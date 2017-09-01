Stromal cell cadherin-11 regulates adipose tissue inflammation and diabetes

Cadherin-11 is expressed by fibroblasts in adipose tissue. Adipocytes can be separated from the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells that contain the leukocytes and stromal cells after enzymatic digestion of adipose tissue. Surface expression of cadherin-11 was detected by flow cytometry on nonhematopoietic stromal cells in the adipose tissue of WT mice in comparison with cad-11–/– (KO) mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI86881DS1). Given their spindle shape in ex vivo tissue culture and cell-surface markers, we refer here to CD45–Ter119–CD31–Sca-1+PDGFRα+ cells (nonhematopoietic, non–red blood cells, nonendothelial cells) as adipose tissue fibroblasts. This fibroblast population constitutes over 90% of nonhematopoietic CD45– stromal vascular cells, and it includes fibroblasts, mesenchymal stem cells, adipocyte precursors, and preadipocytes. We detected cell-surface expression of cadherin-11 on approximately 10% to 50% of total adipose tissue fibroblasts (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1). Similarly, we found that cadherin-11 was also highly expressed by a fibroblast population of stromal vascular cells (CD45–CD235a–CD31–) in the omentum of obese humans (Figure 1B). Confocal microscopic analysis further confirmed a typical staining pattern of zipper-like adhesion structures of cadherin-11 at adherens junctions between cells in ex vivo stromal vascular cell cultures (Figure 1C) (32). We further analyzed cadherin-11 expression in epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qPCR) and found that its expression was localized to the SVF, but not to mature adipocytes (Figure 1D). Compared with lean mice fed a normal chow diet (ND), cadherin-11 (Cdh11) mRNA expression tended to be higher in high-fat diet–fed (HFD-fed) WT mice, but did not reach significance (Figure 1E). We found that cell-surface cadherin-11 expression on adipose tissue fibroblasts was similar between lean and obese mice (data not shown). Compared with eWAT, cadherin-11 expression was very low, at or below the level of detection in muscle and liver of HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 1E). These data demonstrate that cadherin-11 is expressed on fibroblast populations but not on mature adipocytes, hematopoietic cells, or endothelial cells in the WAT of mice and humans.

Figure 1 Cadherin-11 is expressed by fibroblasts in adipose tissue. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots of cell-surface cadherin-11 (Cad11) expression on CD45–Ter119–CD31–PDGFR+ fibroblasts among SVF cells in eWAT from WT and cad-11–/– mice. (B) Cell-surface cadherin-11 expression on CD45–CD235α–CD31– cells in stromal vascular cells isolated from obese human omentum fat (data from 1 of 3 experiments with similar results are shown). Max, maximum. (C) Confocal microscopic images of cadherin-11 expression (green) at adherens junctions on day-2 ex vivo SVF cell cultures. Cells were costained with phalloidin (actin, red) and DRAQ5 (nucleus, blue). Scale bars: 10 μm and 5 μm (insets). DIC, differential interference contrast. (D) Cdh11 mRNA relative to GAPDH in SVF cells and adipocytes from adipose tissue of WT mice (n = 3) fed a HFD for 5 weeks. (E) Cadherin-11 expression in eWAT, muscle, and liver from WT mice fed a ND or HFD for 5 weeks (n = 5 ND-eWAT, n = 12 HFD-eWAT, n = 10 HFD-muscle, and n = 5 HFD-liver; data are combined from 3 independent experiments).

cad-11–/– mice have reduced adipose tissue inflammation and increased M2 macrophages in diet-induced obesity. The appearance of crown-like structures composed of clusters of M1 macrophages and other inflammatory cells is a hallmark of adipose tissue inflammation in obesity. Following HFD feeding, crown-like structures accumulating macrophages were visualized in adipose tissue by immunofluorescence microscopy with staining for CD68+ and by IHC with staining for F4/80. We found that obese cad-11–/– mice had substantially fewer crown-like structures than did obese WT mice (Figure 2A). In contrast to the smaller number of crown-like structures, we detected a higher percentage and number of total macrophages in obese cad11–/– mice (Figure 2, B and C). However, M2 macrophages (CD301+CD11c–F4/80+CD11b+ cells) were the major macrophage population in adipose tissue from both lean and obese cad-11–/– mice. The percentage of M1 macrophages (CD301–CD11c+F4/80+CD11b+ cells) was significantly decreased, but these percentages were similar in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice compared with that of obese WT mice (Figure 2, B and C). The mRNA expression of M2 macrophage markers such as Arg1, Mrc1, and Il10 was also substantially higher in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice (Figure 2D). These results indicate that there were increased numbers of M2, but not M1, macrophages in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice. Myeloid cell lineage development in bone marrow and monocyte populations (Ly6ChiCXCR3+ and Ly6CloCXCR3+) in peripheral blood appeared normal in the cad-11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). These results suggested that the increased M2 macrophage numbers in cad-11–/– mice were likely a result of the local adipose tissue microenvironment. Taken together, these findings suggested that cad-11–/– fibroblasts may regulate the adipose tissue macrophage phenotype.

