FOXM1 is a critical driver of lung fibroblast activation and fibrogenesis

Fibrotic fibroblasts exhibit increased FOXM1 expression. To evaluate the relevance of fibroblast FOXM1 in pulmonary fibrosis, we compared FOXM1 expression in fibrotic and control lung fibroblasts. Basal FOXM1 mRNA expression in lung fibroblasts isolated from patients with IPF was significantly (41%) higher than that in controls, and greater expression was also manifested at the protein level (Figure 1, A and B). As has been observed previously for a number of parameters (11, 12), IPF fibroblasts exhibited a greater degree of heterogeneity than did control cells with respect to mRNA and protein expression of FOXM1. Of note, a good correlation was seen between mRNA and protein levels for individual IPF patients, and the 3 patients with low FOXM1 mRNA levels also exhibited low protein levels. Parallel studies were performed in fibroblasts grown from mouse lung harvested on day 21 following intrapulmonary administration of either saline or the fibrogenic substance bleomycin. Again, fibroblasts from bleomycin-treated lungs expressed significantly (32%) higher Foxm1 mRNA and a corresponding higher level of FOXM1 protein than fibroblasts from control lungs (Figure 1, C and D). Collectively, these data indicate that increased expression of FOXM1 is a feature of the highly activated lung fibroblasts that are the key effector cells in pulmonary fibrosis in both humans and a standard mouse model. We also evaluated the presence of FOXM1-positive cells in lung sections from control and fibrotic human and mouse lung via IHC. Normal human lung tissue and lung tissue from saline-treated mice showed positive staining in alveolar epithelium and alveolar macrophages, consistent with prior reports (13). Both IPF and bleomycin lung demonstrated abundant FOXM1 staining in the fibrotic interstitial regions. In addition, fibrotic foci within IPF lung demonstrated clear FOXM1 staining in elongated spindle-shaped cells that were also positive for Col1, consistent with fibroblasts/myofibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI87631DS1).

Figure 1 Fibrotic fibroblasts exhibit increased FOXM1 expression. (A and B) Basal FOXM1 expression in fibroblasts grown from lungs of patients with IPF and control nonfibrotic lungs by qPCR analysis (A) and Western blot analysis (B). (C and D) Basal FOXM1 expression in fibroblasts grown from lungs of bleomycin- and saline-treated mice by qPCR analysis (C) and Western blot analysis (D). Each numeral in A and B denotes a single patient–derived cell line. In C, each symbol represents an individual murine-derived line of fibroblasts. Bars represent mean ± SEM. In B and D, each lane represents an individual patient- or murine-derived line of fibroblasts. *P < 0.05.

