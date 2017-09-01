Macrophage-derived IL-10 mediates mucosal repair by epithelial WISP-1 signaling

IL-10 expression is increased in resealing intestinal mucosa. IL-10 suppresses immune cell pro-inflammatory responses and plays an important role in maintaining homeostasis (3). However, the role of IL-10 in promoting mucosal repair is not well defined. To explore the pro-repair properties of IL-10, we performed a kinetic analysis of IL-10 effects on epithelial wound closure in vitro using the intestinal epithelial cell line SKCO-15. As shown in Figure 1A, exposure to IL-10 increased wound repair within 12 hours, and this response was further enhanced after 24 hours (P < 0.01, 12 h; P <0.001, 24 h). These data were consistent with IL-10 receptor subunit α (IL-10Rα) expression by SKCO-15 cells (Figure 1B). To determine the specificity of IL-10 effects on epithelial wound repair, IL-10Rα was downregulated using an siRNA approach. As shown in Figure 1C, IL-10Rα knockdown inhibited the IL-10–induced increase in wound closure following IL-10 treatment. Since IL-10 increased in vitro epithelial wound repair, we evaluated the expression of IL-10 protein and mRNA in healing biopsy-induced mouse colonic mucosal wounds. Significantly increased Il10 mRNA levels were detected 1 day after injury, with peak levels observed 2 days after injury (Figure 1D; 5-fold increase, P < 0.001). In parallel studies, IL-10 protein was measured in the supernatants of healing colonic mucosal wounds that were cultured for 4 hours ex vivo. Increased IL-10 protein was detected within 1 day after injury, with continued upregulation on days 2 and 3 (Figure 1E; 3-fold increase compared with non-wounded mucosa on day 2, P < 0.001). Figure 1F also shows an upregulation of IL-10 protein levels in lysates of mucosal wounds within 1 day after injury. Taken together, these results demonstrate that IL-10 stimulates in vitro intestinal epithelial wound healing and is upregulated during in vivo intestinal mucosal wound repair.

Figure 1 IL-10 is synthesized and released as a response to intestinal mucosal injury. (A) Scratch wound-healing assay using IEC monolayers. rhIL-10 was added to wounded IECs, and wound widths were determined 0, 12, and 24 hours after injury (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, n = 5, mean ± SEM). (B) IEC expression of IL-10Rα was analyzed by qPCR and Western blotting. (C) Scratch wound-healing assay in IEC monolayers. Cells were transfected or not transfected with either a scramble siRNA or IL-10Rα siRNA, and wound widths were determined 0 and 24 hours after wounding (***P < 0.001, n = 5, mean ± SEM). Colonoscopy-based biopsy wounds (2-mm punch biopsies) were generated in C57BL/6 mice and collected on days 1–3 after injury. Intact tissue was used as a control. These samples were analyzed by qPCR for IL-10 kinetics in intestinal mucosal wounds (D), ELISA (E), and Western blotting (F). (D) Il10 qPCR of intact and wounded tissue on different post-injury days (*P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001; n = 3, mean ± SEM). (E) Punch biopsy samples (2-mm) of resealing colonic wounds on different post-injury days and intact tissue were incubated overnight in complete DMEM. Supernatants were collected, and IL-10 secretion was analyzed by ELISA. (***P < 0.001; n = 3, mean ± SEM). (F) Lysates from wounded tissue on different post-injury days and intact tissue were immunoblotted for IL-10 (representative blot is shown, n = 3). Statistical comparisons were performed using ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post test and a 2-tailed Student’s t test. IT, intact tissue; NT, nontransfected; Scr, scramble.

