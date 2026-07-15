The splice of life: an isoform-centric view of disease, technology, and therapeutics

While alternative splicing provides the genome with immense transcriptional versatility, it also introduces vulnerabilities to dysregulation and pathogenic errors. Here, we illustrate well-characterized disorders arising from the mechanisms described above, highlighting the etiological implications of splicing pathogenesis in human diseases.

Localized cis-acting mutations. A large portion of disease-associated mutations exert their primary functional impact through the disruption of RNA splicing rather than direct alterations to protein-coding sequences (74). These variants primarily occur within cis-regulatory elements, particularly through the destruction of the 5′ or 3′ splice boundaries, leading to exon skipping or intron retention. A more complex class of mutations involves the activation of cryptic splice sites within either introns or the affected exons, creating de novo splice site consensus sequences that disrupt normal splicing regulation. When they occur in introns, these aberrant sites lead to the recognition of noncoding sequences as pseudo-exons. Conversely, when activated within exons, they trigger the use of an alternative, internal boundary, leading to the partial deletion of exonic sequences. Both outcomes typically introduce premature stop codons or internal deletions that compromise protein integrity. In addition, mutations may occur within auxiliary regulatory elements (e.g., ESEs, ISEs, ESSs, ISSs) that bind SR proteins/hnRNPs to regulate pre-mRNA splicing, promoting or inhibiting exon inclusion.

Such splicing defects have been documented across a wide range of human diseases (Table 1). Many mutations linked to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) target the canonical splice junctions of the dystrophin (DMD) gene, leading to exon skipping and disruption of the ORF. This frameshift introduces a premature stop codon, resulting in the loss of functional dystrophin and progressive muscle wasting characteristic of the DMD phenotype (75–77). Another classic example is β-thalassemia, an inherited disease driven by cis-acting splicing mutations in the HBB gene, which activate cryptic splice sites and eventually cause the loss or reduction of β-globin production (78, 79). The two most common variants involved in β-thalassemia are the IVS1-110G>A and IVS2-654C>T mutations. The IVS1-110G>A variant, prevalent in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Cyprus, generates a novel splice acceptor within the first intron of HBB, leading to the inclusion of a 19-nucleotide intronic fragment that triggers a premature stop codon (80, 81). The IVS2-654C>T variant, common in East Asian populations, activates a de novo 5′ splice site deep within the second intron, resulting in the recognition of a 73-nucleotide pseudo-exon (82, 83). Similarly, in Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), the common causal factor is a de novo point mutation in exon 11 of the LMNA gene (c.1824C>T). Although this synonymous substitution does not alter the encoded amino acid, it activates a cryptic 5′ splice donor site within the exon, leading to a 150-nucleotide internal deletion in the mature mRNA. The resulting progerin protein exhibits a truncated C-terminus devoid of a critical endoproteolytic cleavage site required for proper lamin A maturation, causing the accelerated aging phenotype characteristic of HGPS (84, 85).

Table 1 Examples of pathological splicing alterations

Disruption of auxiliary splicing regulatory elements is also frequently implicated in human disease. As mentioned above, homozygous mutation or deletion of SMN1 cannot be fully compensated for by its paralog, SMN2, due to a single nucleotide substitution (c.840C>T) in exon 7. Although this mutation is synonymous, it disrupts an ESE and creates an ESS. This shift reduces SRSF1 binding while recruiting hnRNP A1/A2, ultimately promoting exon 7 skipping. Consequently, the protein isoform lacks an essential C-terminal site necessary for SMN protein stability and self-oligomerization, leading to the loss of crucial motor functions and rapid degradation (22, 86, 87). In frontotemporal dementia with parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17 (FTDP-17), mutations within the MAPT (Tau) gene disturb the delicate balance of alternative splicing. Normal brain function depends on a precise 1:1 ratio of Tau isoforms containing either three (3R) or four (4R) microtubule-binding repeats, a balance maintained by the regulated inclusion of exon 10. In the diseased condition, pathogenic mutations in MAPT strengthen an ESE or weaken an ESS, leading to increased inclusion of exon 10 and skewing the equilibrium toward the 4R-Tau isoform. Excessive 4R-Tau triggers toxic neurofibrillary tangles and progressive neuronal death, driving severe neurodegenerative phenotypes (51, 88, 89).