FOXM1 is critical for mitogen-induced fibroblast proliferation and expression of proliferation-associated genes. Although FOXM1 is known to regulate cell cycle events in various cell types, such a role in lung fibroblasts has never been reported. Since FGF2 and PDGF are pertinent fibroblast mitogens implicated in the pathogenesis of lung fibrosis (14), we assessed the role of FOXM1 induction in fibroblasts stimulated to proliferate in response to these growth factors. Based on its near-maximal stimulatory effect on the proliferation of commercially obtained normal human adult lung CCL210 fibroblasts at 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 2A), we chose an FGF2 concentration of 25 ng/ml for most of our subsequent studies. We confirmed that, at this dose, FGF2 induced the mRNA and protein expression of cell cycle–regulated genes CCND1, CCNB1, PLK1, and BIRC5 at 24 to 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We observed similar results with another mitogen, PDGF (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). TGF-β has also been reported to promote fibroblast proliferation (15), but we observed only a modest increase that reached statistical significance only at 5 to 10 ng/ml (Supplemental Figure 2F), with little effect at the dose sufficient to elicit myofibroblast differentiation (2 ng/ml). Stimulation of serum-starved fibroblasts with FGF2 elicited a time-dependent increase in FOXM1 expression (Figure 2A). This increase was completely blocked by pretreatment with the transcription inhibitor actinomycin D (Figure 2A). Figure 2B shows a corresponding increase in FOXM1 protein expression 48 hours after the addition of FGF2. In parallel with their respective effects on fibroblast proliferation, PDGF likewise increased FOXM1 expression, while TGF-β (2 ng/ml) did not (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Figure 2 FOXM1 is critical for fibroblast proliferation. (A) Time-dependent induction of FOXM1 mRNA (analyzed by qPCR) in CCL210 cells by FGF2 stimulation in the presence and absence of actinomycin D. (B) Representative Western blot (from 1 of 3 independent experiments) of FOXM1 expression in CCL210 cells after 24 hours of treatment with and without FGF2. (C) qPCR analysis of FOXM1 mRNA expression in IPF and nonfibrotic fibroblasts treated for 48 hours with and without FGF2; cells from a given patient-derived line are denoted by a distinct numeral, and mean ± SEM relative values are depicted below the graphs. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. no FGF2 control, 2-tailed paired t test. (D) Basal proliferation of fibroblasts from lungs of patients with IPF and control nonfibrotic lungs assayed by the CyQUANT NF Cell Proliferation Assay at 72 hours after culture. For C and D, values are expressed relative to those of normal fibroblasts. (E) Expression of cell cycle–regulated genes CCND1, CCNB1, PLK1, and BIRC5 determined by qPCR in CCL210 cells transfected with FOXM1 overexpression plasmid or control plasmid. (F and G) Effect of 24-hour pretreatment with FOXM1 or control (Cont) siRNA on FGF2-induced expression of FOXM1 (F) and cell cycle–regulated genes (G) as determined by qPCR. (H and I) Effect of treatment with 2.5 μM Sio A on FGF2-induced expression of FOXM1 (H) and cell cycle–regulated genes (I). (J) Effect of Sio A on basal and FGF2-induced cell proliferation, as determined by the CyQUANT NF Cell Proliferation Assay at 72 hours in culture. (K) Effect of Sio A and the known proteasome inhibitor MG132 on proteasome activity in lung fibroblasts, as determined by the 20S proteasome activity assay. For D and J, control value represents fluorescence value of cells initially seeded. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA.

Treatment with FGF2 elicited an increment in FOXM1 expression in nonfibrotic fibroblasts isolated from lungs resected from patients at our institution (Figure 2C) that was similar to its effect on commercially available CCL210 cells (Figure 2A). Although IPF fibroblasts exhibited higher levels of FOXM1 mRNA at baseline than did nonfibrotic controls (Figure 1A), they demonstrated a further increase in response to FGF2 stimulation; however, this increment was significantly (59.4%) less than that seen in nonfibrotic controls (Figure 2C). As noted for basal FOXM1 mRNA expression in Figure 1A, the IPF cells exhibited a greater degree of variation in FGF2-stimulated levels of FOXM1 mRNA expression than did the controls. However, IPF lines with higher levels of FOXM1 demonstrated greater basal proliferation than did IPF lines with lower levels of FOXM1 (Figure 1A), whose proliferation rates were comparable to those of nonfibrotic controls (Figure 2D). A robust positive correlation between FOXM1 expression and proliferation rate for the entire group of patient-derived cell lines is shown in Supplemental Figure 3A.

Studies from various cancer cell lines of predominantly epithelial origin reported that growth factor–induced activation results in FOXM1 autoregulation through stimulation of its own transcription (8). To determine whether FOXM1 is sufficient to drive expression of cell cycle–regulated genes in CCL210 cells, we employed both CMV T7 promoter–driven and adenoviral-driven FOXM1 overexpression (16, 17) (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Indeed, forced overexpression of FOXM1 resulted in transcriptional activation of cell cycle–regulated genes (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4D) and was potentiated by FGF2 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4D). To test specifically whether FOXM1 is necessary for FGF2-induced expression of cell cycle–regulated genes, fibroblasts were transfected with FOXM1 siRNA prior to stimulation with FGF2. The degree of knockdown of basal FOXM1 with 24 hours of siRNA was approximately 56 % (Figure 2F). As compared with control scrambled siRNA, FOXM1 siRNA significantly attenuated the FGF2-induced increase in expression of cell cycle–regulated genes (Figure 2G).

