure 3 TNF is required in a TLR ligand–mediated model of asthma. (A–E and G) WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice were sensitized to OVA using the indicated adjuvants, and subsequently challenged with aerosolized OVA. Shown are cell numbers (A) and cytokine (B) and chemokine (C) concentrations in BALF, mucin-producing cells in airways (×100 magnification; scale bars: 500 μm) (D), and airway resistance (R) after allergen challenge (E). Resistance values were obtained at baseline (B) and after administration of the indicated doses of methacholine (MCH). (F) Cell numbers for the indicated leukocytes in BALF of WT and TNFR1- and TNFR2-single-KO mice following LPS/OVA sensitization and subsequent challenge with OVA. (G) Cell numbers for the indicated leukocytes in BALF after challenge. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; WT vs. KO mice treated with the same adjuvant; Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Values shown represent mean ± SEM (n = 6–12 mice per group) from 1 of 2 experiments yielding similar results, except F and G, which show combined data of 2 experiments yielding similar results (n = 12 mice per group).

The 2 TNF receptors, TNFR1 and TNFR2, are differentially expressed and are associated with distinct activities. TNFR1 is found on most cells, can respond to either soluble or membrane-bound TNF, and can promote either cell death or inflammation. By contrast, TNFR2 is on a smaller number of cell types, including immune cells. It signals primarily in response to membrane-bound TNF, and is associated with cell survival (recently reviewed in ref. 32). To determine which of these 2 receptors has a larger role in the TLR-mediated model of asthma, we sensitized TNFR1- and TNFR2-single-KO mice with LPS/OVA and challenged them with aerosolized OVA. We observed that TNFR1-single-KO mice displayed markedly fewer neutrophils, lymphocytes, and eosinophils than did WT mice (Figure 3F). Lung explants of challenged TNFR1-KO mice also produced significantly lower amounts of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-17 than did their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 3C). In contrast to these diminished responses of TNFR1-KO mice, TNFR2-single-KO mice and WT mice had similar numbers of neutrophils and lymphocytes in their airways, and TNFR2-single-KO mice had even more eosinophils than did WT mice (Figure 3F). There were no significant differences between the latter 2 strains in amounts of cytokines in lung explants (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data show that TNF signaling through TNFR1 is critical for allergic airway inflammation when a TLR ligand is used as the adjuvant during allergic sensitization, whereas TNFR2 is dispensable.

LPS can be found in common house dust, and HDEs can promote allergic sensitization to innocuous proteins, such as OVA (25). To investigate whether TNF signaling is also required in this more environmentally relevant model of asthma, we sensitized WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice to OVA using HDE as an adjuvant. Following subsequent challenge with OVA, TNFR1/2-DKO mice had significantly fewer neutrophils, lymphocytes, and eosinophils in their airways than did WT mice (Figure 3G). A similar reduction in airway inflammation was observed when Tnf-deficient mice were compared with WT animals in the HDE model of asthma (Supplemental Figure 3D). Thus, TNF is required for allergic inflammation of the airway in multiple models of allergic asthma, including one that mimics ambient exposure of humans to house dust.

In contrast to the requirement for TNF signaling in the LPS/OVA and HDE/OVA models of asthma, we found that this cytokine was dispensable for allergic airway disease when ASP was used as an adjuvant. TNFR1/2-DKO mice developed robust eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation in this model (Figure 3A), and type 2 cytokines were as high, or higher, in BALF of TNFR1/2-DKO mice than in BALF from WT mice (Figure 3B). Although CXCL1 and CXCL5 were reduced in TNFR1/2-DKO mice compared with WT mice, the 2 strains had similar amounts of the eosinophil-attracting chemokine CCL11 (Figure 3C). WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice also had similar numbers of mucus-staining cells in the ASP/OVA model of asthma (Figure 3D), and there were no significant differences between these 2 strains in AHR (Figure 3E). Collectively, these data show that TLR ligands and proteases can both act as adjuvants to promote allergic sensitization, but do so by activating distinct signaling pathways, with TNF signaling being required for multiple features of asthma in the TLR ligand–mediated model, but dispensable when a protease is used as the adjuvant.

