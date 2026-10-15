Sepsis-associated endothelial dysfunction: clinical phenotypes, biomarkers, bedside evidence, and translational implications

The endothelium is uniquely positioned to amplify inflammation and promote local microvascular injury despite hemodynamic stabilization (3–10). During sepsis, endothelial cells integrate signals from pathogens, injured tissues, immune cells, and circulating mediators, resulting in progressive alterations in barrier integrity, vascular tone, leukocyte trafficking, and coagulation balance. Innate immune system activation, cytokine signaling, complement activation, glycocalyx disruption, NO dysregulation, oxidative stress, and immunothrombosis each contribute to endothelial dysregulation in sepsis (Figure 1).

Endothelial immune signaling in sepsis. The endothelium functions as an active immune-responsive interface that integrates microbial signals, host-derived danger signals, and inflammatory cues. Endothelial cells recognize PAMPs and DAMPs through pattern recognition receptors (PRRs), thereby initiating programs that regulate vascular permeability, leukocyte trafficking, coagulation, and microvascular function (44).

Microbial components and tissue-derived danger signals activate endothelial PRRs, such as the TLRs (45). The engagement of endothelial innate immune receptors by microbial factors, such as lipopolysaccharide (LPS; TLR4 agonist) or bacterial lipoproteins (TLR2 agonists), or engagement of receptors for TNF-α, IL-1β, and other mediators, activates intracellular inflammatory pathways (46–48). This leads, via signaling through myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MyD88) and/or TIR-domain-containing adapter-inducing interferon-β (TRIF), to activation of mitogen-activated protein kinases and activation and nuclear translocation of NF-κB, with downstream expression of cytokines and other inflammatory mediators and adhesion molecules, including ICAM-1, VCAM-1, and E-selectin (49–51).

Endogenous DAMPs, such as mitochondrial DNA and HMGB1, further amplify inflammatory signaling through TLRs and inflammasome-related pathways (38, 52, 53). The convergence of microbial and sterile inflammatory signals establishes a self-amplifying environment. Although these responses contribute to early host defense, excessive or persistent activation promotes endothelial dysfunction (54).

Cytokine-mediated endothelial reprogramming in sepsis. Cytokines represent a central communication network linking immune activation with endothelial reprogramming during sepsis. Following recognition of microbial components and tissue injury signals, activated immune cells release inflammatory mediators that act on endothelial cells to regulate permeability, leukocyte trafficking, vascular tone, and coagulation balance (55, 56). Activated endothelial cells themselves also produce cytokines and chemokines, creating a reciprocal signaling loop between immune cells and the vascular wall. Among circulating inflammatory mediators, TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 are major regulators of endothelial dysfunction during sepsis (57). TNF-α and IL-1β activate TNFR- and IL-1R–dependent NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways, inducing expression of adhesion molecules, inflammatory mediators, and procoagulant factors. Persistent cytokine stimulation promotes VE-cadherin redistribution, cytoskeletal remodeling, junctional instability, and impaired barrier regulation (58, 59). IL-6 further contributes to endothelial dysfunction through classical and trans-signaling pathways involving IL-6R and gp130, promoting inflammatory activation, vascular instability, tissue factor expression, and interactions among endothelial cells, platelets, and immune cells (60). Therefore, cytokine signaling represents a critical transition point linking early endothelial activation with persistent endothelial dysfunction, inflammatory amplification, and thromboinflammatory injury.

Complement and the endothelium in sepsis. Complement activation contributes to host defense by promoting pathogen clearance and immune recruitment, but excessive or sustained activation can become maladaptive, driving endothelial inflammatory activation and thromboinflammatory responses (61, 62). During sepsis, microbial components, immune complexes, and tissue injury signals activate complement, leading to the generation of C3a, C5a, and the membrane attack complex (MAC, C5b-9) (63, 64). Complement signaling promotes inflammatory gene expression, leukocyte recruitment, and endothelial activation (65). C5a-C5aR1 activation induces intracellular endothelial signaling responses, including activation of NF-κB and MAPK pathways, thereby amplifying inflammatory gene expression and endothelial stress responses (66, 67). In parallel, sublytic MAC formation activates endothelial cells via calcium signaling, oxidative stress generation, and release of inflammatory mediators, contributing to endothelial instability and impaired vascular regulation (68). Furthermore, activated complement signaling promotes endothelial expression of procoagulant mediators, including tissue factor, and enhances interactions among endothelial cells, platelets, and immune cells (69). C5a-induced neutrophil activation facilitates neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation, which provides a scaffold for platelet recruitment and coagulation activation while further amplifying complement signaling (70). Thus, complement activation represents a critical convergence point among inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and immunothrombosis.