We next tested the effects of Siomycin A (Sio A), an inhibitor of FOXM1 binding to DNA (18), on expression of FOXM1 and FOXM1 target genes as well as proliferation. Preliminary dose-finding experiments demonstrated substantial inhibitory effects of this agent at concentrations of 2.5 and 5 μM, and we employed the 2.5 μM dose in subsequent experiments. Sio A significantly attenuated basal FOXM1 expression in fibroblasts (Figure 2H) as well as the FGF2-induced upregulation of FOXM1 (Figure 2H) and of FOXM1 target genes (Figure 2I). As would be expected, Sio A also markedly reduced proliferation in both unstimulated and FGF2-stimulated fibroblasts (Figure 2J). The 2.5 μM concentration at which Sio A inhibited proliferation as well as expression of FOXM1 and cell cycle–regulated genes in lung fibroblasts was unassociated with demonstrable cytotoxicity (data not shown). Because Sio A has also been reported to inhibit activity of the proteasome (19), we directly examined its effect on proteasome activity in fibroblasts. As a positive control for inhibition in this assay, we employed the known proteasome inhibitor MG132 (20, 21). As expected, MG132 dose dependently inhibited proteasome activity, achieving near-complete inhibition at a concentration of 25 μM (Figure 2K). Although Sio A elicited modest proteasome inhibition at doses of 10 and 25 μM, no such inhibitory activity was observed at 2.5 and 5 μM, the concentrations that were sufficient to inhibit FOXM1 expression and proliferation (22). In parallel experiments with BEAS-2B normal human bronchial epithelial cells, a Sio A dose of approximately 7.5 μM was necessary to inhibit epidermal growth factor–induced proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6H). Together, these data demonstrate that lung fibroblasts are highly sensitive to the cell cycle–inhibitory effects of Sio A and that such effects reflect inhibition of FOXM1 rather than of the proteasome.

FGF2 upregulates FOXM1 expression via a PI3Kα/PDK1/AKT pathway. To elucidate the molecular pathway involved in FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression/activation, we focused on ERK1/2- and AKT-signaling pathways, as both of these kinases were previously reported to activate FOXM1 (23). Indeed, both ERK1/2 and AKT exhibited phosphorylation upon FGF2 stimulation (Figure 3A). Inhibition of ERK1/2 did not prevent FGF2 actions on FOXM1 expression; however, inhibition of AKT or its upstream kinases PI3K and PDK1 markedly reduced FOXM1 expression (Figure 3B). Of the 4 isoforms of the PI3K catalytic subunit p110 (p110α, -β, -γ, and -δ), fibroblasts predominantly expressed PIK3CA (encodes PI3Kα) (Figure 3C), and inhibition of PI3Kα likewise completely blocked FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression (Figure 3D). Forced overexpression of constitutively active AKT (Myr-AKT)(24) upregulated expression of FOXM1 and FOXM1 target genes in fibroblasts (Figure 3E). From these results, we conclude that PI3Kα signaling via PDK1/AKT, but not ERK1/2, mediates FGF2-induced FOXM1 upregulation in lung fibroblasts (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 FGF2 upregulates FOXM1 expression via a PI3K/PDK1/AKT signaling pathway. (A) Representative Western blot (from 1 of 3 independent experiments) showing p-ERK1/2 and p-AKT in CCL210 cells stimulated with FGF2 for 15 minutes and 30 minutes. (B) qPCR analysis of FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression in cells pretreated with 10 μM PI3K inhibitor (LY294002), 1 μM PDK1 inhibitor (GSK 2334470), 5 μM AKT inhibitor (triciribine), or 5 μM ERK1/2 inhibitor (U0126). (C) qPCR analysis of PIK3C isoform expression (relative to that of PIK3CA) in fibroblasts at baseline. (D) qPCR analysis of FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression in cells pretreated with and without 10 μM PI3Kα inhibitor. (E) mRNA expression of FOXM1 and cell cycle–regulated genes CCND1, CCNB1, PLK1, and BIRC5 in cells transfected with a Myr-AKT plasmid or control plasmid. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (F) Schematic illustrating the signaling pathway by which FGF2 induces FOXM1 expression in fibroblasts.

