Hemiplegic migraine: genetics and pathophysiology

Eight FHM mouse models have been generated by introducing human mutations in the orthologous genes (Table 3) (55, 56, 72, 73, 77, 88–90). Most carry mutations causing pure HM, and heterozygous mice of these lines did not show overt behavioral phenotypes. Homozygous Cacna1aR192Q mice also did not display an overt phenotype (55), but homozygous Scna1aL1649Q and Atp1a2T345A mice had reduced lifespan (77, 88), and homozygous Atp1a2W887R mice (with barely observable brain expression of α 2 NKA) died at birth (72). Heterozygous Scna1aL263V mice (90), which carry a mutation identified in two families in which most carriers had pure HM and one family branch showed independent attacks of epilepsy (91), died prematurely due to spontaneous brainstem depolarization-associated apnea, which was prevented by administration of GS967 (87, 90). Notably, GS967-sensitive life-threatening apneic events were reported in an infant homozygous for SCNA1AL263V, whereas the heterozygous family members had pure FHM (87).

Table 3 FHM mutations and corresponding mouse models

Cacna1aS218L and Atp1a2G301R (56, 73) mice carry mutations associated with severe HM attacks, which include prolonged coma/torpor, confusional state, cerebral edema (often triggered by minor head trauma in S218L carriers), fever, seizures, and transient or permanent cerebellar signs, including progressive ataxia (76, 92–94). Homozygous Cacna1aS218L mice model the main features of the severe human clinical syndrome, including spontaneous attacks of hemiparesis and sometimes fatal seizures, brain edema after mild head impact, and ataxia (56, 95). The severe clinical/behavioral phenotype correlates with the particularly low activation threshold of human S218L Ca V 2.1 channels (48). Heterozygous Atp1a2G301R mice show several behavioral alterations, including increased startle response to aversive acoustic stimuli, decreased sociability, stress-induced depression-like phenotypes, and increased compulsive behavior specifically in females (73). Atp1a2G301R mice also exhibit dysfunction of the glymphatic system, possibly linked to excessive neurovascular coupling (96, 97).

Increased susceptibility to CSD. A key migraine-relevant phenotype shared by all FHM mouse models is increased susceptibility to CSD induced by focal stimulation (although only as a trend in heterozygous Atp1a2T345A and Atp1a2E700K mice) (Table 3) (55–57, 64, 72, 77, 88–90, 98–102). The rate of CSD propagation was increased in all FHM1 and FHM2 models. In Cacna1aR192Q and Cacna1aS218L mice, a single CSD caused contralateral hemiplegia with leaning and circling, and CSD readily propagated into the striatum, suggesting facilitation of corticostriatal CSD propagation as a possible explanation for the motor deficits (99, 103, 104). The typical reduction of cerebral blood flow after CSD was more prolonged and the metabolic oxygen consumption during CSD was larger and resulted in a larger decrease of tissue oxygenation in Cacna1aR192Q mice compared with WT mice (105). In both FHM1 models, CSD facilitation was larger in female than male mice (101), and both stress hormone administration and relief from stress (but not acute or chronic stress) facilitated CSD (106, 107). These mice also showed increased susceptibility to CSDs after traumatic brain injury (108).

Correlating with the clinical phenotypes, facilitation of CSD initiation and propagation as well as severity of the post-CSD neurological motor deficits and propensity of CSD to propagate into subcortical structures were greater in Cacna1aS218L mice than in Cacna1aR192Q mice (56, 101, 103, 104, 108). Moreover, multiple CSDs after a single CSD-inducing stimulus were frequently observed in Cacna1aS218L (but not Cacna1aR192Q) mice, and such events were more frequent in homozygotes than in heterozygotes (56, 99). Homozygous Cacna1aS218L and heterozygous Atp1a2G301R mice also developed generalized seizures after CSDs (98, 101). These unique CSD features might contribute to the severe clinical phenotype in humans carrying S218L or G301R mutations.

Long-term recordings with implanted electrodes revealed only rare spontaneous CSDs in homozygous Ccacna1aR192Q and both heterozygous Cacna1aS218L and Atp1a2T345A mice, whereas frequent spontaneous CSDs, typically originating from the hippocampus and inhibited by GS967, were revealed in homozygous Atp1a2T345A mice (77, 99). Frequent spontaneous CSDs were also recorded in heterozygous Scna1aL263V mice (90).