Requirement of TNF signaling for Th2, but not Th17, development in mediastinal lymph nodes during TLR ligand–mediated allergic sensitization. Our experiments thus far indicated that TNF signaling is required in a TLR ligand–mediated model of asthma, but did not reveal whether this cytokine is critical during allergic sensitization, or during the challenge phase of the model, or both. To specifically investigate the role of TNF during the early, sensitization phase of this model, we first performed a dose-response experiment in which mice were sensitized to OVA using different amounts of recombinant mouse (rm)TNF as an adjuvant, and subsequently challenged with OVA. These animals developed eosinophilic inflammation of the airway, although lymphocytes and a smaller number of neutrophils were also seen (Supplemental Figure 5). The dose of the rmTNF used to sensitize the mice affected the degree of allergic inflammation following challenge, with the greatest numbers of eosinophils in the airways of mice that had been sensitized to OVA using 0.67 μg rmTNF. This dose was therefore used in subsequent experiments. To indirectly investigate the effect of TNF on allergen-specific T cell responses, we adoptively transferred naive CD4+ T cells from OT-II mice bearing an OVA-specific T cell receptor (hereafter referred to as OT-II cells) into naive WT mice, sensitized them to OVA using rmTNF as the adjuvant, and cultured cells from excised lung-draining mediastinal lymph nodes (mLNs) in the presence of OVA. Tlr4–/– mice were also included in this experiment to assess the contribution to immune responses of any contaminating endotoxin in the TNF preparation. The type 2 cytokines IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 were produced in mLNs of both WT and Tlr4–/– mice (Figure 4A). Some IL-17 was also present in these cell cultures, but its production was strongly reduced in Tlr4–/– mice, suggesting that small amounts of LPS in the rmTNF preparation, not the cytokine itself, were primarily responsible for induction of IL-17. Together, these data suggest that inhaled TNF can promote the development of allergen-specific Th2 cells, but not Th17 cells.

Figure 4 TNF signaling through TNFR1 promotes type 2, but not type 17, cell differentiation. (A–C) Mice receiving adoptive transfer of OVA-specific CD4+ T cells were sensitized to inhaled OVA using the indicated adjuvants. Lung-draining LNs were excised 4 days later, cells from them were restimulated ex vivo with OVA, and the indicated cytokines in the culture supernatants were measured. Shown are cytokines from LN cultures of WT and Tlr4–/– mice sensitized to OVA using rmTNF as an adjuvant (n = 5 mice per group) (A), WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice sensitized to OVA using either LPS or ASP as an adjuvant (n = 6 mice per group) (B), and WT and TNFR1- and TNFR2-single-KO mice sensitized to OVA using LPS as an adjuvant (n = 12 mice per group) (C). Data represent mean ± SEM from a single experiment, representative of 2, except C, which shows the combined data of 2 experiments yielding similar results. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for indicated comparisons (A) or WT vs. KO mice that were similarly treated (B and C); Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test.

To determine whether TNF signaling is necessary during the sensitization phases of TLR ligand– or protease-mediated models of asthma, OT-II cells were transferred into WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice before their sensitization to OVA using either LPS or ASP as the adjuvant. Lung-draining mLNs were excised and cells from them cultured in the presence of OVA. When LPS was used as the adjuvant, mLNs of TNFR1/2-DKO mice produced significantly smaller amounts of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13, but more IFN-γ, than did mLNs of WT mice, whereas IL-17 was produced at similar levels in these 2 strains (Figure 4B). Virtually identical findings were observed in experiments with mice lacking the cytokine TNF (Supplemental Figure 6). However, when ASP was used as the adjuvant, mLNs of TNFR1/2-DKO mice produced even higher amounts of IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 than did cells from WT mice (Figure 4B), consistent with our observation that large amounts of IL-13 are present in the BALF of TNFR1/2-DKO mice in the ASP/OVA model of asthma (Figure 3B), and confirming that TNF is dispensable for protease-mediated allergic sensitization. To further define the role of TNF in TLR ligand–mediated sensitization, we analyzed cytokines in mLNs of single-TNFR-KO mice following LPS/OVA inhalation. Compared with WT mice, TNFR1 had reduced amounts of type 2 cytokines in mLNs, whereas TNFR2 mice had as high or higher (IL-13) amounts of these cytokines (Figure 4C). No differences between these genotypes were seen for IL-17. Taken together, these data suggest that during LPS/OVA sensitization, TNF signaling through TNFR1 promotes Th2 development in regional LNs, but has little effect on Th17 development.