PGE 2 acts as an endogenous brake for FOXM1 expression in lung fibroblasts. Previous studies have identified the endogenous lipid mediator PGE 2 — the predominant prostanoid product of lung fibroblasts (25) — as a negative regulator of lung fibroblast proliferation, acting via its G protein–coupled receptor EP2 and cAMP signaling (26). However, the molecular machinery targeted by PGE 2 -cAMP to exert this inhibitory effect on proliferation remains unclear, and we therefore investigated the possibility that FOXM1 was a target for PGE 2 regulation. Consistent with previous studies (26), exogenous PGE 2 inhibited both basal and FGF2-induced fibroblast proliferation (Figure 4A). In contrast, irreversible inhibition of PGE 2 synthesis with aspirin enhanced basal as well as FGF2-induced fibroblast proliferation (Figure 4A), supporting the conclusion that PGE 2 represents an endogenous brake for lung fibroblast proliferation. Consistent with this role, PGE 2 also inhibited the upregulation of cell cycle–regulated genes induced by FGF2 (Figure 4B). We next examined the effects of PGE 2 on FOXM1 expression and found that PGE 2 significantly reduced basal as well as FGF2-induced FOXM1 mRNA and protein expression (Figure 4, C and D). Similar actions were observed for butaprost (a PGE 2 analog with selective EP2 receptor agonist activity) and the direct adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin (Figure 4E). Consistent with our observations with aspirin on fibroblast proliferation, aspirin treatment enhanced both basal and FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression as well as that of the cell cycle–regulated gene CCNB1 (Figure 4, F and G). From these findings, we conclude that endogenous and exogenous PGE 2 via an EP2/cAMP pathway negatively regulates FOXM1 expression in parallel with its inhibition of lung fibroblast proliferation. We believe that these studies identify PGE 2 as the first endogenous substance recognized as inhibiting FOXM1 activation/expression.

Figure 4 PGE 2 acts as an endogenous brake for FOXM1 expression in lung fibroblasts. (A) Effect of pretreatment for 30 minutes with 0.1 mM aspirin or 0.5 μM PGE 2 on FGF2-induced proliferation in CCL210 cells, as measured using the CyQUANT NF Cell Proliferation Assay at 72 hours. The control value represents the fluorescence value of cells initially seeded. (B and C) qPCR analysis of FGF2-induced expression of cell cycle–regulated genes (B) and FOXM1 (C) in cells pretreated for 30 minutes with and without 0.5 μM PGE 2 . (D) Representative Western blot showing basal and FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression in cells pretreated with and without 0.5 μM PGE 2 . (E) qPCR analysis of FGF2-induced FOXM1 expression in cells pretreated for 30 minutes with and without 10 μM forskolin or 10 μM butaprost. (F and G) Effect of pretreatment for 1 hour with 0.1 mM aspirin on FGF2-induced expression of FOXM1 and CCNB1 evaluated by qPCR (F) and by Western blot (G). Western blots in D and G are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA.

