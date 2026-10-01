Clinical trials in a dish: cardiometabolic drug development with biological and digital twins

Technologies. Biological twin platforms span a complementary spectrum of increasing physiological fidelity and decreasing throughput (Figure 2A). 2D monocultures such as iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) or iPSC-derived hepatocytes (iPSC-Heps) provide high-throughput efficiency but lack tissue heterogeneity and architecture. Coculture systems (iPSC-CMs/iPSC-Heps with endothelial cells (ECs), fibroblasts, or immune cells) restore paracrine signaling. 3D organoids and engineered heart tissues (EHTs) provide structural maturation and force generation to effectively model disease phenotypes such as fibrosis and diastolic dysfunction. 3D bioprinting extends this toolbox by spatially depositing patient-derived cardiac, vascular, and hepatic cells into architecturally defined, perfusable tissues with reproducible geometry, thereby enabling scalable fabrication of cardiometabolic biological twins (26–28). While bioprinting provides anatomical geometry, static cultures lack dynamic physiology. Bioreactors advance in vitro disease modeling by combining fluid flow, mechanical stretch, and real-time monitoring to induce scalable tissue maturation (29, 30). Organ-on-chip systems introduce fluid flow, shear, mechanical cues, efficient oxygen exchange, and other factors that mimic the human microenvironment, whereas multiorgan microphysiological systems (MPSs) connect tissues to capture interorgan metabolite relay and allow study of drug response. CMD involves interorgan crosstalk, which can be modeled using an MPS connecting the gut, heart, liver, and adipose tissue to assess oral drug absorption, first-pass hepatic metabolism, and downstream cardiac exposure (31–33). Fidelity rises across this spectrum, but so do cost, variability, and standardization burden. An appropriate platform should be dictated by the context of use, not by maximal complexity.

Figure 2 Biological twin platforms for CMD modeling from patient to population level. (A) Platforms are arranged along axes of throughput and physiological relevance from 2D monoculture and coculture inserts through bioreactors, 3D bioprinting, organoids, and EHTs to organ-on-chip and fully integrated MPSs. Cellular constituents include cardiomyocytes, ECs, hepatocytes, adipocytes, fibroblasts, and immune cells from iPSCs or primary patient sources. Insets show microfluidic chip architecture and gut-heart and gut-liver multiorgan configurations relevant to oral drug absorption, first-pass hepatic metabolism, and downstream cardiac exposure assessment. ALI, air-liquid interface. (B) Organoid village strategy for population-scale biological twin modeling. Patient-derived iPSCs and primary cells obtained from PBMCs and tissue biopsies are stored in a multidonor biobank representing diverse genetic backgrounds and CMD states. These are differentiated into organ-specific organoids and cultured as mixed-donor organoid villages. Single-cell transcriptomics and computational demultiplexing enable population-scale drug response profiling that captures interindividual variability in a single experimental run.

An example of a biological twin for CMD is the metabolically stressed hepatic model (primary hepatocytes or iPSC-Heps), which can be coupled to cardiomyocytes in an MPS to reconstruct the liver/heart signaling axis (34, 35). Another example of a biological twin to assess diabetic cardiac complications is derived from a T2D iPSC-vascularized cardiac organoid under inflammatory stress and hyperglycemic conditions that can be placed on a microelectrode array (MEA) (36, 37). Additionally, a blood vessel-on-chip under lipid and inflammatory stress can serve as the biological twin of microvascular dysfunction (38, 39). Unlike generic assays, biological twins capture patient-specific biology, genetics, and metabolic context, making them powerful platforms to capture drug responses.