Figure 2 Reduced inflammation and increased M2 macrophages in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice. WT and cad-11–/– mice were fed a HFD for 12 weeks, unless otherwise indicated. (A) Representative fluorescence microscopic images with H&E and anti-CD68 macrophage whole-mount staining (scale bars: 20 μm), and IHC with staining for isotype control (Ctl) and F4/80 (scale bars: 10 μm) in eWAT. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis for adipose tissue macrophages in the CD45+ gate of SVF cells (left panel) and the F4/80hiCD11b+ gate of macrophages (right panel). (C) Percentage and number of F4/80hiCD11b+ macrophages (total), CD301+CD11c– macrophages among total macrophages (M2), and CD301–CD11c+ macrophages among total macrophages (M1) in eWAT (n = 4 ND-WT, n = 3 ND-KO, n = 5 HFD-WT, and n = 5 HFD-KO). Data are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. ATMs, adipose tissue macrophages. (D) qPCR analysis of the indicated genes in adipose tissue from mice fed a ND (n = 10 ND-WT and n = 10 ND-KO; pooled from 2 independent experiments) or a HFD (n = 6 HFD-WT and n = 5 HFD-KO; 1 of 3 independent experiments) for 10 weeks. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (C) and unpaired Student’s t test (D).

IL-13 expression is higher in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice. To determine whether cadherin-11 deficiency is responsible for M2 macrophage differentiation, we examined bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) treated with conditioned medium from ex vivo cultures of adipose tissue from either WT or cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD. Under these conditions, BMDMs cultured with cad-11–/– adipose tissue–derived conditioned medium (KO-ATCM) expressed higher levels of mRNA for M2 macrophage–associated markers (Mrc1, Arg1, and Il10), but not M1 macrophage–associated markers (Tnf and iNOS), compared with WT adipose tissue–derived conditioned medium (WT-AT-CM) (Figure 3A). The results using WT BMDMs were consistent with our previous analyses of increased expression of the M2 markers Arg1, Mrc1, and Il10, but no changes in the M1 macrophage markers Tnf or iNOS in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice (Figure 2D). These data indicate that M2 macrophage differentiation is mediated by soluble factor(s) in cad-11–/– adipose tissue.

Figure 3 The levels of IL-13 produced by ILC2s are significantly higher in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice than in that of WT mice. (A) qPCR analysis of pro- and antiinflammatory genes in BMDMs cultured in AT-CM for 3 days. For each experiment, AT-CM was obtained from the adipose tissue of WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 5 weeks (n = 3 HFD-WT and n = 3 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) BMDMs were untreated or predifferentiated into either M1 or M2 macrophages. After direct coculturing with fibroblasts derived from adipose tissue of WT or cad-11–/– mice, the percentage of surface CD206+ BMDMs was analyzed by flow cytometry (data from 1 of 3 experiments with similar results are shown, and in each experiment, different fibroblast lines derived from WT or cad-11–/– mice were used). (C and D) Comparison of mRNA levels of Il13 and Il4 in adipose tissue from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a ND (C, n = 5 ND-WT and n = 5 ND-KO) or a HFD (D, left graph: n = 10 HFD-WT and n = 9 HFD-KO; D, right graph: n = 10 HFD-WT and n = 6 HFD-KO; data were pooled from 2 independent experiments). (E) IL-13 protein in adipose tissue from HFD-fed mice was detected by ELISA (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 5 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) Il13 mRNA expression in SVF cells and adipocytes fractioned after digestion of adipose tissue from HFD-fed mice (n = 4 WT-SVF, n = 6 KO-SVF, n = 5 WT-adipocytes, and n = 7 KO-adipocytes; data were pooled from 2 independent experiments). (G) Representative flow cytometric analysis of ILC2s in adipose tissue. (H) Percentage of ILC2s among CD45+ lymphocytes in adipose tissue of WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 5 weeks (n = 10 WT and n = 7 KO; data were pooled from 2 independent experiments). (I) mRNA levels of Il13 and Il5 in flow-isolated ILC2s from adipose tissue of WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks (n = 3 HFD-WT and n = 3 HFD-KO). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A, B, D–F, H, and I).