Interstitial and alveolar macrophages are major sources of TNF in vivo. A time-course analysis of BALF collected from mice sensitized with LPS/OVA revealed that TNF is released into the airways as early as 30 minutes and reaches its highest concentration between 1 and 4 hours after sensitization (Supplemental Figure 7A). Although neutrophils and lymphocytes can produce TNF in some settings, both cell types arrived after peak production of TNF (Supplemental Figure 7B), suggesting that neither are the primary cellular source of TNF. In support of this, TNF production was not significantly decreased in mice lacking neutrophils, T and B lymphocytes, or mast cells (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E).

Myeloid differentiation primary response protein 88 (MyD88) is an adaptor molecule downstream of all TLRs except TLR3. As expected, TNF production was markedly diminished in Myd88–/– mice following LPS/OVA inhalation (Figure 5A). Mice selectively lacking Myd88 expression in AECs had similar amounts of TNF to those of WT mice (Figure 5B), whereas it was markedly diminished in mice lacking Myd88 in Cd11c-expressing cells (Figure 5B). Because macrophages and cDCs in the lung both express Cd11c, we instilled LPS into the airways of mice, separately purified these cell types from the lungs by FACS, and cultured the cells ex vivo. Alveolar and interstitial macrophages produced relatively large amounts of TNF, monocytes produced less cytokine, and cDCs produced almost no TNF (Figure 5C). Clodronate treatment, which depleted alveolar macrophages, but not interstitial macrophages or monocytes, did not diminish either TNF production or the efficiency of LPS/OVA sensitization (Supplemental Figure 7, F–H), suggesting that although they can produce TNF, alveolar macrophages are not an essential source of this cytokine. Taken together, these data suggest that during TLR ligand–mediated allergic sensitization, interstitial and alveolar macrophages can be major TNF-producing cells.

Figure 5 TNF from CD11c+ macrophages acts on radioresistant AECs to reprogram them and promote allergic sensitization. (A and B) TNF in BALF after instillation of LPS/OVA into WT and Myd88–/– mice (A) or Myd88fl/fl mice crossed to Sftpc-cre mice or Cd11c-cre mice to delete Myd88 in AECs or Cd11c-expressing cells, respectively (B) (n = 8 mice per group). (C) TNF in medium alone (Med), or culture supernatants of alveolar (Alv) macrophages, interstitial (Int) macrophages, monocytes (Mon), and cDCs purified by FACS from lungs of LPS/OVA-treated mice (n = 6 mice per group). (D) Cell numbers for the indicated leukocytes in airways of WT and TNFR1/2-DKO (KO) reciprocal bone marrow chimeric mice sensitized with OVA with or without LPS and subsequently challenged with aerosolized OVA (n = 6 mice per group). (A–D) Data represent mean values ± SEM and were confirmed by at least 1 repeat experiment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (E) Heatmap showing genes whose induction in AECs by inhaled LPS was more than 1.5-fold different in WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice, P < 0.01 (see Methods for details on statistical analysis).

