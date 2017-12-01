Amphiphysin (BIN1) negatively regulates dynamin 2 for normal muscle maturation

BIN1 is required in skeletal muscle for perinatal survival. To study the interplay between BIN1 and DNM2 during muscle maturation, Dnm2+/– and Bin1–/– mice were created. The Dnm2+/– mice are viable without obvious phenotypes (20). To develop a mouse model for autosomal recessive BIN1-CNM, we floxed exon 20 that is found in all isoforms of BIN1, is frequently mutated in patients, and encodes for the SH3 domain known to bind to DNM2 (7) (Figure 1A). Following either constitutive or skeletal muscle deletion with CMV or human skeletal actin (HSA) promoters driving the Cre recombinase, Bin1–/– was neonatally lethal in mice, with no pups surviving the first day of postnatal life (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90542DS1). A similar perinatal lethality was previously reported for another constitutive Bin1–/– mouse deleted for exon 3 and the phenotype was first attributed to severe ventricular cardiomyopathy (21); however, mice with exon 3 cardiac-specific deletion survived to adulthood (22). At least in our Bin1–/– model, the lethality is due to a primary defect of skeletal muscle, as the HSA-driven Cre recombinase is only expressed in skeletal muscle, and not cardiac muscle (23), and this defines an essential role of BIN1 in perinatal muscle maturation. Similarly, most BIN1-CNM patients display neonatal muscle weakness and several died within the first year (7).

Figure 1 Dnm2 downregulation rescues the neonatal lethality of Bin1–/– mice. (A) Targeted disruption of mouse Bin1 gene. Exon 20 (blue) and surrounding intronic region (orange). (B) Overview of lifespan and time points used to analyze Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice. (C) Mice whole-body weight, and representative photo of mice at 12 months of age. Note that all genotyped Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice survived beyond 12 months of age. (D) Immunoblot analysis of DNM2 and BIN1 protein expression from muscle lysates. (E) Relative level of DNM2 protein expression was determined by densitometry of DNM2 signal standardized to GAPDH. n = 4 mice/genotype. (F) Hanging test where 10-week-old mice were required to hang from a cage lid for up to 60 seconds. (G) Four-paw grip test. (H) Rotarod test performed under acceleration mode (4–40 rpm in 5 minutes). n = 3 trials/mouse/day, 6-month-old mice. (I) Specific muscle force (sPo) of the tibialis anterior (TA) muscle (mN force/mg TA muscle). (J) Fatigue of the TA muscle, measured as the time taken to reach 50% of the maximum muscle force (seconds). All graphs depict the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test for all graphs except H, where a 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test was used. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. n = minimum 5 mice per group for C, F–J.

Table 1 Breeding strategy and outcome for Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice, with expected and obtained percentage of mice at E18.5

Reducing DNM2 expression prevents the neonatal lethality caused by BIN1 defect. Recessive BIN1-CNM is due to BIN1 loss of function and dominant DNM2-CNM is probably due to DNM2 gain of function (5, 7, 15–17). We hypothesize that these 2 proteins are working antagonistically in the same pathway for muscle maturation and that reducing DNM2 expression might rescue the neonatal lethality observed in Bin1–/– mice. To test this hypothesis, we produced Bin1–/– mice with reduced DNM2 expression (Bin1–/– Dnm2+/–) (Table 1 and Figure 1B). Unlike Bin1–/– mice, Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice are viable to at least 18 months (oldest age at sacrifice), with only a slight but significant reduction in body weight from 6 months of age compared with Bin1+/+ Dnm2+/+ (hereafter named WT) littermates (Figure 1C). Furthermore, Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice appeared healthy (Figure 1C and Supplemental Videos 1–3). As phenotyping performed on other genotypes (namely, Bin1+/– mice) produced in this cross indicated no obvious phenotypes (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1), this study focused on WT and Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice.

