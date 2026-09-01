GLP-1–targeted therapies for alcohol and other substance use disorders: a new era on the horizon?

The expanded landscape of GLP-1RAs, ranging from cardiometabolic and liver diseases to neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, positions this class of medications uniquely within addiction medicine. Beyond improving SUD-related outcomes (e.g., abstinence, reduction in use), GLP-1RAs may simultaneously address the many comorbidities common in people with SUDs, including obesity, sleep disorders, liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and neuropsychiatric disorders. As an example, alcohol is a major contributor to liver diseases, including alcohol-associated liver disease, and metabolic dysfunction and alcohol-associated liver disease. Thus, GLP-1–targeted therapies may represent a much-needed natural bridge between addiction medicine and hepatology (15). Importantly, concerns about unforeseen safety issues during real-world implementation of GLP-1RAs to treat SUDs may be somewhat allayed for at least three reasons. First, these medications are already widely prescribed and, given the high prevalence of SUDs in the general population, many people affected by an SUD are likely taking them for type 2 diabetes and/or obesity. Second, their expanding clinical use may facilitate simultaneous treatment of SUDs and related medical and mental health comorbidities. Third, the available RCT data suggest that GLP-1RA safety profiles in populations with SUDs are comparable to those observed in GLP-1RA RCTs for diabetes and obesity (7–14). If effectiveness for SUDs is confirmed, GLP-1RAs represent an exciting and unprecedented example of drug repurposing and implementation science.

Scientific momentum has accelerated rapidly in studying GLP-1–targeted therapies as promising treatments for SUDs and comorbid conditions, with growing investment from NIH (via its intramural research program, extramural grants, contract-based RCTs), academia, pharmaceutical companies, and other private/philanthropic entities. In tandem, patients taking GLP-1RAs for diabetes or obesity are anecdotally reporting reductions in drinking and/or cigarette smoking and other drug use, which has attracted widespread media and public attention. The net result is an unprecedented opportunity for GLP-1RAs to transform addiction medicine, similar to how selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors advanced treatment of depression and other mood disorders a few decades ago. Longstanding challenges in the field include not only the limited number of approved medications, but also their low uptake by the patient population (16), which is driven by numerous, potentially synergistic, factors: stigma, limited awareness among those affected that effective treatments exist, gaps in clinician education and training, and insufficient structural support within healthcare institutions. The leitmotiv accompanying all these factors is the profound stigma of addiction. GLP-1RAs may help to dismantle this stigma. Public discussion of GLP-1–targeted therapies is already increasing awareness of SUDs as treatable chronic medical conditions and highlighting the existence of both GLP-1RA and non–GLP-1–based pharmacologic treatments alike, including those already approved by the FDA. Moreover, because GLP-1RAs are already widely accepted in clinical practice for type 2 diabetes and obesity, both patients and clinicians may feel more comfortable using them than traditional SUD medications. If proven effective, GLP-1–targeted therapies could substantially increase engagement with evidence-based SUD treatment, expand prescribing beyond specialty settings, and contribute broadly to the destigmatization of addiction and SUDs.

Notably, the exact mechanisms by which GLP-1–targeted therapies may help people with SUDs are still not fully understood. The best-supported mechanism is the ability of GLP-1RAs to reduce the hedonic value not only of food but also of addictive substances by directly and indirectly reducing dopamine transmission in mesolimbic areas related to reward processing (4). More broadly, GLP-1RAs seem to act on neural pathways involved in processing reward, motivation, and elements of wanting and liking that are often implicated as contributing factors in SUDs (4). Additionally, GLP-1 acts on brain areas involved in stress response and emotion regulation (17), which are also critically implicated in the etiology, development, and maintenance of SUDs. This suggests that stress-related and affective mechanisms may also play a role in how GLP-1RAs affect SUD-related outcomes (4, 5). Other mechanisms may include those related to satiety, interoception, taste and smell, neuroprotection, and neuroinflammation (5).