Macrophage-derived IL-10 promotes in vivo intestinal mucosal wound repair. To elucidate the role of IL-10 during in vivo intestinal mucosal wound repair, we compared intestinal mucosal wound healing in IL-10–deficient (Il10–/–) and WT mice using a colon biopsy–induced injury model (7, 8). Since Il10–/– mice can develop age- and microbiota-dependent spontaneous colitis, we used mice that showed no clinical symptoms of colitis (no weight loss, rectal prolapse, or loose stool) and that had low basal levels of the fecal inflammatory marker lipocalin 2 (9) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90229DS1). As shown in Figure 2A, delayed mucosal wound healing was observed in Il10–/– mice compared with that in WT mice (21.3% ± 2.53% in Il10–/– vs. 49.6% ± 2.87% WT; P < 0.001) 3 days after injury. These functional wound-healing data were consistent with histologic analyses confirming increased wound closure. Given that both innate and adaptive immune responses have been reported to be involved in IL-10 secretion and that previous observations have demonstrated that IL-10 production by CD4+ T cells is instrumental in regulating spontaneous colitis (10), we next examined whether adaptive immune cells were required for mucosal wound repair by using RAG1-deficient (Rag1–/–) mice that lack mature T and B cells (11). Notably, mucosal wound repair in Rag1–/– mice was indistinguishable from that in WT mice, suggesting that T and B cells are not required for mucosal wound repair (Figure 2B; Rag1–/–: 47.6% ± 4.21%; WT: 45.5% ± 2.65%). Since macrophages have also been reported to be an abundant source of IL-10 in the intestinal mucosa, wound healing was next analyzed in mice with a conditional deletion of Il10 in CD11c-expressing cells (Il10fl/fl CD11c-Cre mice, hereafter referred to as IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice), which are predominantly macrophages and DCs. Analogous to results using global Il10–/– mice, we also observed delayed wound closure in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice when compared with littermate control IL-10fl/fl mice (Figure 2C; IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre: 13.84% ± 3.49%; IL-10fl/fl: 41.84% ± 3.78%; P < 0.001). Analysis of IL-10 protein in intestinal mucosal wounds confirmed increased IL-10 expression in IL-10fl/fl mice but not in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice (Figure 2D). Furthermore, IL-10 colocalized with the macrophage marker F4/80 in mucosal wound beds in IL-10 GFP reporter mice (Figure 2E). To corroborate these morphologic observations, we quantified Il10 mRNA in immune cells isolated from the lamina propria (LP) of either intact or wounded WT mouse colon on days 1–3 after injury. We sorted immune cells into 3 populations: non-macrophages (CD45+CD64–Ly6C–); resident macrophages (CD45+CD64+Ly6C–); and infiltrating macrophages (CD45+CD64+Ly6C+). Our results show that, among these 3 populations, infiltrating macrophages (CD45+CD64+Ly6C+) had the highest Il10 mRNA expression levels on day 2 after injury, suggesting that macrophages are a main source of IL-10 in the wound bed (Figure 2F). To evaluate the role of the microbiota in the increase of IL-10 after mucosal injury, we compared Il10 mRNA levels in intact and day-2 post-wound tissue isolated from specific pathogen–free (SPF) or germ-free (GF) mice. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1C, GF mice had a reduction in steady-state levels of Il10 mRNA when compared with levels in SPF mice. Following mucosal injury, however, Il10 mRNA was induced in post-wound colonic tissue isolated from both SPF and GF mice, suggesting that the injury-triggered increase in IL-10 is largely microbiota independent. We next examined the phenotypic transition of infiltrating immune cell populations in the wound bed of IL-10fl/fl and IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice on post-injury days 1–3 and in intact tissue. As shown in Figure 2G, nearly all macrophages in intact colonic tissue had a resident phenotype (CD45+CD64+Ly6C-), regardless of mouse genotype. On day 1 after wounding, we observed a strong accumulation of infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (CD45+CD64+Ly6ChiF4/80lo) (Figure 2H), and this cell population appeared to transition into a resident macrophage phenotype (CD45+CD64–Ly6Clo F4/80hi) as early as day 2 after wounding. No significant differences were observed in wound-associated immune cell dynamics for resident macrophages or infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Figure 2, G–H), as well as DCs (defined as CD45+CD103+F4/80–CD64–), polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) and PMNs/myeloid-derived suppressor cells (PMNs/PMN-MDSCs) (defined as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–), and monocytes/monocyte-MDSCs (monocytes/M-MDSCs) (defined as CD45+CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6Chi) (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G). Taken together, these results support an important role for infiltrating monocyte/macrophage-derived IL-10 in promoting intestinal mucosal wound repair.