Molecular mechanisms for the inhibitory actions of PGE 2 on FOXM1. PGE 2 has been reported to inhibit FGF2-mediated activation of AKT, and this action was implicated in its ability to inhibit FGF2-mediated migration of human fetal lung fibroblasts (27). We confirmed that PGE 2 exerted a similar inhibitory effect on FGF2-induced AKT phosphorylation in adult CCL210 cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). In view of the critical role of AKT in the induction of FOXM1 in these cells (Figure 3), we anticipated that bypassing the PI3K-PDK1–mediated activation of AKT would overcome such upstream inhibitory effects of PGE 2 on FOXM1 expression. Unexpectedly, forced expression of Myr-AKT failed to rescue the PGE 2 inhibitory actions on expression of FOXM1 (Figure 5A) and FOXM1 target genes (Figure 5B). This suggests the possibility of additional PGE 2 inhibitory mechanisms downstream of AKT phosphorylation/activation. The inhibitory effects of PGE 2 on expression of FOXM1 target genes were even preserved in the face of forced overexpression of FOXM1 (Figure 5C). We therefore considered the possibility that PGE 2 interfered with the binding of FOXM1 to promoter regions of DNA in its target genes. Consistent with our mRNA data (Figure 4B), ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) confirmed that FGF2 stimulation increased the binding of FOXM1 to promoters in its target genes CCNB1, PLK1, and BIRC5; such binding was, however, markedly disrupted by pretreatment with PGE 2 (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 PGE 2 prevents FOXM1 binding to promoters of target genes. (A and B) CCL210 cells transfected with Myr-AKT plasmid for 24 hours and then treated with and without 0.5 μM PGE 2 for an additional 24 hours (A) or 48 hours (B) and analyzed by qPCR for FOXM1 expression (A) and expression of cell cycle–regulated genes CCND1, CCNB1, PLK1, and BIRC5 (B). (C) qPCR analysis of expression of cell cycle–regulated genes in cells transfected with FOXM1 overexpression plasmid for 24 hours and then treated with and without 0.5 μM PGE 2 for an additional 48 hours. (D) Effects of 30-minute pretreatment with and without 0.5 M PGE 2 on FGF2-induced FOXM1 binding to the CCNB1 (left), PLK1 (middle), and BIRC5 (right) promoters, determined by ChIP-qPCR analysis. (E) Western blot analysis of FOXO3A and p-FOXO3A in cells treated for 30 minutes with and without FGF2 and 0.5 μM PGE 2 . The Western blot is representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) Effect of prior transfection for 24 hours with FOXO3A or control siRNA on the ability of 0.5 μM PGE 2 to inhibit CCNB1 mRNA levels in cells expressing Myr-AKT. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA. (G) Schematic illustrating the multiple mechanisms by which PGE 2 inhibits FOXM1 signaling in fibroblasts.

FOXO3A is another FOX family member known to antagonize FOXM1 activity. A recent study showed that IPF fibroblasts display low FOXO3A activity (28), and this is consistent with our findings of high basal FOXM1 expression in fibrotic cells (Figure 1, A and B). The antagonistic ability of FOXO3A requires that it be dephosphorylated and nuclear localized (29). During growth-factor stimulation, AKT-induced phosphorylation of FOXO3A drives it out of the nucleus (30), thus permitting active FOXM1 to bind to DNA. We confirmed that, as expected, stimulation with FGF2 promoted FOXO3A phosphorylation (Figure 5E). Consistent with its ability to diminish phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) (Supplemental Figure 5A), PGE 2 also inhibited FOXO3A phosphorylation (Figure 5E). In parallel with the phosphorylation status of FOXO3A, we also confirmed that FGF2 promoted, while PGE 2 inhibited, its nuclear export (Supplemental Figure 5B). However, such activation of FOXO3A would not be expected to account for the inhibitory actions of PGE 2 that we observed to exist downstream of AKT. Indeed, despite significant knockdown of FOXO3A mRNA and protein (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), only a modest partial abrogation of the inhibitory effect of PGE 2 on Myr-AKT–induced CCNB1 expression was observed (Figure 5F). This suggests some meaningful inhibitory action of PGE 2 on FOXM1 DNA binding that is independent of FOXO3A. A schematic describing the diverse PGE 2 inhibitory mechanisms on FOXM1 expression is presented in Figure 5G.