The mechanisms underlying the enhanced susceptibility to CSDs in the FHM1 and FHM2 models involve alterations in glutamate signaling. In the FHM1 mice, excitatory synaptic transmission at different intracortical and thalamocortical synapses was enhanced, due to increased probability of glutamate release (57, 109–111). In contrast, GABAergic transmission at different cortical inhibitory synapses, although initiated by Ca V 2.1 channels, was unaltered (57, 61, 109, 111) (Figure 1). A causative link between gain of function of glutamate release at cortical synapses and facilitation of CSD was established in Cacna1aR192Q mice (57). In addition to a larger evoked glutamate release in Cacna1aS218L mice compared with Cacna1aR192Q mice, a larger metabolic burden on cortical neurons likely contributes to the larger facilitation of CSD and the unique CSD features in Cacna1aS218L mice (109). Indeed, in contrast with R192Q, the S218L mutation leads to Ca V 2.1 channel opening at resting potentials and to very slow channel inactivation during prolonged depolarizations (48, 59, 109, 112). Opening of S218L Ca V 2.1 channels at resting potentials also contributes to the irregular spontaneous Purkinje cell firing and the ataxia phenotype in Cacna1aS218L mice (113).

The importance of excessive glutamatergic transmission in CSD susceptibility is underscored and supported by the functional alterations in the cerebral cortex of Atp1a2W887R mice. In this model, the 50% reduction of α 2 NKA expression results in a similarly reduced density of GLT-1 glutamate transporters at cortical perisynaptic astrocytic processes and in a reduction of the rate of clearance of both K+ and glutamate at cortical synapses during neuronal activity (64, 102, 114, 115). As a consequence, awake Atp1a2W887R mice showed spontaneous high-amplitude, focal glutamate transients (“glutamate plumes”) not present in WT mice (102). The activation of NMDA receptors (NMDARs) in layer 2/3 pyramidal cells elicited by stimulation of layer 1 afferents was increased and prolonged in Atp1a2W887R mice, owing to activation of extrasynaptic diheteromeric GluN1-N2B receptors (115). In addition, the generation of long-lasting NMDA spikes in the tuft dendrites of L5 pyramidal cells was facilitated, leading to enhanced output somatic burst firing (114) (Figure 2).

The reduced rate of glutamate clearance at cortical synapses can account for most of the facilitation of CSD initiation and a large fraction of the facilitation of CSD propagation in Atp1a2W887R mice (64). The remainder is likely related to the reduced rate of K+ clearance in this model. Extracellular glutamate imaging at the site of CSD initiation in awake head-fixed mice revealed that an increase in basal glutamate and in frequency of glutamate plumes precedes and may predict CSD initiation (102). The critical threshold level of glutamate at which CSD ignited was similar in Atp1a2W887R and WT mice but was reached with a lower stimulation intensity and more rapidly in Atp1a2W887R mice, accounting for their facilitated CSD initiation (102).

Recent studies showed that a critical threshold level of Ca V 2.1-dependent NMDAR activation is necessary for CSD ignition; this critical level is similar in Cacna1aR192Q and WT mice but is reached with a lower stimulation intensity and more rapidly in Cacna1aR192Q mice (116, 117). These findings point to excessive activation of NMDARs by low-intensity stimulation, as the key mechanism underlying facilitation of CSD initiation in FHM1 and FHM2. Indeed, both the increased and prolonged activation of NMDARs and the facilitation of CSD initiation in Atp1a2W887R mice were rescued by specific inhibition of GluN1-N2B NMDARs (115).

Overall, the findings suggest a model of CSD initiation in which a threshold depolarizing stimulus leads to Ca V -dependent glutamate release that overwhelms the reuptake capacity of the astrocytic glutamate transporters and activates synaptic and extrasynaptic NMDARs above the level necessary to generate a net self-sustaining inward current. This initiates the positive feedback cycle that ignites CSD by making the neuronal depolarization and the K+/glutamate elevations self-regenerative (5, 100, 118). This amplificatory cycle of glutamate/K+ release is potentiated in the FHM1 and FHM2 models as a consequence of either increased glutamate release or reduced rate of glutamate clearance. In both cases, the CSD-threshold levels of glutamate and NMDAR activation are reached with stimuli of lower intensity and more rapidly, resulting in increased susceptibility to CSD (Figure 3). Notably, increased glutamate release can also account for CSD facilitation in a genetic mouse model of nonhemiplegic MA (119).