Figure 2 Macrophage-derived IL-10 promotes intestinal mucosal wound healing. (A) Endoscopic images of healing colonic mucosal wounds 1 and 3 days after biopsy-induced injury in Il10–/– versus Il10+/+ mice and quantification of wound repair (***P < 0.001; n = 5 mice, average of 3 wounds, mean ± SEM). (B and C) Endoscopic images of healing colonic mucosal wounds 1 and 3 days after biopsy-induced injury in Rag1–/– versus Rag1+/+ mice and IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre versus IL-10fl/fl mice and quantification of wound repair (***P < 0.001, n = 5 mice, average of 3 wounds, mean ± SEM). (D) Il10 mRNA levels in intact colonic tissue and day-2 post-injury wounds in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre and IL-10fl/fl mice (***P < 0.001, n = 5, mean ± SEM). (E) Confocal micrographs of punch biopsies from IL-10 GFP reporter mice with resealing colonic wounds (2 days after injury) showing staining for GFP, F4/80, F-actin (phalloidin), and nuclei. Scale bar: 20 μm. Original magnification, ×40. White asterisks highlight IL-10–GFP colocalization with the macrophage marker F4-80. (F) Il10 mRNA–normalized levels of immune cells isolated from wounded LP colonic tissue on different post-injury days and intact tissue (*P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001; n = 5 mice, image is representative of 2 separate experiments, mean ± SEM). (G and H) Representative plots of LP myeloid cells isolated from intact and wounded tissue from IL-10fl/fl and IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice and stained for Ly6C and F4/80 (n = 10, mean ± SEM). All statistical comparisons were performed using ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post test. WD1, 1 day after wounding; WD3, 3 days after wounding.

IL-10 promotes intestinal epithelial cell proliferation by CREB signaling at the sites of mucosal injury. Coordinated epithelial cell proliferation and migration mediate wound closure and restore mucosal homeostasis. To identify the mechanism by which IL-10 promotes wound repair, we analyzed the effect of IL-10 on epithelial cell proliferation during mucosal wound repair. We analyzed the incorporation of a thymidine analog, EdU, in the intestinal epithelium in healing intestinal wounds from IL-10fl/fl and IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice. As shown in Figure 3A, decreased intestinal epithelial cell proliferation was observed in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice compared with that seen in IL-10fl/fl mice (14.81% ± 0.70% IL-10fl/fl vs. 5.74% ± 0.93% IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre; P < 0.001). To corroborate these findings, we measured epithelial cell proliferation in SKCO-15 intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) treated with recombinant human IL-10 (rhIL-10). As shown in Figure 3B, treatment with rhIL-10 increased IEC proliferation (32.5% ± 0.92% control vs. 41.33% ± 0.95% IL-10; P < 0.001). Since IL-10 promotes epithelial cell proliferation and wound repair, we next investigated the underlying mechanisms of this response. As cAMP response element–binding protein (CREB) signaling has been linked to cell proliferation, we determined whether IL-10 activates CREB in a STAT3-dependent manner by inducing its phosphorylation at serine 133. As shown in Figure 3, C and D, IL-10 increased CREB phosphorylation in SKCO-15 cells as well as in primary human epithelial cell cultures (enteroids) (densitometric analysis, Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Additionally, we detected increased phosphorylation of CREB (Ser133) in in vivo biopsy–induced wounds 3 days after injury in IL-10fl/fl mice (Figure 3E, densitometric results in Supplemental Figure 2C). We did not observe this increase in CREB phosphorylation in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice. We also observed that CREB inhibition did not influence the induction of classic IL-10 downstream target proteins such as c-myc (Supplemental Figure 2D). Taken together, these results suggest that IL-10 activates CREB signaling.

Figure 3 IL-10 promotes IEC proliferation and activates CREB signaling. (A) EdU incorporation was measured on day 2 after injury in wounds in IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre and Rag1–/– mice (***P < 0.001; n = 5 mice, average of 3 wounds, mean ± SEM). (B) Scratch-wounded intestinal epithelial monolayers were treated with rhIL-10 (100 nM), and EdU incorporation was determined 24 hours after wounding (***P < 0.001; n = 6, mean ± SEM). (C) Immunoblotting for CREB and activated p-CREB (Ser133) was performed using cells from scratch-wounded intestinal epithelial monolayers treated with rhIL-10 (100 nM) and Stattic (10 μM) for 60 minutes. (D) Primary human enteroid cultures were treated with IL-10 (100 nM) for 24 hours. (E) Lysates from intact colon (IT) and healing wounds harvested on days 1–3 from IL-10fl/fl and IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre mice. C, D, and E show representative blots from 3 experiments. All statistical comparisons were performed using ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post test.

