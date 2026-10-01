Small populations, big impact: leveraging rare disease gene therapies to benefit millions

Despite early setbacks, viral gene therapy has entered a period marked by clinical successes that have renewed hope for patients living with previously untreatable genetic disorders. A major milestone in the field was the approval of Luxturna by the US FDA in 2017. Luxturna was the first viral gene therapy product for a rare inherited disease, restoring vision in patients with Leber congenital amaurosis after subretinal injection of an AAV containing a functional copy of the retinal enzyme-encoding gene RPE65 (8). Since then, additional AAV-based therapies have attained FDA approval, including Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy. Zolgensma has demonstrated remarkable benefits in terms of survival and motor function, including improving the ability of some treated children to sit, stand, and walk when therapy is administered early (9). More recently, the approval of Otarmeni, which restores hearing in children with otoferlin deficiency–related deafness, further demonstrated the expanding therapeutic potential of viral gene delivery approaches for sensory disorders (10).

Ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies have also achieved major clinical successes. Although the number of approved products remains limited, notable examples for inherited immune disorders include Strimvelis for adenosine deaminase–deficient severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID), which utilizes a γ-retroviral vector (11), and more recently Kresladi for pediatric patients with severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I (LAD-I) using a lentiviral vector (12). Ex vivo HSC gene therapy has also shown transformative benefits in neurodegenerative disorders such as metachromatic leukodystrophy, where Libmeldy provides durable survival and neurological improvements when administered at early stages of disease (13). In addition, the approval of Cavesgy a CRISPR/Cas9-mediated ex vivo HSC therapy for sickle cell disease and β thalassemia marked a milestone for genome editing as a therapeutic modality (14). Unlike gene addition strategies, genome editing enables precise modification of the endogenous genome, offering the potential for more physiologic gene regulation and an improved safety profile. Nevertheless, careful assessment of off-target editing and genomic integrity remains essential to ensure the safety of these therapies.

The histories of these successes underscore the magnitude of the challenges that remain. Each approved therapy represents years of intensive toxicology and pharmacology studies, highly specialized and costly manufacturing processes, and extensive regulatory documentation. The complexity and expense of this pathway render bench-to-bedside translation exceptionally difficult, particularly for rare diseases with small patient populations, and result in considerable cost for the products. As a result, many promising therapeutic concepts lack a conventional business rationale and are then delayed, abandoned, or never initiated despite strong scientific rationale. As an example, despite more than four decades of research and the demonstrated clinical efficacy of HSC gene therapy for ADA-SCID, Orchard Therapeutics discontinued its commercial development efforts in both Europe and the United States due to insufficient commercial viability, and the associated rights were subsequently returned to the originating academic institutions (15).

Accelerating the development and approval of gene therapy products will be critical to expanding their impact. Regulatory programs to expedite therapies for rare diseases, such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the FDA, have helped streamline development. Emerging regulatory innovations, including the Plausible Mechanism Framework, may further shorten timelines by enabling approval based on mechanistic understanding supported by early clinical evidence. Additional innovations are needed to reduce the time and cost required to bring gene therapies to patients. Platform-based manufacturing approaches, umbrella investigational new drug applications, and master clinical trial protocols could enable multiple diseases that share common technologies, manufacturing processes, and development strategies to be evaluated within a unified regulatory framework. Such approaches have the potential to substantially improve development efficiency, lower costs, and expand patient access to transformative genetic medicines. This shift will require acceptance of a risk-based development paradigm, in which prior knowledge from well-characterized drug products can reduce redundant testing while relying on more targeted product-specific safety evaluations.

Perhaps the most extraordinary demonstration of what is possible when science, regulation, and clinical urgency align is the recent case of an infant known as Baby KJ, who received a personalized base-editing therapy within nine months of diagnosis, a timeline that contrasts sharply with the six or more years typically required to advance a gene therapy to the clinic. This unprecedented achievement raises important questions: What infrastructure, regulatory flexibility, and collaborative frameworks enabled this progress? And more importantly, how can such an approach be scaled so that individualized, life-saving therapies become the norm rather than rare exceptions?

These success stories affirm that genetic therapies are no longer a distant promise but an emerging reality. The challenge ahead is not only to replicate these achievements, but to redesign development pathways so that transformative therapies can reach many more patients with rare diseases and to do so within timelines that match the urgency of their needs.