Immune responses in aging adults

Immune cell replication demand. A central driver of immune cell aging is the continual need to generate new immune cells. A recent study estimated a total immune cell pool of approximately 1.8 × 1012 cells in a 73 kg reference adult, with a combined mass of approximately 1.2 kg (6). Lymphocytes and neutrophils each account for approximately 40% of the pool, while monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells (DCs) represent smaller fractions. These populations occupy distinct anatomical niches: neutrophils are largely confined to bone marrow reservoirs, whereas T and B lymphocytes predominantly reside in secondary lymphoid organs. Circulating blood remains the most accessible compartment for clinical immunophenotyping of both myeloid and lymphoid lineages.

Despite limited data on how absolute immune cell numbers change with age, current models suggest that lymphocyte pools remain within relatively stable ranges across adulthood, implying constant replenishment (7). Stable-isotope tracing studies demonstrated substantial turnover in young and older individuals (Table 2) (8). Thymic output contributes minimally to maintaining T cell numbers once early adulthood is reached, and homeostatic proliferation of postthymic T cells becomes the dominant mechanism of T cell renewal. Daily production rates of naive T and B cells are each estimated at approximately 65 million to 70 million cells. Memory T cell production is markedly higher, with approximately 600 million CD4+ memory T cells and approximately 60 million memory B cells generated per day (8), underscoring the substantial proliferative burden on the CD4+ memory compartment.

Table 2 Estimated daily lymphocyte production rates in humans

Replication-driven aging is even more pronounced within the myeloid system. Myeloid cells have much shorter lifespans than lymphocytes, and meeting the enormous demand for neutrophils and monocytes requires extensive proliferation of HSCs. Aging is associated with increasing clonal expansion of HSCs that develop a cell-intrinsic bias toward the myeloid lineage and diminished lymphoid potential (9). Normal HSCs progressively lose fitness due to DNA damage, epigenetic drift, metabolic stress, and niche deterioration, whereas mutated HSCs can gain competitive advantages (10–12). Mutations that enhance self-renewal (DNMT3A, ASXL1), promote inflammatory resilience (TET2), increase proliferation (JAK2 V617F), or bypass senescence (TP53) (13) drive clonal expansions, clinically recognized as clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (10). Low-grade inflammation is a characteristic hallmark of the aging process, with numerous cell types and mechanisms contributing, including end-differentiated immune cells and senescent cells (14). Epigenetic poising of inflammatory genes and organelle dysfunction induce the production of TNF and IL-6 (15, 16), cytokines that are instrumental in age-associated autoimmunity such as in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and giant cell arteritis (GCA) (17, 18). Inflammatory cytokines further accelerate the process of clonal hematopoiesis by damaging healthy HSCs while preferentially selecting clones resistant to inflammatory stress, for example, TET2 mutant (enhanced survival in IL-6– and TNF-rich environments) and DNMT3A mutant HSCs (stress-induced self-renewal) (19). Thus, inflammaging functions as a potent selective pressure, not solely a mutagenic force.

Immune system decentralization. A hallmark of immune aging is the progressive decentralization of immune architecture, in which T and B cells leave their primary tissue and increasingly occupy nonclassical anatomical niches (20, 21) (Table 1). A well-defined example is the formation of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS), perivascular clusters of T and B cells that arise outside of lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow. TLS contain stromal elements resembling those of lymph nodes and may form rudimentary T and B cell zones, yet they never achieve the full organizational complexity of secondary lymphoid organs. With advancing age, TLS can form across virtually all organ systems, most frequently adjacent to large blood vessels in the lung, kidney, and adipose tissues (22, 23). TLS formation is a hallmark of some autoimmune diseases, particularly occurring in the periaortic tissue in GCA (24). They can also be found in the synovium of a subset of patients with RA, usually patients with more severe disease (25–28).

A second manifestation of decentralization is the expansion of tissue-resident memory T cells (TRMs) (29–31). TRMs are a specialized subset of memory T cells that permanently seed tissues such as the skin, lung, gut, liver, and female reproductive tract. Rather than recirculating, they remain embedded within nonlymphoid environments. TRMs maintain a distinct transcriptional program aligned with their defining properties: durable tissue residency, lack of egress, and the capacity to deliver rapid in situ immunity upon antigen reencounter (32).