Additional antifibrotic actions of Sio A and FOXM1 siRNA in TGF-β–induced myofibroblasts. The mesenchymal cells capable of elaborating large quantities of extracellular matrix proteins, such as collagens, that are most implicated in tissue fibrosis are myofibroblasts. These cells are marked by their expression of contractile proteins such as α-SMA and can be differentiated from resident fibroblasts by treatment with the profibrotic substance TGF-β. Pretreatment of CCL210 cells with Sio A (2.5 μM) markedly prevented their TGF-β–induced differentiation into myofibroblasts (reflected by expression and organization into stress fibers of α-SMA) as well as expression of COL1A1 (encoding collagen type 1 α1) (Figure 6, A–C). Pretreatment of fibroblasts with FOXM1 siRNA similarly blunted the induction of ACTA2 (encoding α-SMA) in response to TGF-β stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6A). Not unexpectedly, IPF fibroblasts exhibited higher basal expression of ACTA2 mRNA than did nonfibrotic fibroblasts (Figure 6D). Of note, both FOXM1 siRNA and Sio A were able to reduce basal as well as TGF-β–induced ACTA2 mRNA expression in normal and IPF lines (Figure 6E). Finally, Sio A treatment for 24 hours was also capable of significant reversal of α-SMA expression in myofibroblasts that had been differentiated from fibroblasts by prior treatment with TGF-β for 24 hours (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6B). These findings suggest a requirement of FOXM1 for myofibroblast differentiation. Although expression levels of FOXM1 and ACTA2 were positively correlated in the entire group of patient-derived fibroblast lines, this relationship did not reach significance in our limited sample (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 6 FOXM1 inhibition prevents and reverses TGF-β–induced myofibroblast differentiation and sensitizes myofibroblasts to FasL-induced apoptosis. (A–C) Effects of a 1-hour pretreatment of CCL210 cells with 2.5 μM Sio A (prevention protocol) on TGF-β–induced expression of α-SMA mRNA (A) and protein (B, Western blot; C, immunofluorescence microscopy) as well as collagen I protein (B). (D) Basal levels of ACTA2 mRNA in lung fibroblasts isolated from IPF patients or nonfibrotic controls (n = 5). (E) Effect of transfection with FOXM1 siRNA or scrambled (control) siRNA (for 16 hours) (left) or 30-minute pretreatment with 2.5 μM Sio A (right) on ACTA2 mRNA levels in IPF or control lung fibroblasts (n = 5) stimulated with and without TGF-β for 24 hours. (F) Immunofluorescence microscopic analysis of α-SMA expression in TGF-β–generated myofibroblasts treated with 2.5 μM Sio A for 24 hours (reversal protocol). (G) Effect of transfection with FOXM1 siRNA or scrambled (control) siRNA (for 16 hours) on FasL-induced apoptosis and expression of apoptosis-associated genes FAS, CASP3, and BIRC5 by Western blot analysis of TGF-β–generated myofibroblasts. (H and I) Effects of a 1-hour pretreatment with 2.5 μM Sio A on FasL-induced apoptosis in TGF-β–generated myofibroblasts, as determined by cleaved PARP expression assessed by Western blot (H) and by the frequency of annexin V staining assessed by flow cytometric analysis (I). (J) Effect of Sio A treatment for 24 hours on BIRC5 expression in nonfibrotic control and IPF fibroblasts. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. Images in C and D are representative immunofluorescence images showing α-SMA (green) and DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×200. Western blots in B, G, and H are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA.