No difference was observed between WT and Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice in blood metabolites, liver function, organ weight, or histology in brain and liver at 12 months (Supplemental Figure 2). No difference in muscle mass or histology of the heart was noted, as ventricle thickness was similar and no increased fibrosis was observed at 12 months (Supplemental Figure 3). Western blot confirmed that BIN1 protein expression was barely detectable in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice and that DNM2 expression was reduced to approximately 50% of WT levels (Figure 1, D and E), therefore validating that reducing DNM2 expression can rescue the neonatal lethality caused by BIN1 defect.

Bin1-KO mice with Dnm2 haploinsufficiency have normal muscle strength. As Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– and WT mice appeared clinically similar, we focused on muscle-related functions. No difference was observed in hanging test, grip test, and rotarod performance at all different ages analyzed (10 weeks, 6 months, and 12 months) and for both sexes (Figure 1, F–H, Supplemental Figure 4). No difference in weights of gastrocnemius, soleus, extensor digitorum longus (EDL), or tibialis anterior (TA) skeletal muscles was observed in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 4). Specific muscle force and fatigability were measured in situ in the TA muscle at 6 and 12 months of age, and no difference between groups was observed (Figure 1, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4). Overall, these results indicate that Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– have normal whole-body strength and coordination, and individual muscle strength. As no Bin1–/– mice survived past 24 hours, their strength could not be compared.

Dnm2 reduction rescues CNM histology in Bin1-KO mice. To determine if the skeletal muscle structure was affected in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice, TA muscle cryosections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and for succinate dehydrogenase (SDH, mitochondrial enzyme) at 10 weeks and 12 months of age. At 10 weeks, muscle fibers were slightly but significantly smaller than WT, while by 12 months this difference was not significant (Figure 2, A, B, D, and E). No difference was observed in SDH staining at either time point. The main sustained difference was a 9-fold increase in centralized nuclei at 10 weeks up to 20% of fibers and to a lesser extent at 12 months (Figure 2, A, C, D, and F). BIN1-CNM histology is characterized by hypotrophic fibers with mislocalized internal nuclei in patient biopsies (24), reminiscent of an important role of BIN1 in nuclear positioning (25). The slight CNM-like histological features in Bin1–/– mice with reduced DNM2 level appear compatible with normal muscle strength and coordination.

Figure 2 Skeletal muscle histology is mildly affected in surviving Bin1–/– mice with reduced DNM2 expression. Transverse TA sections from 10-week-old (10 wk) (A) or 12-month-old (12 mo) (D) mice were stained with H&E or for SDH. Arrows point to mislocalized nuclei. Scale bars: 100 μm. H&E–stained muscle sections were then analyzed for fiber area for 10 wk (B) and 12 mo (E). Fiber diameter is grouped into 10-μm intervals, and represented as the percentage of total fibers. (C and F) The frequency of fibers with central or internal nuclei were scored. Internal nuclei are defined as neither subsarcolemmal nor central. All graphs depict the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, n = minimum 5 mice per group.

As Bin1–/– mice did not survive past day 1 for comparison of the nuclei position, we next analyzed skeletal muscles from mice at embryonic day 18.5 (E18.5). In WT mice at this age, muscles are not yet fully structured, and several fibers with centralized nuclei can still be observed by H&E staining (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, nearly all fibers from Bin1–/– mice had centralized nuclei, a feature that was ameliorated by reducing DNM2. Both Bin1–/– and Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice displayed an accumulation of SDH staining towards the center of the fibers (Supplemental Figure 5A); however, no difference was observed in SDH staining in adult mice (Figure 2), indicating that this disease feature is corrected during postnatal development in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– muscles. Overall, these results show that reducing DNM2 expression can improve the histological CNM hallmarks observed in Bin1–/– mice.