Cell and organoid villages. The “village-in-a-dish” approach allows us to study variables of genetic diversity, sex, age, and immunity in the population by pooling, culturing, and differentiating multiple donor iPSC lines in a single dish, then computationally assigning each cell to its donor using single-cell genotyping (Figure 2B) (40, 41). As the iPSC lines share the same medium, batch, and microenvironment in culture, this approach minimizes technical variation and preserves line-specific genetic and epigenetic effects. Organoid villages extend this principle from monolayers to 3D tissues, enabling cellotype–phenotype studies that link genetic and epigenetic effects to function in a tissue-relevant context and can corroborate GWAS and expression quantitative trait locus signals with modest cohorts (42). This capability is directly relevant to CMD drug development. CMD modeling with the village concept allows differentiation of iPSCs into multitissue organoids, including heart, liver, kidney, adipose, and blood vessels. For example, a panel of 68 donor iPSC lines was differentiated into hepatocytes and adipocytes to study the effect of a common noncoding variant at 1p13 (rs12740374) in CMD (43). The investigators found a clear association between the variant and a lipid phenotype in hepatocytes, characterized by higher expression of CELSR2, PSRC1, and SORT1. Mechanistically, increased SORT1 expression was associated with lower LDL-cholesterol, explaining SORT1’s protective effect on LDL-cholesterol secretion and myocardial infarction risk.

Cell/organoid villages also allow testing of drug efficacy and toxicity across diverse donors simultaneously. The outcome represents a remarkable shift from single-patient–scale twins toward population-scale prediction and the provision of the genetically anchored data that population-scale digital twins require. However, there are potential caveats to the implications of this technology, as the lines proliferate differently and can competitively overgrow, so accurate representation is essential for disease modeling (44).

Identifying hidden drug toxicities in CMDs. Testing the long-term safety of CMD drugs in healthy animals commonly misses the cardiovascular toxicities of such compounds in human patients (45). Since CMDs are combined comorbid conditions that affect the liver, gut, adipose, kidney, vasculature, and heart, they create an altered environment that modulates a drug’s effect (46).

For example, MASLD/MASH independently accelerates the risk of CVD events by two- to threefold (47). The endocrine basis of the liver/heart axis has been well characterized and clinically established, and it works bidirectionally (48, 49). Whereas the MASH liver drives cardiac remodeling, reduced cardiac output in HF combined with reduced ejection fraction causes hypoperfusion and ischemia in the liver (50, 51). Elevated right-sided filling pressures produce congestive hepatopathy, which impairs hepatic drug metabolism and synthetic function (52, 53). Moreover, hepatokines alter heart function, with FGF21 exerting an antifibrotic effect and improving metabolic parameters (54), SAA1/4 amplifying cardiac inflammation (55), and Factor XI activating cardioprotective BMP/SMAD1/5 signaling and protecting against HF with preserved ejection fraction–induced (HFpEF-induced) fibrotic remodeling (56). Hepatocyte-derived extracellular vesicles carrying miRNAs are also reported to regulate cardiac lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function (57). These factors indicate the possibility of liver-derived cardiotoxic mediators that are not measured by current standard preclinical assays.

Finally, decreased CYP450 expression, depleted mitochondrial function, and accelerated lipid deposition can dampen the overall drug metabolism potential of the MASH liver (58). Multiple studies have shown that CYP3A4 expression and enzymatic activity are reduced in the setting of MASH, implying variability in drug exposure across the polypharmacy-dense CMD and CVD landscape (59, 60). Indeed, a drug that is metabolized into a cardio-inert compound in a healthy liver can, in MASH, be only partially metabolized, accumulating in the heart as an alternate metabolite that blocks the human ether-à-go-go–related gene (hERG) channel activity and causes arrhythmia (61). Similarly, in the healthy liver, the gastroprokinetic drug cisapride is converted to norcisapride, but in the setting of hepatic CYP3A4 deficiency, the unmetabolized parent compound escapes the hepatic circulation and flows directly into the connected cardiac compartment (62).

These types of hidden toxicities can be tested for in a liver/heart MPS with a potential disease-state human liver component (Figure 3A) (63). Oleaga et al. developed a microfluidic platform that includes a coculture of iPSC-CMs and primary hepatocytes and assessed the platform’s ability to detect liver metabolite–mediated cardiac toxicity of two known drugs: cyclophosphamide and terfenadine (34). Both drugs showed metabolite-mediated cardiotoxic effects. Another MPS including four organs (heart, liver, muscle, and neurons) was developed to assess the effects of five drugs (atorvastatin, valproic acid, doxorubicin, N-acetyl-m-aminophenol, and acetaminophen) and a control compound on different organs. Liver toxicity was reported for all tested drugs except for N-acetyl-m-aminophenol, consistent with the literature; cardiotoxicity was mainly observed with doxorubicin (64). A cardiac-only platform treated with propranolol demonstrated a dose-dependent reduction in beating rate of 10% to 40%. By contrast, a cardiac-liver platform treated with the same drugs did not show a significant increase in heart rate due to drug metabolism by hepatocytes that produced metabolites that were inactive or less active in the heart (63, 65). These studies illustrate the requirements for a multitissue-integrated in vitro system to study drug response, efficacy, and toxicity of CMD candidate drugs. Notably, most MPS run for days to a few weeks, so chronic toxicity currently can only be inferred rather than directly measured.

