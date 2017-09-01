Prolyl hydroxylase 2 inactivation enhances glycogen storage and promotes excessive neutrophilic responses

Animals

Lysozyme M–driven Cre (LysM-Cre) targeted Phd2 deletions to myeloid lineage cells with animals backcrossed to a C57BL/6 background (10). Phd2fl/fl LysM-Cre–/– littermates were used as WT controls. Mice with MRP8-driven Cre-targeted Phd2 deletion (Phd2fl/fl MRP8-Cre+/–) were generated by crossing Phd2fl/fl animals with the previously reported neutrophil-specific Cre driver MRP8 (27). For DSS colitis, C57BL/6 WT and previously described whole animal heterozygous Phd2+/– animals were studied (41). Mice with conditional tamoxifen-induced deletion of Phd2 (Phd2Rosa26CreERT2;fl/fl) were used in the study of neutrophil energy states and glycolytic capacity (10). Alveolar macrophage depletion was performed using 48 hours pretreatment with clodronate, as previously described (25).

Intratracheal pneumonia model

WT C57BL/6 mice were anesthetized with ketamine (100 mg/kg i.p.; Vetalar V, Pfizer) and acepromazine (5 mg/kg i.p.; Calmivet Solution Injectable, Vetoquinol). The fur was shaved from the neck and a small incision made. The trachea was then exposed by blunt dissection and cannulated with a 24-gauge cannula (Jelco Radiopaque Cannula, Smiths Medical International Ltd.). Each mouse then had 1 × 107 CFU of TIGR4 instilled via the trachea. At 14 hours, BAL was performed via cannulation of the trachea. Total cell counts were calculated using hemocytometer counts and differential counts assessed on cytocentrifugation slides. Levels of IgM were analyzed using commercially available kits (Mouse IgM ELISA Quantitation Set, Bethyl Laboratories Inc.).

Quantification of viable bacterial counts

Ten-fold serial dilutions were performed on whole blood aliquots. Three 10 μl drops from each of 6 dilutions were then plated onto blood agar plates and cultured overnight in 37°C to calculate viable bacterial counts. After collection of the BAL fluid, the lungs were carefully dissected and stored in sterile tubes. The lungs were homogenized and 10-fold serial dilutions performed on each sample to calculate viable bacterial counts, which were normalized to count per pair of lungs.

LPS acute lung injury model

Direct tracheal instillation of bacterial LPS (0.3 mg) was performed on anesthetized mice. For animals receiving treatment with 2DG, LPS (3 mg) was administered via nebulization, enabling subsequent i.p. administration of either 2DG (500 mg/kg) or PBS vehicle control (42). Mice were sacrificed at 6, 24, and 48 hours (43), tracheas recannulated, and lungs instilled with 3.5 ml of ice-cold PBS in 0.5 ml aliquots. Hemocytometer counts were performed on the recovered BAL samples, which were then pelleted (1000 g, 5 minutes, 4°C) and resuspended in FCS prior to cytocentrifugation for differential cell counts and morphologic scoring of apoptosis. Chemokine/cytokine concentrations in lavage samples were determined by BD cytometric bead array using BD FACSArray acquisition software. Limits of detection were 10–2500 pg/ml.

DSS-induced acute colitis model

Colitis was induced using a previously described method (44) and mice sacrificed at day 6. Sections of intestine were stained with anti-MPO antibody following deparaffinization, and total neutrophils per high-power field (hpf) averaged from 5 fields per section.

Neutrophil isolation and culture

Murine inflammatory BAL neutrophils were isolated 24 hours after challenge with LPS (0.3 mg), with peripheral blood neutrophils isolated using negative magnetic selection and bone marrow neutrophils isolated by discontinuous Percoll gradients. Cells were cultured for 5–20 hours in normoxia (19 kPa) or hypoxia (3 kPa) at 5% CO 2 , as previously described (11).

Neutrophil functional assays

Chemotaxis. 5 × 104 neutrophils were plated on a semipermeable membrane (ChemoTx Chemotaxis System, pore size 5 μm, Neuroprobe) in the presence or absence of KC at T 0 and following 6 hours of aging, incubated for 1 hour at 37°C, spun at 300 g for 10 minutes, and hemocytometer counts performed. The number of cells in each well was expressed as a percentage of the total number of cells loaded into each well.