IL-10 activation of CREB signaling promotes WISP-1 secretion. Since IL-10 induces CREB activation in human IECs, we next explored the mechanisms by which IL-10–mediated activation of CREB signaling promotes epithelial cell proliferation and, ultimately, wound healing. WISP-1 is a CREB target protein that has been reported to promote epithelial cell proliferation (12). Since WISP-1 is a secreted protein, we examined the influence of IL-10 on WISP-1 secretion from healing IEC wounds. As shown in Figure 4A, rhIL-10 treatment of IEC induced WISP-1 secretion, and this response was inhibited by coincubation with a pharmacological CREB-CBP inhibitor (CREB-binding protein) (P < 0.001) or by knocking down IL-10Rα expression (Supplemental Figure 3A). It has been previously reported that the WISP1 gene promoter contains a CREB-binding site that mediates its transcriptional activation (12). Thus, to examine the relationship between IL-10 induction and WISP-1 secretion, we examined the influence of IL-10 on WISP1 promoter activity. Increased WISP1 luciferase reporter activity was observed in IECs incubated with IL-10 (Figure 4B; 4.36- ± 0.253-fold), and this effect was abrogated in cells transfected with a WISP1 luciferase reporter construct containing mutations in the CREB-binding site. A positive control for this experiment using forskolin to activate CREB signaling showed a 8.21-fold increase in luciferase activity (Supplemental Figure 3B). Since treatment with exogenous IL-10 increased WISP-1 secretion in healing wounds in vitro, we next examined whether WISP-1 production in vivo was influenced by macrophage-derived IL-10. Intestinal mucosal levels of WISP-1 in punch biopsies 3 days after wounding were measured in IL-10fl/fl and IL-10fl/fl CD11c Cre mice (Figure 4C). We found that the increased WISP-1 secretion in healing wounds from IL-10fl/fl mice was absent in IL-10fl/fl CD11c Cre mice (4.2- ± 0.20-fold increase in IL-10fl/fl mice vs. 1.49- ± 0.21-fold increase in IL-10fl/fl CD11c Cre mice; P < 0.01). In contrast, the WISP-1 secretion from intact healthy intestinal mucosa was comparable between these groups of mice.

Figure 4 IL-10 promotes WISP-1 secretion in a CREB-dependent fashion. (A) WISP-1 levels were measured in supernatants from grid-wounded intestinal epithelial monolayers with and without incubation with hrIL-10 (100 nM) and/or the CREB inhibitor 92-78-4 (inh) for 24 hours (***P < 0.001, n = 3, mean ± SEM). (B) SKCO-15 cells transfected with a WISP1 promoter coupled to luciferase (Luc) with or without the CREB-binding site were treated with TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-10, or BSA (100 nM) (***P < 0.001, n = 8, mean ± SEM). bs, binding site. (C) Lysates from intact colon and wounds harvested on day 3 from IL-10fl/flCD11c Cre and IL-10fl/fl mice (***P < 0.001 and **P < 0.01, n = 3, mean ± SEM). All statistical comparisons were performed using ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post test. inh, inhibitor.

WISP-1 is secreted in response to intestinal mucosal injury. To corroborate our in vitro findings, we analyzed WISP1 mRNA levels in healing biopsy-induced intestinal mucosal wounds. As shown in Figure 5A, increased WISP1 mRNA was identified in healing intestinal mucosal wounds 3 days after injury (day 3, P < 0.001). Immunofluorescence labeling identified WISP-1 protein in crypt base intestinal epithelial cells and in LP cells, with increased WISP-1 expression detected in the repairing epithelium adjoining the mucosal injury (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4). To support these data, we determined WISP1 mRNA levels in human colon samples from both healthy and active IBD tissue. As shown in Figure 5C, WISP1 mRNA levels were increased in colonic tissue with an active inflammatory process. Immunofluorescence labeling showed that WISP-1 was expressed in the base of healthy human colonic crypts, with a prominent increase in expression detected in colonic crypts from active colitis tissue (Figure 5D). Furthermore, Western blot analysis of human colonic mucosal samples from healthy individuals and individuals with chronic active colitis revealed increased levels of WISP-1 protein in IBD samples compared with levels in healthy control samples. Similarly, IL-10Rα expression was increased (Figure 5E). Immunoblots for the IFN-γ–induced gene GTPase guanylate–binding protein 1 (GBP1) in IBD samples revealed increased protein levels, supporting the finding of increased active inflammation in tissue samples (13). Taken together, these results suggest that WISP-1, IL-10Rα, and GBP-1 are upregulated in the intestinal mucosa in response to injury and inflammation.