Radioresistant cells respond to TNF to enhance eosinophilic inflammation in the LPS-mediated model of asthma. Having identified the major cell sources of TNF, we next asked which cells were responding to it to promote allergic sensitization. We first determined whether TNF responsiveness in structural cells or hematopoietic cells is required in the asthma model by generating reciprocal bone marrow chimeric mice using WT and TNFR1/2-DKO animals. After allowing 12 weeks for recipient mice to be fully reconstituted, they were sensitized with LPS/OVA and challenged with aerosolized OVA. As expected, neutrophils and eosinophils were recruited to the airways of WT animals that received WT bone marrow cells (WT→WT mice) (Figure 5D). Similar numbers of inflammatory cells were seen in WT mice that received TNFR1/2-DKO marrow (DKO→WT), indicating that TNF responsiveness of hematopoietic cells is dispensable for airway inflammation. By contrast, DKO mice receiving either DKO or WT bone marrow (DKO→DKO and WT→DKO, respectively) had significantly reduced eosinophils compared with the 2 WT recipient groups. These findings demonstrate that TNF responsiveness in a radioresistant cell type, such as AECs, is required for eosinophilic inflammation in this TLR ligand–dependent model of asthma. However, neutrophils were not dependent on TNF in the bone marrow chimeric mice, possibly because radiation triggers production of proinflammatory cytokines that remain high for many weeks after irradiation (33).

TNF signaling responses contribute to AEC transcriptional reprogramming during TLR ligand–mediated allergic sensitization. To investigate the consequences of TNF signaling in AECs during TLR ligand–mediated allergic sensitization, we used flow cytometry–based cell sorting to purify these cells from WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice 4 hours after sensitization with LPS/OVA. RNA from the AECs was analyzed by a highly quantitative, multiplexed hybridization assay (NanoString Technologies) to evaluate expression of 547 genes known to be associated with immune responses. Of the 200 genes whose expression in AECs was high enough to be reliably measured, 23 displayed at least a 1.5-fold difference in expression between WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice, with a P value less than or equal to 0.01 (Figure 5E). As expected, Tnf was not among these genes, in agreement with our finding that macrophages, not AECs, are the major source of this cytokine. Several genes with plausible roles in TNF-dependent allergic airway disease were differentially expressed in WT and TNFR1/2-DKO AECs. The most differentially expressed gene between these genotypes was Plaur, which was 6-fold higher in WT AECs than in TNFR1/2-DKO AECs. Plaur encodes the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), and SNPs in this gene have been associated with asthma and lung function (34). Other genes whose expression was also decreased in AECs of TNFR1/2-DKO mice included Il1b, Ccl20, Csf2, s100a9, and Il4ra. Il1 and Csf2 (which encodes GM-CSF) have been previously associated with allergic pulmonary inflammation (reviewed in ref. 35), and CCL20 is a Th17 cell–attracting chemokine (36). IL-4RA is a receptor required for both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling, and S100A9 is an alarmin protein (37). Interestingly, Tgfb1 and Tgfb3 were regulated in a reciprocal manner, with Tgfb1 expression being increased and Tgfb3 decreased in AECs of WT mice following LPS/OVA treatment. Neither of these changes was observed in AECs of TNFR1/2-DKO mice, indicating that TNF signaling controls the reciprocal expression of both Tgfb1 and Tgfb3.

TNF produced during allergen challenge promotes airway inflammation. Our studies thus far had shown that TNF is required for type 2 cytokine production in regional LNs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6) and for both eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation in the TLR ligand–mediated mouse model of asthma (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). However, this cytokine was dispensable for IL-17 production in regional LNs following allergic sensitization (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these data suggest that TNF likely acts after sensitization to promote neutrophilic inflammation of the airway. Analysis of BALF following OVA challenge revealed that TNF was present in the airways of mice that had been previously sensitized to OVA with TLR ligands or HDE, but not in BALF of mice that were sensitized to OVA without an adjuvant (Figure 6A). To specifically test the requirement for endogenous TNF during the challenge phase of an asthma model, we bypassed the requirement for endogenous TNF during sensitization by instilling exogenous rmTNF and OVA into the lungs of WT and Tnf–/– mice to sensitize them. Analysis of mLNs confirmed that rmTNF is sufficient to promote OVA-specific Th2 and Th17 responses in both strains (Supplemental Figure 8). Upon OVA challenge, however, there were striking differences between WT and Tnf–/– animals (Figure 6B). Although both strains displayed robust infiltration of lymphocytes into the lung, Tnf–/– mice had significantly fewer neutrophils and eosinophils than did WT mice. Consistent with this finding, the neutrophil-attracting chemokines CXCL1 and CXCL5, as well as the eosinophil-attracting chemokine CCL11, were also strongly reduced in the airways of Tnf–/– mice following the OVA challenge compared with WT mice (Figure 6C). This suggests that in addition to its requirement for Th2 development during TLR ligand–mediated allergic sensitization, TNF also acts during the challenge phase to promote recruitment of both eosinophils and neutrophils into the airway, in part by eliciting production of chemokines.