Figure 3 Detecting cardiotoxicity, proarrhythmia risk, and microvascular dysfunction under cardiometabolic stress. (A) Liver-heart MPS for metabolite-mediated cardiotoxicity detection. Drugs administered to metabolically stressed hepatic organoids generate disease-specific metabolites delivered via microfluidic flow to the cardiac compartment. Cardiac readouts include calcium transient amplitude, contractility, viability, troponin release, and oxidative injury markers. (B) Integrated heart/liver axis arrhythmia risk assessment combining MEA recording with the CiPA framework. Drugs administered to MASH-stressed hepatocytes generate disease-specific metabolites delivered to iPSC-CMs simultaneously exposed to glucotoxic and lipotoxic stress. MEA captures CiPA readouts of altered field potential, beat rate variability, action potential duration (APD) morphology, and early afterdepolarization. In silico action potential modeling using ion channel binding kinetics integrates with MEA data to generate mechanistic proarrhythmia risk scores, capturing metabolite-mediated and disease state–amplified arrhythmia risk beyond the resolution of standard hERG testing. (C) Four converging disease processes — insulin resistance (IR)/T2D (advanced glycation end product/receptor for advanced glycation end products [RAGE] accumulation), lipotoxicity (free fatty acids, ROS), hypertension (pressure overload), and dyslipidemia/inflammation (LDL, cytokines) — impair eNOS coupling, reduce NO bioavailability, and cause coronary microvascular rarefaction and reduced coronary flow reserve. NAM platforms address the following endpoints: heart-on-chip (iPSC-CM/ECs/fibroblasts [FBs]) for microvascular tone, EHT under mechanical stretch for hypertensive remodeling, and vascularized cardiac organoids for diastolic relaxation kinetics. Clinical translational outputs include myocardial fibrosis, diastolic dysfunction, and exercise intolerance (146–148). LV pressure, left ventricular pressure.

Arrhythmia risk assessment. Drug-induced arrhythmia is a major cardiac safety concern for all drug development programs. CMDs amplify the proarrhythmic susceptibility in patients (66, 67). For example, T2D induces cardiac electrical and structural remodeling, altering both expression and function of ion channels, compromising repolarization reserve, and reducing the threshold for drug-induced arrhythmias (36, 66). Another example is hypertension, which drives left ventricular hypertrophy that results in significant prolongation of action potentials, primarily due to reduced potassium current, ultimately leading to increased dispersion of repolarization and a substrate for reentry (67). These effects suggest that drug-induced ion channel perturbation operates with a far narrower safety margin in patients with CMDs, which may be better evaluated in NAMs than by testing in healthy animal models. Indeed, the comprehensive in vitro proarrhythmia assay (CiPA) initiative, a blinded multisite study of iPSC-CMs on MEAs, correctly stratified the torsadogenic risk of 28 reference drugs (68). Another study on human in silico ventricular models predicted clinical proarrhythmia for 62 compounds with approximately 89% accuracy (69). A comprehensive 26-drug assessment and blinded cross-site and international multisite study demonstrated the reproducibility and predictive accuracy of the iPSC-CMs, supported by consensus best-practice recommendations (68, 70, 71). A “clinical-trial-in-a-dish” also reproduced the clinical QT prolongation of two QT-prolonging drugs tested in donor iPSC-CMs (72). Cardiac NAM platforms have prospectively predicted the proarrhythmic risk of challenging agents, including vanoxerine and repolarization-balanced (prolonging plus shortening) drug combinations (73–75). The combination of 2D/3D iPSC-CM platforms, MEA readouts, and in silico action potential modeling under cardiometabolic stress thus provides a validated route to arrhythmia risk assessment.