Bin1-KO mice with Dnm2 haploinsufficiency have normal muscle ultrastructure and T-tubules. As BAR proteins can remodel membrane in vitro and as Bin1 downregulation with shRNA in adult muscle led to swollen T-tubules (3, 26, 27), the sarcomere and triad structures were investigated. In skeletal muscles from E18.5 WT mice, DNM2 and α-actinin were detected predominantly in the transverse orientation, consistent with Z-line orientation (Supplemental Figure 5B). This was also observed in both Bin1–/– and Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– muscles, indicating that BIN1 is not required for the transverse localization of DNM2. In adult Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice, DNM2 localization was unperturbed and colocalized at the Z-line with α-actinin in 10-week- and 12-month-old mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6). By electron microscopy, no obvious structural defects were observed, Z-lines appeared well aligned, myofibrils were of a similar size, and no major differences in organelle size or positioning was noted (Figure 3D). In adult Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice, localization of DHPR (T-tubule), RYR1 (junctional sarcoplasmic reticulum), and SERCA (longitudinal sarcoplasmic reticulum) was normal on both longitudinal and transversal sections, indicating no disruption of the triads (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6). Caveolin 3 (CAV3) and dysferlin are localized at the T-tubule during muscle development and regeneration, and at the sarcolemma in nonregenerating mature muscle (28). CAV3 and dysferlin immunolabeling was positive at the sarcolemma in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– and WT mice, supporting normal development and maintenance of the T-tubules (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6). Triads were well formed, with normal membrane shape, and the number of detectable T-tubules per sarcomere was equivalent to WT (Figure 3, D and E). As triad structures support calcium flux within muscle fibers, we determined if intracellular calcium levels are altered in the absence of BIN1. As Bin1–/– mice did not survive past day 1, we analyzed primary myoblasts derived from E18.5 Bin1–/– mice. At this immature stage of muscle development, no defects in resting cytoplasmic calcium were detected in myoblasts from Bin1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). In addition, caffeine-stimulated calcium release from the sarcoplasmic reticulum (mediated by RYR1) was not altered (Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating no defect in calcium storage or handling in myoblasts lacking BIN1. Overall, these results show that while BIN1 defect leads to neonatal lethality from a primary skeletal muscle alteration, decreased expression of DNM2 rescues the lifespan of the animals and associates with normal T-tubule maturation and maintenance compatible with normal muscle force and animal behavior.

Figure 3 Normal muscle structure and ultrastructure in Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– mice. (A) Longitudinal muscle sections were costained for DNM2 (left panel) and α-actinin (middle panel) and imaged by confocal microscopy. Mask image shows areas of colocalization (right panel). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Longitudinal (left panel) and transverse (right panel) muscle sections were stained with the T-tubule marker DHPR. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Transverse muscle sections stained with CAV3 antibody and viewed by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Longitudinal muscle sections viewed by transmission electron microscopy. Low-magnification images are in the left panel (scale bar: 0.5 μm); high magnification images are shown in the right panel (scale bar: 200 nm). Arrows point to the triad. All samples are from 12-month-old mice. (E) The number of T-tubules per sarcomere was calculated from TEM images in D. Graph depicts the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3 mice/genotype.

BIN1 and DNM2 achieve tissue-specific isoforms during muscle maturation. BIN1 and DNM2 are ubiquitously expressed. To tackle the molecular basis of their muscle specificity, their RNA isoforms were identified by RT-PCR, cDNA cloning, and sequencing during muscle cell maturation in culture, at late embryogenesis (E18.5) and in adult muscle. It was shown previously that BIN1 has at least 10 different splicing isoforms, with iso8 containing the PI-binding domain (exon 11, iso8, Figure 4A) that is highly expressed in skeletal muscle (3, 7, 12, 29, 30). BIN1-iso8 is highly expressed in myotubes differentiated for 8 days, and mouse E18.5 and adult muscles (80%–100% of isoforms detected) (Table 2), while it was barely present in undifferentiated myoblasts (7), identifying BIN1-iso8 as the main isoform expressed throughout muscle development. Moreover, mining GTEx human expression data found that BIN1-iso8 was skeletal muscle–specific where it represents 99.6 % of isoforms found in adult (Table 3) (31).