Decentralization is equally prominent in B cell aging, exemplified by the emergence of aging-associated B cells (ABCs). Unlike classical follicular or marginal zone B cells that reside within germinal centers or B cell follicles, ABCs accumulate in extrafollicular and interfollicular regions, including the splenic marginal zone. ABCs appear progressively with age and expand markedly under conditions of chronic immune stimulation. They are phenotypically defined by CD11c and T-bet expression and reduced CD21, distinguishing them from the classical follicular and marginal zone B cell lineages (33, 34).

ABCs arise in response to persistent antigenic stimulation and to type I and type II IFN- and TLR7/TLR9-driven signals (34). Their transcriptional program reflects diminished dependence on B cell receptor signaling, increased reliance on TLR signaling, and a strong propensity to produce pro-inflammatory cytokines. Functionally, ABCs show impaired germinal center participation and reduced ability to generate high-affinity antibodies. Conversely, they are efficient antigen-presenting cells and potent activators of autoreactive T cells (35).

These features place ABCs at the intersection of immunosenescence and autoimmunity. While they accumulate as part of normal aging, their inflammatory and antigen-presenting activities create conditions conducive to the breakdown of self-tolerance. Consequently, ABCs are increasingly viewed as central contributors to age-related immune dysfunction and to the heightened susceptibility to autoimmune disease in older adults (35, 36).

Proaging tissue environments. Because the immune system is broadly distributed and its cells are highly mobile, aging reshapes not only immune cells themselves but also the stromal niches, extracellular matrix, chemokine milieus, and tissue architecture that regulate immune function. These tissue-level alterations are now recognized as major drivers of immunosenescence and inflammaging.

The most classical — and dramatic — example of a proaging immune environment is thymic involution. Age-dependent loss of thymic epithelial cells leads to architectural collapse, profound reductions in naive T cell output, and eventual contraction of the T cell repertoire (37). This process illustrates how decisively tissue aging shapes the quantity and diversity of immune cells available across the lifespan.

Lymph nodes undergo fibrosis and lipomatosis with advancing age, progressively replacing functional stromal tissue with fat (38). This distorts nodal architecture, disrupts migratory pathways, and erodes chemokine gradients required for lymphocyte entry and spatial organization. Consequently, naive T and B cell homing declines, antigen delivery becomes inefficient, antigen presentation is compromised, and germinal center responses deteriorate, weakening both primary and memory immunity (39).

Among stromal populations, fibroblastic reticular cells (FRCs) appear particularly vulnerable to age-related decline (40). FRC networks lose structural integrity and their ability to provide key survival factors — including IL-7 — to maintain the conduit system that transports antigens, and to support the architectural scaffolding required for T cell homeostasis and activation. Lymphatic endothelial cells also exhibit age-related dysfunction, impairing immune cell trafficking into and out of lymph nodes and further compromising immune surveillance (41).

The importance of the tissue environment is equally evident in myeloid aging. The bone marrow niche undergoes structural and metabolic remodeling with age, including loss of osteoblastic support, increased adipogenesis, disordered cytokine networks, and heightened oxidative stress (42). These changes erode the fitness of HSCs while creating a selective advantage for mutated HSCs equipped with enhanced stress response pathways. The aged niche thus becomes a biological bottleneck, favoring expansion of clones able to withstand the hostile environment and promoting the emergence of clonal hematopoiesis.

Growing evidence highlights the profound influence of the metabolic landscapes of tissues — nutrient availability, stromal cell metabolism, lipid composition, and oxidative balance — on immune cell function across organ systems (43) (Figure 2). These factors regulate immune activation, differentiation, and the capacity to maintain homeostasis under stress. Consequently, many age-related, cell-intrinsic defects in myeloid cells, T cells, and B cells are likely compounded, or in some cases initiated, by deterioration of the tissue environments in which these cells reside and function. Age-dependent metabolic changes are therefore emerging as mechanisms guiding the aging immune system to adopt maladaptive and autoimmune responses.