As noted above, metabolic failure allows intact, hERG-active parent compounds to escape hepatic degradation, bioaccumulate, and directly interact with the downstream myocardium (34). In the heart, these parent drugs physically block the α subunit of the voltage-gated potassium channel, thereby delaying phase 3 cardiac repolarization, prolonging the QT interval, and creating the functional substrate for ventricular arrhythmias (76). Physically coupling human-derived hepatocytes, particularly from metabolically stressed liver (mimicking MASH), and cardiomyocytes within an MPS enables experimental interrogation of the interplay between hepatic first-pass metabolism and off-target cardiotoxicity (Figure 3B) (77).

Obesity and T2D. Both obesity and T2D drive lipotoxicity that substantially affects vascular and cardiac functions. Obesity shifts the heart’s bioenergetic landscape from glucose oxidation to fatty acid overutilization (78). In turn, the oxidative by-products sensitize cardiac cells to drug-induced injury (79). The risk of dyslipidemia is also heightened in obese patients, further elevating proinflammatory lipid mediators (80). In combination, these stress factors impair endothelial NO synthase activity, which causes endothelial dysfunction that can progress to coronary disease (81). Testing drugs in iPSC-CMs/vascularized cardiac organoids exposed to lipotoxic stress or in an MPS incorporating steatotic hepatocytes is therefore an essential strategy to identify cardiotoxic risk (34). Advanced in vitro models can successfully unmask cell-intrinsic pathologies underlying lipid-induced hERG trafficking defects and mitochondrial bioenergetic collapse under drug challenge, which are broadly absent in preclinical animal screens (82–84).

In T2D, conditions such as hyperglycemia, insulin resistance, advanced glycation end product buildup, and chronic inflammatory stress result in impaired vasodilation and activation of proinflammatory and profibrotic cascades in the heart (85). Baseline endothelial biology is altered in T2D, making drug response studies in T2D iPSC-ECs especially clinically significant (86, 87). Results from the Progression of Early Subclinical Atherosclerosis cohort have now confirmed that impaired coronary microvascular function is detectable in middle-aged asymptomatic individuals with CMD risk factors before any obstructive coronary disease is apparent (88). It is therefore essential that cardiometabolic drugs be tested in this early-pathology window (Figure 3C).

Vascular models. Human 3D models or MPS platforms allow for precise temporal and spatial modeling of subclinical hallmarks of atherosclerosis, including endothelial activation, fluid shear stress mechanotransduction, and localized monocyte transmigration prior to advanced plaque deposition (89–91). ECs, vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), and pericytes can be integrated and placed under metabolic stress prior to testing a drug to allow vascular safety assessment (38). Readouts include impedance sensing, NO release, adhesion protein (e.g., e-selectin, ICAM-1) expression, or multiomics assays depending on the context (21, 92). Vila Cuenca et al. generated an iPSC-derived vessel-on-chip incorporating ECs and VSMCs in a fibrin hydrogel microenvironment (93). This produced a self-organized, lumenized structure with perfusable microvascular networks that is responsive to vasoactive stimulation. Moreover, VSMC responses to drug treatment were quantifiable by measuring intracellular Ca2+ release kinetics. Another reproducible perfused vessel-on-chip platform maintained under physiological shear demonstrated well-characterized inflammation biology, including TNF-driven morphological remodeling (39). A multilineage cardiovascular organ chip generated by Mozneb et al. showed further advancement of this architecture by incorporating iPSC-CMs and iPSC-ECs on separate microfluidic channels under active fluid flow and rhythmic biomechanical stretch (35). This platform demonstrated functional stability with endothelial barrier permeability and revealed cardiotoxicities of a vascular-disrupting tyrosine kinase inhibitor (35). Vascular NAMs are also being used to test whether drugs can successfully rescue endothelial function before structural vascular disease becomes irreversible.