Respiratory burst. Neutrophils (1 × 106/ml) were cultured with 5 μM 2′,7′-dichlorofluorescin diacetate (DCF) for 30 minutes, stimulated for 30 minutes with 10 μM fMLP (Sigma-Aldrich), and FL1 geometric mean fluorescence determined by flow cytometry.

Inner mitochondrial membrane potential. Neutrophils (1 × 106/ml) were resuspended in 3 nM TMRM (Life Technologies) dissolved in 1× HBSS, with and without 10 μM carbonyl cyanide 3-chlorophenylhydrazone (CCCP) (Sigma-Aldrich), and FL2 geometric mean fluorescence determined by flow cytometry.

Mitochondrial ROS production. Neutrophils (1 × 106/ml) were resuspended in 5 μM MitoSOX (Life Technologies) dissolved in 1× DPBS, with and without 10 μM CCCP (Sigma-Aldrich), and FL2 geometric mean fluorescence determined by flow cytometry.

Phagocytosis. 1 × 106 inflammatory BAL neutrophils were incubated with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated E. coli BioParticles (Thermo Fisher Scientific) (MOI 10:1) for 1 hour. Ice controls were included to account for bacterial adherence as opposed to internalization. Cells were washed with ice-cold PBS, resuspended in FACS buffer, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data analysis was carried out with FlowJo version 10.

Flow cytometry

Mouse BAL cells were treated with α-CD16/32 Fc block (eBioscience) and mouse serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific) prior to staining with antibodies. Relevant full minus one (FMO) samples for each group were used as controls. Antibodies used were as follows: Ly6G (1A8, BioLegend), CD11a (M17/4, BioLegend), CD11b (M1/70, BioLegend), CXCR2 (SA044G4, BioLegend), and CXCR1 (FAB8628A-025, RnD). Live cells were gated following staining with DAPI (Invitrogen) prior to acquisition. BAL neutrophils were gated according to Ly6G+ and forward scatter (FSC)/side scatter (SSC) properties. Cells were acquired on an LSRFortessa (BD). Compensation was performed using BD FACSDiva software and data analyzed with FlowJo version 10.

Isolation, culture, and functional assays of BMDM

Red blood cell lysis was carried out on whole bone marrow cells from naive WT and Phd2-deficient mice. Cells were cultured in Glutamax DMEM supplemented with 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 10% FBS, and 20% L929 medium. Successful differentiation following 7 days of culture was determined by FACS staining for the macrophage marker F4/80.

Phagocytosis. Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated E. coli BioParticles (MOI 1:1) were administered to cells for 1 hour. Following vigorous washing with PBS, phagocytosis of E. coli was measured using flow cytometry. Data analysis was carried out with FlowJo version 10.

Efferocytosis. Differentiated BMDM cells were incubated with PKH26-stained apoptotic human neutrophils (cultured for 20 hours in normoxic conditions) at a ratio of 5:1 for 1 hour. Following vigorous washing with PBS, uptake of apoptotic human neutrophils was assessed by flow cytometry. Data analysis was carried out with FlowJo version 10.

RNA isolation and relative quantification

Murine BAL leukocytes (1 × 106/condition) were lysed and RNA extracted using the mirVana Total RNA Isolation Protocol (Ambion). Samples were treated with DNase (Ambion) and random hexamer cDNA synthesized by reverse transcription. Assays-on-Demand Gene Expression TaqMan MGB 6FAM dye–labeled products (Applied Biosystems) were used for relative quantification of cDNA.

Validation of Phd2 transcript knockdown

For Phd2fl/fl LysM-Cre+/– mice, Percoll-purified bone marrow neutrophils from Phd2–/– and WT littermates were FACS sorted based on FSC/SSC. For Phd2fl/fl MRP8-Cre+/– mice, following BAL neutrophil isolation from mice challenged with nebulized LPS (3 mg) sacrificed at 48 hours after challenge, cells were subjected to Percoll density centrifugation. Purified cells were lysed, and RNA was extracted and reverse transcribed. Assays-on-Demand Gene Expression TaqMan MGB 6FAM dye–labeled products (Applied Biosystems) were used for relative quantification of cDNA (Phd2 probe: ACGAAAGCCATGGTTGCTTGTTACCCA; forward: GCTGGGCAACTACAGGATAAAC; reverse: CATAGCCTGTTCGTTGCCT).