To confirm that fibroblasts in cad-11–/– adipose tissue mediate macrophage differentiation, we prepared cocultures of adipose tissue–derived fibroblasts with BMDMs in vitro. WT and cad-11–/– fibroblasts showed similar effects on the levels of CD206, a M2 macrophage marker expressed in BMDMs (Figure 3B), suggesting that cad-11–/– fibroblasts do not directly produce soluble factor(s) for macrophage polarization into M2 macrophages. However, cad-11–/– fibroblasts significantly enhanced the surface expression of CD206 on BMDMs predifferentiated into M2 macrophages (Figure 3B), which suggested that cad-11–/– fibroblasts promote the M2 macrophage phenotype instead of initiating M2 macrophage polarization.

Next, we examined IL-13 and IL-4, factors that are well known in M2 macrophage differentiation. The levels of both IL-13 and IL-4 were similar in adipose tissue of lean WT and cad-11–/–mice, with a slight trend toward higher Il13 levels in cad-11–/– adipose tissue (Figure 3C). However, Il13 mRNA expression was significantly higher in the adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice compared with mRNA levels in similarly obese WT mice (Figure 3D). Higher IL-13 expression at the protein level was confirmed by ELISA in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice (Figure 3E). The higher levels of Il13 in cad-11–/– adipose tissue were detected in SVF cells, but not in adipocytes (Figure 3F). These results suggested that higher expression of IL-13 in obese cad-11–/– adipose tissue induces M2 macrophage differentiation.

ILC2s are activated in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice. Since IL-13 is predominantly produced by ILC2s in adipose tissue (9), we compared ILC2s in adipose tissue of obese WT and cad-11–/– mice (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3A). Indeed, we found that ILC2 numbers were significantly higher in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice than in that of WT mice fed a HFD (Figure 3H). Consistent with the lack of expression of cadherin-11 on CD45+ cells shown in Supplemental Figure 1, ILC2s lacked expression of cadherin-11 (data not shown). Furthermore, Il13 expression was markedly higher in flow-sorted ILC2s from adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– compared with ILC2s from obese WT mice (Figure 3I). This suggests that the expansion and activation of ILC2s are responsible for the increased IL-13 production observed in obese cad-11–/– adipose tissue. Il5 expression by flow-sorted ILC2s was similar in WT and cad-11–/– mice (Figure 3I), which is consistent with there being similar numbers of eosinophils and similar levels of Il4 expression in obese WT and cad-11–/– adipose tissue (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, lean cad-11–/– mice had a higher percentage of eosinophils in adipose tissue than did WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3B), which may influence the increased M2 macrophage phenotype in lean cad-11–/– mice. Together, the data suggested that ILC2-derived IL-13 mediates M2 macrophage differentiation in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice.