Figure 3 Excessive glutamatergic neurotransmission and excessive activation of NMDA receptors underlie the facilitation of CSD in FHM1 and FHM2 mouse models. The threshold depolarizing stimulus that initiates CSD in FHM1 and FHM2 mice does not induce CSD in WT mice. In the mutants, this stimulus increases glutamate and activates NMDARs above the critical levels necessary to generate a net self-sustaining inward current and initiate the CSD positive feedback cycle. The amplificatory cycle of glutamate/K+ release is potentiated as a consequence of either increased glutamate release (FHM1 models) or reduced glutamate clearance (FHM2 models), resulting in increased susceptibility to CSD. Adapted with permission from Journal of Headache and Pain (100).

A different mechanism may underlie facilitation of CSD in FHM3 mice. The facilitation of CSD in heterozygous Scna1aL1649Q mice was rescued by preferential inhibition of the persistent Na+ current with GS967 (88). It has been suggested that the larger accumulation of extracellular K+ at each action potential, due to increased persistent Na V 1.1 current in interneurons, and the consequent build-up of [K+] e and increased firing of excitatory neurons may underly the enhanced susceptibility to CSD in FHM3 mice (86, 88, 100, 120). Given the reciprocal relationship between K+ and glutamate, whereby an increased [K+] e leads to increased glutamate release and decreased efficiency of glutamate reuptake, the proposed explanation for facilitation of CSD in FHM3 mice might be consistent with the model of CSD initiation and facilitation described above (100). In addition, it was proposed that an increased persistent Na V 1.1 current in cortical pyramidal cells (121) might contribute to CSD facilitation in FHM3 (100).

Although these studies in FHM mouse models give insights into the key players likely involved in initiation of spontaneous CSDs in the brain of patients with HM (and possibly migraine), the mechanisms whereby specific triggering factors lead to CSD eruption in the brain of migraineurs remain largely unknown. Given the differential effect of FHM1 mutations on cortical excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission and on synaptic plasticity at different synapses (57, 61, 109–111), it was proposed that the key pathogenic mechanism in HM (and possibly migraine) may be dysfunctional regulation of the excitatory-inhibitory (E/I) balance in specific neuronal circuits (57, 122). Considering that CSD is most easily induced in cortical upper dendritic layers (123–125), to favor CSD ignition, such dysfunction should probably lead to hyperactive excitatory synapses in upper layers and disinhibition of apical dendrites (perhaps with some metabolic compromise) (100). Whether this occurs, in which conditions and which neural circuits are involved, remain unknown.

Cacna1aR192Q mice show evidence of dysfunctional regulation of the E/I balance in specific cortical microcircuits, which are essential to prevent overexcitation (110, 111). Unexpectedly, the E/I balance was not skewed toward excitation, indeed during repetitive thalamic stimulation it was skewed toward inhibition. This is due to enhanced excitatory transmission at the synapses onto inhibitory interneurons and consequent enhancement of disynaptic feedforward and feedback inhibition, which may or may not counterbalance the increased recurrent excitation, depending on conditions (110, 111) (Figure 1). The responses to visual stimulation in awake Cacna1aR192Q mice were also consistent with a shift of the E/I balance toward inhibition (126). While the circuit alterations revealed by these and other studies in FHM1 mice (99, 127) may lead to alterations in sensory processing, it is difficult to envision how they may favor initiation of spontaneous CSDs (100). At any rate, considering the FHM1 cortex as hyperexcitable might be an oversimplification.

Migraine-relevant pain behavior. Some of the FHM mouse models exhibit migraine-relevant pain behavior. When subjected to novelty or restraint stress, homozygous Cacna1aR192Q mice showed behavioral changes suggestive of unilateral head pain, which were more frequent in females and normalized after administration of the antimigraine drug rizatriptan (128, 129). Some of these behaviors were more frequent and severe in Cacna1aS218L mice (129). Optogenetic induction of CSDs in freely behaving mice evoked a pain mimic that was longer lasting in heterozygous Cacna1aS218L mice than in WT mice (130). Atp1a2W887R mice showed enhanced cranial pain responses to systemic administration of the nitric oxide donor nitroglycerin (NTG) (114), which is known to induce a delayed migraine-like headache in migraineurs (131–133). In mice, NTG produces thermal and mechanical allodynia, responsive to the antimigraine drug sumatriptan (134). In Atp1a2W887R mice, orofacial mechanical hypersensitivity was elicited by low doses of NTG that were ineffective in WT mice (114).