Immunohistochemistry

For histological sections, unlavaged lungs were fixed via the trachea with 10% buffered formalin at 20 cm H 2 O. Paraffin-embedded blocks were prepared and sections stained with anti–HIF-1α (polyclonal; Novus Biologicals), anti–HIF-2α (clone ep 190b; Novus Biologicals), or isotype control following deparaffinization.

Seahorse

Neutrophils were resuspended in XF assay media at a concentration of 3 × 106/ml. Three million cells per condition were plated onto a XF24 cell plate precoated with Cell-Tak (Corning). Cells were stimulated with fMLP (10 μM) or fMLP plus glucose (1 mg/ml). The oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and ECAR were measured at intervals of 7 minutes over a 90-minute cycle using a Seahorse XF24 (Seahorse Bioscience USA).

Glycolytic flux

Murine BAL leukocytes (0.5 × 106) were incubated for 6 hours in RPMI 1640 medium (supplemented with 5.5 mM unlabeled glucose, 10% FCS, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin) containing 0.4 μCi/ml [5-3H]-d-glucose (PerkinElmer). Cells were pelleted (420 g for 10 minutes) and supernatant transferred into glass vials containing 12% perchloric acid sealed with rubber stoppers. 3H 2 O was captured in hanging wells containing a piece of Whatman paper soaked with H 2 O over a period of 48 hours at 37°C to reach saturation. Radioactivity in the paper was determined by liquid scintillation counting.

Intracellular glycogen stores

Murine BAL leukocytes (1 × 106/condition) were lysed with 200 μl ice-cold H 2 O and boiled for 10 minutes at 95 degrees; lysates were centrifuged at 18,000 g at 4°C for 10 minutes to remove cell debris and snap frozen. Glycogen concentration was measured by colorimetric assay (BioVision).

Energy status

A total of 1 × 106 murine BAL leukocytes were harvested in 100 μl of ice-cold 5% PCA supplemented with 1 mM EDTA. ATP, ADP, and AMP levels were measured using ion-pair RP-HPLC. The energy charge was expressed as ([ATP] + 1/2 [ADP]/[ATP] + [ADP] +[AMP]), and the energy status of the cells as the ratio of ATP to ADP content.

LC-MS

Murine BAL leukocytes (2 × 106/condition) were harvested in 100 μl of 80% methanol. Measurements of relative levels of analyte abundance and 13C incorporation into glycolytic intermediates were performed using a Dionex UltiMate 3000 LC System (Thermo Scientific) coupled to a Q Exactive Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Scientific) operated in negative mode. Practically, 25 μl of sample was injected on a SeQuant ZIC/pHILIC Polymeric column (Merck Millipore). The gradient started with 10% solvent B (10 mM NH4-acetate in mqH 2 O, pH 9.3) and 90% solvent A (acetonitrile) and remained at 10% B until 2 minutes after injection. Next, a linear gradient to 80% B was carried out until 29 minutes. At 38 minutes, the gradient returned to 40% B, followed by a decrease to 10% B at 42 minutes. The chromatography was stopped at 58 minutes. The flow was kept constant at 100 μl/min, and the column was kept at 25°C throughout the analysis. The MS operated in full scan–SIM mode using a spray voltage of 3.2 kV, capillary temperature of 320°C, sheath gas at 10.0, auxiliary gas at 5.0. AGC target was set at 1e6 using a resolution of 140,000, with a maximum IT of 500 ms. Data collection and analysis were performed using Xcalibur Software (Thermo Scientific). Isotope correction was carried out as previously described (45) using an in-house software tool.

Reducing equivalents

Ratios of oxidized to reduced NADP/NADPH were calculated in murine BAL leukocyte lysates (1 × 106/condition) following quantification by fluorimetric enzyme cycling assay (AbCam).

Statistics

Significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t tests unless otherwise stated. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

Animal experiments were conducted in accordance with the UK Home Office Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act of 1986. All animal studies were approved by The University of Edinburgh Animal Welfare and Ethical Review Board.