In addition, cis-acting mutations are widely observed in human cancers (90–94). In many malignancies, mutations create de novo splice sites that alter the function of tumor suppressors or oncogenes. A prominent example is the tumor-suppressive gene TP53, in which a variety of point mutations target nucleotides adjacent to splice sites that cause exon skipping, intron retention, or activation of cryptic splice sites, leading to the production of p53 isoforms that lack transcriptional activity (95–98). Dysregulation of auxiliary splicing elements can also drive oncogenic isoform switching, as exemplified by an alteration in fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), in which disruption of intronic regulatory elements promotes the usage shift from isoforms associated with the epithelial (IIIb) to the mesenchymal (IIIc) phenotype, thereby enhancing epithelial-mesenchymal transition, a critical step in tumor metastasis and increased invasiveness (99).

Systemic trans-acting splicing dysregulations. In contrast with cis-acting mutations, which typically affect individual genes, trans-acting dysregulations exert broader, systemic effects through alterations in the proteins that orchestrate spliceosome assembly and splice site selection. These factors include the core snRNP components of the spliceosome and auxiliary splicing factors like SR proteins and hnRNPs. Disruptions in their expression, activity, or sequence can lead to widespread and coordinated splicing alterations across numerous transcripts, driving complex disease phenotypes.

A notable class of trans-acting disorders, termed spliceosomopathies, results from mutations in the ubiquitous components of the spliceosome (100). Despite the essentiality of these proteins, their abnormalities often demonstrate tissue-specific outcomes. A prototypical example is retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which is frequently driven by mutations in genes encoding core components of the U4/U6.U5 tri-snRNP complex, including PRPF8, PRPF31, PRPF3, and SNRNP200 (101, 102). The mis-splicing events arising from the abnormality of these components is associated with the apoptosis of retinal photoreceptor cells, a key pathological feature in RP. In addition to core spliceosomal defects, aberrant expression or mutation of splicing regulatory factors may underlie tumorigenesis of many human cancers. For instance, recurrent somatic mutations in SF3B1, U2AF1, and SRSF2 are known to drive a large portion of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and are associated with myeloid leukemias (103, 104). The most prevalent MDS mutation occurs in SF3B1, which causes aberrant recognition of alternative 3′ splice sites, typically ~20 nucleotides upstream of the canonical site, leading to the widespread inclusion of cryptic sequences and resulting in widespread mis-splicing of genes involved in hematopoiesis, mitochondrial function, and DNA repair. Similarly, mutations in U2AF1 and SRSF2 disrupt sequence recognition at the 3′ splice site and exon definition, leading to transcriptome-wide changes in exon inclusion and splice site choice.

Beyond genomic mutations, dysregulated expression of splicing regulatory genes is also frequently implicated in human malignancy. For example, overexpression of SRSF1 has been reported in multiple cancers, promoting splicing dysregulation of genes such as BIN1, MNK2, and S6K1. These aberrant isoforms collectively enhance cell proliferation, inhibit apoptosis, and promote malignant transformation (105, 106). Conversely, altered expression of hnRNP family members can repress exon inclusion and contribute to malignant phenotypes through coordinated changes in alternative splicing networks. For instance, high levels of hnRNPA1 and hnRNPA2 bind to the pyruvate kinase (PKM) pre-mRNA to suppress exon 9 inclusion in favor of exon 10. This orchestrated switching to the PKM2 isoform is recognized as a hallmark of the Warburg effect, facilitating the aerobic glycolysis required for rapid tumor growth (107). Together, these cases demonstrate that even in the absence of primary sequence mutations, disruption of splicing factors can collapse healthy alternative splicing networks and drive complex disease phenotypes.