Cad-11–/– fibroblasts produce IL-33 and are expanded in adipose tissue of obese mice. Next, we determined the mechanism by which cad-11–/– fibroblasts mediate ILC2 activation. ILC2s are activated by IL-33, TSLP, and IL-25. Among these, the ST2 ligand IL-33 is known to induce ILC2 expansion in adipose tissue (9, 33). Our qPCR analysis showed that, compared with CD45+ cells, nonhematopoietic cells are the main cells expressing IL-33 (Supplemental Figure 4A). In lean mice, Il33 mRNA appeared slightly higher in the adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice compared with that of WT mice, but did not reach significance (Supplemental Figure 4B). However, Il33 mRNA and protein expression levels were markedly higher in the adipose tissue of HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice than in that of WT mice (Figure 4A). Further, the levels of Tslp, but not Il25, were also increased in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). The increased expression of Il33 was detected in SVF cells, not adipocytes (Figure 4B). qPCR for Il33 in flow-isolated PDGFRα+ fibroblasts revealed that fibroblasts from adipose tissue of obese WT and cad-11–/– mice expressed similar levels of Il33 and other ligands (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D). To our surprise, however, there was a significant increase in the number of PDGFRα+ fibroblasts in obese cad-11–/– adipose tissue compared with that detected in obese WT mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4E). PDGFRα+ fibroblasts were also present at slightly higher levels in adipose tissue of lean cad-11–/– mice (Figure 4D), which was consistent with the slightly higher level of IL-33 expression in adipose tissue of lean cad-11–/– mice compared with that of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Therefore, we found that the basis for the increased levels of IL-33 resulted not from the amount made per cell in cad-11–/– versus WT fibroblasts, but rather from the significantly higher number of adipose tissue fibroblasts in cad-11–/– mice. We determined whether cad-11–/– PDGFRα+ fibroblasts were increased as a result of a higher proliferation rate. After 5 weeks of HFD feeding, the proliferation rate of cad-11–/– PDGFRα+ fibroblasts (1.992% ± 0.4062%) was significantly lower than that of WT PDGFRα+ fibroblasts (3.528% ± 0.42%) (Supplemental Figure 4F). However, during the first week of the HFD, compared with WT mice (8.014% ± 0.9219%), a significantly higher percentage of PDGFRα+ fibroblasts in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice (23.03% ± 3.840 %) consisted of proliferating BrdU+ cells (Figure 4, E and F). These results suggested that the increased number of PDGFRα+ fibroblasts in adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice results from a higher proliferation rate at the early stage of HFD feeding.

Figure 4 PDGFRα+ fibroblast expansion accounts for higher expression of IL-33 in cad-11–/– adipose tissue. (A) IL-33 expression in adipose tissue of WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 5 weeks (left graph: n = 9 HFD-WT and n = 9 HFD-KO, pooled from 2 independent experiments; right graph: n = 7 HFD-WT and n = 10 HFD-KO, pooled from 2 independent experiments). (B) Il33 mRNA expression in SVF cells and adipocytes isolated from adipose tissue of mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks (n = 4 WT-SVF, n = 6 KO-SVF, n = 5 WT-adipocytes, and n = 7 KO-adipocytes, pooled from 2 independent experiments). (C) Il33 mRNA expression in adipose tissue and flow-isolated PDGFRα+ fibroblasts (n = 5 WT-eWAT, n = 5 KO-eWAT, n = 5 WT-PDGFRα+, and n = 5 KO-PDGFRα+). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Percentage of PDGFRα+ fibroblasts in SVF cells from mice fed a ND or HFD for 5 weeks (n = 4 ND-WT, n = 4 ND-KO, n = 5 HFD-WT, and n = 5 HFD-KO). Results are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. (E) Representative flow cytometric plots of BrdU uptake in PDGFRα+ fibroblasts from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 1 week. (F) Percentage of BrdU+ cells among PDGFRα+ fibroblasts (n = 5 ND-WT, n = 5 ND-KO). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A–D and F).