Figure 5 Colonic injury upregulates WISP-1 synthesis and secretion. (A) WISP1 mRNA levels were determined in tissue obtained from punch biopsies of intact colon (IT) and wounded colonic mucosa on post-injury days 1, 2, and 3 (***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05, n = 3, mean ± SEM). (B) Laser confocal micrographs of frozen sections from intact colon and wounds on days 1 and 3 after wounding show WISP-1 expression (green), F-actin (red), and nuclei (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification ×20. (C) WISP1 mRNA levels in colon biopsies from healthy controls and IBD patients with active inflammation in the colon (***P < 0.001, n = 5, mean ± SEM). (D) Laser confocal micrographs of frozen sections from healthy and active IBD tissue show WISP-1 expression (green), F-actin (red), and nuclei (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. UC, ulcerative colitis; CD, Crohn’s disease. (E) Lysates of healthy and active IBD tissue from human colon samples were immunoblotted to detect WISP-1, IL-10Rα, GBP-1, and GAPDH. B, D, and E show representative images from 3 experiments. Sample information pertaining to patient diagnosis, age, and treatment is provided in Supplemental Table 1. All statistical comparisons were performed using ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post test.

WISP-1 promotes intestinal epithelial wound repair. Since IL-10 promotes WISP-1 synthesis and secretion, we determined whether WISP-1 enhances intestinal epithelial wound repair using the model intestinal epithelial cell lines SKCO-15 and IEC-6. As shown in Figure 6, recombinant human WISP-1 (rhWISP-1) increased epithelial wound closure in a time- and dose-dependent manner (Figure 6A, P < 0.001, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, the reparative effects of WISP-1 were inhibited with WISP-1–inhibitory Abs (Figure 6A, P < 0.05). Additionally, siRNA-mediated knockdown of WISP-1 (Supplemental Figure 5C) inhibited the increased wound closure following treatment with IL-10 and WISP-1 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5D). To determine whether epithelial cell proliferation contributes to the increased wound closure mediated by WISP-1, we analyzed EdU incorporation of healing epithelial wounds in vitro. Increased intestinal epithelial cell proliferation in response to WISP-1 incubation was inhibited with a WISP-1–inhibitory Ab (Figure 6C) or by siRNA-mediated knockdown WISP-1 expression (Figure 6D). To determine whether WISP-1 induces gene expression programs that promote intestinal epithelial wound healing, we performed a transcription factor PCR array. Figure 6E shows WISP-1–induced upregulation of POU5F1 (OCT4) and NANOG, both key pluripotency genes implicated in proliferation and cell renewal. We also found that IECs treated for 24 hours with rhWISP-1 have increased transactivation of TCF/LEF reporter activity, which was analyzed using the TOP/FOP luciferase reporter assay (Supplemental Figure 5E). These findings support a role for WISP-1 in activating the WNT signaling pathway. Previous studies have shown that c-myc, a pro-proliferative protein, is a direct target gene of the WNT signaling pathway in the intestine (14). As shown in Figure 6F (densitometry in Supplemental Figure 5F), IL-10 and WISP-1 incubation increased intestinal epithelial cell c-myc protein levels. Last, we analyzed the functional effects of WISP-1 on wound repair in vivo by administration of WISP-1–inhibitory Ab (15) in the colonic mucosa of healing biopsy-induced wounds. The administration of WISP-1–inhibitory Ab into healing intestinal mucosal wounds impaired wound repair relative to isotype control Ab administration (45.6% ± 2.99% IgG isotype vs. 13.2% ± 2.41% WISP-1–blocking Ab, P < 0.001) (Figure 6G). Taken together, these findings support an important role for WISP-1 in promoting intestinal mucosal wound repair.