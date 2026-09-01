γδ T cells and cancer

Since the original demonstration that γδ T cells can effectively control developing tumors (66), accumulating preclinical and clinical evidence has lent additional support to this notion. The anticancer activity of specific γδ T cell subsets (notably γδT1 effectors) reflects their capacity to (a) directly kill cancer cells (via PRF1 and GZMB or by activating FAS in target cells) or (b) release cytokines that mediate direct anti-neoplastic effects and tumor-targeting immune responses at large (e.g., IFN-γ, TNF) (38).

γδ T cells as barriers against experimental oncogenesis. There is abundant literature suggesting that specific γδ T cell subsets curb oncogenesis in preclinical models (Table 1). γδT1 cells effectively counteracted the progression of experimental glioblastomas in mice, a beneficial effect that was antagonized by hypoxia (67). Moreover, γδ T cells exhibiting γδT1 features (e.g., IFN-γ secretion) limit disease progression in immunocompetent models of breast cancer, an effect that depends on type 1 conventional DCs and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) (68). Accordingly, orthotopically xenografted breast cancer stem cells from patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) were shown to acquire in vivo resistance to γδ T cells from healthy donors (69), supporting the existence of a selective pressure for evasion from γδ T cells in natural TNBC progression. Moreover, an intratumoral population of CD8αβ+ γδ T cells was shown to expand in a syngeneic mouse breast cancer model, eventually accounting for >50% of IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells, but its impact on tumor progression was not investigated (70). Of note, CD8αβ+ and terminally differentiated CD27+Ly6C+ γδ T cells — whose antitumorigenic abilities are established (71) — share overlapping phenotypes, but their relationship is unclear.

Table 1 γδ T cells in cancer control: preclinical data

In mice exposed to inflammatory challenges or bearing Apc mutations in intestinal cells, γδ T cells colonizing the premalignant intestinal epithelium appear to restrain colorectal cancer (CRC) development, especially when they lack the transcription factor TCF-1 (72–75). However, whereas in the context of colitis-associated CRC, such protection might emerge from improved tissue homeostasis as promoted by IL-22 (72), in APC-defective intestines intraepithelial γδ T cells express IFN-γ, pointing to active immunosurveillance (73, 74). CRCs developing in ApcMin mice indeed excluded γδT1 cells via a β catenin–dependent mechanism (73), culminating with relative enrichment of protumoral γδT17 effectors (74).

Specifically ablating Ifng from otherwise normal γδ T cells promoted the development of chemically induced sarcomas and transplantable melanomas in mice, a detrimental effect that was accompanied by limited CD8+ CTL reactivity against tumor lysates (76). Moreover, γδ T cells (along with CD8+ CTLs) have been implicated in the melanoma-suppressive effects of a junction adhesion molecule–like agonistic antibody (77) and the genetic inhibition of prostaglandin D 2 signaling in DCs (78). Paradoxically (see below), IL17A-producing γδ T cells also appear to limit disease progression in a mouse model of gastrointestinal stromal tumor driven by KIT signaling (79).

γδ T cells as effectors of experimental cancer therapies. Preclinical data indicate that γδ T cells contribute to the efficacy of established and experimental anticancer regimens (Table 1). For example, the activity of recombinant IL-2 specifically targeted to CD122 against mouse bladder carcinomas has been mechanistically linked to γδ T cell activation (80). Similarly, an IL-2 variant cotargeted to CD122 and CD132 (IL-2 receptor γ chain), which avoids CD25 (IL-2 receptor α chain) signaling and consequent Treg cell–dependent immunosuppression, has been shown to expand γδ T cells in tumor-naive monkeys (81), although the functional consequences in tumor models were not assessed.

γδ T cells were required for the in vivo efficacy of intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) in both mouse and human models of bladder cancer, an effect that was maximized by pharmacological MTOR inhibition (82, 83). This aligns with ex vivo data suggesting that BCG variants can effectively expand an oligoclonal population of IFN-γ–producing CD27+ γδ T cells from human PMBCs (84). Intestinal γδT1 effectors have also been proposed to underlie the anticancer effects of a nanoparticle garlic formulation in melanoma-bearing mice (85), though a direct causal role for γδ T cells in the anticancer effects of this treatment was not assessed. Finally, γδ T cells expressing the cytotoxic molecule GZMA contributed to the efficacy of PD-1 and LAG3 coinhibition in a preclinical model of head and neck cancer, at least partially as effectors of anticancer immunity elicited by tumor-infiltrating FPR1+ neutrophils (86).

Correlation with disease outcomes in cancer patients. Multiple studies have linked γδ T cell infiltration/activation with improved disease outcome in patients with cancer (Table 2). The relative abundance of tumor-infiltrating Vδ1+ cells skewed toward IFN-γ production correlated positively with progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in a cohort of patients with TNBC (87), a finding that was recapitulated bioinformatically in TNBC patients from the METABRIC repository (88). Increased levels of intraepithelial Vδ1+ T cells expressing NKp46 in tumor-free specimens from patients with CRC were associated with a decreased risk for progression to advanced disease (89). Similarly, γδ T cell density positively correlated with extended OS in two cohorts of patients with CRC, independent of other tumor characteristics (90), and their enrichment was associated with mismatch repair (MMR) defects and (irrespective of MMR status) B2M (encoding beta 2 microglobulin) deficiency, which prevents MHC class I expression at the plasma membrane (90). Similar findings were obtained in an independent cohort of patients with MMR-deficient CRC (91). Reduced TCF-1 levels also correlate with γδ T cell cytotoxicity and improved survival in patients with CRC (75), lending additional support to the notion that TCF-1 limits tumor control by γδ T cells. Moreover, TRDV1 (which encodes Vδ1) levels appear to be reduced in microsatellite-stable CRC samples compared with healthy colonic tissues, even more so in stage IV versus stage III lesions (92), corroborating the idea that intraepithelial Vδ1+ T cells suppress colorectal carcinogenesis.