Given the key role of CGRP in the trigeminovascular pain pathway, CGRP release has been analyzed in Cacna1aR192Q mice. Neither basal nor K+-evoked CGRP release from dura mater were altered in adult homozygous Cacna1aR192Q mice (58, 135). This is likely consistent with the unaltered Ca V 2.1 current in small capsaicin-sensitive Cacna1aR192Q TG neurons, which constitute the majority of small dural afferents (58), and with the lower fraction of CGRP-expressing neurons in TG of Cacna1aR192Q mice (136). Dural artery vasodilation induced in vivo by either endogenous (evoked by capsaicin) or exogenous CGRP was decreased in Cacna1aR192Q mice (135), suggesting unaltered CGRP release from trigeminal afferents together with downregulation and/or desensitization of blood vessel CGRP receptors. Thus, it is unlikely that enhanced CGRP-dependent meningeal neurogenic inflammation (8) contributes to the migraine-relevant pain phenotypes in FHM1 mice (Figure 4). K+-evoked (but not basal) CGRP release from intact trigeminal ganglia was increased in adult Cacna1aR192Q mice, consistent with the enhanced Ca V 2.1 current and prolonged duration of action potentials in a subpopulation of TG neurons not innervating the dura (58). Basal CGRP release was increased in cultured TG neurons from Cacna1aR192Q pups (137), and multiple studies on these cultures (reviewed in refs. 138, 139) led to the suggestion that, in the ganglion, CGRP may function in a paracrine manner to stimulate satellite glial cells and neurons, which, by releasing signals like NO and cytokines, may further stimulate CGRP release. This would promote a positive feedback neuron-glia inflammatory cycle that may mediate sensitization of TG neurons, and this inflammatory cycle may be amplified in Cacna1aR192Q mice (Figure 4). Further work is necessary to establish whether enhanced release of CGRP (and other algogenic mediators) in the adult FHM1 TG leads to enhanced and prolonged peripheral trigeminal sensitization and contributes to migraine-relevant pain phenotypes.

Figure 4 Functional alterations in the trigeminovascular pain pathway in FHM1 knockin mouse models. In FHM1 mice, a number of alterations in the trigeminovascular system might contribute to migraine-relevant pain behavior, including enhanced and longer lasting cortical and subcortical inflammatory responses induced by CSD; enhanced CGRP release from trigeminal ganglia and, possibly, enhanced neuron-glia inflammatory cycle at the ganglion level; enhanced c-fos expression in centromedial/posterior thalamic nuclei elicited by dural stimulation and enhanced synaptic transmission from thalamocortical neurons of the ventrobasal nucleus to layer 4 neurons in the primary somatosensory cortex. In contrast, migraine-relevant pain behavior is likely unrelated to CGRP-dependent meningeal neurogenic inflammation.

Synaptic transmission from thalamocortical neurons of the ventrobasal nucleus (which comprises the primary thalamus sensory relay nucleus of trigeminovascular activation, ref. 4) to layer 4 neurons in the primary somatosensory cortex was enhanced in Cacna1aR192Q mice (110), as was c-fos expression elicited by dural electrical stimulation in centromedian/posterior thalamic nuclei (140) (Figure 4). It remains to be established whether these alterations contribute to migraine-relevant pain behavior in FHM1 mice.

CSD induced an enhanced and longer lasting cortical and subcortical inflammatory response in heterozygous Cacna1aS218L mice compared with that in WT mice, which was reduced by local block of NMDARs (130, 141) (Figure 4). This might contribute to the longer lasting CSD-triggered pain phenotype in FHM1 mice (130).

The cingulate cortex is activated during both spontaneous migraine attacks and during the premonitory phase of the migraine-like headache induced by NTG (132, 142). Some of the downstream regions to which the cingulate cortex is connected are involved in descending modulatory pathways implicated in central sensitization of trigeminovascular neurons in the trigeminal nucleus caudalis (TNC) (2, 3, 143). Sensitization of TNC neurons receiving convergent input from the meningeal nociceptors and facial skin underlies migraine cephalic allodynia (2). In Atp1a2W887R mice, restoring α2 NKA expression in the cingulate cortex (via local viral delivery of the Atp1a2 gene) not only reversed the defective K+ and glutamate clearance and the increased output firing in layer 5 pyramidal cells but also strongly reduced NTG-induced orofacial mechanical hypersensitivity (114). This shows that altered neural activity in the cingulate cortex contributes to the enhanced cranial pain responses to NTG treatment in Atp1a2W887R mice.