We next investigated the ability of inhibition of FOXM1 via FOXM1 siRNA or Sio A to promote apoptosis in myofibroblasts — which are notoriously apoptosis resistant (31, 32). Apoptosis was determined by Western blot analysis of active (cleaved) caspase 3 (CASP3) and cleaved poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), flow cytometric detection of annexin V staining, and morphologic assessment. In parallel, we also measured protein (by Western blot) and mRNA (by qPCR) levels of expression of apoptosis-related genes. siRNA-mediated knockdown of FOXM1 sensitized the myofibroblasts to Fas ligand–induced (FasL-induced) apoptosis (Figure 6G); in parallel, it increased the expression of proapoptotic genes FAS, CASP3, CASP8, APAF1, BID, and BAD, while it suppressed the expression of antiapoptotic BIRC5 (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E, and Figure 6G). Likewise, Sio A also markedly sensitized the myofibroblasts to FasL-induced apoptosis (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6F). Moreover, Sio A by itself was sufficient to induce a modest but significant degree of apoptosis in myofibroblasts (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6F). In parallel, and consistent with FOXM1 siRNA data, Sio A treatment also increased the expression of FAS and reduced expression of antiapoptotic BIRC5 (Supplemental Figure 6G and Figure 6J). We found a significant positive relationship between FOXM1 expression and BIRC5 expression in the entire group of patient-derived fibroblast lines (Supplemental Figure 3C). Taken together, the results shown in Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 6 demonstrate a previously unrecognized role for FOXM1 in both differentiation and apoptosis resistance of myofibroblasts. Notably, however, this essential role of FOXM1 in myofibroblast maintenance is independent of any direct induction of FOXM1 by TGF-β (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Deletion of FOXM1 in activated fibroblasts protects from bleomycin-induced fibrosis. Since our in vitro findings provide evidence for upregulated expression of and pleiotropic phenotypic roles for FOXM1 in fibrotic fibroblasts, we next sought to determine the importance of fibroblast FOXM1 in fibrogenesis in vivo. To do so, we engineered mice harboring a fibroblast-specific conditional deletion of FOXM1. We verified that Cre was induced and FOXM1 was deleted in 4-hydroxy tamoxifen–treated lung fibroblasts isolated from these mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In addition, these fibroblasts exhibited a reduction in Acta2 expression in response to TGF-β (Supplemental Figure 7C), consistent with our prior observations with FOXM1 siRNA and Sio A treatment of normal fibroblasts (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A). We next evaluated these mice in a well-characterized model of bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis. As shown in Figure 7A, tamoxifen was administered i.p. 3 days prior to the single oropharyngeal dose of bleomycin (on day 0) and every 3 days thereafter from day 0 to day 18 to both FOXM1fl/fl Col1a2-Cre-ER(T)+/0 (fibroblast-specific knockout) and Col1a2-Cre-ER(T)+/0 (control) mice. Tamoxifen-induced expression of Cre in the lungs of FOXM1fl/fl Col1a2 mice was confirmed by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 7D). As expected, bleomycin administration to control mice resulted in infiltration and obliteration of alveolar spaces, as evident from morphologic evaluation (Figure 7B) and reflected in the increased Ashcroft score (Figure 7C). It also elicited a significant increase in lung hydroxyproline content (Figure 7D), a measure of collagen deposition. Conditional fibroblast-specific FOXM1-knockout mice showed no changes in lung morphology and integrity when given saline. However, after bleomycin administration, these mice showed a significantly reduced degree of alveolar infiltration (Figure 7B) and obliteration, as measured by the Ashcroft score (Figure 7C). They also exhibited a significant reduction in collagen deposition, as reflected by hydroxyproline measurement (Figure 7D). Furthermore, lung tissue from the fibroblast-specific FOXM1-knockout mice demonstrated a significant reduction in expression of mRNA encoding the fibrotic markers Acta2, Col1a1, Tgfb1, and connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf) (Figure 7, E–H).

Figure 7 Fibroblast-specific deletion of FOXM1 in a prevention protocol protects mice from bleomycin-induced fibrosis. (A) Schematic illustrating the timelines for in vivo administration of tamoxifen and bleomycin and determination of experimental end points in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis. (B) Digital images of Masson’s trichrome staining for collagen deposition (blue) at day 21. Original magnification, ×200. Scale bars: 500 μm. (C–H) Effect of conditional fibroblast-specific FOXM1 deletion in mice treated with and without bleomycin, as reflected by changes in the Ashcroft histology score (C), lung hydroxyproline content (D), and the mRNA expression of fibrotic markers (Acta2, Col1a1, Ctgf, and Tgfb1) (E–H). In C–H, each symbol represents an individual mouse. Values in each group represent results from 2 pooled independent experiments with a total of 5 to 8 mice per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

The bleomycin model is well recognized as involving acute inflammation and lung injury within the first few days following bleomycin administration, which wanes by days 7 through 10 and is followed by a fibrotic phase evolving over days 14 through 28. In order for this model to have translational applicability to the treatment of patients who already manifest fibrotic lung disease on clinical presentation, it is necessary to test the efficacy of intervention applied exclusively during the fibrotic phase (33). Therefore, rather than tamoxifen administration beginning 3 days prior to bleomycin administration (Figure 7), we also tested the effect of delaying the initiation of tamoxifen administration to day 9 after bleomycin administration, with additional doses every 3 days from day 12 to day 18 to both FOXM1fl/fl Col1a2-Cre-ER(T)+/0 (fibroblast-specific knockout) and Col1a2-Cre-ER(T)+/0 (control) mice (Figure 8A). Delayed administration of tamoxifen to bleomycin-treated conditional fibroblast-specific FOXM1-knockout mice resulted in a significant reduction in alveolar infiltration (Figure 8B), alveolar obliteration as measured by the Ashcroft score (Figure 8C), and collagen deposition as reflected by hydroxyproline measurement (Figure 8D). Indeed, the degree of abrogation of these indices of bleomycin-induced fibrosis was comparable to that afforded by initiation of tamoxifen in the pretreatment protocol (Figure 7). Lung tissue from these mice also demonstrated a significant reduction in expression of mRNA encoding the fibrotic markers Acta2 and Tgfb1 (Figure 8, E and F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that FOXM1 in fibroblasts is necessary for the development of lung fibrosis and that even delaying its deletion from fibroblasts to the fibrotic phase is sufficient to result in marked protection from fibrosis.