HF with preserved ejection fraction. HFpEF is characterized by myocardial stiffness with fibrosis and hypertrophy, diastolic dysfunction with prolonged relaxation and impaired calcium handling, increased ROS production, and mitochondrial dysfunction with decreased ATP content (94). The PROMIS-HFpEF study found coronary microvascular dysfunction in 75% of HFpEF patients, identifying microvascular dysfunction as the dominant coronary phenotype in this population (95).

Although multiple rodent models exist for studying HFpEF, they have limitations (96–98). These models depend on artificial multihit interventions and do not reproduce the comorbidity-driven coronary microvascular inflammation that defines human HFpEF (97). Moreover, species-specific differences in myocardial stiffening, titin isoform expression, and NO synthase kinetics mean that animal results rarely translate successfully to human clinical outcomes (99).

Disease-conditioned NAMs offer an appealing solution to capture the HFpEF mechanism that is largely inaccessible in vivo. Cardiac organoids exposed to (a) angiotensin II and endothelin I to mimic hypertension, (b) IL-1β and IFN-γ to mimic obesity-related inflammation, or (c) high glucose and insulin deprivation to mimic diabetes showed diastolic dysfunction with prolonged relaxation, increased ROS, and reduced oxygen consumption, suggesting that these models can recapitulate the pathophysiology of HFpEF (36).

Notably, iPSC-CMs share limitations with other iPSC-derived cell types and organoid models, including an immature, fetal-like phenotype, a lack of adaptive immune cells, and an inability to generate the chronic, multiorgan comorbid milieu that drives human HFpEF. These constraints differ in kind from those of animal models, which fail to capture human-specific cellular electrophysiology and genetic diversity (100). However, recent advances have improved protocols for iPSC-CM maturation and the development of complex organoids with microvasculature and immune cells (101, 102). In a human EHT model of lipotoxic/diabetic cardiomyopathy, treatment with the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin reduced mitochondrial injury, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and cell death and improved contractile function (103), supporting the utility of such biological twins for HFpEF drug testing.

Hypertension. Hypertension causes pressure overload, induces concentric left ventricular hypertrophy, activates the neurohormonal axis, and promotes myocardial fibrosis via TGF-β, endothelin-1, and aldosterone signaling (104). Drugs acting on these pathways (e.g., angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors, novel soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, and mineralocorticoid antagonists) target the remodeled myocardium, which has altered mechanical stiffness, calcium handling, and electrophysiology (105, 106). iPSC-derived EHTs under mechanical stretch can be used to simulate chronic pressure overload, recapitulating hypertrophic remodeling to detect drug effects in the disease state (Figure 3C) (107, 108).

Organ-on-chips for dynamic time-resolved exposure modeling. It is important to assess the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) profile of a target drug, including its bioavailability, volume of distribution, metabolism, expected metabolite profiles (phases I and II), and clearance, especially in cardiometabolic stress conditions (109). To achieve this, Edington et al. developed an interconnected MPS of four cell types (gut, liver, lung, and endometrium), a seven–cell type MPS (the previous cells plus heart, pancreas, and brain), and a 10–cell type MPS (the previous seven–cell type system plus muscle, skin, and kidney) (110). Other MPSs include primary human intestinal epithelium using biopsy-derived organoids and inflamed gut epithelium in the inflammatory microenvironment (10). In a gut-on-chip model, a mechanical force is applied to mimic peristaltic-like intestinal movement (111). The gut-on-chip can be used to provide precise measurements of drug exposure (112). The liver-on-chip features controlled fluid flow and mechanical shear resembling blood flow through the multicellular liver compartment comprising hepatocytes, Kupffer cells, ECs, and stellate cells (113). To mimic the MASH microenvironment, Slaughter et al. developed a chip model including primary human hepatocytes and adipocytes (114). In addition, iPSC-CMs have been successfully incorporated into the chip model to measure drug effects on heart electrophysiology and contractility (37). These platforms have been used to test agents such as the SGLT-2 inhibitor empagliflozin; in iPSC-CMs, it abolished hyperglycemia-induced hypertrophy, normalized calcium handling, and increased Na+ currents (115). Lastly, multiorgan MPSs linking kidney, liver, and heart organoids in series offer a path for better prediction of PK/PD (116, 117).