Figure 4 BIN1 and DNM2 in skeletal muscle development. (A) BIN1 and DNM2 protein domains; corresponding exons and isoforms are shown. N-BAR, N-terminal amphipathic helix and Bin-amphiphysin-Rvs domain; PI, phosphoinositide-binding domain; CBD, clathrin-binding domain; MBD, MYC-binding domain; SH3, Src homology domain; PH, pleckstrin homology domain; GED, GTPase effector domain. Region targeted by exon 20 Bin1–/– mice is indicated. Position of peptides encoded by alternative exons 11 and 12B indicated (not to scale). Predominant BIN1 isoforms are depicted on the right. Iso1 (brain), Iso8 (skeletal muscle), Iso9 (ubiquitous), Iso10 (ubiquitous, cardiac muscle) (adapted from ref. 24). (B) Immunofluorescence staining of primary myotubes (differentiated for 8 days [8d]) and murine muscles at embryonic day 18.5 (E18.5) and in adult (12 weeks) from WT mice. E18.5 muscles have longitudinal (predominant in this image) or transversal triads. DNM2 (upper panel, green in merge) and BIN1 (middle panel, red in merge) immunolabeling is shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of semi-thin (200 μm) sections from WT mice, DHPR (upper panel, red in merge), and BIN1 (middle panel, green in merge). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Intensity scans spanning 1 complete sarcomere from the above images.

Table 2 Expression of Bin1 and Dnm2 isoforms detected at various stages of muscle differentiation

Table 3 Number of exon bridging reads over total sequence reads identified in GTEx for BIN1 and DNM2 muscle-specific exons represented in Figure 4A

Four transcripts of DNM2 have been previously characterized (32). In addition, we detected the presence of an in-frame exon located between exons 12 and 13, consisting of 30 nucleotides coding for the predicted murine protein sequence CFYTEELVTG, which we named exon 12B (Figure 4A). Inclusion of exon 12B (DNM2+12B) increased from 35% in myoblasts to 44% in differentiated myotubes, and throughout muscle development from 23% (E18.5) to 71% in adult muscle (Table 2). DNM2 exon 12B is specific for skeletal muscle among 43 human tissues (Table 3) (31). Altogether, the data show that while BIN1 and DNM2 are ubiquitously expressed, they achieve specific muscle isoforms during muscle maturation and in adulthood, through alternative splicing.

DNM2 localization correlates with T-tubule maturation. Inclusion of the PI-binding domain in BIN1 increases its membrane tubulation properties (3), while BIN1 alteration or skipping of this muscle-specific PI-binding domain correlates with T-tubule defects, supporting the notion that BIN1 participates in T-tubule biogenesis (11, 12, 24, 27, 33). During muscle development, forming T-tubules initially have a longitudinal orientation and are then reoriented to their final transverse orientation during the first 3 weeks postnatally in mice (34). To correlate the appearance of BIN1 and DNM2 muscle-specific isoforms with muscle maturation, localization experiments were performed. At E18.5, tubules appear mixed in localization with some fibers exhibiting longitudinal or immature localization (represented in Figure 4B) and others exhibiting transversal or mature orientation (representative image in Supplemental Figure 5). In myotubes and some E18.5 muscle fibers, BIN1 and DNM2 colocalized extensively on longitudinal tubules (Figure 4, B and D). In adult muscle, BIN1 localized on transversal T-tubules with the voltage-dependent calcium channel DHPR (Figure 4C), while DNM2 staining was more intense at the Z-line with α-actinin (Figure 3A) and only partially overlapped with BIN1 at the edge of the I-band (Figure 4, B–D). In the absence of BIN1, DNM2 transversal localization was not perturbed, as a transverse staining pattern was also observed in both Bin1–/– and Bin1–/– Dnm2+/– muscles (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5B), indicating that DNM2 localization at the I-band does not require BIN1. These results indicate that BIN1 and DNM2 may function together in muscle maturation and that increased inclusion of exon 12B in DNM2 correlates with its relocalization away from T-tubules, independent of BIN1 expression.