Deficiency of cadherin-11 improves insulin resistance and hepatic steatosis in obesity. Reduced crown-like structures, higher levels of Th2 cytokines, and increased numbers of M2 macrophages all indicated a substantial reduction in inflammation in the adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice. Thus, we determined whether cadherin-11–expressing fibroblasts modulate metabolic phenotypes in diet-induced obese mice. WT and cad-11–/– mice showed no significant differences in daily food intake (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, cad-11–/– mice gained BW quickly in the beginning of the HFD, but their BW became similar to that of WT mice with continued HFD feeding (Figure 5, A and B). A trend toward increased fat pad weight was seen in cad-11–/– mice (Figure 5C). Compared with WT mice, HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice showed similar adiposity, but, surprisingly, glucose tolerance tests (GTTs) and insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) showed that cad-11–/– mice were nearly completely protected from obesity-induced glucose intolerance (Figure 5D). Note that glucose tolerance was confirmed in cad-11–/– littermates compared with WT mice, suggesting that the improved glucose tolerance in obese cad-11–/– mice resulted from the absence of cadherin-11, and not from potential genetic background differences (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition, after 10 weeks of HFD feeding, cad-11–/– mice had weight gain similar to that of WT mice but still maintained nearly normal glucose tolerance (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). The homeostatic model assessment insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) index and serum insulin levels also confirmed insulin sensitivity in the obese cad-11–/– mice (Figure 5, F and G). Serum levels of adiponectin and FGF21 were also markedly higher in HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Cadherin-11–/– deficiency protects obese mice from poor glycemic control. WT and cad-11–/– mice were fed a HFD for 5 weeks, unless otherwise indicated. (A) BW of mice on a HFD (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 4 HFD-KO). Data are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. EchoMRI analysis for (B) BW and (C) lean and fat mass (n = 7 ND-WT, n = 5 ND-KO, n = 5 HFD-WT, and n = 4 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) GTTs and ITTs for WT and cad-11–/– mice fasted overnight for the GTT (n = 9 HFD-WT and n = 8 HFD-KO) and fasted 4 hours for the ITT (n = 4 HFD-WT and n = 5 HFD-KO). Data are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. (E) GTTs for littermates of WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 5 weeks (n = 7 HFD-WT, n = 7 HFD-Het, and n = 5 HFD-KO). Het, heterozygous. (F) HOMA-IR index. (G) Serum levels of insulin (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 5 HFD-KO), adiponectin, and FGF21 (n = 8–9 per group, pooled from 2 independent experiments). (H) Serum levels of FFA (n = 10 per group) and TG (n = 17–18 per group, pooled from 3 independent experiments). Serum factor analyses were done separately with serum samples collected from 3 independent experiments. (I) Representative image of livers and graph showing liver weights for WT and cad-11–/– mice (n = 10 per group, combined from 2 independent experiments). (J) Representative H&E staining of liver sections from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks. Scale bars: 100 μm. (K) TLC analyses of nonpolar lipids isolated from livers of obese WT and cad-11–/– mice. Arrow indicates the TG-specific bands as determined by the TG standards (STD) on the TLC plate. Graph shows ImageJ densitometric analysis of TLC-resolved TG (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 5 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (L) Analysis of ALT activity in serum collected from mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks (n = 7 HFD-WT and n = 6 HFD-KO, combined from 2 independent experiments). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A–C, F–I, K, and L) and 2-way ANOVA, for WT and cad-11–/– mice (D and E).

Consistent with these healthy adipocyte functions and insulin sensitivity, we found lower free fatty acids (FFA) and triglycerides (TG) in the serum of HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice (Figure 5H). In addition, livers from obese cad-11–/– mice weighed significantly less (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5E) and had markedly fewer lipid droplets than did livers from obese WT mice (Figure 5J). TLC analyses confirmed that liver TG content was significantly lower in cad-11–/– mice than in WT mice fed a HFD, as quantified by the density of the TLC bands (Figure 5K). Analysis of fatty acid biosynthetic genes in liver showed that mRNA levels of ATP citrate lyase (Acl) and fatty acid synthase (Fasn), but not acetyl-CoA carboxylase 1 (Acc), were decreased in obese cad-11–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5F). This suggests that de novo lipogenesis was lower and probably contributed to less fat accumulation in the livers of obese cad-11–/– mice. Serum ALT analysis, which measures liver damage (Figure 5L), confirmed that the livers of obese cad-11–/– mice were healthier. In fact, the ALT activity was comparable to that seen in lean WT mice (data not shown). Consistent with improved glucose tolerance, compared with WT mice, we observed significantly improved insulin action in adipose tissue, liver, and muscle of obese cad-11–/– mice, as shown by a greater level of phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) following insulin administration in vivo (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). These findings show that cad-11–/– mice have healthy adipose tissue function and markedly less obesity-induced hepatic steatosis and glucose intolerance in diet-induced obesity compared with WT mice.

