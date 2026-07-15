Sterol biosynthesis, brain development, and disease

Inborn errors of cholesterol metabolism encompass a group of rare but severe genetic disorders resulting from loss-of-function pathogenic variants (mutations) that impair specific enzymatic steps in the sterol biosynthetic pathway (22). The spectrum of clinical severity correlates with residual enzymatic activity and the degree of sterol intermediate accumulation. Notable examples of inborn errors of sterol biosynthesis include Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome (SLOS; DHCR7 deficiency) (56), desmosterolosis (DHCR24 deficiency) (57), lathosterolosis (SC5D pathogenic variants) (58), squalene synthase deficiency (59), LSS deficiency (60), X-linked chondrodysplasia punctata 2 (61–63), and 17β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 7 deficiency (64–66). These diseases are characterized by distinct biochemical profiles and overlapping neurological and dysmorphological phenotypes.

Most of these disorders are rare, and only variants sparing some enzymatic activity are compatible with life. Clinically affected individuals typically present with a combination of craniofacial anomalies, limb malformations, cataracts, ichthyosis, skeletal dysplasias, growth restriction, and variable other organ defects (Table 1). Neurologic manifestations range from hypotonia and seizures to structural brain anomalies and intellectual disability. Biochemical diagnosis relies on sterol profiling by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry or liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry, which identify characteristic precursor accumulation patterns. Genetic diagnosis is established by DNA sequencing. Treatment options remain limited and largely supportive; however, cholesterol supplementation might benefit some patients, and emerging strategies aim to reduce toxic sterol intermediates or enhance residual enzymatic activity (67, 68).

Table 1 Inborn errors of sterol metabolism

Desmosterol is the immediate precursor to cholesterol in the Bloch pathway, and it is used as a marker of endogenous cholesterol synthesis. It also serves as a ligand for liver X receptors. Desmosterol is converted to cholesterol by DHCR24 (Figure 1). Desmosterolosis is a rare autosomal recessive disorder caused by biallelic pathogenic variants in DHCR24 (69–71). Pathogenic variants lead to markedly reduced enzyme activity and consequent accumulation of desmosterol in plasma and tissues. Clinically, affected individuals present with a constellation of multiple congenital anomalies, including corpus callosum agenesis or hypoplasia, white matter loss, microcephaly or macrocephaly, arthrogryposis, spasticity, cleft palate, facial dysmorphism, ocular abnormalities, and seizures (72). Intellectual disability, delayed motor development, and failure to thrive are reported across all cases. Due to its rarity, phenotypic overlap with inborn errors of postlanosterol biosynthesis, and limited availability of testing, many cases might never be diagnosed.

SLOS is the most common and best characterized inborn error of sterol biosynthesis, caused by homozygous loss-of-function pathogenic variants in DHCR7, which encodes the enzyme responsible for reducing 7-DHC to cholesterol in the final biosynthetic step (56). SLOS manifests with microcephaly, intellectual disability, dysmorphic features, and behavioral disturbances. SLOS can be considered a sonic hedgehog (SHH) pathway disease because the SHH protein needs cholesterol to become active, and without sufficient cholesterol, the SHH signaling pathway is disrupted, leading to many of the developmental abnormalities associated with the disorder (73). In mouse models of SLOS and lathosterolosis, reduced cellular cholesterol correlates with diminished Hh responsiveness (55). Sever et al. (74) identified B-ring 7-DHC–derived oxysterols that inhibit Hh signaling by blocking the Hh receptor Smoothened, providing a mechanistic link between sterol biosynthesis defects and impaired morphogen signaling.

Unique to SLOS is the accumulation of 7-DHC oxysterols that have biological activity and likely contribute to the phenotype seen in this disorder (75, 76). Notably, many SLOS patients exhibit a behavioral phenotype consistent with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) (77). Furthermore, in humans with SLOS, cerebrospinal fluid levels of serotonin metabolite 5-HIAA and dopamine metabolite homovanillic acid are reduced relative to age-matched controls (78), suggesting a sterol-related defect in synaptic vesicle formation and neurotransmitter release.

Beyond SLOS and other inborn errors of sterol biosynthesis, additional neurodevelopmental and autism-related disorders have also been linked to disruptions in cholesterol metabolism. In a small study of children with ASD, 19% (19/100) had serum cholesterol levels below the fifth percentile for age (79). A landmark study from the Kohane lab in 2020 found that 6.5% of individuals with ASD had abnormal lipid levels — nearly twice the number of those without autism (80). In addition, when the fathers in the families studied had lipid abnormalities, the risk of having a child with autism was 13% higher. This comprehensive study provided strong evidence for a dyslipidemia-associated ASD subtype (80). Individuals with Rett syndrome (MECP2 variants) also exhibit elevated circulating cholesterol (81, 82), whereas patients with Fragile X syndrome show reduced total cholesterol and HDL levels (83). Taken together, these studies highlight the potential that dysregulation of cholesterol homeostasis is a shared underlying mechanism in neurodevelopmental disorders.