The glycocalyx in sepsis. The endothelial glycocalyx, a critical interface between circulating blood components and the endothelial surface, contributes to vascular barrier integrity, mechanotransduction, anticoagulant regulation, and inflammatory homeostasis (71). During sepsis, this highly organized structure undergoes profound disruption in response to inflammatory mediators, oxidative stress, enzymatic degradation, and hemodynamic disturbances; an early molecular event in the transition from endothelial activation to barrier dysfunction (72). Inflammatory cytokines, ROS, and activated leukocytes promote the release of glycocalyx-degrading enzymes, including heparanase, matrix metalloproteinases, and other proteases, leading to loss of glycocalyx components and disruption of endothelial surface integrity (73, 74). In addition, excessive complement activation and neutrophil-derived mediators further accelerate glycocalyx injury, amplifying endothelial activation and inflammatory cell recruitment (75).

Loss of glycocalyx integrity alters interactions between plasma components and the endothelial surface. Glycocalyx disruption also contributes to abnormal leukocyte adhesion and platelet-endothelial interactions by exposing endothelial adhesion molecules and reducing the protective anticoagulant properties of the endothelial surface (76, 77). These changes promote capillary leakage, tissue edema, microvascular inflammation, and impaired organ function.

Circulating glycocalyx-derived molecules, including components released during glycocalyx shedding, have been extensively investigated as potential indicators of endothelial injury in sepsis (11, 73, 74). However, these molecules primarily reflect downstream consequences of glycocalyx disruption and the extent of endothelial damage, rather than the initiating mechanisms responsible for barrier failure (11, 73, 74).

Disruption of endothelial junctional structures in sepsis. Sepsis-induced barrier failure is further mediated by the disruption of endothelial junctional structures, including adherens junctions and tight junctions. Inflammatory signaling pathways, cytoskeletal remodeling, and altered VE-cadherin organization weaken endothelial cell-cell contacts, resulting in sustained permeability abnormalities and loss of vascular homeostasis (78, 79). Of note, glycocalyx degradation and junctional disruption are interconnected processes that together determine the severity and reversibility of endothelial barrier dysfunction (73).

NO dysregulation and microvascular dysfunction in sepsis. NO is a central regulator of endothelial homeostasis, integrating the regulation of vascular tone, platelet activity, leukocyte-endothelial interactions, and microvascular perfusion. Under physiological conditions, NO derived from endothelial NO synthase maintains vascular function by promoting vasodilation, limiting platelet activation, and preserving endothelial responsiveness to changes in blood flow (80).

During the early phase of sepsis, transient activation of endothelial NO pathways may contribute to adaptive vascular responses by supporting tissue perfusion and modulating inflammatory interactions. However, as inflammation persists, NO production becomes dysregulated, shifting from tightly controlled endothelial signaling toward excessive, spatially heterogeneous NO generation. Proinflammatory cytokines, microbial products, and cellular stress signals promote expression of inducible NO synthase (iNOS) in immune and endothelial cells, resulting in sustained NO overproduction (81, 82). Excessive iNOS-derived NO contributes to vascular dysfunction through several mechanisms. Increased NO availability can reduce vascular smooth muscle responsiveness and impair vasoconstrictive mechanisms, contributing to septic vasoplegia and persistent hypotension despite adequate volume replacement and vasopressor therapy (83). In addition, excessive NO signaling alters endothelial regulation of microvascular blood flow, contributing to impaired capillary perfusion and loss of coherence between systemic hemodynamics and tissue oxygen delivery (84). Under inflammatory conditions, excessive NO interacts with ROS to generate reactive nitrogen species, further impairing endothelial signaling and vascular homeostasis (85, 86). Thus, NO dysregulation represents a key mechanism linking endothelial activation with vasoregulatory failure and microcirculatory abnormalities during sepsis.