Figure 6 TNF is required during the challenge phase of allergic airway disease for eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation. (A) TNF concentrations in BALF of mice previously sensitized (Sens.) with indicated adjuvants and challenged (chall.) with OVA (n = 8 mice per group). (B and C) WT and Tnf–/– mice were sensitized using rmTNF/OVA, and challenged with OVA aerosol. Cell numbers for the indicated leukocytes (B) and chemokine levels in BALF after challenge (C) (n = 6 mice per group). (D–F) Cell numbers for indicated leukocytes in airways of OVA-challenged mice following adoptive transfer of in vitro–polarized, OVA-specific Th2 cells (D), Th17 cells (E), or fluorescent, IL-17 fate-mapping cells (F) (n = 6–12 mice per group). Values shown represent mean ± SEM from 1 of 2 experiments yielding similar results, except A and D, in which data from 2 experiments were pooled. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; “OVA only” group vs. other groups (A) or WT vs. Tnf–/– or TNFR1/2-DKO mice that were treated similarly (B–F); Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparison test.

To confirm that TNF functions during the challenge phase of allergic airway disease to promote eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation, we again bypassed the role of TNF during sensitization, this time by generating OVA-specific, Th2 or Th17 T cells in vitro, and separately transferring them into naive WT or TNFR1/2-DKO recipient animals before challenge with OVA. WT mice that received the OVA-specific Th2 cells developed strong eosinophilic inflammation upon OVA challenge, but this response was strongly reduced in similarly treated TNFR1/2-DKO mice (Figure 6D). Likewise, adoptive transfer of in vitro–generated, OVA-specific Th17 cells followed by OVA challenge elicited a strong neutrophilic response in WT recipients, but not in TNFR1/2-DKO recipients (Figure 6E). Similar reductions in eosinophilic and neutrophilic inflammation were seen when either Th2 or Th17 cells were adoptively transferred into mice lacking the cytokine TNF (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). These data indicate that in addition to its role during allergic sensitization, TNF also functions during allergen challenge to exacerbate allergic inflammation of the lung.

We next tested whether the relatively weak neutrophilic response in TNFR1/2-DKO mice receiving OVA-specific Th17 cells was due to a lower number of these cells in the lung following OVA challenge. To do this, we used triple-transgenic mice bearing an OVA-specific TCR transgene from OT-II mice, a Cre recombinase transgene driven by the Il17 promoter, and a Cre-inducible tdTomato transgene (K.H. Shalaby, unpublished observations). In these mice, tdTomato is irreversibly activated following Il17 expression, and the fluorescent cells can be tracked in vivo. We used naive T cells from these mice to generate OVA-specific Th17 cells in vitro, and adoptively transferred them into WT and TNFR1/2-DKO mice. Following challenge with aerosolized OVA, airways of WT recipient mice contained large numbers of neutrophils and tdTomato+ Th17 cells, whereas numbers of both cell types were decreased in TNFR1/2-DKO and Tnf–/– recipients (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 10). Together, these data show that TNF signaling during allergen challenge is required for robust Th17 cell accumulation in the airways and for consequent neutrophilic inflammation.