cad-11–/– mice have significantly less adipose tissue fibrosis. Unresolved chronic inflammation often contributes to tissue fibrosis mediated by fibroblasts and myofibroblasts. Thus, we determined whether cad-11–/– adipose tissue is protected from obesity-induced adipose tissue fibrosis. We found that TGF-β (Tgfb) mRNA expression was markedly lower in obese adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice than in that of WT mice (Figure 6A), which was consistent with histological analysis of obese adipose tissue that showed significantly less collagen deposition (trichrome-positive blue– or Sirius red–colored areas) in HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6A). We also found that the expression of several key collagen genes, Col3a1, Col6a2, and Col6a3, was significantly lower in adipose tissue from obese cad-11–/– mice (Figure 6C). To determine whether PDGFRα+ fibroblasts were responsible for the collagen expression in adipose tissue, PDGFRα+ fibroblasts were isolated either by flow cytometry or magnetic beads and found to be the predominant cells producing collagen in adipose tissue. The expression of Col3a1, Col4a1, and Col6a3 was substantially lower in cad-11–/– PDGFRα+ fibroblasts than in WT PDGFRα+ fibroblasts, whereas CD45+ cells showed similar expression levels of these collagens (Figure 6D). In particular, the lower expression levels of Col3a1 and Col6a3 by cad-11–/– PDGFRα+ fibroblasts were consistent with the lower levels of their total mRNA expression in cad-11–/– adipose tissue. These results suggest that both reduced inflammation and lower collagen production by fibroblasts result in less fibrosis in adipose tissue of obese cad-11–/– mice. Interestingly, adipose tissue from obese cad-11–/– mice showed a clearly different morphology from that of obese WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Previous reports have noted that adipocytes can be larger in a flexible and less rigid adipose tissue extracellular matrix (ECM) environment (34, 35). Correspondingly, we found an increased percentage of larger adipocytes in HFD-fed cad-11–/– mice than in WT mice (Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, adipocytes in cad-11–/– adipose tissue expressed healthy adipokines such as FGF21 and adiponectin (Figure 6G). Together, these data suggested that lower collagen production, particularly of COL3 and COL6, prevents adipose tissue fibrosis following HFD feeding in cad-11–/– mice. This likely maintains ECM flexibility and allows adipocytes to grow larger, without the mechanical tension and rupture that contribute to inflammation in obese adipose tissue.

Figure 6 Less fibrotic adipose tissue of cad-11–/– mice contains healthy adipocytes in obesity. (A) mRNA expression of Tgfb in obese adipose tissue of WT and cad-11–/– mice (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 7 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B) Representative Masson’s trichrome staining of adipose tissue from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (insets). The percentage of blue-colored trichrome-positive staining of the adipose tissue (AT) area was measured with ImageJ (15 images were taken from HFD-WT [n = 3]; 11 images were taken from HFD-KO [n = 4] mice). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) qPCR analysis of collagens in adipose tissue (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 7 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) qPCR analysis of flow-isolated PDGFRα+ fibroblasts and CD45+ cells (n = 3 HFD-WT and n = 3 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E) Size distribution of adipocytes. (F) Average size of adipocytes. Adipocyte size was measured by ImageJ in H&E-stained adipose tissue from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 5 weeks (46 images were taken from HFD-WT [n = 4]; 44 images were taken from HFD-KO [n = 6] mice). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) qPCR analysis of adiponectin and FGF21 in adipose tissue and isolated adipocytes from WT and cad-11–/– mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks (n = 5 HFD-WT and n = 7 HFD-KO). Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (A–D, F, and G).

Blockade of cadherin-11 significantly improves glycemic control in obese WT mice. The remarkable protection from HFD-induced glucose intolerance in cad-11–/– mice led us to consider whether targeting stromal cell cadherin-11 might offer a new therapeutic approach for obesity-induced glucose intolerance. Thus, we investigated the therapeutic potential of anti–cadherin-11–blocking mAbs to improve glucose tolerance in obesity. HFD-fed WT mice were divided into 2 equal groups on the basis of their BWs (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Compared with isotype control mouse IgG1 (mIgG1) Ab treatment, 2 or 3 weeks of anti–cadherin-11–specific Ab (SYN12) treatment in HFD-fed WT mice significantly improved glucose tolerance, as determined by GTT and AUC analysis (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Anti–cadherin-11 Ab treatment did not alter body or fat pad weights in WT mice on a HFD (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A), which confirmed that the improved glucose tolerance in both cad-11–/– mice and anti–cadherin-11–treated WT mice was independent of BW. Consistent with the results in obese cad-11–/– mice, anti–cadherin-11 Ab treatment in obese mice also revealed a trend toward increased levels of Il33 and significantly increased levels of Il13, which are known to drive ILC2 and M2 macrophages, along with decreased Col6a3 expression in adipose tissue compared with levels detected in control obese WT mice (Figure 7, C–E). Further, anti–cadherin-11 Ab treatment significantly decreased liver weights in obese WT mice (Figure 7F). Importantly, these 2- to 3-week-long Ab treatment studies suggested that the beneficial metabolic phenotype is mediated by the interference of cadherin-11 interactions rather than by developmental effects in cad-11–/– mice. Thus, cadherin-11 may be useful as a stromal cell therapeutic target for treating adipose tissue inflammation, glucose intolerance, and metabolic syndrome in obesity.