Oxidative stress and the endothelium in sepsis. ROS are a common downstream mediator linking inflammatory activation, metabolic disturbance, and endothelial injury during sepsis. Under physiological conditions, endothelial cells maintain redox homeostasis through coordinated antioxidant systems that regulate cellular signaling and vascular function. During sepsis, excessive ROS production overwhelms antioxidant defenses, leading to oxidative stress and impaired endothelial homeostasis (87, 88). Multiple inflammatory pathways contribute to ROS accumulation during sepsis. Activation of immune cells, particularly neutrophils and macrophages, promotes respiratory burst responses and the generation of reactive intermediates, whereas mitochondrial dysfunction in endothelial cells further increases oxidative stress by impairing electron transport and altering cellular metabolism (89, 90). In addition, enzymes such as NADPH oxidases and uncoupled NO synthase contribute to sustained ROS production, thereby amplifying endothelial injury (91).

Oxidative stress affects endothelial function through multiple mechanisms. ROS-mediated modification of cellular proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids disrupts endothelial signaling, impairs barrier integrity, and promotes inflammatory activation (92). ROS also enhance leukocyte adhesion, platelet activation, and coagulation responses, thereby linking oxidative injury with thromboinflammatory processes (93). Furthermore, oxidative stress can exacerbate glycocalyx degradation and endothelial junctional disruption, increasing vascular permeability and tissue edema (94). Thus, oxidative stress is a shared amplification mechanism that intensifies multiple pathways of endothelial dysfunction. By reinforcing inflammatory signaling, barrier disruption, microvascular abnormalities, and immunothrombotic activation, oxidative stress contributes to the progression from reversible endothelial activation toward persistent vascular injury during sepsis.

NETs in sepsis. Activated neutrophils release NETs, which are extracellular DNA structures decorated with histones and antimicrobial proteins. NETs serve as a scaffold for platelet adhesion, coagulation activation, and endothelial injury (95, 96). NETs are believed to initially contribute to pathogen containment, but excessive NET accumulation promotes persistent endothelial activation, vascular occlusion, and amplification of inflammatory injury (95, 96).

Endothelial immunothrombosis. Immunothrombosis represents a critical transition of the endothelium from an anticoagulant and homeostatic surface toward a procoagulant and inflammatory state. Under physiological conditions, endothelial cells maintain vascular fluidity through anticoagulant mechanisms, including the expression of thrombomodulin and the endothelial protein C receptor (EPCR), as well as the regulation of platelet-endothelial interactions (25). During sepsis, persistent inflammatory stimulation disrupts these protective pathways, leading to enhanced coagulation, platelet recruitment, and microvascular thrombus formation (9, 25).

A central event in endothelial immunothrombosis is the induction of a procoagulant endothelial phenotype. Inflammatory cytokines, microbial products, and activated immune cells promote endothelial expression of tissue factor, initiating thrombin generation and fibrin deposition within the microcirculation (97, 98). Concurrently, downregulation of anticoagulant pathways, including impaired thrombomodulin and EPCR signaling, further shifts the vascular environment toward coagulation activation and loss of endothelial homeostasis (99, 100).

The vWF a disintegrin and metalloprotease with thrombospondin type 1 motif 13 (ADAMTS13) axis is another important regulator of endothelial thromboinflammatory responses. Activated endothelial cells release large amounts of vWF to promote platelet adhesion; however, reduced ADAMTS13 activity during sepsis limits cleavage of ultralarge vWF multimers, thereby favoring platelet-rich microvascular thrombosis and impairing tissue perfusion (101). This imbalance contributes to microvascular obstruction and the development of organ dysfunction (101, 102).

Importantly, immunothrombosis does not occur independently of other endothelial injury programs. Complement activation, cytokine signaling, oxidative stress, and glycocalyx disruption converge to enhance endothelial procoagulant activity and immune-cell interactions, creating a self-reinforcing thromboinflammatory environment. Thus, endothelial immunothrombosis represents a key convergence mechanism through which inflammation is translated into microvascular dysfunction and organ injury during sepsis.