Figure 8 Fibroblast-specific deletion of FOXM1 in a therapeutic protocol protects mice from bleomycin-induced fibrosis. (A) Schematic illustrating the timelines for in vivo administration of bleomycin and delayed administration of tamoxifen and determination of experimental end points in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis. (B) Digital images of Masson’s trichrome staining for collagen deposition (blue) at day 21. Original magnification, ×200. Scale bars: 500 μm. (C–F) Effect of delayed fibroblast-specific FOXM1 deletion in mice treated with and without bleomycin, as reflected by changes in the Ashcroft histology score (C), lung hydroxyproline content (D), and the expression of fibrotic markers Acta2 (E) and Tgfb1 (F) mRNA. In C–F, each symbol represents an individual mouse. Values in each group represent results from 2 pooled independent experiments with a total of 5 to 8 mice per group. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

In vivo treatment with Sio A protects mice from bleomycin-induced fibrosis. To translate the above findings to a more tractable therapeutic context, we asked whether pharmacologic inhibition of FOXM1 with Sio A was able to ameliorate bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis in WT C57BL/6 mice. To preserve translational utility as discussed above, we limited administration of Sio A to the early fibrotic phase (days 9 and 12) (Figure 9A). The dose of Sio A utilized was based on unpublished murine toxicity data available at the NCI Developmental Therapeutics Program database (https://dtp.cancer.gov/dtpstandard/servlet/InvivoScreen?testshortname=Tumor+B1+%28ip%29+in+02&searchtype=NSC&searchlist=285116) and on published antitumor effects of a related compound (34). As expected, and as previously demonstrated in Figures 7 and 8, bleomycin administration resulted in infiltration and obliteration of alveolar spaces (Figure 9B) reflected in the increased Ashcroft score (Figure 9C) as well as a significant increase in lung hydroxyproline content (Figure 9D), indicative of exaggerated collagen deposition. Treatment with Sio A alone had no effect on any of the measured end points. However, delayed treatment with Sio A significantly attenuated the alveolar infiltration/obliteration (Figure 9, B and C) and the increment in lung hydroxyproline (Figure 9D) and Acta2 mRNA (Figure 9E) in bleomycin-injured mice assessed at both day 14 and day 21. In addition, the increase in active TGF-β detected in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid of bleomycin-injured mice on days 14 and 21 was significantly attenuated with Sio A treatment (Figure 9F). Since Sio A has been reported to cause apoptosis in malignant epithelial cells (22), we evaluated its effects at a concentration of 2.5 μM on apoptosis in murine lung epithelial cells (MLE-12). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8A, treatment with Sio A alone was not sufficient to elicit generation of cleaved PARP. Moreover, Sio A failed to potentiate the effect of FasL on PARP cleavage. Thus, Sio A at this concentration lacked the enhancing effects on apoptosis in epithelial cells that it exerted in fibroblasts (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 6). Next, we assessed the effects of Sio A on alveolar cell apoptosis in vivo using IHC staining for CASP3 on sections of lungs harvested on day 14 from control or Sio A–treated mice following saline or bleomycin challenge. As shown in Supplemental Figure 8B, Sio A administration did not increase the number of CASP3-positive cells. Because of the potential of Sio A to inhibit the proteasome (19), we also measured proteasome activity in lung homogenates harvested at day 14 from control or Sio A–treated mice following saline or bleomycin challenge. As shown in Figure 9G, bleomycin increased lung proteasome activity, as has been reported by others (35). However, Sio A administration had no effect on proteasome activity in the lungs of either saline-treated or bleomycin-injured mice. These results demonstrate that global pharmacologic inhibition of FOXM1 with Sio A during the fibrotic phase of response was able to attenuate bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis without causing widespread apoptosis of alveolar cells or detectable proteasome inhibition.