BIN1 inhibits the GTPase activity of the DNM2 immature muscle isoform. The expression of the DNM2 skeletal muscle exon 12B is increased throughout skeletal muscle development (Figure 4 and Table 2), and its corresponding peptide is predicted to localize between the pleckstrin homology (PH) lipid-binding domain and the stalk in the dynamin structure (Figure 5A). We first determined if lipid binding was affected by the inclusion of this exon. Full-length purified recombinant DNM2 proteins with or without the exon 12B peptide were produced (Supplemental Figure 7). Cosedimentation assays were performed in the presence of liposomes and confirmed that the ubiquitous isoform of DNM2 (–12B) binds Folch liposomes derived from bovine brain, both in the presence or absence of 5% additional phosphatidylinositol 4,5–bisphosphate (PIP2) (Figure 5B), as previously shown for DNM2 (35). The skeletal muscle–specific isoform of DNM2 (+12B) can also bind liposomes with or without PIP2 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 BIN1 inhibits DNM2 in an isoform-dependent manner. (A) Crystal structure model of nucleotide-free human dynamin 1 (adapted from Faeber et al., ref. 52) using PyMOL. The GTPase domain (green), middle domain (light blue), and GTPase effector domain (GED, orange) forming the stalk, and the PH domain (yellow), are depicted, with the sites of DNM2 mutations linked to CNM indicated (red). The peptide encoded by 12B in human (CYYTEQLVTC) spans from position 497 (black 1), followed by 18 unresolved amino acids, and then amino acid 518 (black 2). (B) Cosedimentation assays were performed with recombinant proteins to determine protein binding (in pellet fraction) relative to total protein (pellet+soluble, see Supplemental Figure 7 for raw data), in the presence of liposomes and PIP2. Results are represented as a fold difference versus DNM2 alone. (C) Malachite green assay with DNM2 (±12B) and BIN1 (+exon 11 [Iso8] and –exon 11 [Iso9]) isoforms, with DNM2/BIN1 at a ratio of 1:4. Brain polar lipids with additional 5% PIP2 were used. Results are shown as catalytic rate (mol/mol/min). Results in B and C are an average of 2 (C) or 4 (B) independent experiments. Graph represents the mean + SEM. One-way (B and C) or 2-way (C) ANOVA test was used as described in the Methods section. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

While previous in vitro or in cellulo studies suggested that BIN1 recruits and activates dynamins at membranes for endocytosis, our in vivo rescue data support the hypothesis that BIN1 is rather a negative regulator of DNM2 activity in skeletal muscle. To assess if BIN1 directly inhibits DNM2, we measured GTP hydrolysis by DNM2. Firstly, the GTPase activity of the ubiquitous DNM2-12B was strongly activated by lipids, as previously known (36). Here we show that the DNM2+12B isoform is also activated with lipids (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7). Strikingly, addition of BIN1 with or without exon 11 reduced DNM2-12B activity but did not impact DNM2+12B activity, indicating that BIN1 inhibits GTP hydrolysis by the ubiquitous and predominantly skeletal muscle developmental DNM2 isoform, but not the muscle-specific adult isoform. Thus, muscle maturation correlates with the appearance and predominance of a muscle-specific DNM2 isoform (+12B) with decreased regulation by BIN1. Taken together with the subcellular localization data, it suggests that BIN1 inhibits DNM2 activity during muscle maturation, while the adult DNM2 muscle-specific isoform is uncoupled from BIN1. As BIN1 appears to regulate the embryonic DNM2 isoform but not the adult muscle form, it suggests that adult deletion of Bin1 may not be lethal. Indeed, we found that contrary to embryonic knockout of Bin1, knockout of Bin1 in adult skeletal muscles, using the inducible Cre recombinase expression system, is not lethal (Supplemental Figure 8), supporting the concept that BIN1 is essential for skeletal muscle development but less for muscle maintenance.