Table 2 γδ T cells in cancer control: clinical data

Activated (CD69+) Vδ1+ T cell numbers in peritumoral regions correlate with limited metastatic burden and improved OS in patients with liver metastases from CRC, as do the numbers of blood-borne terminally differentiated CD69+Vδ1+ T cells (93). Whether these Vδ1+ T cells express Vγ9 and are activated downstream of metabolic dysregulation (94) has not been investigated. Intriguingly, human CRC appears to be infiltrated by Vδ1+ T cells expressing amphiregulin and exhibiting limited cytotoxicity, and expansion strategies circumventing their emergence reportedly result in γδ T cells with superior tumor-infiltrating and cytotoxic potential (37).

In patients with non–small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), the intratumoral abundance of CD45RA–CD27– effector memory Vδ1+ T cells, as well as the numbers of tissue-resident CD103+Vδ1+ T cells in nonmalignant lung tissues, have been linked with superior PFS after surgery (95). Moreover, a genetic signature of Vδ2+ T cells expressing NKG2A reportedly correlates with improved OS in patients with NSCLC and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (96). The positive impact of tissue-resident γδ T cells on survival in patients with HCC has been validated in an independent study, irrespective of the relative depletion of Vγ9+Vδ2+ T cells (97). In contrast, the prognostic impact of Vδ2+ T cells in glioblastoma remains to be clarified. Indeed, intratumoral Vδ2+ T cells have been reported to positively correlate with disease outcomes in one study (98), but in an independent work, Vδ2+ T cell signatures failed to correlate with improved OS, possibly because of overexpression of the immunosuppressive NKG2A ligand HLA-E (96).

The intratumoral abundance of γδ T cells, specific subsets thereof, and/or their ex vivo sensitivity to stimulation have also been associated with improved outcome in cohorts of patients with bladder (99), cervical (100), renal (101), and ovarian (102) cancer, but not medulloblastoma, despite pronounced variations across patient subgroups (103). In ovarian cancer, Treg cells were inferred to be responsible for the contraction of γδ T cell responses associated with metastatic dissemination and poor outcome (104), potentially downstream of IL-2 depletion (105). Moreover, in patients with cervical cancer, genetic signatures of γδ T cell exhaustion correlated with BTN3A1 expression (as part of a negative feedback loop elicited by IFN-γ) and poor disease outcome (106), reinforcing the notion that cervical cancer is under immunosurveillance by IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells. Finally, the intratumoral levels of TRDC (a proxy for γδ T cell abundance) were associated with superior OS in patients with resected gastrointestinal stromal tumor (79).

Correlation with therapeutic responses in cancer patients. γδ T cell infiltrates have been correlated with improved sensitivity to treatment in patients affected by various neoplasms (Table 2). The γδ T cell fraction, as assessed by immune-related metagenes at baseline, was associated with PCR in patients with HER2+ breast cancer receiving neoadjuvant therapy (107). Similarly, inflammatory breast cancer (which is sensitive to immune checkpoint inhibitors [ICIs]) (108, 109) appears to exhibit a superior γδ T cell infiltrate compared with its noninflammatory counterpart (110), and patients with TNBC responding to a PD-L1 blocker manifested a longitudinal increase in circulating γδ T cells compared with nonresponders (111).

In patients with hepatic metastases from MMR-defective CRC, circulating IL-18 levels have been associated with improved sensitivity to ICIs through preserved IFN-γ secretion by intratumoral Vδ1+ T cells (112). Moreover, intratumoral Vδ1+ and Vδ3+ T cell levels were increased after treatment with ICIs specific for CTLA4 and PD-1 in an independent cohort of patients with MMR-deficient CRC lacking B2M (91). Transcriptional programs linked to retained effector functions in Vδ2– T cells were also enriched in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) responding to a PD-L1 blocker versus nonresponders (101). Furthermore, the intratumoral levels of TRDV1 and the abundance of tumor-infiltrating Vδ1+ T cells appear to predict responsiveness to PD-1 inhibitors in patients with melanoma (113, 114), perhaps even more profoundly when intratumoral Vδ1+ T cells downregulate inhibitory KIR receptors during treatment (115). A similar connection between intratumoral Vδ1+ T cells and sensitivity to ICIs has been documented in patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (116, 117). That said, γδ T cells from sentinel lymph nodes of melanoma patients express increased CTLA4 levels (118), potentially indicating exhausted or otherwise dysfunctional phenotypes (119).

Thus, γδ T cells not only mediate anticancer effects in preclinical tumor models, but also correlate with improved cancer outcomes in clinical settings. More specifically, human Vδ1+ T cells stand out as a powerful tumor-targeting γδ T cell subset, although some Vδ2+ populations also exhibit antineoplastic activity. Numerous strategies harnessing these γδ T cell populations for therapeutic purposes are being developed.